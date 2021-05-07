Legal notices: May 7, 2021

NOTICE
ESTATE OF ALTA BENTLEY, a/k/a/
ALTA M. BENTLEY, Deceased
Estate No. PR21-28
Notice is hereby given that on
April 22, 2021, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Kath-
ryn Moomey whose address is
44201 Highway 40, Sumner, NE
68878, was appointed by the Court
as Personal Representative of the
estate.
Creditors of this estate much file
their claims with this Court on or
before June 30, 2021, or be forever
barred.
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Court
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Randall Alexander (Bar ID #15337)
DOWNING, ALEXANDER, AND
WOOD
355 N. Commerical, P.O. Box 185
Superior, Nebraska 68978
(402) 879-4751
NOTICE
JUVENILE NO, JV I8-27
In the Juvenile Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska
IN THE INTEREST OF BAILEY ZA-
PATA,
Juvenile,
Notice is hereby given to whom it
may concern, CHARLENE LEFT
HAND BULL and JERRY
ZAPATA., the named mother and
father of BAILEY ZAPATA born
February 2003, or anyone else
claiming any right or interest in and
to said children, that proceedings
concerning BAILEY ZAPATA are
currently pending in the Juvenile
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
and that a FIRST APPEARANCE
hearing on the State's Motion to
Terminate Parental Rights is set for
May 19, 2021 at 9:00 a.m., and
EVIDENTIARY HEARING on said
Motion to Terminate has been set
for June 28, 2021, at l:30 p.m., be-
fore the Honorable Gerald R. Jor-
gensen. Said parents or anyone
else claiming any right or interest in
and to said child shall enter their
appearance in the Juvenile Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska, on or
before May l9, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.,
and June 28, 2021 at l:30 p.m., or
personally appear on these dates.
MANDI J. AMY
Deputy Buffalo County Attomey
P.O. Box 67
Kearney, NE 68848
Telephone: (308) 236-1222
Facsimile: (308) 233-3086
NOTICE OF MEETING
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Mayor and Coun-
cil of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on
Tuesday, May 11, 2021 in the
Council Chambers at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, which meeting will be open
to the public. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at the
City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-
ing normal business hours. Except
for items of an emergency nature,
the agenda shall not be altered
later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The City Council shall
have the right to modify the agenda
to include items of an emergency
nature only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF DEBRA A.
ATKINSON, DECEASED
Case No. PR21-56
Notice is hereby given that a Pe-
tition for Formal Probate of Will of
said Deceased, Determination of
Heirs, and Appointment of Shawn
A. Atkinson as Personal Represent-
ative has been filed and is set for
hearing in the County Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, located at
1516 Central Avenue, Kearney, Ne-
braska, on June 10, 2021, at 9:00
a.m.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate of the Buffalo
County Court
1516 Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
Amy L. Bowman, #23226
Parker, Grossart & Bahensky,
L.L.P.
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
CASE NO. CI 21-214
COMPLAINT FOR PARTITION
OF REAL PROPERTY
DONNA K. ANDERSEN,
Plantiff
vs.
Daniel J. Kelly
and
ANY AND ALL PERSONS HAV-
ING OR CLAIMING ANY INTER-
EST IN AND TO LOT 6, BLOCK
34, PERKINS AND HARFORD'S
ADDITION TO CITY OF
KEARNEY,
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA,
Defendants.
To: Any and all Persons Having
or Claiming Any Interest In and To
Lot 6, Block 34, Perkins and
Harford's Addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that
plaintiff, Donna K. Andersen, did,
on the 13th day of April, 2021, file a
Complaint for Partition of Real
Property against you in the
above-entilited court, praying that
title as alledged herein be quieted
and confirmed against all persons
having or claiming any other inter-
est in the subject property or any
portion thereof; for an order that
the subject property be partitioned
or, if partition cannot be made, the
subject property be sold and the
proceeds thereof divided between
the parties according to their re-
spective rights; and for such other
relief as the court deems just and
equitable.
You are required to plead to said
complaint on or before the 21st day
of June, 2021, or the allegations of
said complaint will be taken as true
and judgement rendered accord-
ingly.
Dated this 4th day of May, 2021.
DONNA K. ANDERSON, Planitiff
By Greg C. Harris, NSBA ID
#1125
3710 Central Ave, Ste 13 - P.O.
Box 1125
Kearney, NE 68848-1125
Phone 308-234-3595
Fax 308-234-3596
ATTORNEY FOR PLANTIFF
NOTICE
In the County Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska
Estate of Dorothy Sikes, Deceased
Estate No. PR20-148
Notice is hereby given that a final
account and report of administra-
tion and a Petition for complete
settlement, probate of Will, deter-
mination of heirs, approve distribu-
tions and determination of inherit-
ance tax have been filed and are
set for hearing in the County Court
of Buffalo County, located at Buf-
falo County Court, P.O. Box 520,
Kearney, NE 68848-0520, on June
9, 2021 at 9:00 AM.
Thomas Sikes
2004 W Road
Kenesaw, NE 68956
Petitioner/Personal Representative
Michael D. Carper
NSBA ID # 18292
3915 Ave. N, Ste. C
P.O. Box 924
Kearney, NE 68847
Tel: 308-236-2090
Attorney for Petitioner/
Personal Representative
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
FIBER NEBRASKA, LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that FI-
BER NEBRASKA, LLC, a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company,
has been organized under the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act. The address of its
designated office is 3615 West
70th Street, Kearney NE 68845.
The name and address of the initial
registered agent is Stuart Gil-
bertson. Fiber Nebraska, LLC
commenced business on April 15,
2021, and the general nature of its
business is to engage in any lawful
business not prohibited by the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act.
STUART GILBERTSON
Registered Agent
3615 West 70th Street
Kearney NE 68845
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
Fyre, Inc., whose designated and
registered agent is Yousef M.
Ghamedi, and the mailing and
street address of the designated
and registered office is PO Box
1266, 610 Talmadge St, Kearney,
Nebraska, 68845, was formed on
April 24, 2021 to engage in any
lawful business in the State of Ne-
braska. The corporation has au-
thorized and issued 1,000 shares of
common stock at a value of
$1,000.00 per share. The names
and address of the incorporators
are Yousef M. Ghamedi and Mike
S. Anderson, both at PO Box 1266,
610 Talmadge St, Kearney, Ne-
braska, 68845.
Fyre, Inc.
Incorporators: Yousef M. Ghamedi &
Mike S. Anderson
P.O. Box 1266
610 Talmadge Street
Kearney, Nebraska, 68845
Shon T. Lieske (#23204)
LIESKE, LIESKE, & ENSZ, P.C.,
L.L.O.
333 North Colorado Avenue
P.O. Box 268
Minden, NE 68959-0268
(308) 832-2103
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF BUF-
FALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Gregory L. Lammers,
Deceased
Estate No. PR20-10
Noice is hereby given that a final
account and report of administra-
tion and a Petition for complete
settlement, probate of Will, deter-
mination of heirs, and determina-
tion of inheritance tax have been
filed and are set for hearing in the
County Court of Buffalo County,
Nebraska, located at 1512 Central
Avenue, Kearney, on June 2, 2021
at or after 3:30 o'clock p.m.
Cody Lammers,
Personal Representative/
Petitioner
519 West 27th Street
Kearney, NE 68845
402/318-1711
Greg C. Harris - NSBA #15073
3710 Central Avenue - Suite 13
Kearney, NE 68848-1125
308/234-3595
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of JOAN E. CHARRON,
Deceased
Estate No. PR21-55
Notice is hereby given that on
May 4, 2021, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Decedent and that Daniel
W. Charron was informally ap-
pointed by the Registrar as Per-
sonal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before July 7, 2021 or be forever
barred.
Clerk of the County Court
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Robert D. Stowell, #14066
Stowell, Geweke & Piskorski, P.C.,
L.L.O.
1545 M. Street
P.O. Box 40
Ord, NE 68862
Telephone: (308) 728-3246
Facsimile: (308) 728-3587
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF KAREN L.
WELSCH, DECEASED
Case No. PR21-53
Notice is hereby given that a peti-
tion for Formal Probate of Will of
said Deceased, Determination of
Heirs, and Appointment of Mary V.
Fitke as Personal Representative
has been filed and is set for hearing
in the County Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, located at 1512
Central Avenue, Kearney, Ne-
braska, on June 10, 2021 at 9 a.m.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate of the Buffalo
County Court
1512 Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
Amy L. Bowman, #23226
Parker, Grossart & Bahensky,
L.L.P.
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114.
NOTICE OF MEETING
LIBRARY ADVISORY BOARD
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Library Advisory
Board of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska, will be held at 5:00 p.m. on
May 11, 2021 in the Niobrara Meet-
ing Room at the Kearney Public Li-
brary, 2020 1st Avenue, Kearney,
Nebraska, which meeting will be
open to the public. An agenda for
such meeting, kept continuously
current, is available for public in-
spection at the Office of the City
Clerk at the City Hall, Kearney, Ne-
braska, during normal business
hours. Except for items of an
emergency nature, the agenda shall
not be altered later than 24 hours
before the scheduled commence-
ment of the meeting. The Library
Advisory Board shall have the right
to modify the agenda to include
items of an emergency nature only
at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given that the
City of Kearney, Nebraska will hold
a public hearing on an Engineering
Report for water storage facility
paint restoration as required by the
Nebraska Department of Health
and Human Services on Tuesday,
June 8, 2021, at 5:30 PM, Local
Time, at the City Council Cham-
bers, City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska.
The purpose of this public hear-
ing is to discuss the proposed En-
gineering Report, impact to rates,
and any needed mitigation meas-
ures to meet drinking water criteria.
All local citizens and any other in-
terested parties, governmental
agencies or groups are encouraged
to comment.
Maps, drawings and other perti-
nent data will be available upon re-
quest for public inspection by con-
tacting the City Clerk. All persons
interested in the design, location
and construction of the water sys-
tem improvements are invited to
appear and express their views.
Written suggestions may be sub-
mitted to Lauren Brandt, City Clerk,
18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, NE
68847 prior to the hearing.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations including
interpreter service, Braille, large
print or recorded materials, please
contact Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
at (308) 233-3216 no later than
Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
Lauren Brandt
City Clerk
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that a reg-
ular, public meeting of the Board of
Education of School District #7, of
the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, will be held on
Monday, May 10, 2021 at 5:30
P.M. in the Staff Development
Room of the Kearney Public
Schools Administration Building at
320 West 24th Street, Kearney, NE
68845, and on Facebook Live.
The agenda for the regular, public
meeting of the Board of Education,
which is kept continually current, is
available at the Administrative Of-
fices of the Kearney Public
Schools, 320 West 24th St., Kear-
ney, NE 68845, during normal busi-
ness hours; or may be accessed
electronically through
SparqMeetings on the Kearney
Public Schools website at
on Friday, May 7, 2021.
NOTICE OF REGULAR BOARD
MEETING
SOUTHERN PUBLIC POWER
DISTRICT
The regular meeting of the Board
of Directors of Southern Public
Power District will be held at the
District office at 4550 West Husker
Highway, Grand Island, NE, on
Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at
10:00 a.m. The purpose of the
meeting is to take care of the regu-
lar order of business. An agenda
for the meeting, kept continually
current, is available for public in-
spection at the District office during
normal business hours.
SOUTHERN PUBLIC
POWER DISTRICT
Neal Niedfeldt, President/CEO
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY PLANNING
& ZONING COMMISSION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a public hearing will be held by the
Buffalo County Planning & Zoning
Commission on Thursday, May 20,
2021, at 7:00 o'clock p.m., at the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners' Board Room, located at
1512 Central Ave., Kearney, Ne-
braska.
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments for Code
Amendments to Buffalo County
Zoning Regulations, regarding clar-
ification and requirements of ac-
cesses, including revisions of an-
d/or additions to the following sec-
tions: Section 3.3130, Section
3.3133, Section 3.3169, Section
3.3181, Section 5.12 (6), Section
5.16, Section 5.22 (2), Section 5.27,
Section 5.32 (2), Section 5.36 (1),
Section 5.57, & Section 5.66,
AND
To hear public comments for
Code Amendments to Buffalo
County Subdivision Regulations,
regarding clarification and require-
ments of accesses, including revi-
sions of and/or additions to the fol-
lowing sections: Section 2.13, Sec-
tion 2.23, Section 2.31, Section
2.34, Section 2.35, Section 4.02,
Section 1.05, Section 1.06, and
Section 4.12.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Zoning
Administrator but may be modified
up to 24 hours prior to said meet-
ing.
Scott Brady, Chairperson
Buffalo County Planning &
Zoning Commission
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY PLANNING
& ZONING COMMISSION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a public hearing will be held by the
Buffalo County Planning & Zoning
Commission on Thursday, May 20,
2021, at 7:00 o'clock p.m., at the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners' Board Room, located at
1512 Central Ave., Kearney, Ne-
braska.
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments for Code
Amendments of Buffalo County
Zoning Regulations, including revi-
sions of and/or additions to the fol-
lowing Sections: Section 3.3161
and Section 8.3, along with Section
5.12 (6) and Section 5.14 (18) Agri-
culture (AG) District, Section 5.23
(5) and Section 5.24 (13) Rural
Conservation (RC) District, Section
5.32 (9) and Section 5.34 (18) Agri-
cultural - Residential (AGR) District,
Section 5.52 (16) and Section 5.54
(8) Commercial (C) District, and
Section 5.62 (34) and Section 5.64
(5) Industrial (I) District, regarding
signage as it relates to Definitions,
Prerequisites, Permitted Principal
Uses and Permitted Special Uses.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Zoning
Administrator but may be modified
up to 24 hours prior to said meet-
ing.
Scott Brady, Chairperson
Buffalo County Planning &
Zoning Commission
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY PLANNING
& ZONING COMMISSION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a public hearing will be held by the
Buffalo County Planning & Zoning
Commission on Thursday, May 20,
2021, at 7:00 o'clock p.m., at the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners' Board Room, located at
1512 Central Ave., Kearney, Ne-
braska.
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments for a Code
Amendment to Section 10.22, Buf-
falo Zoning Regulations, ensuring
compliance with applicable rural
structures and the 2012 IFC Sec-
tion 510 Emergency Responder
Radio Coverage, interconnectivity
needs of emergency personnel and
services.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Zoning
Administrator but may be modified
up to 24 hours prior to said meet-
ing.
Scott Brady, Chairperson
Buffalo County Planning &
Zoning Commission
N O T I C E
A total of 131 cases will be heard
by the Board in May 2021. The fol-
lowing case(s) sentenced in Buffalo
County will be seen by the Board of
Parole.
May 17, 2021 - 8:30 a.m.
Tecumseh State Correctional Insti-
tution, Tecumseh, Nebraska
Stamper, Melvin 63119
Poss Deadly Weap by Felon/Fug Robbery
Burns, Justin 86152
Criminal Impersonation Manu/Dist/Del/Disp or Poss W/I Pos Cntrl Sub Except Marijuana Robbery
May 19, 2021 - 8:30 a.m.
Community Correctional Center -
Lincoln, Lincoln, Nebraska
Armagost, Randall 87150
Burglary (2 counts)
May 21, 2021 - 8:30 a.m.
Community Correctional Center -
Lincoln, Lincoln, Nebraska
Killin, Matthew 86326
Burglary Criminal Non-Support Theft by Shoplifting Theft by Unlwfl Taking or Disp (3
counts)
Due to COVID-19, NDCS has
temporarily suspended visitation at
its facilities. https://corre-
ities/visiting-hours. Consequently,
the process for public participation
in parole hearings has been modi-
v/public-hearings. You are wel-
come to direct any statement to the
Board concerning the merits of this
offender by submitting your com-
ments via the Board website at:
v/contact
ROSALYN COTTON, CHAIR
NEBRASKA BOARD OF PAROLE
CERTIFICATE OF
ORGANIZATION
OF
NISSI TRUCKING LLC
This Certificate of Organization of
NISSI TRUCKING LLC (the
“Company”) is being executed by
the undersigned for the purpose of
forming a limited liability company
pursuant to the Nebraska Uniform
Limited Liability Company Act,
Neb. Rev. Stat. § 21-101 et seq.
1. Name. The name of the Com-
pany is NISSI TRUCKING LLC
2. Initial Agent for Service of
Process and Address. The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Carlos E Rodriguez
Arambulet, whose address is 3012
L Ave Kearney, Nebraska 68647.
3. Initial Designated Office. The
initial designated office of the Com-
pany is 3012 L Ave Kearney, Ne-
braska 68647.
IN WITNESS HEREOF, the un-
dersigned, an authorized person of
the Company, has caused this Cer-
tificate of Organization to be duly
executed as of the 16th day of April
2021.
Carlos E. Rodriguez Arambulet,
Organizer
CENTRAL COMMUNITY
COLLEGE - HASTINGS
ROOF REPLACEMENTS
INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS
INVITATION
1.01 BID SUBMISSION
A. Bids signed and under seal,
executed, dated, and submitted for
the furnishing of all labor, materials,
and equipment for the Central
Community College - Hastings
Roof Replacements prior to:
1. Date: May 25, 2021.
2. Time: 2:00 p.m.
3. Place: Central Community Col
lege Board Room 80
4. Location: Grand Island, Ne
braska.
B. Offers will be opened publicly
immediately after the time for re-
ceipt of bids. The Owner will con-
sider the bids received for the fur-
nishing of said labor, materials and
equipment necessary for the proper
construction of the aforesaid proj-
ect.
C. The General, Mechanical and
Electrical, will be under one Bid. All
subcontractor quotations shall be
sent to the General Contractor.
D. Bid Security is required to be
submitted with bid proposal form.
Make payable to Central Commu-
nity College in the amount of 5% of
the Lump Sum Bid Amount. Bid
Security shall be of cashiers check,
certified check, or Bid Bond issued
by a Surety licensed to conduct
business in the State of Nebraska.
Form of Bid Bond is AIA Document
A310. Any agent signing a bid bond
on behalf of the Surety must attach
a Power of Attorney effectively evi-
dencing the agent's authority to
bind the Surety to the performance
of the Bid Bond.
E. Performance Bond: The Con-
tractor shall be required to furnish
acceptable bonds to complete the
work and pay for all labor and ma-
terials used, said bonds to be in the
amount of 100% of total amount of
the Contract. See Document A701,
Instructions to Bidders.
F. Taxes: The Contractor by vir-
tue of his contract with Central
Community College, becomes a
purchasing agent for the Owner on
their behalf and under Statute
77-2702 does not pay sales tax.
G. Insurance: Prior to the start of
the work, completed copies of the
Certificate of Insurance, AIA Docu-
ment G705 shall be submitted to
the Owner and Architect.
H. Pre-Bid Conference is manda-
tory for General Contractors.
Meeting attendance is strongly rec-
ommended for major subcontrac-
tors.
1. Date: May 12, 2021.
2. Time: 10:00 a.m.
3. Place: Central Community Col
lege - Hastings, Hall Student
Union, Franzen Room 103
4. Location: Hastings, NE.
1.02 PROJECT SUMMARY
A. Project Name: Central Com-
munity College - Hastings Roof Re-
placements
B. Project Address: 550 South
Technical Blvd, Hastings, Nebraska
68901.
C. Owner's Name: Central Com-
munity College
D. Architect's Name: Wilkins Ar-
chitecture Design Planning, L.L.C..
E. The Contract Documents,
dated May 6, 2021 prepared for the
project by Wilkins Architecture De-
sign Planning, L.L.C.
F. The work consists of replacing
roofs at three (3) separate buildings
on the Hastings campus and pro-
viding gutters and downspouts at
one (1) separate building. Roof re-
placement to be low-slope roof
with EPDM single-ply roofing mem-
brane with additional polyisocy-
anurate insulation layers. Project
also includes coordination of exist-
ing RTU and ductwork, all associ-
ated flashing and perimeter cap
flashing.
1.03 CONTRACT DESCRIPTION
A. Contract Type: A single prime
contract based on a Stipulated
Price as described in Document 00
5200 - Agreement Form.
B. Project will be constructed un-
der one general construction con-
tract.
1.04 OWNER OCCUPANCY
A. Owner intends to occupy the
Project upon Substantial Comple-
tion.
B. Schedule the Work to accom-
modate Owner occupancy.
1.05 CONTRACT TIME
A. The bidder, in submitting an
offer, accepts the Contract Time
period stated for performing the
Work. The completion date in the
Agreement shall be the Contract
Time added to the commencement
date.
1.06 WORK SEQUENCE
A. ALL WORK MUST BE COM-
PLETED WITHIN THE SCHEDULE
NOTED. The Work shall be con-
ducted in a single phase as de-
scribed in the schedule below:
B. May 12, 2021: Pre-Bid Confer-
ence at 10:00 a.m. at Central Com-
munity College - Hastings, Hall
Student Union, Franzen Room 103
May 25, 2021: Bids received
from General Contractors at 2:00
p.m.
TBD: Contractors interviews in
CCC Board Room.
June 17, 2021: Low bid contrac-
tor recommendation presented to
Board of Governors.
June 28, 2021: Contract
awarded: Start Digital Document
Submittal Service (ORACLE, Sub-
mittal Exchange) and Administra-
tive Requirements
July 5, 2021: Construction Starts
August 30, 2021: Substantial
Completion.
September 10, 2021: Final Com-
pletion.
BID DOCUMENTS AND CON-
TRACT DOCUMENTS
2.01 DEFINITIONS
A. Bid Documents: Contract Doc-
uments including Project Manual,
Construction Drawings and all is-
sued Addendums.
2.02 AVAILABILITY
A. Bid Documents may be ob-
tained from the following location:
1. Standard Digital Imaging, 4424
S 108th St, Omaha, NE 68137 (402)
592-1292.
B. Bid Document Information can
be obtained online from the fol-
lowing location:
1. Standard Digital Imaging |
Standard Share; www.stan-
dardsharev3.com. The following in-
formation can be obtained and
viewed:
a. Instructions to Bidders
b. Bid Form
c. Specifications Table of Con-
tents
d. Section 01 1000 Summary
e. Addendums
f. Construction Drawing Images
IMAGES ARE NOT FOR BIDD-
ING - FOR REFERENCE ONLY IN
ORDERING
C. A deposit in the amount of
$50.00 (made payable to Wilkins
Architecture Design Planning,
L.L.C.) will be required for each set
of bidding documents. If shipping
is required there is a non refunda-
ble amount determined and made
payable to Standard Digital Imag-
ing These checks are to be sent to
Standard Digital Imaging prior to
receipt of documents. The deposit
will be returned in full only if a qual-
ified bid is submitted and the Bid
Documents are returned within fif-
teen (15) days of the bid determina-
tion, or if the Contractor decides
not to submit a Proposal and the
Bid Documents are returned with
seven (7) days prior to the bid
opening.
D. ALL BID DOCUMENTS
SHALL BE RETURNED to the of-
fice of Wilkins Architecture De-
sign Planning, L.L.C., 2908 West
39th Street, Suite A, Kearney,
Nebraska, 68845.
2.03 EXAMINATION
A. Bid Documents may be exam-
ined at:
Lincoln Builders Bureau, 5910 S.
58th Suite #C, Lincoln, NE 68516.
Omaha Builders Exchange, 4255
S 94th St., Omaha, NE 68127.
Columbus Area Chamber of
Commerce, 753 33rd Ave., Colum-
bus, NE 68602-0515.
Hastings Builders Bureau, 301
South Burlington, Hastings, NE
68902.
Builders Plan Service, 309 West
2nd, Grand Island, NE 68801.
Reed Construction Data, 30
Technology Drive So. Suite 500,
Norcross, GA 30092.
Kearney Plan Service, 1007 2nd
Avenue, Kearney, NE 68847.
Standard Digital Imaging/Stan-
dardShare - www.stan-
Construction Industry Center -
www.constructio-
iSqFt - www.isqft.com.
Dodge Data & Analytics (Electro-
nic Plan Room), 3315 Central Ave,
Hot Springs, AR 71913
800-393-6343 - www.constru-
B. Upon receipt of Bid Docu-
ments verify that documents are
complete. Notify Architect should
the documents be incomplete.
C. Immediately notify Architect
upon finding discrepancies or
omissions in the Bid Documents.
2.04 PRODUCT/ASS
MBLY/SYSTEM SUBSTITUTIONS
A. No technical questions will
be answered by the Architect's
/Engineer's office(s) during the
twenty-four (24) hours immedi-
ately preceding the bid opening
time and date.
B. All products and manufactur-
ers shall be as specified in the bid
documents. Any requested
changes in products or manufac-
turers shall be submitted to the Ar-
chitect seven days prior to the bid
date. Requested changes that have
been approved will be included in
an addendum. Any requested
changes not included in an adden-
dum are to be considered as not
approved. The Owner reserves the
right to negotiate any proposed
Voluntary Alternates only with the
apparent low bidder with selection
based on the Base Bid and se-
lected Alternate(s).
C. The Architect does not intend
to issue any addenda to the bidd-
ing documents within three (3)
working days of the bid opening
time and date.
SITE ASSESSMENT
3.01 SITE EXAMINATION
A. All Bidders are required to
make a careful, close examination
of the entire building areas before
submitting a bid. See 01 1000
Summary for the schedule.
1.4 CONTRACTOR USE OF SITE
AND PREMISES
A. Arrange use of site and prem-
ises to allow:
1. Owner occupancy.
2. Use of site and premises by
the public.
B. Provide access to and from
site as required by law and by
Owner:
1. Emergency Building Exits Dur-
ing Construction: Keep all exits re-
quired by code open during con-
struction period; provide temporary
exit signs if exit routes are tempo-
rarily altered.
2. Do not obstruct roadways,
sidewalks, or other public ways
without permit.
C. Utility Outages and Shutdown:
1. Limit disruption of utility ser-
vices to hours the building is un-
occupied.
2. Do not disrupt or shut down
life safety systems, including but
not limited to fire sprinklers and fire
alarm system, without 7 days no-
tice to Owner and authorities hav-
ing jurisdiction.
3. Prevent accidental disruption
of utility services to other facilities.
OFFER ACCEPTANCE/REJE
CTION
4.01 DURATION OF OFFER
A. Bids shall remain open to ac-
ceptance and shall be irrevocable
for a period of thirty (30) days af-
ter the bid closing date.
4.02 ACCEPTANCE OF OFFER
A. The Owner and Contractor
shall have the right to reject any or
all bids, which are in any way in-
complete or irregular, and to waive
any informality in any proposal.
ZNEZ A27,A29,My5,M7
NOTICE
JUVENILE NO. JV 19-263,
JV-264, JV 19-265 & JV19-266
In the Juvenile Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska
IN THE INTEREST OF RAYSIN
LEFT HAND BULL, DNESSA LEFT
HAND BULL, DNEESIAH LEFT
HAND BULL & NOVEMBER LEFT
HAND BULL
Juvenile,
Notice is hereby given to whom it
may concern, ARLENE LEFT HAND
BULL, the named mother of
RAYSIN LEFT HAND BULL, born
June 2015, DNESSA LEFT HAND
BULL, born Decernber 2016,
DNEESIAH LEFT HAND BULL,
born January 2019 & NOVEMBER
LEFT HAND BULL born November
2019, or anyone else claiming any
right or interest in and to said chil-
dren, that proceedings concerning
RAYSIN LEFT HAND BULL,
DNESSA LEFT HAND BULL,
DNEESIAH LEFT HAND BULL &
NOVEMBER LEFT HAND BULL are
currently pending in the Juvenile
Court of Butfalo County, Nebraska,
and that a FIRST APPEARANCE
hearing on the State's Motion to
Terminate Parental Rights is set for
May 19, 2021 at 9:00 a.m., and
EVIDENTIARY HEARING on said
Motion to Terminate has been set
for June 28, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.,
before the Honorable Gerald R.
Jorgensen. Said parents or anyone
else claiming any right or interest in
and to said child shall enter their
appearance in the Juvenile Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska, on or
before May 19, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.,
and June 28,2021, at 9:00 a.m., or
personally appear on these dates.
MANDI J. AMY
Deputy Buffalo county Attorney
P.O. Box 57
Kearney, NE 68848
Telephone: (308) 236-1222
Facsimile: (308) 233-3086
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL
Buffalo County Nebraska is re-
questing proposals for a Printer
Program. The purpose of this RFP
is to solicit responses from quali-
fied individuals/vendors to provide
Buffalo County with a comprehen-
sive printer program.
Sealed Proposals must be sub-
mitted to the Buffalo County Clerk
by 9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, May 11,
2021. Proposals will be opened in
the Buffalo County Board of Com-
missioners meeting that begins at
9:00 A.M. on that day, evaluations
will begin immediately thereafter.
Interested parties may obtain the
RFP specifications by contacting
the Buffalo County Clerk. All pro-
posals must be clearly marked on
the outside of the envelope
"County Printer Program".
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
WILLOW FIBER, LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that
WILLOW FIBER, LLC, a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has
been organized under the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act. The address of its
designated office is 3615 West
70th Street, Kearney NE 68845.
The name and address of the initial
registered agent is Tyler Cretacci.
Willow Fiber, LLC commenced
business on April 15, 2021, and the
general nature of its business is to
engage in any lawful business not
prohibited by the Nebraska Uni-
form Limited Liability Company
Act.
TYLER CRETACCI
Organizer and
Registered Agent
3615 West 70th
Street
Kearney NE 68845