Legal notices: November 24, 2020

NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY
STORAGE DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Mario
Mendez the contents of unit #C21.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Fox Creek Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website www.sto-
rageauctions.com. Auction is only
online. Auction will begin Monday
November 30, 2020. Items will be
sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
ZNEZ N20,N21,N23,N24, N25,
N27,N28
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that Dads
Labs, LLC a Nebraska Limited La-
bility Company, has been organ-
ised under the laws of the state of
Nebraska, with its initial designated
office at 53 Lakeside drive, Kear-
ney, NE 68845. The initial agent for
services for process of the Com-
pany is Northwest Registered
Agent Service, Inc., 530 S. 13th St.,
STE 100, Lincoln, NE 68508. Na-
ture of the company is develop-
ment and manufacture of electronic
toys for kids of all ages.
ZNEZ N17,N24,D1
NOTICE OF PUBLIC
MEETING
OF THE PLATTE BASIN
COALITION
The Central Platte Natural Re-
sources District, North Platte Natu-
ral Resources District, South Platte
Natural Resources District, Tri-B-
asin Natural Resources District,
Twin Platte Natural Resources Dis-
trict (collectively, the Platte Basin
NRDs), and the Nebraska Depart-
ment of Natural Resources (Depar-
tment) hereby provide notice that a
public meeting of the Platte Basin
Coalition will be held on Thursday
December 3, at 1:30 p.m. Central
Time, via Zoom conference. Those
interested in attending the meeting
remotely via Zoom conference may
reach out to their NRD or the De-
partment for further information.
The Platte Basin Coalition pur-
pose is to create a cooperative
body to assist the Platte Basin
NRDs and the Department with re-
source management and efficient
implementation of the basin-wide
management plan and the individ-
ual integrated management plans
for the overappropriated area of the
Platte River Basin.
An agenda of the meeting is be-
ing kept continually current and is
available for public inspection dur-
ing normal business hours at the
offices of the Platte Basin NRDs
and the Department and at the fol-
lowing website: www.dnr.nebra-
ska.gov. Please refer to the
websites and phone numbers listed
below for further information.
CPNRD: http://www.cpnrd.org or
phone (308) 385-6282; 215 Kauf-
man Avenue, Grand Island, NE
68803.
NPNRD: http://www.npnrd.org or
phone (308) 632-2749; 100547 Air-
port Road, Scottsbluff, NE 69363.
SPNRD: http://www.spnrd.org or
phone (308) 254-2377; 551 Park-
land Drive, Sidney, NE 69162.
TBNRD: http://www.trib-
asinnrd.org or phone (308)
995-6688; 1723 Burlington Street,
Holdrege, NE 68949.
TPNRD: http://www.tpnrd.org
or phone (308) 535-8080; 111 S
Dewey Street, North Platte, NE
69101.
Department: http://www.dnr.n-
ebraska.gov or phone (402)
471-2363; 301 Centennial Mall
South, 4th Floor, Lincoln, NE
68508.
Individuals with disabilities may
request auxiliary aids and services
necessary for participation by con-
tacting Ryan Kelly at the Nebraska
Department of Natural Resources,
301 Centennial Mall South, PO Box
94676, Lincoln, NE 68509-4676,
telephone (402) 471-1080 or e-mail
ZNEZ N24,1t
CERTIFICATE OF
ORGANIZATION
OF
ELITE HEALTH AND
WELLNESS, LLC
THE UNDERSIGNED, desiring to
form a professional limited liability
company for the purposes herein-
after set forth, under and in con-
formity with the laws of the State of
Nebraska does hereby make this
written certificate in duplicate and
hereby verify:
1: Name: The name of the Com-
pany is: Elite Health and Wellness,
LLC.
2. Initial Designated Office: The
company's designated office in the
State of Nebraska is 8 W 56th
Street, Suite A-1, Kearney, Ne-
braska, 68847,
3. Purpose: The purpose for
which the Company is organized is
to provide the professional services
of a nurse practitioner only through
persons who are qualified and li-
censed to conduct the practices of
a nurse practitioner in the State of
Nebraska.
4. Registered Agent: The name
and address of the Company's reg-
istered in Nebraska is:
Erin N. Stickney
110 Clearview Drive
Kearney, NE 68847
5. Members: Members of the
Company shall be persons duly li-
censed by the Nebraska Depart-
ment of Health and Human Ser-
vices to provide the professional
service of nurse practitioner in the
State of Nebraska and who at all
times own their own interest in their
own right. Members shall retain
their professional licenses in good
standing and shall be subject to all
rules, regulations, standards, and
requirements pertaining to their
professional activities. Any member
who ceases to be eligible to be a
member, either by death or dis-
qualification, shall dispose of all of
his or her interest forthwith either to
the Company or to any person who
is a qualified member. Upon the
death or disqualification of the last
remaining member, a legal repre-
sentative to such deceased or dis-
qualified member may dissolve the
Company and wind up the Com-
pany as provided in paragraph be-
low 9 in accordance with Neb. Rev.
Stat. § 21-148. Additional qualified
members shall be admitted upon
consent of all then-exsisting quali-
fied members, upon the terms set
forth by the existing members. Ex-
cept as provided in the Operation
Agreement, the interests of the
members in the Company may not
be transferred or assigned.
6. Right to Continue Business:
In the event of the death, retire-
ment, resignation, expulsion, bank-
ruptcy or dissolution of a member
or the occurrence of any other
event which terminates the contin-
ued membership of a member in
the limited liability Company, then
by unanimous consent, the remain-
ing members of the Company have
the right to continue the business
of the Company, at their election
and option.
7. Management of the Com-
pany: The Company will be mem-
ber-managed and all members and
managers shall be duly licensed by
the Nebraska Department of Health
and Human Services to provide
professional nurse practitioner ser-
vices in the State of Nebraska.
8: Dissolution and Winding Up
of the Company: Should the com-
pany discontinue providing profes-
sional nurse practitioner services
the Company may continue in op-
eration for an additional period of
up to two years for the purpose of
dissolving and winding up the ad-
ministrative business of the Com-
pany.
9: Internal Affairs: The regulation
of the internal affairs of the Com-
pany are set forth in the Operating
Agreement of the Company, which
shall govern the operation of the
business and the rights and obliga-
tions of its members.
EXECUTED by the undersigned
Organizer on November 11, 2020.
Erin N. Stickney, Organizer
8 W 56th Street, Suite A-1
Kearney, Nebraska 68847
ZNEZ N24,D1,D8
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
OF REGISTRATION
OF TRADE NAME
The applicant, Kearney Dental
Clinic, P.C., located at 4106 6th
Avenue, Kearney, NE 68845, has
applied for registration of a trade
name of Kearney Dental Clinic, with
the general nature of the business
being dentistry. Applicant is a Ne-
braska Professional Corporation.
The trade name has been used in
Nebraska since June 13, 1985.
The date of filing was November
19, 2020.
TYE & ROWLING, P.C., L.L.O.
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
P.O. Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
ZNEZ N24,1t
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Evangelical Lutheran Good
Samaritan Society - St. John's is
making an application to the Ne-
braska Department of Transporta-
tion for Federal Funds under 49
U.S.C. Section 5310 for a lowered
floor minivan to replace our existing
van for the transportation of elderly
persons and persons with disabili-
ties in the Kearney, NE area. Any
interested public or private transit
or paratransit operator is invited to
comment on the proposed services
by sending a written notice to the
Nebraska Department of Transpor-
tation, Local Assistance Division,
Transit Section, PO Box 94759,
Lincoln, NE 68509-4759, and The
Evangelical Lutheran Good Samari-
tan Society - St. John's 3410 Cen-
tral Ave., Kearney, NE 68847 within
15 days of the publication of this
notice.
ZNEZ N24,1t
NOTICE
1. Notice is given of the organiza-
tion of a Limited Liability Company
under the name Revolution Vinyl
Graphics LLC on September 30,
2020.
2. The address of the company's
initial designated office is 3303
Grand Avenue, Kearney, NE 68847.
3. The name and address of the
initial agent for service of process
of the company is Legalinc Corpo-
rate Services INC, 706 N. 129th
Street, Suite 121, Omaha, NE
68154.
ZNEZ N17,N24,D1
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
SACRED SERENITY SPA,
SOLE PROPRIETORSHIP
Notice is hereby given that Jenni-
fer E. Sherman, PA-C, a Nebraska
Sole Proprietorship, has been or-
ganized under the Trade Name Sa-
cred Serenity Spa. The address of
the designated office is 15 West
22nd Street, Kearney, NE 68845.
The name and address of the
registered agent for service of
process in the State of Nebraska is
Jennifer E. Sherman, PA-C, 41541
Carthage Rd, Ravenna, NE 68869.
Sacred Serenity Spa commenced
business on, November 1, 2020,
and the general nature of its busi-
ness is for Health and Wellness.
Organizer:
Jennifer E. Sherman, PA-C
41541 Carthage Rd. Ravenna, NE
68869
ZNEZ N10,N17,N24
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!