Legal notices: November 11, 2020

Legal notices: November 11, 2020

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

ANNLOU FARMS, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that the

undersigned has formed a limited

liability company under the Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company

Act:

1. The name of the limited lia-

bility company is AnnLou Farms,

L.L.C.

2. The address of the registered

office of the limited liability com-

pany is 30 E. 48th Street, Kearney,

NE 68847.

3. This company is organized to

engage in and to do any lawful act

relating to management of a farm-

ing operation, as well as any and all

lawful business other than banking

or insurance, for which a limited lia-

bility company may be organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska.

4. The period of duration of the

Company is perpetual.

5. The affairs of the limited liabil-

ity company are to be conducted

by members who are managers

and such other officers as may be

provided for in the Operating

Agreement.

/s/Janet A. Broeker, Member

Douglas R. Walker, #16953

Duncan, Duncan, Walker & Sche-

nker, P.C., L.L.O.

325 Ogden Street, Box 67

Oxford, Nebraska 68967

308/824-3231

NZEZ O28,N4,N11

NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY

STORAGE DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Christian

Zermeno the contents of unit #C29.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Fox Creek Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website www.sto-

rageauctions.com. Auction is only

online. Auction will begin Sunday

November 15, 2020. Items will be

sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

ZNEZ N7,N9,N10,N11,N12,

N13,N14

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Ex-

press Hydration LLC (the

"Company") has been organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The designated office of

the Company is 4103 Ave. F, Kear-

ney, NE 68847. The registered

agent of the Company is USCA,

Inc., 1603 Farnam Street, Omaha,

NE, 68102. The general nature of

the business will be to engage in

the transaction of any or all lawful

business, for which a limited liabil-

ity company may be organized un-

der the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The LLC was filed with the

State of Nebraska October 08

2020.

Organizer Name:

LegalZoom.com, Inc.

ZNEZ N11,N18,N25

NOTICE OF AMENDMENT

OF CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION

HEARTHSTONE

COUNSELING, LLC

A Nebraska Limited Liability

Company

 

Notice is hereby given that

HEARTHSTONE COUNSELING,

LLC, has filed an Amended Certifi-

cate of Organization to change the

name of the Registered Agent to

Marissa A. Davala and to change

the members to Marissa A. Davala

and Jason D. Davala.

Mary J. Livingston

Attorney at Law

724 W. Koeing

P.O. Box 1563

Grand Island, NE 68802

ZNEZ N11,N18,N25

NOTICE OF SUIT

 

TO: MICHAEL WILLETS, 1515 H

Ave, Cozad NE 69130, you are

hereby notified that on August 6,

2020, American Family Mutual Ins.

Co. filed a suit against you in the

Buffalo County Court at docket

CI20-1513, the object in prayer of

which was to secure a judgment

against you in the amount of

$12,721.48, together with court

costs, interest and attorney's fees

as allowed by law. Unless you file

your Answer with the Buffalo

County Court on or before the 18

day of December , 2020, the Peti-

tion against you will be considered

as true and judgment will be en-

tered against you accordingly. By:

Dennis P. Lee #16296

Jake T. Houlihan #26807

Lee Law Office

2433 S. 130th Circle, Suite 300

Omaha, NE 68144

Ph: (402) 334-8055 Fax: (402)

334-8072

Denny@leelawoffice.com

 

ZNEZ O28,N4,N11,N18

 

Notice of Meeting

 

A regular meeting of the Board of

Governors of Central Community

College Area will be held at 1:00

p.m., Thursday, November 19,

2020, in the College Administrative

Offices, 3134 West Highway 34,

Grand Island, NE. The agenda for

the meeting, which shall be kept

continually current, shall be readily

available for public inspection at

the office of the College President,

3134 West Highway 34, Grand Is-

land, NE and posted on the College

Website: https://mee-

ting.sparqdata.com/Public/Orga-

nization/CCC. A live video stream

of the meeting can be viewed at

www.cccneb.edu/boardmeeting.

ZNEZ N11,1t

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

PURPLE AG SERVICE, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that

Purple Ag Service, LLC (hereinafter

referred to as "the Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mail-

ing address of the Company's ini-

tial designated office is 4805 14th

Avenue Place, Kearney, Nebraska

68845. The initial agent for service

of process of the Company is Amy

L. Cope, whose street and mailing

address and post office box num-

ber, if any, is 4805 14th Avenue

Place, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

Dated: October 27, 2020.

Amy L. Cope, Organizer

ZNEZ N11,N18,N25

 

