Legal notices: November 21, 2020

NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY
STORAGE DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Mario
Mendez the contents of unit #C21.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Fox Creek Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website www.sto-
rageauctions.com. Auction is only
online. Auction will begin Monday
November 30, 2020. Items will be
sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
BESHALER ENTERPRISES,
L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Beshaler Enterprises,
L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 322 West 39th Street, P.O.
Box 1060, Kearney, NE 68848.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Nicholas R.
Norton, 322 West 39th Street, P.O.
Box 1060, Kearney, NE 68848.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on November 4, 2020, and it
shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following member:
Ashley Andreas
831 North Summercreek Court
Springfield, MO 65802
Ashley Andreas, Member
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
DEAN MARTIN HOLDINGS,
L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited lia-
bility company is Dean Martin
Holdings, L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 10075 1st Avenue, Kear-
ney, NE 68847.
3. The name and address of
the registered agent is Shane
Wegner, 10075 1st Avenue, Kear-
ney, NE 68847.
4. The limited liability com-
pany is organized to engage in and
to do any lawful act concerning any
and all lawful businesses for which
a limited liability company may be
organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska. The Company,
however, is not organized to render
a professional service.
5. The limited liability com-
pany commenced existence on the
filing and recording of its Certificate
of Organization with the Secretary
of State on November 17, 2020 and
it shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the
limited liability company shall be
vested in the following members:
Shane Wegner
2504 West 36th Street Place
Kearney, NE 68845
Bradley Wegner
1827 West 49th Street Place
Kearney, NE 68845
Shane Wegner, Member
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
KATHERINE L. GOODWIN
D.D.S., LLC
Notice is hereby given that Kath-
erine L. Goodwin, D.D.S., LLC,
(hereinafter referred to as the
"Company") is organized under the
laws of the State of Nebraska. The
street mailing address of the Com-
pany's initial designated office is
4106 6th Avenue, Kearney, NE
68845. The initial agent for service
of process of the Company is
Thomas W. Tye II, whose street
and mailing address is 1419 Cen-
tral Avenue, PO Box 636, Kearney,
NE 68848-0636.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
BOATWORX LLC
Notice is hereby given that
BOATWORX LLC, a Nebraska Lim-
ited Liability Company, has been
organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska. The initial des-
ignated office address of the LLC
is: 2033 Central Avenue, PO Box
1775, Kearney, NE 68848-1775.
The initial agent for service of proc-
ess is Stephen G. Lowe. The ad-
dress for the initial agent for service
of process is: street address: 2033
Central Avenue, Kearney, NE
68847; mailing address: P.O. Box
1516, Kearney, NE 68848-1516.
William A. Oldfather
Organizer
NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
STATE OF NEBRASKA )
) SS:
COUNTY OF BUFFALO )
Notice is hereby given that by vir-
tue of a Writ of Execution issued by
Sharon Mauler, Clerk of the Buffalo
County District Court, in an action
where in NICHOLAS T. MANSUE-
TTA is PLAINTIFF and VALERIE A.
MANSUETTA is DEFENDANT,
Case CI14-172, the following de-
scribed real property owned by
NICHOLAS T. MANSUETTA IR-
REVOCABLE TRUST has been lev-
ied upon:
All of Lot 7 and the West part of
Lot 5, Osage Estates, Centennial
Park Subdivision of Rolling Hills
Estates to the City of Kearney, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, with that
part of Lot 5 in Osage Estates be-
ing more particularly described as
follows: Beginning at the South-
westerly corner of Lot 5; thence
Northerly on the West line of said
Lot a distance of 179.08 feet to the
Northwest corner of said Lot;
thence Easterly along the North line
of said Lot 5 a distance of 66.03
feet; thence Southwesterly a dis-
tance of 176.3 feet to a point on the
South line of said Lot; thence
Westerly along the South line of
said Lot a distance of 41.88 feet to
the place of beginning, also known
as 32 Mustang Trail, Kearney, Ne-
braska,
and will be offered for sale to the
highest bidder for cash subject to
prior encumbrances.
Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-
ock a.m. on the 17th day of De-
cember, 2020, at the Buffalo
County Courthouse Central Lobby,
City of Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska.
Said sale to be held open for
one-half hour.
Cash or certificate of credit due
at beginning of sale for bid to be
accepted. 15% payment to be paid
by 4:00 p.m. the day of the sale.
The balance to be paid following a
confirmation of sale hearing by the
Court.
Dated this 17th day of
November, 2020
Neil A. Miller
Buffalo County Sheriff
Theodore J. Huber, Sergeant
VILLAGE OF PLEASANTON
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
MEETING
OF NOVEMBER 10, 2020 AT
7:00 P.M.
PLEASANTON COMMUNITY
CENTER
Notice of the meeting was given
in advance by posting in three pub-
lic places, a designated method of
giving notice. Notice of One & Six
Street Plan Hearing was published
in the Kearney Hub. Notice of the
meeting and a copy of their ac-
knowledgment of the receipt of the
agenda were communicated in ad-
vance and in the notice to the
Chairperson and Board of Trustees
of this meeting. A true, correct and
complete copy of said Ordinances
and Resolutions can be viewed at
the Village Office during regular
business hours. All proceedings
were taken while the convened
meeting was open to the public.
The following Trustees were
present at the meeting: Michael
Stubbs, Mike Tracy, Ted Eichholz,
Candi Lewis Absent: Zack Ras-
mussen Also present: Leora Hof-
mann, Pat Epley
The meeting was called to order
by Stubbs at 7:00 p.m.
Stubbs announced to all present
that the Open Meeting Laws are
posted in the Community Center.
Eichholz moved and Tracy se-
conded the approval of minutes,
claims, employee hours, treasurer's
report, and bank statement on the
consent agenda. Yes: Eichholz,
Tracy, Lewis & Stubbs Absent:
Rasmussen No: none MC
Tracy moved and Eichholz se-
conded to renew Water CD #
49119 for the current month special
rate. Yes: Tracy, Eichholz, Lewis &
Stubbs Absent:Rasmussen No:
none MC
Claims to be paid: General
Fund $6117.28, Street Fund
$2369.72 Water Fund $5097.05
Sewer Fund $1974.71 Cemetery
Fund $87.27 Bond Fund $1613.04
Gross payroll $7257.52 IRS taxes
$1907.40 NE Dept Rev Sales Tax
$748.92 Intuit Payroll $6.39 Daw-
son Public Power elec $1812.92
BlackHills Energy nat gas $62.66
Buffalo Co Sheriff contract $151.71
DTCC loan $2316.00 Frontier tele-
phone $114.53 & $63.69 Hand Ma-
chining UPS tests $25.48 Jacobsen
Orr legal $412.50 Kearney Hub
publish $224.22 Menards Supplies
$324.81 Municipal Code Svc
$150.00 NE Public Health Lab test-
ing $15.00 Pleasanton Irrig supplies
$23.96 Pleasanton Livestock spray
$17.75 Pleasanton School license
$300.00 Post Master stamps
$70.00 Ravenna Sanitation Waste
Haul $84.00 & $2,089.00 Trotter
Service fuel $296.21 Verizon cell
$95.93 & $97.18 Tractor Supply
parts $53.49 Town & Country Bank
wire fee $15.00
Stubbs opened the public hear-
ing on the One & Six Year Im-
provement Plan at 7:02 p.m. Chad
Dixon with Miller & Associates
presented the One & Six Year Plan
and after discussion Stubbs closed
the public hearing at 7:09 p.m.
Eichholz moved and Tracy se-
conded to approve the One & Six
Year Plan Resolution No. 2020-R-7
as presented. Yes: Eichholz,
Tracy, Lewis & Stubbs Absent:
Rasmussen No: none MC
Nicole Mailhan, attorney for the
Village and Delroy Fischer were
present for discussion on the prop-
erty at 115 W Elm St. At 7:33 p.m.
Lewis moved and Eichholz se-
conded to go into executive ses-
sion for purpose of discussing the
property at 115 W Elm St. Yes:
Lewis, Eichholz, Tracy & Stubbs,
Absent: Rasmussen No: none MC.
Eichholz moved & Tracy seconded
to come out of Executive session at
7:49 pm. Yes: Eichholz, Tracy,
Lewis, & Stubbs Absent: Rasmus-
sen No: none MC Discussion was
held with Mr. Fischer regarding his
property and an agreement was
reached.
Tracy moved and Lewis se-
conded the approval of Resolution
2020-R-11 regarding the property
at 115 W Elm St. Yes: Tracy,
Lewis, Eichholz, & Stubbs Absent:
Rasmussen No: none MC
Tracy moved and Lewis se-
conded the approval of the Year
End Certification of Street Superin-
tendent with Resolution No.
2020-R-8. Yes: Tracy, Lewis,
Eichholz & Stubbs Absent: Ras-
mussen, No: none MC
Eichholz moved and Lewis se-
conded the approval to appoint
Reed Miller for the Village Street
Superintendent for the year beginn-
ing January 1, 2021 through De-
cember 31, 2021. Yes: Eichholz,
Lewis, Tracy & Stubbs Absent:
Rasmussen No: none MC
Trustee Tracy introduced Ordi-
nance 2020-O-10, An ordinance of
the Village of Pleasanton, Ne-
braska, to establish & fix the salary
for an employee of the Village of
Pleasanton, Nebraska, from and af-
ter November 1, 2020 and contin-
uing until otherwise changed by or-
dinance; providing for the repeal of
any ordinances in conflict herewith;
and providing an effective date.
Lewis moved and Tracy se-
conded the statutory rule requiring
that Ordinance 2020-O-10 be read
by title on three different days be
suspended. Yes: Lewis, Tracy,
Eichholz, & Stubbs Absent:Rasmu-
ssen none No: none MC
Lewis moved and Tracy se-
conded that Ordinance 2020-O-10
be passed and adopted. Yes:
Lewis, Tracy, Eichholz, & Stubbs
Absent: Rasmussen none No: none
MC Chairman Stubbs declared Or-
dinance 2020-O-10 duly passed
and adopted.
Trustee Tracy introduced Ordi-
nance 2020-O-11, An ordinance of
the Village of Pleasanton,
Providing for contributions to em-
ployees'health savings accounts
and insurance premiums; providing
that the Village personnel manual
be amended accordingly; repealing
all ordinances or parts of ordi-
nances in conflict; and providing an
effective date.
Lewis moved and Eichholz se-
conded the statutory rule requiring
that Ordinance 2020-O-11 be read
by title on three different days be
suspended. Yes: Lewis, Eichholz,
Tracy & Stubbs Absent:Rasmussen
none No: none MC
Lewis moved and Eichholz se-
conded that Ordinance 2020-O-11
be passed and adopted. Yes:
Lewis, Eichholz,Tracy & Stubbs
Absent: Rasmussen none No: none
MC Chairman Stubbs declared Or-
dinance 2020-O-11 duly passed
and adopted.
Lewis moved and Tracy se-
conded the approval of Resolution
2020-R-9, employee's direct de-
posits. Yes: Lewis, Tracy, Eichholz,
& Stubbs Absent: Rasmussen No:
none MC
Tracy moved and Eichholz se-
conded the approval of Resolution
2020-R-10 authorizing the clerk to
pay mandatory bills through the
use of ach. Yes: Tracy, Eichholz,
Lewis & Stubbs Absent: Rasmus-
sen No: none MC.
NOTICE
Kearney, Nebraska
November 10, 2020
With the absence of a minister,
the Council held a moment of si-
lence. Mayor Clouse and Council
Members led the audience in the
Pledge of Allegiance. Mayor Clouse
announced that in accordance with
Section 84-1412 of the Nebraska
Revised Statutes, a current copy of
the Open Meetings Act is available
for review and is posted on the wall
of the Council Chambers. Stanley
A. Clouse, President of the Council,
called a regular meeting of the City
Council to order on November 10,
2020 at 5:30 p.m. with the following
Council Members responding to
roll call: Randy Buschkoetter,
Bruce Lear, Tami James Moore,
and Jonathan Nikkila. Absent:
None. Deputy City Clerk recorded
the minutes. Administrative person-
nel were also present. Notice of
the meeting had been given ac-
cording to law.
The Deputy City Clerk adminis-
tered the Oath of Office to Police
K-9 Officer Murphy.
Presentation from Kearney hos-
pitals pertaining to the COVID pan-
demic.
There was no Unfinished Busi-
ness.
Public Hearings:
1. Council unanimously post-
poned until November 24, 2020 the
applications submitted by Miller &
Associates for the City of Kearney
and Compute North NE05, LLC to
1) vacate Lot 2, Tech One Second
Subdivision, a subdivision being
part of the Northeast Quarter of the
Northwest Quarter of Section 29,
Township 9 North, Range 15 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska and 2) rezone from Dis-
trict M-1, Limited Industrial District
and District BP/PD, Business Par-
k/Planned Development Overlay
District to District BP, Business
Park District for property described
as a tract of land being part of the
Northeast Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter and part of the Southeast
Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of
Section 29, Township 9 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (3215
Global Drive Place).
2. Council unanimously post-
poned until November 24, 2020 the
application submitted by Miller &
Associates for the City of Kearney
and Compute North NE05, LLC for
an amendment to the Land Use
Map of the City of Kearney Com-
prehensive Development Plan from
Business Park and Light Industrial
to Business Park for property de-
scribed as a tract of land being part
of the Northeast Quarter of the
Northwest Quarter and part of the
Southeast Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter of Section 29, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(3215 Global Drive Place).
3. Council unanimously post-
poned until November 24, 2020 the
application submitted by Miller &
Associates for the City of Kearney
and Compute North NE05, LLC for
the Final Plat and Subdivision
Agreement for Tech One Third
Subdivision, a subdivision being
part of the Northeast Quarter of the
Northwest Quarter and part of the
Southeast Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter of Section 29, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska, for
property described as a tract of
land being part of the Northeast
Quarter of the Northwest Quarter
and part of the Southeast Quarter
of the Northwest Quarter of Section
29, Township 9 North, Range 15
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska (3215 Global
Drive Place).
4. Council conducted and
closed the public hearing to receive
input from the public with regard to
a comprehensive development
project under CDBG 15-DTR-104.
5. Council conducted and
closed the public hearing on the
application submitted by Trenton
Snow for RYGA, LLC (Gary
Behlmann), to vacate a
14-foot-wide alley as it abuts Lots
1 through 14, Block 15, Whitea-
ker's Grove Addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
(alley between Avenue N and Ave-
nue O from 20th Street to 21st
Street). By unanimous vote sus-
pended the rules requiring the
reading of ordinances on three dif-
ferent days and placed Ordinance
No. 8453 on first reading by num-
ber only. Ordinance No. 8453 was
read by number. By unanimous
vote, Ordinance No. 8453 was
passed, approved and ordered
published as required by law and
made available to the public at the
Office of the City Clerk, the City
Police Department and the Public
Library.
6. Council conducted and
closed the public hearing on the
applications submitted by Miller &
Associates for TBK Transmissions,
LLC. By unanimous vote sus-
pended the rules requiring the
reading of ordinances on three dif-
ferent days and placed Ordinance
No. 8454 vacating all of Banner Av-
enue as it abuts Lots 2, 3 and 4,
Block One on the West and Lot 1,
Block Two on the East, all in Pete's
Town & Country Addition AND Lot
1, Northeast Industrial Fourth Sub-
division and Ordinance No. 8455
rezoning from District C-3, General
Commercial District to District
C-3/PD, General Commer-
cial/Planned Development Overlay
District for property described as
Lot 1, Block Two, Pete's Town &
Country Addition, a subdivision be-
ing part of Government Lots 4 and
5 located in the Southwest Quarter
of Section 29, Township 9 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska; AND
the West Half of the to be vacated
Banner Avenue in Pete's Town &
Country Addition, a subdivision be-
ing part of Government Lots 4 and
5 located in the Southwest Quarter
of Section 29, Township 9 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (Nort-
heast corner of 39th Street and An-
telope Avenue) on first reading by
number only. Ordinance Nos. 8454
and 8455 were read by number. By
unanimous vote, Ordinance Nos.
8454 and 8455 were passed, ap-
proved and ordered published as
required by law and made available
to the public at the Office of the
City Clerk, the City Police Depart-
ment and the Public Library.
7. Council conducted and
closed the public hearing and
unanimously adopted Resolution
No. 2020-174 approving the appli-
cation submitted by Miller & Asso-
ciates for TBK Transmissions, LLC
for Planned District Development
Plan Approval for the proposed
construction of a commercial trans-
mission/auto repair building on
property to be zoned District
C-3/PD, General Commer-
cial/Planned Development Overlay
District and described as Lot 1,
Block Two, Pete's Town & Country
Addition, a subdivision being part
of Government Lots 4 and 5 lo-
cated in the Southwest Quarter of
Section 29, Township 9 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska; AND
the West Half of the to be vacated
Banner Avenue in Pete's Town &
Country Addition, a subdivision be-
ing part of Government Lots 4 and
5 located in the Southwest Quarter
of Section 29, Township 9 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (Nort-
heast corner of 39th Street and An-
telope Avenue).
8. Council conducted and
closed the public hearing on the
application submitted by Miller &
Associates for Sorensen Acres,
LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability
Company to rezone from District
AG, Agricultural District to District
C-2, Community Commercial Dis-
trict for property described as a
tract of land being part of the
Northeast Quarter of the Northeast
Quarter, Section 26, Township 9
North, Range 16 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(Northwest corner of 54th Street
and 2nd Avenue). By unanimous
vote suspended the rules requiring
the reading of ordinances on three
different days and placed Ordi-
nance No. 8456 on first reading by
number only. Ordinance No. 8456
was read by number. By unani-
mous vote, Ordinance No. 8456
was passed, approved and ordered
published as required by law and
made available to the public at the
Office of the City Clerk, the City
Police Department and the Public
Library.
9. Council conducted and
closed the public hearing and
unanimously adopted Resolution
No. 2020-175 approving the appli-
cation submitted by Miller & Asso-
ciates for Sorensen Acres, LLC, a
Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany for the Final Plat and Subdivi-
sion Agreement for Oak Park Cen-
ter Second, an addition to the City
of Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska for property described as a
tract of land being part of the
Northeast Quarter of the Northeast
Quarter, Section 26, Township 9
North, Range 16 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(Northwest corner of 54th Street
and 2nd Avenue).
10. Council conducted and
closed the public hearing and
unanimously adopted Resolution
No. 2020-176 approving the appli-
cation submitted by Miller & Asso-
ciates for Sorensen Acres, LLC, a
Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany for the annexation of Oak
Park Center Second, an addition to
the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska for property de-
scribed as a tract of land being part
of the Northeast Quarter of the
Northeast Quarter, Section 26,
Township 9 North, Range 16 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska (Northwest corner of
54th Street and 2nd Avenue).
Consent Agenda:
By majority vote, Lear absent,
the following items were approved:
1. Minutes of Regular Meeting
held October 27, 2020.
2. C L A I M S
PS - Personnel Services
SMCS - Supplies, Materials &
Contractual Services
ER - Equipment Rental
CO - Capital Outlay
DS - Debt Service
Alfred Benesch $2,872.43 co;
All City Garage Door $546.00
smcs; Amazon $1,978.76 smcs;
Ask Supply $431.75 smcs; Avfuel
$27,709.95 smcs; Baker & Taylor
$5,826.41 smcs; Barney Building &
Land $9,386.00 smcs; Black Stone
$547.44 smcs; Bluecross Blu-
eshield $42,274.34 smcs; Boss-
elman $22,198.20 smcs; Bridgett
Lavene Consulting $2,500.00
smcs; Brown,C $64.20 smcs;
Builders $323.85 smcs; Cash-Wa
$183.60 smcs; Center Point Large
Print $75.96 smcs; Charlesworth
Consulting $13,500.00 smcs; City
of Kearney $573,542.68 ps,smcs;
Clint Smith Graphics $644.32 co;
Coldspring $239.40 smcs; Comm.
Health Agencies $159.00 ps;
Comm. Service Fund $87.00 ps;
Compute North $29,382.76 smcs;
Conner,D $31.00 smcs; Corn-
husker Cleaning $507.81 smcs;
Credit Mgmt. $93.92 ps; Cutter &
Buck $661.43 smcs; Cutting Edge
Cleaning $180.00 smcs; Eakes
$387.62 smcs; Ed Broadfoot
$325.00 smcs; Eigenberg,M
$100.00 smcs; Elliott Equipment
$5,838.01 smcs; Fairbanks Scales
$1,760.00 smcs; Family Advocacy
$2,000.00 smcs; Family Practice
$747.00 ps, smcs; Flaherty,T
$225.00 smcs; Gale/Cengage
$28.79 smcs; Garrett Tires $166.50
smcs; GD Concrete $57,478.25 co;
Greater NE Cities $1,000.00 smcs;
Hanson,R $400.00 smcs; HM Life
Insurance Co $60,476.56 smcs;
Hometown Leasing $159.08 smcs;
Hydro Tech $635.00 smcs; Hydro-
nic Energy $2,704.98 smcs; ICMA
$8,312.81 ps,smcs; IRS
$162,151.76 ps; Jack Lederman
$5.76 smcs; Jackson Services
$289.98 smcs; Johnson Controls
$4,326.00 smcs; Johnson Hard-
ware Co. $801.00 smcs; Kearney
Concrete $27,653.56 co; Kearney
Crete & Block $500.00 co; Kearney
Winlectric Co $23,518.88 co,smcs;
Kelly Supply $290.23 smcs; Konica
Minolta $1,252.22 smcs; Lawn
Builders $2,700.85 smcs;
Levander's Body Shop $2,021.96
smcs; Magic Cleaning $5,560.00
smcs; Menards $267.25 smcs; id
American Signal $188.93 smcs;
Midlands Contracting $11,725.00
smcs; Midwest Connect $4,832.12
smcs; Mieth,T $53.50 smcs; Milco
Environmental Serv. $7,618.14
smcs; Miller & Associates
$63,275.00 co,smcs; Miller,S
$25.00 smcs; Mostek Electric
$1,740.02 smcs; NE Chapter IAAI
$75.00 smcs; NE Child Support
$1,517.12 ps; NE Dept. Revenue
$83,914.91 ps; Ne Public Health
$15.00 smcs; NE Safety & Fire
$225.00 smcs; NE Secretary of
State $30.00 smcs; NE Truck Cen-
ter $3,926.00 smcs; Nelson,R
$18.75 smcs; New Deal Deicing
$4,213.00 smcs; Nielsen Contract-
ing $115,618.50 co; Nielson,B
$25.44 smcs; Noller Electric
$3,444.91 smcs; Northwestern En-
ergy $2,096.58 smcs; Olsson Asso-
ciates $16,817.50 co; One Call
Concepts $460.30 smcs; Para-
mount $31.26 smcs; Payflex
$531.25 ps,smcs; Pep Co $50.00
smcs; Philby,J $100.00 smcs;
Presto-X $301.00 smcs; Prime
Communications $1,153.00 smcs;
Ready Mixed Concrete $5,743.38
co; Resource Mgmt. $1,227.60
smcs; Rheome Tree $7,375.00
smcs; Rick's Towing $175.00
smcs; Rodehorst,R $84.00 smcs;
S&J Construction $50,079.75 co;
S&S Striping $250.00 co; Sapp
Brothers $34,829.53 smcs;
Schmidt,L $125.00 smcs; School
District #7 $631.45 smcs;
Schwarz,G $39.33 smcs;
Schwarz,S $75.00 smcs; See Clear
Cleaning $1,700.00 smcs; Seely,P
$22.76 smcs; Shredding Solutions
$45.00 smcs; Siteone Landscape
$3,495.54 smcs; Stitch 3 $44.00
smcs; Stutsman $3,843.00 smcs;
Tch Central $187.89 smcs; Travel-
ers $227,675.25 smcs; Trevino,J
$41.92 smcs; Tri City Concrete
$5,929.00 co; Turner Body $60.00
smcs; Tye & Rowling $14,604.34
smcs; Ty's Outdoor Power $188.11
smcs; Underground Construction
$665.00 co; Union Bank & Trust
$86,018.63 ps; United Way
$497.50 ps; Van Diest Supply
$8,362.00 smcs; Vasquez,J $75.16
smcs; Village Uniform $194.60
smcs; Virtra $134,856.11 co;
Volaire Aviation Inc. $2,000.00
smcs; Yeti $11,336.40 smcs; Pay-
roll Ending 11/7/2020 --
$486,843.30. The foregoing sched-
ule of claims is published in ac-
cordance with Section 19-1102 of
the Revised Statutes of Nebraska,
and is published at an expense of
$39.97; to the City of Kearney.
3. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-177 approving Amendment
No. 3 to the Consultant Agreement
between Alfred Benesch and Com-
pany and the City of Kearney for
Airport Improvement Program Proj-
ect No. 3-31-0045-032 in connec-
tion with the Taxiway 'A' & Con-
necting Taxiway Rehabilitation
project at the Kearney Regional Air-
port for the addition of Preliminary
and Bidding services and the re-
duction of Special (Geotechnical
Investigation) and Design services
to the existing contract.
4. Accept the bids received for
the 2020 Part 1 Improvements for
the removal and replacement of N
Avenue from 28th Street to 39th
Street in connection with Paving
Improvement District No. 2020-004
and adopt Resolution No.
2020-178 awarding the bid to
Blessing Construction in the
amount of $2,666,533.00.
5. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-179 approving Application for
Payment No. 4 in the amount of
$62,135.32 submitted by The Dia-
mond Engineering Company and
approved by Oak Creek Engineer-
ing for the Cherry Avenue Pedes-
trian Bridge Replacement.
6. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-180 approving the Hangar
T-385 Lease Agreement between
the City of Kearney and Fred
Krause for aircraft storage at the
Kearney Regional Airport.
7. Approve the following T-Han-
gar Lease Agreements at the Kear-
ney Regional Airport: Jeffrey Scott
Baker, John Jacobsen and John
Schulte and adopt Resolution
2020-181.
8. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-182 accepting and approving
the funding for special projects an-
d/or priorities that were previously
delayed due to the financial uncer-
tainty involving the COVID-19 pan-
demic.
9. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-183 appointing City em-
ployee Brandon Shafto (License
No. S-1572, Class A) to continue
serving until further notice as the
City Street Superintendent with re-
gard to requirements and duties
with the Nebraska Department of
Transportation as he has served in
this capacity since November 6,
2015.
10. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-184 calling for the redemp-
tion of Combined Utilities Revenue
and Refunding Bonds, Series 2011,
in the principal amount of
$190,000.
11. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-185 approving Application for
Payment No. 2 in the amount of
$88,102.53 submitted by Blessing
Construction and approved by
Miller & Associates for the 2020
Part 7 Improvements; Downtown
Asphalt project.
12. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-186 approving Change Order
No. 2 showing a decrease in the
amount of $16,537.24, Application
for Payment No. 3-Final in the
amount of $49,085.93 and accept
the Certificate of Substantial Com-
pletion submitted by J.I.L. Asphalt
Paving Company and approved by
Miller & Associates for 2020 Part 4
Improvements for the removal and
replacement of asphalt roadway of
20th Street/Q Avenue/Coal Chute
Road from M Avenue east to the
City limit.
13. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-187 approving Change Order
No. 1 showing an increase in the
amount of $13,498.00 and Applica-
tion and Certificate for Payment
No. 2 in the amount of $104,901.74
submitted by Morten Construction,
LLC and approved by Miller & As-
sociates for the 2020 Trail Restora-
tion.
14. Authorize the Mayor to send
a letter of no recommendation to
the Nebraska Liquor Control Com-
mission on the Application for Re-
construction submitted by World
Theatre Foundation, dba World
Theatre in connection with their
Class I-100700 liquor license lo-
cated at 2318 Central Avenue.
15. Approve the purchase of a
Genie TZ50 Hybrid Towable Boom
Lift in the amount of $48,445.00
submitted by Nebraska Machinery
under the Sourcewell Cooperative
Purchasing Contract program to be
used in the Park & Recreation De-
partment.
Consent Agenda Ordinances:
None.
Regular Agenda:
1. Council by majority vote, Lear
absent, placed Ordinance No. 8450
annexing the following: a tract of
land being part of the South Half of
the Southwest Quarter of Section
21, part of the Northwest Quarter
and part of the West Half of the
Northeast Quarter of Section 28,
part of the East Half of the North-
east Quarter of Section 29, all in
Township 9 North, Range 15 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska, Lots 1 and 2, Patriot
First Subdivision, a Subdivision be-
ing part of the East Half of the
Northwest Quarter and part of the
West Half of the Northeast Quarter
of Section 28, Township 9 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska and in-
cluding all of those parts of Cherry
Avenue, Avenue A (aka Airport
Road), Avenue B (aka Piper Ave-
nue) and 56th Street, lying within
the above described lands all in
Buffalo County, Nebraska (located
South of 56th Street between the
Kearney East Expressway and Air-
port Road, West of Airport Road,
North and West of Cessna Street,
West of Piper Avenue, North of Pa-
triot Boulevard, East of Cherry Ave-
nue and Kearney East Expressway)
on second reading. Ordinance No.
8450 was read by title.
By majority vote, Lear absent,
Council adjourned at 7:01 p.m.
STANLEY A. CLOUSE
PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL
AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR
ATTEST:
PEGGY EYNETICH
DEPUTY CITY CLERK
A complete text of the Minutes,
Resolutions and Ordinances are on
file in the Office of the City Clerk
and are available for public inspec-
tion during regular business hours.
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF ONSITE IT INC.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a cor-
poration under the laws of the
State of Nebraska as follows:
1. The name of the corporation is
Onsite IT INC.
2. The initial registered office is
located at: 10420 1st Avenue,
Kearney, NE 68847.
3. The registered agent and the
registered agent's address are:
Todd Kollars, 10420 1st Avenue,
Kearney, NE 68847
4. This corporation has been
formed under the Nebraska Model
Business Corporation Act.
5. The authorized capital stock is
5,000 shares with a par value of
$1.00 per share, all of which shall
be common stock.
Todd M Kollars, Incorporator
NOTICE
Kearney, Nebraska
November 17, 2020
Mayor Clouse announced that
in accordance with Section
84-1412 of the Nebraska Revised
Statutes, a current copy of the
Open Meetings Act is available for
review and is posted on the wall of
the Council Chambers. Stanley A.
Clouse, President of the Council,
called a special meeting of the City
Council to order on November 17,
2020 at 5:30 p.m. with the following
Council Members responding to
roll call: Randy Buschkoetter,
Bruce Lear, Tami James Moore,
and Jonathan Nikkila. Absent:
None. City Clerk recorded the min-
utes. Administrative personnel were
also present. Notice of the meeting
had been given according to law.
Council conducted and closed
the public hearing on the for con-
sideration of the immediate issu-
ance of an emergency ordinance to
require individuals to wear facial
coverings in the City of Kearney,
provide exceptions thereof, provide
for the enforcement for violations,
and to establish a sunset provision.
By unanimous vote suspended the
rules requiring the reading of ordi-
nances on three different days and
placed Emergency Ordinance No.
8457 on first reading by number
only. Emergency Ordinance No.
8457 was read by number. By
unanimous vote, Emergency Ordi-
nance No. 8457 was passed, ap-
proved and ordered published as
required by law and made available
to the public at the Office of the
City Clerk, the City Police Depart-
ment and the Public Library.
By unanimous vote Council ad-
journed at 7:53 p.m.
STANLEY A. CLOUSE
PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL
AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR
ATTEST:
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
A complete text of the Minutes,
Resolutions and Ordinances are on
file in the Office of the City Clerk
and are available for public inspec-
tion during regular business hours.
