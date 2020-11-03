 Skip to main content
Legal notices: November 3, 2020

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

ELITE HOLDINGS, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that

Elite Holdings, L.L.C. (hereinafter

referred to as "the Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mail-

ing address of the Company's ini-

tial designated office is 110

Clearview Drive, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68847. The initial agent for

service of process of the Company

is Cory J. Stickney, whose street

and mailing address and post of-

fice box number, if any, is 110

Clearview Drive, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68847.

Dated: September29, 2020.

Brian R. Symington, Organizer

ZNEZ O27,N3,N10

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given of the or-

ganization of Knobel Barn, LLC, a

Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany. The Company commenced

on October 30, 2020 and its dura-

tion is perpetual. Its registered of-

fice is at 3070 Odessa Road, Kear-

ney, Nebraska and the registered

agent at that address is Kinzy

Carmody. The general nature of

the business to be transacted is to

engage in any and all lawful busi-

ness for which a limited liability

company may be organized; to ac-

quire and dispose of real or per-

sonal property or any interest

therein; to conduct any and all

business which the Company may

deem appropriate and advanta-

geous; and to do all necessary,

proper, advisable, or convenient

things for these stated purposes.

The company is to be managed by

one or more managers elected by

the members.

Dated this 30th day of October,

2020.

/s/ Kinzy Carmody

Member and Manager.

/s/ Brent Carmody

Member and Manager.

Justin M. Daake, #25581

DAAKE LAW OFFICE, LLC

PO Box 188

Oxford, NE 68967

(308) 824-3646

justin.daake@daakelaw.com

 

ZNEZ N3,N10,N17

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

KOBOM FARMS, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that

KOBOM Farms, LLC, (hereinafter

referred to as the "Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mail-

ing address of the Company's ini-

tial designated office is 614 A

Street, PO Box 262, Shelton, NE

68876. The initial agent for service

of process of the Company is

Maura K. Hendrickson, whose

street and mailing address is 614 A

Street, PO Box 262, Shelton, NE

68876.

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

ZNEZ N3,N10,N17

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

 

Skyler Willis, Inc., whose regis-

tered agent is Skyler Willis and reg-

istered office is 1602 5th Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845, was

formed on October 14, 2020 to en-

gage in any lawful business.

The corporation has authorized

10,000 shares of capital stock. The

name and address of the incorpo-

rator is Thomas E. Whitmore, 7602

Pacific St., Ste. 200, Omaha, Ne-

braska 68114.

ZNEZ O20,O27,N3

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that RYAN

DAUGHERTY TRUCKING LLC (the

"Company") has been organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The designated office of

the Company is 9835 LINDSAY RD

, KEARNEY, NEBRASKA 68845.

The registered agent of the Com-

pany is LEGALINC CORPORATE

SERVICES INC., 706 N. 129th

Street, Suite 121, Omaha NE

68154. The general nature of the

business will be to engage in the

transaction of any or all lawful busi-

ness, for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the laws of the State of Nebraska.

The LLC was filed with the State of

Nebraska July 27 2020. Organizer

Name: Lovette Dobson.

ZNEZ O20,O27,N3

 

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 27, 2020

 

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization met

on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at

9:00 A.M. and 9:30 A.M. Chairman

McMullen called the meeting to or-

der and led those present in the

Pledge of Allegiance. The following

Board members responded to roll

call: Timothy Higgins, Ivan Klein,

Myron Kouba, Ronald Loeffelholz,

Sherry Morrow, Dennis Reiter and

William McMullen. On October 23,

2020, notice of this meeting was

published in the Kearney Hub and

posted on the Buffalo County

website, the County Clerk's office

and the County Board Room. A

copy of the acknowledgment and

receipt of notice and agenda by the

Board of Commissioners is at-

tached to these minutes. Chairman

McMullen announced that in ac-

cordance with Section 84-1412 of

the Nebraska Revised Statutes, a

current copy of the Open Meetings

Act is available for review and is

posted at the back of the Board

Room. Deputy County Clerk

Heather Christensen took all pro-

ceedings hereinafter shown. Dep-

uty County Attorney Andrew Hoff-

meister and County Clerk Janice I.

Giffin were present.

REGULAR AGENDA

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Higgins to approve the

October 13, 2020 Board meeting

minutes. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein,

Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Morrow and se-

conded by Higgins to ratify the fol-

lowing October 23, 2020 payroll

claims processed by the County

Clerk. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Higgins, Klein,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS

FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Ad-

vertisement; AP - Appropriation; B

- Bookmobile; C - Construction;

CD - Civil Defense; CM - Cotton-

mill; D - Dues; E - Expense; EQ -

Equipment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I -

Insurance&/or Bonds; MC - Medi-

cal Charges; R - Retirement; RE -

Reimbursement; RT - Rent; S -

Service; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U -

Utilities.

GENERAL FUND

NET PAYROLL

273,791.39; AMERICAN FAMILY

LIFE I 1,037.63; RETIREMENT

PLANS OF AMERITAS R

45,887.15; BUFFALO CO TREAS-

URER I 114,263.50; FIRST CON-

CORD BENEFITS E 4,720.07;

FIRST NATIONAL BANK T

93,051.78; FLORIDA STATE DIS-

TRIBUTION E 200.00; KEARNEY

UNITED WAY E 102.67; KATH-

LEEN A LAUGHLIN E 402.00;

MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INS I 939.41; MADISON NATIONAL

LIFE INS I 270.87; MASSMUTUAL

FINANCIAL GROUP R 1,175.00;

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT R

330.00; NE CHILD SUPPORT

CENT E 1,200.00; PRINCIPAL FI-

NANCIAL E 2,878.94; STATE OF

NE T 15,574.59; VISION SERVICE

INS E 842.94;

ROAD FUND

NET PAYROLL

56,227.13; AMERICAN FAMILY

LIFE I 907.19; RETIREMENT

PLANS OF AMERITAS R

8,754.58; BUFFALO CO TREAS-

URER I 2,815.00; FIRST CON-

CORD BENEFITS E 677.42; FIRST

NATIONAL BANK T 16,573.10;

MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INS I 166.70; MADISON NATIONAL

LIFE INS I 107.79; NATIONWIDE

RETIREMENT R 272.50; NE CHILD

SUPPORT CENT E 342.00; PRIN-

CIPAL FINANCIAL E 893.23;

STATE OF NE T 2,472.55; VISION

SERVICE INS E 219.55;

WEED FUND

NET PAYROLL

4,808.14; RETIREMENT PLANS OF

AMERITAS R 758.07; BUFFALO

CO TREASURER I 248.00; FIRST

CONCORD BENEFITS E

33.33; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T 1,549.76; MADISON NATIONAL

LIFE INS I 3.34; PRINCIPAL FI-

NANCIAL E 41.16; STATE OF NE T 242.22.

It was determined that the Funds

transfer per the agenda was not

going to be necessary.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Morrow to approve the tax refund

request submitted by County

Treasurer Jean Sidwell for Vaughn

Bombeck in the amount of $214.90

for parcel 320101101. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Klein, Morrow,

Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Loeffelholz to approve the Re-

commitment Intergovernmental/I-

nterlocal Agreement with Nebraska

Intergovernmental Risk Manage-

ment Association (NIRMA) for a

three year period with the following

Resolution 2020-50. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Higgins, Loeffelholz,

Klein, Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

RESOLUTION 2020-50

FOR AMENDMENT AND

ADDENDUM TO

NIRMA/NIRMA II INTERGOV-

ERNMENTAL/INTERLOCAL

AGREEMENTS

WHEREAS

, Buffalo County has

previously entered into Intergovern-

mental/Interlocal Agreements with

various other Nebraska Counties

and other public agencies to form

and participate in the Nebraska In-

tergovernmental Risk Management

Association (NIRMA) and the Ne-

braska Intergovernmental Risk

Management Association II (NIRMA

II) as authorized by the Intergovern-

mental Risk Management Act (Ne-

b.Rev.Stat. 44-4301 et seq.) and

the Nebraska Interlocal Coopera-

tion Act (Neb.Rev.Stat. 13-801 et

seq.); and

WHEREAS, Counties and other

Public Agencies as defined in Neb.

Rev.Stat. 44-4303 are allowed to

participate in said cooperative un-

dertakings; and

WHEREAS, the Legislature has

found that proper risk management

requires the spreading of risk so as

to minimize fluctuation in insurance

needs and that benefits can be de-

rived through the pooling of insur-

ance purchasing by local govern-

ment, and

WHEREAS, NIRMA and NIRMA

II have provided coverages to the

County in a cost effective way

which meet and exceed that pro-

vided by standard insurance carri-

ers; and

WHEREAS, NIRMA and NIRMA

II provide risk management ser-

vices such as loss prevention,

safety audits, claims and litigation

management, and coverages tai-

lored to address loss exposures

counties and other related public

entities face not economically

available from other sources; and

WHEREAS, these coverages and

risk management services are es-

sential for the continued effective

and efficient use of county taxpayer

dollars; and

WHEREAS, the current Intergov-

ernmental/Interlocal Agreements

will expire on June 30, 2021, and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED that the Buffalo County

Board hereby:

1. Extends its commitment to

participate in NIRMA and NIRMA II

for the period July 1, 2021 through

June 30, 2024; and

2. Declares that this Resolution

shall serve as an amendment and

addendum to the previous Inter-

governmental/Interlocal Agree-

ments entered into by the County

Board, said Intergovernmental/I-

nterlocal Agreements readopted by

and incorporated herein by this ref-

erence as amended.

Chairman McMullen re-

viewed the following correspond-

ence. City of Kearney sent notices

from the October 13th 2020 regular

meeting regarding the Annexation

of Butler Addition and the Annexa-

tion of property located West of

Cherry Ave, East of Kearney East

Expressway, North of Hwy 30 and

South of 39th Street. Nebraska

Department of Transportation

(NDOT) sent the monthly status re-

port on the Poole South project

and the Buffalo County Highway

department sent notice concerning

the proposed federal-aid transpor-

tation and bridge replacement proj-

ect on Poole Road planned to

begin in early 2022 through fall

2022. Chairman McMullen called

on each Board member present for

committee reports and recommen-

dations.

The Board took a short

break at 9:06 A.M.

ZONING

 

Zoning Administrator Den-

nise Daniels and Deputy County

Attorney Kari Fisk were present for

the following Zoning agenda item.

Chairman McMullen opened the

public hearing at 9:15 A.M. for an

Administrative Subdivision Applica-

tion filed by Trenton Snow, li-

censed land surveyor, on behalf of

LaBerta Olson, for an Administra-

tive Subdivision for property de-

scribed as being Part of Govern-

ment Lot 8, in Section 12, Town-

ship 8 North, Range 15 West of the

Sixth Principal Meridian, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, to be known as

Lot 1, "Olson Acres", an Adminis-

trative Subdivision. Trenton Snow

and Deputy County Attorney Hoff-

meister reviewed the application.

No one else addressed the Board

and Chairman McMullen closed the

hearing at 9:19 A.M. Moved by

Klein and seconded by Loeffelholz

to approve the Administrative Sub-

division with the following Resolu-

tion 2020-51. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Klein, Loeffelholz, Higgins,

Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

RESOLUTION 2020-51

 

WHEREAS, LaBerta Olson, here-

inafter referred to as "applicant"

has filed for an Administrative Sub-

division to be known as "Olson Ac-

res," with the Buffalo County Clerk

and/or Zoning Administrator, and

WHEREAS, the Zoning Ad-

ministrator forwarded this applica-

tion to this Board, and

WHEREAS, on October 27,

2020, this Board conducted a pub-

lic hearing now and finds:

1. The proposed "Olson Ac-

res" is in the Agriculture (AG) Zon-

ing District for Buffalo County, Ne-

braska and the size of the parcels

of real estate owned by the subdi-

viding entity, after subdividing,

complies with the minimum lot size

of this zoning district.

2. The size of the parcels of

real estate owned by the subdivid-

ing entity, and any remnant prop-

erty not subdivided, after subdivid-

ing, complies with the minimum lot

size of this zoning district. The

remnant properties owned by the

subdividing entity, is comprised of

other lands as shown in Tract #1

and Tract #2, in identical owner-

ship:

a. TRACT #1: Part of Govern-

ment Lot 8 of Section Twelve (12),

Township Eight (8) North, Range

Fifteen (15) West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska, com-

prised of 9.746 acres, after the ap-

proval of the proposed subdivision,

on this county's assessment rec-

ords.

b. TRACT #2: Part of the

Northeast Quarter of the Northeast

Quarter and Part of Government

Lot 6 of Section Thirteen (13),

Township Eight (8) North, Range

Fifteen (15) West of the 6th, P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska, com-

prised of 22.76 acres, on assess-

ment records.

3. The proposed plat for this

subdivision fulfills Buffalo County's

Subdivision Resolution require-

ments for administrative subdivi-

sions specifically allowed under

Section 3.02 together with other

provisions applicable thereto.

4. South Highway 10 is a

state-maintained open public road

that abuts the proposed subdivi-

sion to the east. There is no need

to dedicate additional right-of-way

to the State of Nebraska.

5. Title search paperwork has

been provided to the Buffalo

County Attorney's Office and that

office has cleared title as concerns

Buffalo County's interests based

upon the title search documents

delivered to that office by appli-

cant.

6. This proposed administra-

tive subdivision should be ap-

proved.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS in regular session with a

quorum present, that the plat of

"Olson Acres", an administrative

subdivision being Part Government

Lot 8, in Section 12, Township 8

North, Range 15 West of the Sixth

Principal Meridian, Buffalo County,

Nebraska, duly made out, acknowl-

edged and certified, is hereby ap-

proved, accepted, ratified, and au-

thorized to be filed and recorded in

the Office of the Register of Deeds,

Buffalo County, Nebraska.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Loeffelholz to recess the regular

meeting of the Board of Commis-

sioners at 9:20 A.M. and reconvene

as a Board of Equalization. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Klein, Loef-

felholz, Higgins, Kouba, Morrow,

Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

 

Chairman McMullen called

the Board of Equalization to order

in open session. County Treasurer

Jean Sidwell and Deputy County

Assessor Nora Borer were present.

Moved by Higgins and se-

conded by Klein to approve Motor

Vehicle Tax Exemption renewal as

indicated on the application by

County Treasurer Jean Sidwell for

Evangelical Lutheran Good Samari-

tan Society (Prairie View Gardens)

for a 1998 Chevrolet Astro Van.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Hig-

gins, Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz,

Morrow, Reiter, and McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Kouba to approve Motor Vehicle

Tax Exemption renewal as indi-

cated on the application by County

Treasurer Jean Sidwell for Evangel-

ical Lutheran Good Samaritan So-

ciety (Prairie View Gardens) for a

2010 Ford Van. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Klein, Kouba, Higgins, Loef-

felholz, Morrow, Reiter, and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and

seconded by Reiter to approve Mo-

tor Vehicle Tax Exemption renewal

as indicated on the application by

County Treasurer Jean Sidwell for

Evangelical Lutheran Good Samari-

tan Society (St. Johns) for a 2013

Ford Pickup. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Reiter, Higgins,

Klein, Kouba, Morrow and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Klein and se-

conded by Higgins to approve Mo-

tor Vehicle Tax Exemption renewal

as indicated on the application by

County Treasurer Jean Sidwell for

Crossroads International Student

Ministries for a 2000 Ford Van and

a 2006 Ford Van. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Klein, Higgins,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow, Reiter,

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and

seconded by Higgins to approve

the Valuation Changes presented

by County Assessor Ethel Skinner

for the following list of properties

and assigned parcel numbers.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,

Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

Name Parcel

KNAPP, STEPHEN P. & STEPH-

ANIE L. 580000110; MOUNTAIN

TOWER & LAND, LLC 060303001;

MOUNTAIN TOWER & LAND, LLC 200066010; MOUNTAIN TOWER &

LAND, LLC 380012005; MOUN-

TAIN TOWER & LAND, LLC

620305005; MOUNTAIN TOWER &

LAND, LLC 660226105; NE COLO-

RADO CELLULAR, INC

635014002; INDUSTRIAL TOWER

WEST, LLC 508185000; INDUS-

TRIAL TOWER WEST, LLC

348015000;

DIRICO, FRANK 340015000; DI-

RICO, FRANK 500185000.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Higgins to adjourn the Board of

Equalization and return to the regu-

lar meeting of the Board of Com-

missioners at 9:28 A.M. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Klein, Higgins,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow, Reiter,

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

Highway Superintendent

John Maul was present for the fol-

lowing agenda items.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Morrow to accept the low bid of

$810,896.20 from Blessing Con-

struction for Phase I of Project

C10(987) Concrete White Topping

of Navaho Road. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Klein, Morrow, Hig-

gins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Loeffelholz to set a bid date of No-

vember 24, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. for

the 2020-2021 Asphalt Overlay

Projects C10(987) Phase 3 and

C10(988). Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Klein, Loeffelholz, Higgins,

Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Higgins and se-

conded by Klein to approve the fol-

lowing October 2020 vendor claims

submitted by the County Clerk.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Hig-

gins, Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz,

Morrow, Reiter, and McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

GENERAL FUND

A & E ELECTRIC LLC S

13,700.00; ADAMS CO SHERIFFS 76.88; ADVANCED CORREC-

TIONAL HEALTHCARE MC

9,569.57; ALL AMERICAN SEWER

& DRAIN S 550.00; ALL MAKES

AUTO SUPPLY SU 1,192.17; ALL

SAFE INDUSTRIES SU 191.00;

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES SU 130.15; MANDI J AMY RE

45.00; APPLIED CONCEPTS SU 190.00; AT&T MOBILITY S

168.49; ATS S 1,063.16; JAMIE

BABUTZKE E 20.00; MICHAEL W

BALDWIN S 2,249.75; BAMFORD S 870.73; RICHARD BEECHNER E 150.00; MELODIE TURNER BEL-

LAMY S 5,258.25; BRAD W

BIGELOW E 150.00; BISHOP LAW S 11,970.00; BLACK HILLS EN-

ERGY U 540.00; NAVEAH S BOR-

DEAUX E 20.00; BRAD RODGERS

MD FAMILY PRACTICE MC

140.36; JONATHAN R BRANDT S 5,493.75; NATHAN BRECHT RE 45.00; KAYLA BREWER E

38.98; E CHARLES BREWSTER S 4,447.50; D. BRANDON BRINE-

GAR RE 15.18; BRUNER FRANK

SCHUMACHER S 8,587.77; BSK

HOLDINGS RT 330.00; BUFFALO

CO ATTORNEY E 1,773.00; BUF-

FALO CO ATTORNEY'S OFFICE E 787.30; BUFFALO CO CLERK E 5,108.50; BUFFALO CO COM-

MUNITY PARTNERS E 372.90;

BUFFALO CO COURT E

12.60; BUFFALO CO COURT E 4,742.56; ECONOMIC DEVELOP

COUNCIL AP 125,000.00; BUF-

FALO CO HISTORICAL SOCIETY AP 47,754.00; BUFFALO CO PUB-

LIC DEFENDER RE 30.00; BUF-

FALO CO SHERIFF E 4,458.41;

BUFFALO OUTDOOR POWER SU 223.93; BUILDERS WAREHOUSE SU 70.93; MICHAEL D CARPER S 866.55; RYAN C CARSON RE 45.00; CASA AP 10,000.00; CASH

WA DISTRIBUTING SU

32.70; CATERPILLAR FINANCIAL E 3,600.00; CENTRAL HYDRAULIC

SYSTEM & EQUIP SU 620.73;

CENTRAL NEBRASKA DRUG

COURT E 46,304.29; CENTRAL

NEBRASKA REPORTING S

464.82; CENTURY LUMBER CEN-

TER SU 54.00; CHARLESWORTH

CONSULTING E 1,050.00; CHAR-

TER COMMUNICATIONS E

468.65; CHARTER COMMUNICA-

TIONS E 126.68; CHEROKEE

BUILDING MATERIALS SU

152.78; JENNIFER CHURCH RE 80.94; CITY OF KEARNEY U

4,120.73; CITY OF KEARNEY E 1,500.00; CITY OF KEARNEY E 62,226.48; CLERK OF DISTRICT

COURT E 4.75; CLERK OF THE

DISTRICT COURT E 2,580.00;

CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT E 233.96; CLERK OF THE SU-

PREME COURT E 176.00; COMFY

BOWL E 400.00; CONSOLIDATED

MANAGEMENT E 25,297.86;

CONSTRUCTION RENTAL SU

90.49; COPYCAT PRINTING A 30.29; BRADLEY DEAN CORDLE E 20.00; CORNHUSKER STATE IN-

DUSTRIES E 5,194.00; COUNTRY

PARTNERS COOP E 341.25;

ANDY CROSBY RT 210.00; CUL-

LIGAN OF KEARNEY S

428.00; DAN'S SANITATION S

15.00; DENNISE DANIELS RE

45.00; DAS ST ACCOUNTING S 41.60; DAS STATE ACCTNG-CE-

NTRAL FINANCE S 1,340.00;

DAWSON PUBLIC POWER DIS-

TRICT U 2,849.38; DAMON

DEEDS RE 45.00; DEPT OF PA-

THOLOGY-ST LOUIS UNIV MC 547.00; DEWALD DEAVER L'HE-

UREUX LAW FIRM S 6,440.65;

DOUGLAS CO SHERIFF S

159.00; DRIVE IN STORAGE E

30.00; DUGAN PRINTING & PRO-

MOTIONS E 2,473.50; BRANDON

J. DUGAN RE 11.38; EAKES OF-

FICE SOLUTIONS SU 8,643.97;

SHAWN EATHERTON RE 45.00;

EDUCATIONAL SERVICE UNIT NO

10 E 20,093.75; EGAN SUPPLY SU

1,012.80; ELECTION SYSTEMS &

SOFTWARE E 9,422.72; ELN RT

290.00; ENTERPRISE ELECTRIC

KEARNEY SU 1,722.38; ESCHAT

E 73.12; EUSTIS BODY SHOP S

50.00; FAMILY PRACTICE ASSO-

CIATES MC 171.77; FARMERS

COOP ASSOCIATION E 27.71;

PAUL FARRELL RE 45.00; KARI

FISK RE 45.00; FRANKLIN CO

SHERIFF S 39.78; FRANSSEN

PROPERTIES RT 330.00; FRON-

TIER S 3,816.57; FURNAS CO

SHERIFF S 77.14; FYE LAW OF-

FICE S 6,688.77; GALLS SU

240.05; RODNEY GANGWISH RE

27.60; TAMI GANGWISH E 53.93;

GARCIA CLINICAL LABORATORY

MC 13.00; GARRETT TIRES

& TREADS S 28.15; CYNTHIA

GEMBALA HUGG S 1,894.00;

GENERAL REPORTING SERVICE

S 101.25; JAN GIFFIN RE 97.34;

CHI GOOD SAMARITAN HEALTH

SYSTEMS MC 1,200.00;

GREAT PLAINS DENTAL MC

1,196.73; GREAT PLAINS RADIOL-

OGY & NUCLEAR MC

84.69; HALL CO DISTRICT COURT S 28.50; KAYLA D HAPP E

20.00; LARRY HARDESTY RE

11.50; JAMES M HAYS RT

290.00; HAZTECH SYSTEMS E

4,165.00; HANNAH BROOK HILL E 20.00; ANDREW W HOFF-

MEISTER RE 45.00; HOLMES

PLUMBING & HEATING SU

1,185.22; HORNER, LIESKE, MC-

BRIDE & KUHL E 1,500.00; LISA R

HUERTA RE 45.00; INTERN'L

ASSN OF CHIEFS OF POLICE E

875.00; INSIGHT COUNSELING &

RECOVERY E 150.00; INTE-

GRATED CONTROLS S 120.00;

INTELLICOM COMPUTER E

438.00; JACK LEDERMAN CO S

20.00; JACK'S UNIFORMS AND

EQUIPMENT SU 16.35; JIM JA-

COBS RE 21.62; JACOBSEN ORR

LAW FIRM S 6,910.60; JOHN-

STONE SUPPLY SU 1,251.67;

JUSTICE WORKS E 260.00; KEAR-

NEY COUNTY S 101.39; KEAR-

NEY CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE S

129.77; KEARNEY HOUSING

AGENCY RT 210.00; KEARNEY

HUB A 3,958.24; KEARNEY TOW-

ING & REPAIR S 367.00; KELLY

KENNEDY RE 25.00; NICK KIL-

LOUGH RE 45.00; KING RENTALS RT 250.00; JEFFREY C KNAPP S 1,242.93; KOHLL'S RX MC

46.07; KONICA MINOLTA BUSI-

NESS SOLUTIONS E 2,461.47;

KONICA MINOLTA PREMIER FI-

NANCE E 7,636.11; DOUG KRA-

MER RE 45.00; KRONOS E

1,282.55; LANCASTER CO SHER-

IFF S 131.47; LAWSON PROD-

UCTS SU 132.30; PATRICK LEE RE 45.00; LEXISNEXIS RISK SO-

LUTIONS E 25.00; LIESKE, LIESKE

& ENSZ S 7,923.00; STEPHEN G

LOWE S 3,603.75; LYON FAMILY

DENTISTRY MC 520.00; JOHN

MARSH RE 45.00; LYNN MARTIN RE 45.00; MASTERS TRUE VALUE SU 45.44; SHARON MAULER RE 45.00; JENNIFER R MCCARTER

REPORTING S 378.00; REBECCA

M. MCCRACKEN S 154.00; MI-

CHAEL MEFFERD RE 45.00; JOHN

C MEIDLINGER, PH.D E

900.00; MENARDS SU 1,063.64;

MICROFILM IMAGING SYSTEMS S 682.00; MID NEBRASKA INDI-

VIDUAL SVC AP 46,102.00; MID-

DLETON ELECTRIC S 975.79;

MIDWEST CONNECT S 6,085.61;

MIDWEST DOOR & HARDWARE

SU 5,828.00; MIDWEST EMER-

GENCY GRAND ISLAND MC

164.43; MIDWEST ENCOURAGE-

MENT E 360.00; MIPS S 3,811.96;

MIRROR IMAGE CAR WASH E

124.24; MISKO SPORTS E

2,183.74; MOTOROLA SOLU-

TIONS E 150.66; NACO E

250.00; NE CENTRAL TELEPHONE S 331.88; NE GLASS COMPANY S 34.95; NE HEALTH & HUMAN

SVCS MC 612.00; NE PUBLIC

POWER DIST U 942.53; NE PUB-

LIC POWER DIST U 20,933.32;

NEBRASKA.GOV E 66.00; OPTK

NETWORKS S 615.00; NEW WEST

SPORTS MEDICINEMC 107.07;

KRISTI NEWMAN RE 59.34;

NORTHERN SAFETY CO SU

1,129.95; NORTHWESTERN EN-

ERGY U 866.9; O'BRIEN

STRAATMANN REDINGER FU-

NERAL E 3,000.00; J.C. OURADA RE 37.38; PARKER GROSSART

BAHENSKY BEUCKE S 2,358.55;

NATE PEARSON RE 45.00; BAR-

BARA J PEMBERTON RIEGE RE 35.08; PHELPS CO SHERIFF'S

OFFICE S 37.00; PLATINUM

AWARDS & GIFTS S 96.90;

PLATTE VALLEY MEDICAL CLINIC MC 255.95; POTTAWATTAMIE CO

SHERIFF S 41.00; PRAIRIE VIEW

APARTMENTS RT 540.00; PRO

PRINTING & GRAPHICS SU 85.00;

PSYCHOLOGICAL RESOURCES MC 270.00; R.R.BRINK LOCKING

SYSTEMS SU 666.00; KANE M

RAMSEY RE 45.00; RED BRICK

INVESTMENT CO RT 290.00; RE-

GION III BEHAVIORAL HEALTH

SVCS AP 38,999.06; ILENE RICH-

ARDSON R 14.00; RUDOLPH LAW S 1,141.00; RYAN SAALFELD RE 45.00; SARPY CO SHERIFF DEPT. E 1,895.04; SAYLER SCREEN-

PRINTING SU 500.00; CONNIE S

SCHUMAN S 972.50; KIRK SCOTT RE 45.00; SHERMAN CO SHERIFF S 99.48; SHERWIN WILLIAMS SU 553.05; SHREDDING SOLUTIONS E 45.00; SMITHS DETECTION S 1,300.00; TRENTON SNOW, LLC RT 1,000.00; SNYDER, HILLIARD &

COCHRAN S 756.25; SOLID

WASTE AGENCY LANDFILL U

46.36; SOUTH CENTRAL NEBR

AREA AGENCY AP 17,450.00;

STAMM ROMERO & ASSOC S 15,757.50; STATE OF NEBR PRO-

BATION DIST 9 AP 4,105.52;

THOMAS S STEWART S 4,020.00;

STITCH 3 S 132.00; SUBURBAN

FIRE PROTECTION DIST #1 SU

604.81; SUPER SHINE AUTO

CARE S 342.40; MICHAEL J

SYNEK S 2,249.75; AARON

THOMAS TAVENNER E 20.00;

THE LAWN BUILDERS S 100.95;

THE LOCKMOBILE S 2.95; THOM-

SON REUTERS- WEST E

5,363.85; TITAN ENERGY SYS-

TEMS S 2,944.10; REBECCA

TVRDIK ANDERSON S 2,672.50;

TYE & ROWLING S 5,233.95; U.S.

BANK E 4,569.88; USA COMMU-

NICATION E 723.90; U.S DEPART-

MENT OF AGRICULTURE AP

1,773.60; USPS-HASLER E

1,000.00; SHAWNA VAN ARNAM E 103.83; JERRY A. VAN WINKLE,

PSYD MC 3,095.35; VERIZON

CONNECT NWF S 32.38; VERIZON

WIRELESS S 882.53; VERIZON

WIRELESS S 1,040.30; VERIZON

WIRELESS S 1,455.71; RANDALL

VEST RE 77.05; VILLAGE OF ELM

CREEK S 52.49; VILLAGE OF

MILLER U 19.50; VILLAGE UNI-

FORM SU 72.36; VOIGT LAW OF-

FICE S 610.50; THE WALDINGER

CORPORATION S 3,322.95;

WALGREENS MC 232.48; WELLS

FARGO E 51.03; WELLS FARGO E 33.38; WELLS FARGO SU 324.29;

RICH WHITE RE 10.35; LLOYD

WILKE RE 54.63; WILKE'S TRUE

VALUE SU 165.50; MELISSA L

WILLIS RE 45.00; WPCI S 95.00;

MELANIE R YOUNG RE 45.00;

KEN YOUNT RE 35.08; KAYLA

ZACHEK E 20.00; ERIC ZIKMUND

RE 45.00.

ROAD FUND

ACE HARDWARE S 530.31; ALL

MAKES AUTO SUPPLY S 646.07;

AUSSIE HYDRAULICS S 284.78;

ARNOLD MOTOR SUPPLY SU

2,779.95; CARQUEST AUTO

PARTS SU 2,145.16; COMFY

BOWL SU 85.00; CONSTRUC-

TION RENTAL SU 366.95; CORN-

HUSKER CLEANING SUPPLY SU

115.43; CURLY'S RADIATOR

SERVICE S 650.00; EAKES OF-

FICE SOLUTIONS SU 27.74; ED

BROADFOOT & SONS SAND &

GRAVEL G 16,549.47; FARM PLAN E 3,220.95; FARMERS CO-OP AS-

SOCIATION E 65.83; FASTENAL

COMPANY SU 399.33; FRIESEN

AUTO S 882.89; GARRETT TIRES

& TREADS S 5,501.98; GLASS

DOCTOR OF CENTRAL NE S

958.99; JACK LEDERMAN CO SU 444.28; KEARNEY HUB A 23.32;

KELLY SUPPLY SU 2,734.64; KIM-

BALL MIDWEST S 470.69; LAW-

SON PRODUCTS SU 1,373.82;

LCL TRUCK EQUIPMENT SU

3,008.66; MARLATT MACHINE

SHOP S 729.03; MENARDS SU

157.52; MID NE AGGREGATE G

3,106.03; MILLER & ASSOCIATES E 997.50; NEBRASKA TRUCK

CENTER S 6,000.00; THE NEW

SIOUX CITY IRON CO SU 68.97;

OAK CREEK ENGINEERING E

9,613.57; PLATTE VALLEY AUTO SU 30.02; PLATTE VALLEY COM-

MUNICATIONS S 80.00; BLAKE

POWER RE 31.25;

POWERPLAN-MURPHY TRAC-

TOR S 4,645.25; ROADRUNNER

TIRE S 220.00; SAFELITE FULFILL-

MENT S 900.00; SAHLING

KENWORTH S 23.36; SAPP BROS

PETRO SU 4,050.00; SHILOH

RAGER CONSTRUCTION C

1,600.00;T & F SAND AND

GRAVEL G 913.39; TRUCK CEN-

TER COMPANIES S 1,922.26; U.S.

BANK E 181.59; WILKE CON-

TRACTING C 49,480.00; WILKE'S

TRUE VALUE SU 24.27; WPCI SU

194.75.

VISITOR'S PROMOTION FUND

KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU E

46,715.00.

VISITOR'S IMPROVEMENT

FUND

KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU E 46,715.00.

DEEDS PRESERVATION &

MODERNIZATION

MIPS INC. S 249.00; STERLING

COMPUTERS S 2,538.11.

HEALTH INSURANCE FUND BCBS HEALTH CLAIM EXPENSE I 207,400.29; HM LIFE MELLON

GLOBAL CASH MGMTI

47,499.44.

VETERAN'S RELIEF FUND

COUNTY VETERANS AID FUND RE 2,660.32.

INHERITANCE TAX FUND CELLSITE SOLUTIONS E

29,500.00; MOTOROLA SOLU-

TIONS E 8,990.41; SUNNY COM-

MUNICATIONS E 800.00; TOWER

DIRECT E 12,050.00; U.S. BANK E 965.20.

WEED DISTRICT KEARNEY HUB A 30.20; NE-

BRASKA WEED CONTROL AS-

SOC E 120.00.

911 EMERGENCY SERVICE

CENTURYLINK U 1,893.38;

CENTURYLINK U 1,606.81; FRON-

TIER U 1,539.31; FRONTIER COM-

MUNICATIONS U 316.88; LAN-

GUAGE LINE SERVICES U

40.08; NE CENTRAL TELEPHONE

CO U 109.99; PLATTE VALLEY

COMMUNICATIONS S 3,556.92;

POLICE LEGAL SCIENCES E

1,680.00; USA COMMUNICATION E 281.00.

Chairman McMullen called for

Citizen's forum and no one was

present.

Chairman McMullen asked if

there was anything else to come

before the Board at 9:31 A.M. be-

fore he declared the meeting ad-

journed until the regular meeting at

9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, November

10, 2020.

ATTEST:

WILLIAM McMULLEN

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS

HEATHER CHRISTENSEN

BUFFALO DEPUTY COUNTY

CLERK

ZNEZ N3,1t

NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY

STORAGE DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Michelle

Eynon the contents of unit #A9. In-

cluding but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Fox Creek Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website www.sto-

rageauctions.com. Auction is only

online. Auction will begin Friday

November 6, 2020. Items will be

sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

ZNEZ

O29,O30,O31,N2,N3,N4,N5

 

