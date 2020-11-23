 Skip to main content
Legal notices: November 23, 2020

Legal notices: November 23, 2020

 

NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY

STORAGE DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Mario

Mendez the contents of unit #C21.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Fox Creek Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website www.sto-

rageauctions.com. Auction is only

online. Auction will begin Monday

November 30, 2020. Items will be

sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

ZNEZ N20,N21,N23,N24, N25,

N27,N28

NOTICE OF MEETING

 

Notice is hereby given that Two

Rivers Public Health Department

will be holding a regular Board of

Health Meeting on December 1,

2020. This meeting will be held at

516 W 11th Street Suite 108B,

Kearney NE with an option for

online viewing beginning at 6:00

pm. Access trphd.org to find the

online meeting link on the day of

the meeting. The agenda for this

meeting is kept current and availa-

ble for public inspection at Two

Rivers Public Health Department;

agenda may be modified at this

meeting.

Jeremy Eschliman

Health Director

888-669-7154

EXCEL APPRAISAL

SOLUTIONS

 

Notice is hereby given that Excel

Appraisal Solutions, has been or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The company's agent

for service of process is Tracy

Hock for Raptor Enterprises, Inc,

located at 3811 Central Ave Suite

G, Kearney, Nebraska, 68847. The

company's designated office and

principal place of business is at

3811 Central Avenue Suite G,

Kearney, Nebraska, 68847. The

company is organized to engage in

any and all lawful business for

which a company may be organ-

ized under the laws of Nebraska in-

cluding, but not limited to the oper-

ation and management of this com-

pany. The company was organized

and commenced on October 21,

2020 and its duration is perpetual.

The management of the company

is vested by,

Tracy Hock, President

ZNEZ N9,N16,N23

NOTICE

 

1. Notice is given of the organi-

zation of a Limited Liability Com-

pany under the name FS Traders,

LLC.

2. The address of the Company's

initial designated office is 920 E

56th Street, Suite B, Kearney, NE

68847.

3. The name and address of the

initial agent for service of process

of the company is Christian M. Hil-

liard, 920 E 56th Street, Suite B,

Kearney, NE 68847.

Simmons Olsen Law Firm, P.C.,

L.L.O.

1502 Second Avenue

Scottsbluff, NE 69361

ZNEZ N9,N16,N23

<addr:LOCHER, PAVELKA, DOSTAL, BRADDY & HAMMES, LLC,4028987000,HISTORIC/200 OMAHA PLAZA2002 DOUGLAS ST,OMAHA,NE>

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED

that the following-described prop-

erty will be sold by GREGORY L.

GALLES, Successor Trustee, at

public auction to the highest bidder

in the central lobby of the Buffalo

County Courthouse, Central & 15th

Street, Kearney, Nebraska, on De-

cember 15, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.:

LOT 2, JOHNSON'S SUBDIVI-

SION TO THE CITY OF GIBBON,

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA.

At the discretion of the Trustee,

the purchaser may be required to

deposit with the Trustee, at the

time of the sale, a nonrefundable

certified or cashier's check in the

amount of $5,000.00 payable to the

Trustee, with the full purchase

price, in certified funds, to be re-

ceived by the Trustee by 5:00 p.m.

on the date of the sale. This sale is

made without any warranties as to

title or condition of the property.

DATED this 21st day of Oc-

tober, 2020.

Gregory L. Galles

Successor Trusteee

 

BRADDY & HAMES, L.L.C.

200 The Omaha Club

2002 Douglas Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68102

Phone: (402) 89-7000

Gregory L. Galles,#21748

ZNEZ O26,N2,N9,N16,N23

CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION

LITTLE PAWS LEARNING

ACADEMY LLC

FIRST:

The name of the limited li-

ability company is Little Paws

Learning Academy LLC.

SECOND: The street and mailing

address of its designated office in

the State of Nebraska is 302 C.

Street, Shelton, NE 68876.

THIRD: The street and mailing

address of its agent for service of

process in the State of Nebraska is

1603 Farnam Street, Omaha, NE

68102. The name of its agent for

service is process is USCA, Inc.

FOURTH: The personal liability of

the members and managers of the

company for monetary damages

for breach of fiduciary duty shall be

eliminated to the fullest permissible

under Nebraska law. The company

is authorized to indemnify its mem-

bers and managers to the fullest

extent permissible under Nebraska

law.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the un-

dersigned has executed this Certifi-

cate of Organization on the date

below. Date: October 16, 2020

LegalZoom, Inc., Organizer

By: Cheyenne Moseley,

Assistant Secretary

ZNEZ N9,N16,N23

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

BAREFOOT BET, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that Bare-

foot Bet, LLC, (hereinafter referred

to as the "Company") is organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The street and mailing ad-

dress of the Company's initial des-

ignated office is 2611 Country Club

Lane, Kearney, NE 68845. The ini-

tial agent for service of process of

the Company is Jill M. Shundoff,

whose street and mailing address

is 2611 Country Club Lane, Kear-

ney, NE 68845.

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

P.O. Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

 

ZNEZ N23,N30,D7

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

RUNNERS, L.L.C.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

that the undersigned has formed a

limited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited lia-

bility company is Runners, L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 2513 Central Avenue,

Kearney, NE 68847.

3. The name and address of

the registered agent is Bryan Val-

dovinos, 2513 Central Avenue,

Kearney, NE 68847.

4. The limited liability com-

pany is organized to engage in and

to do any lawful act concerning any

and all lawful businesses for which

a limited liability company may be

organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska. The Company,

however, is not organized to render

a professional service.

5. The limited liability com-

pany commenced existence on the

filing and recording of its Certificate

of Organization with the Secretary

of State on November 17, 2020,

and it shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the

limited liability company shall be

vested in the following Member:

Bryan Valdovinos

2513 Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

Bryan Valdovinos, Member

ZNEZ N23,N30,D7

 

