Legal notices: November 19, 2020

Legal notices: November 19, 2020

 

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING

Buffalo County

Agricultural Association

Time: Tuesday, November 24th,

2020 at 7:00 pm

Place: Buffalo County Fairgrounds

Expo Center

Agenda for meeting available for

inspection at Fairgrounds Office

during normal business hours.

*Face Masks Required*

ZNEZ N19,t1

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

AR PAINTING, LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

 

Notice is hereby given that AR

Painting, LLC, a Nebraska Limited

Liability Company, has been orga

ized under the Nebraska Limited Li-

ability Company Act. The address

of its designated office is 1922 9th

Avenue, Kearney, NE 68845. The

name and address of the registered

agent for service of process in the

state of Nebraska is USCA, Inc.,

1603 Farnam Street, Omaha, NE

68102.

AR Painting, LLC commenced

business on, October 19, 2020,

and the general nature of its busi-

ness is for exterior and interior

painting.

Organizer:

LegalZoom.com, Inc.,

101 N. Brand Avenue, 10th Floor,

Glendale, CA 91203

ZNEZ N5,N12,N19

 

NOTICE

 

The Village of Elm Creek, Ne-

braska has been awarded a Com-

munity Development Block Grant

from the Nebraska Department of

Economic Development for Public

Works - street improvements. The

Village of Elm Creek is requesting

proposals from firms to perform

technical and professional services

for the administration of the proj-

ect.

Therefore, this is a request for

proposals to perform these techni-

cal and professional services.

Construction is anticipated to begin

in summer/fall 2021.

The selected administrator will be

required to assist the Village with:

- Providing required data needed

for meeting special grant condi-

tions;

- Establishing and maintaining all

files as required by the Nebraska

Department of Economic Develop-

ment (DED);

- Preparing and submitting re-

quired Performance Reports; and

- Meeting all requirements of

State and Federal laws, rules and

regulations and other laws, regula-

tions and assurances required by

DED.

The administrator must currently

have an administration certification

from the Nebraska Department of

Economic Development, and per-

form his/her services according to

a project performance and imple-

mentation schedule that has been

approved by the Nebraska Depart-

ment of Economic Development.

The selection of a PROJECT AD-

MINISTRATOR will be according to

the following criteria:

1. Technical expertise of the firm

in connection with the type of ser-

vices to be provided and the com-

plexity of the project (Certified Ad-

ministrator is required) (30 points).

2. Past record of performance on

administrative contracts with other

clients including quality of work,

timeliness and cost control (30

points).

3. Capacity of the firm to perform

the work within the time limitations,

taking into consideration the cur-

rent and planned workload of the

firm (20 points).

4. Familiarity with the Community

Development Block Grant Program

Guidelines (15 points).

5. Cost of services (5 points).

Total possible points = 100

points.

Elaborate artwork and expensive

presentation aids are not necessary

or encouraged.

On or about December 16, 2020

staff will evaluate all submittals and

make recommendation to the Vil-

lage Board. A lump sum or not to

exceed contract is required. Con-

tract award will be contingent upon

Release of Funds by the Depart-

ment of Economic Development.

The Village of Elm Creek is an

equal opportunity employer and re-

quires all contractors and consult-

ants to comply with all applicable

Federal and State laws and regula-

tions.

One (1) hard copies and one (1)

digital copy of the proposal are re-

quired by 4:00 P.M., Local Time,

December 14, 2020, in the office

of:

Suzanne Brodine,

Municipal Administrator

Village of Elm Creek

PO Box 130

Elm Creek, NE 68836

Please mark your envelope

CDBG-PW PROJECT ADMINIS-

TRATOR. If you have any ques-

tions, please call Suzanne Brodine

at 402-608-1268.

ZNEZ N19,t1

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

DONE DEALIN INVESTMENTS,

LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that, Done

Dealin Investments, LLC, (hereina-

fter referred to as the "Company")

is organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska. The street and

mailing address of the Company's

initial designated office is 1419

Central Avenue, PO Box 636, Kear-

ney, NE 68848-0636. The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Thomas W. Tye II,

whose street and mailing address

is 1419 Central Avenue, PO Box

636, Kearney, NE 68848-0636.

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

ZNEZ N5,N12,N19

ARTICLES OF DISSOLUTION

OF

JRNR, INC.

 

Pursuant to the Nebraska Model

Business Corportation Act, as set

forth in Neb. Rev. Stat. 21-201

through Neb. Rev. Stat. 21-2,232,

the undersigned Corporation

hereby submit the following Articles

of Dissolution for the purpose of

dissolving a Corportation:

1. Name of Corporation: JRNR,

INC.

2. Date of dissolution of the Cor-

poration was authorized: October,

26, 2020

3. The dissolution was approved

in the manner required by the Ne-

braska Business Corporation Act

and by the Articles of Incorporation

and was approved by sharehold-

ers:

Total No. of Votes Entitled

to be Cast: 1000

James Stucker Votes Cast FOR

500 Votes cast AGAINST 0

Randi Stucker Votes Cast FOR

500 Votes Cast AGAINST 0

4. The number cast for dissolu-

tion was sufficient for approval.

5. The effective date of this docu-

ment is December 31, 2020.

Dated this 29th Day of October,

2020.

JRNR, INC.

by James Stucker, President

Attest:

Randi Stucker, Secretary/

Treasurer

ZNEZ N5,N12,N19

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

KEMP RANCHES, LLC

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

KEMP RANCHES, LLC a Nebraska

limited liability company, has been

organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska:

I NAME OF COMPANY

The name of the limited liability

company is:

KEMP RANCHES, LLC.

II INITIAL DESIGNATED

OFFICE

The street and mailing address of

the Company=s initial designated

office in the State of Nebraska is:

4715 FIRST AVE PL

KEARNEY, NE 68848

III INITIAL AGENT & ADDRESS

The name and street and mailing

address of the Company=s initial

agent for service of process of the

company is:

CONRAD F. CONNEALY

4715 FIRST AVE PL

KEARNEY, NE 68848

CONRAD F. CONNEALY,

ORGANIZER

ZNEZ N5,N12,N19

 

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF THE

SCOTT D. MORRIS

FOUNDATION

 

Registered Office: 1419 Central

Avenue, PO Box 636, Kearney, NE

68848-0636

Registered Agent: Thomas W.

Tye II

The Corporation is organized ex-

clusively for charitable purposes

within the meaning of Section

501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue

Code and the Nebraska Nonprofit

Corporation Act. The Corporation

shall engage in any lawful business

for which a corporation may be

formed under the Nebraska Non-

profit Corporation Act. Perpetual

existence commenced on Novem-

ber 2, 2020 when the Articles of In-

corporation were filed with the Ne-

braska Secretary of State. The af-

fairs of the Corporation are to be

conducted by the Board of Direc-

tors and officers as authorized by

the Bylaws and the Board. The cor-

poration is a public benefit non-

profit corporation which will have

no members.

Thomas W. Tye II,

Incorporator

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

P.O. Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

ZNEZ N5,N12,N19

 

NOTICE OF MEETINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS AND

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

EQUALIZATION

KEARNEY, NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the regular meetings of the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

and the Buffalo County Board of

Equalization will be held on Tues-

day, November 24, 2020 at the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners Board Room located at

1512 Central Ave., Kearney, Ne-

braska.

Said meetings will be open to the

public. The Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners meeting will

begin at 9:00 A.M. and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization

meeting will begin at 9:30 A.M. A

list of the organizations seeking tax

exemptions, descriptions of the

property and official recommenda-

tions are available in the office of

the County Assessor and/or

County Treasurer.

Accommodations for the disa-

bled are available upon request.

Please contact the ADA Coordina-

tor at 308-236-1224 at least 48

hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

Agendas for said meetings are

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,

but may be modified up to 24 hours

prior to said meetings.

Janice I. Giffin, Buffalo

County Clerk

ZNEZ N19,1t

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

S&D WOLF DESIGNS, LLC

 

The applicant, S&D Wolf De-

signs,LLC, located at 1607 E 46th

Street Place, Kearney, NE 68847,

has applied for registration of the

trade name "Steve Wolf Designs",

with the general nature of the busi-

ness branding and graphic designs

services. Applicant is a Texas Lim-

ited Liability Company, with author-

ity to transact within Nebraska. The

trade name has been used in Ne-

braska since October 28, 2020. The

date of filing is October 30, 2020.

ZNEZ N5,N12,N19

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF

SCOTT D. & ROCHELLE L.

MORRIS FOUNDATION

 

Registered Office: 1419 Central

Avenue, PO Box 636, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68848-0636

Registered Agent: Thomas W.

Tye II

The Corporation is organized ex-

clusively for charitable purposes

within the meaning of Section

501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue

Code and the Nebraska Nonprofit

Corporation Act. The Corporation

shall engage in any lawful business

for which a corporation may be

formed under the Nebraska Non-

profit Corporation Act. Perpetual

existence commenced on Novem-

ber 2, 2020, when the Articles of In-

corporation were filed with the Ne-

braska Secretary of State. The af-

fairs of the Corporation are to be

conducted by the Board of Direc-

tors and officers as authorized by

the Bylaws and the Board. The cor-

poration is a public benefit non-

profit corporation which will have

no members.

Thomas W. Tye II,

Incorporator

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

 

ZNEZ N5,N12,N19

 

Breaking News