Legal notices: May 6, 2021

NOTICE OF MEETINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
COMMISSIONERS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
EQUALIZATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the regular meetings of the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
and the Buffalo County Board of
Equalization will be held on Tues-
day, May 11, 2021 at the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
Board Room located at 1512 Cen-
tral Ave., Kearney, Nebraska.
Said meetings will be open to the
public. The Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners meeting will
begin at 9:00 A.M. and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization
meeting will begin at 9:30 A.M. A
list of the organizations seeking tax
exemptions, descriptions of the
property and official recommenda-
tions are available in the office of
the County Assessor and/or
County Treasurer.
Accommodations for the disa-
bled are available upon request.
Please contact the ADA Coordina-
tor at 308-236-1224 at least 48
hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
Agendas for said meetings are
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,
but may be modified up to 24 hours
prior to said meetings.
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
ZNEZ My6,t1
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
A G TRUCKING, LLC
Notice is hereby given that A G
Trucking, LLC, (hereinafter re-
ferred to as the "Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street mailing ad-
dress of the Company's initial des-
ignated office is 1806 K Avenue,
Kearney, NE 68847. The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Salvador Aguirre,
whose street and mailing address
is 1806 K Avenue, Kearney, NE
68847.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
ZNEZ A22,A29,My6
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
DAHLGREN INVESTMENTS,
L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Dahlgren Investments,
L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 2416 West 46th Street
Place, Kearney, NE 68845.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Gregg Dahlgren,
2416 West 46th Street Place, Kear-
ney, NE 68845.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on April 26, 2021 and it shall
continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following Member:
Gregg Dahlgren
2416 West 46th Street Place
Kearney, NE 68845
Gregg Dahlgren, Member
ZNEZ A29,My6,My13
Notice of Meeting
A regular meeting of the Board of
Governors of Central Community
College Area will be held at 1:00
p.m., Thursday, May 13, 2021, in
the College Administrative Offices,
3134 West Highway 34, Grand Is-
land, NE. The meeting agenda,
which will be kept current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the of-
fice of the College President, 3134
West Highway 34, Grand Island,
NE and posted on the College
Website: https://mee-
nization/CCC. A live video stream
of the meeting can be viewed at
ZNEZ My6,t1
LEGAL NOTICE
The May 2021 meeting of the
Board of Directors of Nebraska
Public Power District will be held
Wednesday and Thursday, May
12-13, 2021, in the Board Room at
NPPD's General Office, 1414 15th
Street, Columbus, Nebraska.
NPPD Board committees will also
meet May 13, in the Board Room at
the Columbus General Office.
The schedule for NPPD's May
2021 Board meeting is as follows:
WEDNESDAY, MAY 12, 2021
NPPD Board of Directors Meet-
ing, General Counsel Report -
2:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, MAY 13, 2021
Energy Supply Committee - 8:30
a.m.
Customer and Support Services
Committee - following Energy
Supply Committee
Board Strategic Business Mat-
ters - following Customer and Sup-
port Services Committee
NPPD Board of Directors Meet-
ing - following Board Strategic
Business Session
Nuclear Committee of the Whole
- will meet as part of the Board of
Directors Meeting
Public Comments - 10:00 a.m.,
Board Room
The public will be able to watch a
live video stream of the Board of
Directors Meeting on Thursday,
May 13, by accessing
www.nppd.com/ via computer.
The video stream is expected to
begin at approximately 9:15 a.m.
with Strategic Business Matters;
further schedule updates will be
available on NPPD's website the
morning of May 13. Committee
meetings will not be video
streamed (the Nuclear Committee
is a committee of the whole and
will meet as part of the regular
Board of Directors Meeting).
It is possible that portions of the
May 12-13, 2021, meetings will be
held in Executive Session. Agendas
for these meetings are kept contin-
uously current and are available for
public inspection during business
hours at the office of the Assistant
Secretary at the Columbus General
Office, Columbus, Nebraska, or
online at https://www.nppd.com/-
about-us/live-streaming.
Due to issues surrounding
COVID-19, all in-person meeting
participants are encouraged to
wear face coverings, and compli-
mentary masks and face shields
will be available upon arrival at the
General Office facility. Due to the
need to social distance, seating in
the Board room will be limited to
the Board of Directors and NPPD
executive staff, and on-site guests
will likely be asked to participate
from overflow rooms.
NEBRASKA PUBLIC
POWER DISTRIC
ZNEZ My6,t1
Buffalo County Agricultural
Association
Perimeter Fence Bid
Bids Due May 11, 2021 by 10 am
Install new 4' tall x 8' long perma-
nent Black Steel Fence with con-
crete. For specs and specific loca-
tion contact the Fairgrounds office.
Phone: 308-236-1201 Email: in-
ZNEZ A22,A29,My6
LEGAL NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA,
CASE NO. CI 20-680
Notice is hereby given that a
Complaint to Establish Paternity,
Custody, Parenting Time, and Child
Support was filed in the District
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska.
The object and prayer of this case
is to establish paternity, custody,
parenting time, and child support
pertaining to Remi Lamar Resh-Je-
nnings, born 2018.
Any persons claiming to be an in-
terested person or party are in-
structed file an Answer no later
than June 5, 2021.
Respectfully submitted,
Bergan E. Schumacher, #25734
Bruner Frank Schumacher
Husak, L.L.C.
5804 1st Avenue
P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848
ZNEZ A22,A29,My6
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
SULU COUNSELING, LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that Sulu
Counseling, LLC, a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has
been organized under the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act. The address of its
designated office is 3710 Central
Avenue, #9, Kearney, NE 68847.
The name and address of the initial
registered agent is Brittany Sulu,
3710 Central Avenue, #9, Kearney,
NE 68847. Sulu Counseling, LLC
commenced business on April 20,
2021, and the general nature of its
business is to provide professional
counseling and consulting through
a Mental Health Practice, and its
members, mangers, professional
employees, and agents are li-
censed or otherwise legally author-
ized to provide said services in this