Legal notices: November 4, 2020

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
ANNLOU FARMS, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that the
undersigned has formed a limited
liability company under the Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company
Act:
1. The name of the limited lia-
bility company is AnnLou Farms,
L.L.C.
2. The address of the registered
office of the limited liability com-
pany is 30 E. 48th Street, Kearney,
NE 68847.
3. This company is organized to
engage in and to do any lawful act
relating to management of a farm-
ing operation, as well as any and all
lawful business other than banking
or insurance, for which a limited lia-
bility company may be organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska.
4. The period of duration of the
Company is perpetual.
5. The affairs of the limited liabil-
ity company are to be conducted
by members who are managers
and such other officers as may be
provided for in the Operating
Agreement.
/s/Janet A. Broeker, Member
Douglas R. Walker, #16953
Duncan, Duncan, Walker & Sche-
nker, P.C., L.L.O.
325 Ogden Street, Box 67
Oxford, Nebraska 68967
308/824-3231
INVITATION FOR BIDS
Community Action Partnership of
Mid Nebraska is seeking proposals
for an outside freezer. For specifi-
cations, please call Kyla Martin at
308-865-5675.
Notice of Organization
TWO SISTERS AND
A BARN, LLC
A Nebraska Limited Liability
Company
Notice is hereby given that Two
Sisters and a Barn, LLC, a Ne-
braska limited liability company,
has been organized under the laws
of the State of Nebraska. The com-
pany’s agent for service of process
is Jamie Mues Jankovitz, located at
202 W. 3rd St., Grand Island, Ne-
braska, 68801. The company’s
designated office and principal
place of business is at 5208 Ave-
nue I, Kearney, Nebraska, 68847.
The company is organized to en-
gage in any and all lawful business
for which a limited liability company
may be organized under the laws of
Nebraska including, but not limited
to the operation, management and
ownership of a clothing and acces-
sories boutique. The company was
organized and commenced on Oc-
tober 14, 2020 and its duration is
perpetual. The management of the
company is vested in its Members,
Railen Ripp and Ralston Ripp.
Jamie Mues Jankovitz, #20754
BRADLEY LAW OFFICE, PC
202 West Third Street
Grand Island, NE 68801
Telephone: (308) 382-2128
Notice of Organization
CHAMPIONS IN THE
VALLEY, LLC
A Nebraska Limited Liability
Company
Notice is hereby given that
Champions in the Valley, LLC, a
Nebraska limited liability company,
has been organized under the laws
of the State of Nebraska. The com-
pany’s agent for service of process
is Jamie Mues Jankovitz, located at
202 W. 3rd St., Grand Island, Ne-
braska, 68801. The company’s
designated office and principal
place of business is at 5208 Ave-
nue I, Kearney, Nebraska, 68847.
The company is organized to en-
gage in any and all lawful business
for which a limited liability company
may be organized under the laws of
Nebraska including, but not limited
to the operation, management and
ownership of a livestock show and
event planning company. The com-
pany was organized and com-
menced on October 14, 2020 and
its duration is perpetual. The man-
agement of the companyis vested
in its Members, Railen Ripp and
Ralston Ripp.
Jamie Mues Jankovitz, #20754
BRADLEY LAW OFFICE, PC
202 West Third Street
Grand Island, NE 68801
Telephone: (308) 382-2128
NOTICE OF SUIT
TO: MICHAEL WILLETS, 1515 H
Ave, Cozad NE 69130, you are
hereby notified that on August 6,
2020, American Family Mutual Ins.
Co. filed a suit against you in the
Buffalo County Court at docket
CI20-1513, the object in prayer of
which was to secure a judgment
against you in the amount of
$12,721.48, together with court
costs, interest and attorney's fees
as allowed by law. Unless you file
your Answer with the Buffalo
County Court on or before the 18
day of December , 2020, the Peti-
tion against you will be considered
as true and judgment will be en-
tered against you accordingly. By:
Dennis P. Lee #16296
Jake T. Houlihan #26807
Lee Law Office
2433 S. 130th Circle, Suite 300
Omaha, NE 68144
Ph: (402) 334-8055 Fax: (402)
334-8072
held Tuesday, November 10th,
2020, at 4:00 PM in the Commis-
sioner's 'Board Room', Court-
house, 1512 Central Ave., Kearney,
NE.
Said meeting will be open to the
public.
Accommodations for the disa-
bled are available upon request.
Please contact Lynn Martin (ADA
Coordinator) at 236-1224, at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for this meeting is
kept continuously current at the
Buffalo County Veterans Service
Office, but may be modified up to
24 hours prior to said meeting.
NOTICE OF MEETING
SUBURBAN FIRE
PROTECTION DISTRICT #1
OF BUFFALO & KEARNEY
COUNTIES
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a regular meeting of the Board of
Directors of the Suburban Fire Pro-
tection District No. 1 of Buffalo and
Kearney Counties, Nebraska, has
been scheduled for 7:30 P.M. on
November 11, 2020 at the Kearney
Volunteer Fire Department Station
1, 2211 A Ave, Kearney, Nebraska.
An agenda for such meeting, kept
continuously current, is available
for public inspection at the office of
the Secretary of the Fire District at
Fire Station 1. The meeting will be
open to the public.
Dave Westesen
Secretary
Board Meeting Notification
Educational Service Unit No. 10
The regular monthly meeting of
the governing board of Educational
Service Unit 10 will be held on
Monday, November 16, 2020, at
3:30 PM at ESU 10, 76 Plaza Blvd.,
Kearney, Nebraska. An agenda
kept continuously current is on file
at the office of the Administrator of
ESU 10 in Kearney.
Parker, Grossart & Bahensky,
L.L.P.
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF
SOMMERS CATTLE
COMPANY, INC.
Initial Registered Office: 1516 1st Avenue/P.O. Box 1600,
Kearney, NE 68848-1600.
Initial Registered Agent: Jack W. Besse
The Corporation is authorized to
issue 10,000 shares of common
stock ($1.00 par value).
Jack W. Buse, Incorporator
1516 1st Avenue
P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY
STORAGE DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Michelle
Eynon the contents of unit #A9. In-
cluding but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Fox Creek Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website www.sto-
rageauctions.com. Auction is only
online. Auction will begin Friday
November 6, 2020. Items will be
sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
