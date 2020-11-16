 Skip to main content
Legal notices: November 16, 2020

Legal notices: November 16, 2020

 

EXCEL APPRAISAL

SOLUTIONS

 

Notice is hereby given that Excel

Appraisal Solutions, has been or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The company's agent

for service of process is Tracy

Hock for Raptor Enterprises, Inc,

located at 3811 Central Ave Suite

G, Kearney, Nebraska, 68847. The

company's designated office and

principal place of business is at

3811 Central Avenue Suite G,

Kearney, Nebraska, 68847. The

company is organized to engage in

any and all lawful business for

which a company may be organ-

ized under the laws of Nebraska in-

cluding, but not limited to the oper-

ation and management of this com-

pany. The company was organized

and commenced on October 21,

2020 and its duration is perpetual.

The management of the company

is vested by,

Tracy Hock, President

ZNEZ N9,N16,N23

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

FIDDLE LEAF

DEVELOPMENT, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that Fiddle

Leaf Development, L.L.C. (hereina-

fter referred to as "the Company) is

organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska. The street and

mail-ing address of the Company's

initial designated office is 2008 A.

Ave. Unit B, Kearney, Nebraska

68847. The initial agent for service

of process of the Company is Kevin

Kreger, whose street and mailing

address and post office box num-

ber, if any, is 2008 A. Ave. Unit B,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

Dated: October 29, 2020.

Legal Zoom Inc., Organizer

ZNEZ N2,N9,N16

 

NOTICE

 

1. Notice is given of the organi-

zation of a Limited Liability Com-

pany under the name FS Traders,

LLC.

2. The address of the Company's

initial designated office is 920 E

56th Street, Suite B, Kearney, NE

68847.

3. The name and address of the

initial agent for service of process

of the company is Christian M. Hil-

liard, 920 E 56th Street, Suite B,

Kearney, NE 68847.

Simmons Olsen Law Firm, P.C.,

L.L.O.

1502 Second Avenue

Scottsbluff, NE 69361

ZNEZ N9,N16,N23

<addr:LOCHER, PAVELKA, DOSTAL, BRADDY & HAMMES, LLC,4028987000,HISTORIC/200 OMAHA PLAZA2002 DOUGLAS ST,OMAHA,NE>

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED

that the following-described prop-

erty will be sold by GREGORY L.

GALLES, Successor Trustee, at

public auction to the highest bidder

in the central lobby of the Buffalo

County Courthouse, Central & 15th

Street, Kearney, Nebraska, on De-

cember 15, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.:

LOT 2, JOHNSON'S SUBDIVI-

SION TO THE CITY OF GIBBON,

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA.

At the discretion of the Trustee,

the purchaser may be required to

deposit with the Trustee, at the

time of the sale, a nonrefundable

certified or cashier's check in the

amount of $5,000.00 payable to the

Trustee, with the full purchase

price, in certified funds, to be re-

ceived by the Trustee by 5:00 p.m.

on the date of the sale. This sale is

made without any warranties as to

title or condition of the property.

DATED this 21st day of Oc-

tober, 2020.

Gregory L. Galles

Successor Trusteee

 

BRADDY & HAMES, L.L.C.

200 The Omaha Club

2002 Douglas Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68102

Phone: (402) 89-7000

Gregory L. Galles,#21748

ZNEZ O26,N2,N9,N16,N23

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE OF NAME CHANGE

 

Please take notice that a Petition

for Name Change was filed in the

District Court of Buffalo County,

Nebraska, case no. CI 20-621, on

the 4th day of November, 2020, the

object and prayer of which was to

change the minor child's name

from Isaiah Blake Rios to Isaiah

Thomas Sanchez-Barela. You are

further notified that the minor

child's father will present his appli-

cation for change of name to the

District Court of Buffalo County,

Nebraska on Thursday, December

10th 2020 at 9:00 a.m. or as soon

thereafter as he can be heard. At

that time any person or persons

objecting to such change of name

may and present their objections to

the Court.

DATED this 4th day of November,

2020.

ISAIAH BLAKE RIOS, A Minor

Child, By and Through His

Natural Father and Next

Friend, Bobby Sanchez,

Petitioner

By: Luke E. Zinnell #26128

Of PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

1516 1st Avenue, P.O.

Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114 phone

(308) 234-4989 fax

ZNEZ N9,N16

 

CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION

LITTLE PAWS LEARNING

ACADEMY LLC

FIRST:

The name of the limited li-

ability company is Little Paws

Learning Academy LLC.

SECOND: The street and mailing

address of its designated office in

the State of Nebraska is 302 C.

Street, Shelton, NE 68876.

THIRD: The street and mailing

address of its agent for service of

process in the State of Nebraska is

1603 Farnam Street, Omaha, NE

68102. The name of its agent for

service is process is USCA, Inc.

FOURTH: The personal liability of

the members and managers of the

company for monetary damages

for breach of fiduciary duty shall be

eliminated to the fullest permissible

under Nebraska law. The company

is authorized to indemnify its mem-

bers and managers to the fullest

extent permissible under Nebraska

law.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the un-

dersigned has executed this Certifi-

cate of Organization on the date

below. Date: October 16, 2020

LegalZoom, Inc., Organizer

By: Cheyenne Moseley,

Assistant Secretary

ZNEZ N9,N16,N23

NOTICE OF MEETING

BOARD OF HEALTH

OF THE CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN,

that a Meeting of the Board of

Health of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska, will be held at 4:30 p.m. on

Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in the

Council Chambers at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, which meeting will be open

to the public.

The purpose of the meeting is to

discuss and make a recommenda-

tion to the Kearney City Council on

the possible issuance of an emer-

gency ordinance to require individ-

uals to wear facial coverings in the

City of Kearney.

An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at the City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during

normal business hours. Except for

items of an emergency nature, the

agenda shall not be altered later

than 24 hours before the scheduled

commencement of the meeting.

The Board of Health shall have the

right to modify the agenda to in-

clude items of an emergency na-

ture only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ N16,t1

 

NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN,that

a Special Meeting of the Council of

the City of Kearney, Nebraska, will

be held at 5:30 p.m. on November

17, 2020, in the Council Chambers

at City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska, which meeting

will be open to the public.

The purpose of the meeting is to

conduct a public hearing for the

consideration of the immediate is-

suance of an emergency ordinance

to require individuals to wear facial

coverings in the City of Kearney,

provide exceptions thereof, provide

for the enforcement for violations

and to establish a sunset provision.

An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at the City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska. Except

for items of an emergency nature,

the agenda shall not be altered

later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The City Council shall

have the right to modify the agenda

to include items of an emergency

nature only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ N16, t1

Notice of Meeting

A regular meeting of the Board of

Governors of Central Community

College Area will be held at 1:00

p.m., Thursday, November 19,

2020, in the College Administrative

Offices, 3134 West Highway 34,

Grand Island, NE. The following IP

rooms will also be available at the

indicated Campus/Center: Colum-

bus campus, Room 442 in the Fac-

ulty Center; Holdrege center, Room

106 and the Kearney center, Room

236. The agenda for the meeting,

which will be kept continually cur-

rent and readily available for public

inspection at the office of the Col-

lege President, 3134 West Highway

34, Grand Island, NE and posted

on the College Website:

https://meeting.sparqdata.c-

om/Public/Organization/CCC. A

live video stream of the meeting

can be viewed at www.cccneb.ed-

u/boardmeeting.

ZNEZ N16,1t

<addr:CNPPID,3089958601,GREG HAM, PURCHASING AGENTP O BOX 740,HOLDREGE,NE>

NOTICE

 

A Committee Meeting of the

Board of Directors of The Central

Nebraska Public Power and Irriga-

tion District will be held on Novem-

ber 20, 2020 at 9:00 AM at the Hol-

drege office. A current agenda is

available at the Office of the Assis-

tant Secretary at 415 Lincoln St.,

Holdrege, NE 68949.

ZNEZ N16,1t

 

