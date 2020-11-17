Legal notices: November 17, 2020

on October 30, 2020 and its dura-

tion is perpetual. Its registered of-

fice is at 3070 Odessa Road, Kear-

ney, Nebraska and the registered

agent at that address is Kinzy

Carmody. The general nature of

the business to be transacted is to

engage in any and all lawful busi-

ness for which a limited liability

company may be organized; to ac-

quire and dispose of real or per-

sonal property or any interest

therein; to conduct any and all