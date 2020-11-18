 Skip to main content
Legal notices: November 18, 2020

Legal notices: November 18, 2020

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Ex-

press Hydration LLC (the

"Company") has been organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The designated office of

the Company is 4103 Ave. F, Kear-

ney, NE 68847. The registered

agent of the Company is USCA,

Inc., 1603 Farnam Street, Omaha,

NE, 68102. The general nature of

the business will be to engage in

the transaction of any or all lawful

business, for which a limited liabil-

ity company may be organized un-

der the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The LLC was filed with the

State of Nebraska October 08

2020.

Organizer Name:

LegalZoom.com, Inc.

NOTICE OF AMENDMENT

OF CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION

HEARTHSTONE

COUNSELING, LLC

A Nebraska Limited Liability

Company

 

Notice is hereby given that

HEARTHSTONE COUNSELING,

LLC, has filed an Amended Certifi-

cate of Organization to change the

name of the Registered Agent to

Marissa A. Davala and to change

the members to Marissa A. Davala

and Jason D. Davala.

Mary J. Livingston

Attorney at Law

724 W. Koeing

P.O. Box 1563

Grand Island, NE 68802

NOTICE OF SUIT

 

TO: MICHAEL WILLETS, 1515 H

Ave, Cozad NE 69130, you are

hereby notified that on August 6,

2020, American Family Mutual Ins.

Co. filed a suit against you in the

Buffalo County Court at docket

CI20-1513, the object in prayer of

which was to secure a judgment

against you in the amount of

$12,721.48, together with court

costs, interest and attorney's fees

as allowed by law. Unless you file

your Answer with the Buffalo

County Court on or before the 18

day of December , 2020, the Peti-

tion against you will be considered

as true and judgment will be en-

tered against you accordingly. By:

Dennis P. Lee #16296

Jake T. Houlihan #26807

Lee Law Office

2433 S. 130th Circle, Suite 300

Omaha, NE 68144

Ph: (402) 334-8055 Fax: (402)

334-8072

Denny@leelawoffice.com

 

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

TUESDAY,

NOVEMBER 10, 2020

 

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization met

on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at

9:00 A.M. and 9:30 A.M. Chairman

McMullen called the meeting to or-

der and led those present in the

Pledge of Allegiance. The following

Board members responded to roll

call: Ivan Klein, Myron Kouba,

Sherry Morrow, Dennis Reiter and

William McMullen. Absent: Timo-

thy Higgins and Ronald Loeffelholz.

A copy of the acknowledgment

and receipt of notice and agenda

by the Board of Commissioners is

attached to these minutes. Public

notice of this meeting was publish-

ed/posted in the Kearney Hub, on

the Buffalo County web site, and

the bulletin boards located outside

the County Clerk's office and

County Board Room on November

5, 2020. Chairman McMullen an-

nounced that in accordance with

Section 84-1412 of the Nebraska

Revised Statutes, a current copy of

the Open Meetings Act is available

for review and is posted at the

back of the Board Room. Deputy

County Clerk Heather Christensen

took all proceedings hereinafter

shown.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Kouba to approve the October 27,

2020 Board meeting minutes.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Klein, Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Absent: Higgins and

Loeffelholz. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Reiter to ratify the following No-

vember 6, 2020 payroll claims

processed by the County Clerk.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Mor-

row, Reiter, Klein, Kouba, and

McMullen. Absent: Higgins and

Loeffelholz. Motion declared car-

ried.

LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS

FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Ad-

vertisement; AP - Appropriation; B

- Bookmobile; C - Construction;

CD - Civil Defense; CM - Cotton-

mill; D - Dues; E - Expense; EQ -

Equipment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I -

Insurance&/or Bonds; MC - Medi-

cal Charges; R - Retirement; RE -

Reimbursement; RT - Rent; S -

Service; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U -

Utilities.

GENERAL FUND

NET PAYROLL 260,670.95;

AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I

1,037.63; RETIREMENT PLANS

AMERITAS R 43,779.02; BUFFALO

CO TREASURER I 113,861.00;

FIRST CONCORD E 5,075.07;

FIRST NATIONAL BANK T

87,511.97; KEARNEY UNITED

WAY E 102.67; KATHLEEN A

LAUGHLIN E 402.00; MADISON

NATIONAL I 940.86; MADISON

NATIONAL I 276.48;

MASSMUTUAL I 1,175.00; NA-

TIONWIDE RETIREMENT R

1,330.00; NE CHILD SUPPORT E

1,200.00; PRINCIPAL E 3,169.00;

STATE OF NE T 14,447.47; VISION

SERVICE PLAN E 841.91

ROAD FUND

NET PAYROLL 56,782.46;

AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I 907.19;

RETIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS

R 8,859.75; BUFFALO CO TREAS-

URER I 2,815.00; FIRST CON-

CORD E 677.42; FIRST NATIONAL

BANK T 16,825.14; MADISON NA-

TIONAL I 161.40; MADISON NA-

TIONAL I 107.68; NATIONWIDE

RETIREMENT R 272.50; NE CHILD

SUPPORT E 342.00; PRINCIPAL E

992.44; STATE OF NE T 2,524.86;

VISION SERVICE PLAN E 219.30

WEED DEPARTMENT

NET PAYROLL 4,804.76; RE-

TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R

758.07; BUFFALO CO TREAS-

URER I 248.00; FIRST CONCORD

E 33.33; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T

1,548.53; MADISON NATIONAL I

3.34; PRINCIPAL E 45.72; STATE

OF NE T 241.93

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Klein to accept the Clerk of Dis-

trict Court October 2020 Report.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Mor-

row, Klein, Kouba, Reiter and

McMullen. Absent: Higgins and

Loeffelholz. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Reiter and seconded

by Morrow to accept the Septem-

ber 2020 Community Action Part-

nership of Mid-Nebraska RYDE Re-

port. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Reiter, Morrow, Klein,

Kouba and McMullen. Absent:

Higgins and Loeffelholz. Motion

declared carried.

Zoning Administrator, Dennise

Daniels was present for the discus-

sion and reappointment of mem-

bers to the Planning and Zoning

Commission. Moved by Morrow

and seconded by Reiter to reap-

point Marc Vacek, Randy Vest and

Loye Wolfe to the Planning and

Zoning Commission for a three

year term. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Reiter, Klein,

Kouba and McMullen. Absent:

Higgins and Loeffelholz. Motion

declared carried.

Chairman McMullen reviewed the

following correspondence. Marvin

A. Kohout a Saline County Com-

missioner and NACO Board South-

east District Representative an-

nounced his candidacy for the Sec-

retary-Treasurer position on the

NACO Board of Directors. J.R.

Houser a Frontier County Commis-

sioner and NACO Board West Cen-

tral District Representative an-

nounced his candidacy for the 2nd

Vice -President on the NACO

Board of Directors. Voting will be

held December 10, 2020 at the

NACO Annual Conference Busi-

ness Meeting. Chairman McMullen

called on each Board member

present for committee reports and

recommendations.

Election Commissioner Lisa Poff

presented her report of the recent

election process results.

ZONING

 

Zoning Administrator Dennise

Daniels was present for the follow-

ing Zoning agenda item.

Chairman McMullen opened the

discussion of Highway Superin-

tendent's Report on compliance

standards for proposed plat at "The

Greens at Prairie Hills First".

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Kouba to accept the Road Report,

as submitted by John Maul Buffalo

County Highway Superintendent,

regarding the compliance of stand-

ards of the proposed preliminary

plat, "The Greens at Prairie Hills

First". Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Klein, Kouba, Morrow, Re-

iter and McMullen. Absent: Hig-

gins and Loeffelholz. Motion de-

clared carried.

The Board took a short break at

9:15 A.M.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Reiter to recess the regular meeting

of the Board of Commissioners at

9:17 A.M. and reconvene as a

Board of Equalization. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Klein, Reiter,

Higgins, Kouba, Morrow and

McMullen. Absent: Higgins and

Loeffelholz. Motion declared car-

ried.

BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

 

Chairman McMullen called the

Board of Equalization to order in

open session. County Attorney

Shawn Eatherton, County Treasurer

Jean Sidwell and Deputy County

Assessor Nora Borer were present.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Morrow to approve Tax List Cor-

rections numbered 4714 through

4717 submitted by County Asses-

sor Skinner. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Klein, Morrow, Kouba, Re-

iter and McMullen. Absent: Hig-

gins and Loeffelholz. Motion de-

clared carried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Kouba to approve the motor vehi-

cle tax exemption as indicated on

the application by County Treas-

urer Jean Sidwell for CHI-Health

Good Samaritan on a 2019 Ford

E-350. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Klein, Kouba, Morrow, Re-

iter and McMullen. Absent: Hig-

gins and Loeffelholz. Motion de-

clared carried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Klein to approve the motor vehi-

cle tax exemption as indicated on

the application by County Treas-

urer Jean Sidwell for Church of the

Nazarene Kearney on a 2006 Ford

Econoline Van. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Klein, Kouba, Re-

iter and McMullen. Absent: Hig-

gins and Loeffelholz. Motion de-

clared carried.

Moved by Kouba and seconded

by Morrow to approve the motor

vehicle tax exemption as indicated

on the application by County

Treasurer Jean Sidwell for Christian

Student Fellowship for a 1998

United Enclosed Trailer, a 2005

Chevy Venture LS and a 1998 Ford

E350 Wagon. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Kouba, Morrow, Klein, Re-

iter and McMullen. Absent: Hig-

gins and Loeffelholz. Motion de-

clared carried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Kouba to approve the motor vehi-

cle tax exemption as indicated on

the application by County Treas-

urer Jean Sidwell for Evangelical

Lutheran Good Samaritan Society

for a 2015 Ford Fusion, three 2012

Chevy Malibu's, two 2010 Ford Fu-

sions, two 2012 Ford Fusions and

two 2014 Ford Fusions. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Klein, Kouba,

Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Ab-

sent: Higgins and Loeffelholz. Mo-

tion declared carried.

Chairman McMullen recused

himself from the discussion and

turned the following agenda item

over to Vice Chairman Klein. Spe-

cial Deputy Buffalo County Attor-

ney, Melodie Bellamy was present

via Zoom for the discussion and

decision to confess judgement on

TERC appeal 18R020. Nancy

Freburg was present. Moved by

Morrow and seconded by Kouba

that the Buffalo County Board of

Equalization confess judgment in

Tax Equalization and Review Com-

mission (TERC) Case #18R020 an

appeal concerning Nancy S.

Freburg, Appellant, and Buffalo

County, Appellee, for property

identified as tax parcel #

560621000 and that Melodie T.

Bellamy, Special Deputy County

Attorney, is authorized to confess

judgment on behalf of this Board

that for tax year 2018 this property

had an assessed valuation of

$125,000. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Kouba, Klein, and

Reiter. Absent: Higgins and Loef-

felholz. Recusal: McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Kouba to adjourn the Board of

Equalization and return to the regu-

lar meeting of the Board of Com-

missioners at 9:27 A.M. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Klein, Kouba,

Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Ab-

sent: Higgins and Loeffelholz. Mo-

tion declared carried.

Chairman McMullen called for

Citizen's forum and no one ad-

dressed the Board.

Chairman McMullen asked

if there was anything else to come

before the Board at 9:28 A.M. be-

fore he declared the meeting ad-

journed until the regular meeting at

9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, November

24, 2020.

William McMullen, Chairman

Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners

ATTEST: Heather Christensen Deputy Buffalo County Clerk (SEAL)

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

PURPLE AG SERVICE, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that

Purple Ag Service, LLC (hereinafter

referred to as "the Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mail-

ing address of the Company's ini-

tial designated office is 4805 14th

Avenue Place, Kearney, Nebraska

68845. The initial agent for service

of process of the Company is Amy

L. Cope, whose street and mailing

address and post office box num-

ber, if any, is 4805 14th Avenue

Place, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

Dated: October 27, 2020.

Amy L. Cope, Organizer

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

FOR

REGISTRATION OF TRADE

NAME

Trade Name, The Cup 1919

Name of Applicant: B&B Re-

search and Investments, LLC.

Address: 1920 A Avenue, Kear-

ney, NE 68847.

Applicant is: Limited Liability

Company.

If other than an individual state

under whose laws entity was

formed: Nebraska.

Date of first use of name in Ne-

braska: November 1, 2020.

General nature of business: Real

Estate Management and invest-

ments.

Alissa Kern, Sole Member

