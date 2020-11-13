 Skip to main content
Legal notices: November 13, 2020

Legal notices: November 13, 2020

 

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

 

Separate sealed BIDS will be re-

ceived at the Office of the Buffalo

County Clerk by the Buffalo County

Board of Commissioners, 1512

Central Avenue, Kearney, Ne-

braska, on November 24, 2020 until

10:00 AM, Local Time, and then

such BIDS shall be publicly opened

and read aloud for furnishing all

equipment, labor, materials and ap-

purtenances required to construct

approximately 3,180 Tons of As-

phaltic Concrete Type SPR, 2,980

Tons of Asphaltic Concrete Type

SLX, 133.4 Sta. Cold Milling (Class

3), 4.42 Sta. Cold Milling (Class 3A)

and other such work as may be in-

cidental to 2021 ASPHALT RE-

SURFACING.

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners reserves the right

to reject any or all bids; and to

waive irregularities or informalities

to accept the BID it deems most

beneficial. Bids received after the

specified time of closing will be re-

turned unopened. The Owner will

accept only those sealed bids, ei-

ther hand delivered or received via

U.S. Mail or other commercial car-

rier. Items transmitted by facsimile

or electronically will not be ac-

cepted.

The Contract Documents may be

examined at the following loca-

tions:

Miller & Associates

Consulting Engineers, P.C.

1111 Central Ave.

Kearney, NE 68847

Buffalo County Highway Depart-

ment

9730 Antelope Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

Copies of the Contract Docu-

ments may be obtained at the of-

fice of Miller & Associates, Consult-

ing Engineers, P.C. located at 1111

Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847, Tele-

phone 308/234-6456 upon pay-

ment of $50 for each half-size set.

Full-size sets of documents will be

available for $75. Any PLAN

HOLDER, upon returning the CON-

TRACT DOCUMENTS within four-

teen (14) days of the BID OPEN-

ING, and in good condition, will be

refunded $10. A complete set of

electronic copies of drawings,

specifications, contract documents

and proposal form may be ob-

tained from www.miller-eng-

ineers.com for a fee of $30.00

(non-refundable). Once logged into

the website, go to "Bidding Docu-

ments" [in the upper right-hand

corner of the homepage] and you

can select the set of documents to

download.

The Owner is an equal opportu-

nity employer and requires all con-

tractors and consultants to comply

with all applicable Federal and

State laws and regulations.

The Owner, in accordance with

Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of

1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d

to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of

Federal Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-

ination in Federally assisted pro-

grams of the Department of Trans-

portation issued pursuant to such

Act, hereby notifies all bidders that

it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, minority busi-

ness enterprises will be afforded

full opportunity to submit bids in re-

sponse to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin, sex, age and disability/hand-

icap in consideration for an award.

Each BIDDER will be required to

submit with his proposal, a certified

check, cashier's check or bid bond

made payable, without condition,

to the Buffalo County Clerk, Kear-

ney, Nebraska, in an amount equal

to five percent (5%) of the pro-

posal.

Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners

ZNEZ N6,N13,N20

 

<addr:SNYDER, HILLIARD & COCHRAN, P.C., L.L.O.,3082342700,4009 6TH AVE., SUITE 37EAGLES NEST PLAZA,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE OF DEFAULT

 

Pursuant to the Deed of Trust ex-

ecuted by Cooper Benjamin, LLC,

Trustee of 5308 PLP Trust, as Trus-

tor, in which Exchange Bank is the

Lender and Beneficiary, and Ex-

change Bank is named as the origi-

nal Trustee, and filed for record on

May 25, 2016, and recorded as

Inst. 2016-02977, Records of Buf-

falo County Register of Deeds, af-

fecting the following described real

estate, to wit:

Unit A, Parklane Professional

Condominiums, an addition to the

City of Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska, as laid out on Lot 3,

Block 1, Skyview Addition, an addi-

tion to the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, EXCEPTING

HOWEVER, the South 245.0 feet

thereof according to the Declara-

tion recorded on January 24, 2007,

as Inst. No. 2007-565

notice is hereby given that the

Trustor has committed a breach of

an obligation for

which the trust property was con-

veyed as security, to-wit: failure to

make payments when due under

the promissory notes secured by

the Deed of Trust. If the breach is

not cured within the time permitted

by Nebraska Law, or the time per-

mitted by the Deed of Trust and

any notices given pursuant thereto,

the Trustee will exercise the power

of sale contained within the Deed

of Trust.

Michael R. Snyder, Successor

Trustee SNYDER HILLIARD & COCHRAN,

LLO

P O Box 1414 Kearney, Nebraska 68848 (308) 234-2700 msnyder@snyderandhilliard.com

ZNEZ N6,N13,N20

 

NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY

STORAGE DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Christian

Zermeno the contents of unit #C29.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Fox Creek Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website www.sto-

rageauctions.com. Auction is only

online. Auction will begin Sunday

November 15, 2020. Items will be

sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

ZNEZ N7,N9,N10,N11,N12,

N13,N14

 

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUUNTY,

NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF DARVIN L.

FULLMER, JR., DECEASED

CASE No. P20-171

 

Notice is hereby given that on

Oct. 30, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said deceased and that Franca

Odilia Fullmer, whose address is

4616 Linden Drive, Kearney, NE

68847, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as personal repre-

sentative of this estate. Creditors of

this estate must file their claims

with this Court on or before Jan. 6,

2021, or be forever barred.

Clerk Magistrate of the County

Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

Parker Grossart & Bahensky, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

ZNEZ N6,N13,N20

 

Notice of Organization

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

Graves Consulting, LLC, a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company,

is organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska, with its regis-

tered office at 6190 Standage

Place, Kearney, NE 68845. Its des-

ignated office is 6190 Standage

Place, Kearney, NE 68845. Its reg-

istered agent at such address is

Lyndsey Graves.

The general nature of its business

is to engage in and to do any lawful

act concerning any and all lawful

business, for which a limited liabil-

ity company may be organized un-

der the laws of Nebraska, except

for banking or insurance, and for all

other purposes authorized by law.

The limited liability company was

formed on the 24th day of October,

2020 and it shall have perpetual ex-

istence. The affairs of the Com-

pany shall be conducted by its

Members pursuant to an Operating

Agreement duly adopted by the

Company.

Malcom, Nelsen & Windrum Law

Office

Attorney for:

Graves Consulting, LLC

PO Box 174

Cozad, NE 69130

(308)784-2048

ZNEZ O30,N6,N13

 

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

INVITATION FOR BIDS

Sealed bids for the construction

of 2020 Part 2 Improvements, 31st

Street from D Avenue to G Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska will be received

by City of Kearney, at the office of

the City Clerk, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska, until 2:00 P.M.

local time on November 17, 2020,

at which time the Bids received will

be publicly opened and read aloud

in the City Council Chambers.

The project consists of con-

structing: the removal and replace-

ment of approximately 5500 SY of

paving on 31st Street from D Ave-

nue to G Avenue. The project also

consists of curb and gutter, drive-

way and sidewalk pavement re-

moval and replacement, approxi-

mately 1100 LF 12" DIP water

main, 150 LF 8" DIP water main

and associated appurtenances,

sanitary improvements, storm im-

provements and all other associ-

ated work as indicated on the

drawings and within the specifica-

tions.

Bids shall be on a unit price ba-

sis.

A pre-bid conference will not be

held.

Bid security shall be furnished in

accordance with the Instruction to

Bidders. The check(s) or bond(s)

shall be made payable to the City

of Kearney, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, NE 68847 as security

that the bidder(s) to whom the

award(s) are made will enter into

contract to build the improvements

bid upon and furnish the required

bonds and insurance.

The envelopes containing bids

shall be marked as follows:

City of Kearney

c/o Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

Proposal For:

2020 Part 2 Improvements; 31st

Street from D Avenue to G Avenue

Kearney, Nebraska

Bids Received: November 17, 2020

2:00 p.m. Local Time

18 East 22nd Street

Kearney, NE 68848

The Owner is an equal opportu-

nity employer and requires all con-

tractors and consultants to comply

with all applicable Federal and

State laws and regulations. The

Owner, in accordance with Title VI

of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78

Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to

2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-

eral Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-

ination in Federally assisted pro-

grams of the Department of Trans-

portation issued pursuant to such

Act, hereby notifies all bidders that

it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, minority busi-

ness enterprises will be afforded

full opportunity to submit bids in re-

sponse to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin, sex, age and disability/hand-

icap in consideration for an award.

The Issuing Office for the Bidd-

ing Documents is: Olsson, 6415

2nd Avenue, Suite 1, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68847. Questions should

be directed to Jacob Reiter, Engi-

neer, at 308-708-7642 or

jreiter@olsson.com.

Bidding Documents also may

be examined at:

¢ Olsson, 6415 2nd Avenue,

Suite 1, Kearney, Nebraska 68847

¢ City of Kearney, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska

68847

¢ Lincoln Builder's Bureau,

5910 South 58th Street, Suite C,

Lincoln, Nebraska 68516

¢ Omaha Builders Exchange,

4159 South 94th Street, Omaha,

Nebraska 68127

¢ Master Builders of Iowa,

221 Park Street, Des Moines, Iowa

50309

A complete set of electronic

plans, specifications, contract doc-

uments and proposal form may be

obtained from www.questcdn.com

for a fee of $20.00 (non-refund-

able). Once logged into the site, in-

sert eBidDoc project number

6839909 - 2020 Part 2 Improve-

ments 31st Street from D Avenue

to G Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska.

A complete set of electronic

plans, specifications, contract doc-

uments and proposal form on a CD

may be obtained from the Issuing

office for a non-refundable charge

of $40.00.

A complete set of printed plans,

specifications, contract documents

and proposal form may be ob-

tained from the Issuing office for a

non-refundable charge of $60.00.

Unsuccessful bidders are re-

quested to return the plans and

specifications.

Each successful bidder shall

supply a Performance Bond and a

Payment Bond executed by a cor-

porate surety licensed in the State

of Nebraska in an amount equal to

100 percent of the contract price as

part of his contract.

The City of Kearney reserves

the right to accept any bid which it

deems most advantageous to the

City, and to reject any or all bids

submitted and to hold as many

bids as it desires for consideration

for a period of sixty (60) days after

the bids are open.

Published upon the order of the

City Council of Kearney, Nebraska

Randy Buschkoetter, Vice-Pre-

sident of the Council

ATTEST:

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

ZNEZ O30,N6,N13

 

<addr:DOWNING, ALEXANDER & WOOD,3082367979,211 W 16TH STPO BOX 744,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that,

KEGLEY TRANSPORTATION, LLC,

a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany, is organized under the laws

of the State of Nebraska, with its

designated office at 411 2nd

Street, Gibbon, NE 68840. The

name and address of the initial reg-

istered agent is Kent D. Kegley,

411 2nd Street, Gibbon, Ne 68840.

The general nature of its business

is to engage in and to do any lawful

act concerning any and all lawful

business, other than banking or

insurance, for which a Limited Lia-

bility Company may be organized

under the laws of Nebraska, and

for all other purposes authorized by

law, to the same extent as natural

persons might or could do. The

Limited Liability Company was

formed on November 9, 2020 and

has perpetual existence. Its affairs

shall be conducted by the Manager

pursuant to an Operating Agree-

ment duly adopted by the Com-

pany.

Carla J. Alexander

Downing, Alexander & Wood

P.O. Box 744

Kearney, NE 68848-0744

ZNEZ N13,N20,N27

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF NORMAN L.

RICHARDSON, DECEASED

Case No. PR20-156

 

Notice is hereby given that on

October 22, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Duane W. Hagan, whose address is

1010 East 9th Street, Ogallala, Ne-

braska 69153, was appointed by

the Court a Personal Representa-

tive of the estate. Creditors if this

estate must file their claims with

this Court on or before December

30, 2020 or be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate

1512 Centeral Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

Brian R. Symington

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY L.L.P.

P.O. Box 1600, 1516 1st Avenue

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

ZNEZ O30,N6,N13

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Lee A. Rodehorst,

Deceased.

Estate No. PR20-175

 

Notice is hereby given that on

November 5, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written

Statement of Informal Probate of

the Will of said Deceased and that

April J. Roggasch, whose address

is 18895 Grove Road, Riverdale,

NE 68870, was informally ap-

pointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before January, 13, 2021 or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzalez

Clerk Magistrate

Buffalo County Court

Tye & Rowling PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

308-237-3155

www.tyelaw.com

 

ZNEZ N13,N20,N27

KEARNEY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

DISTRICT #7

CLAIMS TO BE PAID IN

NOVEMBER 2020

PUBLICATION OF CHECKS

VENDOR DESCRIPTION

AMOUNT

24 Hour Tees / DripShip Supplies

$24.00; ACE Irrigation Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $63.68; Adventure

to Success Child Development

Professional Services $2,265.00;

Alexandra Hehnke Professional

Services $196.00; All City Garage

Door LLC Repairs & Maintenance

Services $300.00; All Makes Sup-

plies $188.66; All Makes Supplies

$300.00; All Makes Supplies

$250.00; All Makes Supplies

$250.00; All Makes Auto Supply Ti-

res and Parts $590.97; Almquist

Maltzahn Galawa Luth Profes-

sional Services $720.00; Alpha Re-

habilitation Pupil Services $120.03;

Alyscia M. Sidlo Professional Ser-

vices $180.00; Alyse Pflanz Profes-

sional Services $150.00; Alyssa

Prososki Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $37.97; Amazon Capital Ser-

vices Supplies $16,861.70; Amy

Otto Travel $16.85; Amy Otto

Travel $7.73; Andrew Winscot Pro-

fessional Services $125.00; Angela

F Runnells Professional Services

$240.00; Angelica Johnson

Childcare Professional Services

$1,588.00; Anna Burkink Profes-

sional Services $90.00; Anthony

Cordova Professional Services

$120.00; Apple Inc Repairs & Main-

tenance Services $336.02; Apple

Market Food $180.14; Arnold Mo-

tor Supply Supplies $4.90;

ASCDAssoc for Supv & Curriculum

Dev Miscellaneous Expenditure

$89.00; ASHA American Speech-

LangHear Assoc Dues and Fees

$225.00; Ashton Elisa Rudeen Pro-

fessional Services $65.00; Ask

Supply Co Supplies $859.23; Asso-

ciated Supply Company Inc. Sup-

plies $2,067.33; Association for

Middle School Education Dues and

Fees 249.99; AUCA Chicago Lock-

box Uniforms $1,095.81; Awards

Unlimited Supplies $1,255.65;

Awards Unlimited Supplies

$189.94; Awards Unlimited Sup-

plies $261.06; Axtell High School

Sped Tuition/Schools $1,037.12; B

& H Photo Video Supplies

$7,003.50; Bells Construction &

Curb Grinding Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $330.00; BH Media

Group Inc. Periodicals $46.05; Bill

Leach Professional Services

$150.00; Black Hills Energy Natural

Gas $191.17; Black Hills Energy

Natural Gas $0.40; Blue26 Security

LLC Supplies $7,083.27; Body

Worx Vehicle Repair $10,536.32;

BOKF, National Association Inter-

est on LongTerm Debt

$520,602.14; Boogaarts Food

Store Food $5.00; Bradlee C

Hartzog Professional Services

$50.00; Brian Haas Travel $156.40;

Brianna Lynn Melroy Supplies

$500.00; Brianna Rae Mangers

Professional Services $195.00;

Broadfoot's Sand & Gravel Incor-

porated Supplies $26.00; BS & K

Signs, Inc Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $450.00; BS & K Signs, Inc Ti-

res and Parts $2,700.00; BSN

Sports Sport Supply Grp Miscella-

neous Expenditure $2,520.00; Buf-

falo Outdoor Power LLC Supplies

$75.91; Buffalo Outdoor Power

LLC Tires and Parts $157.49;

Builders HowTo Warehouse Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure

$14,819.34; Builders HowTo Ware-

house Supplies $58.08; Builders

How To Warehouse Supplies

$100.46; Business World

ProdHastings Supplies $27.48;

Cade Connell Professional Ser-

vices $175.00; Cade Connell Pro-

fessional Services $50.00; Calena

Ohlson Professional Services

$110.00; Carl Whitney Sand &

Gravel Snow Services $1,775.40;

Carol Helleberg Contracted Educa-

tional $137.50; Carol Kenton Travel

$8.51; Carol Kenton Travel $16.22;

Carquest Auto Parts Stores Sup-

plies $26.64; Cash from Nebras-

kaLand National Bank Supplies

$554.37; CashWa Distributing Food

$114,329.33; Cassandra Marie

Harmoney Professional Services

$425.00; CDW Government Inc

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$135.09; CDW Government Inc

TechnologyRelated Hardware

$2,508.80; CED/American Electric

Supplies $81.97; Center for Educa-

tion & Employment Law Supplies

$284.95; Central Community Col-

lege GI Professional Services

$28,795.00; Chance Waggoner

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$834.99; Charter Communications

Miscellaneous Expenditure $18.40;

Charter Communications Other

Communication $10,082.01; Char-

ter Communications Other Com-

munication $23.67; Charter Com-

munications Supplies $36.85; Chel-

sea Feusner Travel $47.84; Chelsie

Palu Supplies $50.32; Cherish

Ohlman Miscellaneous Expenditure

$11.19; Chesterman Co. Food

$4,481.30; Chesterman Co. Miscel-

laneous Expenditure $132.00;

Chesterman Co. Supplies $688.30;

Children's Hospital Medical Center

Dues and Fees $300.00; Cindy

Pawloski Travel $49.34; City Of

Kearney Fuel Dept. Vehicle Gaso-

line $7,338.72; City of Kearney

Park and Recreation Miscellaneous

Expenditure $263.00; City of Kear-

ney School Resource Office Secu-

rity Officer $5,880.58; Clint Smith

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$337.50; Coach Cliff's Gaga Ball

Pits LLC Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $1,583.00; Coach Master's Inc

Vehicle Repair $1,934.27; Colum-

bus High School Dues and Fees

$150.00; Comfy Bowl Inc Supplies

$286.00; Committee for Children

Supplies $199.00; Concrete Con-

tracting Miscellaneous Expenditure

$2,528.50; Concrete Contracting

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$663.40; Conference Technologies

Inc Technology Software

$2,900.10; Coni Park Professional

Services $110.00; Construction

Rental Kearney Rentals of Equip-

ment and Vehicles $473.00; Copy-

cat Printing Inc Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $17.40; Copycat Printing

Inc Supplies $73.08; Cornhusker

International Tires and Parts

$36.44; CPI Travel $150.00; Craig

Wiedel Professional Services

$165.00; Craig Wiedel Professional

Services $130.00; Crane River The-

ater Company Inc. Miscellaneous

Expenditure $120.00; Culligan Of

Kearney Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $40.00; Culligan Of Kearney

Repairs & Maintenance Services

$172.20; Dan's Sanitation Inc Gar-

bage $122.74; Dan's Sanitation Inc

Garbage $0.26; DAS State Ac-

counting Central Finance Pur-

chased Service Telephone

$232.49; Dave Behle Professional

Services $50.00; Dave Townsend

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$236.55; David Humphrey Profes-

sional Services $120.00; Dawn

Murray Miscellaneous Expenditure

$200.00; Dawson Public Power

District Electricity $657.67; Dayne

Hinrichs Professional Services

$50.00; Dayne Hinrichs Profes-

sional Services $75.00; Deb

Baumgartner Travel $41.40; Decker

Inc. Supplies $126.30; Desiree

John Travel $3.45; Desiree John

Travel $2.99; Desiree John Travel

$38.41; Destiny Kovarik Profes-

sional Services $270.00; De-

terdings Supplies $519.94; DHHS

Licensure Unit Dues and Fees

$275.00; Discount School Supply

Supplies $818.69; Donald D Koller

Supplies $766.25; Dustin Limbach

Miscellaneous Expenditure $72.45;

Eakes Office Solutions Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $512.07; Eakes

Office Solutions Supplies

$1,607.16; Eakes Office Solutions

Supplies $732.16; Eakes Office So-

lutions Supplies $1,022.85; Eakes

Office Solutions Supplies $63.30;

Eakes Office Solutions Supplies

$256.32; Eakes Office Solutions

Supplies $137.28; Eakes Office So-

lutions Supplies $627.90; Eakes

Office Solutions Supplies $270.63;

Eakes Office Solutions Supplies

$4,484.49; Eakes Office Solutions

Supplies $309.45; Eakes Office So-

lutions Supplies $1,486.29; Eakes

Office Solutions Supplies $672.60;

Eakes Office Solutions Supplies

$136.41; Eakes Office Solutions

Supplies $1,257.88; Eakes Office

Solutions Supplies $418.11; Eakes

Office Solutions Supplies $259.92;

Eakes Office Solutions Supplies

$26.49; Eakes Office Solutions

Supplies $7,740.00; Eakes Office

Solutions Supplies $323.73; Eakes

Office Solutions Textbooks Con-

sumables $54.84; Earl May Garden

Center Supplies $94.98; Echo

Group Inc. Supplies $1,365.67;

Ecolab Supplies $330.00; Eddie D

Walters Professional Services

$110.00; Eileen's Colossal Cookies

Miscellaneous Expenditure $98.00;

Elizabeth Groneweg Miscellaneous

Expenditure $52.02; Elks Country

Golf Supplies $187.00; Emily

Shafto Professional Services

$125.00; Emily Shafto Professional

Services $125.00; Erin Swarm

Travel $37.95; ESU 10 Sped Tui-

tion/Agencies $16,979.85; ESU 3

Travel $60.00; ESU 7 Dues and

Fees $285.00; Evollve Inc. Miscel-

laneous Expenditure $1,500.00;

FactCite Supplies $151.00; Farm-

ers Union Coop Assn Vehicle Gas-

oline $1,010.25; Fastenal Company

Supplies $55.81; First Book Miscel-

laneous Expenditure $62.60; First

Book Supplies $159.69; Fletcher

Ziwoya Miscellaneous Expenditure

$55.00; Flood Communications

LLC Dues and Fees $350.00; Fly-

leaf Publishing, LLC Miscellaneous

Expenditure $1,268.27; Fred J.

Miller, Inc Supplies $2,717.00; Frog

Publications Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $188.10; Frontier Pur-

chased Service Telephone

$1,955.07; Fun Express LLC Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $79.50;

Fun Express LLC Supplies

$344.13; Funshine Express Inc.

Supplies $886.02;General Parts

LLC Supplies $992.63; Goodwin

Tucker Group Repairs & Mainte-

nance Services $2,947.19 Gopher

Sport Miscellaneous Expenditure

$561.24; Great Minds LLC Tech-

nology Software $19,827.00;Great

Minds LLC Textbooks $168.38;

Gustave A Larson Company Sup-

plies $417.56; Hawkins Inc Sup-

plies $704.50; Heartland Athletic

Conference Miscellaneous Expend-

iture $867.00; Heartland Athletic

Conference Miscellaneous Expend-

iture $117.00; Heartland Athletic

Conference Miscellaneous Expend-

iture $389.00; Heartland Refrigera-

tion LLC Repairs & Maintenance

Services $1,232.05; Hello Literacy,

Inc. Supplies $300.00; Highscope

Educational Research Supplies

$442.99; Hiland Dairy Foods Food

$27,088.54; Hobart Sales &

Service E.F. Incorporated Supplies

$323.11; Hobby Lobby Stores Inc

Supplies $376.28; Hoehner Turf Ir-

rigation Lawn Services $3,290.24;

Holmes Plumbing & Htg Supplies

$615.27; HyVee Accounts Receiva-

ble Food $382.40; Integrated Life

Choices Pupil Services $5,084.10;

IPEVO TechnologyRelated Hard-

ware $65,700.00; J W Pepper &

Son Inc Supplies $373.04; Jacob

Narverud Dues and Fees $50.00;

Jamy Elker Contracted Educational

$100.00; Jane Kirby Professional

Services $150.00; Janelle Kowalek

Miscellaneous Expenditure $78.33;

Janelle Kowalek Supplies $259.33;

Janelle Pittz Professional Services

$60.00; Janet Brandt Travel $17.48;

Janet Stephens Professional Ser-

vices $180.00; Jasmen Wright Pro-

fessional Services $210.00; Jason

Mundorf Travel $205.85; Jeana Pe-

terson Travel $85.16; Jeremy

Crump Professional Services

$70.00; Jerry Jenner Professional

Services $150.00; Jesse Florang

Travel $87.63; Jim Crosby Pro-

fessional Services $100.00 Jim

Poehlman Professional Services

$70.00; Johnstone Supply Sup-

plies $1,658.23; Johnstone Supply

Supplies $101.40; Jonathan Car-

son Dues and Fees $55.00; Jona-

than Carson Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $105.00; Jonie J Fader

Professional Services $50.00; Jun-

ior Library Guild Library Referances

$235.20; Karrie Banks Supplies

$130.30; Kate Murphy Travel

$96.66; Kathy Bokenkamp Miscel-

laneous Expenditure $172.80;

Kearney Ace Hardware Supplies

$36.57; Kearney Area Solid Landfill

City Of Kear Professional Services

$295.79; Kearney Country Club

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$1,000.00; Kearney PowerSports

Tires and Parts $326.80; Kearney

Pub SchFoundation Professional

Services $16,825.28; Kearney Pub

SchFoundation Professional Ser-

vices $11,351.33; Kearney Public

Library City of Kearney Library Re-

ferances $2,768.50; Kearney Qual-

ity Sew & Vac Repairs & Mainte-

nance Services $749.85; Kearney

Tire & Auto Service Co Vehicle Re-

pair $4,107.83; Kearney Winlectric

Co Supplies $128.36; Kearney

Winnelson Supplies $5,158.95;

Kelcee Bacon Professional Ser-

vices - $; Kelcee Bacon Profes-

sional Services $145.00; Kelli Ur-

banek Travel $97.98; Kelly

Slaymaker Miscellaneous Expend-

iture $110.00; Kelly Supply Co

Supplies $30.14; Kelsey Vavra

Professional Services $90.00; Kent

Washington Professional Services

$50.00; Kent Washington Profes-

sional Services $100.00; Kenzie

Kloke Professional Services

$165.00; Kevin Kalsbeck Rentals of

Equipment and Vehicles $108.50;

Kevin Killingsworth Professional

Services $150.00; Kidwell Repairs

& Maintenance Services $110.00;

KPS Foundation Community Serv-

ice Activities $10,000.00; Kyle Heil-

brun Travel $71.99; Lakeshore Lrng

Materials Supplies $5,280.54; Lam-

inator.com Inc Supplies 600.86;

Landmark Implement Inc Kearney

Tires and Parts $109.30; Laurie

Ann Ziems Professional Services

$1,154.00; Lawson Products Inc

Supplies $757.86; Learn2Earn Cor-

poration Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $90.00; Learning AZ Supplies

$104.95; Lee Ann Rojas Miscella-

neous Expenditure $51.55; Liberty

Hardwoods Inc Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $1,763.95; Lincoln North-

east High School Dues and Fees

$250.00; Lincoln Northeast High

School Miscellaneous Expenditure

$564.56; Lindsey Garst Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $17.21; Lips Print-

ing Service Supplies $23.88; Lisa A

Martenson Travel $20.70; Literacy

Resources LLC Supplies $172.78;

Lori Keller Travel $17.88; Lou's

Sporting Goods Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $1,475.18; Lou's Sport-

ing Goods Uniforms $4,804.98;

Macey Messbarger Miscellaneous

Expenditure $74.85; Macey Rae

Carpenter Professional Services

$270.00; Madeline Sorgea Profes-

sional Services $150.00; Mailgun

Technologies Inc Technology Soft-

ware $325.00; Makayla Harmon

Supplies $147.95; Mandy Farber

Travel $13.80; Margaret Redman

Travel $195.00; Maria Balderas

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$227.25; Mark Athow Professional

Services $150.00; Mark Walters

Professional Services $75.00; Mas-

ters True Value Furniture and Fix-

tures $2,922.50; Matheson Linweld

Supplies $1,058.26; Maverick In-

dustries Inc Professional Services

$909.50; MBA Research and Cur-

riculum Center Professional Ser-

vices $596.00; McGraw Hill School

Education Holdings LL Supplies

$298.89; McKenna L. Hubbard

Professional Services $90.00;

Mead Lumber Co Miscellaneous

Expenditure $2,071.18; Megan

Schmidt Supplies $134.08; Men-

ards Kearney Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $4,110.92; Metal Doors &

Hardware Co Supplies $1,904.00;

Mi6 Pizza, Inc Food $4,763.25; Mi-

chelle Bombeck Supplies $572.32;

Midwest Connect Postage

$1,246.58; Mindi Heese Travel

$20.24; Misko Sports Supplies

$1,689.75; Misko Sports Supplies

$540.00; Mitch Ivey Professional

Services $225.00; Mitch Ivey Pro-

fessional Services $125.00; Mitch

Olson Travel $8.97; Montague Art

Miscellaneous Expenditure $49.00;

Moonlight Embroidery & Screen

Print Miscellaneous Expenditure

$1,061.00; Moonlight Embroidery &

Screen Print Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $233.50; Moonlight Em-

broidery & Screen Print Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $451.00; Morris

Press & Office Supplies Miscella-

neous Expenditure $565.00; Morris

Press & Office Supplies Printing

Services $363.50; NACIA Dues and

Fees $455.00; NASBNE Associa-

tion of School Boards Travel

$1,538.00; Nathan LeFeber Miscel-

laneous Expenditure $27.98; Na-

tional Art & School Supplies Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $56.76;

NCS Pearson Inc Supplies

$909.28; NCSANebraska Council

of School Admin Dues and Fees

$3,015.00; NCSANebraska Council

of School Admin Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $620.00; NDE Early

Childhood Training Center Travel

$20.00; Nebraska Central Equip-

ment Co Supplies $27,022.09; Ne-

braska Public Health Envrmt Lab

Professional Services $15.00; Ne-

braska Public Power District Elec-

tricity $64,739.83; Nebraska Public

Power District Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $39.40; Nebraska Safety

Center Dues and Fees $225.00;

Nelson Furniture Inc. Miscellaneous

Expenditure $100.00; New Life As-

sembly Travel $232.84; Noah Fader

Professional Services $110.00;

Noah Fader Professional Services

$110.00; Norfolk High School Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $150.00;

Northwestern Energy Natural Gas

$2,199.72; Northwestern Energy

New Construction Miscellaneous

Expenditure $90.00; Novus Wind-

shield Repair Vehicle Repair

$90.00; NSAA Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $1,177.68; NSASSP Re-

gion IV Treasurer Dues and Fees

$100.00; O'Keefe Elevator Co Re-

pairs & Maintenance Services

$3,868.00; Omaha Music Therapy

LLC Pupil Services $715.20; One

Source Dues and Fees $31.50;

O'Reilly Automotive Inc Vehicle

Gasoline $214.99; Oticon Inc Sup-

plies $538.00; Paige Garringer

Travel $123.17; PANOGOLD Bak-

ing Co. Food $5,630.00; Patrick D

Glunz Professional Services

$55.00; Paul Simonton, Jr. Profes-

sional Services $150.00; Paul

Teaford Professional Services

$150.00; Paula Thompson Profes-

sional Services $340.00; PC Parts

Plus, LLC Repairs & Maintenance

Services $983.76; Peak Interests

LLC Food $5,184.00; PEP CO, Inc.

Professional Services $570.00;

Perry Guthery Haasa & Gessford

PC LLO Contracted Legal Services

$324.00; Personal Touches Em-

broidery Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $219.00; PetSmart Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $19.49; Pioneer

Square Brands Inc. Technolo-

gyRelated Hardware $43,400.00;

Pioneer Valley Books Supplies

$55.00; Platinum Awards & Gifts

Miscellaneous Expenditure $17.95;

Platte Valley Auto Kearney Tires

and Parts $292.05; Platte Valley

Communications Repairs & Mainte-

nance Services $1,215.21; Platte

Valley Communications Tires and

Parts $904.49; PowerSchool Pro-

fessional Services $5,905.00; Proj-

ect Lead The Way Inc Supplies

$161.50; Quiz Graphic Arts, Inc.

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$100.00; Rachel Kish Professional

Services $100.00; Rand McNally

Store Supplies $310.00; Read Nat-

urally Inc Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $1,610.00; Really Good Stuff

Inc Miscellaneous Expenditure

$61.57; Regg Carnes Professional

Services $70.00; Region IV Ele-

mentary Principals Dues and Fees

$20.00; Rena Arredondo Profes-

sional Services $90.00; RevTrak

Supplies $19.95; Rhonda Moseley

Travel $48.59; Richard Loos Pro-

fessional Services $150.00; Riddell

Supplies $403.79; Riverside As-

sessments, LLC Supplies $998.20;

Robert E Brown Jr. Professional

Services $276.00; Robert Gaulke

Professional Services $203.00;

RSR Electronics Inc Supplies

$235.73; Rustic Patch Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $158.60; Rutt's

Heating & Air Conditioning Inc Re-

pairs & Maintenance Services

$225.00; S & J Construction Pro-

fessional Services $8,944.00; S & S

Worldwide Supplies $37.05; Safe-

tyKleen Systems Inc Professional

Services $524.85; Samantha

Heuson Professional Services

$330.00; Samantha Louthan Pro-

fessional Services $137.16; Sam-

son Equipment Inc Miscellaneous

Expenditure $1,123.60; Samuel Ro-

senau Professional Services

$1,750.00; Sandra Wang Miscella-

neous Expenditure $29.88; Sara

ChapmanGomez Travel $100.91;

Sarah Plonkey Travel $8.80; Sa-

vanna Renee Snyder Professional

Services $90.00; Sayler Screen-

printing Miscellaneous Expenditure

$762.00; Sayler Screenprinting

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$1,041.00; Sayler Screenprinting

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$163.00; Sayler Screenprinting

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$436.00; Scholastic Supplies

$768.73; School Nurse Supply Inc

Supplies $360.00; School Social

Wk Assoc Of Ne SSWAN Travel

$280.00; School Specialty Inc Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $189.71;

School Specialty Inc Supplies

$175.90; Scott Anderson Profes-

sional Services $50.00; Scott John-

son Professional Services $203.00;

Select Sprayers & Equipment LLC

Tires and Parts $3.17; Shawna

Cochrane Professional Services

$60.00; Shelby Ann McKeown Pro-

fessional Services $120.00; Shelby

Riedel Mileage Paid to Parents

$339.48; Shelley Lammers Miscel-

laneous Expenditure $35.90; Sher-

winWilliams Supplies $49.18;

ShopK12, Inc. Supplies $19.99;

Shredding Solutions Supplies

$22.04; Smiling Faces Academy,

Inc. Professional Services

$1,170.00; Sonova USA, Inc Sup-

plies $278.99; Sonya Arredondo

Professional Services $90.00; SOS

Portable Toilets, Inc Miscellaneous

Expenditure $200.00; Spracklin

Chiropractic Physicals $180.00;

Stelling Brass & Winds Miscella-

neous Expenditure $8,064.00; Stel-

ling Brass & Winds Miscellaneous

Expenditure $18,466.10; Stephanie

Jacobsen Travel $40.25; Stericycle

Professional Services $60.00 ;

Stetson Buildings Products Inc

Snow Services $3,437.50; Steve

Quigley Professional Services

$150.00; Striv, Inc Supplies

$2,975.00; Sue Liveringhouse Sup-

plies $28.50; Sunbelt Rentals Rent-

als of Equipment and Vehicles

$3,008.85; Super Duper Publica-

tions Supplies $30.25; Sup-

plyWorks Supplies $347.84; Sup-

plyWorks Supplies $13,136.92; Su-

sanne Boykin Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $62.15; Sydney Ander-

son Professional Services $90.00;

Sylvia Stephens Professional Ser-

vices $120.00; TAESE/USU Techni-

cal Assist Excell Sped Travel

$800.00; Taylor Miigerl Profes-

sional Services $180.00; Teacher

Synergy Inc Supplies $184.98;

Tena McDiarmid Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $54.45; Teresa Schnoor

Supplies $357.65; Terri Bruntz Pro-

fessional Services $60.00; Tessa

Marie Lefever Professional Ser-

vices $90.00; The Big Rack Shack

Furniture and Fixtures $1,756.28;

The College Board NY Dues and

Fees $400.00; The Lockmobile

Supplies $73.50; Tiffany Davis Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $26.95;

TILL360 LLC Travel $990.00; Time

for Kids Textbooks Consumables

$2,143.35; Timothy Mcpherson

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$1,698.00; Timothy Valleau Profes-

sional Services $50.00; Timothy

Valleau Professional Services

$225.00; Tim's Auto Vehicle Acqui-

stion $36,692.00; Titan Machinery

Vehicle Repair $207.53; Todd Mo-

ritz Professional Services $150.00;

Toni Rieker Professional Services

$65.00; Tony Castillo Professional

Services $200.00; Tractor Supply

Co. Supplies $518.77; Tracy Mc-

Coy Travel $16.10; Trane Profes-

sional Services $40,955.21; TriCou-

nty Glass Inc Repairs & Mainte-

nance Services $141.25; Trisha

Abels Travel $23.92; Troy

Saulsbury Supplies $24.74; Ty

Starks Professional Services

$70.00; United Art and Education

Inc. Supplies $82.52; UNK Ath-

letic Department Dues and Fees

$200.00; UNO College of Business

Administration Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $ 10.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Advertising

$561.23; US Bank Cardmember

Service Driver License/Criminal

History $63.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Dues and

Fees $480.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Dues and

Fees $262.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Dues and

Fees $50.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Dues and

Fees $613.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $320.79; US Bank

Cardmember Service Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $89.99; US Bank

Cardmember Service Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $1,384.74; US

Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-

laneous Expenditure $1,332.95; US

Bank Cardmember Service Profes-

sional Services $278.26; US Bank

Cardmember Service Repairs &

Maintenance Services $39.33; US

Bank Cardmember Service Sup-

plies $119.76; US Bank

Cardmember Service Supplies

$419.77; US Bank Cardmember

Service Supplies $1,460.16; US

Bank Cardmember Service Sup-

plies $54.95; US Bank

Cardmember Service Supplies

$52.81; US Bank Cardmember

Service Supplies $182.70; US Bank

Cardmember Service Technolo-

gyRelated Hardware $1,621.00; US

Bank Cardmember Service Trans-

portation Charges $47.50; US Bank

Cardmember Service Transporta-

tion Charges $19.90; US Bank

Cardmember Service Transporta-

tion Charges $129.81; US Bank

Cardmember Service Travel

$79.00; Travel $79.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Travel

$864.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Travel $340.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Travel

$960.00; US Foods Inc Food

$11,840.35; US Games Sport Sup-

ply Group Inc Supplies $154.87;

USI Education & Government

Sales Miscellaneous Expenditure

$1,679.95; Varsity Spirit Fashions

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$3,561.20; Vector Commissioning

Services, Inc Professional Services

$7,343.24; Verdis Group LLC Pro-

fessional Services $1,750.00; Vicki

Roeder Supplies $202.12; Vicky C.

DeWald Miscellaneous Expenditure

$117.66; Virco Inc Furniture and

Fixtures $9,314.28; Vocabulary

Spelling City Supplies $202.50;

Voyager Sopris Learning Miscella-

neous Expenditure $329.89;

Walmart Community BRC Supplies

$3,201.43; WarrenT Drain Cleaners

& Plum Repairs & Maintenance

Services 325.10; Wayne State Col-

lege Miscellaneous Expenditure

$45.00; Weingart Design Miscella-

neous Expenditure $775.28; West

Music Company Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $432.48; West Music

Company Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $1,400.90; Woodworker's

Supply Inc Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $234.02; World's Finest Choc-

olate Miscellaneous Expenditure

$3,095.00; WPCIWestern Path

Consult Inc Drug Testing $212.00;

Yandas Music TechnologyRelated

Hardware $4,705.68; Yellow Dog

Networks Professional Services

$9,247.42.

SPECIAL BUILDING FUND

CLAIMS TO REPORT FOR NO-

VEMBER 2020

VENDOR DESCRIPTION

AMOUNT

BD Construction Building Ac-

quitions and Improvements

$134,086.30; Geiser Construction

Building Acquitions and Improve-

ments $16,910.00; Lawn Builders

Building Acquitions and Improve-

ments $6,435.00; WILKINS Archi-

tectureDesignPlanning Building Ac-

quitions and Improvements

$17,601.00; WILKINS Architec-

tureDesignPlanning Building Ac-

quitions and Improvements

$3,624.02.

ZNEZ N13,1t

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

public hearings will be held by the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners on Tuesday, November 24,

2020, at 9:15 o’clock a.m., at the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners’ Room, located at the Buf-

falo County Courthouse, 1512 Cen-

tral Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments on Amend-

ments to “The Greens at Prairie

Hills First” Preliminary Plat AND on

the application for the Final Plat of

“The Greens at Prairie Hills First”,

filed by Miller & Associates Con-

sulting Engineers, P.C., on behalf

of Highway 10 Development,

L.L.C., for property described as

Part of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 36, Township 11 North,

Range 16 West of the Sixth Princi-

pal Meridian, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska.

Complete legal descriptions are

on file with Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator or County Clerk.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator but may be modified

up to 24 hours prior to said meet-

ing.

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

ZNEZ N13,1t

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC

 

At its regular meeting on Tues-

day, November 10, 2020, the Kear-

ney City Council passed and ap-

proved according to law and

adopted the following ordinances

to be published in pamphlet form:

Ordinance No. 8453 vacating a

14-foot-wide alley as it abuts Lots

1 through 14, Block 15, Whitea-

ker's Grove Addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska.

Ordinance No. 8454 vacating all

of Banner Avenue as it abuts Lots

2, 3 and 4, Block One on the West

and Lot 1, Block Two on the East,

all in Pete's Town & Country Addi-

tion, a subdivision being part of

Government Lots 4 and 5 located

in the Southwest Quarter of Section

29, Township 9 North, Range 15

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska AND Lot 1,

Northeast Industrial Fourth Subdivi-

sion, a subdivision being part of

Government Lot 1 and 5 located in

the Southwest Quarter of Section

29, Township 9 North, Range 15

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska.

Ordinance No. 8455 rezoning

from District C-3, General Com-

mercial District to District C-3/PD,

General Commercial/Planned De-

velopment Overlay District for

property described as Lot 1, Block

Two, Pete's Town & Country Addi-

tion, a subdivision being part of

Government Lots 4 and 5 located

in the Southwest Quarter of Section

29, Township 9 North, Range 15

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska; AND the West

Half of the to be vacated Banner

Avenue in Pete's Town & Country

Addition, a subdivision being part

of Government Lots 4 and 5 lo-

cated in the Southwest Quarter of

Section 29, Township 9 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (Nort-

heast corner of 39th Street and An-

telope Avenue).

Ordinance No. 8456 rezoning

from District AG, Agricultural Dis-

trict to District C-2, Community

Commercial District for property

described as a tract of land being

part of the Northeast Quarter of the

Northeast Quarter, Section 26,

Township 9 North, Range 16 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska (Northwest corner of

54th Street and 2nd Avenue).

Copies of these ordinances, as

published in pamphlet form, are

available to the public at the Office

of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska.

PEGGY EYNETICH

DEPUTY CITY CLERK

ZNEZ N13,1t

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF

VAUGHN BOMBECK,

DECEASED

CASE NO PR20-167

 

Notice is hereby given that a Pe-

tition for Formal Probate of Will of

said Deceased, Determination of

Heirs, and Appointment of Melissa

L. Willis as Personal Representative

has been filed and is set for hearing

in the County Court of Buffalo

Coutny, Nebraska, located at Kear-

ney, Nebraska on Dec. 2, 2020, at

1:30 p.m.

Sharmin Gonzalez

Clerk of the Buffalo County Court

1512 Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

Amy L. Bowman, #23226

Parker, Grossart, & Bahensky,

L.L.P.

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

ZNEZ O30,N6,N13

