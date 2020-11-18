Legal notices: November 18, 2020

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Ex-
press Hydration LLC (the
"Company") has been organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The designated office of
the Company is 4103 Ave. F, Kear-
ney, NE 68847. The registered
agent of the Company is USCA,
Inc., 1603 Farnam Street, Omaha,
NE, 68102. The general nature of
the business will be to engage in
the transaction of any or all lawful
business, for which a limited liabil-
ity company may be organized un-
der the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The LLC was filed with the
State of Nebraska October 08
2020.
Organizer Name:
LegalZoom.com, Inc.
ZNEZ N11,N18,N25
NOTICE OF AMENDMENT
OF CERTIFICATE OF
ORGANIZATION
HEARTHSTONE
COUNSELING, LLC
A Nebraska Limited Liability
Company
Notice is hereby given that
HEARTHSTONE COUNSELING,
LLC, has filed an Amended Certifi-
cate of Organization to change the
name of the Registered Agent to
Marissa A. Davala and to change
the members to Marissa A. Davala
and Jason D. Davala.
Mary J. Livingston
Attorney at Law
724 W. Koeing
P.O. Box 1563
Grand Island, NE 68802
ZNEZ N11,N18,N25
NOTICE OF SUIT
TO: MICHAEL WILLETS, 1515 H
Ave, Cozad NE 69130, you are
hereby notified that on August 6,
2020, American Family Mutual Ins.
Co. filed a suit against you in the
Buffalo County Court at docket
CI20-1513, the object in prayer of
which was to secure a judgment
against you in the amount of
$12,721.48, together with court
costs, interest and attorney's fees
as allowed by law. Unless you file
your Answer with the Buffalo
County Court on or before the 18
day of December , 2020, the Peti-
tion against you will be considered
as true and judgment will be en-
tered against you accordingly. By:
Dennis P. Lee #16296
Jake T. Houlihan #26807
Lee Law Office
2433 S. 130th Circle, Suite 300
Omaha, NE 68144
Ph: (402) 334-8055 Fax: (402)
334-8072
ZNEZ O28,N4,N11,N18
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
TUESDAY,
NOVEMBER 10, 2020
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization met
on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at
9:00 A.M. and 9:30 A.M. Chairman
McMullen called the meeting to or-
der and led those present in the
Pledge of Allegiance. The following
Board members responded to roll
call: Ivan Klein, Myron Kouba,
Sherry Morrow, Dennis Reiter and
William McMullen. Absent: Timo-
thy Higgins and Ronald Loeffelholz.
A copy of the acknowledgment
and receipt of notice and agenda
by the Board of Commissioners is
attached to these minutes. Public
notice of this meeting was publish-
ed/posted in the Kearney Hub, on
the Buffalo County web site, and
the bulletin boards located outside
the County Clerk's office and
County Board Room on November
5, 2020. Chairman McMullen an-
nounced that in accordance with
Section 84-1412 of the Nebraska
Revised Statutes, a current copy of
the Open Meetings Act is available
for review and is posted at the
back of the Board Room. Deputy
County Clerk Heather Christensen
took all proceedings hereinafter
shown.
REGULAR AGENDA
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Kouba to approve the October 27,
2020 Board meeting minutes.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Klein, Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Absent: Higgins and
Loeffelholz. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Reiter to ratify the following No-
vember 6, 2020 payroll claims
processed by the County Clerk.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Mor-
row, Reiter, Klein, Kouba, and
McMullen. Absent: Higgins and
Loeffelholz. Motion declared car-
ried.
LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS
FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Ad-
vertisement; AP - Appropriation; B
- Bookmobile; C - Construction;
CD - Civil Defense; CM - Cotton-
mill; D - Dues; E - Expense; EQ -
Equipment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I -
Insurance&/or Bonds; MC - Medi-
cal Charges; R - Retirement; RE -
Reimbursement; RT - Rent; S -
Service; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U -
Utilities.
GENERAL FUND
NET PAYROLL 260,670.95;
AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I
1,037.63; RETIREMENT PLANS
AMERITAS R 43,779.02; BUFFALO
CO TREASURER I 113,861.00;
FIRST CONCORD E 5,075.07;
FIRST NATIONAL BANK T
87,511.97; KEARNEY UNITED
WAY E 102.67; KATHLEEN A
LAUGHLIN E 402.00; MADISON
NATIONAL I 940.86; MADISON
NATIONAL I 276.48;
MASSMUTUAL I 1,175.00; NA-
TIONWIDE RETIREMENT R
1,330.00; NE CHILD SUPPORT E
1,200.00; PRINCIPAL E 3,169.00;
STATE OF NE T 14,447.47; VISION
SERVICE PLAN E 841.91
ROAD FUND
NET PAYROLL 56,782.46;
AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I 907.19;
RETIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS
R 8,859.75; BUFFALO CO TREAS-
URER I 2,815.00; FIRST CON-
CORD E 677.42; FIRST NATIONAL
BANK T 16,825.14; MADISON NA-
TIONAL I 161.40; MADISON NA-
TIONAL I 107.68; NATIONWIDE
RETIREMENT R 272.50; NE CHILD
SUPPORT E 342.00; PRINCIPAL E
992.44; STATE OF NE T 2,524.86;
VISION SERVICE PLAN E 219.30
WEED DEPARTMENT
NET PAYROLL 4,804.76; RE-
TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R
758.07; BUFFALO CO TREAS-
URER I 248.00; FIRST CONCORD
E 33.33; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T
1,548.53; MADISON NATIONAL I
3.34; PRINCIPAL E 45.72; STATE
OF NE T 241.93
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Klein to accept the Clerk of Dis-
trict Court October 2020 Report.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Mor-
row, Klein, Kouba, Reiter and
McMullen. Absent: Higgins and
Loeffelholz. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Reiter and seconded
by Morrow to accept the Septem-
ber 2020 Community Action Part-
nership of Mid-Nebraska RYDE Re-
port. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Reiter, Morrow, Klein,
Kouba and McMullen. Absent:
Higgins and Loeffelholz. Motion
declared carried.
Zoning Administrator, Dennise
Daniels was present for the discus-
sion and reappointment of mem-
bers to the Planning and Zoning
Commission. Moved by Morrow
and seconded by Reiter to reap-
point Marc Vacek, Randy Vest and
Loye Wolfe to the Planning and
Zoning Commission for a three
year term. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Reiter, Klein,
Kouba and McMullen. Absent:
Higgins and Loeffelholz. Motion
declared carried.
Chairman McMullen reviewed the
following correspondence. Marvin
A. Kohout a Saline County Com-
missioner and NACO Board South-
east District Representative an-
nounced his candidacy for the Sec-
retary-Treasurer position on the
NACO Board of Directors. J.R.
Houser a Frontier County Commis-
sioner and NACO Board West Cen-
tral District Representative an-
nounced his candidacy for the 2nd
Vice -President on the NACO
Board of Directors. Voting will be
held December 10, 2020 at the
NACO Annual Conference Busi-
ness Meeting. Chairman McMullen
called on each Board member
present for committee reports and
recommendations.
Election Commissioner Lisa Poff
presented her report of the recent
election process results.
ZONING
Zoning Administrator Dennise
Daniels was present for the follow-
ing Zoning agenda item.
Chairman McMullen opened the
discussion of Highway Superin-
tendent's Report on compliance
standards for proposed plat at "The
Greens at Prairie Hills First".
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Kouba to accept the Road Report,
as submitted by John Maul Buffalo
County Highway Superintendent,
regarding the compliance of stand-
ards of the proposed preliminary
plat, "The Greens at Prairie Hills
First". Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Klein, Kouba, Morrow, Re-
iter and McMullen. Absent: Hig-
gins and Loeffelholz. Motion de-
clared carried.
The Board took a short break at
9:15 A.M.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Reiter to recess the regular meeting
of the Board of Commissioners at
9:17 A.M. and reconvene as a
Board of Equalization. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Klein, Reiter,
Higgins, Kouba, Morrow and
McMullen. Absent: Higgins and
Loeffelholz. Motion declared car-
ried.
BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
Chairman McMullen called the
Board of Equalization to order in
open session. County Attorney
Shawn Eatherton, County Treasurer
Jean Sidwell and Deputy County
Assessor Nora Borer were present.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Morrow to approve Tax List Cor-
rections numbered 4714 through
4717 submitted by County Asses-
sor Skinner. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Klein, Morrow, Kouba, Re-
iter and McMullen. Absent: Hig-
gins and Loeffelholz. Motion de-
clared carried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Kouba to approve the motor vehi-
cle tax exemption as indicated on
the application by County Treas-
urer Jean Sidwell for CHI-Health
Good Samaritan on a 2019 Ford
E-350. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Klein, Kouba, Morrow, Re-
iter and McMullen. Absent: Hig-
gins and Loeffelholz. Motion de-
clared carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Klein to approve the motor vehi-
cle tax exemption as indicated on
the application by County Treas-
urer Jean Sidwell for Church of the
Nazarene Kearney on a 2006 Ford
Econoline Van. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Klein, Kouba, Re-
iter and McMullen. Absent: Hig-
gins and Loeffelholz. Motion de-
clared carried.
Moved by Kouba and seconded
by Morrow to approve the motor
vehicle tax exemption as indicated
on the application by County
Treasurer Jean Sidwell for Christian
Student Fellowship for a 1998
United Enclosed Trailer, a 2005
Chevy Venture LS and a 1998 Ford
E350 Wagon. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Kouba, Morrow, Klein, Re-
iter and McMullen. Absent: Hig-
gins and Loeffelholz. Motion de-
clared carried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Kouba to approve the motor vehi-
cle tax exemption as indicated on
the application by County Treas-
urer Jean Sidwell for Evangelical
Lutheran Good Samaritan Society
for a 2015 Ford Fusion, three 2012
Chevy Malibu's, two 2010 Ford Fu-
sions, two 2012 Ford Fusions and
two 2014 Ford Fusions. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Klein, Kouba,
Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Ab-
sent: Higgins and Loeffelholz. Mo-
tion declared carried.
Chairman McMullen recused
himself from the discussion and
turned the following agenda item
over to Vice Chairman Klein. Spe-
cial Deputy Buffalo County Attor-
ney, Melodie Bellamy was present
via Zoom for the discussion and
decision to confess judgement on
TERC appeal 18R020. Nancy
Freburg was present. Moved by
Morrow and seconded by Kouba
that the Buffalo County Board of
Equalization confess judgment in
Tax Equalization and Review Com-
mission (TERC) Case #18R020 an
appeal concerning Nancy S.
Freburg, Appellant, and Buffalo
County, Appellee, for property
identified as tax parcel #
560621000 and that Melodie T.
Bellamy, Special Deputy County
Attorney, is authorized to confess
judgment on behalf of this Board
that for tax year 2018 this property
had an assessed valuation of
$125,000. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Kouba, Klein, and
Reiter. Absent: Higgins and Loef-
felholz. Recusal: McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Kouba to adjourn the Board of
Equalization and return to the regu-
lar meeting of the Board of Com-
missioners at 9:27 A.M. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Klein, Kouba,
Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Ab-
sent: Higgins and Loeffelholz. Mo-
tion declared carried.
Chairman McMullen called for
Citizen's forum and no one ad-
dressed the Board.
Chairman McMullen asked
if there was anything else to come
before the Board at 9:28 A.M. be-
fore he declared the meeting ad-
journed until the regular meeting at
9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, November
24, 2020.
William McMullen, Chairman
Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners
ATTEST: Heather Christensen Deputy Buffalo County Clerk (SEAL)
ZNEZ N18,t1
<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
PURPLE AG SERVICE, LLC
Notice is hereby given that
Purple Ag Service, LLC (hereinafter
referred to as "the Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mail-
ing address of the Company's ini-
tial designated office is 4805 14th
Avenue Place, Kearney, Nebraska
68845. The initial agent for service
of process of the Company is Amy
L. Cope, whose street and mailing
address and post office box num-
ber, if any, is 4805 14th Avenue
Place, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
Dated: October 27, 2020.
Amy L. Cope, Organizer
ZNEZ N11,N18,N25
<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR
REGISTRATION OF TRADE
NAME
Trade Name, The Cup 1919
Name of Applicant: B&B Re-
search and Investments, LLC.
Address: 1920 A Avenue, Kear-
ney, NE 68847.
Applicant is: Limited Liability
Company.
If other than an individual state
under whose laws entity was
formed: Nebraska.
Date of first use of name in Ne-
braska: November 1, 2020.
General nature of business: Real
Estate Management and invest-
ments.
Alissa Kern, Sole Member
ZNEZ N18,N25,D2
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!