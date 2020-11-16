Legal notices: November 16, 2020

A regular meeting of the Board of

Governors of Central Community

College Area will be held at 1:00

p.m., Thursday, November 19,

2020, in the College Administrative

Offices, 3134 West Highway 34,

Grand Island, NE. The following IP

rooms will also be available at the

indicated Campus/Center: Colum-

bus campus, Room 442 in the Fac-

ulty Center; Holdrege center, Room

106 and the Kearney center, Room