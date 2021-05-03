Legal notices: May 3, 2021

By Parent: Amber Diane

Koziski

You are hereby notified that a

hearing on the name change of

KayLee Jo Koziski is the above en-

titled case will be heard before the

Honorable Ryan Carson, Judge of

the District Court of Buffalo

County, Courtroom No. 1 at the

Buffalo County Courthouse or Jus-

tice Center, 1512 Central Ave.,