Legal notices: November 21, 2020

Legal notices: November 21, 2020

 

NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY

STORAGE DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Mario

Mendez the contents of unit #C21.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Fox Creek Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website www.sto-

rageauctions.com. Auction is only

online. Auction will begin Monday

November 30, 2020. Items will be

sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

ZNEZ N20,N21,N23,N24, N25,

N27,N28

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

BESHALER ENTERPRISES,

L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Beshaler Enterprises,

L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 322 West 39th Street, P.O.

Box 1060, Kearney, NE 68848.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Nicholas R.

Norton, 322 West 39th Street, P.O.

Box 1060, Kearney, NE 68848.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on November 4, 2020, and it

shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following member:

Ashley Andreas

831 North Summercreek Court

Springfield, MO 65802

Ashley Andreas, Member

ZNEZ N7,N14,N21

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

DEAN MARTIN HOLDINGS,

L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited lia-

bility company is Dean Martin

Holdings, L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 10075 1st Avenue, Kear-

ney, NE 68847.

3. The name and address of

the registered agent is Shane

Wegner, 10075 1st Avenue, Kear-

ney, NE 68847.

4. The limited liability com-

pany is organized to engage in and

to do any lawful act concerning any

and all lawful businesses for which

a limited liability company may be

organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska. The Company,

however, is not organized to render

a professional service.

5. The limited liability com-

pany commenced existence on the

filing and recording of its Certificate

of Organization with the Secretary

of State on November 17, 2020 and

it shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the

limited liability company shall be

vested in the following members:

Shane Wegner

2504 West 36th Street Place

Kearney, NE 68845

Bradley Wegner

1827 West 49th Street Place

Kearney, NE 68845

Shane Wegner, Member

ZNEZ N21,N28,D5

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

KATHERINE L. GOODWIN

D.D.S., LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that Kath-

erine L. Goodwin, D.D.S., LLC,

(hereinafter referred to as the

"Company") is organized under the

laws of the State of Nebraska. The

street mailing address of the Com-

pany's initial designated office is

4106 6th Avenue, Kearney, NE

68845. The initial agent for service

of process of the Company is

Thomas W. Tye II, whose street

and mailing address is 1419 Cen-

tral Avenue, PO Box 636, Kearney,

NE 68848-0636.

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com.

ZNEZ N21,N28,D5

<addr:LOWE, STEPHEN G,3082375100,2033 CENTRAL AVE,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

BOATWORX LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that

BOATWORX LLC, a Nebraska Lim-

ited Liability Company, has been

organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska. The initial des-

ignated office address of the LLC

is: 2033 Central Avenue, PO Box

1775, Kearney, NE 68848-1775.

The initial agent for service of proc-

ess is Stephen G. Lowe. The ad-

dress for the initial agent for service

of process is: street address: 2033

Central Avenue, Kearney, NE

68847; mailing address: P.O. Box

1516, Kearney, NE 68848-1516.

William A. Oldfather

Organizer

ZNEZ N14,N21,N28

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

STATE OF NEBRASKA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF BUFFALO )

Notice is hereby given that by vir-

tue of a Writ of Execution issued by

Sharon Mauler, Clerk of the Buffalo

County District Court, in an action

where in NICHOLAS T. MANSUE-

TTA is PLAINTIFF and VALERIE A.

MANSUETTA is DEFENDANT,

Case CI14-172, the following de-

scribed real property owned by

NICHOLAS T. MANSUETTA IR-

REVOCABLE TRUST has been lev-

ied upon:

All of Lot 7 and the West part of

Lot 5, Osage Estates, Centennial

Park Subdivision of Rolling Hills

Estates to the City of Kearney, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, with that

part of Lot 5 in Osage Estates be-

ing more particularly described as

follows: Beginning at the South-

westerly corner of Lot 5; thence

Northerly on the West line of said

Lot a distance of 179.08 feet to the

Northwest corner of said Lot;

thence Easterly along the North line

of said Lot 5 a distance of 66.03

feet; thence Southwesterly a dis-

tance of 176.3 feet to a point on the

South line of said Lot; thence

Westerly along the South line of

said Lot a distance of 41.88 feet to

the place of beginning, also known

as 32 Mustang Trail, Kearney, Ne-

braska,

and will be offered for sale to the

highest bidder for cash subject to

prior encumbrances.

Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-

ock a.m. on the 17th day of De-

cember, 2020, at the Buffalo

County Courthouse Central Lobby,

City of Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska.

Said sale to be held open for

one-half hour.

Cash or certificate of credit due

at beginning of sale for bid to be

accepted. 15% payment to be paid

by 4:00 p.m. the day of the sale.

The balance to be paid following a

confirmation of sale hearing by the

Court.

Dated this 17th day of

November, 2020

Neil A. Miller

Buffalo County Sheriff

Theodore J. Huber, Sergeant

ZNEZ N21,28,D5,12

VILLAGE OF PLEASANTON

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

MEETING

OF NOVEMBER 10, 2020 AT

7:00 P.M.

PLEASANTON COMMUNITY

CENTER

 

Notice of the meeting was given

in advance by posting in three pub-

lic places, a designated method of

giving notice. Notice of One & Six

Street Plan Hearing was published

in the Kearney Hub. Notice of the

meeting and a copy of their ac-

knowledgment of the receipt of the

agenda were communicated in ad-

vance and in the notice to the

Chairperson and Board of Trustees

of this meeting. A true, correct and

complete copy of said Ordinances

and Resolutions can be viewed at

the Village Office during regular

business hours. All proceedings

were taken while the convened

meeting was open to the public.

The following Trustees were

present at the meeting: Michael

Stubbs, Mike Tracy, Ted Eichholz,

Candi Lewis Absent: Zack Ras-

mussen Also present: Leora Hof-

mann, Pat Epley

The meeting was called to order

by Stubbs at 7:00 p.m.

Stubbs announced to all present

that the Open Meeting Laws are

posted in the Community Center.

Eichholz moved and Tracy se-

conded the approval of minutes,

claims, employee hours, treasurer's

report, and bank statement on the

consent agenda. Yes: Eichholz,

Tracy, Lewis & Stubbs Absent:

Rasmussen No: none MC

Tracy moved and Eichholz se-

conded to renew Water CD #

49119 for the current month special

rate. Yes: Tracy, Eichholz, Lewis &

Stubbs Absent:Rasmussen No:

none MC

Claims to be paid: General

Fund $6117.28, Street Fund

$2369.72 Water Fund $5097.05

Sewer Fund $1974.71 Cemetery

Fund $87.27 Bond Fund $1613.04

Gross payroll $7257.52 IRS taxes

$1907.40 NE Dept Rev Sales Tax

$748.92 Intuit Payroll $6.39 Daw-

son Public Power elec $1812.92

BlackHills Energy nat gas $62.66

Buffalo Co Sheriff contract $151.71

DTCC loan $2316.00 Frontier tele-

phone $114.53 & $63.69 Hand Ma-

chining UPS tests $25.48 Jacobsen

Orr legal $412.50 Kearney Hub

publish $224.22 Menards Supplies

$324.81 Municipal Code Svc

$150.00 NE Public Health Lab test-

ing $15.00 Pleasanton Irrig supplies

$23.96 Pleasanton Livestock spray

$17.75 Pleasanton School license

$300.00 Post Master stamps

$70.00 Ravenna Sanitation Waste

Haul $84.00 & $2,089.00 Trotter

Service fuel $296.21 Verizon cell

$95.93 & $97.18 Tractor Supply

parts $53.49 Town & Country Bank

wire fee $15.00

Stubbs opened the public hear-

ing on the One & Six Year Im-

provement Plan at 7:02 p.m. Chad

Dixon with Miller & Associates

presented the One & Six Year Plan

and after discussion Stubbs closed

the public hearing at 7:09 p.m.

Eichholz moved and Tracy se-

conded to approve the One & Six

Year Plan Resolution No. 2020-R-7

as presented. Yes: Eichholz,

Tracy, Lewis & Stubbs Absent:

Rasmussen No: none MC

Nicole Mailhan, attorney for the

Village and Delroy Fischer were

present for discussion on the prop-

erty at 115 W Elm St. At 7:33 p.m.

Lewis moved and Eichholz se-

conded to go into executive ses-

sion for purpose of discussing the

property at 115 W Elm St. Yes:

Lewis, Eichholz, Tracy & Stubbs,

Absent: Rasmussen No: none MC.

Eichholz moved & Tracy seconded

to come out of Executive session at

7:49 pm. Yes: Eichholz, Tracy,

Lewis, & Stubbs Absent: Rasmus-

sen No: none MC Discussion was

held with Mr. Fischer regarding his

property and an agreement was

reached.

Tracy moved and Lewis se-

conded the approval of Resolution

2020-R-11 regarding the property

at 115 W Elm St. Yes: Tracy,

Lewis, Eichholz, & Stubbs Absent:

Rasmussen No: none MC

Tracy moved and Lewis se-

conded the approval of the Year

End Certification of Street Superin-

tendent with Resolution No.

2020-R-8. Yes: Tracy, Lewis,

Eichholz & Stubbs Absent: Ras-

mussen, No: none MC

Eichholz moved and Lewis se-

conded the approval to appoint

Reed Miller for the Village Street

Superintendent for the year beginn-

ing January 1, 2021 through De-

cember 31, 2021. Yes: Eichholz,

Lewis, Tracy & Stubbs Absent:

Rasmussen No: none MC

Trustee Tracy introduced Ordi-

nance 2020-O-10, An ordinance of

the Village of Pleasanton, Ne-

braska, to establish & fix the salary

for an employee of the Village of

Pleasanton, Nebraska, from and af-

ter November 1, 2020 and contin-

uing until otherwise changed by or-

dinance; providing for the repeal of

any ordinances in conflict herewith;

and providing an effective date.

Lewis moved and Tracy se-

conded the statutory rule requiring

that Ordinance 2020-O-10 be read

by title on three different days be

suspended. Yes: Lewis, Tracy,

Eichholz, & Stubbs Absent:Rasmu-

ssen none No: none MC

Lewis moved and Tracy se-

conded that Ordinance 2020-O-10

be passed and adopted. Yes:

Lewis, Tracy, Eichholz, & Stubbs

Absent: Rasmussen none No: none

MC Chairman Stubbs declared Or-

dinance 2020-O-10 duly passed

and adopted.

Trustee Tracy introduced Ordi-

nance 2020-O-11, An ordinance of

the Village of Pleasanton,

Providing for contributions to em-

ployees'health savings accounts

and insurance premiums; providing

that the Village personnel manual

be amended accordingly; repealing

all ordinances or parts of ordi-

nances in conflict; and providing an

effective date.

Lewis moved and Eichholz se-

conded the statutory rule requiring

that Ordinance 2020-O-11 be read

by title on three different days be

suspended. Yes: Lewis, Eichholz,

Tracy & Stubbs Absent:Rasmussen

none No: none MC

Lewis moved and Eichholz se-

conded that Ordinance 2020-O-11

be passed and adopted. Yes:

Lewis, Eichholz,Tracy & Stubbs

Absent: Rasmussen none No: none

MC Chairman Stubbs declared Or-

dinance 2020-O-11 duly passed

and adopted.

Lewis moved and Tracy se-

conded the approval of Resolution

2020-R-9, employee's direct de-

posits. Yes: Lewis, Tracy, Eichholz,

& Stubbs Absent: Rasmussen No:

none MC

Tracy moved and Eichholz se-

conded the approval of Resolution

2020-R-10 authorizing the clerk to

pay mandatory bills through the

use of ach. Yes: Tracy, Eichholz,

Lewis & Stubbs Absent: Rasmus-

sen No: none MC.

ZNEZ N21,1t

NOTICE

Kearney, Nebraska

November 10, 2020

 

With the absence of a minister,

the Council held a moment of si-

lence. Mayor Clouse and Council

Members led the audience in the

Pledge of Allegiance. Mayor Clouse

announced that in accordance with

Section 84-1412 of the Nebraska

Revised Statutes, a current copy of

the Open Meetings Act is available

for review and is posted on the wall

of the Council Chambers. Stanley

A. Clouse, President of the Council,

called a regular meeting of the City

Council to order on November 10,

2020 at 5:30 p.m. with the following

Council Members responding to

roll call: Randy Buschkoetter,

Bruce Lear, Tami James Moore,

and Jonathan Nikkila. Absent:

None. Deputy City Clerk recorded

the minutes. Administrative person-

nel were also present. Notice of

the meeting had been given ac-

cording to law.

The Deputy City Clerk adminis-

tered the Oath of Office to Police

K-9 Officer Murphy.

Presentation from Kearney hos-

pitals pertaining to the COVID pan-

demic.

There was no Unfinished Busi-

ness.

Public Hearings:

1. Council unanimously post-

poned until November 24, 2020 the

applications submitted by Miller &

Associates for the City of Kearney

and Compute North NE05, LLC to

1) vacate Lot 2, Tech One Second

Subdivision, a subdivision being

part of the Northeast Quarter of the

Northwest Quarter of Section 29,

Township 9 North, Range 15 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska and 2) rezone from Dis-

trict M-1, Limited Industrial District

and District BP/PD, Business Par-

k/Planned Development Overlay

District to District BP, Business

Park District for property described

as a tract of land being part of the

Northeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter and part of the Southeast

Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 29, Township 9 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (3215

Global Drive Place).

2. Council unanimously post-

poned until November 24, 2020 the

application submitted by Miller &

Associates for the City of Kearney

and Compute North NE05, LLC for

an amendment to the Land Use

Map of the City of Kearney Com-

prehensive Development Plan from

Business Park and Light Industrial

to Business Park for property de-

scribed as a tract of land being part

of the Northeast Quarter of the

Northwest Quarter and part of the

Southeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter of Section 29, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(3215 Global Drive Place).

3. Council unanimously post-

poned until November 24, 2020 the

application submitted by Miller &

Associates for the City of Kearney

and Compute North NE05, LLC for

the Final Plat and Subdivision

Agreement for Tech One Third

Subdivision, a subdivision being

part of the Northeast Quarter of the

Northwest Quarter and part of the

Southeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter of Section 29, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska, for

property described as a tract of

land being part of the Northeast

Quarter of the Northwest Quarter

and part of the Southeast Quarter

of the Northwest Quarter of Section

29, Township 9 North, Range 15

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska (3215 Global

Drive Place).

4. Council conducted and

closed the public hearing to receive

input from the public with regard to

a comprehensive development

project under CDBG 15-DTR-104.

5. Council conducted and

closed the public hearing on the

application submitted by Trenton

Snow for RYGA, LLC (Gary

Behlmann), to vacate a

14-foot-wide alley as it abuts Lots

1 through 14, Block 15, Whitea-

ker's Grove Addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

(alley between Avenue N and Ave-

nue O from 20th Street to 21st

Street). By unanimous vote sus-

pended the rules requiring the

reading of ordinances on three dif-

ferent days and placed Ordinance

No. 8453 on first reading by num-

ber only. Ordinance No. 8453 was

read by number. By unanimous

vote, Ordinance No. 8453 was

passed, approved and ordered

published as required by law and

made available to the public at the

Office of the City Clerk, the City

Police Department and the Public

Library.

6. Council conducted and

closed the public hearing on the

applications submitted by Miller &

Associates for TBK Transmissions,

LLC. By unanimous vote sus-

pended the rules requiring the

reading of ordinances on three dif-

ferent days and placed Ordinance

No. 8454 vacating all of Banner Av-

enue as it abuts Lots 2, 3 and 4,

Block One on the West and Lot 1,

Block Two on the East, all in Pete's

Town & Country Addition AND Lot

1, Northeast Industrial Fourth Sub-

division and Ordinance No. 8455

rezoning from District C-3, General

Commercial District to District

C-3/PD, General Commer-

cial/Planned Development Overlay

District for property described as

Lot 1, Block Two, Pete's Town &

Country Addition, a subdivision be-

ing part of Government Lots 4 and

5 located in the Southwest Quarter

of Section 29, Township 9 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska; AND

the West Half of the to be vacated

Banner Avenue in Pete's Town &

Country Addition, a subdivision be-

ing part of Government Lots 4 and

5 located in the Southwest Quarter

of Section 29, Township 9 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (Nort-

heast corner of 39th Street and An-

telope Avenue) on first reading by

number only. Ordinance Nos. 8454

and 8455 were read by number. By

unanimous vote, Ordinance Nos.

8454 and 8455 were passed, ap-

proved and ordered published as

required by law and made available

to the public at the Office of the

City Clerk, the City Police Depart-

ment and the Public Library.

7. Council conducted and

closed the public hearing and

unanimously adopted Resolution

No. 2020-174 approving the appli-

cation submitted by Miller & Asso-

ciates for TBK Transmissions, LLC

for Planned District Development

Plan Approval for the proposed

construction of a commercial trans-

mission/auto repair building on

property to be zoned District

C-3/PD, General Commer-

cial/Planned Development Overlay

District and described as Lot 1,

Block Two, Pete's Town & Country

Addition, a subdivision being part

of Government Lots 4 and 5 lo-

cated in the Southwest Quarter of

Section 29, Township 9 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska; AND

the West Half of the to be vacated

Banner Avenue in Pete's Town &

Country Addition, a subdivision be-

ing part of Government Lots 4 and

5 located in the Southwest Quarter

of Section 29, Township 9 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (Nort-

heast corner of 39th Street and An-

telope Avenue).

8. Council conducted and

closed the public hearing on the

application submitted by Miller &

Associates for Sorensen Acres,

LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability

Company to rezone from District

AG, Agricultural District to District

C-2, Community Commercial Dis-

trict for property described as a

tract of land being part of the

Northeast Quarter of the Northeast

Quarter, Section 26, Township 9

North, Range 16 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(Northwest corner of 54th Street

and 2nd Avenue). By unanimous

vote suspended the rules requiring

the reading of ordinances on three

different days and placed Ordi-

nance No. 8456 on first reading by

number only. Ordinance No. 8456

was read by number. By unani-

mous vote, Ordinance No. 8456

was passed, approved and ordered

published as required by law and

made available to the public at the

Office of the City Clerk, the City

Police Department and the Public

Library.

9. Council conducted and

closed the public hearing and

unanimously adopted Resolution

No. 2020-175 approving the appli-

cation submitted by Miller & Asso-

ciates for Sorensen Acres, LLC, a

Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany for the Final Plat and Subdivi-

sion Agreement for Oak Park Cen-

ter Second, an addition to the City

of Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska for property described as a

tract of land being part of the

Northeast Quarter of the Northeast

Quarter, Section 26, Township 9

North, Range 16 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(Northwest corner of 54th Street

and 2nd Avenue).

10. Council conducted and

closed the public hearing and

unanimously adopted Resolution

No. 2020-176 approving the appli-

cation submitted by Miller & Asso-

ciates for Sorensen Acres, LLC, a

Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany for the annexation of Oak

Park Center Second, an addition to

the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska for property de-

scribed as a tract of land being part

of the Northeast Quarter of the

Northeast Quarter, Section 26,

Township 9 North, Range 16 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska (Northwest corner of

54th Street and 2nd Avenue).

Consent Agenda:

By majority vote, Lear absent,

the following items were approved:

1. Minutes of Regular Meeting

held October 27, 2020.

2. C L A I M S

PS - Personnel Services

SMCS - Supplies, Materials &

Contractual Services

ER - Equipment Rental

CO - Capital Outlay

DS - Debt Service

Alfred Benesch $2,872.43 co;

All City Garage Door $546.00

smcs; Amazon $1,978.76 smcs;

Ask Supply $431.75 smcs; Avfuel

$27,709.95 smcs; Baker & Taylor

$5,826.41 smcs; Barney Building &

Land $9,386.00 smcs; Black Stone

$547.44 smcs; Bluecross Blu-

eshield $42,274.34 smcs; Boss-

elman $22,198.20 smcs; Bridgett

Lavene Consulting $2,500.00

smcs; Brown,C $64.20 smcs;

Builders $323.85 smcs; Cash-Wa

$183.60 smcs; Center Point Large

Print $75.96 smcs; Charlesworth

Consulting $13,500.00 smcs; City

of Kearney $573,542.68 ps,smcs;

Clint Smith Graphics $644.32 co;

Coldspring $239.40 smcs; Comm.

Health Agencies $159.00 ps;

Comm. Service Fund $87.00 ps;

Compute North $29,382.76 smcs;

Conner,D $31.00 smcs; Corn-

husker Cleaning $507.81 smcs;

Credit Mgmt. $93.92 ps; Cutter &

Buck $661.43 smcs; Cutting Edge

Cleaning $180.00 smcs; Eakes

$387.62 smcs; Ed Broadfoot

$325.00 smcs; Eigenberg,M

$100.00 smcs; Elliott Equipment

$5,838.01 smcs; Fairbanks Scales

$1,760.00 smcs; Family Advocacy

$2,000.00 smcs; Family Practice

$747.00 ps, smcs; Flaherty,T

$225.00 smcs; Gale/Cengage

$28.79 smcs; Garrett Tires $166.50

smcs; GD Concrete $57,478.25 co;

Greater NE Cities $1,000.00 smcs;

Hanson,R $400.00 smcs; HM Life

Insurance Co $60,476.56 smcs;

Hometown Leasing $159.08 smcs;

Hydro Tech $635.00 smcs; Hydro-

nic Energy $2,704.98 smcs; ICMA

$8,312.81 ps,smcs; IRS

$162,151.76 ps; Jack Lederman

$5.76 smcs; Jackson Services

$289.98 smcs; Johnson Controls

$4,326.00 smcs; Johnson Hard-

ware Co. $801.00 smcs; Kearney

Concrete $27,653.56 co; Kearney

Crete & Block $500.00 co; Kearney

Winlectric Co $23,518.88 co,smcs;

Kelly Supply $290.23 smcs; Konica

Minolta $1,252.22 smcs; Lawn

Builders $2,700.85 smcs;

Levander's Body Shop $2,021.96

smcs; Magic Cleaning $5,560.00

smcs; Menards $267.25 smcs; id

American Signal $188.93 smcs;

Midlands Contracting $11,725.00

smcs; Midwest Connect $4,832.12

smcs; Mieth,T $53.50 smcs; Milco

Environmental Serv. $7,618.14

smcs; Miller & Associates

$63,275.00 co,smcs; Miller,S

$25.00 smcs; Mostek Electric

$1,740.02 smcs; NE Chapter IAAI

$75.00 smcs; NE Child Support

$1,517.12 ps; NE Dept. Revenue

$83,914.91 ps; Ne Public Health

$15.00 smcs; NE Safety & Fire

$225.00 smcs; NE Secretary of

State $30.00 smcs; NE Truck Cen-

ter $3,926.00 smcs; Nelson,R

$18.75 smcs; New Deal Deicing

$4,213.00 smcs; Nielsen Contract-

ing $115,618.50 co; Nielson,B

$25.44 smcs; Noller Electric

$3,444.91 smcs; Northwestern En-

ergy $2,096.58 smcs; Olsson Asso-

ciates $16,817.50 co; One Call

Concepts $460.30 smcs; Para-

mount $31.26 smcs; Payflex

$531.25 ps,smcs; Pep Co $50.00

smcs; Philby,J $100.00 smcs;

Presto-X $301.00 smcs; Prime

Communications $1,153.00 smcs;

Ready Mixed Concrete $5,743.38

co; Resource Mgmt. $1,227.60

smcs; Rheome Tree $7,375.00

smcs; Rick's Towing $175.00

smcs; Rodehorst,R $84.00 smcs;

S&J Construction $50,079.75 co;

S&S Striping $250.00 co; Sapp

Brothers $34,829.53 smcs;

Schmidt,L $125.00 smcs; School

District #7 $631.45 smcs;

Schwarz,G $39.33 smcs;

Schwarz,S $75.00 smcs; See Clear

Cleaning $1,700.00 smcs; Seely,P

$22.76 smcs; Shredding Solutions

$45.00 smcs; Siteone Landscape

$3,495.54 smcs; Stitch 3 $44.00

smcs; Stutsman $3,843.00 smcs;

Tch Central $187.89 smcs; Travel-

ers $227,675.25 smcs; Trevino,J

$41.92 smcs; Tri City Concrete

$5,929.00 co; Turner Body $60.00

smcs; Tye & Rowling $14,604.34

smcs; Ty's Outdoor Power $188.11

smcs; Underground Construction

$665.00 co; Union Bank & Trust

$86,018.63 ps; United Way

$497.50 ps; Van Diest Supply

$8,362.00 smcs; Vasquez,J $75.16

smcs; Village Uniform $194.60

smcs; Virtra $134,856.11 co;

Volaire Aviation Inc. $2,000.00

smcs; Yeti $11,336.40 smcs; Pay-

roll Ending 11/7/2020 --

$486,843.30. The foregoing sched-

ule of claims is published in ac-

cordance with Section 19-1102 of

the Revised Statutes of Nebraska,

and is published at an expense of

$39.97; to the City of Kearney.

3. Adopt Resolution No.

2020-177 approving Amendment

No. 3 to the Consultant Agreement

between Alfred Benesch and Com-

pany and the City of Kearney for

Airport Improvement Program Proj-

ect No. 3-31-0045-032 in connec-

tion with the Taxiway 'A' & Con-

necting Taxiway Rehabilitation

project at the Kearney Regional Air-

port for the addition of Preliminary

and Bidding services and the re-

duction of Special (Geotechnical

Investigation) and Design services

to the existing contract.

4. Accept the bids received for

the 2020 Part 1 Improvements for

the removal and replacement of N

Avenue from 28th Street to 39th

Street in connection with Paving

Improvement District No. 2020-004

and adopt Resolution No.

2020-178 awarding the bid to

Blessing Construction in the

amount of $2,666,533.00.

5. Adopt Resolution No.

2020-179 approving Application for

Payment No. 4 in the amount of

$62,135.32 submitted by The Dia-

mond Engineering Company and

approved by Oak Creek Engineer-

ing for the Cherry Avenue Pedes-

trian Bridge Replacement.

6. Adopt Resolution No.

2020-180 approving the Hangar

T-385 Lease Agreement between

the City of Kearney and Fred

Krause for aircraft storage at the

Kearney Regional Airport.

7. Approve the following T-Han-

gar Lease Agreements at the Kear-

ney Regional Airport: Jeffrey Scott

Baker, John Jacobsen and John

Schulte and adopt Resolution

2020-181.

8. Adopt Resolution No.

2020-182 accepting and approving

the funding for special projects an-

d/or priorities that were previously

delayed due to the financial uncer-

tainty involving the COVID-19 pan-

demic.

9. Adopt Resolution No.

2020-183 appointing City em-

ployee Brandon Shafto (License

No. S-1572, Class A) to continue

serving until further notice as the

City Street Superintendent with re-

gard to requirements and duties

with the Nebraska Department of

Transportation as he has served in

this capacity since November 6,

2015.

10. Adopt Resolution No.

2020-184 calling for the redemp-

tion of Combined Utilities Revenue

and Refunding Bonds, Series 2011,

in the principal amount of

$190,000.

11. Adopt Resolution No.

2020-185 approving Application for

Payment No. 2 in the amount of

$88,102.53 submitted by Blessing

Construction and approved by

Miller & Associates for the 2020

Part 7 Improvements; Downtown

Asphalt project.

12. Adopt Resolution No.

2020-186 approving Change Order

No. 2 showing a decrease in the

amount of $16,537.24, Application

for Payment No. 3-Final in the

amount of $49,085.93 and accept

the Certificate of Substantial Com-

pletion submitted by J.I.L. Asphalt

Paving Company and approved by

Miller & Associates for 2020 Part 4

Improvements for the removal and

replacement of asphalt roadway of

20th Street/Q Avenue/Coal Chute

Road from M Avenue east to the

City limit.

13. Adopt Resolution No.

2020-187 approving Change Order

No. 1 showing an increase in the

amount of $13,498.00 and Applica-

tion and Certificate for Payment

No. 2 in the amount of $104,901.74

submitted by Morten Construction,

LLC and approved by Miller & As-

sociates for the 2020 Trail Restora-

tion.

14. Authorize the Mayor to send

a letter of no recommendation to

the Nebraska Liquor Control Com-

mission on the Application for Re-

construction submitted by World

Theatre Foundation, dba World

Theatre in connection with their

Class I-100700 liquor license lo-

cated at 2318 Central Avenue.

15. Approve the purchase of a

Genie TZ50 Hybrid Towable Boom

Lift in the amount of $48,445.00

submitted by Nebraska Machinery

under the Sourcewell Cooperative

Purchasing Contract program to be

used in the Park & Recreation De-

partment.

Consent Agenda Ordinances:

None.

Regular Agenda:

1. Council by majority vote, Lear

absent, placed Ordinance No. 8450

annexing the following: a tract of

land being part of the South Half of

the Southwest Quarter of Section

21, part of the Northwest Quarter

and part of the West Half of the

Northeast Quarter of Section 28,

part of the East Half of the North-

east Quarter of Section 29, all in

Township 9 North, Range 15 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska, Lots 1 and 2, Patriot

First Subdivision, a Subdivision be-

ing part of the East Half of the

Northwest Quarter and part of the

West Half of the Northeast Quarter

of Section 28, Township 9 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska and in-

cluding all of those parts of Cherry

Avenue, Avenue A (aka Airport

Road), Avenue B (aka Piper Ave-

nue) and 56th Street, lying within

the above described lands all in

Buffalo County, Nebraska (located

South of 56th Street between the

Kearney East Expressway and Air-

port Road, West of Airport Road,

North and West of Cessna Street,

West of Piper Avenue, North of Pa-

triot Boulevard, East of Cherry Ave-

nue and Kearney East Expressway)

on second reading. Ordinance No.

8450 was read by title.

By majority vote, Lear absent,

Council adjourned at 7:01 p.m.

STANLEY A. CLOUSE

PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL

AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR

ATTEST:

PEGGY EYNETICH

DEPUTY CITY CLERK

A complete text of the Minutes,

Resolutions and Ordinances are on

file in the Office of the City Clerk

and are available for public inspec-

tion during regular business hours.

ZNEZ N21,t1

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF ONSITE IT INC.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a cor-

poration under the laws of the

State of Nebraska as follows:

1. The name of the corporation is

Onsite IT INC.

2. The initial registered office is

located at: 10420 1st Avenue,

Kearney, NE 68847.

3. The registered agent and the

registered agent's address are:

Todd Kollars, 10420 1st Avenue,

Kearney, NE 68847

4. This corporation has been

formed under the Nebraska Model

Business Corporation Act.

5. The authorized capital stock is

5,000 shares with a par value of

$1.00 per share, all of which shall

be common stock.

Todd M Kollars, Incorporator

ZNEZ N21,N28,D5

NOTICE

Kearney, Nebraska

November 17, 2020

 

Mayor Clouse announced that

in accordance with Section

84-1412 of the Nebraska Revised

Statutes, a current copy of the

Open Meetings Act is available for

review and is posted on the wall of

the Council Chambers. Stanley A.

Clouse, President of the Council,

called a special meeting of the City

Council to order on November 17,

2020 at 5:30 p.m. with the following

Council Members responding to

roll call: Randy Buschkoetter,

Bruce Lear, Tami James Moore,

and Jonathan Nikkila. Absent:

None. City Clerk recorded the min-

utes. Administrative personnel were

also present. Notice of the meeting

had been given according to law.

Council conducted and closed

the public hearing on the for con-

sideration of the immediate issu-

ance of an emergency ordinance to

require individuals to wear facial

coverings in the City of Kearney,

provide exceptions thereof, provide

for the enforcement for violations,

and to establish a sunset provision.

By unanimous vote suspended the

rules requiring the reading of ordi-

nances on three different days and

placed Emergency Ordinance No.

8457 on first reading by number

only. Emergency Ordinance No.

8457 was read by number. By

unanimous vote, Emergency Ordi-

nance No. 8457 was passed, ap-

proved and ordered published as

required by law and made available

to the public at the Office of the

City Clerk, the City Police Depart-

ment and the Public Library.

By unanimous vote Council ad-

journed at 7:53 p.m.

STANLEY A. CLOUSE

PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL

AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR

ATTEST:

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

A complete text of the Minutes,

Resolutions and Ordinances are on

file in the Office of the City Clerk

and are available for public inspec-

tion during regular business hours.

ZNEZ N21,t1

 

