Legal notices: November 27, 2020

Legal Notice
Southern Public Power District
(Southern Public Power) is a politi-
cal subdivision of the State of Ne-
braska. Southern Public Power
District provides electric power and
energy to parts of South Central
Nebraska. Southern Power District
works to provide these services in
a manner consistent with the provi-
sions of the Title VI of the Civil
Rights Act of 1964, as amended,
section 504 of the Rehabilitation
Act of 1973, as amended, the Age
Discrimination Act of 1975, as
amended and the Americans with
Disabilities Act of 1990.
An individual's religion, age, sex,
national origin, race, color, marital
status or handicap will not be a
consideration in hiring, position
placement, promotion, pay or ben-
efits or in services provide by
Southern Power District. The per-
son responsible for coordinating
Southern Power District's nondis-
crimination compliance is the Pres-
ident & CEO. Any individual, or
specific class of individuals, who
feels that this organization has sub-
jected them to discrimination,
should file a written complaint with
the Board of Directors of the
Southern Power District; PO Box
1687; Grand Island, NE 68802.
Complaints must be filed within
180 days after the alleged discrimi-
nation. Confidentiality will be main-
tained to the extent possible.
In compliance with Nebraska
Statue, the following is a listing of
officers of the Southern Power Dis-
trict and their compensation for the
calendar year 2020, Chairman of
the Board, $500 for monthly board
meeting; all other officers and di-
rectors $400 for monthly board
meetings. All directors receive
$200 for all other meetings they at-
tend. President & CEO's monthly
salary is $23,333 as of November
1, 2020.
NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY
STORAGE DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Mario
Mendez the contents of unit #C21.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Fox Creek Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website www.sto-
rageauctions.com. Auction is only
online. Auction will begin Monday
November 30, 2020. Items will be
sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed proposals will be re-
ceived by Lauren Brandt, City
Clerk, in the City Clerks Office at
the City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Nebraska until 2:00 PM, Local Time
on December 15, 2020 for furnish-
ing all labor, tools, materials, equip-
ment and incidentals required for
bridge girder repair, pavement re-
moval, reinforced pavement ap-
proach slab construction, sidewalk
replacement, and work incidental
thereto for 2021 PART 1 IM-
PROVEMENTS; ROLLING HILLS
ROAD BRIDGE REPAIRS, and as-
sociated work as per drawings and
specifications now on file at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk.
Due to COVID-19, City staff have
cancelled in person bid openings
which generally occur in Council
Chambers at City Hall located at 18
East 22nd Street in Kearney. In-
stead, a GoToMeeting teleconfere-
nce event has been created which
will allow interested parties to call
in and listen to the bid opening live.
To listen to the bid opening, please
call (224) 501-3412 (Access code
773-693-677) at least 5 minutes
prior to the scheduled opening.
If you desire to physically drop
off a bid to City Hall, please use the
west main entrance and enter
through the sliding doors. The
west main entrance at City Hall
now has contactless lockers where
bid documents can be dropped off.
Please use the iPad found in the
area to contact Administration and
inform them of your bid being
placed in a locker. Bidders can
also call (308) 233-3216 to sched-
ule the drop off of a bid. Bids sent
via physical mail will continue to be
accepted pending they are re-
ceived prior to the bid opening
deadline.
Bids received after the specified
time of closing will be returned un-
opened. The envelope shall be
marked "2021 PART 1 IMPROVE-
MENTS; ROLLING HILLS ROAD
BRIDGE REPAIRS". The City will
accept only those sealed bids, ei-
ther hand delivered or received via
the U.S. Mail at the City Clerk's Of-
fice, City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska. Items trans-
mitted by facsimile or electronically
will not be accepted. Bidder must
submit a Bid on total combined im-
provements.
The project includes traffic con-
trol, preparation of existing bridge
abutments, precast concrete girder
repair, pavement removal, con-
struction of reinforced pavement
approach slabs, sidewalk replace-
ment, and associated work.
The Contractor may obtain cop-
ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-
MENTS from Lance Harter, Oak
Creek Engineering, Telephone
308/455-1152. Contract docu-
ments must be purchased in hard
copy, requiring a nonrefundable fee
of $50.00. Bids shall be submitted
on furnished forms, sealed and
marked with bidder contact infor-
mation.
Each bidder will be required to
submit with his proposal, a certified
check, a cashier's check or bid
bond made payable, without condi-
tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-
braska, in an amount equal to five
percent (5%) of the proposal. No
bid submitted by any contractor
which contains a condition or quali-
fication shall be recognized or ac-
cepted by the City Council, and
any letter or communication ac-
companying the bid which contains
a condition or qualification upon
the bid which has the effect of
qualifying or modifying any provi-
sion of the specifications in any
manner, shall be construed as a
qualifying bid and may be rejected
by the City Council as not respon-
sible. The City of Kearney reserves
the right to reject any or all propos-
als and to waive any informalities or
irregularities in the bids received,
and to accept any proposal which
is deemed most favorable to the
City of Kearney.
The Owner is an equal opportu-
nity employer and requires all con-
tractors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations. The
Owner, in accordance with Title VI
of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78
Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to
2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-
eral Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/hand-
icap in consideration for an award.
Bidders must be properly li-
censed under the laws governing
their respective trades and be able
to obtain insurance and bonds re-
quired for the Work. The success-
ful bidder will be required to give a
payment bond, and performance
bond, each, in the amount of one
hundred percent (100%) of the
contract price.
Successful bidder shall begin
the Work on receipt of the Notice
to Proceed and shall complete the
Work within the Contract Time.
Work is subject to liquidated dam-
ages.
Published upon order of the City
Council of Kearney, Nebraska.
Randy Buschkoetter,
Vice-President of the Council
ATTEST:
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that,
KEGLEY TRANSPORTATION, LLC,
a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany, is organized under the laws
of the State of Nebraska, with its
designated office at 411 2nd
Street, Gibbon, NE 68840. The
name and address of the initial reg-
istered agent is Kent D. Kegley,
411 2nd Street, Gibbon, Ne 68840.
The general nature of its business
is to engage in and to do any lawful
act concerning any and all lawful
business, other than banking or
insurance, for which a Limited Lia-
bility Company may be organized
under the laws of Nebraska, and
for all other purposes authorized by
law, to the same extent as natural
persons might or could do. The
Limited Liability Company was
formed on November 9, 2020 and
has perpetual existence. Its affairs
shall be conducted by the Manager
pursuant to an Operating Agree-
ment duly adopted by the Com-
pany.
Carla J. Alexander
Downing, Alexander & Wood
P.O. Box 744
Kearney, NE 68848-0744
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that Ktown
Invest LLC, (hereinafter referred to
as "the Company") a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has
been organized under the laws of
the state of Nebraska, with its initial
designated office at 10420 1st Ave-
nue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
The general nature of the business
to be transacted is to engage in
any or all lawful business for which
a limited liability company may be
organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska. The initial agent
for service of process of the Com-
pany is Todd Kollars, 10420 1st Av-
enue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
The company is member-managed.
Dated: October 21, 2020
Todd Kollars, Organizer
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Lee A. Rodehorst,
Deceased.
Estate No. PR20-175
Notice is hereby given that on
November 5, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written
Statement of Informal Probate of
the Will of said Deceased and that
April J. Roggasch, whose address
is 18895 Grove Road, Riverdale,
NE 68870, was informally ap-
pointed by the Registrar as Per-
sonal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before January, 13, 2021 or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzalez
Clerk Magistrate
Buffalo County Court
Tye & Rowling PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
308-237-3155
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC
At its regular meeting on Tues-
day, November 24, 2020, the Kear-
ney City Council passed and ap-
proved according to law and
adopted the following ordinances
to be published in pamphlet form:
Ordinance No. 8450 annexing
the following: A tract of land being
part of the South Half of the South-
west Quarter of Section 21, part of
the Northwest Quarter and part of
the West Half of the Northeast
Quarter of Section 28, part of the
East Half of the Northeast Quarter
of Section 29, all in Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Lots 1 and 2, Patriot First Subdivi-
sion, a Subdivision being part of
the East Half of the Northwest
Quarter and part of the West Half
of the Northeast Quarter of Section
28, Township 9 North, Range 15
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska and including all
of those parts of Cherry Avenue,
Avenue A (aka Airport Road), Ave-
nue B (aka Piper Avenue) and 56th
Street, lying within the above de-
scribed lands all in Buffalo County,
Nebraska.
Copies of these ordinances, as
published in pamphlet form, are
available to the public at the Office
of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
INVITATION FOR BIDS
Sealed bids for the construction
of 2020 Pedestrian Hybrid Beacons
will be received by City of Kearney,
at the office of the City Clerk, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, until 2:00 P.M. local time
on December 15, 2020, at which
time the Bids received will be pub-
licly opened and read aloud in the
City Council Chambers.
The project consists of con-
structing: the removal the existing
Rapid Rectangular Flashing Bea-
con infrastructure and installing Pe-
destrian Hybrid Beacons at existing
trail crossings on 11th Street, 30th
Avenue, and 17th Avenue and all
other associated work as indicated
on the drawings and within the
specifications.
Bids shall be on a unit price ba-
sis.
A pre-bid conference will not be
held.
Bid security shall be furnished in
accordance with the Instruction to
Bidders. The check(s) or bond(s)
shall be made payable to the City
of Kearney, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, NE 68847 as security
that the bidder(s) to whom the
award(s) are made will enter into
contract to build the improvements
bid upon and furnish the required
bonds and insurance.
The envelopes containing bids
shall be marked as follows:
City of Kearney
c/o Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
Proposal For: 2020 Pedestrian
Hybrid Beacons, Kearney, Ne-
braska
Bids Received: December
15,2020, 2:00 p.m. Local Time, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, NE
68848
The Owner is an equal opportu-
nity employer and requires all con-
tractors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations. The
Owner, in accordance with Title VI
of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78
Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to
2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-
eral Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/hand-
icap in consideration for an award.
The Issuing Office for the Bidd-
ing Documents is: Olsson, 6415
2nd Avenue, Suite 1, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68847. Questions should
be directed to Shane King, Engi-
neer, at 402-458-5011 or email or
both.
Bidding Documents also may be
examined at:
l Olsson, 6415 2nd Avenue,
Suite 1, Kearney, Nebraska 68847
l City of Kearney, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska
68847
l Lincoln Builder's Bureau,
5910 South 58th Street, Suite C,
Lincoln, Nebraska 68516
l Omaha Builders Exchange,
4159 South 94th Street, Omaha,
Nebraska 68127
l Master Builders of Iowa,
221 Park Street, Des Moines, Iowa
50309
A complete set of electronic
plans, specifications, contract doc-
uments and proposal form may be
obtained from www.questcdn.com
for a fee of $20.00 (non-refund-
able). Once logged into the site, in-
sert eBidDoc project number
7419089 - 2020 Pedestrian Hybrid
Beacons Kearney, Nebraska.
A complete set of electronic
plans, specifications, contract doc-
uments and proposal form on a CD
may be obtained from the Issuing
office for a non-refundable charge
of $40.00.
A complete set of printed plans,
specifications, contract documents
and proposal form may be ob-
tained from the Issuing office for a
non-refundable charge of $60.00.
Unsuccessful bidders are re-
quested to return the plans and
specifications.
Each successful bidder shall
supply a Performance Bond and a
Payment Bond executed by a cor-
porate surety licensed in the State
of Nebraska in an amount equal to
100 percent of the contract price as
part of his contract.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to accept any bid which it
deems most advantageous to the
City, and to reject any or all bids
submitted and to hold as many
bids as it desires for consideration
for a period of sixty (60) days after
the bids are open.
Published upon the order of the
City Council of Kearney, Nebraska
Randy Buschkoetter,
Vice-President of the Council
ATTEST:
Lauren Brandt,
City Clerk
