 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Legal notices: November 12, 2020

Legal notices: November 12, 2020

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

AR PAINTING, LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

 

Notice is hereby given that AR

Painting, LLC, a Nebraska Limited

Liability Company, has been orga

ized under the Nebraska Limited Li-

ability Company Act. The address

of its designated office is 1922 9th

Avenue, Kearney, NE 68845. The

name and address of the registered

agent for service of process in the

state of Nebraska is USCA, Inc.,

1603 Farnam Street, Omaha, NE

68102.

AR Painting, LLC commenced

business on, October 19, 2020,

and the general nature of its busi-

ness is for exterior and interior

painting.

Organizer:

LegalZoom.com, Inc.,

101 N. Brand Avenue, 10th Floor,

Glendale, CA 91203

ZNEZ N5,N12,N19

 

NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY

STORAGE DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Christian

Zermeno the contents of unit #C29.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Fox Creek Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website www.sto-

rageauctions.com. Auction is only

online. Auction will begin Sunday

November 15, 2020. Items will be

sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

ZNEZ N7,N9,N10,N11,N12,

N13,N14

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

DONE DEALIN INVESTMENTS,

LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that, Done

Dealin Investments, LLC, (hereina-

fter referred to as the "Company")

is organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska. The street and

mailing address of the Company's

initial designated office is 1419

Central Avenue, PO Box 636, Kear-

ney, NE 68848-0636. The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Thomas W. Tye II,

whose street and mailing address

is 1419 Central Avenue, PO Box

636, Kearney, NE 68848-0636.

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

ZNEZ N5,N12,N19

ARTICLES OF DISSOLUTION

OF

JRNR, INC.

 

Pursuant to the Nebraska Model

Business Corportation Act, as set

forth in Neb. Rev. Stat. 21-201

through Neb. Rev. Stat. 21-2,232,

the undersigned Corporation

hereby submit the following Articles

of Dissolution for the purpose of

dissolving a Corportation:

1. Name of Corporation: JRNR,

INC.

2. Date of dissolution of the Cor-

poration was authorized: October,

26, 2020

3. The dissolution was approved

in the manner required by the Ne-

braska Business Corporation Act

and by the Articles of Incorporation

and was approved by sharehold-

ers:

Total No. of Votes Entitled

to be Cast: 1000

James Stucker Votes Cast FOR

500 Votes cast AGAINST 0

Randi Stucker Votes Cast FOR

500 Votes Cast AGAINST 0

4. The number cast for dissolu-

tion was sufficient for approval.

5. The effective date of this docu-

ment is December 31, 2020.

Dated this 29th Day of October,

2020.

JRNR, INC.

by James Stucker, President

Attest:

Randi Stucker, Secretary/

Treasurer

ZNEZ N5,N12,N19

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

KEMP RANCHES, LLC

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

KEMP RANCHES, LLC a Nebraska

limited liability company, has been

organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska:

I NAME OF COMPANY

The name of the limited liability

company is:

KEMP RANCHES, LLC.

II INITIAL DESIGNATED

OFFICE

The street and mailing address of

the Company=s initial designated

office in the State of Nebraska is:

4715 FIRST AVE PL

KEARNEY, NE 68848

III INITIAL AGENT & ADDRESS

The name and street and mailing

address of the Company=s initial

agent for service of process of the

company is:

CONRAD F. CONNEALY

4715 FIRST AVE PL

KEARNEY, NE 68848

CONRAD F. CONNEALY,

ORGANIZER

ZNEZ N5,N12,N19

 

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF THE

SCOTT D. MORRIS

FOUNDATION

 

Registered Office: 1419 Central

Avenue, PO Box 636, Kearney, NE

68848-0636

Registered Agent: Thomas W.

Tye II

The Corporation is organized ex-

clusively for charitable purposes

within the meaning of Section

501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue

Code and the Nebraska Nonprofit

Corporation Act. The Corporation

shall engage in any lawful business

for which a corporation may be

formed under the Nebraska Non-

profit Corporation Act. Perpetual

existence commenced on Novem-

ber 2, 2020 when the Articles of In-

corporation were filed with the Ne-

braska Secretary of State. The af-

fairs of the Corporation are to be

conducted by the Board of Direc-

tors and officers as authorized by

the Bylaws and the Board. The cor-

poration is a public benefit non-

profit corporation which will have

no members.

Thomas W. Tye II,

Incorporator

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

P.O. Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

ZNEZ N5,N12,N19

 

LEGAL NOTICE

 

The November 2020 meeting of

the Board of Directors of Nebraska

Public Power District will be held

Wednesday and Thursday, No-

vember 18-19, 2020, in the Board

Room at NPPD's General Office,

1414 15th Street, Columbus, Ne-

braska. NPPD Board committees

will also meet November 18-19, in

the Board Room at the Columbus

General Office.

The schedule for NPPD's No-

vember 2020 Board meeting is as

follows:

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 18,

2020

Board Governance and Strate-

gic Planning Committee - 1:00

p.m.

NPPD Board of Directors Meet-

ing, General Counsel Report - fol-

lowing Board Governance and

Strategic Planning Committee

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19,

2020

Budget Committee - 8:30 a.m.

Energy Supply Committee - fol-

lowing Budget Committee

Customer and Support Ser-

vices Committee - following En-

ergy Supply Committee

Board Strategic Business Mat-

ters - following Customer and Sup-

port Services Committee

NPPD Board of Directors Meet-

ing - following Board Strategic

Business Session

Nuclear Committee of the

Whole - will meet as part of the

Board of Directors Meeting

Public Comments - 10:30 a.m.,

Board Room

The public will be able to watch a

live video stream of the Board of

Directors Meeting on Thursday,

November 19, by accessing

www.nppd.com/ via computer. The

video stream is expected to begin

at approximately 10:30 a.m. with

Strategic Business Matters; further

schedule updates will be available

on NPPD's website the morning of

October 8. Committee meetings

will not be video streamed (the Nu-

clear Committee is a committee of

the whole and will meet as part of

the regular Board of Directors

Meeting).

It is possible that portions of the

November 18-19, 2020, meetings

will be held in Executive Session.

Agendas for these meetings are

kept continuously current and are

available for public inspection dur-

ing business hours at the office of

the Assistant Secretary at the Co-

lumbus General Office, Columbus,

Nebraska, or online at

https://www.nppd.com/about-u-

s/live-streaming. The agenda for

the November 19, 2020, meeting

includes, among other matters: (1)

consideration of the 2021 Revenue

and Expense and Capital Projects

Budgets, which proposed budgets

are available for public inspection

during business hours at the office

of the Assistant Secretary at the

Columbus General Office, Colum-

bus, Nebraska; and (2) considera-

tion of approval of the annual up-

date to the NPPD rate formula tem-

plate to determine annual revenue

requirements and associated

NPPD transmission service rates

for customers taking transmission

service over NPPD's transmission

facilities under the Southwest

Power Pool (SPP) Open Access

Transmission Tariff, which rates are

proposed to become effective for

service provided on and after Janu-

ary 1, 2021.

Due to issues surrounding

COVID-19, all in-person meeting

participants are encouraged to

wear face coverings, and compli-

mentary masks and face shields

will be available upon arrival at the

General Office facility. Due to the

need to social distance, seating in

the Board room will be limited to

the Board of Directors and NPPD

executive staff, and on-site guests

will likely be asked to participate

from overflow rooms.

NEBRASKA PUB-

LIC POWER DISTRICT

ZNEZ N12,1t

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

S&D WOLF DESIGNS, LLC

 

The applicant, S&D Wolf De-

signs,LLC, located at 1607 E 46th

Street Place, Kearney, NE 68847,

has applied for registration of the

trade name "Steve Wolf Designs",

with the general nature of the busi-

ness branding and graphic designs

services. Applicant is a Texas Lim-

ited Liability Company, with author-

ity to transact within Nebraska. The

trade name has been used in Ne-

braska since October 28, 2020. The

date of filing is October 30, 2020.

ZNEZ N5,N12,N19

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF

SCOTT D. & ROCHELLE L.

MORRIS FOUNDATION

 

Registered Office: 1419 Central

Avenue, PO Box 636, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68848-0636

Registered Agent: Thomas W.

Tye II

The Corporation is organized ex-

clusively for charitable purposes

within the meaning of Section

501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue

Code and the Nebraska Nonprofit

Corporation Act. The Corporation

shall engage in any lawful business

for which a corporation may be

formed under the Nebraska Non-

profit Corporation Act. Perpetual

existence commenced on Novem-

ber 2, 2020, when the Articles of In-

corporation were filed with the Ne-

braska Secretary of State. The af-

fairs of the Corporation are to be

conducted by the Board of Direc-

tors and officers as authorized by

the Bylaws and the Board. The cor-

poration is a public benefit non-

profit corporation which will have

no members.

Thomas W. Tye II,

Incorporator

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

 

ZNEZ N5,N12,N19

 

NOTICE

 

The Regular Meeting of the

Board of Commissioners of the

Kearney Housing Agency will be

held on Thursday, November 19,

2020, at 7:00p.m. at the Kearney

Housing Agency Conference

Room, 2715 Avenue I, Kearney,

Nebraska.

The meeting is open to the pub-

lic. An agenda of said meeting is

available for public inspection at

the Housing Agency office during

normal business hours.

ZNEZ N12,t1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News