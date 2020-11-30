Legal notices: November 30, 2020

APPLICATION FOR
REGISTRATION OF TRADE
NAME
Trade Name BC Freightways.
Name of applicant, Brown Transfer
Company, LLC. Address 911 East
11th Street, Kearney, NE 68847.
Applicant is a Limited Liability
Company. If other than an Individ-
ual, state under whose laws entity
was formed: Nebraska. Date of first
use of name in Nebraska, August
10, 2020. General nature of busi-
ness, Trucking company.
ZNEZ N30,D7,D14
<addr:CNPPID,3089958601,GREG HAM, PURCHASING AGENTP O BOX 740,HOLDREGE,NE>
NOTICE
The December business meeting
of the Board of Directors of The
Central Nebraska Public Power and
Irrigation District is scheduled for
December 7, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at
the District Headquarters in Hol-
drege, NE. A current agenda is
available at the office of the Assis-
tant Secretary at District Headquar-
ters, 415 Lincoln St., Holdrege, NE
or online at www.cnppid.com.
ZNEZ N30,1t
INVITATION FOR BID
Public notice is hereby given that
Buffalo County, Nebraska invites
sealed bids for furnishing neces-
sary equipment, labor, materials
and incidentals to complete 2021
Structure Replacements. Sealed
bids will be received by the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners,
P.O. Box 1270, Kearney, NE 68848
until 10:00 am local time on De-
cember 22, 2020. Sealed bids will
then be publicly opened and read
aloud.
Scope of Work: Project includes
traffic control, removal of existing
bridge, earthwork, and construction
of reinforced concrete box culvert
at two (2) sites.
Bids shall be submitted to: Ms.
Janice Giffin, P.O. Box 1270, Kear-
ney, NE 68848. Designate project
name on the envelope.
Bids shall include Bid Bond in the
amount of 5% of the total base bid.
Certified check, cashier's check or
bid bond made payable to Owner.
Selected bidder shall supply:
Performance Bond and Payment
Bond in the amount of 100% of the
total base bid.
Considerations: Contract docu-
ments can be obtained by contact-
ing Oak Creek Engineering, (308)
455-1152. Contract documents
must be purchased in hard copy,
requiring a nonrefundable fee of
$50.00. Bids shall be submitted on
furnished forms, sealed and
marked with bidder contact infor-
mation. Project alternatives are not
being considered. Owner reserves
the right to reject any or all bids,
hold bids for 30 days and select
most beneficial bid.
ZNEZ N30,D7,D14
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
BAREFOOT BET, LLC
Notice is hereby given that Bare-
foot Bet, LLC, (hereinafter referred
to as the "Company") is organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The street and mailing ad-
dress of the Company's initial des-
ignated office is 2611 Country Club
Lane, Kearney, NE 68845. The ini-
tial agent for service of process of
the Company is Jill M. Shundoff,
whose street and mailing address
is 2611 Country Club Lane, Kear-
ney, NE 68845.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
P.O. Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
ZNEZ N23,N30,D7
<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
RUNNERS, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
that the undersigned has formed a
limited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited lia-
bility company is Runners, L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 2513 Central Avenue,
Kearney, NE 68847.
3. The name and address of
the registered agent is Bryan Val-
dovinos, 2513 Central Avenue,
Kearney, NE 68847.
4. The limited liability com-
pany is organized to engage in and
to do any lawful act concerning any
and all lawful businesses for which
a limited liability company may be
organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska. The Company,
however, is not organized to render
a professional service.
5. The limited liability com-
pany commenced existence on the
filing and recording of its Certificate
of Organization with the Secretary
of State on November 17, 2020,
and it shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the
limited liability company shall be
vested in the following Member:
Bryan Valdovinos
2513 Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
Bryan Valdovinos, Member
ZNEZ N23,N30,D7
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!