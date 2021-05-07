 Skip to main content
Legal notices: May 7, 2021
Legal notices: May 7, 2021

NOTICE

ESTATE OF ALTA BENTLEY, a/k/a/

ALTA M. BENTLEY, Deceased

Estate No. PR21-28

Notice is hereby given that on

April 22, 2021, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Kath-

ryn Moomey whose address is

44201 Highway 40, Sumner, NE

68878, was appointed by the Court

as Personal Representative of the

estate.

Creditors of this estate much file

their claims with this Court on or

before June 30, 2021, or be forever

barred.

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Court

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Randall Alexander (Bar ID #15337)

DOWNING, ALEXANDER, AND

WOOD

355 N. Commerical, P.O. Box 185

Superior, Nebraska 68978

(402) 879-4751

ZNEZ A30, My7,My14

NOTICE

JUVENILE NO, JV I8-27

In the Juvenile Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska

IN THE INTEREST OF BAILEY ZA-

PATA,

Juvenile,

Notice is hereby given to whom it

may concern, CHARLENE LEFT

HAND BULL and JERRY

ZAPATA., the named mother and

father of BAILEY ZAPATA born

February 2003, or anyone else

claiming any right or interest in and

to said children, that proceedings

concerning BAILEY ZAPATA are

currently pending in the Juvenile

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

and that a FIRST APPEARANCE

hearing on the State's Motion to

Terminate Parental Rights is set for

May 19, 2021 at 9:00 a.m., and

EVIDENTIARY HEARING on said

Motion to Terminate has been set

for June 28, 2021, at l:30 p.m., be-

fore the Honorable Gerald R. Jor-

gensen. Said parents or anyone

else claiming any right or interest in

and to said child shall enter their

appearance in the Juvenile Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, on or

before May l9, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.,

and June 28, 2021 at l:30 p.m., or

personally appear on these dates.

MANDI J. AMY

Deputy Buffalo County Attomey

P.O. Box 67

Kearney, NE 68848

Telephone: (308) 236-1222

Facsimile: (308) 233-3086

ZNEZ A23,A30,My7

NOTICE OF MEETING

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Mayor and Coun-

cil of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on

Tuesday, May 11, 2021 in the

Council Chambers at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, which meeting will be open

to the public. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at the

City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-

ing normal business hours. Except

for items of an emergency nature,

the agenda shall not be altered

later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The City Council shall

have the right to modify the agenda

to include items of an emergency

nature only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ My7,t1

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF DEBRA A.

ATKINSON, DECEASED

Case No. PR21-56

 

Notice is hereby given that a Pe-

tition for Formal Probate of Will of

said Deceased, Determination of

Heirs, and Appointment of Shawn

A. Atkinson as Personal Represent-

ative has been filed and is set for

hearing in the County Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, located at

1516 Central Avenue, Kearney, Ne-

braska, on June 10, 2021, at 9:00

a.m.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate of the Buffalo

County Court

1516 Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

Amy L. Bowman, #23226

Parker, Grossart & Bahensky,

L.L.P.

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

ZNEZ My7,My14,My21

 

NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

CASE NO. CI 21-214

COMPLAINT FOR PARTITION

OF REAL PROPERTY

DONNA K. ANDERSEN,

Plantiff

vs.

Daniel J. Kelly

and

ANY AND ALL PERSONS HAV-

ING OR CLAIMING ANY INTER-

EST IN AND TO LOT 6, BLOCK

34, PERKINS AND HARFORD'S

ADDITION TO CITY OF

KEARNEY,

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA,

Defendants.

 

To: Any and all Persons Having

or Claiming Any Interest In and To

Lot 6, Block 34, Perkins and

Harford's Addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that

plaintiff, Donna K. Andersen, did,

on the 13th day of April, 2021, file a

Complaint for Partition of Real

Property against you in the

above-entilited court, praying that

title as alledged herein be quieted

and confirmed against all persons

having or claiming any other inter-

est in the subject property or any

portion thereof; for an order that

the subject property be partitioned

or, if partition cannot be made, the

subject property be sold and the

proceeds thereof divided between

the parties according to their re-

spective rights; and for such other

relief as the court deems just and

equitable.

You are required to plead to said

complaint on or before the 21st day

of June, 2021, or the allegations of

said complaint will be taken as true

and judgement rendered accord-

ingly.

Dated this 4th day of May, 2021.

DONNA K. ANDERSON, Planitiff

By Greg C. Harris, NSBA ID

#1125

3710 Central Ave, Ste 13 - P.O.

Box 1125

Kearney, NE 68848-1125

Phone 308-234-3595

Fax 308-234-3596

mail@attorneygregharris.com

ATTORNEY FOR PLANTIFF

ZNEZ My7,My14,My21

NOTICE

In the County Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska

Estate of Dorothy Sikes, Deceased

Estate No. PR20-148

Notice is hereby given that a final

account and report of administra-

tion and a Petition for complete

settlement, probate of Will, deter-

mination of heirs, approve distribu-

tions and determination of inherit-

ance tax have been filed and are

set for hearing in the County Court

of Buffalo County, located at Buf-

falo County Court, P.O. Box 520,

Kearney, NE 68848-0520, on June

9, 2021 at 9:00 AM.

Thomas Sikes

2004 W Road

Kenesaw, NE 68956

Petitioner/Personal Representative

Michael D. Carper

NSBA ID # 18292

3915 Ave. N, Ste. C

P.O. Box 924

Kearney, NE 68847

Tel: 308-236-2090

mike@mdcarperlaw.com

Attorney for Petitioner/

Personal Representative

ZNEZ A30,My7,My14

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

FIBER NEBRASKA, LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

 

Notice is hereby given that FI-

BER NEBRASKA, LLC, a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company,

has been organized under the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act. The address of its

designated office is 3615 West

70th Street, Kearney NE 68845.

The name and address of the initial

registered agent is Stuart Gil-

bertson. Fiber Nebraska, LLC

commenced business on April 15,

2021, and the general nature of its

business is to engage in any lawful

business not prohibited by the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act.

STUART GILBERTSON

Registered Agent

3615 West 70th Street

Kearney NE 68845

ZNEZ A23,A30,My7

 

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

Fyre, Inc., whose designated and

registered agent is Yousef M.

Ghamedi, and the mailing and

street address of the designated

and registered office is PO Box

1266, 610 Talmadge St, Kearney,

Nebraska, 68845, was formed on

April 24, 2021 to engage in any

lawful business in the State of Ne-

braska. The corporation has au-

thorized and issued 1,000 shares of

common stock at a value of

$1,000.00 per share. The names

and address of the incorporators

are Yousef M. Ghamedi and Mike

S. Anderson, both at PO Box 1266,

610 Talmadge St, Kearney, Ne-

braska, 68845.

Fyre, Inc.

Incorporators: Yousef M. Ghamedi &

Mike S. Anderson

P.O. Box 1266

610 Talmadge Street

Kearney, Nebraska, 68845

Shon T. Lieske (#23204)

LIESKE, LIESKE, & ENSZ, P.C.,

L.L.O.

333 North Colorado Avenue

P.O. Box 268

Minden, NE 68959-0268

(308) 832-2103

ZNEZ A30,My7,M14

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF BUF-

FALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Gregory L. Lammers,

Deceased

Estate No. PR20-10

Noice is hereby given that a final

account and report of administra-

tion and a Petition for complete

settlement, probate of Will, deter-

mination of heirs, and determina-

tion of inheritance tax have been

filed and are set for hearing in the

County Court of Buffalo County,

Nebraska, located at 1512 Central

Avenue, Kearney, on June 2, 2021

at or after 3:30 o'clock p.m.

Cody Lammers,

Personal Representative/

Petitioner

519 West 27th Street

Kearney, NE 68845

402/318-1711

Greg C. Harris - NSBA #15073

3710 Central Avenue - Suite 13

Kearney, NE 68848-1125

308/234-3595

ZNEZ A30,My7,M14

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of JOAN E. CHARRON,

Deceased

Estate No. PR21-55

Notice is hereby given that on

May 4, 2021, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that Daniel

W. Charron was informally ap-

pointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before July 7, 2021 or be forever

barred.

Clerk of the County Court

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Robert D. Stowell, #14066

Stowell, Geweke & Piskorski, P.C.,

L.L.O.

1545 M. Street

P.O. Box 40

Ord, NE 68862

Telephone: (308) 728-3246

Facsimile: (308) 728-3587

ZNEZ My7,My14,M21

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF KAREN L.

WELSCH, DECEASED

Case No. PR21-53

 

Notice is hereby given that a peti-

tion for Formal Probate of Will of

said Deceased, Determination of

Heirs, and Appointment of Mary V.

Fitke as Personal Representative

has been filed and is set for hearing

in the County Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, located at 1512

Central Avenue, Kearney, Ne-

braska, on June 10, 2021 at 9 a.m.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate of the Buffalo

County Court

1512 Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

Amy L. Bowman, #23226

Parker, Grossart & Bahensky,

L.L.P.

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114.

ZNEZ My7,My14,My21

NOTICE OF MEETING

LIBRARY ADVISORY BOARD

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Library Advisory

Board of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska, will be held at 5:00 p.m. on

May 11, 2021 in the Niobrara Meet-

ing Room at the Kearney Public Li-

brary, 2020 1st Avenue, Kearney,

Nebraska, which meeting will be

open to the public. An agenda for

such meeting, kept continuously

current, is available for public in-

spection at the Office of the City

Clerk at the City Hall, Kearney, Ne-

braska, during normal business

hours. Except for items of an

emergency nature, the agenda shall

not be altered later than 24 hours

before the scheduled commence-

ment of the meeting. The Library

Advisory Board shall have the right

to modify the agenda to include

items of an emergency nature only

at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ My7,t1

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

 

Notice is hereby given that the

City of Kearney, Nebraska will hold

a public hearing on an Engineering

Report for water storage facility

paint restoration as required by the

Nebraska Department of Health

and Human Services on Tuesday,

June 8, 2021, at 5:30 PM, Local

Time, at the City Council Cham-

bers, City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska.

The purpose of this public hear-

ing is to discuss the proposed En-

gineering Report, impact to rates,

and any needed mitigation meas-

ures to meet drinking water criteria.

All local citizens and any other in-

terested parties, governmental

agencies or groups are encouraged

to comment.

Maps, drawings and other perti-

nent data will be available upon re-

quest for public inspection by con-

tacting the City Clerk. All persons

interested in the design, location

and construction of the water sys-

tem improvements are invited to

appear and express their views.

Written suggestions may be sub-

mitted to Lauren Brandt, City Clerk,

18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, NE

68847 prior to the hearing.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations including

interpreter service, Braille, large

print or recorded materials, please

contact Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

at (308) 233-3216 no later than

Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

Lauren Brandt

City Clerk

ZNEZ My7,t1

PUBLIC NOTICE

 

Notice is hereby given that a reg-

ular, public meeting of the Board of

Education of School District #7, of

the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, will be held on

Monday, May 10, 2021 at 5:30

P.M. in the Staff Development

Room of the Kearney Public

Schools Administration Building at

320 West 24th Street, Kearney, NE

68845, and on Facebook Live.

The agenda for the regular, public

meeting of the Board of Education,

which is kept continually current, is

available at the Administrative Of-

fices of the Kearney Public

Schools, 320 West 24th St., Kear-

ney, NE 68845, during normal busi-

ness hours; or may be accessed

electronically through

SparqMeetings on the Kearney

Public Schools website at

www.kearneypublicschools.org

on Friday, May 7, 2021.

ZNEZ My7,t1

NOTICE OF REGULAR BOARD

MEETING

SOUTHERN PUBLIC POWER

DISTRICT

 

The regular meeting of the Board

of Directors of Southern Public

Power District will be held at the

District office at 4550 West Husker

Highway, Grand Island, NE, on

Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at

10:00 a.m. The purpose of the

meeting is to take care of the regu-

lar order of business. An agenda

for the meeting, kept continually

current, is available for public in-

spection at the District office during

normal business hours.

SOUTHERN PUBLIC

POWER DISTRICT

Neal Niedfeldt, President/CEO

ZNEZ My7,t1

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY PLANNING

& ZONING COMMISSION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing will be held by the

Buffalo County Planning & Zoning

Commission on Thursday, May 20,

2021, at 7:00 o'clock p.m., at the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners' Board Room, located at

1512 Central Ave., Kearney, Ne-

braska.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments for Code

Amendments to Buffalo County

Zoning Regulations, regarding clar-

ification and requirements of ac-

cesses, including revisions of an-

d/or additions to the following sec-

tions: Section 3.3130, Section

3.3133, Section 3.3169, Section

3.3181, Section 5.12 (6), Section

5.16, Section 5.22 (2), Section 5.27,

Section 5.32 (2), Section 5.36 (1),

Section 5.57, & Section 5.66,

AND

To hear public comments for

Code Amendments to Buffalo

County Subdivision Regulations,

regarding clarification and require-

ments of accesses, including revi-

sions of and/or additions to the fol-

lowing sections: Section 2.13, Sec-

tion 2.23, Section 2.31, Section

2.34, Section 2.35, Section 4.02,

Section 1.05, Section 1.06, and

Section 4.12.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator but may be modified

up to 24 hours prior to said meet-

ing.

Scott Brady, Chairperson

Buffalo County Planning &

Zoning Commission

ZNEZ My7,t1

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY PLANNING

& ZONING COMMISSION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing will be held by the

Buffalo County Planning & Zoning

Commission on Thursday, May 20,

2021, at 7:00 o'clock p.m., at the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners' Board Room, located at

1512 Central Ave., Kearney, Ne-

braska.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments for Code

Amendments of Buffalo County

Zoning Regulations, including revi-

sions of and/or additions to the fol-

lowing Sections: Section 3.3161

and Section 8.3, along with Section

5.12 (6) and Section 5.14 (18) Agri-

culture (AG) District, Section 5.23

(5) and Section 5.24 (13) Rural

Conservation (RC) District, Section

5.32 (9) and Section 5.34 (18) Agri-

cultural - Residential (AGR) District,

Section 5.52 (16) and Section 5.54

(8) Commercial (C) District, and

Section 5.62 (34) and Section 5.64

(5) Industrial (I) District, regarding

signage as it relates to Definitions,

Prerequisites, Permitted Principal

Uses and Permitted Special Uses.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator but may be modified

up to 24 hours prior to said meet-

ing.

Scott Brady, Chairperson

Buffalo County Planning &

Zoning Commission

ZNEZ M7,t1

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY PLANNING

& ZONING COMMISSION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing will be held by the

Buffalo County Planning & Zoning

Commission on Thursday, May 20,

2021, at 7:00 o'clock p.m., at the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners' Board Room, located at

1512 Central Ave., Kearney, Ne-

braska.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments for a Code

Amendment to Section 10.22, Buf-

falo Zoning Regulations, ensuring

compliance with applicable rural

structures and the 2012 IFC Sec-

tion 510 Emergency Responder

Radio Coverage, interconnectivity

needs of emergency personnel and

services.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator but may be modified

up to 24 hours prior to said meet-

ing.

Scott Brady, Chairperson

Buffalo County Planning &

Zoning Commission

ZNEZ My7,t1

 

N O T I C E

 

A total of 131 cases will be heard

by the Board in May 2021. The fol-

lowing case(s) sentenced in Buffalo

County will be seen by the Board of

Parole.

May 17, 2021 - 8:30 a.m.

Tecumseh State Correctional Insti-

tution, Tecumseh, Nebraska

Stamper, Melvin 63119

Poss Deadly Weap by Felon/Fug Robbery

Burns, Justin 86152

Criminal Impersonation Manu/Dist/Del/Disp or Poss W/I Pos Cntrl Sub Except Marijuana Robbery

May 19, 2021 - 8:30 a.m.

Community Correctional Center -

Lincoln, Lincoln, Nebraska

Armagost, Randall 87150

Burglary (2 counts)

May 21, 2021 - 8:30 a.m.

Community Correctional Center -

Lincoln, Lincoln, Nebraska

Killin, Matthew 86326

Burglary Criminal Non-Support Theft by Shoplifting Theft by Unlwfl Taking or Disp (3

counts)

Due to COVID-19, NDCS has

temporarily suspended visitation at

its facilities. https://corre-

ctions.nebraska.gov/facil-

ities/visiting-hours. Consequently,

the process for public participation

in parole hearings has been modi-

fied. https://parole.nebraska.go-

v/public-hearings. You are wel-

come to direct any statement to the

Board concerning the merits of this

offender by submitting your com-

ments via the Board website at:

http://www.parole.nebraska.go-

v/contact

 

ROSALYN COTTON, CHAIR

NEBRASKA BOARD OF PAROLE

ZNEZ M7,t1

 

CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION

OF

NISSI TRUCKING LLC

 

This Certificate of Organization of

NISSI TRUCKING LLC (the

“Company”) is being executed by

the undersigned for the purpose of

forming a limited liability company

pursuant to the Nebraska Uniform

Limited Liability Company Act,

Neb. Rev. Stat. § 21-101 et seq.

1. Name. The name of the Com-

pany is NISSI TRUCKING LLC

2. Initial Agent for Service of

Process and Address. The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Carlos E Rodriguez

Arambulet, whose address is 3012

L Ave Kearney, Nebraska 68647.

3. Initial Designated Office. The

initial designated office of the Com-

pany is 3012 L Ave Kearney, Ne-

braska 68647.

IN WITNESS HEREOF, the un-

dersigned, an authorized person of

the Company, has caused this Cer-

tificate of Organization to be duly

executed as of the 16th day of April

2021.

Carlos E. Rodriguez Arambulet,

Organizer

ZNEZ A23,A30,My7

CENTRAL COMMUNITY

COLLEGE - HASTINGS

ROOF REPLACEMENTS

INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS

INVITATION

1.01 BID SUBMISSION

A. Bids signed and under seal,

executed, dated, and submitted for

the furnishing of all labor, materials,

and equipment for the Central

Community College - Hastings

Roof Replacements prior to:

1. Date: May 25, 2021.

2. Time: 2:00 p.m.

3. Place: Central Community Col

lege Board Room 80

4. Location: Grand Island, Ne

braska.

B. Offers will be opened publicly

immediately after the time for re-

ceipt of bids. The Owner will con-

sider the bids received for the fur-

nishing of said labor, materials and

equipment necessary for the proper

construction of the aforesaid proj-

ect.

C. The General, Mechanical and

Electrical, will be under one Bid. All

subcontractor quotations shall be

sent to the General Contractor.

D. Bid Security is required to be

submitted with bid proposal form.

Make payable to Central Commu-

nity College in the amount of 5% of

the Lump Sum Bid Amount. Bid

Security shall be of cashiers check,

certified check, or Bid Bond issued

by a Surety licensed to conduct

business in the State of Nebraska.

Form of Bid Bond is AIA Document

A310. Any agent signing a bid bond

on behalf of the Surety must attach

a Power of Attorney effectively evi-

dencing the agent's authority to

bind the Surety to the performance

of the Bid Bond.

E. Performance Bond: The Con-

tractor shall be required to furnish

acceptable bonds to complete the

work and pay for all labor and ma-

terials used, said bonds to be in the

amount of 100% of total amount of

the Contract. See Document A701,

Instructions to Bidders.

F. Taxes: The Contractor by vir-

tue of his contract with Central

Community College, becomes a

purchasing agent for the Owner on

their behalf and under Statute

77-2702 does not pay sales tax.

G. Insurance: Prior to the start of

the work, completed copies of the

Certificate of Insurance, AIA Docu-

ment G705 shall be submitted to

the Owner and Architect.

H. Pre-Bid Conference is manda-

tory for General Contractors.

Meeting attendance is strongly rec-

ommended for major subcontrac-

tors.

1. Date: May 12, 2021.

2. Time: 10:00 a.m.

3. Place: Central Community Col

lege - Hastings, Hall Student

Union, Franzen Room 103

4. Location: Hastings, NE.

1.02 PROJECT SUMMARY

A. Project Name: Central Com-

munity College - Hastings Roof Re-

placements

B. Project Address: 550 South

Technical Blvd, Hastings, Nebraska

68901.

C. Owner's Name: Central Com-

munity College

D. Architect's Name: Wilkins Ar-

chitecture Design Planning, L.L.C..

E. The Contract Documents,

dated May 6, 2021 prepared for the

project by Wilkins Architecture De-

sign Planning, L.L.C.

F. The work consists of replacing

roofs at three (3) separate buildings

on the Hastings campus and pro-

viding gutters and downspouts at

one (1) separate building. Roof re-

placement to be low-slope roof

with EPDM single-ply roofing mem-

brane with additional polyisocy-

anurate insulation layers. Project

also includes coordination of exist-

ing RTU and ductwork, all associ-

ated flashing and perimeter cap

flashing.

1.03 CONTRACT DESCRIPTION

A. Contract Type: A single prime

contract based on a Stipulated

Price as described in Document 00

5200 - Agreement Form.

B. Project will be constructed un-

der one general construction con-

tract.

1.04 OWNER OCCUPANCY

A. Owner intends to occupy the

Project upon Substantial Comple-

tion.

B. Schedule the Work to accom-

modate Owner occupancy.

1.05 CONTRACT TIME

A. The bidder, in submitting an

offer, accepts the Contract Time

period stated for performing the

Work. The completion date in the

Agreement shall be the Contract

Time added to the commencement

date.

1.06 WORK SEQUENCE

A. ALL WORK MUST BE COM-

PLETED WITHIN THE SCHEDULE

NOTED. The Work shall be con-

ducted in a single phase as de-

scribed in the schedule below:

B. May 12, 2021: Pre-Bid Confer-

ence at 10:00 a.m. at Central Com-

munity College - Hastings, Hall

Student Union, Franzen Room 103

May 25, 2021: Bids received

from General Contractors at 2:00

p.m.

TBD: Contractors interviews in

CCC Board Room.

June 17, 2021: Low bid contrac-

tor recommendation presented to

Board of Governors.

June 28, 2021: Contract

awarded: Start Digital Document

Submittal Service (ORACLE, Sub-

mittal Exchange) and Administra-

tive Requirements

July 5, 2021: Construction Starts

August 30, 2021: Substantial

Completion.

September 10, 2021: Final Com-

pletion.

BID DOCUMENTS AND CON-

TRACT DOCUMENTS

2.01 DEFINITIONS

A. Bid Documents: Contract Doc-

uments including Project Manual,

Construction Drawings and all is-

sued Addendums.

2.02 AVAILABILITY

A. Bid Documents may be ob-

tained from the following location:

1. Standard Digital Imaging, 4424

S 108th St, Omaha, NE 68137 (402)

592-1292.

B. Bid Document Information can

be obtained online from the fol-

lowing location:

1. Standard Digital Imaging |

Standard Share; www.stan-

dardsharev3.com. The following in-

formation can be obtained and

viewed:

a. Instructions to Bidders

b. Bid Form

c. Specifications Table of Con-

tents

d. Section 01 1000 Summary

e. Addendums

f. Construction Drawing Images

IMAGES ARE NOT FOR BIDD-

ING - FOR REFERENCE ONLY IN

ORDERING

C. A deposit in the amount of

$50.00 (made payable to Wilkins

Architecture Design Planning,

L.L.C.) will be required for each set

of bidding documents. If shipping

is required there is a non refunda-

ble amount determined and made

payable to Standard Digital Imag-

ing These checks are to be sent to

Standard Digital Imaging prior to

receipt of documents. The deposit

will be returned in full only if a qual-

ified bid is submitted and the Bid

Documents are returned within fif-

teen (15) days of the bid determina-

tion, or if the Contractor decides

not to submit a Proposal and the

Bid Documents are returned with

seven (7) days prior to the bid

opening.

D. ALL BID DOCUMENTS

SHALL BE RETURNED to the of-

fice of Wilkins Architecture De-

sign Planning, L.L.C., 2908 West

39th Street, Suite A, Kearney,

Nebraska, 68845.

2.03 EXAMINATION

A. Bid Documents may be exam-

ined at:

Lincoln Builders Bureau, 5910 S.

58th Suite #C, Lincoln, NE 68516.

Omaha Builders Exchange, 4255

S 94th St., Omaha, NE 68127.

Columbus Area Chamber of

Commerce, 753 33rd Ave., Colum-

bus, NE 68602-0515.

Hastings Builders Bureau, 301

South Burlington, Hastings, NE

68902.

Builders Plan Service, 309 West

2nd, Grand Island, NE 68801.

Reed Construction Data, 30

Technology Drive So. Suite 500,

Norcross, GA 30092.

Kearney Plan Service, 1007 2nd

Avenue, Kearney, NE 68847.

Standard Digital Imaging/Stan-

dardShare - www.stan-

darddigital.com.

Construction Industry Center -

www.constructio-

nindustrycenter.com.

iSqFt - www.isqft.com.

Dodge Data & Analytics (Electro-

nic Plan Room), 3315 Central Ave,

Hot Springs, AR 71913

800-393-6343 - www.constru-

ction.com.

B. Upon receipt of Bid Docu-

ments verify that documents are

complete. Notify Architect should

the documents be incomplete.

C. Immediately notify Architect

upon finding discrepancies or

omissions in the Bid Documents.

2.04 PRODUCT/ASS

MBLY/SYSTEM SUBSTITUTIONS

A. No technical questions will

be answered by the Architect's

/Engineer's office(s) during the

twenty-four (24) hours immedi-

ately preceding the bid opening

time and date.

B. All products and manufactur-

ers shall be as specified in the bid

documents. Any requested

changes in products or manufac-

turers shall be submitted to the Ar-

chitect seven days prior to the bid

date. Requested changes that have

been approved will be included in

an addendum. Any requested

changes not included in an adden-

dum are to be considered as not

approved. The Owner reserves the

right to negotiate any proposed

Voluntary Alternates only with the

apparent low bidder with selection

based on the Base Bid and se-

lected Alternate(s).

C. The Architect does not intend

to issue any addenda to the bidd-

ing documents within three (3)

working days of the bid opening

time and date.

SITE ASSESSMENT

3.01 SITE EXAMINATION

A. All Bidders are required to

make a careful, close examination

of the entire building areas before

submitting a bid. See 01 1000

Summary for the schedule.

1.4 CONTRACTOR USE OF SITE

AND PREMISES

A. Arrange use of site and prem-

ises to allow:

1. Owner occupancy.

2. Use of site and premises by

the public.

B. Provide access to and from

site as required by law and by

Owner:

1. Emergency Building Exits Dur-

ing Construction: Keep all exits re-

quired by code open during con-

struction period; provide temporary

exit signs if exit routes are tempo-

rarily altered.

2. Do not obstruct roadways,

sidewalks, or other public ways

without permit.

C. Utility Outages and Shutdown:

1. Limit disruption of utility ser-

vices to hours the building is un-

occupied.

2. Do not disrupt or shut down

life safety systems, including but

not limited to fire sprinklers and fire

alarm system, without 7 days no-

tice to Owner and authorities hav-

ing jurisdiction.

3. Prevent accidental disruption

of utility services to other facilities.

OFFER ACCEPTANCE/REJE

CTION

4.01 DURATION OF OFFER

A. Bids shall remain open to ac-

ceptance and shall be irrevocable

for a period of thirty (30) days af-

ter the bid closing date.

4.02 ACCEPTANCE OF OFFER

A. The Owner and Contractor

shall have the right to reject any or

all bids, which are in any way in-

complete or irregular, and to waive

any informality in any proposal.

ZNEZ A27,A29,My5,M7

 

NOTICE

JUVENILE NO. JV 19-263,

JV-264, JV 19-265 & JV19-266

 

In the Juvenile Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska

IN THE INTEREST OF RAYSIN

LEFT HAND BULL, DNESSA LEFT

HAND BULL, DNEESIAH LEFT

HAND BULL & NOVEMBER LEFT

HAND BULL

Juvenile,

Notice is hereby given to whom it

may concern, ARLENE LEFT HAND

BULL, the named mother of

RAYSIN LEFT HAND BULL, born

June 2015, DNESSA LEFT HAND

BULL, born Decernber 2016,

DNEESIAH LEFT HAND BULL,

born January 2019 & NOVEMBER

LEFT HAND BULL born November

2019, or anyone else claiming any

right or interest in and to said chil-

dren, that proceedings concerning

RAYSIN LEFT HAND BULL,

DNESSA LEFT HAND BULL,

DNEESIAH LEFT HAND BULL &

NOVEMBER LEFT HAND BULL are

currently pending in the Juvenile

Court of Butfalo County, Nebraska,

and that a FIRST APPEARANCE

hearing on the State's Motion to

Terminate Parental Rights is set for

May 19, 2021 at 9:00 a.m., and

EVIDENTIARY HEARING on said

Motion to Terminate has been set

for June 28, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.,

before the Honorable Gerald R.

Jorgensen. Said parents or anyone

else claiming any right or interest in

and to said child shall enter their

appearance in the Juvenile Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, on or

before May 19, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.,

and June 28,2021, at 9:00 a.m., or

personally appear on these dates.

MANDI J. AMY

Deputy Buffalo county Attorney

P.O. Box 57

Kearney, NE 68848

Telephone: (308) 236-1222

Facsimile: (308) 233-3086

ZNEZ A23,A30,My7

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

 

Buffalo County Nebraska is re-

questing proposals for a Printer

Program. The purpose of this RFP

is to solicit responses from quali-

fied individuals/vendors to provide

Buffalo County with a comprehen-

sive printer program.

Sealed Proposals must be sub-

mitted to the Buffalo County Clerk

by 9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, May 11,

2021. Proposals will be opened in

the Buffalo County Board of Com-

missioners meeting that begins at

9:00 A.M. on that day, evaluations

will begin immediately thereafter.

Interested parties may obtain the

RFP specifications by contacting

the Buffalo County Clerk. All pro-

posals must be clearly marked on

the outside of the envelope

"County Printer Program".

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

ZNEZ A30,My7

 

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

WILLOW FIBER, LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

 

Notice is hereby given that

WILLOW FIBER, LLC, a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

been organized under the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act. The address of its

designated office is 3615 West

70th Street, Kearney NE 68845.

The name and address of the initial

registered agent is Tyler Cretacci.

Willow Fiber, LLC commenced

business on April 15, 2021, and the

general nature of its business is to

engage in any lawful business not

prohibited by the Nebraska Uni-

form Limited Liability Company

Act.

TYLER CRETACCI

Organizer and

Registered Agent

3615 West 70th

Street

Kearney NE 68845

ZNEZ A23,A30,M7

