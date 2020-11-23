Legal notices: November 23, 2020

NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY
STORAGE DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Mario
Mendez the contents of unit #C21.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Fox Creek Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website www.sto-
rageauctions.com. Auction is only
online. Auction will begin Monday
November 30, 2020. Items will be
sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
ZNEZ N20,N21,N23,N24, N25,
N27,N28
NOTICE OF MEETING
Notice is hereby given that Two
Rivers Public Health Department
will be holding a regular Board of
Health Meeting on December 1,
2020. This meeting will be held at
516 W 11th Street Suite 108B,
Kearney NE with an option for
online viewing beginning at 6:00
pm. Access trphd.org to find the
online meeting link on the day of
the meeting. The agenda for this
meeting is kept current and availa-
ble for public inspection at Two
Rivers Public Health Department;
agenda may be modified at this
meeting.
Jeremy Eschliman
Health Director
888-669-7154
EXCEL APPRAISAL
SOLUTIONS
Notice is hereby given that Excel
Appraisal Solutions, has been or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The company's agent
for service of process is Tracy
Hock for Raptor Enterprises, Inc,
located at 3811 Central Ave Suite
G, Kearney, Nebraska, 68847. The
company's designated office and
principal place of business is at
3811 Central Avenue Suite G,
Kearney, Nebraska, 68847. The
company is organized to engage in
any and all lawful business for
which a company may be organ-
ized under the laws of Nebraska in-
cluding, but not limited to the oper-
ation and management of this com-
pany. The company was organized
and commenced on October 21,
2020 and its duration is perpetual.
The management of the company
is vested by,
Tracy Hock, President
ZNEZ N9,N16,N23
NOTICE
1. Notice is given of the organi-
zation of a Limited Liability Com-
pany under the name FS Traders,
LLC.
2. The address of the Company's
initial designated office is 920 E
56th Street, Suite B, Kearney, NE
68847.
3. The name and address of the
initial agent for service of process
of the company is Christian M. Hil-
liard, 920 E 56th Street, Suite B,
Kearney, NE 68847.
Simmons Olsen Law Firm, P.C.,
L.L.O.
1502 Second Avenue
Scottsbluff, NE 69361
ZNEZ N9,N16,N23
<addr:LOCHER, PAVELKA, DOSTAL, BRADDY & HAMMES, LLC,4028987000,HISTORIC/200 OMAHA PLAZA2002 DOUGLAS ST,OMAHA,NE>
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED
that the following-described prop-
erty will be sold by GREGORY L.
GALLES, Successor Trustee, at
public auction to the highest bidder
in the central lobby of the Buffalo
County Courthouse, Central & 15th
Street, Kearney, Nebraska, on De-
cember 15, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.:
LOT 2, JOHNSON'S SUBDIVI-
SION TO THE CITY OF GIBBON,
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA.
At the discretion of the Trustee,
the purchaser may be required to
deposit with the Trustee, at the
time of the sale, a nonrefundable
certified or cashier's check in the
amount of $5,000.00 payable to the
Trustee, with the full purchase
price, in certified funds, to be re-
ceived by the Trustee by 5:00 p.m.
on the date of the sale. This sale is
made without any warranties as to
title or condition of the property.
DATED this 21st day of Oc-
tober, 2020.
Gregory L. Galles
Successor Trusteee
BRADDY & HAMES, L.L.C.
200 The Omaha Club
2002 Douglas Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
Phone: (402) 89-7000
Gregory L. Galles,#21748
ZNEZ O26,N2,N9,N16,N23
CERTIFICATE OF
ORGANIZATION
LITTLE PAWS LEARNING
ACADEMY LLC
FIRST:
The name of the limited li-
ability company is Little Paws
Learning Academy LLC.
SECOND: The street and mailing
address of its designated office in
the State of Nebraska is 302 C.
Street, Shelton, NE 68876.
THIRD: The street and mailing
address of its agent for service of
process in the State of Nebraska is
1603 Farnam Street, Omaha, NE
68102. The name of its agent for
service is process is USCA, Inc.
FOURTH: The personal liability of
the members and managers of the
company for monetary damages
for breach of fiduciary duty shall be
eliminated to the fullest permissible
under Nebraska law. The company
is authorized to indemnify its mem-
bers and managers to the fullest
extent permissible under Nebraska
law.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the un-
dersigned has executed this Certifi-
cate of Organization on the date
below. Date: October 16, 2020
LegalZoom, Inc., Organizer
By: Cheyenne Moseley,
Assistant Secretary
ZNEZ N9,N16,N23
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
BAREFOOT BET, LLC
Notice is hereby given that Bare-
foot Bet, LLC, (hereinafter referred
to as the "Company") is organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The street and mailing ad-
dress of the Company's initial des-
ignated office is 2611 Country Club
Lane, Kearney, NE 68845. The ini-
tial agent for service of process of
the Company is Jill M. Shundoff,
whose street and mailing address
is 2611 Country Club Lane, Kear-
ney, NE 68845.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
P.O. Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
ZNEZ N23,N30,D7
<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
RUNNERS, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
that the undersigned has formed a
limited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited lia-
bility company is Runners, L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 2513 Central Avenue,
Kearney, NE 68847.
3. The name and address of
the registered agent is Bryan Val-
dovinos, 2513 Central Avenue,
Kearney, NE 68847.
4. The limited liability com-
pany is organized to engage in and
to do any lawful act concerning any
and all lawful businesses for which
a limited liability company may be
organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska. The Company,
however, is not organized to render
a professional service.
5. The limited liability com-
pany commenced existence on the
filing and recording of its Certificate
of Organization with the Secretary
of State on November 17, 2020,
and it shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the
limited liability company shall be
vested in the following Member:
Bryan Valdovinos
2513 Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
Bryan Valdovinos, Member
ZNEZ N23,N30,D7
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!