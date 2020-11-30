 Skip to main content
Legal notices: November 30, 2020

  • Updated

 

APPLICATION FOR

REGISTRATION OF TRADE

NAME

 

Trade Name BC Freightways.

Name of applicant, Brown Transfer

Company, LLC. Address 911 East

11th Street, Kearney, NE 68847.

Applicant is a Limited Liability

Company. If other than an Individ-

ual, state under whose laws entity

was formed: Nebraska. Date of first

use of name in Nebraska, August

10, 2020. General nature of busi-

ness, Trucking company.

NOTICE

 

The December business meeting

of the Board of Directors of The

Central Nebraska Public Power and

Irrigation District is scheduled for

December 7, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at

the District Headquarters in Hol-

drege, NE. A current agenda is

available at the office of the Assis-

tant Secretary at District Headquar-

ters, 415 Lincoln St., Holdrege, NE

or online at www.cnppid.com.

INVITATION FOR BID

 

Public notice is hereby given that

Buffalo County, Nebraska invites

sealed bids for furnishing neces-

sary equipment, labor, materials

and incidentals to complete 2021

Structure Replacements. Sealed

bids will be received by the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners,

P.O. Box 1270, Kearney, NE 68848

until 10:00 am local time on De-

cember 22, 2020. Sealed bids will

then be publicly opened and read

aloud.

Scope of Work: Project includes

traffic control, removal of existing

bridge, earthwork, and construction

of reinforced concrete box culvert

at two (2) sites.

Bids shall be submitted to: Ms.

Janice Giffin, P.O. Box 1270, Kear-

ney, NE 68848. Designate project

name on the envelope.

Bids shall include Bid Bond in the

amount of 5% of the total base bid.

Certified check, cashier's check or

bid bond made payable to Owner.

Selected bidder shall supply:

Performance Bond and Payment

Bond in the amount of 100% of the

total base bid.

Considerations: Contract docu-

ments can be obtained by contact-

ing Oak Creek Engineering, (308)

455-1152. Contract documents

must be purchased in hard copy,

requiring a nonrefundable fee of

$50.00. Bids shall be submitted on

furnished forms, sealed and

marked with bidder contact infor-

mation. Project alternatives are not

being considered. Owner reserves

the right to reject any or all bids,

hold bids for 30 days and select

most beneficial bid.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

BAREFOOT BET, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that Bare-

foot Bet, LLC, (hereinafter referred

to as the "Company") is organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The street and mailing ad-

dress of the Company's initial des-

ignated office is 2611 Country Club

Lane, Kearney, NE 68845. The ini-

tial agent for service of process of

the Company is Jill M. Shundoff,

whose street and mailing address

is 2611 Country Club Lane, Kear-

ney, NE 68845.

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

P.O. Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

 

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

RUNNERS, L.L.C.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

that the undersigned has formed a

limited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited lia-

bility company is Runners, L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 2513 Central Avenue,

Kearney, NE 68847.

3. The name and address of

the registered agent is Bryan Val-

dovinos, 2513 Central Avenue,

Kearney, NE 68847.

4. The limited liability com-

pany is organized to engage in and

to do any lawful act concerning any

and all lawful businesses for which

a limited liability company may be

organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska. The Company,

however, is not organized to render

a professional service.

5. The limited liability com-

pany commenced existence on the

filing and recording of its Certificate

of Organization with the Secretary

of State on November 17, 2020,

and it shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the

limited liability company shall be

vested in the following Member:

Bryan Valdovinos

2513 Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

Bryan Valdovinos, Member

