Legal notices: November 3, 2020

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
ELITE HOLDINGS, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that
Elite Holdings, L.L.C. (hereinafter
referred to as "the Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mail-
ing address of the Company's ini-
tial designated office is 110
Clearview Drive, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68847. The initial agent for
service of process of the Company
is Cory J. Stickney, whose street
and mailing address and post of-
fice box number, if any, is 110
Clearview Drive, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68847.
Dated: September29, 2020.
Brian R. Symington, Organizer
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given of the or-
ganization of Knobel Barn, LLC, a
Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany. The Company commenced
on October 30, 2020 and its dura-
tion is perpetual. Its registered of-
fice is at 3070 Odessa Road, Kear-
ney, Nebraska and the registered
agent at that address is Kinzy
Carmody. The general nature of
the business to be transacted is to
engage in any and all lawful busi-
ness for which a limited liability
company may be organized; to ac-
quire and dispose of real or per-
sonal property or any interest
therein; to conduct any and all
business which the Company may
deem appropriate and advanta-
geous; and to do all necessary,
proper, advisable, or convenient
things for these stated purposes.
The company is to be managed by
one or more managers elected by
the members.
Dated this 30th day of October,
2020.
/s/ Kinzy Carmody
Member and Manager.
/s/ Brent Carmody
Member and Manager.
Justin M. Daake, #25581
DAAKE LAW OFFICE, LLC
PO Box 188
Oxford, NE 68967
(308) 824-3646
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
KOBOM FARMS, LLC
Notice is hereby given that
KOBOM Farms, LLC, (hereinafter
referred to as the "Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mail-
ing address of the Company's ini-
tial designated office is 614 A
Street, PO Box 262, Shelton, NE
68876. The initial agent for service
of process of the Company is
Maura K. Hendrickson, whose
street and mailing address is 614 A
Street, PO Box 262, Shelton, NE
68876.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
Skyler Willis, Inc., whose regis-
tered agent is Skyler Willis and reg-
istered office is 1602 5th Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845, was
formed on October 14, 2020 to en-
gage in any lawful business.
The corporation has authorized
10,000 shares of capital stock. The
name and address of the incorpo-
rator is Thomas E. Whitmore, 7602
Pacific St., Ste. 200, Omaha, Ne-
braska 68114.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that RYAN
DAUGHERTY TRUCKING LLC (the
"Company") has been organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The designated office of
the Company is 9835 LINDSAY RD
, KEARNEY, NEBRASKA 68845.
The registered agent of the Com-
pany is LEGALINC CORPORATE
SERVICES INC., 706 N. 129th
Street, Suite 121, Omaha NE
68154. The general nature of the
business will be to engage in the
transaction of any or all lawful busi-
ness, for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the laws of the State of Nebraska.
The LLC was filed with the State of
Nebraska July 27 2020. Organizer
Name: Lovette Dobson.
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 27, 2020
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization met
on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at
9:00 A.M. and 9:30 A.M. Chairman
McMullen called the meeting to or-
der and led those present in the
Pledge of Allegiance. The following
Board members responded to roll
call: Timothy Higgins, Ivan Klein,
Myron Kouba, Ronald Loeffelholz,
Sherry Morrow, Dennis Reiter and
William McMullen. On October 23,
2020, notice of this meeting was
published in the Kearney Hub and
posted on the Buffalo County
website, the County Clerk's office
and the County Board Room. A
copy of the acknowledgment and
receipt of notice and agenda by the
Board of Commissioners is at-
tached to these minutes. Chairman
McMullen announced that in ac-
cordance with Section 84-1412 of
the Nebraska Revised Statutes, a
current copy of the Open Meetings
Act is available for review and is
posted at the back of the Board
Room. Deputy County Clerk
Heather Christensen took all pro-
ceedings hereinafter shown. Dep-
uty County Attorney Andrew Hoff-
meister and County Clerk Janice I.
Giffin were present.
GENERAL FUND
NET PAYROLL
273,791.39; AMERICAN FAMILY
LIFE I 1,037.63; RETIREMENT
PLANS OF AMERITAS R
45,887.15; BUFFALO CO TREAS-
URER I 114,263.50; FIRST CON-
CORD BENEFITS E 4,720.07;
FIRST NATIONAL BANK T
93,051.78; FLORIDA STATE DIS-
TRIBUTION E 200.00; KEARNEY
UNITED WAY E 102.67; KATH-
LEEN A LAUGHLIN E 402.00;
MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INS I 939.41; MADISON NATIONAL
LIFE INS I 270.87; MASSMUTUAL
FINANCIAL GROUP R 1,175.00;
NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT R
330.00; NE CHILD SUPPORT
CENT E 1,200.00; PRINCIPAL FI-
NANCIAL E 2,878.94; STATE OF
NE T 15,574.59; VISION SERVICE
INS E 842.94;
ROAD FUND
NET PAYROLL
56,227.13; AMERICAN FAMILY
LIFE I 907.19; RETIREMENT
PLANS OF AMERITAS R
8,754.58; BUFFALO CO TREAS-
URER I 2,815.00; FIRST CON-
CORD BENEFITS E 677.42; FIRST
NATIONAL BANK T 16,573.10;
MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INS I 166.70; MADISON NATIONAL
LIFE INS I 107.79; NATIONWIDE
RETIREMENT R 272.50; NE CHILD
SUPPORT CENT E 342.00; PRIN-
CIPAL FINANCIAL E 893.23;
STATE OF NE T 2,472.55; VISION
SERVICE INS E 219.55;
WEED FUND
NET PAYROLL
4,808.14; RETIREMENT PLANS OF
AMERITAS R 758.07; BUFFALO
CO TREASURER I 248.00; FIRST
CONCORD BENEFITS E
33.33; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T 1,549.76; MADISON NATIONAL
LIFE INS I 3.34; PRINCIPAL FI-
NANCIAL E 41.16; STATE OF NE T 242.22.
It was determined that the Funds
transfer per the agenda was not
going to be necessary.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Morrow to approve the tax refund
request submitted by County
Treasurer Jean Sidwell for Vaughn
Bombeck in the amount of $214.90
for parcel 320101101. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Klein, Morrow,
Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Loeffelholz to approve the Re-
commitment Intergovernmental/I-
nterlocal Agreement with Nebraska
Intergovernmental Risk Manage-
ment Association (NIRMA) for a
three year period with the following
Resolution 2020-50. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Higgins, Loeffelholz,
Klein, Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
RESOLUTION 2020-50
FOR AMENDMENT AND
ADDENDUM TO
NIRMA/NIRMA II INTERGOV-
ERNMENTAL/INTERLOCAL
AGREEMENTS
WHEREAS
, Buffalo County has
previously entered into Intergovern-
mental/Interlocal Agreements with
various other Nebraska Counties
and other public agencies to form
and participate in the Nebraska In-
tergovernmental Risk Management
Association (NIRMA) and the Ne-
braska Intergovernmental Risk
Management Association II (NIRMA
II) as authorized by the Intergovern-
mental Risk Management Act (Ne-
b.Rev.Stat. 44-4301 et seq.) and
the Nebraska Interlocal Coopera-
tion Act (Neb.Rev.Stat. 13-801 et
seq.); and
WHEREAS, Counties and other
Public Agencies as defined in Neb.
Rev.Stat. 44-4303 are allowed to
participate in said cooperative un-
dertakings; and
WHEREAS, the Legislature has
found that proper risk management
requires the spreading of risk so as
to minimize fluctuation in insurance
needs and that benefits can be de-
rived through the pooling of insur-
ance purchasing by local govern-
ment, and
WHEREAS, NIRMA and NIRMA
II have provided coverages to the
County in a cost effective way
which meet and exceed that pro-
vided by standard insurance carri-
ers; and
WHEREAS, NIRMA and NIRMA
II provide risk management ser-
vices such as loss prevention,
safety audits, claims and litigation
management, and coverages tai-
lored to address loss exposures
counties and other related public
entities face not economically
available from other sources; and
WHEREAS, these coverages and
risk management services are es-
sential for the continued effective
and efficient use of county taxpayer
dollars; and
WHEREAS, the current Intergov-
ernmental/Interlocal Agreements
will expire on June 30, 2021, and
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED that the Buffalo County
Board hereby:
1. Extends its commitment to
participate in NIRMA and NIRMA II
for the period July 1, 2021 through
June 30, 2024; and
2. Declares that this Resolution
shall serve as an amendment and
addendum to the previous Inter-
governmental/Interlocal Agree-
ments entered into by the County
Board, said Intergovernmental/I-
nterlocal Agreements readopted by
and incorporated herein by this ref-
erence as amended.
Chairman McMullen re-
viewed the following correspond-
ence. City of Kearney sent notices
from the October 13th 2020 regular
meeting regarding the Annexation
of Butler Addition and the Annexa-
tion of property located West of
Cherry Ave, East of Kearney East
Expressway, North of Hwy 30 and
South of 39th Street. Nebraska
Department of Transportation
(NDOT) sent the monthly status re-
port on the Poole South project
and the Buffalo County Highway
department sent notice concerning
the proposed federal-aid transpor-
tation and bridge replacement proj-
ect on Poole Road planned to
begin in early 2022 through fall
2022. Chairman McMullen called
on each Board member present for
committee reports and recommen-
dations.
The Board took a short
break at 9:06 A.M.
ZONING
Zoning Administrator Den-
nise Daniels and Deputy County
Attorney Kari Fisk were present for
the following Zoning agenda item.
Chairman McMullen opened the
public hearing at 9:15 A.M. for an
Administrative Subdivision Applica-
tion filed by Trenton Snow, li-
censed land surveyor, on behalf of
LaBerta Olson, for an Administra-
tive Subdivision for property de-
scribed as being Part of Govern-
ment Lot 8, in Section 12, Town-
ship 8 North, Range 15 West of the
Sixth Principal Meridian, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, to be known as
Lot 1, "Olson Acres", an Adminis-
trative Subdivision. Trenton Snow
and Deputy County Attorney Hoff-
meister reviewed the application.
No one else addressed the Board
and Chairman McMullen closed the
hearing at 9:19 A.M. Moved by
Klein and seconded by Loeffelholz
to approve the Administrative Sub-
division with the following Resolu-
tion 2020-51. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Klein, Loeffelholz, Higgins,
Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
RESOLUTION 2020-51
WHEREAS, LaBerta Olson, here-
inafter referred to as "applicant"
has filed for an Administrative Sub-
division to be known as "Olson Ac-
res," with the Buffalo County Clerk
and/or Zoning Administrator, and
WHEREAS, the Zoning Ad-
ministrator forwarded this applica-
tion to this Board, and
WHEREAS, on October 27,
2020, this Board conducted a pub-
lic hearing now and finds:
1. The proposed "Olson Ac-
res" is in the Agriculture (AG) Zon-
ing District for Buffalo County, Ne-
braska and the size of the parcels
of real estate owned by the subdi-
viding entity, after subdividing,
complies with the minimum lot size
of this zoning district.
2. The size of the parcels of
real estate owned by the subdivid-
ing entity, and any remnant prop-
erty not subdivided, after subdivid-
ing, complies with the minimum lot
size of this zoning district. The
remnant properties owned by the
subdividing entity, is comprised of
other lands as shown in Tract #1
and Tract #2, in identical owner-
ship:
a. TRACT #1: Part of Govern-
ment Lot 8 of Section Twelve (12),
Township Eight (8) North, Range
Fifteen (15) West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska, com-
prised of 9.746 acres, after the ap-
proval of the proposed subdivision,
on this county's assessment rec-
ords.
b. TRACT #2: Part of the
Northeast Quarter of the Northeast
Quarter and Part of Government
Lot 6 of Section Thirteen (13),
Township Eight (8) North, Range
Fifteen (15) West of the 6th, P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska, com-
prised of 22.76 acres, on assess-
ment records.
3. The proposed plat for this
subdivision fulfills Buffalo County's
Subdivision Resolution require-
ments for administrative subdivi-
sions specifically allowed under
Section 3.02 together with other
provisions applicable thereto.
4. South Highway 10 is a
state-maintained open public road
that abuts the proposed subdivi-
sion to the east. There is no need
to dedicate additional right-of-way
to the State of Nebraska.
5. Title search paperwork has
been provided to the Buffalo
County Attorney's Office and that
office has cleared title as concerns
Buffalo County's interests based
upon the title search documents
delivered to that office by appli-
cant.
6. This proposed administra-
tive subdivision should be ap-
proved.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS in regular session with a
quorum present, that the plat of
"Olson Acres", an administrative
subdivision being Part Government
Lot 8, in Section 12, Township 8
North, Range 15 West of the Sixth
Principal Meridian, Buffalo County,
Nebraska, duly made out, acknowl-
edged and certified, is hereby ap-
proved, accepted, ratified, and au-
thorized to be filed and recorded in
the Office of the Register of Deeds,
Buffalo County, Nebraska.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Loeffelholz to recess the regular
meeting of the Board of Commis-
sioners at 9:20 A.M. and reconvene
as a Board of Equalization. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Klein, Loef-
felholz, Higgins, Kouba, Morrow,
Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
Chairman McMullen called
the Board of Equalization to order
in open session. County Treasurer
Jean Sidwell and Deputy County
Assessor Nora Borer were present.
Moved by Higgins and se-
conded by Klein to approve Motor
Vehicle Tax Exemption renewal as
indicated on the application by
County Treasurer Jean Sidwell for
Evangelical Lutheran Good Samari-
tan Society (Prairie View Gardens)
for a 1998 Chevrolet Astro Van.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Hig-
gins, Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz,
Morrow, Reiter, and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Kouba to approve Motor Vehicle
Tax Exemption renewal as indi-
cated on the application by County
Treasurer Jean Sidwell for Evangel-
ical Lutheran Good Samaritan So-
ciety (Prairie View Gardens) for a
2010 Ford Van. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Klein, Kouba, Higgins, Loef-
felholz, Morrow, Reiter, and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and
seconded by Reiter to approve Mo-
tor Vehicle Tax Exemption renewal
as indicated on the application by
County Treasurer Jean Sidwell for
Evangelical Lutheran Good Samari-
tan Society (St. Johns) for a 2013
Ford Pickup. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Loeffelholz, Reiter, Higgins,
Klein, Kouba, Morrow and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Klein and se-
conded by Higgins to approve Mo-
tor Vehicle Tax Exemption renewal
as indicated on the application by
County Treasurer Jean Sidwell for
Crossroads International Student
Ministries for a 2000 Ford Van and
a 2006 Ford Van. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Klein, Higgins,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow, Reiter,
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and
seconded by Higgins to approve
the Valuation Changes presented
by County Assessor Ethel Skinner
for the following list of properties
and assigned parcel numbers.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,
Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
Name Parcel
KNAPP, STEPHEN P. & STEPH-
ANIE L. 580000110; MOUNTAIN
TOWER & LAND, LLC 060303001;
MOUNTAIN TOWER & LAND, LLC 200066010; MOUNTAIN TOWER &
LAND, LLC 380012005; MOUN-
TAIN TOWER & LAND, LLC
620305005; MOUNTAIN TOWER &
LAND, LLC 660226105; NE COLO-
RADO CELLULAR, INC
635014002; INDUSTRIAL TOWER
WEST, LLC 508185000; INDUS-
TRIAL TOWER WEST, LLC
348015000;
DIRICO, FRANK 340015000; DI-
RICO, FRANK 500185000.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Higgins to adjourn the Board of
Equalization and return to the regu-
lar meeting of the Board of Com-
missioners at 9:28 A.M. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Klein, Higgins,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow, Reiter,
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
REGULAR AGENDA
Highway Superintendent
John Maul was present for the fol-
lowing agenda items.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Morrow to accept the low bid of
$810,896.20 from Blessing Con-
struction for Phase I of Project
C10(987) Concrete White Topping
of Navaho Road. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Klein, Morrow, Hig-
gins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Loeffelholz to set a bid date of No-
vember 24, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. for
the 2020-2021 Asphalt Overlay
Projects C10(987) Phase 3 and
C10(988). Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Klein, Loeffelholz, Higgins,
Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Higgins and se-
conded by Klein to approve the fol-
lowing October 2020 vendor claims
submitted by the County Clerk.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Hig-
gins, Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz,
Morrow, Reiter, and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
GENERAL FUND
A & E ELECTRIC LLC S
13,700.00; ADAMS CO SHERIFFS 76.88; ADVANCED CORREC-
TIONAL HEALTHCARE MC
9,569.57; ALL AMERICAN SEWER
& DRAIN S 550.00; ALL MAKES
AUTO SUPPLY SU 1,192.17; ALL
SAFE INDUSTRIES SU 191.00;
AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES SU 130.15; MANDI J AMY RE
45.00; APPLIED CONCEPTS SU 190.00; AT&T MOBILITY S
168.49; ATS S 1,063.16; JAMIE
BABUTZKE E 20.00; MICHAEL W
BALDWIN S 2,249.75; BAMFORD S 870.73; RICHARD BEECHNER E 150.00; MELODIE TURNER BEL-
LAMY S 5,258.25; BRAD W
BIGELOW E 150.00; BISHOP LAW S 11,970.00; BLACK HILLS EN-
ERGY U 540.00; NAVEAH S BOR-
DEAUX E 20.00; BRAD RODGERS
MD FAMILY PRACTICE MC
140.36; JONATHAN R BRANDT S 5,493.75; NATHAN BRECHT RE 45.00; KAYLA BREWER E
38.98; E CHARLES BREWSTER S 4,447.50; D. BRANDON BRINE-
GAR RE 15.18; BRUNER FRANK
SCHUMACHER S 8,587.77; BSK
HOLDINGS RT 330.00; BUFFALO
CO ATTORNEY E 1,773.00; BUF-
FALO CO ATTORNEY'S OFFICE E 787.30; BUFFALO CO CLERK E 5,108.50; BUFFALO CO COM-
MUNITY PARTNERS E 372.90;
BUFFALO CO COURT E
12.60; BUFFALO CO COURT E 4,742.56; ECONOMIC DEVELOP
COUNCIL AP 125,000.00; BUF-
FALO CO HISTORICAL SOCIETY AP 47,754.00; BUFFALO CO PUB-
LIC DEFENDER RE 30.00; BUF-
FALO CO SHERIFF E 4,458.41;
BUFFALO OUTDOOR POWER SU 223.93; BUILDERS WAREHOUSE SU 70.93; MICHAEL D CARPER S 866.55; RYAN C CARSON RE 45.00; CASA AP 10,000.00; CASH
WA DISTRIBUTING SU
32.70; CATERPILLAR FINANCIAL E 3,600.00; CENTRAL HYDRAULIC
SYSTEM & EQUIP SU 620.73;
CENTRAL NEBRASKA DRUG
COURT E 46,304.29; CENTRAL
NEBRASKA REPORTING S
464.82; CENTURY LUMBER CEN-
TER SU 54.00; CHARLESWORTH
CONSULTING E 1,050.00; CHAR-
TER COMMUNICATIONS E
468.65; CHARTER COMMUNICA-
TIONS E 126.68; CHEROKEE
BUILDING MATERIALS SU
152.78; JENNIFER CHURCH RE 80.94; CITY OF KEARNEY U
4,120.73; CITY OF KEARNEY E 1,500.00; CITY OF KEARNEY E 62,226.48; CLERK OF DISTRICT
COURT E 4.75; CLERK OF THE
DISTRICT COURT E 2,580.00;
CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT E 233.96; CLERK OF THE SU-
PREME COURT E 176.00; COMFY
BOWL E 400.00; CONSOLIDATED
MANAGEMENT E 25,297.86;
CONSTRUCTION RENTAL SU
90.49; COPYCAT PRINTING A 30.29; BRADLEY DEAN CORDLE E 20.00; CORNHUSKER STATE IN-
DUSTRIES E 5,194.00; COUNTRY
PARTNERS COOP E 341.25;
ANDY CROSBY RT 210.00; CUL-
LIGAN OF KEARNEY S
428.00; DAN'S SANITATION S
15.00; DENNISE DANIELS RE
45.00; DAS ST ACCOUNTING S 41.60; DAS STATE ACCTNG-CE-
NTRAL FINANCE S 1,340.00;
DAWSON PUBLIC POWER DIS-
TRICT U 2,849.38; DAMON
DEEDS RE 45.00; DEPT OF PA-
THOLOGY-ST LOUIS UNIV MC 547.00; DEWALD DEAVER L'HE-
UREUX LAW FIRM S 6,440.65;
DOUGLAS CO SHERIFF S
159.00; DRIVE IN STORAGE E
30.00; DUGAN PRINTING & PRO-
MOTIONS E 2,473.50; BRANDON
J. DUGAN RE 11.38; EAKES OF-
FICE SOLUTIONS SU 8,643.97;
SHAWN EATHERTON RE 45.00;
EDUCATIONAL SERVICE UNIT NO
10 E 20,093.75; EGAN SUPPLY SU
1,012.80; ELECTION SYSTEMS &
SOFTWARE E 9,422.72; ELN RT
290.00; ENTERPRISE ELECTRIC
KEARNEY SU 1,722.38; ESCHAT
E 73.12; EUSTIS BODY SHOP S
50.00; FAMILY PRACTICE ASSO-
CIATES MC 171.77; FARMERS
COOP ASSOCIATION E 27.71;
PAUL FARRELL RE 45.00; KARI
FISK RE 45.00; FRANKLIN CO
SHERIFF S 39.78; FRANSSEN
PROPERTIES RT 330.00; FRON-
TIER S 3,816.57; FURNAS CO
SHERIFF S 77.14; FYE LAW OF-
FICE S 6,688.77; GALLS SU
240.05; RODNEY GANGWISH RE
27.60; TAMI GANGWISH E 53.93;
GARCIA CLINICAL LABORATORY
MC 13.00; GARRETT TIRES
& TREADS S 28.15; CYNTHIA
GEMBALA HUGG S 1,894.00;
GENERAL REPORTING SERVICE
S 101.25; JAN GIFFIN RE 97.34;
CHI GOOD SAMARITAN HEALTH
SYSTEMS MC 1,200.00;
GREAT PLAINS DENTAL MC
1,196.73; GREAT PLAINS RADIOL-
OGY & NUCLEAR MC
84.69; HALL CO DISTRICT COURT S 28.50; KAYLA D HAPP E
20.00; LARRY HARDESTY RE
11.50; JAMES M HAYS RT
290.00; HAZTECH SYSTEMS E
4,165.00; HANNAH BROOK HILL E 20.00; ANDREW W HOFF-
MEISTER RE 45.00; HOLMES
PLUMBING & HEATING SU
1,185.22; HORNER, LIESKE, MC-
BRIDE & KUHL E 1,500.00; LISA R
HUERTA RE 45.00; INTERN'L
ASSN OF CHIEFS OF POLICE E
875.00; INSIGHT COUNSELING &
RECOVERY E 150.00; INTE-
GRATED CONTROLS S 120.00;
INTELLICOM COMPUTER E
438.00; JACK LEDERMAN CO S
20.00; JACK'S UNIFORMS AND
EQUIPMENT SU 16.35; JIM JA-
COBS RE 21.62; JACOBSEN ORR
LAW FIRM S 6,910.60; JOHN-
STONE SUPPLY SU 1,251.67;
JUSTICE WORKS E 260.00; KEAR-
NEY COUNTY S 101.39; KEAR-
NEY CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE S
129.77; KEARNEY HOUSING
AGENCY RT 210.00; KEARNEY
HUB A 3,958.24; KEARNEY TOW-
ING & REPAIR S 367.00; KELLY
KENNEDY RE 25.00; NICK KIL-
LOUGH RE 45.00; KING RENTALS RT 250.00; JEFFREY C KNAPP S 1,242.93; KOHLL'S RX MC
46.07; KONICA MINOLTA BUSI-
NESS SOLUTIONS E 2,461.47;
KONICA MINOLTA PREMIER FI-
NANCE E 7,636.11; DOUG KRA-
MER RE 45.00; KRONOS E
1,282.55; LANCASTER CO SHER-
IFF S 131.47; LAWSON PROD-
UCTS SU 132.30; PATRICK LEE RE 45.00; LEXISNEXIS RISK SO-
LUTIONS E 25.00; LIESKE, LIESKE
& ENSZ S 7,923.00; STEPHEN G
LOWE S 3,603.75; LYON FAMILY
DENTISTRY MC 520.00; JOHN
MARSH RE 45.00; LYNN MARTIN RE 45.00; MASTERS TRUE VALUE SU 45.44; SHARON MAULER RE 45.00; JENNIFER R MCCARTER
REPORTING S 378.00; REBECCA
M. MCCRACKEN S 154.00; MI-
CHAEL MEFFERD RE 45.00; JOHN
C MEIDLINGER, PH.D E
900.00; MENARDS SU 1,063.64;
MICROFILM IMAGING SYSTEMS S 682.00; MID NEBRASKA INDI-
VIDUAL SVC AP 46,102.00; MID-
DLETON ELECTRIC S 975.79;
MIDWEST CONNECT S 6,085.61;
MIDWEST DOOR & HARDWARE
SU 5,828.00; MIDWEST EMER-
GENCY GRAND ISLAND MC
164.43; MIDWEST ENCOURAGE-
MENT E 360.00; MIPS S 3,811.96;
MIRROR IMAGE CAR WASH E
124.24; MISKO SPORTS E
2,183.74; MOTOROLA SOLU-
TIONS E 150.66; NACO E
250.00; NE CENTRAL TELEPHONE S 331.88; NE GLASS COMPANY S 34.95; NE HEALTH & HUMAN
SVCS MC 612.00; NE PUBLIC
POWER DIST U 942.53; NE PUB-
LIC POWER DIST U 20,933.32;
NEBRASKA.GOV E 66.00; OPTK
NETWORKS S 615.00; NEW WEST
SPORTS MEDICINEMC 107.07;
KRISTI NEWMAN RE 59.34;
NORTHERN SAFETY CO SU
1,129.95; NORTHWESTERN EN-
ERGY U 866.9; O'BRIEN
STRAATMANN REDINGER FU-
NERAL E 3,000.00; J.C. OURADA RE 37.38; PARKER GROSSART
BAHENSKY BEUCKE S 2,358.55;
NATE PEARSON RE 45.00; BAR-
BARA J PEMBERTON RIEGE RE 35.08; PHELPS CO SHERIFF'S
OFFICE S 37.00; PLATINUM
AWARDS & GIFTS S 96.90;
PLATTE VALLEY MEDICAL CLINIC MC 255.95; POTTAWATTAMIE CO
SHERIFF S 41.00; PRAIRIE VIEW
APARTMENTS RT 540.00; PRO
PRINTING & GRAPHICS SU 85.00;
PSYCHOLOGICAL RESOURCES MC 270.00; R.R.BRINK LOCKING
SYSTEMS SU 666.00; KANE M
RAMSEY RE 45.00; RED BRICK
INVESTMENT CO RT 290.00; RE-
GION III BEHAVIORAL HEALTH
SVCS AP 38,999.06; ILENE RICH-
ARDSON R 14.00; RUDOLPH LAW S 1,141.00; RYAN SAALFELD RE 45.00; SARPY CO SHERIFF DEPT. E 1,895.04; SAYLER SCREEN-
PRINTING SU 500.00; CONNIE S
SCHUMAN S 972.50; KIRK SCOTT RE 45.00; SHERMAN CO SHERIFF S 99.48; SHERWIN WILLIAMS SU 553.05; SHREDDING SOLUTIONS E 45.00; SMITHS DETECTION S 1,300.00; TRENTON SNOW, LLC RT 1,000.00; SNYDER, HILLIARD &
COCHRAN S 756.25; SOLID
WASTE AGENCY LANDFILL U
46.36; SOUTH CENTRAL NEBR
AREA AGENCY AP 17,450.00;
STAMM ROMERO & ASSOC S 15,757.50; STATE OF NEBR PRO-
BATION DIST 9 AP 4,105.52;
THOMAS S STEWART S 4,020.00;
STITCH 3 S 132.00; SUBURBAN
FIRE PROTECTION DIST #1 SU
604.81; SUPER SHINE AUTO
CARE S 342.40; MICHAEL J
SYNEK S 2,249.75; AARON
THOMAS TAVENNER E 20.00;
THE LAWN BUILDERS S 100.95;
THE LOCKMOBILE S 2.95; THOM-
SON REUTERS- WEST E
5,363.85; TITAN ENERGY SYS-
TEMS S 2,944.10; REBECCA
TVRDIK ANDERSON S 2,672.50;
TYE & ROWLING S 5,233.95; U.S.
BANK E 4,569.88; USA COMMU-
NICATION E 723.90; U.S DEPART-
MENT OF AGRICULTURE AP
1,773.60; USPS-HASLER E
1,000.00; SHAWNA VAN ARNAM E 103.83; JERRY A. VAN WINKLE,
PSYD MC 3,095.35; VERIZON
CONNECT NWF S 32.38; VERIZON
WIRELESS S 882.53; VERIZON
WIRELESS S 1,040.30; VERIZON
WIRELESS S 1,455.71; RANDALL
VEST RE 77.05; VILLAGE OF ELM
CREEK S 52.49; VILLAGE OF
MILLER U 19.50; VILLAGE UNI-
FORM SU 72.36; VOIGT LAW OF-
FICE S 610.50; THE WALDINGER
CORPORATION S 3,322.95;
WALGREENS MC 232.48; WELLS
FARGO E 51.03; WELLS FARGO E 33.38; WELLS FARGO SU 324.29;
RICH WHITE RE 10.35; LLOYD
WILKE RE 54.63; WILKE'S TRUE
VALUE SU 165.50; MELISSA L
WILLIS RE 45.00; WPCI S 95.00;
MELANIE R YOUNG RE 45.00;
KEN YOUNT RE 35.08; KAYLA
ZACHEK E 20.00; ERIC ZIKMUND
RE 45.00.
ROAD FUND
ACE HARDWARE S 530.31; ALL
MAKES AUTO SUPPLY S 646.07;
AUSSIE HYDRAULICS S 284.78;
ARNOLD MOTOR SUPPLY SU
2,779.95; CARQUEST AUTO
PARTS SU 2,145.16; COMFY
BOWL SU 85.00; CONSTRUC-
TION RENTAL SU 366.95; CORN-
HUSKER CLEANING SUPPLY SU
115.43; CURLY'S RADIATOR
SERVICE S 650.00; EAKES OF-
FICE SOLUTIONS SU 27.74; ED
BROADFOOT & SONS SAND &
GRAVEL G 16,549.47; FARM PLAN E 3,220.95; FARMERS CO-OP AS-
SOCIATION E 65.83; FASTENAL
COMPANY SU 399.33; FRIESEN
AUTO S 882.89; GARRETT TIRES
& TREADS S 5,501.98; GLASS
DOCTOR OF CENTRAL NE S
958.99; JACK LEDERMAN CO SU 444.28; KEARNEY HUB A 23.32;
KELLY SUPPLY SU 2,734.64; KIM-
BALL MIDWEST S 470.69; LAW-
SON PRODUCTS SU 1,373.82;
LCL TRUCK EQUIPMENT SU
3,008.66; MARLATT MACHINE
SHOP S 729.03; MENARDS SU
157.52; MID NE AGGREGATE G
3,106.03; MILLER & ASSOCIATES E 997.50; NEBRASKA TRUCK
CENTER S 6,000.00; THE NEW
SIOUX CITY IRON CO SU 68.97;
OAK CREEK ENGINEERING E
9,613.57; PLATTE VALLEY AUTO SU 30.02; PLATTE VALLEY COM-
MUNICATIONS S 80.00; BLAKE
POWER RE 31.25;
POWERPLAN-MURPHY TRAC-
TOR S 4,645.25; ROADRUNNER
TIRE S 220.00; SAFELITE FULFILL-
MENT S 900.00; SAHLING
KENWORTH S 23.36; SAPP BROS
PETRO SU 4,050.00; SHILOH
RAGER CONSTRUCTION C
1,600.00;T & F SAND AND
GRAVEL G 913.39; TRUCK CEN-
TER COMPANIES S 1,922.26; U.S.
BANK E 181.59; WILKE CON-
TRACTING C 49,480.00; WILKE'S
TRUE VALUE SU 24.27; WPCI SU
194.75.
VISITOR'S PROMOTION FUND
KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU E
46,715.00.
VISITOR'S IMPROVEMENT
FUND
KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU E 46,715.00.
DEEDS PRESERVATION &
MODERNIZATION
MIPS INC. S 249.00; STERLING
COMPUTERS S 2,538.11.
HEALTH INSURANCE FUND BCBS HEALTH CLAIM EXPENSE I 207,400.29; HM LIFE MELLON
GLOBAL CASH MGMTI
47,499.44.
VETERAN'S RELIEF FUND
COUNTY VETERANS AID FUND RE 2,660.32.
INHERITANCE TAX FUND CELLSITE SOLUTIONS E
29,500.00; MOTOROLA SOLU-
TIONS E 8,990.41; SUNNY COM-
MUNICATIONS E 800.00; TOWER
DIRECT E 12,050.00; U.S. BANK E 965.20.
WEED DISTRICT KEARNEY HUB A 30.20; NE-
BRASKA WEED CONTROL AS-
SOC E 120.00.
911 EMERGENCY SERVICE
CENTURYLINK U 1,893.38;
CENTURYLINK U 1,606.81; FRON-
TIER U 1,539.31; FRONTIER COM-
MUNICATIONS U 316.88; LAN-
GUAGE LINE SERVICES U
40.08; NE CENTRAL TELEPHONE
CO U 109.99; PLATTE VALLEY
COMMUNICATIONS S 3,556.92;
POLICE LEGAL SCIENCES E
1,680.00; USA COMMUNICATION E 281.00.
Chairman McMullen called for
Citizen's forum and no one was
present.
Chairman McMullen asked if
there was anything else to come
before the Board at 9:31 A.M. be-
fore he declared the meeting ad-
journed until the regular meeting at
9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, November
10, 2020.
ATTEST:
WILLIAM McMULLEN
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
COMMISSIONERS
HEATHER CHRISTENSEN
BUFFALO DEPUTY COUNTY
CLERK
NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY
STORAGE DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Michelle
Eynon the contents of unit #A9. In-
cluding but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Fox Creek Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website www.sto-
rageauctions.com. Auction is only
online. Auction will begin Friday
November 6, 2020. Items will be
sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
