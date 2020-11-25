Legal notices: November 25, 2020

NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY
STORAGE DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Mario
Mendez the contents of unit #C21.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Fox Creek Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website www.sto-
rageauctions.com. Auction is only
online. Auction will begin Monday
November 30, 2020. Items will be
sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
NOTICE OF SALE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that the
Board of Trustees of Elm Creek,
Nebraska has passed a Resolution
authorizing the sale of personal
property described as follows:
2017 Kenworth T370 chassis
with New Way Cobra 20yd rear
load body - Minimum Bid
$75,000.00.
The Village of Elm Creek will ac-
cept written bids until 12:00pm on
Friday, December 4, 2020. Mini-
mum bid of $75,000.00. Truck will
be sold to highest bidder. In-pe-
rson inspections may be scheduled
for Wednesday, December 2, 2020
by appointment between 8:00am
and 11:00am. Public bid opening
will be held at 12:00pm on Friday,
December 4, 2020 on the grounds
of the Elm Creek Village Center at
535 W Boyd Avenue. Terms of the
sale are cash. The Village reserves
the right to reject any and all bids.
Notice of this sale shall be pub-
lished in a legal newspaper and
posted in 3 prominent places within
the village for a period of not less
than 7 days prior to the sale of the
personal property pursuant to NE
RSS 17-503.02.
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that Blon-
debiceps, LLC a Nebraska Limited
Liability Company, has been organ-
ized under the laws of the state of
Nebraska, with its initial designated
office at 1420 West 24th Street
Suite B, Kearney, NE 68845. The
initial agent for service of process
of the Company is Ashley Groves,
3102 I Ave, Kearney, NE 68847.
CERTIFICATION OF
ORGANIZATION
OF CHARLY'S GENERAL
CONSTRUCTION, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that Char-
ly's General Construction L.L.C. a
Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany has been organized under the
laws of the State of Nebraska with
its initial designated office at 1115
C Ave #3, Kearney Nebraska
68847. The initial agent for service
of process of the Company is Ka-
ren Elizabeth Pineda 1115 C Ave
#3, Kearney Nebraska 68847.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
COMMISSIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
public hearings will be held by the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners on Tuesday, December 8,
2020, at 9:15 o’clock a.m., at the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners’ Room, located at the Buf-
falo County Courthouse, 1512 Cen-
tral Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska.
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments on Zoning
Regulation code amendments of
Permitted Special Uses under Sec-
tion 5.34 of the Agricultural Resi-
dential District, regarding Mini-Sto-
rage and Personal Use Solar Ar-
rays, AND a Subdivision Regulation
code amendment of Block Require-
ments under Section 4.06.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County.
Zoning Administrator but may be
modified up to 24 hours prior to
said meeting.
Janice I Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Ex-
press Hydration LLC (the
"Company") has been organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The designated office of
the Company is 4103 Ave. F, Kear-
ney, NE 68847. The registered
agent of the Company is USCA,
Inc., 1603 Farnam Street, Omaha,
NE, 68102. The general nature of
the business will be to engage in
the transaction of any or all lawful
business, for which a limited liabil-
ity company may be organized un-
der the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The LLC was filed with the
State of Nebraska October 08
2020.
Organizer Name:
LegalZoom.com, Inc.
NOTICE OF AMENDMENT
OF CERTIFICATE OF
ORGANIZATION
HEARTHSTONE
COUNSELING, LLC
A Nebraska Limited Liability
Company
Notice is hereby given that
HEARTHSTONE COUNSELING,
LLC, has filed an Amended Certifi-
cate of Organization to change the
name of the Registered Agent to
Marissa A. Davala and to change
the members to Marissa A. Davala
and Jason D. Davala.
Mary J. Livingston
Attorney at Law
724 W. Koeing
P.O. Box 1563
Grand Island, NE 68802
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
COMMISSIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
public hearings will be held by the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners on Tuesday, December 8,
2020, at 9:15 o’clock a.m., at the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners’ Room, located at the Buf-
falo County Courthouse, 1512 Cen-
tral Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska.
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments regarding a
Special Use Permit Application to
operate a Motocross Track, filed by
JRAYD, L.L.C., leased from Doro-
thy Farms, Inc., for property lo-
cated at 29922 Grand Island Road,
Pleasanton, Nebraska, 68866, de-
scribed as Part of the South Half of
Section 13, Township 11, Range 16
West of the 6th p.m., Buffalo
County, Nebraska.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Zoning
Administrator but may be modified
up to 24 hours prior to said meet-
ing.
Janice I Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
PURPLE AG SERVICE, LLC
Notice is hereby given that
Purple Ag Service, LLC (hereinafter
referred to as "the Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mail-
ing address of the Company's ini-
tial designated office is 4805 14th
Avenue Place, Kearney, Nebraska
68845. The initial agent for service
of process of the Company is Amy
L. Cope, whose street and mailing
address and post office box num-
ber, if any, is 4805 14th Avenue
Place, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
Dated: October 27, 2020.
Amy L. Cope, Organizer
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
COMMISSIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
public hearings will be held by the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners on Tuesday, December 8,
2020, at 9:15 o’clock a.m., at the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners’ Room, located at the Buf-
falo County Courthouse, 1512 Cen-
tral Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska.
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments regarding a
Special Use Permit Application to
operate a Recreational/Event Cen-
ter, filed by Kinzy & Brent
Carmody, for property located at
3070 Odessa Road, Kearney, Ne-
braska, 68845, described as
Carmody Acres, Lot 1, situated in
Section 33, Township 9, Range 17
West of the 6th p.m., Buffalo
County, Nebraska.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Zoning
Administrator but may be modified
up to 24 hours prior to said meet-
ing.
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
REQUEST FOR BIDS
Public notice is hereby given that
the Village of Elm Creek, Nebraska
invites sealed bids for furnishing
necessary equipment, labor, mate-
rials and incidentals to complete
Veterans Memorial Improvements.
Sealed bids will be received by the
Village Clerk, 535 W Boyd Avenue,
Elm Creek, NE 68836 until 2:00 pm
local time on December 15, 2020.
Sealed bids will then be publicly
opened and read aloud.
Scope of Work: Project includes
the removal of approx. 175 square
yards of concrete walk, construc-
tion of flagpole and memorial
bases, construction of approx. 120
square yards of concrete pavement
with integral curb, construction of
approx. 375 square yards of con-
crete walk, and associated work.
Bids shall be submitted to: Mrs.
Wendy Clabaugh, Village Clerk,
P.O. Box 130, 535 W Boyd Avenue,
Elm Creek, NE 68836.
Questions shall be directed to:
Mr. Lance Harter, Oak Creek Engi-
neering, (308) 455-1152.
Considerations: Contract docu-
ments can be obtained by contact-
ing Oak Creek Engineering. Bids
shall be submitted on furnished
forms, sealed and marked with bid-
der contact information. Owner re-
serves the right to reject any or all
bids, hold bids for 30 days and se-
lect most beneficial bid.
Wendy Clabaugh
Village Clerk
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
RESPECTED REFUND, LLC
Notice is hereby given that Re-
spected Refund, LLC (hereinafter
referred to as "the Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mail-
ing address of the Company's ini-
tial designated office is 1311 17th
Avenue, Kearney, NE 68845. The
initial agent for service of process
of the Company is Marian J. Payne,
whose street and mailing address
and post office box number, if any,
is 1311 17th Avenue, Kearney, NE
68845.
Dated: November 16, 2020. Marian J. Payne, Organizer
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
ROCKER TRIANGLE, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that
Rocker Triangle, L.L.C. (hereinafter
referred to as "the Company") shall
be considered organized under the
laws of the State of Nebraska on
January 1, 2021, with an effective
time of 12:01 a.m. The street and
mailing address of the Company's
initial designated office is 26 Sky-
line Drive, Kearney, NE 68845. The
initial agent for service of process
of the Company is Cindy S.
Rocker, whose street and mailing
address and post office box num-
ber, if any, is 26 Skyline Drive,
Kearney, NE 68845.
Dated: November 17, 2020. Cindy S. Rocker, Organizer
David L. Rocker, Organizer
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR
REGISTRATION OF TRADE
NAME
Trade Name, The Cup 1919
Name of Applicant: B&B Re-
search and Investments, LLC.
Address: 1920 A Avenue, Kear-
ney, NE 68847.
Applicant is: Limited Liability
Company.
If other than an individual state
under whose laws entity was
formed: Nebraska.
Date of first use of name in Ne-
braska: November 1, 2020.
General nature of business: Real
Estate Management and invest-
ments.
Alissa Kern, Sole Member
