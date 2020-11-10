 Skip to main content
Legal notices: November 10, 2020

Legal notices: November 10, 2020

 

NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY

STORAGE DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Christian

Zermeno the contents of unit #C29.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Fox Creek Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website www.sto-

rageauctions.com. Auction is only

online. Auction will begin Sunday

November 15, 2020. Items will be

sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

ZNEZ N7,N9,N10,N11,N12,

N13,N14

 

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

ELITE HOLDINGS, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that

Elite Holdings, L.L.C. (hereinafter

referred to as "the Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mail-

ing address of the Company's ini-

tial designated office is 110

Clearview Drive, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68847. The initial agent for

service of process of the Company

is Cory J. Stickney, whose street

and mailing address and post of-

fice box number, if any, is 110

Clearview Drive, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68847.

Dated: September29, 2020.

Brian R. Symington, Organizer

ZNEZ O27,N3,N10

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given of the or-

ganization of Knobel Barn, LLC, a

Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany. The Company commenced

on October 30, 2020 and its dura-

tion is perpetual. Its registered of-

fice is at 3070 Odessa Road, Kear-

ney, Nebraska and the registered

agent at that address is Kinzy

Carmody. The general nature of

the business to be transacted is to

engage in any and all lawful busi-

ness for which a limited liability

company may be organized; to ac-

quire and dispose of real or per-

sonal property or any interest

therein; to conduct any and all

business which the Company may

deem appropriate and advanta-

geous; and to do all necessary,

proper, advisable, or convenient

things for these stated purposes.

The company is to be managed by

one or more managers elected by

the members.

Dated this 30th day of October,

2020.

/s/ Kinzy Carmody

Member and Manager.

/s/ Brent Carmody

Member and Manager.

Justin M. Daake, #25581

DAAKE LAW OFFICE, LLC

PO Box 188

Oxford, NE 68967

(308) 824-3646

justin.daake@daakelaw.com

 

ZNEZ N3,N10,N17

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

KOBOM FARMS, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that

KOBOM Farms, LLC, (hereinafter

referred to as the "Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mail-

ing address of the Company's ini-

tial designated office is 614 A

Street, PO Box 262, Shelton, NE

68876. The initial agent for service

of process of the Company is

Maura K. Hendrickson, whose

street and mailing address is 614 A

Street, PO Box 262, Shelton, NE

68876.

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

ZNEZ N3,N10,N17

N O T I C E

A total of 122 cases will be heard

by the Board in November, 2020.

The following case(s) sentenced in

Buffalo County will be seen by the

Board of Parole.

November 16, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.

Nebraska State Penitentiary, Lin-

coln, Nebraska.

Korb, Logan 76682

Escape Manu/Dist/Del/Disp or Poss W/I Obstructing a Peace Officer Pos Cntrl Sub Except Marijuana (4

counts) Resisting Arrest

Gardner, Johnny 84146

False Imprisonment 1st Degree (2

counts) Obstructing a Peace Officer Operate Motor Veh/Avoid Arrest

Walters, Quintin 86856

Manu/Dist/Del/Disp or Poss W/I (2

counts) Theft by Receiving Stolen Prop (2

counts)

Johns, Frank 83335

Bad Check Over $1500

November 20, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.

Community Correctional Center -

Lincoln, Lincoln, Nebraska

Fox, James 74799

Pos Cntrl Sub Except Marijuana Theft by Receiving Stolen Prop (4

counts)

November 24, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.

Correctional Center, Lincoln, Ne-

braska

Red, Charlie 88431

Manu/Dist/Del/Disp or Poss W/I

November 25, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.

Community Correctional Center -

Lincoln, Lincoln, Nebraska

Tilden, Amanda 99716

Sexual Assault of Child 1st Deg

Mitchell, Christian 210195 Assault 2nd Degree Unauth Use Propelled Vehicle

November 30, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.

Omaha Correctional Center,

Omaha, Nebraska

Leal, Jon 210757

Pos Cntrl Sub Except Marijuana

(2 counts) Poss/Receive Stolen Firearm Theft by Shoplifting

Sanchez-Gonzalez, Alexis 211490 Sexual Assault 1st Degree

Due to COVID-19, NDCS has

temporarily suspended visitation at

its facilities. https://corre-

ctions.nebraska.gov/facil-

ities/visiting-hours. Conse-

quently, the process for public par-

ticipation in parole hearings has

been modified. https://parole.n-

ebraska.gov/public-hearings. You

are welcome to direct any state-

ment to the Board concerning the

merits of this offender by submitt-

ing your comments via the Board

website at: http://www.parole.n-

ebraska.gov/contact.

ROSALYN COTTON, CHAIR

NEBRASKA BOARD OF PAROLE

ZNEZ N101,t

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

SACRED SERENITY SPA,

SOLE PROPRIETORSHIP

 

Notice is hereby given that Jenni-

fer E. Sherman, PA-C, a Nebraska

Sole Proprietorship, has been or-

ganized under the Trade Name Sa-

cred Serenity Spa. The address of

the designated office is 15 West

22nd Street, Kearney, NE 68845.

The name and address of the

registered agent for service of

process in the State of Nebraska is

Jennifer E. Sherman, PA-C, 41541

Carthage Rd, Ravenna, NE 68869.

Sacred Serenity Spa commenced

business on, November 1, 2020,

and the general nature of its busi-

ness is for Health and Wellness.

Organizer:

Jennifer E. Sherman, PA-C

41541 Carthage Rd. Ravenna, NE

68869

ZNEZ N10,N17,N24

