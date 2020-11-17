 Skip to main content
Legal notices: November 17, 2020

Legal notices: November 17, 2020

 

NOTICE

 

Notice is hereby given that Dads

Labs, LLC a Nebraska Limited La-

bility Company, has been organ-

ised under the laws of the state of

Nebraska, with its initial designated

office at 53 Lakeside drive, Kear-

ney, NE 68845. The initial agent for

services for process of the Com-

pany is Northwest Registered

Agent Service, Inc., 530 S. 13th St.,

STE 100, Lincoln, NE 68508. Na-

ture of the company is develop-

ment and manufacture of electronic

toys for kids of all ages.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given of the or-

ganization of Knobel Barn, LLC, a

Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany. The Company commenced

on October 30, 2020 and its dura-

tion is perpetual. Its registered of-

fice is at 3070 Odessa Road, Kear-

ney, Nebraska and the registered

agent at that address is Kinzy

Carmody. The general nature of

the business to be transacted is to

engage in any and all lawful busi-

ness for which a limited liability

company may be organized; to ac-

quire and dispose of real or per-

sonal property or any interest

therein; to conduct any and all

business which the Company may

deem appropriate and advanta-

geous; and to do all necessary,

proper, advisable, or convenient

things for these stated purposes.

The company is to be managed by

one or more managers elected by

the members.

Dated this 30th day of October,

2020.

/s/ Kinzy Carmody

Member and Manager.

/s/ Brent Carmody

Member and Manager.

Justin M. Daake, #25581

DAAKE LAW OFFICE, LLC

PO Box 188

Oxford, NE 68967

(308) 824-3646

justin.daake@daakelaw.com

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

KOBOM FARMS, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that

KOBOM Farms, LLC, (hereinafter

referred to as the "Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mail-

ing address of the Company's ini-

tial designated office is 614 A

Street, PO Box 262, Shelton, NE

68876. The initial agent for service

of process of the Company is

Maura K. Hendrickson, whose

street and mailing address is 614 A

Street, PO Box 262, Shelton, NE

68876.

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

NOTICE OF ONLINE PUBLIC

SCOPING MEETING FOR SPR-

ING AND BUFFALO CREEKS

WATERSHED PLAN AND ENVI-

RONMENTAL ASSESSMENT

 

The Central Platte Natural Re-

sources District (CPNRD) has en-

tered into an agreement to develop

a watershed plan and environmen-

tal assessment document (Wate-

rshed Plan-EA) for the Spring and

Buffalo Creeks Watershed, under

the Watershed and Flood Preven-

tion Operations program adminis-

tered by the Natural Resources

Conservation Service (NRCS). As

part of this process, CPNRD is

hosting an online public scoping

meeting to inform the public of the

project and to gather input on the

most relevant issues. The online

public scoping meeting will be

available from Wednesday, Octo-

ber 28, 2020, through Monday, No-

vember 30, 2020, at:

http://cpnrd.org

The Spring and Buffalo Creeks

Watershed Plan-EA study area is

approximately 266,870 acres. The

land is primarily agricultural and

consists of grass/pasture and row

crops. The city of Lexington is lo-

cated within the study area, and

the communities of Cozad and

Overton are immediately adjacent.

Spring and Buffalo Creeks have

historically experienced flooding.

Specifically, significant flooding oc-

curred in March and July 2019 that

impacted homes, businesses, infra-

structure, and agricultural proper-

ties. The Watershed Plan-EA will

help identify structural and non-st-

ructural alternatives to provide

flood damage reduction as well as

opportunities for groundwater re-

charge, threatened and endan-

gered species habitat improve-

ments, and recreation.

This project is being evaluated in

accordance with the National Envi-

ronmental Policy Act (NEPA). The

NEPA process includes a written

record of the analysis of potential

impacts on the environment result-

ing from the proposed project. Im-

pacts on both the natural and soci-

oeconomic environment are evalu-

ated.

If you or someone you know

does not have internet access, in-

formation may be obtained

through: Jesse Mintken, Assistant

Manager, (308) 385-6282

mintken@cpnrd.org | Central

Platte Natural Resources District

215 Kaufman Ave, Grand Island,

NE 68803 or John Engel, PE (402)

926-7110 John.Engel@hdrinc.com |

HDR 1917 S. 67th St., Omaha, NE

68106

Comments on the Watershed

Plan-EA will be accepted through

November 30, 2020, and can be

submitted through the online meet-

ing or the contacts above.

**If you need language assistance

in Spanish, or another language,

please contact Jose Gaytan. **Si

necesita asistencia de idiomas en

español u otro idioma, póngase en

contacto con José Gaytan

(308)383-9892

josegaytan1978@gmail.com

 

NOTICE

 

1. Notice is given of the organiza-

tion of a Limited Liability Company

under the name Revolution Vinyl

Graphics LLC on September 30,

2020.

2. The address of the company's

initial designated office is 3303

Grand Avenue, Kearney, NE 68847.

3. The name and address of the

initial agent for service of process

of the company is Legalinc Corpo-

rate Services INC, 706 N. 129th

Street, Suite 121, Omaha, NE

68154.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

SACRED SERENITY SPA,

SOLE PROPRIETORSHIP

 

Notice is hereby given that Jenni-

fer E. Sherman, PA-C, a Nebraska

Sole Proprietorship, has been or-

ganized under the Trade Name Sa-

cred Serenity Spa. The address of

the designated office is 15 West

22nd Street, Kearney, NE 68845.

The name and address of the

registered agent for service of

process in the State of Nebraska is

Jennifer E. Sherman, PA-C, 41541

Carthage Rd, Ravenna, NE 68869.

Sacred Serenity Spa commenced

business on, November 1, 2020,

and the general nature of its busi-

ness is for Health and Wellness.

Organizer:

Jennifer E. Sherman, PA-C

41541 Carthage Rd. Ravenna, NE

68869

