Legal notices: May 4, 2021

the Land Lord Tenant Act, and that

Kearney Rental Pros is entitled to

collect such damages from you.

You are further notified that you

are required to answer such Com-

plaint against you on or before the

15 day of June, 2021, which is 30

days following the date of last pub-

lication of this notice, or said Com-

plaint will be taken as true and

judgement will be rendered accord-

ingly.

Kearney Rental Pros., Plantiff