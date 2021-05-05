Legal notices: May 5, 2021

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
American Lion Transport,
L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that Amer-
ican Lion Transport, L.L.C., a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company,
has been organized under the laws
of the State of Nebraska, with its
initial designated office at 302
Lawn Ave., Gibbon, NE 68840. The
initial agent for service of process
of the Company is Humberto Leon,
302 Lawn Ave., Gibbon, NE 68840.
American Lion Transport, L.L.C.
ZNEZ A28,My5,My12
LEGAL NOTICE FOR NAME
CHANGE OF A MINOR CHILD
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Case Number CI 21-245
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF
AMIRA SULTAN OMAR-
SULTAN
A Minor Child, By and Through
Her Natural Father and Next Friend,
Sultan Omar Sultan.
Notice is hereby given that on the
23rd day of April, 2021, a petition
was filled in the District Cout of
Buffalo County, Nebraska, the ob-
ject and prayer of which is to
change a minor child's or children's
name(s) from Amira Sultan
Omar-Sultan to Amira Sultan Omar
Sultan.
A hearing will be had on said pe-
tition before the Honorable Ryan C.
Carson, in courtroom no. 1, 1512
Central Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska
on the 13th day of May, 2021, at
10:00 a.m., or as soon thereafter as
will be convenient for the court and
that unless sufficient cause is
shown to the contrary, the minor
child(ren)'s name(s) will be changed
from that of Amira Sultan Omar-Su-
ltan to Amira Sultan Omar Sultan.
Dated April 23, 2021
Luke Zinnell, 26128
1516 1st Avenue/P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
308-237-2114
ZNEZ A28,My5
CERTIFICATE OF
ORGANIZATION
OF
FLAIG ESTIMATING, LLC
The undersigned, desiring to form
a limited liability company for the
purposes hereinafter set forth, un-
der and in conformity with the laws
of the State of Nebraska do hereby
make this written certificate in du-
plicate and hereby verify:
1. Name. The name of the com-
pany is Flaig Estimating, LLC
2. Initial Designated Office. The
Initial Designated Office of the
company is:
4719 29th Avenue
Kearney, Nebraska 68845
3. Purpose. This company is or-
ganized to engage in and to do any
lawful act concerning any and all
lawful business, other than banking
or insurance, for which a limited lia-
bility company may be organized
under the laws of Nebraska.
4. Registered Agent. The name
and address of the company's reg-
istered agent in Nebraska is:
Cody Flaig
4719 29th Avenue
Kearney, Nebraska 68845
5. Members. The members of
the company, who are named in
the Operating Agreement, have the
right to admit additional members
from time to time, upon unanimous
approval and upon additional terms
and conditions of admission as
may be determined by the mem-
bers at the time of admission. Ex-
cept as provided in the Operating
Agreement, the interests of the
members in the company may not
be transferred or assigned.
6. Right to Continue Business.
In the event of the death, retire-
ment, resignation, expulsion, bank-
ruptcy or dissolution of a member
or the occurrence of any other
event which terminates the contin-
ued membership of a member in
the limited liability company, then
by unanimous consent, the remain-
ing members of the company have
the right to continue the business
of the company, at their election
and option.
7. Internal Affairs. The regulation
of the internal affairs of the com-
pany are set forth in the Operating
Agreement of the company, which
shall govern the operation of the
business and the rights and obliga-
tions of its members.
EXECUTED by the undersigned
Organizer on April 19, 2021.
Thomas E. Whitmore, Organizer
ZNEZ A28,My5,My12
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that the
undersigned has formed a limited
liability company under the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act.
1. The name of the limited liability
company is:
HERMAT FARM, LLC
2. The address of the designated
office of the company is 4111 4th
Ave., #22, Kearney, NE 68845.
3. The address of the registered
office of the corporation is P.O.
Box 315, 906 West 2nd Street,
Suite 206, Hastings, NE 68901. The
registered agent is Douglas Pauley.
4. The general nature of the busi-
ness to be transacted shall be to
transact any and all lawful business
for which limited liability companies
may be organized under Nebraska
Revised Statutes Sections 21-101
et seq. and any enlargement of
such powers conferred by subse-
quent legislative acts.
5. The company shall commence
on April 16, 2021, and have perpet-
ual duration.
6. The affairs of the company are
to be conducted by its manager.
Joni Pierce,
Organizer
Conway, Pauley & Johnson, P.C.
P.O. Box 315
Hastings, NE 68902-0315
ZNEZ A28,My5,My12
held Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 at
4:00 PM in the Commissioner's
'Board Room', Courthouse, 1512
Central Ave., Kearney, NE.
Said meeting will be open to the
public.
Accommodations for the disa-
bled are available upon request.
Please contact Lynn Martin (ADA
Coordinator) at 236-1224, at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for this meeting is
kept continuously current at the
Buffalo County Veterans Service
Office, but may be modified up to
24 hours prior to said meeting.
ZNEZ My5,t1
Notice of Meeting
Buffalo County Agricultural
Association
Time: May 11, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.
Place: Buffalo County Exhibit
Building - Harvest Room
Agenda for meeting available for in-
spection at Fairgrounds Office dur-
ing normal business hours.
ZNEZ My5,t1
NOTICE OF MEETING
SUBURBAN FIRE PROTEC-
TION DISTRICT #1
OF BUFFALO & KEARNEY
COUNTIES
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a regular meeting of the Board of
Directors of the Suburban Fire Pro-
tection District No. 1 of Buffalo and
Kearney Counties, Nebraska, has
been scheduled for 7:30 PM on
May 12, 2021 at the Kearney Vol-
unteer Fire Department Station 1,
2211 A Ave, Kearney Nebraska.
An agenda for such meeting, kept
continuously current, is available
for public inspection at the office of
the Secretary of the Fire District at
Fire Station 1. The meeting will be
open to the public.
ZNEZ My5,t1
Board Meeting Notification
Educational Service Unit No. 10
The regular monthly meeting of
the governing board of Educational
Service Unit 10 will be held on
Monday, May 17, 2021, at 3:30 PM
at ESU 10, 76 Plaza Blvd., Kear-
ney, Nebraska. An agenda kept
continuously current is on file at the
office of the Administrator of ESU
10 in Kearney.
ZNEZ My5,t1
TO:
Neva Richter, 31080 145th Rd,
Kearney, NE 68847
Person In Possession of Parcel
360145760 located in Buffalo
County, Nebraska.
NOTICE OF EXPIRATION OF
RIGHT OF REDEMPTION
UNLESS YOU ACT YOU WILL
LOSE THIS PROPERTY
In accordance with Nebraska
Code Section 77-1831 et seq. you
are hereby notified that:
1. The property described in par-
agraph 2 of this Notice was sold at
tax sale on
the 6th day of March 2018 for the
taxes for the year 2016 thru 2019.
The purchaser at tax sale was Echo
Financial/BMO HARRIS. The total
amount of these taxes plus interest
to the date of this notice is
$60,806.00. Interest continues to
accrue at the rate of $18.31 after
this date.
2. The legal description of the
property sold is:
The Northwest Quarter of Section
Nineteen (19), Township Ten (10)
North, Range Fifteen (15) West of
the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska.
3. The property is assessed in the
name of Neva B. Richter.
4. The issuance of a tax deed is
subject to the right of redemption
under sections 77-1824 to 77-1830
of the Nebraska Revised Statutes.
5. The right of redemption re-
quires payment to the county treas-
urer, for the use of such purchaser,
or his or her heirs or assigns, the
amount of taxes represented by the
tax sale certificate for the year the
taxes were levied or assessed and
any subsequent taxes paid and in-
terest accrued as of the date of
payment is made to the county
treasurer.
6. The right of redemption expires
at the close of business on the date
of application for the tax deed, and
a deed may be applied for after the
expiration of three months from the
date of the service of this notice.
7. For any questions about this
notice, please call (402) 399-9049,
ex. 103.
Dated this 12th day of March,
2021.
By: Anthony R. Medina, #21515
405 N. 115th Street,
#100
Omaha, NE 68154
ZNEZ A28,My5,My12
NOTICE OF HEARING TO
AMEND THE BUDGET
For
Two Rivers Public Health
Department
PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given,
in compliance with the provisions
of State Statute Section 13-511,
that the governing body will meet
on the 18th day of May at 6 o'clock
at 516 West 11th Street, Suite
108B, Kearney, NE 68847 for the
purpose of hearing support, oppo-
sition, criticism, suggestions or ob-
servations of taxpayers relating to
amending the budget which was
originally adopted on the 20th day
of September 2020. Due to unfore-
seen circumstances, actual ex-
penditures for the current fiscal
year will exceed budgeted expendi-
tures unless the current fiscal year
budget of expenditures is revised.
Increased expenditures are due to
COVID-19 responses. The origi-
nally adopted budget of expendi-
tures cannot be reduced during the
remainder of the current fiscal year
to meet the need for additional
money because of COVID-19 re-
sponses. The budget detail is avail-
able at the office of the Clerk dur-
ing regular business hours.
Jeremy J. Eschliman
Clerk/Secretary
Summary of Proposed
Revised Budget 2018-2019 Actual Disbursements &
Transfers $1,173,648.20 2019-2020 Actual/Estimated Dis-
bursements & Transfers
$1,312,399.67 2020-2021 Proposed Budget of
Disbursements & Transfers
$4,261,104.31 2020-2021 Necessary Cash Re-
serve $ 887,138.37 2020-2021 Total Resources Availa-
ble $ 5,148,242.68
Total 2020-2021 Personal & Real
Property Tax Requirement $ 0.00 Unused Budget Authority Created
for Next Year $62,231.47
Breakdown of Property Tax: Personal and Real Property Tax
Required for Bonds $ 0.00
Personal and Real Property Tax
Required for All Other Purposes
$0.00
Summary of Originally
Adopted Budget
2018-2019 Actual Disbursements &
Transfers $ 1,173,648.20 2019-2020 Actual/Estimated Dis-
bursements & Transfers
$1,312,399.67 2020-2021 Proposed Budget of
Disbursements & Transfers
$2,730,449.68
2020-2021 Necessary Cash Re-
serve $1,293,646.55
2020-2021 Total Resources Availa-
ble $4,024,096.23
Total 2020-2021 Personal & Real
Property Tax Requirement $0.00
Unused Budget Authority Created
for Next Year $62,231.47
Breakdown of Property Tax: Personal and Real Property Tax
Required for Bonds $ 0.00
Personal and Real Property Tax
Required for All Other Purposes
$0.00
Additional Monetary
Requirements
Fund Purpose Amount
ZNEZ My5,t1
CENTRAL COMMUNITY
COLLEGE - HASTINGS
ROOF REPLACEMENTS
INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS
INVITATION
1.01 BID SUBMISSION
A. Bids signed and under seal,
executed, dated, and submitted for
the furnishing of all labor, materials,
and equipment for the Central
Community College - Hastings
Roof Replacements prior to:
1. Date: May 25, 2021.
2. Time: 2:00 p.m.
3. Place: Central Community Col
lege Board Room 80
4. Location: Grand Island, Ne
braska.
B. Offers will be opened publicly
immediately after the time for re-
ceipt of bids. The Owner will con-
sider the bids received for the fur-
nishing of said labor, materials and
equipment necessary for the proper
construction of the aforesaid proj-
ect.
C. The General, Mechanical and
Electrical, will be under one Bid. All
subcontractor quotations shall be
sent to the General Contractor.
D. Bid Security is required to be
submitted with bid proposal form.
Make payable to Central Commu-
nity College in the amount of 5% of
the Lump Sum Bid Amount. Bid
Security shall be of cashiers check,
certified check, or Bid Bond issued
by a Surety licensed to conduct
business in the State of Nebraska.
Form of Bid Bond is AIA Document
A310. Any agent signing a bid bond
on behalf of the Surety must attach
a Power of Attorney effectively evi-
dencing the agent's authority to
bind the Surety to the performance
of the Bid Bond.
E. Performance Bond: The Con-
tractor shall be required to furnish
acceptable bonds to complete the
work and pay for all labor and ma-
terials used, said bonds to be in the
amount of 100% of total amount of
the Contract. See Document A701,
Instructions to Bidders.
F. Taxes: The Contractor by vir-
tue of his contract with Central
Community College, becomes a
purchasing agent for the Owner on
their behalf and under Statute
77-2702 does not pay sales tax.
G. Insurance: Prior to the start of
the work, completed copies of the
Certificate of Insurance, AIA Docu-
ment G705 shall be submitted to
the Owner and Architect.
H. Pre-Bid Conference is manda-
tory for General Contractors.
Meeting attendance is strongly rec-
ommended for major subcontrac-
tors.
1. Date: May 12, 2021.
2. Time: 10:00 a.m.
3. Place: Central Community Col
lege - Hastings, Hall Student
Union, Franzen Room 103
4. Location: Hastings, NE.
1.02 PROJECT SUMMARY
A. Project Name: Central Com-
munity College - Hastings Roof Re-
placements
B. Project Address: 550 South
Technical Blvd, Hastings, Nebraska
68901.
C. Owner's Name: Central Com-
munity College
D. Architect's Name: Wilkins Ar-
chitecture Design Planning, L.L.C..
E. The Contract Documents,
dated May 6, 2021 prepared for the
project by Wilkins Architecture De-
sign Planning, L.L.C.
F. The work consists of replacing
roofs at three (3) separate buildings
on the Hastings campus and pro-
viding gutters and downspouts at
one (1) separate building. Roof re-
placement to be low-slope roof
with EPDM single-ply roofing mem-
brane with additional polyisocy-
anurate insulation layers. Project
also includes coordination of exist-
ing RTU and ductwork, all associ-
ated flashing and perimeter cap
flashing.
1.03 CONTRACT DESCRIPTION
A. Contract Type: A single prime
contract based on a Stipulated
Price as described in Document 00
5200 - Agreement Form.
B. Project will be constructed un-
der one general construction con-
tract.
1.04 OWNER OCCUPANCY
A. Owner intends to occupy the
Project upon Substantial Comple-
tion.
B. Schedule the Work to accom-
modate Owner occupancy.
1.05 CONTRACT TIME
A. The bidder, in submitting an
offer, accepts the Contract Time
period stated for performing the
Work. The completion date in the
Agreement shall be the Contract
Time added to the commencement
date.
1.06 WORK SEQUENCE
A. ALL WORK MUST BE COM-
PLETED WITHIN THE SCHEDULE
NOTED. The Work shall be con-
ducted in a single phase as de-
scribed in the schedule below:
B. May 12, 2021: Pre-Bid Confer-
ence at 10:00 a.m. at Central Com-
munity College - Hastings, Hall
Student Union, Franzen Room 103
May 25, 2021: Bids received
from General Contractors at 2:00
p.m.
TBD: Contractors interviews in
CCC Board Room.
June 17, 2021: Low bid contrac-
tor recommendation presented to
Board of Governors.
June 28, 2021: Contract
awarded: Start Digital Document
Submittal Service (ORACLE, Sub-
mittal Exchange) and Administra-
tive Requirements
July 5, 2021: Construction Starts
August 30, 2021: Substantial
Completion.
September 10, 2021: Final Com-
pletion.
BID DOCUMENTS AND CON-
TRACT DOCUMENTS
2.01 DEFINITIONS
A. Bid Documents: Contract Doc-
uments including Project Manual,
Construction Drawings and all is-
sued Addendums.
2.02 AVAILABILITY
A. Bid Documents may be ob-
tained from the following location:
1. Standard Digital Imaging, 4424
S 108th St, Omaha, NE 68137 (402)
592-1292.
B. Bid Document Information can
be obtained online from the fol-
lowing location:
1. Standard Digital Imaging |
Standard Share; www.stan-
dardsharev3.com. The following in-
formation can be obtained and
viewed:
a. Instructions to Bidders
b. Bid Form
c. Specifications Table of Con-
tents
d. Section 01 1000 Summary
e. Addendums
f. Construction Drawing Images
IMAGES ARE NOT FOR BIDD-
ING - FOR REFERENCE ONLY IN
ORDERING
C. A deposit in the amount of
$50.00 (made payable to Wilkins
Architecture Design Planning,
L.L.C.) will be required for each set
of bidding documents. If shipping
is required there is a non refunda-
ble amount determined and made
payable to Standard Digital Imag-
ing These checks are to be sent to
Standard Digital Imaging prior to
receipt of documents. The deposit
will be returned in full only if a qual-
ified bid is submitted and the Bid
Documents are returned within fif-
teen (15) days of the bid determina-
tion, or if the Contractor decides
not to submit a Proposal and the
Bid Documents are returned with
seven (7) days prior to the bid
opening.
D. ALL BID DOCUMENTS
SHALL BE RETURNED to the of-
fice of Wilkins Architecture De-
sign Planning, L.L.C., 2908 West
39th Street, Suite A, Kearney,
Nebraska, 68845.
2.03 EXAMINATION
A. Bid Documents may be exam-
ined at:
Lincoln Builders Bureau, 5910 S.
58th Suite #C, Lincoln, NE 68516.
Omaha Builders Exchange, 4255
S 94th St., Omaha, NE 68127.
Columbus Area Chamber of
Commerce, 753 33rd Ave., Colum-
bus, NE 68602-0515.
Hastings Builders Bureau, 301
South Burlington, Hastings, NE
68902.
Builders Plan Service, 309 West
2nd, Grand Island, NE 68801.
Reed Construction Data, 30
Technology Drive So. Suite 500,
Norcross, GA 30092.
Kearney Plan Service, 1007 2nd
Avenue, Kearney, NE 68847.
Standard Digital Imaging/Stan-
dardShare - www.stan-
Construction Industry Center -
www.constructio-
iSqFt - www.isqft.com.
Dodge Data & Analytics (Electro-
nic Plan Room), 3315 Central Ave,
Hot Springs, AR 71913
800-393-6343 - www.constru-
B. Upon receipt of Bid Docu-
ments verify that documents are
complete. Notify Architect should
the documents be incomplete.
C. Immediately notify Architect
upon finding discrepancies or
omissions in the Bid Documents.
2.04 PRODUCT/ASS
MBLY/SYSTEM SUBSTITUTIONS
A. No technical questions will
be answered by the Architect's
/Engineer's office(s) during the
twenty-four (24) hours immedi-
ately preceding the bid opening
time and date.
B. All products and manufactur-
ers shall be as specified in the bid
documents. Any requested
changes in products or manufac-
turers shall be submitted to the Ar-
chitect seven days prior to the bid
date. Requested changes that have
been approved will be included in
an addendum. Any requested
changes not included in an adden-
dum are to be considered as not
approved. The Owner reserves the
right to negotiate any proposed
Voluntary Alternates only with the
apparent low bidder with selection
based on the Base Bid and se-
lected Alternate(s).
C. The Architect does not intend
to issue any addenda to the bidd-
ing documents within three (3)
working days of the bid opening
time and date.
SITE ASSESSMENT
3.01 SITE EXAMINATION
A. All Bidders are required to
make a careful, close examination
of the entire building areas before
submitting a bid. See 01 1000
Summary for the schedule.
1.4 CONTRACTOR USE OF SITE
AND PREMISES
A. Arrange use of site and prem-
ises to allow:
1. Owner occupancy.
2. Use of site and premises by
the public.
B. Provide access to and from
site as required by law and by
Owner:
1. Emergency Building Exits Dur-
ing Construction: Keep all exits re-
quired by code open during con-
struction period; provide temporary
exit signs if exit routes are tempo-
rarily altered.
2. Do not obstruct roadways,
sidewalks, or other public ways
without permit.
C. Utility Outages and Shutdown:
1. Limit disruption of utility ser-
vices to hours the building is un-
occupied.
2. Do not disrupt or shut down
life safety systems, including but
not limited to fire sprinklers and fire
alarm system, without 7 days no-
tice to Owner and authorities hav-
ing jurisdiction.
3. Prevent accidental disruption
of utility services to other facilities.
OFFER ACCEPTANCE/REJE
CTION
4.01 DURATION OF OFFER
A. Bids shall remain open to ac-
ceptance and shall be irrevocable
for a period of thirty (30) days af-
ter the bid closing date.
4.02 ACCEPTANCE OF OFFER
A. The Owner and Contractor
shall have the right to reject any or
all bids, which are in any way in-
complete or irregular, and to waive
any informality in any proposal.
ZNEZ A27,A29,My5,M7
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION OF
REPI, L.L.C.
Pursuant to the provisions of
§21-150 of the Nebraska Uniform
Limited Liability Company Act, no-
tice is hereby given that REPI,
L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited Liability
Company (the "Company"), is dis-
solved effective December 31,
2020. All persons having claims
against the Company shall itemize
the claims in writing, describing the
circumstances of the claims, the
date the claims arose, and whether
the claims are due or will become
due, whether the claims are abso-
lute or contingent, whether the
claims are liquidated or unliqui-
dated, and whether the claims are
founded in contract, tort or other
legal basis. These itemized claims
shall be mailed to the Company,
c/o Brian R. Symington, P.O. Box
1600, Kearney, Nebraska
68848-1600. A claim against the
Company is barred unless an ac-
tion to enforce the claim is com-
menced within five (5) years after
the date of the third publication of
this Notice of Dissolution.
Dated: April 17, 2021.
Brian R. Symington,
Attorney
ZNEZ A21,A28,My5
WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
SUITE 200
7602 PACIFIC STREET
OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
[RESTATED]
Notice is hereby given that
SmokinSmith, LLC (the
“Company”) has been organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-