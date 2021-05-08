 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Legal notices: May 8, 2021
0 comments

Legal notices: May 8, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

 

NOTICE

Kearney, Nebraska

April 27, 2021

 

With the absence of a minister,

the Council held a moment of si-

lence. Two Boy Scouts from Troop

158 led the Council Members and

audience in the Pledge of Alle-

giance. Mayor Clouse announced

that in accordance with Section

84-1412 of the Nebraska Revised

Statutes, a current copy of the

Open Meetings Act is available for

review and is posted on the wall of

the Council Chambers. Stanley A.

Clouse, President of the Council,

called a regular meeting of the City

Council to order on April 27, 2021

at 5:30 p.m. with the following

Council Members responding to

roll call: Randy Buschkoetter,

Bruce Lear and Tami James

Moore, Absent: None. Jonathan

Nikkila arrived at 5:33 p.m. City

Clerk recorded the minutes. Ad-

ministrative personnel were also

present. Notice of the meeting had

been given according to law.

Presentation of Colors by the

Kearney Police Department Honor

Guard.

Presentation of Youth Week

Proclamation to Kearney Elks

Lodge #984.

City Clerk administered Oath of

Office to Police Officer Noah Stew-

art.

There was no Unfinished Busi-

ness.

Public Hearings:

1. Council conducted and closed

the public hearing and unanimously

adopted Resolution No. 2021-59

on the proposed acquisition of an

interest in real property by pur-

chase of a tract of land being part

of the Northwest Quarter of Section

30, Township 9 North, Range 15

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska, more particu-

larly described as follows: Com-

mencing at a point on the West

boundary line of said Section 30,

1086.8 feet North of the Southwest

corner of said Northwest 1/4 of

said Section 30, running thence

East at right angles 700 feet to a

cement stone; thence North on a

line parallel to the West boundary

line of said Section 30, 125.2 feet;

thence West at right angles 700

feet to the West boundary of said

Section 30; thence South 125.2

feet along the West boundary line

to the place of beginning, all in Buf-

falo County, Nebraska

Consent Agenda:

By unanimous vote the following

items were approved:

1. Minutes of Regular Meeting

held April 13, 2021.

2. C L A I M S

PS - Personnel Services

SMCS - Supplies, Materials &

Contractual Services

ER - Equipment Rental

CO - Capital Outlay

DS - Debt Service

24 Hour Tees - $438.70 - smcs;

4imprint - $1,553.23 - smcs; 5G

Store - $640.42 - co; 911 Custom -

$102.57 - smcs; Ace Irrigation -

$343.17 - smcs; Acushent -

$5,144.17 - smcs; Ad Screen

Group - $287.00 - smcs; Adobe -

$29.99 - smcs; Advance Auto -

$82.58 - smcs; Alfred Benesch -

$19,224.67 - co; All City Garage

Door - $4,702.00 - co; All Fuses -

$89.67 - smcs; All Makes Auto -

$3,672.75 - smcs; Altec - $82.54 -

smcs; Amazon - $9,747.19 -

smcs,co; American - $527.08 -

smcs; American Fence - $5,910.00

- smcs; American Legion - $136.70

- smcs; American Red Cross -

$147.92 - smcs; Amherst Public

School - $15.96 - smcs; Anderson

Ford - $194,680.00 - co; Apple -

$4.19 - smcs; Aramark - 267.25 -

smcs; Arrowhead Scientific -

$210.25 - smcs; Ask Supply -

$1,672.80 - smcs; ASP Enterprises

- $670.27 - smcs; Aurora Coop -

$121.12 - smcs; Aussie Hydraulics

- $313.03 - smcs; Authorize.net -

$11.29 - smcs; Auto Value - $68.96

- smcs; Avfuel - $18,656.76 -

smcs; Aviation Laboratories -

$107.02 - smcs; B & G Investments

- $17.25 - smcs; B&H Photo -

$6,233.25-co; Badura, Toby -

$82.32 - smcs; Baker & Taylor -

$3,634.73 - smcs; Ballard - $61.99

- smcs; Bamford - $1,575.00 -

smcs; Barnes & Noble - $108.82 -

smcs; Beacon Athletics - $1,346.84

- smcs; Bear Frame - $149.05 -

smcs; Bendpak - $68.60 - smcs;

Bill's Trailer Sales - $3,280.00 -

smcs; Blackstone Publishing -

$1,737.06 - smcs; Blue Beam -

$99.00 - smcs; BlueCross Blu-

eShield - $96,272.32 - smcs; Boss-

elman - $3,802.79 - smcs;

Broadfoot's - $1,304.00 - smcs;

Brown Construction - $246,175.67

- co; BSN Sports - $1,163.21 -

smcs; Buffalo Outdoor Power -

$28.69 - smcs; Builders -

$11,568.31 - smcs,co; Bur Surplus

- $719.90 - smcs; Cab Store -

$7.47 - smcs; Canva - $238.80 -

smcs; Carquest - $322.20 - smcs;

Cash-Wa - $2,155.47 - smcs; CDW

- $12,084.34 - smcs,co; Cenex -

$38.38 - smcs; Center Point Large

Print - $75.96 - smcs; Central Dis-

trict Health - $2,834.50 - smcs;

Central Hydraulic - $1,370.55 -

smcs; Central NE Bobcat - $339.45

- smcs; Central NE Rehab -

$135.00 - ps; Chemsearch -

$307.00 - smcs; Chesterman -

$343.95 - smcs; Child's World -

$1,028.45 - smcs; Cintas - $268.04

- smcs; City Glass - $400.00 -

smcs; City of Ky - $16,192.73 -

smcs,ps; Coldspring - $866.25 -

smcs; Collaborative Summer -

$178.99 - smcs; Columbia South-

ern Univ. - $1,925.00 - smcs; Com-

fort Inn - $250.00 - smcs; Consoli-

dated Mgmt. - $43.70 - smcs; Con-

struction Rental - $1,050.71 -

smcs,co; Control Yours - $200.00 -

smcs; Copycat - $549.60 - smcs;

Core & Main - $4,183.70 - smcs;

Cornhusker Cleaning - $89.01 -

smcs; Covert Media - $325.00 -

smcs; Creative Sites - $48,701.00 -

co; Credit Mgmt. - $101.08 - ps;

Criminal Addiction - $250.00 -

smcs; Crystal Clean - $489.00 -

smcs; Culligan - $316.10 - smcs;

Cummins - $2,306.37 - smcs; Cut-

ter & Buck - $25.00 - smcs; Cutting

Edge - $180.00 - smcs; Danko

Emergency - $706.42 - smcs; Da-

n's Plumbing - $687.75 - smcs; Da-

vidson,K - $696.00 - smcs; Davis

Equipment - $2,948.08 - smcs;

Dawson Public Power - $18,513.54

- smcs; Dell - $1,318.65 - co; Dent

Popper - $150.00 - smcs; Deposi-

tory Trust - $79,598.75 - smcs;

Digicert - $353.00 - smcs;

Dish-$237.18 - smcs; Dugan Print-

ing - $672.82 - smcs; Eagle Distrib-

uting - $1,726.50 - smcs; Eakes -

$1,518.22 - smcs; Easykeyscom -

$26.61 - smcs; Echo Electric -

$205.94 - smcs; Ecolab - $83.06 -

smcs; Edwards,A - $51.99 - smcs;

Ehrlich - $57.00 - smcs; Eileen's

Cookies - $33.00 - smcs; El

Potrero - $109.11 - smcs; Elliott

Equipment - $4,730.00 - smcs;

Emblem Authority - $570.30 -

smcs; EMC Insurance - $6,767.19 -

smcs; Engineered Controls -

$2,045.00 - smcs; Entenmann-Ro-

vin - $493.00 - smcs; Enterprise -

$713.20 - smcs; ESI - $2,397.25 -

smcs; Eugene T. Mahoney -

$141.50 - smcs; Eurek,T - $49.27 -

smcs; Expedia - $324.08 - smcs;

Expression Wear - $155.00 - smcs;

Eyemed - $1,300.04 - smcs; Face-

book - $156.49 - smcs; Fairbanks -

$234.40 - smcs; Fangmeyer,L -

$560.00 - smcs; Farmers Union -

$420.00 - smcs; Fast N Friendly -

$60.00 - smcs; Fastenal - $689.46

- smcs; Feusner,J - $88.79 - smcs;

Fiddelke - $285.00 - smcs;

Freiesen Chevrolet - $23.26 -

smcs; Frontier - $7,681.42 - smcs;

Full Circle - $399.00 - smcs; Fun

Express - $212.25 - smcs; Funda-

mental Learning - $9.00 - smcs;

Gale - $226.49 - smcs; Galeton -

$590.90 - smcs; Garrett Tires -

$10,848.33 - smcs; Glass Doctor -

$100.00 - smcs; Golf the West -

$500.00 - smcs; Goodwin Tucker -

$1,174.00 - smcs; Gough,D -

$61.57 - smcs; Grainger -

$5,342.48 - smcs,co; Hawthorne

Jewelry - $1,178.33 - ps; Hendon

Media - $858.00 - smcs; Hireright -

$77.94 - smcs; HobbyLobby -

$147.67 - smcs; Hockemeier,K -

$400.00 - smcs; Holmes Plumbing

- $705.35 - smcs; Home Depot -

$1,055.67 - smcs; Hy-vee - $6.39 -

smcs; IACP - $100.00 - smcs;

ICMA Retirement - $7,004.82 - ps;

Identity Automation - $1,601.00 -

smcs; ILH Construction - $33.90 -

smcs; Integrated Security -

$804.00 - smcs; Int'l Code Council

- $219.00 - smcs; IPMA-HR -

$599.15 - smcs; IRS - $162,956.97

- ps; Jack Lederman - $7,916.24 -

smcs; JMAC Supply - $203.25 -

smcs; Johnstone Supply - $30.74 -

smcs; Jones Polygraph Service -

$1,451.36 - smcs; Julie Parker

Comm. - $690.00 - smcs; Ky Ace &

Garden - $212.00 - smcs; Ky Con-

crete - $7,614.56 - co; Ky Crete &

Block - $1,847.10 - smcs,co; Ky

Hub - $2,490.91 - smcs; Ky Power

Sports - $21.90 - smcs; Ky Towing

- $200.00 - smcs; Ky Warehouse -

$205.16 - smcs; Ky Winlectric -

$4,574.80 - smcs,co; Ky Winnelson

- $783.97 - smcs; Kelly Supply -

$654.93 - smcs; KH-LCH Newspa-

pers - $26.76 - smcs; Kimball Mid-

west - $235.91 - smcs; Kingsley

Companies - $193.20 - smcs;

Konica Minolta - $1,000.49 - smcs;

Landmark Implement - $1,074.31 -

smcs; Lawn Builders - $1,953.61 -

smcs; Lawson Products - $247.40

- smcs; Lewis,J - $68.32 - smcs;

Libraryworkscom - $25.00 - smcs;

Lifeguard Store - $302.92 - smcs;

Lindgren,M - $63.59 - smcs; Linko

Technology - $835.00 - smcs;

Lockmobile - $4.90 - smcs; Logan

Contractors - $240.06 - smcs;

Longleaf Services - $122.80 -

smcs; Lulzbot - $96.48 - smcs;

Magic Cleaning - $400.00 - smcs;

Mallory Safety - $103.24 - smcs;

Marlatt Machine - $1,407.53 -

smcs; Marriott - $3,268.63 - smcs;

Marshall Land Brokers - $661.26 -

co; Masek Golf Car - $1,030.00 -

smcs; Masters True Value -

$491.39 - smcs; Matheson Tri-Gas

- $51.97 - smcs; McCarty,D -

$2,492.00 - smcs; McElhinney

Builders - $12.68 - smcs; McNea,A

- $25.68 - smcs; Menards -

$6,974.25 - smcs,co; Messer-

smith,K - $9.33 - smcs; Midland

Scientific - $390.86 - smcs; Mid-

lands Contracting - $94,994.27 -

co; Midwest Connect - $338.16 -

smcs; Midwest Turf - $25,238.85 -

smcs,co; Miller & Associates -

$102,208.87 - smcs,co; Miller

Signs - $90.00 - smcs; Minkler,M -

$34.44 - smcs; Mobile Pro Shop -

$165.47 - smcs; Moonlight Embroi-

dery - $4,079.55 - smcs; Mueller

Sprinklers - $10,446.00 - smcs;

Municipal Supply - $16,774.17 -

smcs,co; NE Cane - $62.08 - smcs;

NE Child Support - $1,517.12 - ps;

NE Dept Environmental -

$14,665.64 - smcs; NE Dept of

Revenue - $100,519.17 - smcs; NE

IA - $50.00 - smcs; NE Machinery -

$4,729.05 - smcs; NE Peterbilt -

$513.49 - smcs; NE Planzone -

$40.00 - smcs; NE Public Health -

$33.00 - smcs; NE Safety & Fire -

$1,014.13 - smcs; NE Truck Center

- $2,807.53 - smcs; Nebraska Rural

- $575.00 - smcs; Network Solu-

tions - $85.96 - smcs; NI SFM

Boiler - $36.00 - smcs; Nivel Parts

- $27.71 - smcs; Northern Safety -

$290.40 - co; Northern Tool -

$669.93 - smcs; Northwestern En-

ergy - $4,816.11 - smcs; Nugent,L

- $2.94 - smcs; NW3C - $300.00 -

smcs; Ocean of Grass - $20.00 -

smcs; OCLC - $764.46 - smcs; Of-

fice Max - $1,573.08 - smcs; Of-

ficenet - $75.49 - smcs;

OL21022515142 - $139.00 - smcs;

OL21022563246 - $139.00 - smcs;

Olsson - $13,597.49 - co; Omni En-

gineering - $5,045.24 - smcs;

O'Reilly Auto - $942.83 - smcs; Or-

lando,T - $45.43 - smcs; Orscheln -

$266.27 - smcs; Otto Environmen-

tal - $28,392.13 - smcs; Pacific

Bow Butts - $1,946.00 - co; Panera

Bread - $75.23 - smcs; Papa Joh-

n's - $54.16 - smcs; Paper Mart -

$47.48 - smcs; Paramount - $67.84

- smcs; Penworthy - $385.90 -

smcs; Pep Co - $150.00 - smcs;

Pet Pick Ups - $499.60 - smcs;

Petsmart - $48.95 - smcs; Photo

Card - $53.86 - smcs; Pitney

Bowes - $1,000.00 - smcs; Plati-

num Awards - $14.35 - smcs; Platt

Electric - $611.66 - smcs; Platte

Valley Comm. - $755.15 - smcs;

Postermywall - $29.95 - smcs; Pot

O' Gold - $77.00 - smcs; Power

Tech - $1,371.11 - smcs; Presto-X

- $523.00 - smcs; Psychological

Resources - $810.00 - smcs;

Pukka - $267.60 - smcs; Pump &

Pantry - $16.49 - smcs; Quill -

$161.95 - smcs; Real,I- $2.80 -

smcs; Recorded Books - $3,000.00

- smcs; Regents Bank - $38.04 -

smcs; Reman's Shoes - $191.24 -

smcs; Rentokil - $748.32 - smcs;

Rheome Tree - $15,450.00 - smcs;

RR Donnelley - $446.24 - smcs;

Runge,J - $200.00 - smcs; Sand-

bag Store - $820.00 - smcs; Sapp

Brothers - $19,511.56 - smcs;

Sayler Screenprinting - $749.75 -

smcs; School District #7 -

$5,905.00 - smcs; Shada Rental

Props - $124.78 - smcs; Shell Oil -

$37.65 - smcs; Sherwin Williams -

$236.96 - smcs; Shredding Solu-

tions - $45.00 - smcs; Sierra Wire-

less - $390.00 - smcs; Silverstone

Group - $6,405.92 - smcs; Sim-

plastics - $217.89 - smcs; SLA

Corp - $169.09 - smcs; Smart Sign

- $19.29 - smcs; SOS Portable Toi-

lets - $175.00 - smcs; Spectrum -

$1,042.19 - smcs; Speedee Mart -

$16.60 - smcs; Springfield Rural

Fire - $11,000.00 - co; Sprinkler

Warehouse - $1,128.08 - smcs;

Star Homes - $75.44 - smcs;

Streakwave Wireless - $206.98 -

smcs; Street Smart - $3,135.00 -

co; Stutsman - $5,490.00 - smcs;

Sunset Law Enforcement - $110.99

- smcs; Surface Igniter - $104.70 -

smcs; Swanson,J - $54.08 - smcs;

Thiele,G - $36.87 - smcs; Thomp-

son,K - $125.00 - smcs; Thys-

senkrupp Elevator - $480.82 -

smcs; Tielke's - $64.65 - smcs; Ti-

tan Machinery - $8,471.35 - smcs;

TLO Transunion - $110.90 - smcs;

Tractor-Supply - $1,533.42 -

smcs,co; Tri-Co Glass - $501.65 -

smcs; Turfwerks - $126.86 - smcs;

Turner Body Shop - $130.00 -

smcs; TV Parts - $70.04 - smcs;

Uline - $1,374.44 - smcs; Uncom-

mon USA - $56.15 - smcs; Under-

ground Construction -$2,896.00 -

co; Union Bank & Trust -

$86,289.04 - ps; Unique - $35.80 -

smcs; United - $259.70 - smcs;

UNK Emarket - $800.00 - smcs;

UPS - $31.16 - smcs; USA Blue

Book - $224.13 - smcs; USA

Comm. - $284.70 - smcs; USDA

Wildlife Services - $700.00 - smcs;

USPS - $161.55 - smcs; Valenti-

no's - $25.00 - smcs; Van Diest -

$545.95 - smcs; Van Wall -

$1,712.75 - smcs; Village Payment

- $203.58 - smcs; Wal-mart -

$621.93 - smcs; Walters Electric -

$4,200.00 - co; Warren,B - $52.76 -

smcs; Warrington,D - $715.00 -

smcs; Waugh,B - $112.00 - smcs;

Webstaurant Store - $1,183.22 -

smcs; Wef Main - $113.00 - smcs;

Western NRG - $3,968.64 - smcs;

Whalen,J - $634.50 - smcs;

Whentowork - $198.00 - smcs;

Wilke Contracting Corp -

$53,012.70 - smcs; Wing Proper-

ties - $51.88 - smcs; World Herald

- $132.08 - smcs; World Theatre -

$1,100.00 - smcs; WPCI - $212.00

- ps; Young,M - $175.00 - smcs;

Zoom - $349.35 - smcs; Zoro Tools

- $1,038.76 - smcs; Payroll Ending

04/10/2021 -- $496,148.46. The

foregoing schedule of claims is

published in accordance with Sec-

tion 19-1102 of the Revised Stat-

utes of Nebraska, and is published

at an expense of $119.25 to the

City of Kearney.

3. Receive recommendations of

Planning Commission and set May

11, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. as date and

time for hearing on those applica-

tions where applicable.

4. Adopt Resolution No. 2021-60

approving the recommendation

from the Advisory Board of Park &

Recreation Commissioners on

naming the Kearney Community

Tennis Facility.

5. Adopt Resolution No. 2021-61

authorizing the City Manager to en-

ter into and execute an amended

Transportation Services Agreement

with SkyWest Airlines, Inc. to pro-

vide additional air service to Den-

ver, effective June 3, 2021.

6. Adopt Resolution No. 2021-62

approving the Training Center

Lease Agreement located at the

Kearney Regional Airport between

the City of Kearney and the Kear-

ney Volunteer Fire Department.

7. Adopt Resolution No. 2021-63

calling for the redemption of Gen-

eral Obligation Various Purpose

Bonds, Series 2016, in the principal

amount of $1,260,000.

8. Adopt Resolution No. 2021-64

approving Change Order Nos. 1

and 2 showing an increase in the

amounts of $2,532.70 and

$4,973.53 and Application for Pay-

ment No. 4 in the amount of

$246,175.67 submitted by Brown

Construction and approved by

RDG Planning & Design for the

construction of the Community

Tennis Facility.

9. Accept the bids received for

the Airport Improvement Pro-

gram/CARES Act Project (No.

3-31-0045-034) in connection with

the Parking Lot Expansion project

at the Kearney Regional Airport and

adopt Resolution No. 2021-65

awarding the bid to Paulsen, Inc. in

the amount of $997,448.50.

10. Adopt Resolution No.

2021-66 approving Amendment

No. 1 to the Consultant Agreement

between Alfred Benesch and Com-

pany and the City of Kearney for

Airport Improvement Program in

connection with the Parking Lot

Expansion project at the Kearney

Regional Airport (AIP/CARES Act

Project No. 3-31-0045-034) adding

Construction/Closeout/Testing ser-

vices.

11. Adopt Resolution No.

2021-67 approving Application for

Payment No. 2 in the amount of

$84,714.72 submitted by Nielsen

Contracting and approved by Miller

& Associates for 2020 Part 6 Im-

provements for 22nd Avenue and

6th Street in connection with Pav-

ing Improvement District Nos.

2020-002 and 2020-003 (Bid B,

Paving).

12. Adopt Resolution No.

2021-68 approving Hangar T-385

Lease Agreement at the Kearney

Regional Airport between the City

of Kearney and Ryal Jons.

Consent Agenda Ordinances:

1. By unanimous vote suspended

the rules requiring the reading of

ordinances on three different days

and placed Ordinance No. 8482

authorizing the issuance of General

Obligation Refunding Bonds,

Series 2021, of the City of Kearney,

Nebraska, in the principal amount

of $1,235,000 for the purpose of re-

funding certain outstanding bonds

of the City; directing the application

of the proceeds of said bonds; pre-

scribing the form of said bonds;

providing for the levy and collection

of taxes to pay the same; providing

for the sale of the bonds; authoriz-

ing the delivery of the bonds to the

purchaser on first reading by num-

ber only. Ordinance No. 8482 was

read by number. By unanimous

vote Ordinance No. 8482 was

passed, approved and ordered

published as required by law and

made available to the public at the

Office of the City Clerk, the City

Police Department and the Public

Library.

2. By unanimous vote suspended

the rules requiring the reading of

ordinances on three different days

and placed Ordinance No. 8483

authorizing the issuance and sale

of Bond Anticipation Notes of the

City of Kearney, Nebraska, in the

principal amount of $2,960,000 for

the purpose of providing interim fi-

nancing for the costs of construct-

ing street improvements in Paving

Improvement District No. 2020-004

of said City pending the issuance

of permanent General Obligation

Various Purpose Bonds of the City;

prescribing the form of said notes;

agreeing to issue the City's General

Obligation Various Purpose Bonds

to pay the notes at maturity or to

pay the notes from other available

funds; entering into a contract on

behalf of the City with the holders

of said notes on first reading by

number only. Ordinance No. 8483

was read by number. By unani-

mous vote Ordinance No. 8483

was passed, approved and ordered

published as required by law and

made available to the public at the

Office of the City Clerk, the City

Police Department and the Public

Library.

Regular Agenda:

1. By unanimous vote suspended

the rules requiring the reading of

ordinances on three different days

and placed Ordinance No. 8484

amending Section 9-213

"International Energy Conversation

Code" of Article 2 "Building Code

Generally" of Chapter 9 "Public

Works" of the City Code to adopt

the 2018 International Energy

Conservation Code and update the

State Law reference of 81-1611 for

similar provisions; and adding a

new section, Section 9-303

"International Energy Conservation

Code; Amendments" to Article 3

"Amendments" of Chapter 9

"Public Works" of the City Code

defining the eight (8) local amend-

ments accepted by the Nebraska

Energy Office on first reading by

number only. Ordinance No. 8484

was read by number. By unani-

mous vote Ordinance No. 8484

was passed, approved and ordered

published as required by law and

made available to the public at the

Office of the City Clerk, the City

Police Department and the Public

Library.

2. Council received Staff's pres-

entation on Walkability Initiative;

Neighborhood Associations and

2021 Project Overview.

3. By a 4 to 0 vote, Clouse ab-

staining, granted permission to pay

the Open Account Claim in the

amount of $89,572.02 to Nebraska

Public Power District.

By unanimous vote Council ad-

journed at 6:26 p.m.

STANLEY A. CLOUSE

PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL

AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR

ATTEST:

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

A complete text of the Minutes,

Resolutions and Ordinances are on

file in the Office of the City Clerk

and are available for public inspec-

tion during regular business hours.

ZNEZ My8,t1

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News