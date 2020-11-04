 Skip to main content
Legal notices: November 4, 2020

Legal notices: November 4, 2020

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

ANNLOU FARMS, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that the

undersigned has formed a limited

liability company under the Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company

Act:

1. The name of the limited lia-

bility company is AnnLou Farms,

L.L.C.

2. The address of the registered

office of the limited liability com-

pany is 30 E. 48th Street, Kearney,

NE 68847.

3. This company is organized to

engage in and to do any lawful act

relating to management of a farm-

ing operation, as well as any and all

lawful business other than banking

or insurance, for which a limited lia-

bility company may be organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska.

4. The period of duration of the

Company is perpetual.

5. The affairs of the limited liabil-

ity company are to be conducted

by members who are managers

and such other officers as may be

provided for in the Operating

Agreement.

/s/Janet A. Broeker, Member

Douglas R. Walker, #16953

Duncan, Duncan, Walker & Sche-

nker, P.C., L.L.O.

325 Ogden Street, Box 67

Oxford, Nebraska 68967

308/824-3231

NZEZ O28,N4,N11

INVITATION FOR BIDS

 

Community Action Partnership of

Mid Nebraska is seeking proposals

for an outside freezer. For specifi-

cations, please call Kyla Martin at

308-865-5675.

ZNEZ N4,1t

Notice of Organization

TWO SISTERS AND

A BARN, LLC

A Nebraska Limited Liability

Company

 

Notice is hereby given that Two

Sisters and a Barn, LLC, a Ne-

braska limited liability company,

has been organized under the laws

of the State of Nebraska. The com-

pany’s agent for service of process

is Jamie Mues Jankovitz, located at

202 W. 3rd St., Grand Island, Ne-

braska, 68801. The company’s

designated office and principal

place of business is at 5208 Ave-

nue I, Kearney, Nebraska, 68847.

The company is organized to en-

gage in any and all lawful business

for which a limited liability company

may be organized under the laws of

Nebraska including, but not limited

to the operation, management and

ownership of a clothing and acces-

sories boutique. The company was

organized and commenced on Oc-

tober 14, 2020 and its duration is

perpetual. The management of the

company is vested in its Members,

Railen Ripp and Ralston Ripp.

Jamie Mues Jankovitz, #20754

BRADLEY LAW OFFICE, PC

202 West Third Street

Grand Island, NE 68801

Telephone: (308) 382-2128

jamie@bradleylawoffice.com

ZNEZ O21,O28,N4

Notice of Organization

CHAMPIONS IN THE

VALLEY, LLC

A Nebraska Limited Liability

Company

 

Notice is hereby given that

Champions in the Valley, LLC, a

Nebraska limited liability company,

has been organized under the laws

of the State of Nebraska. The com-

pany’s agent for service of process

is Jamie Mues Jankovitz, located at

202 W. 3rd St., Grand Island, Ne-

braska, 68801. The company’s

designated office and principal

place of business is at 5208 Ave-

nue I, Kearney, Nebraska, 68847.

The company is organized to en-

gage in any and all lawful business

for which a limited liability company

may be organized under the laws of

Nebraska including, but not limited

to the operation, management and

ownership of a livestock show and

event planning company. The com-

pany was organized and com-

menced on October 14, 2020 and

its duration is perpetual. The man-

agement of the companyis vested

in its Members, Railen Ripp and

Ralston Ripp.

Jamie Mues Jankovitz, #20754

BRADLEY LAW OFFICE, PC

202 West Third Street

Grand Island, NE 68801

Telephone: (308) 382-2128

jamie@bradleylawoffice.com

ZNEZ O21,O28,N4

NOTICE OF SUIT

 

TO: MICHAEL WILLETS, 1515 H

Ave, Cozad NE 69130, you are

hereby notified that on August 6,

2020, American Family Mutual Ins.

Co. filed a suit against you in the

Buffalo County Court at docket

CI20-1513, the object in prayer of

which was to secure a judgment

against you in the amount of

$12,721.48, together with court

costs, interest and attorney's fees

as allowed by law. Unless you file

your Answer with the Buffalo

County Court on or before the 18

day of December , 2020, the Peti-

tion against you will be considered

as true and judgment will be en-

tered against you accordingly. By:

Dennis P. Lee #16296

Jake T. Houlihan #26807

Lee Law Office

2433 S. 130th Circle, Suite 300

Omaha, NE 68144

Ph: (402) 334-8055 Fax: (402)

334-8072

Denny@leelawoffice.com

 

ZNEZ O28,N4,N11,N18

 

held Tuesday, November 10th,

2020, at 4:00 PM in the Commis-

sioner's 'Board Room', Court-

house, 1512 Central Ave., Kearney,

NE.

Said meeting will be open to the

public.

Accommodations for the disa-

bled are available upon request.

Please contact Lynn Martin (ADA

Coordinator) at 236-1224, at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for this meeting is

kept continuously current at the

Buffalo County Veterans Service

Office, but may be modified up to

24 hours prior to said meeting.

ZNEZ N4,1t

 

NOTICE OF MEETING

SUBURBAN FIRE

PROTECTION DISTRICT #1

OF BUFFALO & KEARNEY

COUNTIES

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a regular meeting of the Board of

Directors of the Suburban Fire Pro-

tection District No. 1 of Buffalo and

Kearney Counties, Nebraska, has

been scheduled for 7:30 P.M. on

November 11, 2020 at the Kearney

Volunteer Fire Department Station

1, 2211 A Ave, Kearney, Nebraska.

An agenda for such meeting, kept

continuously current, is available

for public inspection at the office of

the Secretary of the Fire District at

Fire Station 1. The meeting will be

open to the public.

Dave Westesen

Secretary

ZNEZ N4,1t

 

Board Meeting Notification

Educational Service Unit No. 10

 

The regular monthly meeting of

the governing board of Educational

Service Unit 10 will be held on

Monday, November 16, 2020, at

3:30 PM at ESU 10, 76 Plaza Blvd.,

Kearney, Nebraska. An agenda

kept continuously current is on file

at the office of the Administrator of

ESU 10 in Kearney.

ZNEZ N4,1t

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

Parker, Grossart & Bahensky,

L.L.P.

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF

SOMMERS CATTLE

COMPANY, INC.

 

Initial Registered Office: 1516 1st Avenue/P.O. Box 1600,

Kearney, NE 68848-1600.

Initial Registered Agent: Jack W. Besse

The Corporation is authorized to

issue 10,000 shares of common

stock ($1.00 par value).

Jack W. Buse, Incorporator

1516 1st Avenue

P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

ZNEZ O21,O28,N4

NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY

STORAGE DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Michelle

Eynon the contents of unit #A9. In-

cluding but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Fox Creek Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website www.sto-

rageauctions.com. Auction is only

online. Auction will begin Friday

November 6, 2020. Items will be

sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

ZNEZ

O29,O30,O31,N2,N3,N4,N5

 

