Legal notices: November 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Separate sealed BIDS will be re-
ceived at the Office of the Buffalo
County Clerk by the Buffalo County
Board of Commissioners, 1512
Central Avenue, Kearney, Ne-
braska, on November 24, 2020 until
10:00 AM, Local Time, and then
such BIDS shall be publicly opened
and read aloud for furnishing all
equipment, labor, materials and ap-
purtenances required to construct
approximately 3,180 Tons of As-
phaltic Concrete Type SPR, 2,980
Tons of Asphaltic Concrete Type
SLX, 133.4 Sta. Cold Milling (Class
3), 4.42 Sta. Cold Milling (Class 3A)
and other such work as may be in-
cidental to 2021 ASPHALT RE-
SURFACING.
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners reserves the right
to reject any or all bids; and to
waive irregularities or informalities
to accept the BID it deems most
beneficial. Bids received after the
specified time of closing will be re-
turned unopened. The Owner will
accept only those sealed bids, ei-
ther hand delivered or received via
U.S. Mail or other commercial car-
rier. Items transmitted by facsimile
or electronically will not be ac-
cepted.
The Contract Documents may be
examined at the following loca-
tions:
Miller & Associates
Consulting Engineers, P.C.
1111 Central Ave.
Kearney, NE 68847
Buffalo County Highway Depart-
ment
9730 Antelope Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
Copies of the Contract Docu-
ments may be obtained at the of-
fice of Miller & Associates, Consult-
ing Engineers, P.C. located at 1111
Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847, Tele-
phone 308/234-6456 upon pay-
ment of $50 for each half-size set.
Full-size sets of documents will be
available for $75. Any PLAN
HOLDER, upon returning the CON-
TRACT DOCUMENTS within four-
teen (14) days of the BID OPEN-
ING, and in good condition, will be
refunded $10. A complete set of
electronic copies of drawings,
specifications, contract documents
and proposal form may be ob-
tained from www.miller-eng-
ineers.com for a fee of $30.00
(non-refundable). Once logged into
the website, go to "Bidding Docu-
ments" [in the upper right-hand
corner of the homepage] and you
can select the set of documents to
download.
The Owner is an equal opportu-
nity employer and requires all con-
tractors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations.
The Owner, in accordance with
Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of
1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d
to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of
Federal Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/hand-
icap in consideration for an award.
Each BIDDER will be required to
submit with his proposal, a certified
check, cashier's check or bid bond
made payable, without condition,
to the Buffalo County Clerk, Kear-
ney, Nebraska, in an amount equal
to five percent (5%) of the pro-
posal.
Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners
SNYDER, HILLIARD & COCHRAN, P.C., L.L.O.
NOTICE OF DEFAULT
Pursuant to the Deed of Trust ex-
ecuted by Cooper Benjamin, LLC,
Trustee of 5308 PLP Trust, as Trus-
tor, in which Exchange Bank is the
Lender and Beneficiary, and Ex-
change Bank is named as the origi-
nal Trustee, and filed for record on
May 25, 2016, and recorded as
Inst. 2016-02977, Records of Buf-
falo County Register of Deeds, af-
fecting the following described real
estate, to wit:
Unit A, Parklane Professional
Condominiums, an addition to the
City of Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska, as laid out on Lot 3,
Block 1, Skyview Addition, an addi-
tion to the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, EXCEPTING
HOWEVER, the South 245.0 feet
thereof according to the Declara-
tion recorded on January 24, 2007,
as Inst. No. 2007-565
notice is hereby given that the
Trustor has committed a breach of
an obligation for
which the trust property was con-
veyed as security, to-wit: failure to
make payments when due under
the promissory notes secured by
the Deed of Trust. If the breach is
not cured within the time permitted
by Nebraska Law, or the time per-
mitted by the Deed of Trust and
any notices given pursuant thereto,
the Trustee will exercise the power
of sale contained within the Deed
of Trust.
Michael R. Snyder, Successor
Trustee SNYDER HILLIARD & COCHRAN,
LLO
P O Box 1414 Kearney, Nebraska 68848 (308) 234-2700 msnyder@snyderandhilliard.com
NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY
STORAGE DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Christian
Zermeno the contents of unit #C29.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Fox Creek Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website www.sto-
rageauctions.com. Auction is only
online. Auction will begin Sunday
November 15, 2020. Items will be
sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUUNTY,
NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF DARVIN L.
FULLMER, JR., DECEASED
CASE No. P20-171
Notice is hereby given that on
Oct. 30, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said deceased and that Franca
Odilia Fullmer, whose address is
4616 Linden Drive, Kearney, NE
68847, was informally appointed by
the Registrar as personal repre-
sentative of this estate. Creditors of
this estate must file their claims
with this Court on or before Jan. 6,
2021, or be forever barred.
Clerk Magistrate of the County
Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
Parker Grossart & Bahensky, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
Notice of Organization
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
Graves Consulting, LLC, a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company,
is organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska, with its regis-
tered office at 6190 Standage
Place, Kearney, NE 68845. Its des-
ignated office is 6190 Standage
Place, Kearney, NE 68845. Its reg-
istered agent at such address is
Lyndsey Graves.
The general nature of its business
is to engage in and to do any lawful
act concerning any and all lawful
business, for which a limited liabil-
ity company may be organized un-
der the laws of Nebraska, except
for banking or insurance, and for all
other purposes authorized by law.
The limited liability company was
formed on the 24th day of October,
2020 and it shall have perpetual ex-
istence. The affairs of the Com-
pany shall be conducted by its
Members pursuant to an Operating
Agreement duly adopted by the
Company.
Malcom, Nelsen & Windrum Law
Office
Attorney for:
Graves Consulting, LLC
PO Box 174
Cozad, NE 69130
(308)784-2048
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
INVITATION FOR BIDS
Sealed bids for the construction
of 2020 Part 2 Improvements, 31st
Street from D Avenue to G Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska will be received
by City of Kearney, at the office of
the City Clerk, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska, until 2:00 P.M.
local time on November 17, 2020,
at which time the Bids received will
be publicly opened and read aloud
in the City Council Chambers.
The project consists of con-
structing: the removal and replace-
ment of approximately 5500 SY of
paving on 31st Street from D Ave-
nue to G Avenue. The project also
consists of curb and gutter, drive-
way and sidewalk pavement re-
moval and replacement, approxi-
mately 1100 LF 12" DIP water
main, 150 LF 8" DIP water main
and associated appurtenances,
sanitary improvements, storm im-
provements and all other associ-
ated work as indicated on the
drawings and within the specifica-
tions.
Bids shall be on a unit price ba-
sis.
A pre-bid conference will not be
held.
Bid security shall be furnished in
accordance with the Instruction to
Bidders. The check(s) or bond(s)
shall be made payable to the City
of Kearney, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, NE 68847 as security
that the bidder(s) to whom the
award(s) are made will enter into
contract to build the improvements
bid upon and furnish the required
bonds and insurance.
The envelopes containing bids
shall be marked as follows:
City of Kearney
c/o Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
Proposal For:
2020 Part 2 Improvements; 31st
Street from D Avenue to G Avenue
Kearney, Nebraska
Bids Received: November 17, 2020
2:00 p.m. Local Time
18 East 22nd Street
Kearney, NE 68848
The Owner is an equal opportu-
nity employer and requires all con-
tractors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations. The
Owner, in accordance with Title VI
of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78
Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to
2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-
eral Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/hand-
icap in consideration for an award.
The Issuing Office for the Bidd-
ing Documents is: Olsson, 6415
2nd Avenue, Suite 1, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68847. Questions should
be directed to Jacob Reiter, Engi-
neer, at 308-708-7642 or
Bidding Documents also may
be examined at:
¢ Olsson, 6415 2nd Avenue,
Suite 1, Kearney, Nebraska 68847
¢ City of Kearney, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska
68847
¢ Lincoln Builder's Bureau,
5910 South 58th Street, Suite C,
Lincoln, Nebraska 68516
¢ Omaha Builders Exchange,
4159 South 94th Street, Omaha,
Nebraska 68127
¢ Master Builders of Iowa,
221 Park Street, Des Moines, Iowa
50309
A complete set of electronic
plans, specifications, contract doc-
uments and proposal form may be
obtained from www.questcdn.com
for a fee of $20.00 (non-refund-
able). Once logged into the site, in-
sert eBidDoc project number
6839909 - 2020 Part 2 Improve-
ments 31st Street from D Avenue
to G Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska.
A complete set of electronic
plans, specifications, contract doc-
uments and proposal form on a CD
may be obtained from the Issuing
office for a non-refundable charge
of $40.00.
A complete set of printed plans,
specifications, contract documents
and proposal form may be ob-
tained from the Issuing office for a
non-refundable charge of $60.00.
Unsuccessful bidders are re-
quested to return the plans and
specifications.
Each successful bidder shall
supply a Performance Bond and a
Payment Bond executed by a cor-
porate surety licensed in the State
of Nebraska in an amount equal to
100 percent of the contract price as
part of his contract.
The City of Kearney reserves
the right to accept any bid which it
deems most advantageous to the
City, and to reject any or all bids
submitted and to hold as many
bids as it desires for consideration
for a period of sixty (60) days after
the bids are open.
Published upon the order of the
City Council of Kearney, Nebraska
Randy Buschkoetter, Vice-Pre-
sident of the Council
ATTEST:
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
DOWNING, ALEXANDER & WOOD
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that,
KEGLEY TRANSPORTATION, LLC,
a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany, is organized under the laws
of the State of Nebraska, with its
designated office at 411 2nd
Street, Gibbon, NE 68840. The
name and address of the initial reg-
istered agent is Kent D. Kegley,
411 2nd Street, Gibbon, Ne 68840.
The general nature of its business
is to engage in and to do any lawful
act concerning any and all lawful
business, other than banking or
insurance, for which a Limited Lia-
bility Company may be organized
under the laws of Nebraska, and
for all other purposes authorized by
law, to the same extent as natural
persons might or could do. The
Limited Liability Company was
formed on November 9, 2020 and
has perpetual existence. Its affairs
shall be conducted by the Manager
pursuant to an Operating Agree-
ment duly adopted by the Com-
pany.
Carla J. Alexander
Downing, Alexander & Wood
P.O. Box 744
Kearney, NE 68848-0744
PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF NORMAN L.
RICHARDSON, DECEASED
Case No. PR20-156
Notice is hereby given that on
October 22, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Duane W. Hagan, whose address is
1010 East 9th Street, Ogallala, Ne-
braska 69153, was appointed by
the Court a Personal Representa-
tive of the estate. Creditors if this
estate must file their claims with
this Court on or before December
30, 2020 or be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate
1512 Centeral Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
Brian R. Symington
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY L.L.P.
P.O. Box 1600, 1516 1st Avenue
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Lee A. Rodehorst,
Deceased.
Estate No. PR20-175
Notice is hereby given that on
November 5, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written
Statement of Informal Probate of
the Will of said Deceased and that
April J. Roggasch, whose address
is 18895 Grove Road, Riverdale,
NE 68870, was informally ap-
pointed by the Registrar as Per-
sonal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before January, 13, 2021 or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzalez
Clerk Magistrate
Buffalo County Court
Tye & Rowling PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
308-237-3155
KEARNEY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
DISTRICT #7
CLAIMS TO BE PAID IN
NOVEMBER 2020
PUBLICATION OF CHECKS
VENDOR DESCRIPTION
AMOUNT
24 Hour Tees / DripShip Supplies
$24.00; ACE Irrigation Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $63.68; Adventure
to Success Child Development
Professional Services $2,265.00;
Alexandra Hehnke Professional
Services $196.00; All City Garage
Door LLC Repairs & Maintenance
Services $300.00; All Makes Sup-
plies $188.66; All Makes Supplies
$300.00; All Makes Supplies
$250.00; All Makes Supplies
$250.00; All Makes Auto Supply Ti-
res and Parts $590.97; Almquist
Maltzahn Galawa Luth Profes-
sional Services $720.00; Alpha Re-
habilitation Pupil Services $120.03;
Alyscia M. Sidlo Professional Ser-
vices $180.00; Alyse Pflanz Profes-
sional Services $150.00; Alyssa
Prososki Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $37.97; Amazon Capital Ser-
vices Supplies $16,861.70; Amy
Otto Travel $16.85; Amy Otto
Travel $7.73; Andrew Winscot Pro-
fessional Services $125.00; Angela
F Runnells Professional Services
$240.00; Angelica Johnson
Childcare Professional Services
$1,588.00; Anna Burkink Profes-
sional Services $90.00; Anthony
Cordova Professional Services
$120.00; Apple Inc Repairs & Main-
tenance Services $336.02; Apple
Market Food $180.14; Arnold Mo-
tor Supply Supplies $4.90;
ASCDAssoc for Supv & Curriculum
Dev Miscellaneous Expenditure
$89.00; ASHA American Speech-
LangHear Assoc Dues and Fees
$225.00; Ashton Elisa Rudeen Pro-
fessional Services $65.00; Ask
Supply Co Supplies $859.23; Asso-
ciated Supply Company Inc. Sup-
plies $2,067.33; Association for
Middle School Education Dues and
Fees 249.99; AUCA Chicago Lock-
box Uniforms $1,095.81; Awards
Unlimited Supplies $1,255.65;
Awards Unlimited Supplies
$189.94; Awards Unlimited Sup-
plies $261.06; Axtell High School
Sped Tuition/Schools $1,037.12; B
& H Photo Video Supplies
$7,003.50; Bells Construction &
Curb Grinding Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $330.00; BH Media
Group Inc. Periodicals $46.05; Bill
Leach Professional Services
$150.00; Black Hills Energy Natural
Gas $191.17; Black Hills Energy
Natural Gas $0.40; Blue26 Security
LLC Supplies $7,083.27; Body
Worx Vehicle Repair $10,536.32;
BOKF, National Association Inter-
est on LongTerm Debt
$520,602.14; Boogaarts Food
Store Food $5.00; Bradlee C
Hartzog Professional Services
$50.00; Brian Haas Travel $156.40;
Brianna Lynn Melroy Supplies
$500.00; Brianna Rae Mangers
Professional Services $195.00;
Broadfoot's Sand & Gravel Incor-
porated Supplies $26.00; BS & K
Signs, Inc Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $450.00; BS & K Signs, Inc Ti-
res and Parts $2,700.00; BSN
Sports Sport Supply Grp Miscella-
neous Expenditure $2,520.00; Buf-
falo Outdoor Power LLC Supplies
$75.91; Buffalo Outdoor Power
LLC Tires and Parts $157.49;
Builders HowTo Warehouse Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure
$14,819.34; Builders HowTo Ware-
house Supplies $58.08; Builders
How To Warehouse Supplies
$100.46; Business World
ProdHastings Supplies $27.48;
Cade Connell Professional Ser-
vices $175.00; Cade Connell Pro-
fessional Services $50.00; Calena
Ohlson Professional Services
$110.00; Carl Whitney Sand &
Gravel Snow Services $1,775.40;
Carol Helleberg Contracted Educa-
tional $137.50; Carol Kenton Travel
$8.51; Carol Kenton Travel $16.22;
Carquest Auto Parts Stores Sup-
plies $26.64; Cash from Nebras-
kaLand National Bank Supplies
$554.37; CashWa Distributing Food
$114,329.33; Cassandra Marie
Harmoney Professional Services
$425.00; CDW Government Inc
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$135.09; CDW Government Inc
TechnologyRelated Hardware
$2,508.80; CED/American Electric
Supplies $81.97; Center for Educa-
tion & Employment Law Supplies
$284.95; Central Community Col-
lege GI Professional Services
$28,795.00; Chance Waggoner
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$834.99; Charter Communications
Miscellaneous Expenditure $18.40;
Charter Communications Other
Communication $10,082.01; Char-
ter Communications Other Com-
munication $23.67; Charter Com-
munications Supplies $36.85; Chel-
sea Feusner Travel $47.84; Chelsie
Palu Supplies $50.32; Cherish
Ohlman Miscellaneous Expenditure
$11.19; Chesterman Co. Food
$4,481.30; Chesterman Co. Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $132.00;
Chesterman Co. Supplies $688.30;
Children's Hospital Medical Center
Dues and Fees $300.00; Cindy
Pawloski Travel $49.34; City Of
Kearney Fuel Dept. Vehicle Gaso-
line $7,338.72; City of Kearney
Park and Recreation Miscellaneous
Expenditure $263.00; City of Kear-
ney School Resource Office Secu-
rity Officer $5,880.58; Clint Smith
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$337.50; Coach Cliff's Gaga Ball
Pits LLC Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $1,583.00; Coach Master's Inc
Vehicle Repair $1,934.27; Colum-
bus High School Dues and Fees
$150.00; Comfy Bowl Inc Supplies
$286.00; Committee for Children
Supplies $199.00; Concrete Con-
tracting Miscellaneous Expenditure
$2,528.50; Concrete Contracting
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$663.40; Conference Technologies
Inc Technology Software
$2,900.10; Coni Park Professional
Services $110.00; Construction
Rental Kearney Rentals of Equip-
ment and Vehicles $473.00; Copy-
cat Printing Inc Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $17.40; Copycat Printing
Inc Supplies $73.08; Cornhusker
International Tires and Parts
$36.44; CPI Travel $150.00; Craig
Wiedel Professional Services
$165.00; Craig Wiedel Professional
Services $130.00; Crane River The-
ater Company Inc. Miscellaneous
Expenditure $120.00; Culligan Of
Kearney Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $40.00; Culligan Of Kearney
Repairs & Maintenance Services
$172.20; Dan's Sanitation Inc Gar-
bage $122.74; Dan's Sanitation Inc
Garbage $0.26; DAS State Ac-
counting Central Finance Pur-
chased Service Telephone
$232.49; Dave Behle Professional
Services $50.00; Dave Townsend
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$236.55; David Humphrey Profes-
sional Services $120.00; Dawn
Murray Miscellaneous Expenditure
$200.00; Dawson Public Power
District Electricity $657.67; Dayne
Hinrichs Professional Services
$50.00; Dayne Hinrichs Profes-
sional Services $75.00; Deb
Baumgartner Travel $41.40; Decker
Inc. Supplies $126.30; Desiree
John Travel $3.45; Desiree John
Travel $2.99; Desiree John Travel
$38.41; Destiny Kovarik Profes-
sional Services $270.00; De-
terdings Supplies $519.94; DHHS
Licensure Unit Dues and Fees
$275.00; Discount School Supply
Supplies $818.69; Donald D Koller
Supplies $766.25; Dustin Limbach
Miscellaneous Expenditure $72.45;
Eakes Office Solutions Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $512.07; Eakes
Office Solutions Supplies
$1,607.16; Eakes Office Solutions
Supplies $732.16; Eakes Office So-
lutions Supplies $1,022.85; Eakes
Office Solutions Supplies $63.30;
Eakes Office Solutions Supplies
$256.32; Eakes Office Solutions
Supplies $137.28; Eakes Office So-
lutions Supplies $627.90; Eakes
Office Solutions Supplies $270.63;
Eakes Office Solutions Supplies
$4,484.49; Eakes Office Solutions
Supplies $309.45; Eakes Office So-
lutions Supplies $1,486.29; Eakes
Office Solutions Supplies $672.60;
Eakes Office Solutions Supplies
$136.41; Eakes Office Solutions
Supplies $1,257.88; Eakes Office
Solutions Supplies $418.11; Eakes
Office Solutions Supplies $259.92;
Eakes Office Solutions Supplies
$26.49; Eakes Office Solutions
Supplies $7,740.00; Eakes Office
Solutions Supplies $323.73; Eakes
Office Solutions Textbooks Con-
sumables $54.84; Earl May Garden
Center Supplies $94.98; Echo
Group Inc. Supplies $1,365.67;
Ecolab Supplies $330.00; Eddie D
Walters Professional Services
$110.00; Eileen's Colossal Cookies
Miscellaneous Expenditure $98.00;
Elizabeth Groneweg Miscellaneous
Expenditure $52.02; Elks Country
Golf Supplies $187.00; Emily
Shafto Professional Services
$125.00; Emily Shafto Professional
Services $125.00; Erin Swarm
Travel $37.95; ESU 10 Sped Tui-
tion/Agencies $16,979.85; ESU 3
Travel $60.00; ESU 7 Dues and
Fees $285.00; Evollve Inc. Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $1,500.00;
FactCite Supplies $151.00; Farm-
ers Union Coop Assn Vehicle Gas-
oline $1,010.25; Fastenal Company
Supplies $55.81; First Book Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $62.60; First
Book Supplies $159.69; Fletcher
Ziwoya Miscellaneous Expenditure
$55.00; Flood Communications
LLC Dues and Fees $350.00; Fly-
leaf Publishing, LLC Miscellaneous
Expenditure $1,268.27; Fred J.
Miller, Inc Supplies $2,717.00; Frog
Publications Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $188.10; Frontier Pur-
chased Service Telephone
$1,955.07; Fun Express LLC Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $79.50;
Fun Express LLC Supplies
$344.13; Funshine Express Inc.
Supplies $886.02;General Parts
LLC Supplies $992.63; Goodwin
Tucker Group Repairs & Mainte-
nance Services $2,947.19 Gopher
Sport Miscellaneous Expenditure
$561.24; Great Minds LLC Tech-
nology Software $19,827.00;Great
Minds LLC Textbooks $168.38;
Gustave A Larson Company Sup-
plies $417.56; Hawkins Inc Sup-
plies $704.50; Heartland Athletic
Conference Miscellaneous Expend-
iture $867.00; Heartland Athletic
Conference Miscellaneous Expend-
iture $117.00; Heartland Athletic
Conference Miscellaneous Expend-
iture $389.00; Heartland Refrigera-
tion LLC Repairs & Maintenance
Services $1,232.05; Hello Literacy,
Inc. Supplies $300.00; Highscope
Educational Research Supplies
$442.99; Hiland Dairy Foods Food
$27,088.54; Hobart Sales &
Service E.F. Incorporated Supplies
$323.11; Hobby Lobby Stores Inc
Supplies $376.28; Hoehner Turf Ir-
rigation Lawn Services $3,290.24;
Holmes Plumbing & Htg Supplies
$615.27; HyVee Accounts Receiva-
ble Food $382.40; Integrated Life
Choices Pupil Services $5,084.10;
IPEVO TechnologyRelated Hard-
ware $65,700.00; J W Pepper &
Son Inc Supplies $373.04; Jacob
Narverud Dues and Fees $50.00;
Jamy Elker Contracted Educational
$100.00; Jane Kirby Professional
Services $150.00; Janelle Kowalek
Miscellaneous Expenditure $78.33;
Janelle Kowalek Supplies $259.33;
Janelle Pittz Professional Services
$60.00; Janet Brandt Travel $17.48;
Janet Stephens Professional Ser-
vices $180.00; Jasmen Wright Pro-
fessional Services $210.00; Jason
Mundorf Travel $205.85; Jeana Pe-
terson Travel $85.16; Jeremy
Crump Professional Services
$70.00; Jerry Jenner Professional
Services $150.00; Jesse Florang
Travel $87.63; Jim Crosby Pro-
fessional Services $100.00 Jim
Poehlman Professional Services
$70.00; Johnstone Supply Sup-
plies $1,658.23; Johnstone Supply
Supplies $101.40; Jonathan Car-
son Dues and Fees $55.00; Jona-
than Carson Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $105.00; Jonie J Fader
Professional Services $50.00; Jun-
ior Library Guild Library Referances
$235.20; Karrie Banks Supplies
$130.30; Kate Murphy Travel
$96.66; Kathy Bokenkamp Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $172.80;
Kearney Ace Hardware Supplies
$36.57; Kearney Area Solid Landfill
City Of Kear Professional Services
$295.79; Kearney Country Club
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$1,000.00; Kearney PowerSports
Tires and Parts $326.80; Kearney
Pub SchFoundation Professional
Services $16,825.28; Kearney Pub
SchFoundation Professional Ser-
vices $11,351.33; Kearney Public
Library City of Kearney Library Re-
ferances $2,768.50; Kearney Qual-
ity Sew & Vac Repairs & Mainte-
nance Services $749.85; Kearney
Tire & Auto Service Co Vehicle Re-
pair $4,107.83; Kearney Winlectric
Co Supplies $128.36; Kearney
Winnelson Supplies $5,158.95;
Kelcee Bacon Professional Ser-
vices - $; Kelcee Bacon Profes-
sional Services $145.00; Kelli Ur-
banek Travel $97.98; Kelly
Slaymaker Miscellaneous Expend-
iture $110.00; Kelly Supply Co
Supplies $30.14; Kelsey Vavra
Professional Services $90.00; Kent
Washington Professional Services
$50.00; Kent Washington Profes-
sional Services $100.00; Kenzie
Kloke Professional Services
$165.00; Kevin Kalsbeck Rentals of
Equipment and Vehicles $108.50;
Kevin Killingsworth Professional
Services $150.00; Kidwell Repairs
& Maintenance Services $110.00;
KPS Foundation Community Serv-
ice Activities $10,000.00; Kyle Heil-
brun Travel $71.99; Lakeshore Lrng
Materials Supplies $5,280.54; Lam-
inator.com Inc Supplies 600.86;
Landmark Implement Inc Kearney
Tires and Parts $109.30; Laurie
Ann Ziems Professional Services
$1,154.00; Lawson Products Inc
Supplies $757.86; Learn2Earn Cor-
poration Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $90.00; Learning AZ Supplies
$104.95; Lee Ann Rojas Miscella-
neous Expenditure $51.55; Liberty
Hardwoods Inc Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $1,763.95; Lincoln North-
east High School Dues and Fees
$250.00; Lincoln Northeast High
School Miscellaneous Expenditure
$564.56; Lindsey Garst Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $17.21; Lips Print-
ing Service Supplies $23.88; Lisa A
Martenson Travel $20.70; Literacy
Resources LLC Supplies $172.78;
Lori Keller Travel $17.88; Lou's
Sporting Goods Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $1,475.18; Lou's Sport-
ing Goods Uniforms $4,804.98;
Macey Messbarger Miscellaneous
Expenditure $74.85; Macey Rae
Carpenter Professional Services
$270.00; Madeline Sorgea Profes-
sional Services $150.00; Mailgun
Technologies Inc Technology Soft-
ware $325.00; Makayla Harmon
Supplies $147.95; Mandy Farber
Travel $13.80; Margaret Redman
Travel $195.00; Maria Balderas
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$227.25; Mark Athow Professional
Services $150.00; Mark Walters
Professional Services $75.00; Mas-
ters True Value Furniture and Fix-
tures $2,922.50; Matheson Linweld
Supplies $1,058.26; Maverick In-
dustries Inc Professional Services
$909.50; MBA Research and Cur-
riculum Center Professional Ser-
vices $596.00; McGraw Hill School
Education Holdings LL Supplies
$298.89; McKenna L. Hubbard
Professional Services $90.00;
Mead Lumber Co Miscellaneous
Expenditure $2,071.18; Megan
Schmidt Supplies $134.08; Men-
ards Kearney Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $4,110.92; Metal Doors &
Hardware Co Supplies $1,904.00;
Mi6 Pizza, Inc Food $4,763.25; Mi-
chelle Bombeck Supplies $572.32;
Midwest Connect Postage
$1,246.58; Mindi Heese Travel
$20.24; Misko Sports Supplies
$1,689.75; Misko Sports Supplies
$540.00; Mitch Ivey Professional
Services $225.00; Mitch Ivey Pro-
fessional Services $125.00; Mitch
Olson Travel $8.97; Montague Art
Miscellaneous Expenditure $49.00;
Moonlight Embroidery & Screen
Print Miscellaneous Expenditure
$1,061.00; Moonlight Embroidery &
Screen Print Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $233.50; Moonlight Em-
broidery & Screen Print Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $451.00; Morris
Press & Office Supplies Miscella-
neous Expenditure $565.00; Morris
Press & Office Supplies Printing
Services $363.50; NACIA Dues and
Fees $455.00; NASBNE Associa-
tion of School Boards Travel
$1,538.00; Nathan LeFeber Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $27.98; Na-
tional Art & School Supplies Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $56.76;
NCS Pearson Inc Supplies
$909.28; NCSANebraska Council
of School Admin Dues and Fees
$3,015.00; NCSANebraska Council
of School Admin Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $620.00; NDE Early
Childhood Training Center Travel
$20.00; Nebraska Central Equip-
ment Co Supplies $27,022.09; Ne-
braska Public Health Envrmt Lab
Professional Services $15.00; Ne-
braska Public Power District Elec-
tricity $64,739.83; Nebraska Public
Power District Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $39.40; Nebraska Safety
Center Dues and Fees $225.00;
Nelson Furniture Inc. Miscellaneous
Expenditure $100.00; New Life As-
sembly Travel $232.84; Noah Fader
Professional Services $110.00;
Noah Fader Professional Services
$110.00; Norfolk High School Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $150.00;
Northwestern Energy Natural Gas
$2,199.72; Northwestern Energy
New Construction Miscellaneous
Expenditure $90.00; Novus Wind-
shield Repair Vehicle Repair
$90.00; NSAA Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $1,177.68; NSASSP Re-
gion IV Treasurer Dues and Fees
$100.00; O'Keefe Elevator Co Re-
pairs & Maintenance Services
$3,868.00; Omaha Music Therapy
LLC Pupil Services $715.20; One
Source Dues and Fees $31.50;
O'Reilly Automotive Inc Vehicle
Gasoline $214.99; Oticon Inc Sup-
plies $538.00; Paige Garringer
Travel $123.17; PANOGOLD Bak-
ing Co. Food $5,630.00; Patrick D
Glunz Professional Services
$55.00; Paul Simonton, Jr. Profes-
sional Services $150.00; Paul
Teaford Professional Services
$150.00; Paula Thompson Profes-
sional Services $340.00; PC Parts
Plus, LLC Repairs & Maintenance
Services $983.76; Peak Interests
LLC Food $5,184.00; PEP CO, Inc.
Professional Services $570.00;
Perry Guthery Haasa & Gessford
PC LLO Contracted Legal Services
$324.00; Personal Touches Em-
broidery Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $219.00; PetSmart Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $19.49; Pioneer
Square Brands Inc. Technolo-
gyRelated Hardware $43,400.00;
Pioneer Valley Books Supplies
$55.00; Platinum Awards & Gifts
Miscellaneous Expenditure $17.95;
Platte Valley Auto Kearney Tires
and Parts $292.05; Platte Valley
Communications Repairs & Mainte-
nance Services $1,215.21; Platte
Valley Communications Tires and
Parts $904.49; PowerSchool Pro-
fessional Services $5,905.00; Proj-
ect Lead The Way Inc Supplies
$161.50; Quiz Graphic Arts, Inc.
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$100.00; Rachel Kish Professional
Services $100.00; Rand McNally
Store Supplies $310.00; Read Nat-
urally Inc Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $1,610.00; Really Good Stuff
Inc Miscellaneous Expenditure
$61.57; Regg Carnes Professional
Services $70.00; Region IV Ele-
mentary Principals Dues and Fees
$20.00; Rena Arredondo Profes-
sional Services $90.00; RevTrak
Supplies $19.95; Rhonda Moseley
Travel $48.59; Richard Loos Pro-
fessional Services $150.00; Riddell
Supplies $403.79; Riverside As-
sessments, LLC Supplies $998.20;
Robert E Brown Jr. Professional
Services $276.00; Robert Gaulke
Professional Services $203.00;
RSR Electronics Inc Supplies
$235.73; Rustic Patch Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $158.60; Rutt's
Heating & Air Conditioning Inc Re-
pairs & Maintenance Services
$225.00; S & J Construction Pro-
fessional Services $8,944.00; S & S
Worldwide Supplies $37.05; Safe-
tyKleen Systems Inc Professional
Services $524.85; Samantha
Heuson Professional Services
$330.00; Samantha Louthan Pro-
fessional Services $137.16; Sam-
son Equipment Inc Miscellaneous
Expenditure $1,123.60; Samuel Ro-
senau Professional Services
$1,750.00; Sandra Wang Miscella-
neous Expenditure $29.88; Sara
ChapmanGomez Travel $100.91;
Sarah Plonkey Travel $8.80; Sa-
vanna Renee Snyder Professional
Services $90.00; Sayler Screen-
printing Miscellaneous Expenditure
$762.00; Sayler Screenprinting
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$1,041.00; Sayler Screenprinting
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$163.00; Sayler Screenprinting
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$436.00; Scholastic Supplies
$768.73; School Nurse Supply Inc
Supplies $360.00; School Social
Wk Assoc Of Ne SSWAN Travel
$280.00; School Specialty Inc Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $189.71;
School Specialty Inc Supplies
$175.90; Scott Anderson Profes-
sional Services $50.00; Scott John-
son Professional Services $203.00;
Select Sprayers & Equipment LLC
Tires and Parts $3.17; Shawna
Cochrane Professional Services
$60.00; Shelby Ann McKeown Pro-
fessional Services $120.00; Shelby
Riedel Mileage Paid to Parents
$339.48; Shelley Lammers Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $35.90; Sher-
winWilliams Supplies $49.18;
ShopK12, Inc. Supplies $19.99;
Shredding Solutions Supplies
$22.04; Smiling Faces Academy,
Inc. Professional Services
$1,170.00; Sonova USA, Inc Sup-
plies $278.99; Sonya Arredondo
Professional Services $90.00; SOS
Portable Toilets, Inc Miscellaneous
Expenditure $200.00; Spracklin
Chiropractic Physicals $180.00;
Stelling Brass & Winds Miscella-
neous Expenditure $8,064.00; Stel-
ling Brass & Winds Miscellaneous
Expenditure $18,466.10; Stephanie
Jacobsen Travel $40.25; Stericycle
Professional Services $60.00 ;
Stetson Buildings Products Inc
Snow Services $3,437.50; Steve
Quigley Professional Services
$150.00; Striv, Inc Supplies
$2,975.00; Sue Liveringhouse Sup-
plies $28.50; Sunbelt Rentals Rent-
als of Equipment and Vehicles
$3,008.85; Super Duper Publica-
tions Supplies $30.25; Sup-
plyWorks Supplies $347.84; Sup-
plyWorks Supplies $13,136.92; Su-
sanne Boykin Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $62.15; Sydney Ander-
son Professional Services $90.00;
Sylvia Stephens Professional Ser-
vices $120.00; TAESE/USU Techni-
cal Assist Excell Sped Travel
$800.00; Taylor Miigerl Profes-
sional Services $180.00; Teacher
Synergy Inc Supplies $184.98;
Tena McDiarmid Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $54.45; Teresa Schnoor
Supplies $357.65; Terri Bruntz Pro-
fessional Services $60.00; Tessa
Marie Lefever Professional Ser-
vices $90.00; The Big Rack Shack
Furniture and Fixtures $1,756.28;
The College Board NY Dues and
Fees $400.00; The Lockmobile
Supplies $73.50; Tiffany Davis Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $26.95;
TILL360 LLC Travel $990.00; Time
for Kids Textbooks Consumables
$2,143.35; Timothy Mcpherson
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$1,698.00; Timothy Valleau Profes-
sional Services $50.00; Timothy
Valleau Professional Services
$225.00; Tim's Auto Vehicle Acqui-
stion $36,692.00; Titan Machinery
Vehicle Repair $207.53; Todd Mo-
ritz Professional Services $150.00;
Toni Rieker Professional Services
$65.00; Tony Castillo Professional
Services $200.00; Tractor Supply
Co. Supplies $518.77; Tracy Mc-
Coy Travel $16.10; Trane Profes-
sional Services $40,955.21; TriCou-
nty Glass Inc Repairs & Mainte-
nance Services $141.25; Trisha
Abels Travel $23.92; Troy
Saulsbury Supplies $24.74; Ty
Starks Professional Services
$70.00; United Art and Education
Inc. Supplies $82.52; UNK Ath-
letic Department Dues and Fees
$200.00; UNO College of Business
Administration Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $ 10.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Advertising
$561.23; US Bank Cardmember
Service Driver License/Criminal
History $63.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Dues and
Fees $480.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Dues and
Fees $262.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Dues and
Fees $50.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Dues and
Fees $613.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $320.79; US Bank
Cardmember Service Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $89.99; US Bank
Cardmember Service Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $1,384.74; US
Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $1,332.95; US
Bank Cardmember Service Profes-
sional Services $278.26; US Bank
Cardmember Service Repairs &
Maintenance Services $39.33; US
Bank Cardmember Service Sup-
plies $119.76; US Bank
Cardmember Service Supplies
$419.77; US Bank Cardmember
Service Supplies $1,460.16; US
Bank Cardmember Service Sup-
plies $54.95; US Bank
Cardmember Service Supplies
$52.81; US Bank Cardmember
Service Supplies $182.70; US Bank
Cardmember Service Technolo-
gyRelated Hardware $1,621.00; US
Bank Cardmember Service Trans-
portation Charges $47.50; US Bank
Cardmember Service Transporta-
tion Charges $19.90; US Bank
Cardmember Service Transporta-
tion Charges $129.81; US Bank
Cardmember Service Travel
$79.00; Travel $79.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Travel
$864.00; US Bank Cardmember
Service Travel $340.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Travel
$960.00; US Foods Inc Food
$11,840.35; US Games Sport Sup-
ply Group Inc Supplies $154.87;
USI Education & Government
Sales Miscellaneous Expenditure
$1,679.95; Varsity Spirit Fashions
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$3,561.20; Vector Commissioning
Services, Inc Professional Services
$7,343.24; Verdis Group LLC Pro-
fessional Services $1,750.00; Vicki
Roeder Supplies $202.12; Vicky C.
DeWald Miscellaneous Expenditure
$117.66; Virco Inc Furniture and
Fixtures $9,314.28; Vocabulary
Spelling City Supplies $202.50;
Voyager Sopris Learning Miscella-
neous Expenditure $329.89;
Walmart Community BRC Supplies
$3,201.43; WarrenT Drain Cleaners
& Plum Repairs & Maintenance
Services 325.10; Wayne State Col-
lege Miscellaneous Expenditure
$45.00; Weingart Design Miscella-
neous Expenditure $775.28; West
Music Company Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $432.48; West Music
Company Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $1,400.90; Woodworker's
Supply Inc Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $234.02; World's Finest Choc-
olate Miscellaneous Expenditure
$3,095.00; WPCIWestern Path
Consult Inc Drug Testing $212.00;
Yandas Music TechnologyRelated
Hardware $4,705.68; Yellow Dog
Networks Professional Services
$9,247.42.
SPECIAL BUILDING FUND
CLAIMS TO REPORT FOR NO-
VEMBER 2020
VENDOR DESCRIPTION
AMOUNT
BD Construction Building Ac-
quitions and Improvements
$134,086.30; Geiser Construction
Building Acquitions and Improve-
ments $16,910.00; Lawn Builders
Building Acquitions and Improve-
ments $6,435.00; WILKINS Archi-
tectureDesignPlanning Building Ac-
quitions and Improvements
$17,601.00; WILKINS Architec-
tureDesignPlanning Building Ac-
quitions and Improvements
$3,624.02.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
COMMISSIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
public hearings will be held by the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners on Tuesday, November 24,
2020, at 9:15 o’clock a.m., at the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners’ Room, located at the Buf-
falo County Courthouse, 1512 Cen-
tral Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska.
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments on Amend-
ments to “The Greens at Prairie
Hills First” Preliminary Plat AND on
the application for the Final Plat of
“The Greens at Prairie Hills First”,
filed by Miller & Associates Con-
sulting Engineers, P.C., on behalf
of Highway 10 Development,
L.L.C., for property described as
Part of the Northwest Quarter of
Section 36, Township 11 North,
Range 16 West of the Sixth Princi-
pal Meridian, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska.
Complete legal descriptions are
on file with Buffalo County Zoning
Administrator or County Clerk.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Zoning
Administrator but may be modified
up to 24 hours prior to said meet-
ing.
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC
At its regular meeting on Tues-
day, November 10, 2020, the Kear-
ney City Council passed and ap-
proved according to law and
adopted the following ordinances
to be published in pamphlet form:
Ordinance No. 8453 vacating a
14-foot-wide alley as it abuts Lots
1 through 14, Block 15, Whitea-
ker's Grove Addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska.
Ordinance No. 8454 vacating all
of Banner Avenue as it abuts Lots
2, 3 and 4, Block One on the West
and Lot 1, Block Two on the East,
all in Pete's Town & Country Addi-
tion, a subdivision being part of
Government Lots 4 and 5 located
in the Southwest Quarter of Section
29, Township 9 North, Range 15
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska AND Lot 1,
Northeast Industrial Fourth Subdivi-
sion, a subdivision being part of
Government Lot 1 and 5 located in
the Southwest Quarter of Section
29, Township 9 North, Range 15
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska.
Ordinance No. 8455 rezoning
from District C-3, General Com-
mercial District to District C-3/PD,
General Commercial/Planned De-
velopment Overlay District for
property described as Lot 1, Block
Two, Pete's Town & Country Addi-
tion, a subdivision being part of
Government Lots 4 and 5 located
in the Southwest Quarter of Section
29, Township 9 North, Range 15
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska; AND the West
Half of the to be vacated Banner
Avenue in Pete's Town & Country
Addition, a subdivision being part
of Government Lots 4 and 5 lo-
cated in the Southwest Quarter of
Section 29, Township 9 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (Nort-
heast corner of 39th Street and An-
telope Avenue).
Ordinance No. 8456 rezoning
from District AG, Agricultural Dis-
trict to District C-2, Community
Commercial District for property
described as a tract of land being
part of the Northeast Quarter of the
Northeast Quarter, Section 26,
Township 9 North, Range 16 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska (Northwest corner of
54th Street and 2nd Avenue).
Copies of these ordinances, as
published in pamphlet form, are
available to the public at the Office
of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska.
PEGGY EYNETICH
DEPUTY CITY CLERK
PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF
VAUGHN BOMBECK,
DECEASED
CASE NO PR20-167
Notice is hereby given that a Pe-
tition for Formal Probate of Will of
said Deceased, Determination of
Heirs, and Appointment of Melissa
L. Willis as Personal Representative
has been filed and is set for hearing
in the County Court of Buffalo
Coutny, Nebraska, located at Kear-
ney, Nebraska on Dec. 2, 2020, at
1:30 p.m.
Sharmin Gonzalez
Clerk of the Buffalo County Court
1512 Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
Amy L. Bowman, #23226
Parker, Grossart, & Bahensky,
L.L.P.
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
