Legal notices: November 16, 2020

Notice is hereby given that Excel
Appraisal Solutions, has been or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The company's agent
for service of process is Tracy
Hock for Raptor Enterprises, Inc,
located at 3811 Central Ave Suite
G, Kearney, Nebraska, 68847. The
company's designated office and
principal place of business is at
3811 Central Avenue Suite G,
Kearney, Nebraska, 68847. The
company is organized to engage in
any and all lawful business for
which a company may be organ-
ized under the laws of Nebraska in-
cluding, but not limited to the oper-
ation and management of this com-
pany. The company was organized
and commenced on October 21,
2020 and its duration is perpetual.
The management of the company
is vested by,
Tracy Hock, President
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
FIDDLE LEAF
DEVELOPMENT, LLC
Notice is hereby given that Fiddle
Leaf Development, L.L.C. (hereina-
fter referred to as "the Company) is
organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska. The street and
mail-ing address of the Company's
initial designated office is 2008 A.
Ave. Unit B, Kearney, Nebraska
68847. The initial agent for service
of process of the Company is Kevin
Kreger, whose street and mailing
address and post office box num-
ber, if any, is 2008 A. Ave. Unit B,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
Dated: October 29, 2020.
Legal Zoom Inc., Organizer
NOTICE
1. Notice is given of the organi-
zation of a Limited Liability Com-
pany under the name FS Traders,
LLC.
2. The address of the Company's
initial designated office is 920 E
56th Street, Suite B, Kearney, NE
68847.
3. The name and address of the
initial agent for service of process
of the company is Christian M. Hil-
liard, 920 E 56th Street, Suite B,
Kearney, NE 68847.
Simmons Olsen Law Firm, P.C.,
L.L.O.
1502 Second Avenue
Scottsbluff, NE 69361
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED
that the following-described prop-
erty will be sold by GREGORY L.
GALLES, Successor Trustee, at
public auction to the highest bidder
in the central lobby of the Buffalo
County Courthouse, Central & 15th
Street, Kearney, Nebraska, on De-
cember 15, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.:
LOT 2, JOHNSON'S SUBDIVI-
SION TO THE CITY OF GIBBON,
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA.
At the discretion of the Trustee,
the purchaser may be required to
deposit with the Trustee, at the
time of the sale, a nonrefundable
certified or cashier's check in the
amount of $5,000.00 payable to the
Trustee, with the full purchase
price, in certified funds, to be re-
ceived by the Trustee by 5:00 p.m.
on the date of the sale. This sale is
made without any warranties as to
title or condition of the property.
DATED this 21st day of Oc-
tober, 2020.
Gregory L. Galles
Successor Trusteee
BRADDY & HAMES, L.L.C.
200 The Omaha Club
2002 Douglas Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
Phone: (402) 89-7000
Gregory L. Galles,#21748
NOTICE OF NAME CHANGE
Please take notice that a Petition
for Name Change was filed in the
District Court of Buffalo County,
Nebraska, case no. CI 20-621, on
the 4th day of November, 2020, the
object and prayer of which was to
change the minor child's name
from Isaiah Blake Rios to Isaiah
Thomas Sanchez-Barela. You are
further notified that the minor
child's father will present his appli-
cation for change of name to the
District Court of Buffalo County,
Nebraska on Thursday, December
10th 2020 at 9:00 a.m. or as soon
thereafter as he can be heard. At
that time any person or persons
objecting to such change of name
may and present their objections to
the Court.
DATED this 4th day of November,
2020.
ISAIAH BLAKE RIOS, A Minor
Child, By and Through His
Natural Father and Next
Friend, Bobby Sanchez,
Petitioner
By: Luke E. Zinnell #26128
Of PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
1516 1st Avenue, P.O.
Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114 phone
(308) 234-4989 fax
CERTIFICATE OF
ORGANIZATION
LITTLE PAWS LEARNING
ACADEMY LLC
FIRST:
The name of the limited li-
ability company is Little Paws
Learning Academy LLC.
SECOND: The street and mailing
address of its designated office in
the State of Nebraska is 302 C.
Street, Shelton, NE 68876.
THIRD: The street and mailing
address of its agent for service of
process in the State of Nebraska is
1603 Farnam Street, Omaha, NE
68102. The name of its agent for
service is process is USCA, Inc.
FOURTH: The personal liability of
the members and managers of the
company for monetary damages
for breach of fiduciary duty shall be
eliminated to the fullest permissible
under Nebraska law. The company
is authorized to indemnify its mem-
bers and managers to the fullest
extent permissible under Nebraska
law.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the un-
dersigned has executed this Certifi-
cate of Organization on the date
below. Date: October 16, 2020
LegalZoom, Inc., Organizer
By: Cheyenne Moseley,
Assistant Secretary
NOTICE OF MEETING
BOARD OF HEALTH
OF THE CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN,
that a Meeting of the Board of
Health of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska, will be held at 4:30 p.m. on
Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in the
Council Chambers at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, which meeting will be open
to the public.
The purpose of the meeting is to
discuss and make a recommenda-
tion to the Kearney City Council on
the possible issuance of an emer-
gency ordinance to require individ-
uals to wear facial coverings in the
City of Kearney.
An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at the City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during
normal business hours. Except for
items of an emergency nature, the
agenda shall not be altered later
than 24 hours before the scheduled
commencement of the meeting.
The Board of Health shall have the
right to modify the agenda to in-
clude items of an emergency na-
ture only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN,that
a Special Meeting of the Council of
the City of Kearney, Nebraska, will
be held at 5:30 p.m. on November
17, 2020, in the Council Chambers
at City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska, which meeting
will be open to the public.
The purpose of the meeting is to
conduct a public hearing for the
consideration of the immediate is-
suance of an emergency ordinance
to require individuals to wear facial
coverings in the City of Kearney,
provide exceptions thereof, provide
for the enforcement for violations
and to establish a sunset provision.
An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at the City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska. Except
for items of an emergency nature,
the agenda shall not be altered
later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The City Council shall
have the right to modify the agenda
to include items of an emergency
nature only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
Notice of Meeting
A regular meeting of the Board of
Governors of Central Community
College Area will be held at 1:00
p.m., Thursday, November 19,
2020, in the College Administrative
Offices, 3134 West Highway 34,
Grand Island, NE. The following IP
rooms will also be available at the
indicated Campus/Center: Colum-
bus campus, Room 442 in the Fac-
ulty Center; Holdrege center, Room
106 and the Kearney center, Room
236. The agenda for the meeting,
which will be kept continually cur-
rent and readily available for public
inspection at the office of the Col-
lege President, 3134 West Highway
34, Grand Island, NE and posted
on the College Website:
om/Public/Organization/CCC. A
live video stream of the meeting
can be viewed at www.cccneb.ed-
u/boardmeeting.
NOTICE
A Committee Meeting of the
Board of Directors of The Central
Nebraska Public Power and Irriga-
tion District will be held on Novem-
ber 20, 2020 at 9:00 AM at the Hol-
drege office. A current agenda is
available at the Office of the Assis-
tant Secretary at 415 Lincoln St.,
Holdrege, NE 68949.
