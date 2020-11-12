Legal notices: November 12, 2020

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
AR PAINTING, LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that AR
Painting, LLC, a Nebraska Limited
Liability Company, has been orga
ized under the Nebraska Limited Li-
ability Company Act. The address
of its designated office is 1922 9th
Avenue, Kearney, NE 68845. The
name and address of the registered
agent for service of process in the
state of Nebraska is USCA, Inc.,
1603 Farnam Street, Omaha, NE
68102.
AR Painting, LLC commenced
business on, October 19, 2020,
and the general nature of its busi-
ness is for exterior and interior
painting.
Organizer:
LegalZoom.com, Inc.,
101 N. Brand Avenue, 10th Floor,
Glendale, CA 91203
NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY
STORAGE DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Christian
Zermeno the contents of unit #C29.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Fox Creek Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website www.sto-
rageauctions.com. Auction is only
online. Auction will begin Sunday
November 15, 2020. Items will be
sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
DONE DEALIN INVESTMENTS,
LLC
Notice is hereby given that, Done
Dealin Investments, LLC, (hereina-
fter referred to as the "Company")
is organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska. The street and
mailing address of the Company's
initial designated office is 1419
Central Avenue, PO Box 636, Kear-
ney, NE 68848-0636. The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Thomas W. Tye II,
whose street and mailing address
is 1419 Central Avenue, PO Box
636, Kearney, NE 68848-0636.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
ARTICLES OF DISSOLUTION
OF
JRNR, INC.
Pursuant to the Nebraska Model
Business Corportation Act, as set
forth in Neb. Rev. Stat. 21-201
through Neb. Rev. Stat. 21-2,232,
the undersigned Corporation
hereby submit the following Articles
of Dissolution for the purpose of
dissolving a Corportation:
1. Name of Corporation: JRNR,
INC.
2. Date of dissolution of the Cor-
poration was authorized: October,
26, 2020
3. The dissolution was approved
in the manner required by the Ne-
braska Business Corporation Act
and by the Articles of Incorporation
and was approved by sharehold-
ers:
Total No. of Votes Entitled
to be Cast: 1000
James Stucker Votes Cast FOR
500 Votes cast AGAINST 0
Randi Stucker Votes Cast FOR
500 Votes Cast AGAINST 0
4. The number cast for dissolu-
tion was sufficient for approval.
5. The effective date of this docu-
ment is December 31, 2020.
Dated this 29th Day of October,
2020.
JRNR, INC.
by James Stucker, President
Attest:
Randi Stucker, Secretary/
Treasurer
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
KEMP RANCHES, LLC
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
KEMP RANCHES, LLC a Nebraska
limited liability company, has been
organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska:
I NAME OF COMPANY
The name of the limited liability
company is:
KEMP RANCHES, LLC.
II INITIAL DESIGNATED
OFFICE
The street and mailing address of
the Company=s initial designated
office in the State of Nebraska is:
4715 FIRST AVE PL
KEARNEY, NE 68848
III INITIAL AGENT & ADDRESS
The name and street and mailing
address of the Company=s initial
agent for service of process of the
company is:
CONRAD F. CONNEALY
4715 FIRST AVE PL
KEARNEY, NE 68848
CONRAD F. CONNEALY,
ORGANIZER
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF THE
SCOTT D. MORRIS
FOUNDATION
Registered Office: 1419 Central
Avenue, PO Box 636, Kearney, NE
68848-0636
Registered Agent: Thomas W.
Tye II
The Corporation is organized ex-
clusively for charitable purposes
within the meaning of Section
501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue
Code and the Nebraska Nonprofit
Corporation Act. The Corporation
shall engage in any lawful business
for which a corporation may be
formed under the Nebraska Non-
profit Corporation Act. Perpetual
existence commenced on Novem-
ber 2, 2020 when the Articles of In-
corporation were filed with the Ne-
braska Secretary of State. The af-
fairs of the Corporation are to be
conducted by the Board of Direc-
tors and officers as authorized by
the Bylaws and the Board. The cor-
poration is a public benefit non-
profit corporation which will have
no members.
Thomas W. Tye II,
Incorporator
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
P.O. Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
LEGAL NOTICE
The November 2020 meeting of
the Board of Directors of Nebraska
Public Power District will be held
Wednesday and Thursday, No-
vember 18-19, 2020, in the Board
Room at NPPD's General Office,
1414 15th Street, Columbus, Ne-
braska. NPPD Board committees
will also meet November 18-19, in
the Board Room at the Columbus
General Office.
The schedule for NPPD's No-
vember 2020 Board meeting is as
follows:
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 18,
2020
Board Governance and Strate-
gic Planning Committee - 1:00
p.m.
NPPD Board of Directors Meet-
ing, General Counsel Report - fol-
lowing Board Governance and
Strategic Planning Committee
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19,
2020
Budget Committee - 8:30 a.m.
Energy Supply Committee - fol-
lowing Budget Committee
Customer and Support Ser-
vices Committee - following En-
ergy Supply Committee
Board Strategic Business Mat-
ters - following Customer and Sup-
port Services Committee
NPPD Board of Directors Meet-
ing - following Board Strategic
Business Session
Nuclear Committee of the
Whole - will meet as part of the
Board of Directors Meeting
Public Comments - 10:30 a.m.,
Board Room
The public will be able to watch a
live video stream of the Board of
Directors Meeting on Thursday,
November 19, by accessing
www.nppd.com/ via computer. The
video stream is expected to begin
at approximately 10:30 a.m. with
Strategic Business Matters; further
schedule updates will be available
on NPPD's website the morning of
October 8. Committee meetings
will not be video streamed (the Nu-
clear Committee is a committee of
the whole and will meet as part of
the regular Board of Directors
Meeting).
It is possible that portions of the
November 18-19, 2020, meetings
will be held in Executive Session.
Agendas for these meetings are
kept continuously current and are
available for public inspection dur-
ing business hours at the office of
the Assistant Secretary at the Co-
lumbus General Office, Columbus,
Nebraska, or online at
s/live-streaming. The agenda for
the November 19, 2020, meeting
includes, among other matters: (1)
consideration of the 2021 Revenue
and Expense and Capital Projects
Budgets, which proposed budgets
are available for public inspection
during business hours at the office
of the Assistant Secretary at the
Columbus General Office, Colum-
bus, Nebraska; and (2) considera-
tion of approval of the annual up-
date to the NPPD rate formula tem-
plate to determine annual revenue
requirements and associated
NPPD transmission service rates
for customers taking transmission
service over NPPD's transmission
facilities under the Southwest
Power Pool (SPP) Open Access
Transmission Tariff, which rates are
proposed to become effective for
service provided on and after Janu-
ary 1, 2021.
Due to issues surrounding
COVID-19, all in-person meeting
participants are encouraged to
wear face coverings, and compli-
mentary masks and face shields
will be available upon arrival at the
General Office facility. Due to the
need to social distance, seating in
the Board room will be limited to
the Board of Directors and NPPD
executive staff, and on-site guests
will likely be asked to participate
from overflow rooms.
NEBRASKA PUB-
LIC POWER DISTRICT
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
S&D WOLF DESIGNS, LLC
The applicant, S&D Wolf De-
signs,LLC, located at 1607 E 46th
Street Place, Kearney, NE 68847,
has applied for registration of the
trade name "Steve Wolf Designs",
with the general nature of the busi-
ness branding and graphic designs
services. Applicant is a Texas Lim-
ited Liability Company, with author-
ity to transact within Nebraska. The
trade name has been used in Ne-
braska since October 28, 2020. The
date of filing is October 30, 2020.
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF
SCOTT D. & ROCHELLE L.
MORRIS FOUNDATION
Registered Office: 1419 Central
Avenue, PO Box 636, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68848-0636
Registered Agent: Thomas W.
Tye II
The Corporation is organized ex-
clusively for charitable purposes
within the meaning of Section
501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue
Code and the Nebraska Nonprofit
Corporation Act. The Corporation
shall engage in any lawful business
for which a corporation may be
formed under the Nebraska Non-
profit Corporation Act. Perpetual
existence commenced on Novem-
ber 2, 2020, when the Articles of In-
corporation were filed with the Ne-
braska Secretary of State. The af-
fairs of the Corporation are to be
conducted by the Board of Direc-
tors and officers as authorized by
the Bylaws and the Board. The cor-
poration is a public benefit non-
profit corporation which will have
no members.
Thomas W. Tye II,
Incorporator
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
NOTICE
The Regular Meeting of the
Board of Commissioners of the
Kearney Housing Agency will be
held on Thursday, November 19,
2020, at 7:00p.m. at the Kearney
Housing Agency Conference
Room, 2715 Avenue I, Kearney,
Nebraska.
The meeting is open to the pub-
lic. An agenda of said meeting is
available for public inspection at
the Housing Agency office during
normal business hours.
