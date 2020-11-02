Legal notices: November 2, 2020

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
DBI, LLC
Notice is hereby given that DBI,
LLC, is organized under the laws of
the State of Nebraska with its reg-
istered office at 904 6th Ave, Kear-
ney, NE 68845. The general na-
ture of the business to be trans-
acted is to engage in any or all law-
ful business for which a limited lia-
bility company may be organized
and to do everything necessary,
proper, advisable or convenient for
the accomplishment of the pur-
poses hereinabove set forth and to
do all other things incidental
thereto or connected therewith
which are not forbidden by the laws
of the State of Nebraska. The time
of commencement of the limited li-
ability company is September 17,
2020, and duration of the Company
is perpetual. The affairs of the lim-
ited liability company are to be
conducted by its members.
Brett Douglas
Organizer
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
FIDDLE LEAF
DEVELOPMENT, LLC
Notice is hereby given that Fiddle
Leaf Development, L.L.C. (hereina-
fter referred to as "the Company) is
organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska. The street and
mail-ing address of the Company's
initial designated office is 2008 A.
Ave. Unit B, Kearney, Nebraska
68847. The initial agent for service
of process of the Company is Kevin
Kreger, whose street and mailing
address and post office box num-
ber, if any, is 2008 A. Ave. Unit B,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
Dated: October 29, 2020.
Legal Zoom Inc., Organizer
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED
that the following-described prop-
erty will be sold by GREGORY L.
GALLES, Successor Trustee, at
public auction to the highest bidder
in the central lobby of the Buffalo
County Courthouse, Central & 15th
Street, Kearney, Nebraska, on De-
cember 15, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.:
LOT 2, JOHNSON'S SUBDIVI-
SION TO THE CITY OF GIBBON,
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA.
At the discretion of the Trustee,
the purchaser may be required to
deposit with the Trustee, at the
time of the sale, a nonrefundable
certified or cashier's check in the
amount of $5,000.00 payable to the
Trustee, with the full purchase
price, in certified funds, to be re-
ceived by the Trustee by 5:00 p.m.
on the date of the sale. This sale is
made without any warranties as to
title or condition of the property.
DATED this 21st day of Oc-
tober, 2020.
Gregory L. Galles
Successor Trusteee
BRADDY & HAMES, L.L.C.
200 The Omaha Club
2002 Douglas Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
Phone: (402) 89-7000
Gregory L. Galles,#21748
NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF
NOTICE OF COMMENCMENT
Notice is hereby given that a Ter-
mination of Notice of Commence-
ment was recorded with the Buffalo
County Register of Deeds on Octo-
ber 14, 2020, as Instrument No.
2020-07196 terminating the Notice
of Commencement recorded with
the Buffalo County Register of
Deeds on December 28, 2018, as
Instrument No. 2018-07378 against
the real property legally described
as follows: Lot One (1), Younes
Center Sixth Addition, an addition
to the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska.
The Termination of Notice of
Commencement was filed by the
contracting owner, Kearney Invest-
ment Corporation, a Nebraska cor-
poration, whose address is PO Box
1120, Kearney, NE 68848. The con-
tracting owner is the fee simple
owner of the abovedescribed prop-
erty. The Notice of Commencement
is terminated as of November 16,
2020. All lien claims for which a no-
tice of lien is not recorded by the
termination date may be defeated
by a transfer of the real estate.
NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY
STORAGE DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Michelle
Eynon the contents of unit #A9. In-
cluding but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Fox Creek Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website www.sto-
rageauctions.com. Auction is only
online. Auction will begin Friday
November 6, 2020. Items will be
sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
