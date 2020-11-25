Legal notices: November 25, 2020

Notice is hereby given that

Rocker Triangle, L.L.C. (hereinafter

referred to as "the Company") shall

be considered organized under the

laws of the State of Nebraska on

January 1, 2021, with an effective

time of 12:01 a.m. The street and

mailing address of the Company's

initial designated office is 26 Sky-

line Drive, Kearney, NE 68845. The

initial agent for service of process