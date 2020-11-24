 Skip to main content
Legal notices: November 24, 2020

NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY

STORAGE DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Mario

Mendez the contents of unit #C21.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Fox Creek Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website www.sto-

rageauctions.com. Auction is only

online. Auction will begin Monday

November 30, 2020. Items will be

sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

NOTICE

 

Notice is hereby given that Dads

Labs, LLC a Nebraska Limited La-

bility Company, has been organ-

ised under the laws of the state of

Nebraska, with its initial designated

office at 53 Lakeside drive, Kear-

ney, NE 68845. The initial agent for

services for process of the Com-

pany is Northwest Registered

Agent Service, Inc., 530 S. 13th St.,

STE 100, Lincoln, NE 68508. Na-

ture of the company is develop-

ment and manufacture of electronic

toys for kids of all ages.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

MEETING

OF THE PLATTE BASIN

COALITION

 

The Central Platte Natural Re-

sources District, North Platte Natu-

ral Resources District, South Platte

Natural Resources District, Tri-B-

asin Natural Resources District,

Twin Platte Natural Resources Dis-

trict (collectively, the Platte Basin

NRDs), and the Nebraska Depart-

ment of Natural Resources (Depar-

tment) hereby provide notice that a

public meeting of the Platte Basin

Coalition will be held on Thursday

December 3, at 1:30 p.m. Central

Time, via Zoom conference. Those

interested in attending the meeting

remotely via Zoom conference may

reach out to their NRD or the De-

partment for further information.

The Platte Basin Coalition pur-

pose is to create a cooperative

body to assist the Platte Basin

NRDs and the Department with re-

source management and efficient

implementation of the basin-wide

management plan and the individ-

ual integrated management plans

for the overappropriated area of the

Platte River Basin.

An agenda of the meeting is be-

ing kept continually current and is

available for public inspection dur-

ing normal business hours at the

offices of the Platte Basin NRDs

and the Department and at the fol-

lowing website: www.dnr.nebra-

ska.gov. Please refer to the

websites and phone numbers listed

below for further information.

CPNRD: http://www.cpnrd.org or

phone (308) 385-6282; 215 Kauf-

man Avenue, Grand Island, NE

68803.

NPNRD: http://www.npnrd.org or

phone (308) 632-2749; 100547 Air-

port Road, Scottsbluff, NE 69363.

SPNRD: http://www.spnrd.org or

phone (308) 254-2377; 551 Park-

land Drive, Sidney, NE 69162.

TBNRD: http://www.trib-

asinnrd.org or phone (308)

995-6688; 1723 Burlington Street,

Holdrege, NE 68949.

TPNRD: http://www.tpnrd.org

or phone (308) 535-8080; 111 S

Dewey Street, North Platte, NE

69101.

Department: http://www.dnr.n-

ebraska.gov or phone (402)

471-2363; 301 Centennial Mall

South, 4th Floor, Lincoln, NE

68508.

Individuals with disabilities may

request auxiliary aids and services

necessary for participation by con-

tacting Ryan Kelly at the Nebraska

Department of Natural Resources,

301 Centennial Mall South, PO Box

94676, Lincoln, NE 68509-4676,

telephone (402) 471-1080 or e-mail

ryan.kelly@nebraska.gov.

 

CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION

OF

ELITE HEALTH AND

WELLNESS, LLC

 

THE UNDERSIGNED, desiring to

form a professional limited liability

company for the purposes herein-

after set forth, under and in con-

formity with the laws of the State of

Nebraska does hereby make this

written certificate in duplicate and

hereby verify:

1: Name: The name of the Com-

pany is: Elite Health and Wellness,

LLC.

2. Initial Designated Office: The

company's designated office in the

State of Nebraska is 8 W 56th

Street, Suite A-1, Kearney, Ne-

braska, 68847,

3. Purpose: The purpose for

which the Company is organized is

to provide the professional services

of a nurse practitioner only through

persons who are qualified and li-

censed to conduct the practices of

a nurse practitioner in the State of

Nebraska.

4. Registered Agent: The name

and address of the Company's reg-

istered in Nebraska is:

Erin N. Stickney

110 Clearview Drive

Kearney, NE 68847

5. Members: Members of the

Company shall be persons duly li-

censed by the Nebraska Depart-

ment of Health and Human Ser-

vices to provide the professional

service of nurse practitioner in the

State of Nebraska and who at all

times own their own interest in their

own right. Members shall retain

their professional licenses in good

standing and shall be subject to all

rules, regulations, standards, and

requirements pertaining to their

professional activities. Any member

who ceases to be eligible to be a

member, either by death or dis-

qualification, shall dispose of all of

his or her interest forthwith either to

the Company or to any person who

is a qualified member. Upon the

death or disqualification of the last

remaining member, a legal repre-

sentative to such deceased or dis-

qualified member may dissolve the

Company and wind up the Com-

pany as provided in paragraph be-

low 9 in accordance with Neb. Rev.

Stat. § 21-148. Additional qualified

members shall be admitted upon

consent of all then-exsisting quali-

fied members, upon the terms set

forth by the existing members. Ex-

cept as provided in the Operation

Agreement, the interests of the

members in the Company may not

be transferred or assigned.

6. Right to Continue Business:

In the event of the death, retire-

ment, resignation, expulsion, bank-

ruptcy or dissolution of a member

or the occurrence of any other

event which terminates the contin-

ued membership of a member in

the limited liability Company, then

by unanimous consent, the remain-

ing members of the Company have

the right to continue the business

of the Company, at their election

and option.

7. Management of the Com-

pany: The Company will be mem-

ber-managed and all members and

managers shall be duly licensed by

the Nebraska Department of Health

and Human Services to provide

professional nurse practitioner ser-

vices in the State of Nebraska.

8: Dissolution and Winding Up

of the Company: Should the com-

pany discontinue providing profes-

sional nurse practitioner services

the Company may continue in op-

eration for an additional period of

up to two years for the purpose of

dissolving and winding up the ad-

ministrative business of the Com-

pany.

9: Internal Affairs: The regulation

of the internal affairs of the Com-

pany are set forth in the Operating

Agreement of the Company, which

shall govern the operation of the

business and the rights and obliga-

tions of its members.

EXECUTED by the undersigned

Organizer on November 11, 2020.

Erin N. Stickney, Organizer

8 W 56th Street, Suite A-1

Kearney, Nebraska 68847

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

OF REGISTRATION

OF TRADE NAME

 

The applicant, Kearney Dental

Clinic, P.C., located at 4106 6th

Avenue, Kearney, NE 68845, has

applied for registration of a trade

name of Kearney Dental Clinic, with

the general nature of the business

being dentistry. Applicant is a Ne-

braska Professional Corporation.

The trade name has been used in

Nebraska since June 13, 1985.

The date of filing was November

19, 2020.

TYE & ROWLING, P.C., L.L.O.

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

P.O. Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

PUBLIC NOTICE

 

The Evangelical Lutheran Good

Samaritan Society - St. John's is

making an application to the Ne-

braska Department of Transporta-

tion for Federal Funds under 49

U.S.C. Section 5310 for a lowered

floor minivan to replace our existing

van for the transportation of elderly

persons and persons with disabili-

ties in the Kearney, NE area. Any

interested public or private transit

or paratransit operator is invited to

comment on the proposed services

by sending a written notice to the

Nebraska Department of Transpor-

tation, Local Assistance Division,

Transit Section, PO Box 94759,

Lincoln, NE 68509-4759, and The

Evangelical Lutheran Good Samari-

tan Society - St. John's 3410 Cen-

tral Ave., Kearney, NE 68847 within

15 days of the publication of this

notice.

NOTICE

 

1. Notice is given of the organiza-

tion of a Limited Liability Company

under the name Revolution Vinyl

Graphics LLC on September 30,

2020.

2. The address of the company's

initial designated office is 3303

Grand Avenue, Kearney, NE 68847.

3. The name and address of the

initial agent for service of process

of the company is Legalinc Corpo-

rate Services INC, 706 N. 129th

Street, Suite 121, Omaha, NE

68154.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

SACRED SERENITY SPA,

SOLE PROPRIETORSHIP

 

Notice is hereby given that Jenni-

fer E. Sherman, PA-C, a Nebraska

Sole Proprietorship, has been or-

ganized under the Trade Name Sa-

cred Serenity Spa. The address of

the designated office is 15 West

22nd Street, Kearney, NE 68845.

The name and address of the

registered agent for service of

process in the State of Nebraska is

Jennifer E. Sherman, PA-C, 41541

Carthage Rd, Ravenna, NE 68869.

Sacred Serenity Spa commenced

business on, November 1, 2020,

and the general nature of its busi-

ness is for Health and Wellness.

Organizer:

Jennifer E. Sherman, PA-C

41541 Carthage Rd. Ravenna, NE

68869

