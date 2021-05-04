 Skip to main content
Legal notices: May 4, 2021
Legal notices: May 4, 2021

Legal Notice

 

To: KWASHIA OWENS

Notice is hereby given that on

the 3rd day of February, 2021,

Kearney Rental Pros filed a Com-

plaint against Kwashia Owens in

the County Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, Case No.: CI

21-229, alleging that you caused

damage to a leased premise, in vi-

olation of a lease agreement and

the Land Lord Tenant Act, and that

Kearney Rental Pros is entitled to

collect such damages from you.

You are further notified that you

are required to answer such Com-

plaint against you on or before the

15 day of June, 2021, which is 30

days following the date of last pub-

lication of this notice, or said Com-

plaint will be taken as true and

judgement will be rendered accord-

ingly.

Kearney Rental Pros., Plantiff

By: /s/ Coy T. Clark

cclark@jacobsenorr.com

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

322 West 39th Street

P.O. Box 1060

Kearney, NE 68848-1060

(308) 234-5579

(308) 234-9305 (fax)

ZNEZ My4,My11,My18

 

Parker, Grossart & Bahensky,

L.L.P.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

MATTIE & TILLY, L.L.C.

A Nebraska Limited Liability

Company

 

Notice is hereby given that Mattie

& Tilly, L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited

Liability Company, has been organ-

ized under the laws of the State of

Nebraska. The street mailing ad-

dress of the Company's initial des-

ignated office is 1516 1st Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The ini-

tial agent for service of process of

the Company is Jack W. Besse,

1516 lst Avenue, P.O. Box 1600,

Kearney, Nebraska 68848.

ZNEZ A20,A27,My4

 

