Legal notices: November 17, 2020

NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that Dads
Labs, LLC a Nebraska Limited La-
bility Company, has been organ-
ised under the laws of the state of
Nebraska, with its initial designated
office at 53 Lakeside drive, Kear-
ney, NE 68845. The initial agent for
services for process of the Com-
pany is Northwest Registered
Agent Service, Inc., 530 S. 13th St.,
STE 100, Lincoln, NE 68508. Na-
ture of the company is develop-
ment and manufacture of electronic
toys for kids of all ages.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given of the or-
ganization of Knobel Barn, LLC, a
Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany. The Company commenced
on October 30, 2020 and its dura-
tion is perpetual. Its registered of-
fice is at 3070 Odessa Road, Kear-
ney, Nebraska and the registered
agent at that address is Kinzy
Carmody. The general nature of
the business to be transacted is to
engage in any and all lawful busi-
ness for which a limited liability
company may be organized; to ac-
quire and dispose of real or per-
sonal property or any interest
therein; to conduct any and all
business which the Company may
deem appropriate and advanta-
geous; and to do all necessary,
proper, advisable, or convenient
things for these stated purposes.
The company is to be managed by
one or more managers elected by
the members.
Dated this 30th day of October,
2020.
/s/ Kinzy Carmody
Member and Manager.
/s/ Brent Carmody
Member and Manager.
Justin M. Daake, #25581
DAAKE LAW OFFICE, LLC
PO Box 188
Oxford, NE 68967
(308) 824-3646
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
KOBOM FARMS, LLC
Notice is hereby given that
KOBOM Farms, LLC, (hereinafter
referred to as the "Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mail-
ing address of the Company's ini-
tial designated office is 614 A
Street, PO Box 262, Shelton, NE
68876. The initial agent for service
of process of the Company is
Maura K. Hendrickson, whose
street and mailing address is 614 A
Street, PO Box 262, Shelton, NE
68876.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
NOTICE OF ONLINE PUBLIC
SCOPING MEETING FOR SPR-
ING AND BUFFALO CREEKS
WATERSHED PLAN AND ENVI-
RONMENTAL ASSESSMENT
The Central Platte Natural Re-
sources District (CPNRD) has en-
tered into an agreement to develop
a watershed plan and environmen-
tal assessment document (Wate-
rshed Plan-EA) for the Spring and
Buffalo Creeks Watershed, under
the Watershed and Flood Preven-
tion Operations program adminis-
tered by the Natural Resources
Conservation Service (NRCS). As
part of this process, CPNRD is
hosting an online public scoping
meeting to inform the public of the
project and to gather input on the
most relevant issues. The online
public scoping meeting will be
available from Wednesday, Octo-
ber 28, 2020, through Monday, No-
vember 30, 2020, at:
The Spring and Buffalo Creeks
Watershed Plan-EA study area is
approximately 266,870 acres. The
land is primarily agricultural and
consists of grass/pasture and row
crops. The city of Lexington is lo-
cated within the study area, and
the communities of Cozad and
Overton are immediately adjacent.
Spring and Buffalo Creeks have
historically experienced flooding.
Specifically, significant flooding oc-
curred in March and July 2019 that
impacted homes, businesses, infra-
structure, and agricultural proper-
ties. The Watershed Plan-EA will
help identify structural and non-st-
ructural alternatives to provide
flood damage reduction as well as
opportunities for groundwater re-
charge, threatened and endan-
gered species habitat improve-
ments, and recreation.
This project is being evaluated in
accordance with the National Envi-
ronmental Policy Act (NEPA). The
NEPA process includes a written
record of the analysis of potential
impacts on the environment result-
ing from the proposed project. Im-
pacts on both the natural and soci-
oeconomic environment are evalu-
ated.
If you or someone you know
does not have internet access, in-
formation may be obtained
through: Jesse Mintken, Assistant
Manager, (308) 385-6282
mintken@cpnrd.org | Central
Platte Natural Resources District
215 Kaufman Ave, Grand Island,
NE 68803 or John Engel, PE (402)
926-7110 John.Engel@hdrinc.com |
HDR 1917 S. 67th St., Omaha, NE
68106
Comments on the Watershed
Plan-EA will be accepted through
November 30, 2020, and can be
submitted through the online meet-
ing or the contacts above.
**If you need language assistance
in Spanish, or another language,
please contact Jose Gaytan. **Si
necesita asistencia de idiomas en
español u otro idioma, póngase en
contacto con José Gaytan
(308)383-9892
NOTICE
1. Notice is given of the organiza-
tion of a Limited Liability Company
under the name Revolution Vinyl
Graphics LLC on September 30,
2020.
2. The address of the company's
initial designated office is 3303
Grand Avenue, Kearney, NE 68847.
3. The name and address of the
initial agent for service of process
of the company is Legalinc Corpo-
rate Services INC, 706 N. 129th
Street, Suite 121, Omaha, NE
68154.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
SACRED SERENITY SPA,
SOLE PROPRIETORSHIP
Notice is hereby given that Jenni-
fer E. Sherman, PA-C, a Nebraska
Sole Proprietorship, has been or-
ganized under the Trade Name Sa-
cred Serenity Spa. The address of
the designated office is 15 West
22nd Street, Kearney, NE 68845.
The name and address of the
registered agent for service of
process in the State of Nebraska is
Jennifer E. Sherman, PA-C, 41541
Carthage Rd, Ravenna, NE 68869.
Sacred Serenity Spa commenced
business on, November 1, 2020,
and the general nature of its busi-
ness is for Health and Wellness.
Organizer:
Jennifer E. Sherman, PA-C
41541 Carthage Rd. Ravenna, NE
68869
