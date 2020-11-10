Legal notices: November 10, 2020

NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY
STORAGE DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Christian
Zermeno the contents of unit #C29.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Fox Creek Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website www.sto-
rageauctions.com. Auction is only
online. Auction will begin Sunday
November 15, 2020. Items will be
sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
ELITE HOLDINGS, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that
Elite Holdings, L.L.C. (hereinafter
referred to as "the Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mail-
ing address of the Company's ini-
tial designated office is 110
Clearview Drive, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68847. The initial agent for
service of process of the Company
is Cory J. Stickney, whose street
and mailing address and post of-
fice box number, if any, is 110
Clearview Drive, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68847.
Dated: September29, 2020.
Brian R. Symington, Organizer
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given of the or-
ganization of Knobel Barn, LLC, a
Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany. The Company commenced
on October 30, 2020 and its dura-
tion is perpetual. Its registered of-
fice is at 3070 Odessa Road, Kear-
ney, Nebraska and the registered
agent at that address is Kinzy
Carmody. The general nature of
the business to be transacted is to
engage in any and all lawful busi-
ness for which a limited liability
company may be organized; to ac-
quire and dispose of real or per-
sonal property or any interest
therein; to conduct any and all
business which the Company may
deem appropriate and advanta-
geous; and to do all necessary,
proper, advisable, or convenient
things for these stated purposes.
The company is to be managed by
one or more managers elected by
the members.
Dated this 30th day of October,
2020.
/s/ Kinzy Carmody
Member and Manager.
/s/ Brent Carmody
Member and Manager.
Justin M. Daake, #25581
DAAKE LAW OFFICE, LLC
PO Box 188
Oxford, NE 68967
(308) 824-3646
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
KOBOM FARMS, LLC
Notice is hereby given that
KOBOM Farms, LLC, (hereinafter
referred to as the "Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mail-
ing address of the Company's ini-
tial designated office is 614 A
Street, PO Box 262, Shelton, NE
68876. The initial agent for service
of process of the Company is
Maura K. Hendrickson, whose
street and mailing address is 614 A
Street, PO Box 262, Shelton, NE
68876.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
N O T I C E
A total of 122 cases will be heard
by the Board in November, 2020.
The following case(s) sentenced in
Buffalo County will be seen by the
Board of Parole.
November 16, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.
Nebraska State Penitentiary, Lin-
coln, Nebraska.
Korb, Logan 76682
Escape Manu/Dist/Del/Disp or Poss W/I Obstructing a Peace Officer Pos Cntrl Sub Except Marijuana (4
counts) Resisting Arrest
Gardner, Johnny 84146
False Imprisonment 1st Degree (2
counts) Obstructing a Peace Officer Operate Motor Veh/Avoid Arrest
Walters, Quintin 86856
Manu/Dist/Del/Disp or Poss W/I (2
counts) Theft by Receiving Stolen Prop (2
counts)
Johns, Frank 83335
Bad Check Over $1500
November 20, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.
Community Correctional Center -
Lincoln, Lincoln, Nebraska
Fox, James 74799
Pos Cntrl Sub Except Marijuana Theft by Receiving Stolen Prop (4
counts)
November 24, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.
Correctional Center, Lincoln, Ne-
braska
Red, Charlie 88431
Manu/Dist/Del/Disp or Poss W/I
November 25, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.
Community Correctional Center -
Lincoln, Lincoln, Nebraska
Tilden, Amanda 99716
Sexual Assault of Child 1st Deg
Mitchell, Christian 210195 Assault 2nd Degree Unauth Use Propelled Vehicle
November 30, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.
Omaha Correctional Center,
Omaha, Nebraska
Leal, Jon 210757
Pos Cntrl Sub Except Marijuana
(2 counts) Poss/Receive Stolen Firearm Theft by Shoplifting
Sanchez-Gonzalez, Alexis 211490 Sexual Assault 1st Degree
Due to COVID-19, NDCS has
temporarily suspended visitation at
its facilities. https://corre-
ities/visiting-hours. Conse-
quently, the process for public par-
ticipation in parole hearings has
been modified. https://parole.n-
are welcome to direct any state-
ment to the Board concerning the
merits of this offender by submitt-
ing your comments via the Board
website at: http://www.parole.n-
ROSALYN COTTON, CHAIR
NEBRASKA BOARD OF PAROLE
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
SACRED SERENITY SPA,
SOLE PROPRIETORSHIP
Notice is hereby given that Jenni-
fer E. Sherman, PA-C, a Nebraska
Sole Proprietorship, has been or-
ganized under the Trade Name Sa-
cred Serenity Spa. The address of
the designated office is 15 West
22nd Street, Kearney, NE 68845.
The name and address of the
registered agent for service of
process in the State of Nebraska is
Jennifer E. Sherman, PA-C, 41541
Carthage Rd, Ravenna, NE 68869.
Sacred Serenity Spa commenced
business on, November 1, 2020,
and the general nature of its busi-
ness is for Health and Wellness.
Organizer:
Jennifer E. Sherman, PA-C
41541 Carthage Rd. Ravenna, NE
68869
