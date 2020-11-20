Legal notices: November 20, 2020

NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY
STORAGE DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Mario
Mendez the contents of unit #C21.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Fox Creek Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website www.sto-
rageauctions.com. Auction is only
online. Auction will begin Monday
November 30, 2020. Items will be
sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
ZNEZ N20,N21,N23,N24, N25,
N27,N28
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Separate sealed BIDS will be re-
ceived at the Office of the Buffalo
County Clerk by the Buffalo County
Board of Commissioners, 1512
Central Avenue, Kearney, Ne-
braska, on November 24, 2020 until
10:00 AM, Local Time, and then
such BIDS shall be publicly opened
and read aloud for furnishing all
equipment, labor, materials and ap-
purtenances required to construct
approximately 3,180 Tons of As-
phaltic Concrete Type SPR, 2,980
Tons of Asphaltic Concrete Type
SLX, 133.4 Sta. Cold Milling (Class
3), 4.42 Sta. Cold Milling (Class 3A)
and other such work as may be in-
cidental to 2021 ASPHALT RE-
SURFACING.
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners reserves the right
to reject any or all bids; and to
waive irregularities or informalities
to accept the BID it deems most
beneficial. Bids received after the
specified time of closing will be re-
turned unopened. The Owner will
accept only those sealed bids, ei-
ther hand delivered or received via
U.S. Mail or other commercial car-
rier. Items transmitted by facsimile
or electronically will not be ac-
cepted.
The Contract Documents may be
examined at the following loca-
tions:
Miller & Associates
Consulting Engineers, P.C.
1111 Central Ave.
Kearney, NE 68847
Buffalo County Highway Depart-
ment
9730 Antelope Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
Copies of the Contract Docu-
ments may be obtained at the of-
fice of Miller & Associates, Consult-
ing Engineers, P.C. located at 1111
Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847, Tele-
phone 308/234-6456 upon pay-
ment of $50 for each half-size set.
Full-size sets of documents will be
available for $75. Any PLAN
HOLDER, upon returning the CON-
TRACT DOCUMENTS within four-
teen (14) days of the BID OPEN-
ING, and in good condition, will be
refunded $10. A complete set of
electronic copies of drawings,
specifications, contract documents
and proposal form may be ob-
tained from www.miller-eng-
ineers.com for a fee of $30.00
(non-refundable). Once logged into
the website, go to "Bidding Docu-
ments" [in the upper right-hand
corner of the homepage] and you
can select the set of documents to
download.
The Owner is an equal opportu-
nity employer and requires all con-
tractors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations.
The Owner, in accordance with
Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of
1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d
to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of
Federal Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/hand-
icap in consideration for an award.
Each BIDDER will be required to
submit with his proposal, a certified
check, cashier's check or bid bond
made payable, without condition,
to the Buffalo County Clerk, Kear-
ney, Nebraska, in an amount equal
to five percent (5%) of the pro-
posal.
Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners
ZNEZ N6,N13,N20
<addr:SNYDER, HILLIARD & COCHRAN, P.C., L.L.O.,3082342700,4009 6TH AVE., SUITE 37EAGLES NEST PLAZA,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE OF DEFAULT
Pursuant to the Deed of Trust ex-
ecuted by Cooper Benjamin, LLC,
Trustee of 5308 PLP Trust, as Trus-
tor, in which Exchange Bank is the
Lender and Beneficiary, and Ex-
change Bank is named as the origi-
nal Trustee, and filed for record on
May 25, 2016, and recorded as
Inst. 2016-02977, Records of Buf-
falo County Register of Deeds, af-
fecting the following described real
estate, to wit:
Unit A, Parklane Professional
Condominiums, an addition to the
City of Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska, as laid out on Lot 3,
Block 1, Skyview Addition, an addi-
tion to the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, EXCEPTING
HOWEVER, the South 245.0 feet
thereof according to the Declara-
tion recorded on January 24, 2007,
as Inst. No. 2007-565
notice is hereby given that the
Trustor has committed a breach of
an obligation for
which the trust property was con-
veyed as security, to-wit: failure to
make payments when due under
the promissory notes secured by
the Deed of Trust. If the breach is
not cured within the time permitted
by Nebraska Law, or the time per-
mitted by the Deed of Trust and
any notices given pursuant thereto,
the Trustee will exercise the power
of sale contained within the Deed
of Trust.
Michael R. Snyder, Successor
Trustee SNYDER HILLIARD & COCHRAN,
LLO
P O Box 1414 Kearney, Nebraska 68848 (308) 234-2700 msnyder@snyderandhilliard.com
ZNEZ N6,N13,N20
<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUUNTY,
NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF DARVIN L.
FULLMER, JR., DECEASED
CASE No. P20-171
Notice is hereby given that on
Oct. 30, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said deceased and that Franca
Odilia Fullmer, whose address is
4616 Linden Drive, Kearney, NE
68847, was informally appointed by
the Registrar as personal repre-
sentative of this estate. Creditors of
this estate must file their claims
with this Court on or before Jan. 6,
2021, or be forever barred.
Clerk Magistrate of the County
Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
Parker Grossart & Bahensky, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
ZNEZ N6,N13,N20
NOTICE OF MEETING
The monthly meeting of the
Board of Directors of the Dawson
Public Power District will be held
Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at
10:00 A.M. at the District's Head-
quarters, located at 75191 Road
433, Lexington, Nebraska. The
public may participate in the meet-
ing in-person or via Zoom vide-
oconference call by dialing
1(312)626-6799 meeting ID 980
3287 6879 passcode 679652. An
agenda of the subjects to arise at
said meeting is kept continually
current and is available for public
inspection at the office of the Dis-
trict.
Paige McConville
ZNEZ N20,t1
NOTICE OF MEETING
We hereby give public notice that
the Climate Assessment Response
Committee (CARC) will meet on
Tuesday, December 8, 2020. The
meeting will begin at 1:00 pm with
conference call access available at
the Nebraska Department of Agri-
culture, 301 Centennial Mall South,
4th Floor, Lincoln NE or calling
(402) 471-2341 to receive confer-
ence call phone number and ac-
cess code. PowerPoint presenta-
tions and meeting agenda will be
available for download prior to and
after the meeting on the CARC
website at carc.nebraska.gov.
Members will discuss current and
predicted weather/climate condi-
tions.
ZNEZ N20,t1
<addr:DOWNING, ALEXANDER & WOOD,3082367979,211 W 16TH STPO BOX 744,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that,
KEGLEY TRANSPORTATION, LLC,
a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany, is organized under the laws
of the State of Nebraska, with its
designated office at 411 2nd
Street, Gibbon, NE 68840. The
name and address of the initial reg-
istered agent is Kent D. Kegley,
411 2nd Street, Gibbon, Ne 68840.
The general nature of its business
is to engage in and to do any lawful
act concerning any and all lawful
business, other than banking or
insurance, for which a Limited Lia-
bility Company may be organized
under the laws of Nebraska, and
for all other purposes authorized by
law, to the same extent as natural
persons might or could do. The
Limited Liability Company was
formed on November 9, 2020 and
has perpetual existence. Its affairs
shall be conducted by the Manager
pursuant to an Operating Agree-
ment duly adopted by the Com-
pany.
Carla J. Alexander
Downing, Alexander & Wood
P.O. Box 744
Kearney, NE 68848-0744
ZNEZ N13,N20,N27
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that Ktown
Invest LLC, (hereinafter referred to
as "the Company") a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has
been organized under the laws of
the state of Nebraska, with its initial
designated office at 10420 1st Ave-
nue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
The general nature of the business
to be transacted is to engage in
any or all lawful business for which
a limited liability company may be
organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska. The initial agent
for service of process of the Com-
pany is Todd Kollars, 10420 1st Av-
enue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
The company is member-managed.
Dated: October 21, 2020
Todd Kollars, Organizer
ZNEZ N20,N27,D4
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Lee A. Rodehorst,
Deceased.
Estate No. PR20-175
Notice is hereby given that on
November 5, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written
Statement of Informal Probate of
the Will of said Deceased and that
April J. Roggasch, whose address
is 18895 Grove Road, Riverdale,
NE 68870, was informally ap-
pointed by the Registrar as Per-
sonal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before January, 13, 2021 or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzalez
Clerk Magistrate
Buffalo County Court
Tye & Rowling PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
308-237-3155
ZNEZ N13,N20,N27
NOTICE OF MEETING
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN,
that a meeting of the Mayor and
Council of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on
Tuesday, November 24, 2020 in the
Council Chambers at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, which meeting will be open
to the public. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at the
City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-
ing normal business hours. Except
for items of an emergency nature,
the agenda shall not be altered
later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The City Council shall
have the right to modify the agenda
to include items of an emergency
nature only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ N20, t1
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC
At its special meeting on Tues-
day, November 17, 2020, the Kear-
ney City Council passed and ap-
proved according to law and
adopted the following ordinance to
be published in pamphlet form:
Ordinance No. 8457 considering
the immediate issuance of an
emergency ordinance to require in-
dividuals to wear facial coverings in
the City of Kearney, provide excep-
tions thereof, provide for the en-
forcement for violations, and to es-
tablish a sunset provision.
Copies of these ordinances, as
published in pamphlet form, are
available to the public at the Office
of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ N20,t1
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!