Legal notices: November 14, 2020

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
BESHALER ENTERPRISES,
L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Beshaler Enterprises,
L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 322 West 39th Street, P.O.
Box 1060, Kearney, NE 68848.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Nicholas R.
Norton, 322 West 39th Street, P.O.
Box 1060, Kearney, NE 68848.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on November 4, 2020, and it
shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following member:
Ashley Andreas
831 North Summercreek Court
Springfield, MO 65802
Ashley Andreas, Member
NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY
STORAGE DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Christian
Zermeno the contents of unit #C29.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Fox Creek Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website www.sto-
rageauctions.com. Auction is only
online. Auction will begin Sunday
November 15, 2020. Items will be
sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
NOTICE OF MEETING
BUFFALO COUNTY
EXTENSION BOARD
Notice is hereby given that the
Buffalo County Extension Board
will meet in regular session on
Monday, December 7, 2020, at
5:30 p.m., to transact business of
the Buffalo County Extension Of-
fice.
The meeting will be held at the
Buffalo County Extension Office,
located at 1400 East 34th Street,
Kearney, Nebraska.
The agenda for the meeting is
continuously kept current at the of-
fice, but may be modified. The pub-
lic is welcome.
Brent Plugge
Extension
Educator
Meeting Proceedings
Kearney Public Schools
Board of Education
Regular Meeting
Monday, November 9, 2020
5:30 P.M.
Staff Development Room
Administration Building
320 West 24th St.
Kearney, NE 68845
At its November 9, 2020 regular
meeting, the Kearney Public
Schools Board of Education took
the following actions:
1. Excused absent Board mem-
ber, Alex Straatmann, from the
meeting
2. Received the annual financial
audit report for the school district
from the KSO accounting firm
3. Heard a report from Charlotte
Kaeding, art teacher at Kearney
High School, on the school's
graphic design program for stu-
dents and their work with clients
from the Kearney community
4. Heard a report from Deb
Eickhoff, Teammates Coordinator,
on the status of that program in the
Kearney Public Schools and the
impact on students in the program
5. Heard a report from Kent
Cordes of BD Construction on the
construction projects occurring
in the school district
6. Heard a report from the Kear-
ney Public Schools' Board Com-
mittee on American Civics on activ-
ities occurring in the schools in ac-
cordance with the state civics
education requirements
7. Approved the minutes of the
October 12, 2020 regular Board of
Education meeting, as presented
8. Approved the November, 2020
claims, as presented
9. Approved the November, 2020
financial reports, as presented
10. Gave second and final read-
ing approval to revised Board Pol-
icy 4035.2 (Professional Bounda-
ries Between Employees and Stu-
dents; new Board Policy 4062
(Staff Payments During Closure);
new Board Policy 4063 (Injury
Leave); revised Board Policy 5008
(Student Attendance); revised Inter-
nal Board Policy 9230.1 (Standing
Committees); and revised Internal
Board Policy 9410 (Formulation,
Adoption, and Amendment of Poli-
cies); as presented
11. Adopted the school calendar
for the Kearney Public Schools for
the 2021-2022 school year, as
presented
12.Moved to closed session for
the purpose of discussing teacher
negotiations; and conducting a per-
formance evaluation, and to pre-
vent needless injury to the reputa-
tion of the person, and if the person
has not requested a hearing
13. Returned to open session
14. Adjourned the meeting
The next regular meeting of the
Kearney Public Schools Board of
Education will be held on Monday,
December 14, 2020 at 5:30 P.M. in
the Staff Development Room in the
Administration Building, 320 West
24th Street, Kearney, NE 68845.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
BOATWORX LLC
Notice is hereby given that
BOATWORX LLC, a Nebraska Lim-
ited Liability Company, has been
organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska. The initial des-
ignated office address of the LLC
is: 2033 Central Avenue, PO Box
1775, Kearney, NE 68848-1775.
The initial agent for service of proc-
ess is Stephen G. Lowe. The ad-
dress for the initial agent for service
of process is: street address: 2033
Central Avenue, Kearney, NE
68847; mailing address: P.O. Box
1516, Kearney, NE 68848-1516.
William A. Oldfather
Organizer
