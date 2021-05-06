 Skip to main content
Legal notices: May 6, 2021
Legal notices: May 6, 2021

NOTICE OF MEETINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

EQUALIZATION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the regular meetings of the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

and the Buffalo County Board of

Equalization will be held on Tues-

day, May 11, 2021 at the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

Board Room located at 1512 Cen-

tral Ave., Kearney, Nebraska.

Said meetings will be open to the

public. The Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners meeting will

begin at 9:00 A.M. and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization

meeting will begin at 9:30 A.M. A

list of the organizations seeking tax

exemptions, descriptions of the

property and official recommenda-

tions are available in the office of

the County Assessor and/or

County Treasurer.

Accommodations for the disa-

bled are available upon request.

Please contact the ADA Coordina-

tor at 308-236-1224 at least 48

hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

Agendas for said meetings are

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,

but may be modified up to 24 hours

prior to said meetings.

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

ZNEZ My6,t1

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

A G TRUCKING, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that A G

Trucking, LLC, (hereinafter re-

ferred to as the "Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street mailing ad-

dress of the Company's initial des-

ignated office is 1806 K Avenue,

Kearney, NE 68847. The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Salvador Aguirre,

whose street and mailing address

is 1806 K Avenue, Kearney, NE

68847.

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

ZNEZ A22,A29,My6

 

 

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

DAHLGREN INVESTMENTS,

L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Dahlgren Investments,

L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 2416 West 46th Street

Place, Kearney, NE 68845.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Gregg Dahlgren,

2416 West 46th Street Place, Kear-

ney, NE 68845.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on April 26, 2021 and it shall

continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following Member:

Gregg Dahlgren

2416 West 46th Street Place

Kearney, NE 68845

Gregg Dahlgren, Member

ZNEZ A29,My6,My13

 

Notice of Meeting

 

A regular meeting of the Board of

Governors of Central Community

College Area will be held at 1:00

p.m., Thursday, May 13, 2021, in

the College Administrative Offices,

3134 West Highway 34, Grand Is-

land, NE. The meeting agenda,

which will be kept current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the of-

fice of the College President, 3134

West Highway 34, Grand Island,

NE and posted on the College

Website: https://mee-

ting.sparqdata.com/Public/Orga-

nization/CCC. A live video stream

of the meeting can be viewed at

www.cccneb.edu/boardmeeting.

ZNEZ My6,t1

LEGAL NOTICE

 

The May 2021 meeting of the

Board of Directors of Nebraska

Public Power District will be held

Wednesday and Thursday, May

12-13, 2021, in the Board Room at

NPPD's General Office, 1414 15th

Street, Columbus, Nebraska.

NPPD Board committees will also

meet May 13, in the Board Room at

the Columbus General Office.

The schedule for NPPD's May

2021 Board meeting is as follows:

WEDNESDAY, MAY 12, 2021

NPPD Board of Directors Meet-

ing, General Counsel Report -

2:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, MAY 13, 2021

Energy Supply Committee - 8:30

a.m.

Customer and Support Services

Committee - following Energy

Supply Committee

Board Strategic Business Mat-

ters - following Customer and Sup-

port Services Committee

NPPD Board of Directors Meet-

ing - following Board Strategic

Business Session

Nuclear Committee of the Whole

- will meet as part of the Board of

Directors Meeting

Public Comments - 10:00 a.m.,

Board Room

The public will be able to watch a

live video stream of the Board of

Directors Meeting on Thursday,

May 13, by accessing

www.nppd.com/ via computer.

The video stream is expected to

begin at approximately 9:15 a.m.

with Strategic Business Matters;

further schedule updates will be

available on NPPD's website the

morning of May 13. Committee

meetings will not be video

streamed (the Nuclear Committee

is a committee of the whole and

will meet as part of the regular

Board of Directors Meeting).

It is possible that portions of the

May 12-13, 2021, meetings will be

held in Executive Session. Agendas

for these meetings are kept contin-

uously current and are available for

public inspection during business

hours at the office of the Assistant

Secretary at the Columbus General

Office, Columbus, Nebraska, or

online at https://www.nppd.com/-

about-us/live-streaming.

Due to issues surrounding

COVID-19, all in-person meeting

participants are encouraged to

wear face coverings, and compli-

mentary masks and face shields

will be available upon arrival at the

General Office facility. Due to the

need to social distance, seating in

the Board room will be limited to

the Board of Directors and NPPD

executive staff, and on-site guests

will likely be asked to participate

from overflow rooms.

NEBRASKA PUBLIC

POWER DISTRIC

ZNEZ My6,t1

 

Buffalo County Agricultural

Association

Perimeter Fence Bid

 

Bids Due May 11, 2021 by 10 am

Install new 4' tall x 8' long perma-

nent Black Steel Fence with con-

crete. For specs and specific loca-

tion contact the Fairgrounds office.

Phone: 308-236-1201 Email: in-

fo@buffalocountyfairgrounds.com

 

ZNEZ A22,A29,My6

 

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA,

CASE NO. CI 20-680

Notice is hereby given that a

Complaint to Establish Paternity,

Custody, Parenting Time, and Child

Support was filed in the District

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska.

The object and prayer of this case

is to establish paternity, custody,

parenting time, and child support

pertaining to Remi Lamar Resh-Je-

nnings, born 2018.

Any persons claiming to be an in-

terested person or party are in-

structed file an Answer no later

than June 5, 2021.

Respectfully submitted,

Bergan E. Schumacher, #25734

Bruner Frank Schumacher

Husak, L.L.C.

5804 1st Avenue

P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848

ZNEZ A22,A29,My6

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

SULU COUNSELING, LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

 

Notice is hereby given that Sulu

Counseling, LLC, a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

been organized under the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act. The address of its

designated office is 3710 Central

Avenue, #9, Kearney, NE 68847.

The name and address of the initial

registered agent is Brittany Sulu,

3710 Central Avenue, #9, Kearney,

NE 68847. Sulu Counseling, LLC

commenced business on April 20,

2021, and the general nature of its

business is to provide professional

counseling and consulting through

a Mental Health Practice, and its

members, mangers, professional

employees, and agents are li-

censed or otherwise legally author-

ized to provide said services in this

state.

Bruner Frank Schumacher

Husak, LLC

Attorneys at Law

5804 1st Avenue

P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

ZNEZ A22,A29,My6

 

