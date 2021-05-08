Legal notices: May 8, 2021

NOTICE
Kearney, Nebraska
April 27, 2021
With the absence of a minister,
the Council held a moment of si-
lence. Two Boy Scouts from Troop
158 led the Council Members and
audience in the Pledge of Alle-
giance. Mayor Clouse announced
that in accordance with Section
84-1412 of the Nebraska Revised
Statutes, a current copy of the
Open Meetings Act is available for
review and is posted on the wall of
the Council Chambers. Stanley A.
Clouse, President of the Council,
called a regular meeting of the City
Council to order on April 27, 2021
at 5:30 p.m. with the following
Council Members responding to
roll call: Randy Buschkoetter,
Bruce Lear and Tami James
Moore, Absent: None. Jonathan
Nikkila arrived at 5:33 p.m. City
Clerk recorded the minutes. Ad-
ministrative personnel were also
present. Notice of the meeting had
been given according to law.
Presentation of Colors by the
Kearney Police Department Honor
Guard.
Presentation of Youth Week
Proclamation to Kearney Elks
Lodge #984.
City Clerk administered Oath of
Office to Police Officer Noah Stew-
art.
There was no Unfinished Busi-
ness.
Public Hearings:
1. Council conducted and closed
the public hearing and unanimously
adopted Resolution No. 2021-59
on the proposed acquisition of an
interest in real property by pur-
chase of a tract of land being part
of the Northwest Quarter of Section
30, Township 9 North, Range 15
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska, more particu-
larly described as follows: Com-
mencing at a point on the West
boundary line of said Section 30,
1086.8 feet North of the Southwest
corner of said Northwest 1/4 of
said Section 30, running thence
East at right angles 700 feet to a
cement stone; thence North on a
line parallel to the West boundary
line of said Section 30, 125.2 feet;
thence West at right angles 700
feet to the West boundary of said
Section 30; thence South 125.2
feet along the West boundary line
to the place of beginning, all in Buf-
falo County, Nebraska
Consent Agenda:
By unanimous vote the following
items were approved:
1. Minutes of Regular Meeting
held April 13, 2021.
2. C L A I M S
PS - Personnel Services
SMCS - Supplies, Materials &
Contractual Services
ER - Equipment Rental
CO - Capital Outlay
DS - Debt Service
Payroll Ending 04/10/2021 -- $496,148.46.
foregoing schedule of claims is
published in accordance with Sec-
tion 19-1102 of the Revised Stat-
utes of Nebraska, and is published
at an expense of $119.25 to the
City of Kearney.
3. Receive recommendations of
Planning Commission and set May
11, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. as date and
time for hearing on those applica-
tions where applicable.
4. Adopt Resolution No. 2021-60
approving the recommendation
from the Advisory Board of Park &
Recreation Commissioners on
naming the Kearney Community
Tennis Facility.
5. Adopt Resolution No. 2021-61
authorizing the City Manager to en-
ter into and execute an amended
Transportation Services Agreement
with SkyWest Airlines, Inc. to pro-
vide additional air service to Den-
ver, effective June 3, 2021.
6. Adopt Resolution No. 2021-62
approving the Training Center
Lease Agreement located at the
Kearney Regional Airport between
the City of Kearney and the Kear-
ney Volunteer Fire Department.
7. Adopt Resolution No. 2021-63
calling for the redemption of Gen-
eral Obligation Various Purpose
Bonds, Series 2016, in the principal
amount of $1,260,000.
8. Adopt Resolution No. 2021-64
approving Change Order Nos. 1
and 2 showing an increase in the
amounts of $2,532.70 and
$4,973.53 and Application for Pay-
ment No. 4 in the amount of
$246,175.67 submitted by Brown
Construction and approved by
RDG Planning & Design for the
construction of the Community
Tennis Facility.
9. Accept the bids received for
the Airport Improvement Pro-
gram/CARES Act Project (No.
3-31-0045-034) in connection with
the Parking Lot Expansion project
at the Kearney Regional Airport and
adopt Resolution No. 2021-65
awarding the bid to Paulsen, Inc. in
the amount of $997,448.50.
10. Adopt Resolution No.
2021-66 approving Amendment
No. 1 to the Consultant Agreement
between Alfred Benesch and Com-
pany and the City of Kearney for
Airport Improvement Program in
connection with the Parking Lot
Expansion project at the Kearney
Regional Airport (AIP/CARES Act
Project No. 3-31-0045-034) adding
Construction/Closeout/Testing ser-
vices.
11. Adopt Resolution No.
2021-67 approving Application for
Payment No. 2 in the amount of
$84,714.72 submitted by Nielsen
Contracting and approved by Miller
& Associates for 2020 Part 6 Im-
provements for 22nd Avenue and
6th Street in connection with Pav-
ing Improvement District Nos.
2020-002 and 2020-003 (Bid B,
Paving).
12. Adopt Resolution No.
2021-68 approving Hangar T-385
Lease Agreement at the Kearney
Regional Airport between the City
of Kearney and Ryal Jons.
Consent Agenda Ordinances:
1. By unanimous vote suspended
the rules requiring the reading of
ordinances on three different days
and placed Ordinance No. 8482
authorizing the issuance of General
Obligation Refunding Bonds,
Series 2021, of the City of Kearney,
Nebraska, in the principal amount
of $1,235,000 for the purpose of re-
funding certain outstanding bonds
of the City; directing the application
of the proceeds of said bonds; pre-
scribing the form of said bonds;
providing for the levy and collection
of taxes to pay the same; providing
for the sale of the bonds; authoriz-
ing the delivery of the bonds to the
purchaser on first reading by num-
ber only. Ordinance No. 8482 was
read by number. By unanimous
vote Ordinance No. 8482 was
passed, approved and ordered
published as required by law and
made available to the public at the
Office of the City Clerk, the City
Police Department and the Public
Library.
2. By unanimous vote suspended
the rules requiring the reading of
ordinances on three different days
and placed Ordinance No. 8483
authorizing the issuance and sale
of Bond Anticipation Notes of the
City of Kearney, Nebraska, in the
principal amount of $2,960,000 for
the purpose of providing interim fi-
nancing for the costs of construct-
ing street improvements in Paving
Improvement District No. 2020-004
of said City pending the issuance
of permanent General Obligation
Various Purpose Bonds of the City;
prescribing the form of said notes;
agreeing to issue the City's General
Obligation Various Purpose Bonds
to pay the notes at maturity or to
pay the notes from other available
funds; entering into a contract on
behalf of the City with the holders
of said notes on first reading by
number only. Ordinance No. 8483
was read by number. By unani-
mous vote Ordinance No. 8483
was passed, approved and ordered
published as required by law and
made available to the public at the
Office of the City Clerk, the City
Police Department and the Public
Library.
Regular Agenda:
1. By unanimous vote suspended
the rules requiring the reading of
ordinances on three different days
and placed Ordinance No. 8484
amending Section 9-213
"International Energy Conversation
Code" of Article 2 "Building Code
Generally" of Chapter 9 "Public
Works" of the City Code to adopt
the 2018 International Energy
Conservation Code and update the
State Law reference of 81-1611 for
similar provisions; and adding a
new section, Section 9-303
"International Energy Conservation
Code; Amendments" to Article 3
"Amendments" of Chapter 9
"Public Works" of the City Code
defining the eight (8) local amend-
ments accepted by the Nebraska
Energy Office on first reading by
number only. Ordinance No. 8484
was read by number. By unani-
mous vote Ordinance No. 8484
was passed, approved and ordered
published as required by law and
made available to the public at the
Office of the City Clerk, the City
Police Department and the Public
Library.
2. Council received Staff's pres-
entation on Walkability Initiative;
Neighborhood Associations and
2021 Project Overview.
3. By a 4 to 0 vote, Clouse ab-
staining, granted permission to pay
the Open Account Claim in the
amount of $89,572.02 to Nebraska
Public Power District.
By unanimous vote Council ad-
journed at 6:26 p.m.
STANLEY A. CLOUSE
PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL
AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR
ATTEST:
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
A complete text of the Minutes,
Resolutions and Ordinances are on