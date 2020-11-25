 Skip to main content
Legal notices: November 25, 2020

Legal notices: November 25, 2020

 

NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY

STORAGE DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Mario

Mendez the contents of unit #C21.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Fox Creek Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website www.sto-

rageauctions.com. Auction is only

online. Auction will begin Monday

November 30, 2020. Items will be

sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

NOTICE OF SALE OF

PERSONAL PROPERTY

 

Notice is hereby given that the

Board of Trustees of Elm Creek,

Nebraska has passed a Resolution

authorizing the sale of personal

property described as follows:

2017 Kenworth T370 chassis

with New Way Cobra 20yd rear

load body - Minimum Bid

$75,000.00.

The Village of Elm Creek will ac-

cept written bids until 12:00pm on

Friday, December 4, 2020. Mini-

mum bid of $75,000.00. Truck will

be sold to highest bidder. In-pe-

rson inspections may be scheduled

for Wednesday, December 2, 2020

by appointment between 8:00am

and 11:00am. Public bid opening

will be held at 12:00pm on Friday,

December 4, 2020 on the grounds

of the Elm Creek Village Center at

535 W Boyd Avenue. Terms of the

sale are cash. The Village reserves

the right to reject any and all bids.

Notice of this sale shall be pub-

lished in a legal newspaper and

posted in 3 prominent places within

the village for a period of not less

than 7 days prior to the sale of the

personal property pursuant to NE

RSS 17-503.02.

NOTICE

 

Notice is hereby given that Blon-

debiceps, LLC a Nebraska Limited

Liability Company, has been organ-

ized under the laws of the state of

Nebraska, with its initial designated

office at 1420 West 24th Street

Suite B, Kearney, NE 68845. The

initial agent for service of process

of the Company is Ashley Groves,

3102 I Ave, Kearney, NE 68847.

CERTIFICATION OF

ORGANIZATION

OF CHARLY'S GENERAL

CONSTRUCTION, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that Char-

ly's General Construction L.L.C. a

Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany has been organized under the

laws of the State of Nebraska with

its initial designated office at 1115

C Ave #3, Kearney Nebraska

68847. The initial agent for service

of process of the Company is Ka-

ren Elizabeth Pineda 1115 C Ave

#3, Kearney Nebraska 68847.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

public hearings will be held by the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners on Tuesday, December 8,

2020, at 9:15 o’clock a.m., at the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners’ Room, located at the Buf-

falo County Courthouse, 1512 Cen-

tral Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments on Zoning

Regulation code amendments of

Permitted Special Uses under Sec-

tion 5.34 of the Agricultural Resi-

dential District, regarding Mini-Sto-

rage and Personal Use Solar Ar-

rays, AND a Subdivision Regulation

code amendment of Block Require-

ments under Section 4.06.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County.

Zoning Administrator but may be

modified up to 24 hours prior to

said meeting.

Janice I Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Ex-

press Hydration LLC (the

"Company") has been organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The designated office of

the Company is 4103 Ave. F, Kear-

ney, NE 68847. The registered

agent of the Company is USCA,

Inc., 1603 Farnam Street, Omaha,

NE, 68102. The general nature of

the business will be to engage in

the transaction of any or all lawful

business, for which a limited liabil-

ity company may be organized un-

der the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The LLC was filed with the

State of Nebraska October 08

2020.

Organizer Name:

LegalZoom.com, Inc.

NOTICE OF AMENDMENT

OF CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION

HEARTHSTONE

COUNSELING, LLC

A Nebraska Limited Liability

Company

 

Notice is hereby given that

HEARTHSTONE COUNSELING,

LLC, has filed an Amended Certifi-

cate of Organization to change the

name of the Registered Agent to

Marissa A. Davala and to change

the members to Marissa A. Davala

and Jason D. Davala.

Mary J. Livingston

Attorney at Law

724 W. Koeing

P.O. Box 1563

Grand Island, NE 68802

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

public hearings will be held by the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners on Tuesday, December 8,

2020, at 9:15 o’clock a.m., at the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners’ Room, located at the Buf-

falo County Courthouse, 1512 Cen-

tral Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments regarding a

Special Use Permit Application to

operate a Motocross Track, filed by

JRAYD, L.L.C., leased from Doro-

thy Farms, Inc., for property lo-

cated at 29922 Grand Island Road,

Pleasanton, Nebraska, 68866, de-

scribed as Part of the South Half of

Section 13, Township 11, Range 16

West of the 6th p.m., Buffalo

County, Nebraska.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator but may be modified

up to 24 hours prior to said meet-

ing.

Janice I Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

PURPLE AG SERVICE, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that

Purple Ag Service, LLC (hereinafter

referred to as "the Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mail-

ing address of the Company's ini-

tial designated office is 4805 14th

Avenue Place, Kearney, Nebraska

68845. The initial agent for service

of process of the Company is Amy

L. Cope, whose street and mailing

address and post office box num-

ber, if any, is 4805 14th Avenue

Place, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

Dated: October 27, 2020.

Amy L. Cope, Organizer

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

public hearings will be held by the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners on Tuesday, December 8,

2020, at 9:15 o’clock a.m., at the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners’ Room, located at the Buf-

falo County Courthouse, 1512 Cen-

tral Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments regarding a

Special Use Permit Application to

operate a Recreational/Event Cen-

ter, filed by Kinzy & Brent

Carmody, for property located at

3070 Odessa Road, Kearney, Ne-

braska, 68845, described as

Carmody Acres, Lot 1, situated in

Section 33, Township 9, Range 17

West of the 6th p.m., Buffalo

County, Nebraska.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator but may be modified

up to 24 hours prior to said meet-

ing.

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

REQUEST FOR BIDS

 

Public notice is hereby given that

the Village of Elm Creek, Nebraska

invites sealed bids for furnishing

necessary equipment, labor, mate-

rials and incidentals to complete

Veterans Memorial Improvements.

Sealed bids will be received by the

Village Clerk, 535 W Boyd Avenue,

Elm Creek, NE 68836 until 2:00 pm

local time on December 15, 2020.

Sealed bids will then be publicly

opened and read aloud.

Scope of Work: Project includes

the removal of approx. 175 square

yards of concrete walk, construc-

tion of flagpole and memorial

bases, construction of approx. 120

square yards of concrete pavement

with integral curb, construction of

approx. 375 square yards of con-

crete walk, and associated work.

Bids shall be submitted to: Mrs.

Wendy Clabaugh, Village Clerk,

P.O. Box 130, 535 W Boyd Avenue,

Elm Creek, NE 68836.

Questions shall be directed to:

Mr. Lance Harter, Oak Creek Engi-

neering, (308) 455-1152.

Considerations: Contract docu-

ments can be obtained by contact-

ing Oak Creek Engineering. Bids

shall be submitted on furnished

forms, sealed and marked with bid-

der contact information. Owner re-

serves the right to reject any or all

bids, hold bids for 30 days and se-

lect most beneficial bid.

Wendy Clabaugh

Village Clerk

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

RESPECTED REFUND, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that Re-

spected Refund, LLC (hereinafter

referred to as "the Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mail-

ing address of the Company's ini-

tial designated office is 1311 17th

Avenue, Kearney, NE 68845. The

initial agent for service of process

of the Company is Marian J. Payne,

whose street and mailing address

and post office box number, if any,

is 1311 17th Avenue, Kearney, NE

68845.

Dated: November 16, 2020. Marian J. Payne, Organizer

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

ROCKER TRIANGLE, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that

Rocker Triangle, L.L.C. (hereinafter

referred to as "the Company") shall

be considered organized under the

laws of the State of Nebraska on

January 1, 2021, with an effective

time of 12:01 a.m. The street and

mailing address of the Company's

initial designated office is 26 Sky-

line Drive, Kearney, NE 68845. The

initial agent for service of process

of the Company is Cindy S.

Rocker, whose street and mailing

address and post office box num-

ber, if any, is 26 Skyline Drive,

Kearney, NE 68845.

Dated: November 17, 2020. Cindy S. Rocker, Organizer

David L. Rocker, Organizer

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

FOR

REGISTRATION OF TRADE

NAME

Trade Name, The Cup 1919

Name of Applicant: B&B Re-

search and Investments, LLC.

Address: 1920 A Avenue, Kear-

ney, NE 68847.

Applicant is: Limited Liability

Company.

If other than an individual state

under whose laws entity was

formed: Nebraska.

Date of first use of name in Ne-

braska: November 1, 2020.

General nature of business: Real

Estate Management and invest-

ments.

Alissa Kern, Sole Member

