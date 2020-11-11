Legal notices: November 11, 2020

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
ANNLOU FARMS, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that the
undersigned has formed a limited
liability company under the Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company
Act:
1. The name of the limited lia-
bility company is AnnLou Farms,
L.L.C.
2. The address of the registered
office of the limited liability com-
pany is 30 E. 48th Street, Kearney,
NE 68847.
3. This company is organized to
engage in and to do any lawful act
relating to management of a farm-
ing operation, as well as any and all
lawful business other than banking
or insurance, for which a limited lia-
bility company may be organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska.
4. The period of duration of the
Company is perpetual.
5. The affairs of the limited liabil-
ity company are to be conducted
by members who are managers
and such other officers as may be
provided for in the Operating
Agreement.
/s/Janet A. Broeker, Member
Douglas R. Walker, #16953
Duncan, Duncan, Walker & Sche-
nker, P.C., L.L.O.
325 Ogden Street, Box 67
Oxford, Nebraska 68967
308/824-3231
NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY
STORAGE DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Christian
Zermeno the contents of unit #C29.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Fox Creek Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website www.sto-
rageauctions.com. Auction is only
online. Auction will begin Sunday
November 15, 2020. Items will be
sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Ex-
press Hydration LLC (the
"Company") has been organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The designated office of
the Company is 4103 Ave. F, Kear-
ney, NE 68847. The registered
agent of the Company is USCA,
Inc., 1603 Farnam Street, Omaha,
NE, 68102. The general nature of
the business will be to engage in
the transaction of any or all lawful
business, for which a limited liabil-
ity company may be organized un-
der the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The LLC was filed with the
State of Nebraska October 08
2020.
Organizer Name:
LegalZoom.com, Inc.
NOTICE OF AMENDMENT
OF CERTIFICATE OF
ORGANIZATION
HEARTHSTONE
COUNSELING, LLC
A Nebraska Limited Liability
Company
Notice is hereby given that
HEARTHSTONE COUNSELING,
LLC, has filed an Amended Certifi-
cate of Organization to change the
name of the Registered Agent to
Marissa A. Davala and to change
the members to Marissa A. Davala
and Jason D. Davala.
Mary J. Livingston
Attorney at Law
724 W. Koeing
P.O. Box 1563
Grand Island, NE 68802
NOTICE OF SUIT
TO: MICHAEL WILLETS, 1515 H
Ave, Cozad NE 69130, you are
hereby notified that on August 6,
2020, American Family Mutual Ins.
Co. filed a suit against you in the
Buffalo County Court at docket
CI20-1513, the object in prayer of
which was to secure a judgment
against you in the amount of
$12,721.48, together with court
costs, interest and attorney's fees
as allowed by law. Unless you file
your Answer with the Buffalo
County Court on or before the 18
day of December , 2020, the Peti-
tion against you will be considered
as true and judgment will be en-
tered against you accordingly. By:
Dennis P. Lee #16296
Jake T. Houlihan #26807
Lee Law Office
2433 S. 130th Circle, Suite 300
Omaha, NE 68144
Ph: (402) 334-8055 Fax: (402)
334-8072
Notice of Meeting
A regular meeting of the Board of
Governors of Central Community
College Area will be held at 1:00
p.m., Thursday, November 19,
2020, in the College Administrative
Offices, 3134 West Highway 34,
Grand Island, NE. The agenda for
the meeting, which shall be kept
continually current, shall be readily
available for public inspection at
the office of the College President,
3134 West Highway 34, Grand Is-
land, NE and posted on the College
Website: https://mee-
nization/CCC. A live video stream
of the meeting can be viewed at
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
PURPLE AG SERVICE, LLC
Notice is hereby given that
Purple Ag Service, LLC (hereinafter
referred to as "the Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mail-
ing address of the Company's ini-
tial designated office is 4805 14th
Avenue Place, Kearney, Nebraska
68845. The initial agent for service
of process of the Company is Amy
L. Cope, whose street and mailing
address and post office box num-
ber, if any, is 4805 14th Avenue
Place, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
Dated: October 27, 2020.
Amy L. Cope, Organizer
