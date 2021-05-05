 Skip to main content
Legal notices: May 5, 2021
Legal notices: May 5, 2021

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

American Lion Transport,

L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that Amer-

ican Lion Transport, L.L.C., a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company,

has been organized under the laws

of the State of Nebraska, with its

initial designated office at 302

Lawn Ave., Gibbon, NE 68840. The

initial agent for service of process

of the Company is Humberto Leon,

302 Lawn Ave., Gibbon, NE 68840.

American Lion Transport, L.L.C.

ZNEZ A28,My5,My12

 

LEGAL NOTICE FOR NAME

CHANGE OF A MINOR CHILD

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Case Number CI 21-245

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF

AMIRA SULTAN OMAR-

SULTAN

A Minor Child, By and Through

Her Natural Father and Next Friend,

Sultan Omar Sultan.

Notice is hereby given that on the

23rd day of April, 2021, a petition

was filled in the District Cout of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, the ob-

ject and prayer of which is to

change a minor child's or children's

name(s) from Amira Sultan

Omar-Sultan to Amira Sultan Omar

Sultan.

A hearing will be had on said pe-

tition before the Honorable Ryan C.

Carson, in courtroom no. 1, 1512

Central Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska

on the 13th day of May, 2021, at

10:00 a.m., or as soon thereafter as

will be convenient for the court and

that unless sufficient cause is

shown to the contrary, the minor

child(ren)'s name(s) will be changed

from that of Amira Sultan Omar-Su-

ltan to Amira Sultan Omar Sultan.

Dated April 23, 2021

Luke Zinnell, 26128

1516 1st Avenue/P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

308-237-2114

lez@pgbblaw.com

 

ZNEZ A28,My5

CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION

OF

FLAIG ESTIMATING, LLC

 

The undersigned, desiring to form

a limited liability company for the

purposes hereinafter set forth, un-

der and in conformity with the laws

of the State of Nebraska do hereby

make this written certificate in du-

plicate and hereby verify:

1. Name. The name of the com-

pany is Flaig Estimating, LLC

2. Initial Designated Office. The

Initial Designated Office of the

company is:

4719 29th Avenue

Kearney, Nebraska 68845

3. Purpose. This company is or-

ganized to engage in and to do any

lawful act concerning any and all

lawful business, other than banking

or insurance, for which a limited lia-

bility company may be organized

under the laws of Nebraska.

4. Registered Agent. The name

and address of the company's reg-

istered agent in Nebraska is:

Cody Flaig

4719 29th Avenue

Kearney, Nebraska 68845

5. Members. The members of

the company, who are named in

the Operating Agreement, have the

right to admit additional members

from time to time, upon unanimous

approval and upon additional terms

and conditions of admission as

may be determined by the mem-

bers at the time of admission. Ex-

cept as provided in the Operating

Agreement, the interests of the

members in the company may not

be transferred or assigned.

6. Right to Continue Business.

In the event of the death, retire-

ment, resignation, expulsion, bank-

ruptcy or dissolution of a member

or the occurrence of any other

event which terminates the contin-

ued membership of a member in

the limited liability company, then

by unanimous consent, the remain-

ing members of the company have

the right to continue the business

of the company, at their election

and option.

7. Internal Affairs. The regulation

of the internal affairs of the com-

pany are set forth in the Operating

Agreement of the company, which

shall govern the operation of the

business and the rights and obliga-

tions of its members.

EXECUTED by the undersigned

Organizer on April 19, 2021.

Thomas E. Whitmore, Organizer

ZNEZ A28,My5,My12

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that the

undersigned has formed a limited

liability company under the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act.

1. The name of the limited liability

company is:

HERMAT FARM, LLC

 

2. The address of the designated

office of the company is 4111 4th

Ave., #22, Kearney, NE 68845.

3. The address of the registered

office of the corporation is P.O.

Box 315, 906 West 2nd Street,

Suite 206, Hastings, NE 68901. The

registered agent is Douglas Pauley.

4. The general nature of the busi-

ness to be transacted shall be to

transact any and all lawful business

for which limited liability companies

may be organized under Nebraska

Revised Statutes Sections 21-101

et seq. and any enlargement of

such powers conferred by subse-

quent legislative acts.

5. The company shall commence

on April 16, 2021, and have perpet-

ual duration.

6. The affairs of the company are

to be conducted by its manager.

Joni Pierce,

Organizer

Conway, Pauley & Johnson, P.C.

P.O. Box 315

Hastings, NE 68902-0315

ZNEZ A28,My5,My12

 

 

held Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 at

4:00 PM in the Commissioner's

'Board Room', Courthouse, 1512

Central Ave., Kearney, NE.

Said meeting will be open to the

public.

Accommodations for the disa-

bled are available upon request.

Please contact Lynn Martin (ADA

Coordinator) at 236-1224, at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for this meeting is

kept continuously current at the

Buffalo County Veterans Service

Office, but may be modified up to

24 hours prior to said meeting.

ZNEZ My5,t1

 

Notice of Meeting

Buffalo County Agricultural

Association

Time: May 11, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

Place: Buffalo County Exhibit

Building - Harvest Room

Agenda for meeting available for in-

spection at Fairgrounds Office dur-

ing normal business hours.

ZNEZ My5,t1

NOTICE OF MEETING

SUBURBAN FIRE PROTEC-

TION DISTRICT #1

OF BUFFALO & KEARNEY

COUNTIES

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a regular meeting of the Board of

Directors of the Suburban Fire Pro-

tection District No. 1 of Buffalo and

Kearney Counties, Nebraska, has

been scheduled for 7:30 PM on

May 12, 2021 at the Kearney Vol-

unteer Fire Department Station 1,

2211 A Ave, Kearney Nebraska.

An agenda for such meeting, kept

continuously current, is available

for public inspection at the office of

the Secretary of the Fire District at

Fire Station 1. The meeting will be

open to the public.

ZNEZ My5,t1

Board Meeting Notification

Educational Service Unit No. 10

 

The regular monthly meeting of

the governing board of Educational

Service Unit 10 will be held on

Monday, May 17, 2021, at 3:30 PM

at ESU 10, 76 Plaza Blvd., Kear-

ney, Nebraska. An agenda kept

continuously current is on file at the

office of the Administrator of ESU

10 in Kearney.

ZNEZ My5,t1

TO:

Neva Richter, 31080 145th Rd,

Kearney, NE 68847

Person In Possession of Parcel

360145760 located in Buffalo

County, Nebraska.

NOTICE OF EXPIRATION OF

RIGHT OF REDEMPTION

UNLESS YOU ACT YOU WILL

LOSE THIS PROPERTY

In accordance with Nebraska

Code Section 77-1831 et seq. you

are hereby notified that:

1. The property described in par-

agraph 2 of this Notice was sold at

tax sale on

the 6th day of March 2018 for the

taxes for the year 2016 thru 2019.

The purchaser at tax sale was Echo

Financial/BMO HARRIS. The total

amount of these taxes plus interest

to the date of this notice is

$60,806.00. Interest continues to

accrue at the rate of $18.31 after

this date.

2. The legal description of the

property sold is:

The Northwest Quarter of Section

Nineteen (19), Township Ten (10)

North, Range Fifteen (15) West of

the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska.

3. The property is assessed in the

name of Neva B. Richter.

4. The issuance of a tax deed is

subject to the right of redemption

under sections 77-1824 to 77-1830

of the Nebraska Revised Statutes.

5. The right of redemption re-

quires payment to the county treas-

urer, for the use of such purchaser,

or his or her heirs or assigns, the

amount of taxes represented by the

tax sale certificate for the year the

taxes were levied or assessed and

any subsequent taxes paid and in-

terest accrued as of the date of

payment is made to the county

treasurer.

6. The right of redemption expires

at the close of business on the date

of application for the tax deed, and

a deed may be applied for after the

expiration of three months from the

date of the service of this notice.

7. For any questions about this

notice, please call (402) 399-9049,

ex. 103.

Dated this 12th day of March,

2021.

By: Anthony R. Medina, #21515

405 N. 115th Street,

#100

Omaha, NE 68154

ZNEZ A28,My5,My12

 

NOTICE OF HEARING TO

AMEND THE BUDGET

For

Two Rivers Public Health

Department

 

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given,

in compliance with the provisions

of State Statute Section 13-511,

that the governing body will meet

on the 18th day of May at 6 o'clock

at 516 West 11th Street, Suite

108B, Kearney, NE 68847 for the

purpose of hearing support, oppo-

sition, criticism, suggestions or ob-

servations of taxpayers relating to

amending the budget which was

originally adopted on the 20th day

of September 2020. Due to unfore-

seen circumstances, actual ex-

penditures for the current fiscal

year will exceed budgeted expendi-

tures unless the current fiscal year

budget of expenditures is revised.

Increased expenditures are due to

COVID-19 responses. The origi-

nally adopted budget of expendi-

tures cannot be reduced during the

remainder of the current fiscal year

to meet the need for additional

money because of COVID-19 re-

sponses. The budget detail is avail-

able at the office of the Clerk dur-

ing regular business hours.

Jeremy J. Eschliman

Clerk/Secretary

Summary of Proposed

Revised Budget 2018-2019 Actual Disbursements &

Transfers $1,173,648.20 2019-2020 Actual/Estimated Dis-

bursements & Transfers

$1,312,399.67 2020-2021 Proposed Budget of

Disbursements & Transfers

$4,261,104.31 2020-2021 Necessary Cash Re-

serve $ 887,138.37 2020-2021 Total Resources Availa-

ble $ 5,148,242.68

Total 2020-2021 Personal & Real

Property Tax Requirement $ 0.00 Unused Budget Authority Created

for Next Year $62,231.47

Breakdown of Property Tax: Personal and Real Property Tax

Required for Bonds $ 0.00

Personal and Real Property Tax

Required for All Other Purposes

$0.00

Summary of Originally

Adopted Budget

2018-2019 Actual Disbursements &

Transfers $ 1,173,648.20 2019-2020 Actual/Estimated Dis-

bursements & Transfers

$1,312,399.67 2020-2021 Proposed Budget of

Disbursements & Transfers

$2,730,449.68

2020-2021 Necessary Cash Re-

serve $1,293,646.55

2020-2021 Total Resources Availa-

ble $4,024,096.23

Total 2020-2021 Personal & Real

Property Tax Requirement $0.00

Unused Budget Authority Created

for Next Year $62,231.47

Breakdown of Property Tax: Personal and Real Property Tax

Required for Bonds $ 0.00

Personal and Real Property Tax

Required for All Other Purposes

$0.00

Additional Monetary

Requirements

Fund Purpose Amount

 

ZNEZ My5,t1

 

CENTRAL COMMUNITY

COLLEGE - HASTINGS

ROOF REPLACEMENTS

INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS

INVITATION

1.01 BID SUBMISSION

A. Bids signed and under seal,

executed, dated, and submitted for

the furnishing of all labor, materials,

and equipment for the Central

Community College - Hastings

Roof Replacements prior to:

1. Date: May 25, 2021.

2. Time: 2:00 p.m.

3. Place: Central Community Col

lege Board Room 80

4. Location: Grand Island, Ne

braska.

B. Offers will be opened publicly

immediately after the time for re-

ceipt of bids. The Owner will con-

sider the bids received for the fur-

nishing of said labor, materials and

equipment necessary for the proper

construction of the aforesaid proj-

ect.

C. The General, Mechanical and

Electrical, will be under one Bid. All

subcontractor quotations shall be

sent to the General Contractor.

D. Bid Security is required to be

submitted with bid proposal form.

Make payable to Central Commu-

nity College in the amount of 5% of

the Lump Sum Bid Amount. Bid

Security shall be of cashiers check,

certified check, or Bid Bond issued

by a Surety licensed to conduct

business in the State of Nebraska.

Form of Bid Bond is AIA Document

A310. Any agent signing a bid bond

on behalf of the Surety must attach

a Power of Attorney effectively evi-

dencing the agent's authority to

bind the Surety to the performance

of the Bid Bond.

E. Performance Bond: The Con-

tractor shall be required to furnish

acceptable bonds to complete the

work and pay for all labor and ma-

terials used, said bonds to be in the

amount of 100% of total amount of

the Contract. See Document A701,

Instructions to Bidders.

F. Taxes: The Contractor by vir-

tue of his contract with Central

Community College, becomes a

purchasing agent for the Owner on

their behalf and under Statute

77-2702 does not pay sales tax.

G. Insurance: Prior to the start of

the work, completed copies of the

Certificate of Insurance, AIA Docu-

ment G705 shall be submitted to

the Owner and Architect.

H. Pre-Bid Conference is manda-

tory for General Contractors.

Meeting attendance is strongly rec-

ommended for major subcontrac-

tors.

1. Date: May 12, 2021.

2. Time: 10:00 a.m.

3. Place: Central Community Col

lege - Hastings, Hall Student

Union, Franzen Room 103

4. Location: Hastings, NE.

1.02 PROJECT SUMMARY

A. Project Name: Central Com-

munity College - Hastings Roof Re-

placements

B. Project Address: 550 South

Technical Blvd, Hastings, Nebraska

68901.

C. Owner's Name: Central Com-

munity College

D. Architect's Name: Wilkins Ar-

chitecture Design Planning, L.L.C..

E. The Contract Documents,

dated May 6, 2021 prepared for the

project by Wilkins Architecture De-

sign Planning, L.L.C.

F. The work consists of replacing

roofs at three (3) separate buildings

on the Hastings campus and pro-

viding gutters and downspouts at

one (1) separate building. Roof re-

placement to be low-slope roof

with EPDM single-ply roofing mem-

brane with additional polyisocy-

anurate insulation layers. Project

also includes coordination of exist-

ing RTU and ductwork, all associ-

ated flashing and perimeter cap

flashing.

1.03 CONTRACT DESCRIPTION

A. Contract Type: A single prime

contract based on a Stipulated

Price as described in Document 00

5200 - Agreement Form.

B. Project will be constructed un-

der one general construction con-

tract.

1.04 OWNER OCCUPANCY

A. Owner intends to occupy the

Project upon Substantial Comple-

tion.

B. Schedule the Work to accom-

modate Owner occupancy.

1.05 CONTRACT TIME

A. The bidder, in submitting an

offer, accepts the Contract Time

period stated for performing the

Work. The completion date in the

Agreement shall be the Contract

Time added to the commencement

date.

1.06 WORK SEQUENCE

A. ALL WORK MUST BE COM-

PLETED WITHIN THE SCHEDULE

NOTED. The Work shall be con-

ducted in a single phase as de-

scribed in the schedule below:

B. May 12, 2021: Pre-Bid Confer-

ence at 10:00 a.m. at Central Com-

munity College - Hastings, Hall

Student Union, Franzen Room 103

May 25, 2021: Bids received

from General Contractors at 2:00

p.m.

TBD: Contractors interviews in

CCC Board Room.

June 17, 2021: Low bid contrac-

tor recommendation presented to

Board of Governors.

June 28, 2021: Contract

awarded: Start Digital Document

Submittal Service (ORACLE, Sub-

mittal Exchange) and Administra-

tive Requirements

July 5, 2021: Construction Starts

August 30, 2021: Substantial

Completion.

September 10, 2021: Final Com-

pletion.

BID DOCUMENTS AND CON-

TRACT DOCUMENTS

2.01 DEFINITIONS

A. Bid Documents: Contract Doc-

uments including Project Manual,

Construction Drawings and all is-

sued Addendums.

2.02 AVAILABILITY

A. Bid Documents may be ob-

tained from the following location:

1. Standard Digital Imaging, 4424

S 108th St, Omaha, NE 68137 (402)

592-1292.

B. Bid Document Information can

be obtained online from the fol-

lowing location:

1. Standard Digital Imaging |

Standard Share; www.stan-

dardsharev3.com. The following in-

formation can be obtained and

viewed:

a. Instructions to Bidders

b. Bid Form

c. Specifications Table of Con-

tents

d. Section 01 1000 Summary

e. Addendums

f. Construction Drawing Images

IMAGES ARE NOT FOR BIDD-

ING - FOR REFERENCE ONLY IN

ORDERING

C. A deposit in the amount of

$50.00 (made payable to Wilkins

Architecture Design Planning,

L.L.C.) will be required for each set

of bidding documents. If shipping

is required there is a non refunda-

ble amount determined and made

payable to Standard Digital Imag-

ing These checks are to be sent to

Standard Digital Imaging prior to

receipt of documents. The deposit

will be returned in full only if a qual-

ified bid is submitted and the Bid

Documents are returned within fif-

teen (15) days of the bid determina-

tion, or if the Contractor decides

not to submit a Proposal and the

Bid Documents are returned with

seven (7) days prior to the bid

opening.

D. ALL BID DOCUMENTS

SHALL BE RETURNED to the of-

fice of Wilkins Architecture De-

sign Planning, L.L.C., 2908 West

39th Street, Suite A, Kearney,

Nebraska, 68845.

2.03 EXAMINATION

A. Bid Documents may be exam-

ined at:

Lincoln Builders Bureau, 5910 S.

58th Suite #C, Lincoln, NE 68516.

Omaha Builders Exchange, 4255

S 94th St., Omaha, NE 68127.

Columbus Area Chamber of

Commerce, 753 33rd Ave., Colum-

bus, NE 68602-0515.

Hastings Builders Bureau, 301

South Burlington, Hastings, NE

68902.

Builders Plan Service, 309 West

2nd, Grand Island, NE 68801.

Reed Construction Data, 30

Technology Drive So. Suite 500,

Norcross, GA 30092.

Kearney Plan Service, 1007 2nd

Avenue, Kearney, NE 68847.

Standard Digital Imaging/Stan-

dardShare - www.stan-

darddigital.com.

Construction Industry Center -

www.constructio-

nindustrycenter.com.

iSqFt - www.isqft.com.

Dodge Data & Analytics (Electro-

nic Plan Room), 3315 Central Ave,

Hot Springs, AR 71913

800-393-6343 - www.constru-

ction.com.

B. Upon receipt of Bid Docu-

ments verify that documents are

complete. Notify Architect should

the documents be incomplete.

C. Immediately notify Architect

upon finding discrepancies or

omissions in the Bid Documents.

2.04 PRODUCT/ASS

MBLY/SYSTEM SUBSTITUTIONS

A. No technical questions will

be answered by the Architect's

/Engineer's office(s) during the

twenty-four (24) hours immedi-

ately preceding the bid opening

time and date.

B. All products and manufactur-

ers shall be as specified in the bid

documents. Any requested

changes in products or manufac-

turers shall be submitted to the Ar-

chitect seven days prior to the bid

date. Requested changes that have

been approved will be included in

an addendum. Any requested

changes not included in an adden-

dum are to be considered as not

approved. The Owner reserves the

right to negotiate any proposed

Voluntary Alternates only with the

apparent low bidder with selection

based on the Base Bid and se-

lected Alternate(s).

C. The Architect does not intend

to issue any addenda to the bidd-

ing documents within three (3)

working days of the bid opening

time and date.

SITE ASSESSMENT

3.01 SITE EXAMINATION

A. All Bidders are required to

make a careful, close examination

of the entire building areas before

submitting a bid. See 01 1000

Summary for the schedule.

1.4 CONTRACTOR USE OF SITE

AND PREMISES

A. Arrange use of site and prem-

ises to allow:

1. Owner occupancy.

2. Use of site and premises by

the public.

B. Provide access to and from

site as required by law and by

Owner:

1. Emergency Building Exits Dur-

ing Construction: Keep all exits re-

quired by code open during con-

struction period; provide temporary

exit signs if exit routes are tempo-

rarily altered.

2. Do not obstruct roadways,

sidewalks, or other public ways

without permit.

C. Utility Outages and Shutdown:

1. Limit disruption of utility ser-

vices to hours the building is un-

occupied.

2. Do not disrupt or shut down

life safety systems, including but

not limited to fire sprinklers and fire

alarm system, without 7 days no-

tice to Owner and authorities hav-

ing jurisdiction.

3. Prevent accidental disruption

of utility services to other facilities.

OFFER ACCEPTANCE/REJE

CTION

4.01 DURATION OF OFFER

A. Bids shall remain open to ac-

ceptance and shall be irrevocable

for a period of thirty (30) days af-

ter the bid closing date.

4.02 ACCEPTANCE OF OFFER

A. The Owner and Contractor

shall have the right to reject any or

all bids, which are in any way in-

complete or irregular, and to waive

any informality in any proposal.

ZNEZ A27,A29,My5,M7

 

 

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION OF

REPI, L.L.C.

 

Pursuant to the provisions of

§21-150 of the Nebraska Uniform

Limited Liability Company Act, no-

tice is hereby given that REPI,

L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited Liability

Company (the "Company"), is dis-

solved effective December 31,

2020. All persons having claims

against the Company shall itemize

the claims in writing, describing the

circumstances of the claims, the

date the claims arose, and whether

the claims are due or will become

due, whether the claims are abso-

lute or contingent, whether the

claims are liquidated or unliqui-

dated, and whether the claims are

founded in contract, tort or other

legal basis. These itemized claims

shall be mailed to the Company,

c/o Brian R. Symington, P.O. Box

1600, Kearney, Nebraska

68848-1600. A claim against the

Company is barred unless an ac-

tion to enforce the claim is com-

menced within five (5) years after

the date of the third publication of

this Notice of Dissolution.

Dated: April 17, 2021.

Brian R. Symington,

Attorney

ZNEZ A21,A28,My5

 

WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC

SUITE 200

7602 PACIFIC STREET

OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

[RESTATED]

 

Notice is hereby given that

SmokinSmith, LLC (the

“Company”) has been organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The Designated Office of

the Company is 45690 69th Road,

Gibbon, Nebraska 68840. The Reg-

istered Agent of the Company is

Thomas E. Whitmore, 7602 Pacific

Street, Suite 200, Omaha, Ne-

braska 68114. The Company was

Amended on April 16, 2021.

ZNEZ A21,A28,My5

