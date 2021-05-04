Legal notices: May 4, 2021

Legal Notice
To: KWASHIA OWENS
Notice is hereby given that on
the 3rd day of February, 2021,
Kearney Rental Pros filed a Com-
plaint against Kwashia Owens in
the County Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, Case No.: CI
21-229, alleging that you caused
damage to a leased premise, in vi-
olation of a lease agreement and
the Land Lord Tenant Act, and that
Kearney Rental Pros is entitled to
collect such damages from you.
You are further notified that you
are required to answer such Com-
plaint against you on or before the
15 day of June, 2021, which is 30
days following the date of last pub-
lication of this notice, or said Com-
plaint will be taken as true and
judgement will be rendered accord-
ingly.
Kearney Rental Pros., Plantiff
By: /s/ Coy T. Clark
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
322 West 39th Street
P.O. Box 1060
Kearney, NE 68848-1060
(308) 234-5579
(308) 234-9305 (fax)
ZNEZ My4,My11,My18
Parker, Grossart & Bahensky,
L.L.P.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
MATTIE & TILLY, L.L.C.
A Nebraska Limited Liability
Company
Notice is hereby given that Mattie
& Tilly, L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited
Liability Company, has been organ-
ized under the laws of the State of
Nebraska. The street mailing ad-
dress of the Company's initial des-
ignated office is 1516 1st Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The ini-
tial agent for service of process of
the Company is Jack W. Besse,
1516 lst Avenue, P.O. Box 1600,
Kearney, Nebraska 68848.
ZNEZ A20,A27,My4
