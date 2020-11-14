 Skip to main content
Legal notices: November 14, 2020

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

BESHALER ENTERPRISES,

L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Beshaler Enterprises,

L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 322 West 39th Street, P.O.

Box 1060, Kearney, NE 68848.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Nicholas R.

Norton, 322 West 39th Street, P.O.

Box 1060, Kearney, NE 68848.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on November 4, 2020, and it

shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following member:

Ashley Andreas

831 North Summercreek Court

Springfield, MO 65802

Ashley Andreas, Member

NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY

STORAGE DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Christian

Zermeno the contents of unit #C29.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Fox Creek Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website www.sto-

rageauctions.com. Auction is only

online. Auction will begin Sunday

November 15, 2020. Items will be

sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

NOTICE OF MEETING

BUFFALO COUNTY

EXTENSION BOARD

 

Notice is hereby given that the

Buffalo County Extension Board

will meet in regular session on

Monday, December 7, 2020, at

5:30 p.m., to transact business of

the Buffalo County Extension Of-

fice.

The meeting will be held at the

Buffalo County Extension Office,

located at 1400 East 34th Street,

Kearney, Nebraska.

The agenda for the meeting is

continuously kept current at the of-

fice, but may be modified. The pub-

lic is welcome.

Brent Plugge

Extension

Educator

Meeting Proceedings

Kearney Public Schools

Board of Education

Regular Meeting

Monday, November 9, 2020

5:30 P.M.

Staff Development Room

Administration Building

320 West 24th St.

Kearney, NE 68845

 

At its November 9, 2020 regular

meeting, the Kearney Public

Schools Board of Education took

the following actions:

1. Excused absent Board mem-

ber, Alex Straatmann, from the

meeting

2. Received the annual financial

audit report for the school district

from the KSO accounting firm

3. Heard a report from Charlotte

Kaeding, art teacher at Kearney

High School, on the school's

graphic design program for stu-

dents and their work with clients

from the Kearney community

4. Heard a report from Deb

Eickhoff, Teammates Coordinator,

on the status of that program in the

Kearney Public Schools and the

impact on students in the program

5. Heard a report from Kent

Cordes of BD Construction on the

construction projects occurring

in the school district

6. Heard a report from the Kear-

ney Public Schools' Board Com-

mittee on American Civics on activ-

ities occurring in the schools in ac-

cordance with the state civics

education requirements

7. Approved the minutes of the

October 12, 2020 regular Board of

Education meeting, as presented

8. Approved the November, 2020

claims, as presented

9. Approved the November, 2020

financial reports, as presented

10. Gave second and final read-

ing approval to revised Board Pol-

icy 4035.2 (Professional Bounda-

ries Between Employees and Stu-

dents; new Board Policy 4062

(Staff Payments During Closure);

new Board Policy 4063 (Injury

Leave); revised Board Policy 5008

(Student Attendance); revised Inter-

nal Board Policy 9230.1 (Standing

Committees); and revised Internal

Board Policy 9410 (Formulation,

Adoption, and Amendment of Poli-

cies); as presented

11. Adopted the school calendar

for the Kearney Public Schools for

the 2021-2022 school year, as

presented

12.Moved to closed session for

the purpose of discussing teacher

negotiations; and conducting a per-

formance evaluation, and to pre-

vent needless injury to the reputa-

tion of the person, and if the person

has not requested a hearing

13. Returned to open session

14. Adjourned the meeting

The next regular meeting of the

Kearney Public Schools Board of

Education will be held on Monday,

December 14, 2020 at 5:30 P.M. in

the Staff Development Room in the

Administration Building, 320 West

24th Street, Kearney, NE 68845.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

BOATWORX LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that

BOATWORX LLC, a Nebraska Lim-

ited Liability Company, has been

organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska. The initial des-

ignated office address of the LLC

is: 2033 Central Avenue, PO Box

1775, Kearney, NE 68848-1775.

The initial agent for service of proc-

ess is Stephen G. Lowe. The ad-

dress for the initial agent for service

of process is: street address: 2033

Central Avenue, Kearney, NE

68847; mailing address: P.O. Box

1516, Kearney, NE 68848-1516.

William A. Oldfather

Organizer

