Legal notices: November 20, 2020

Legal notices: November 20, 2020

 

NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY

STORAGE DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Mario

Mendez the contents of unit #C21.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Fox Creek Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website www.sto-

rageauctions.com. Auction is only

online. Auction will begin Monday

November 30, 2020. Items will be

sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

ZNEZ N20,N21,N23,N24, N25,

N27,N28

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

 

Separate sealed BIDS will be re-

ceived at the Office of the Buffalo

County Clerk by the Buffalo County

Board of Commissioners, 1512

Central Avenue, Kearney, Ne-

braska, on November 24, 2020 until

10:00 AM, Local Time, and then

such BIDS shall be publicly opened

and read aloud for furnishing all

equipment, labor, materials and ap-

purtenances required to construct

approximately 3,180 Tons of As-

phaltic Concrete Type SPR, 2,980

Tons of Asphaltic Concrete Type

SLX, 133.4 Sta. Cold Milling (Class

3), 4.42 Sta. Cold Milling (Class 3A)

and other such work as may be in-

cidental to 2021 ASPHALT RE-

SURFACING.

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners reserves the right

to reject any or all bids; and to

waive irregularities or informalities

to accept the BID it deems most

beneficial. Bids received after the

specified time of closing will be re-

turned unopened. The Owner will

accept only those sealed bids, ei-

ther hand delivered or received via

U.S. Mail or other commercial car-

rier. Items transmitted by facsimile

or electronically will not be ac-

cepted.

The Contract Documents may be

examined at the following loca-

tions:

Miller & Associates

Consulting Engineers, P.C.

1111 Central Ave.

Kearney, NE 68847

Buffalo County Highway Depart-

ment

9730 Antelope Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

Copies of the Contract Docu-

ments may be obtained at the of-

fice of Miller & Associates, Consult-

ing Engineers, P.C. located at 1111

Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847, Tele-

phone 308/234-6456 upon pay-

ment of $50 for each half-size set.

Full-size sets of documents will be

available for $75. Any PLAN

HOLDER, upon returning the CON-

TRACT DOCUMENTS within four-

teen (14) days of the BID OPEN-

ING, and in good condition, will be

refunded $10. A complete set of

electronic copies of drawings,

specifications, contract documents

and proposal form may be ob-

tained from www.miller-eng-

ineers.com for a fee of $30.00

(non-refundable). Once logged into

the website, go to "Bidding Docu-

ments" [in the upper right-hand

corner of the homepage] and you

can select the set of documents to

download.

The Owner is an equal opportu-

nity employer and requires all con-

tractors and consultants to comply

with all applicable Federal and

State laws and regulations.

The Owner, in accordance with

Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of

1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d

to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of

Federal Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-

ination in Federally assisted pro-

grams of the Department of Trans-

portation issued pursuant to such

Act, hereby notifies all bidders that

it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, minority busi-

ness enterprises will be afforded

full opportunity to submit bids in re-

sponse to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin, sex, age and disability/hand-

icap in consideration for an award.

Each BIDDER will be required to

submit with his proposal, a certified

check, cashier's check or bid bond

made payable, without condition,

to the Buffalo County Clerk, Kear-

ney, Nebraska, in an amount equal

to five percent (5%) of the pro-

posal.

Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners

ZNEZ N6,N13,N20

 

NOTICE OF DEFAULT

 

Pursuant to the Deed of Trust ex-

ecuted by Cooper Benjamin, LLC,

Trustee of 5308 PLP Trust, as Trus-

tor, in which Exchange Bank is the

Lender and Beneficiary, and Ex-

change Bank is named as the origi-

nal Trustee, and filed for record on

May 25, 2016, and recorded as

Inst. 2016-02977, Records of Buf-

falo County Register of Deeds, af-

fecting the following described real

estate, to wit:

Unit A, Parklane Professional

Condominiums, an addition to the

City of Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska, as laid out on Lot 3,

Block 1, Skyview Addition, an addi-

tion to the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, EXCEPTING

HOWEVER, the South 245.0 feet

thereof according to the Declara-

tion recorded on January 24, 2007,

as Inst. No. 2007-565

notice is hereby given that the

Trustor has committed a breach of

an obligation for

which the trust property was con-

veyed as security, to-wit: failure to

make payments when due under

the promissory notes secured by

the Deed of Trust. If the breach is

not cured within the time permitted

by Nebraska Law, or the time per-

mitted by the Deed of Trust and

any notices given pursuant thereto,

the Trustee will exercise the power

of sale contained within the Deed

of Trust.

Michael R. Snyder, Successor

Trustee SNYDER HILLIARD & COCHRAN,

LLO

P O Box 1414 Kearney, Nebraska 68848 (308) 234-2700 msnyder@snyderandhilliard.com

ZNEZ N6,N13,N20

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUUNTY,

NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF DARVIN L.

FULLMER, JR., DECEASED

CASE No. P20-171

 

Notice is hereby given that on

Oct. 30, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said deceased and that Franca

Odilia Fullmer, whose address is

4616 Linden Drive, Kearney, NE

68847, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as personal repre-

sentative of this estate. Creditors of

this estate must file their claims

with this Court on or before Jan. 6,

2021, or be forever barred.

Clerk Magistrate of the County

Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

Parker Grossart & Bahensky, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

ZNEZ N6,N13,N20

 

NOTICE OF MEETING

 

The monthly meeting of the

Board of Directors of the Dawson

Public Power District will be held

Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at

10:00 A.M. at the District's Head-

quarters, located at 75191 Road

433, Lexington, Nebraska. The

public may participate in the meet-

ing in-person or via Zoom vide-

oconference call by dialing

1(312)626-6799 meeting ID 980

3287 6879 passcode 679652. An

agenda of the subjects to arise at

said meeting is kept continually

current and is available for public

inspection at the office of the Dis-

trict.

Paige McConville

ZNEZ N20,t1

NOTICE OF MEETING

 

We hereby give public notice that

the Climate Assessment Response

Committee (CARC) will meet on

Tuesday, December 8, 2020. The

meeting will begin at 1:00 pm with

conference call access available at

the Nebraska Department of Agri-

culture, 301 Centennial Mall South,

4th Floor, Lincoln NE or calling

(402) 471-2341 to receive confer-

ence call phone number and ac-

cess code. PowerPoint presenta-

tions and meeting agenda will be

available for download prior to and

after the meeting on the CARC

website at carc.nebraska.gov.

Members will discuss current and

predicted weather/climate condi-

tions.

ZNEZ N20,t1

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that,

KEGLEY TRANSPORTATION, LLC,

a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany, is organized under the laws

of the State of Nebraska, with its

designated office at 411 2nd

Street, Gibbon, NE 68840. The

name and address of the initial reg-

istered agent is Kent D. Kegley,

411 2nd Street, Gibbon, Ne 68840.

The general nature of its business

is to engage in and to do any lawful

act concerning any and all lawful

business, other than banking or

insurance, for which a Limited Lia-

bility Company may be organized

under the laws of Nebraska, and

for all other purposes authorized by

law, to the same extent as natural

persons might or could do. The

Limited Liability Company was

formed on November 9, 2020 and

has perpetual existence. Its affairs

shall be conducted by the Manager

pursuant to an Operating Agree-

ment duly adopted by the Com-

pany.

Carla J. Alexander

Downing, Alexander & Wood

P.O. Box 744

Kearney, NE 68848-0744

ZNEZ N13,N20,N27

NOTICE

 

Notice is hereby given that Ktown

Invest LLC, (hereinafter referred to

as "the Company") a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

been organized under the laws of

the state of Nebraska, with its initial

designated office at 10420 1st Ave-

nue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

The general nature of the business

to be transacted is to engage in

any or all lawful business for which

a limited liability company may be

organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska. The initial agent

for service of process of the Com-

pany is Todd Kollars, 10420 1st Av-

enue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

The company is member-managed.

Dated: October 21, 2020

Todd Kollars, Organizer

ZNEZ N20,N27,D4

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Lee A. Rodehorst,

Deceased.

Estate No. PR20-175

 

Notice is hereby given that on

November 5, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written

Statement of Informal Probate of

the Will of said Deceased and that

April J. Roggasch, whose address

is 18895 Grove Road, Riverdale,

NE 68870, was informally ap-

pointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before January, 13, 2021 or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzalez

Clerk Magistrate

Buffalo County Court

Tye & Rowling PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

308-237-3155

www.tyelaw.com

 

ZNEZ N13,N20,N27

NOTICE OF MEETING

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN,

that a meeting of the Mayor and

Council of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on

Tuesday, November 24, 2020 in the

Council Chambers at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, which meeting will be open

to the public. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at the

City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-

ing normal business hours. Except

for items of an emergency nature,

the agenda shall not be altered

later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The City Council shall

have the right to modify the agenda

to include items of an emergency

nature only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ N20, t1

 

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC

 

At its special meeting on Tues-

day, November 17, 2020, the Kear-

ney City Council passed and ap-

proved according to law and

adopted the following ordinance to

be published in pamphlet form:

Ordinance No. 8457 considering

the immediate issuance of an

emergency ordinance to require in-

dividuals to wear facial coverings in

the City of Kearney, provide excep-

tions thereof, provide for the en-

forcement for violations, and to es-

tablish a sunset provision.

Copies of these ordinances, as

published in pamphlet form, are

available to the public at the Office

of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ N20,t1

