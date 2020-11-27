 Skip to main content
Legal notices: November 27, 2020

Legal notices: November 27, 2020

 

Legal Notice

 

Southern Public Power District

(Southern Public Power) is a politi-

cal subdivision of the State of Ne-

braska. Southern Public Power

District provides electric power and

energy to parts of South Central

Nebraska. Southern Power District

works to provide these services in

a manner consistent with the provi-

sions of the Title VI of the Civil

Rights Act of 1964, as amended,

section 504 of the Rehabilitation

Act of 1973, as amended, the Age

Discrimination Act of 1975, as

amended and the Americans with

Disabilities Act of 1990.

An individual's religion, age, sex,

national origin, race, color, marital

status or handicap will not be a

consideration in hiring, position

placement, promotion, pay or ben-

efits or in services provide by

Southern Power District. The per-

son responsible for coordinating

Southern Power District's nondis-

crimination compliance is the Pres-

ident & CEO. Any individual, or

specific class of individuals, who

feels that this organization has sub-

jected them to discrimination,

should file a written complaint with

the Board of Directors of the

Southern Power District; PO Box

1687; Grand Island, NE 68802.

Complaints must be filed within

180 days after the alleged discrimi-

nation. Confidentiality will be main-

tained to the extent possible.

In compliance with Nebraska

Statue, the following is a listing of

officers of the Southern Power Dis-

trict and their compensation for the

calendar year 2020, Chairman of

the Board, $500 for monthly board

meeting; all other officers and di-

rectors $400 for monthly board

meetings. All directors receive

$200 for all other meetings they at-

tend. President & CEO's monthly

salary is $23,333 as of November

1, 2020.

ZNEZ N27, 1T

 

NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY

STORAGE DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Mario

Mendez the contents of unit #C21.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Fox Creek Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website www.sto-

rageauctions.com. Auction is only

online. Auction will begin Monday

November 30, 2020. Items will be

sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

ZNEZ N20,N21,N23,N24, N25,
N27,N28

N27,N28

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

 

Sealed proposals will be re-

ceived by Lauren Brandt, City

Clerk, in the City Clerks Office at

the City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Nebraska until 2:00 PM, Local Time

on December 15, 2020 for furnish-

ing all labor, tools, materials, equip-

ment and incidentals required for

bridge girder repair, pavement re-

moval, reinforced pavement ap-

proach slab construction, sidewalk

replacement, and work incidental

thereto for 2021 PART 1 IM-

PROVEMENTS; ROLLING HILLS

ROAD BRIDGE REPAIRS, and as-

sociated work as per drawings and

specifications now on file at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk.

Due to COVID-19, City staff have

cancelled in person bid openings

which generally occur in Council

Chambers at City Hall located at 18

East 22nd Street in Kearney. In-

stead, a GoToMeeting teleconfere-

nce event has been created which

will allow interested parties to call

in and listen to the bid opening live.

To listen to the bid opening, please

call (224) 501-3412 (Access code

773-693-677) at least 5 minutes

prior to the scheduled opening.

If you desire to physically drop

off a bid to City Hall, please use the

west main entrance and enter

through the sliding doors. The

west main entrance at City Hall

now has contactless lockers where

bid documents can be dropped off.

Please use the iPad found in the

area to contact Administration and

inform them of your bid being

placed in a locker. Bidders can

also call (308) 233-3216 to sched-

ule the drop off of a bid. Bids sent

via physical mail will continue to be

accepted pending they are re-

ceived prior to the bid opening

deadline.

Bids received after the specified

time of closing will be returned un-

opened. The envelope shall be

marked "2021 PART 1 IMPROVE-

MENTS; ROLLING HILLS ROAD

BRIDGE REPAIRS". The City will

accept only those sealed bids, ei-

ther hand delivered or received via

the U.S. Mail at the City Clerk's Of-

fice, City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska. Items trans-

mitted by facsimile or electronically

will not be accepted. Bidder must

submit a Bid on total combined im-

provements.

The project includes traffic con-

trol, preparation of existing bridge

abutments, precast concrete girder

repair, pavement removal, con-

struction of reinforced pavement

approach slabs, sidewalk replace-

ment, and associated work.

The Contractor may obtain cop-

ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-

MENTS from Lance Harter, Oak

Creek Engineering, Telephone

308/455-1152. Contract docu-

ments must be purchased in hard

copy, requiring a nonrefundable fee

of $50.00. Bids shall be submitted

on furnished forms, sealed and

marked with bidder contact infor-

mation.

Each bidder will be required to

submit with his proposal, a certified

check, a cashier's check or bid

bond made payable, without condi-

tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-

braska, in an amount equal to five

percent (5%) of the proposal. No

bid submitted by any contractor

which contains a condition or quali-

fication shall be recognized or ac-

cepted by the City Council, and

any letter or communication ac-

companying the bid which contains

a condition or qualification upon

the bid which has the effect of

qualifying or modifying any provi-

sion of the specifications in any

manner, shall be construed as a

qualifying bid and may be rejected

by the City Council as not respon-

sible. The City of Kearney reserves

the right to reject any or all propos-

als and to waive any informalities or

irregularities in the bids received,

and to accept any proposal which

is deemed most favorable to the

City of Kearney.

The Owner is an equal opportu-

nity employer and requires all con-

tractors and consultants to comply

with all applicable Federal and

State laws and regulations. The

Owner, in accordance with Title VI

of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78

Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to

2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-

eral Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-

ination in Federally assisted pro-

grams of the Department of Trans-

portation issued pursuant to such

Act, hereby notifies all bidders that

it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, minority busi-

ness enterprises will be afforded

full opportunity to submit bids in re-

sponse to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin, sex, age and disability/hand-

icap in consideration for an award.

Bidders must be properly li-

censed under the laws governing

their respective trades and be able

to obtain insurance and bonds re-

quired for the Work. The success-

ful bidder will be required to give a

payment bond, and performance

bond, each, in the amount of one

hundred percent (100%) of the

contract price.

Successful bidder shall begin

the Work on receipt of the Notice

to Proceed and shall complete the

Work within the Contract Time.

Work is subject to liquidated dam-

ages.

Published upon order of the City

Council of Kearney, Nebraska.

Randy Buschkoetter,

Vice-President of the Council

ATTEST:

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

ZNEZ N27,D4,D11

<addr:DOWNING, ALEXANDER & WOOD,3082367979,211 W 16TH STPO BOX 744,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that,

KEGLEY TRANSPORTATION, LLC,

a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany, is organized under the laws

of the State of Nebraska, with its

designated office at 411 2nd

Street, Gibbon, NE 68840. The

name and address of the initial reg-

istered agent is Kent D. Kegley,

411 2nd Street, Gibbon, Ne 68840.

The general nature of its business

is to engage in and to do any lawful

act concerning any and all lawful

business, other than banking or

insurance, for which a Limited Lia-

bility Company may be organized

under the laws of Nebraska, and

for all other purposes authorized by

law, to the same extent as natural

persons might or could do. The

Limited Liability Company was

formed on November 9, 2020 and

has perpetual existence. Its affairs

shall be conducted by the Manager

pursuant to an Operating Agree-

ment duly adopted by the Com-

pany.

Carla J. Alexander

Downing, Alexander & Wood

P.O. Box 744

Kearney, NE 68848-0744

ZNEZ N13,N20,N27

NOTICE

 

Notice is hereby given that Ktown

Invest LLC, (hereinafter referred to

as "the Company") a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

been organized under the laws of

the state of Nebraska, with its initial

designated office at 10420 1st Ave-

nue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

The general nature of the business

to be transacted is to engage in

any or all lawful business for which

a limited liability company may be

organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska. The initial agent

for service of process of the Com-

pany is Todd Kollars, 10420 1st Av-

enue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

The company is member-managed.

Dated: October 21, 2020

Todd Kollars, Organizer

ZNEZ N20,N27,D4

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Lee A. Rodehorst,

Deceased.

Estate No. PR20-175

 

Notice is hereby given that on

November 5, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written

Statement of Informal Probate of

the Will of said Deceased and that

April J. Roggasch, whose address

is 18895 Grove Road, Riverdale,

NE 68870, was informally ap-

pointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before January, 13, 2021 or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzalez

Clerk Magistrate

Buffalo County Court

Tye & Rowling PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

308-237-3155

www.tyelaw.com

 

ZNEZ N13,N20,N27

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC

 

At its regular meeting on Tues-

day, November 24, 2020, the Kear-

ney City Council passed and ap-

proved according to law and

adopted the following ordinances

to be published in pamphlet form:

Ordinance No. 8450 annexing

the following: A tract of land being

part of the South Half of the South-

west Quarter of Section 21, part of

the Northwest Quarter and part of

the West Half of the Northeast

Quarter of Section 28, part of the

East Half of the Northeast Quarter

of Section 29, all in Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Lots 1 and 2, Patriot First Subdivi-

sion, a Subdivision being part of

the East Half of the Northwest

Quarter and part of the West Half

of the Northeast Quarter of Section

28, Township 9 North, Range 15

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska and including all

of those parts of Cherry Avenue,

Avenue A (aka Airport Road), Ave-

nue B (aka Piper Avenue) and 56th

Street, lying within the above de-

scribed lands all in Buffalo County,

Nebraska.

Copies of these ordinances, as

published in pamphlet form, are

available to the public at the Office

of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ N27,t1

 

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

INVITATION FOR BIDS

 

Sealed bids for the construction

of 2020 Pedestrian Hybrid Beacons

will be received by City of Kearney,

at the office of the City Clerk, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, until 2:00 P.M. local time

on December 15, 2020, at which

time the Bids received will be pub-

licly opened and read aloud in the

City Council Chambers.

The project consists of con-

structing: the removal the existing

Rapid Rectangular Flashing Bea-

con infrastructure and installing Pe-

destrian Hybrid Beacons at existing

trail crossings on 11th Street, 30th

Avenue, and 17th Avenue and all

other associated work as indicated

on the drawings and within the

specifications.

Bids shall be on a unit price ba-

sis.

A pre-bid conference will not be

held.

Bid security shall be furnished in

accordance with the Instruction to

Bidders. The check(s) or bond(s)

shall be made payable to the City

of Kearney, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, NE 68847 as security

that the bidder(s) to whom the

award(s) are made will enter into

contract to build the improvements

bid upon and furnish the required

bonds and insurance.

The envelopes containing bids

shall be marked as follows:

City of Kearney

c/o Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

Proposal For: 2020 Pedestrian

Hybrid Beacons, Kearney, Ne-

braska

Bids Received: December

15,2020, 2:00 p.m. Local Time, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, NE

68848

The Owner is an equal opportu-

nity employer and requires all con-

tractors and consultants to comply

with all applicable Federal and

State laws and regulations. The

Owner, in accordance with Title VI

of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78

Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to

2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-

eral Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-

ination in Federally assisted pro-

grams of the Department of Trans-

portation issued pursuant to such

Act, hereby notifies all bidders that

it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, minority busi-

ness enterprises will be afforded

full opportunity to submit bids in re-

sponse to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin, sex, age and disability/hand-

icap in consideration for an award.

The Issuing Office for the Bidd-

ing Documents is: Olsson, 6415

2nd Avenue, Suite 1, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68847. Questions should

be directed to Shane King, Engi-

neer, at 402-458-5011 or email or

both.

Bidding Documents also may be

examined at:

l Olsson, 6415 2nd Avenue,

Suite 1, Kearney, Nebraska 68847

l City of Kearney, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska

68847

l Lincoln Builder's Bureau,

5910 South 58th Street, Suite C,

Lincoln, Nebraska 68516

l Omaha Builders Exchange,

4159 South 94th Street, Omaha,

Nebraska 68127

l Master Builders of Iowa,

221 Park Street, Des Moines, Iowa

50309

A complete set of electronic

plans, specifications, contract doc-

uments and proposal form may be

obtained from www.questcdn.com

for a fee of $20.00 (non-refund-

able). Once logged into the site, in-

sert eBidDoc project number

7419089 - 2020 Pedestrian Hybrid

Beacons Kearney, Nebraska.

A complete set of electronic

plans, specifications, contract doc-

uments and proposal form on a CD

may be obtained from the Issuing

office for a non-refundable charge

of $40.00.

A complete set of printed plans,

specifications, contract documents

and proposal form may be ob-

tained from the Issuing office for a

non-refundable charge of $60.00.

Unsuccessful bidders are re-

quested to return the plans and

specifications.

Each successful bidder shall

supply a Performance Bond and a

Payment Bond executed by a cor-

porate surety licensed in the State

of Nebraska in an amount equal to

100 percent of the contract price as

part of his contract.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to accept any bid which it

deems most advantageous to the

City, and to reject any or all bids

submitted and to hold as many

bids as it desires for consideration

for a period of sixty (60) days after

the bids are open.

Published upon the order of the

City Council of Kearney, Nebraska

Randy Buschkoetter,

Vice-President of the Council

ATTEST:

Lauren Brandt,

City Clerk

ZNEZ N27,D4,D11

 

