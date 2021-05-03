Legal notices: May 3, 2021

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
IN RE NAME CHANGE
AMBER DIANE KOZISKI
CASE NO. CI 21-172
You are hereby notified that a
hearing on the name change of
Amber Diane Koziski in the above
entitled case will be heard before
the Honorable Ryan Carson, Judge
of the District Court of Buffalo
County, Courtroom No. 1 at the
Buffalo County Courthouse or Jus-
tice Center, 1512 Central Ave.,
Kearney, Nebraska, on May 13,
2021, at 9:20 a.m. or as soon
thereafter as the same may be
heard.
March 30, 2021
Amber Diane Koziski
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
COMMISSIONERS
TUESDAY, APRIL 27, 2021
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners met on Tuesday,
April 27, 2021 at 9:00 A.M. Chair-
man McMullen called the meeting
to order and led those present in
the Pledge of Allegiance. The fol-
lowing Board members responded
to roll call: Timothy Higgins, Ivan
Klein, Myron Kouba, Sherry Mor-
row and William McMullen. Absent:
Ronald Loeffelholz and Daniel
Lynch. A copy of the acknowledg-
ment and receipt of notice and
agenda by the Board of Commis-
sioners is attached to these min-
utes. Public notice of this meeting
was published/posted in the Kear-
ney Hub, on the Buffalo County
web site, and the bulletin boards
located outside the County Clerk's
office and County Board Room on
April 22, 2021. Chairman McMullen
announced that in accordance with
Section 84-1412 of the Nebraska
Revised Statutes, a current copy of
the Open Meetings Act is available
for review and posted at the back
of the Board Room. County Clerk
Janice Giffin took all proceedings
hereinafter shown; while the con-
vened meeting was open to the
public.
REGULAR AGENDA
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Klein to approve the April 13,
2021 Board meeting minutes.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Hig-
gins, Klein, Kouba, Morrow and
McMullen. Absent: Loeffelholz
and Lynch. Motion declared car-
ried.
Sheriff Neil Miller, Chief Deputy
Dan Schleusener, Lieutenant Chad
Hunt, Sergeant Juli Byrne, Ser-
geant Rosario Perez and Officer
Tate Pierce were present for the
Proclamation of the National Cor-
rections Officers and Employees
Week. Chairman McMullen read
the proclamation and thanked
those who serve Buffalo County.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Higgins to proclaim the week of
May 2, 2021 through May 8, 2021
as "National Corrections Officers
and Employees Week" in Buffalo
County with the following Resolu-
tion 2021-29. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Higgins, Klein,
Kouba, and McMullen. Absent:
Loeffelholz and Lynch. Motion de-
clared carried.
RESOLUTION 2021-29
Proclamation
Name the Week of May 2, 2021
through May 8, 2021 as
"National Corrections Officers
and Employees Week" in Buffalo
County
WHEREAS, National Corrections
Officers and Employees Week was
first proclaimed on May 5, 1984, by
President Ronald Reagan when he
signed Proclamation 5187 creating
"National Correctional Officers'
Week", to recognize the men and
women who work in jails, prison,
and community corrections across
the county; and
WHEREAS, National Correction
Officers and Employees Week rec-
ognizes and honors that the duties
of these officers have become in-
creasingly complex and demand-
ing; and
WHEREAS, National Correctional
Officers and Employees Week rec-
ognizes the professionalism, dedi-
cation and courage exhibited by
these officers throughout the per-
formance of these demanding and
often conflicting roles deserve our
utmost respect; and
WHEREAS, National Correctional
Officers and Employees Week in
Buffalo County recognizes employ-
ees of the Buffalo County Sheriff's
Office Corrections Division for their
role in putting themselves in harm's
way to advance a mission of pro-
tecting the public, staff, and in-
mates of Buffalo County.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED that the Buffalo County
Board of Commissioners herby
proclaim the week of May 2, 2021
through May 8, 2021 as "National
Correctional Officers and Employ-
ees Week". All Buffalo County citi-
zens are encouraged to pay tribute
to the many Correctional Workers
of the Buffalo County Jail for the vi-
tal public service they provide.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Kouba to ratify the following
April 23, 2021 payroll claims proc-
essed by the County Clerk. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Morrow,
Kouba, Higgins, Klein, and
McMullen. Absent: Loeffelholz and
Lynch. Motion declared carried.
Chairman McMullen called for
Citizen's forum. Cris Hehner ad-
dressed the Board to request the
opening of a Buffalo County Road
near 355th and Grove Road. Dep-
uty County Attorney Andrew Hoff-
meister was present and discussed
with the Board that he will prepare
a contract for their review at the
next Board meeting on May 11,
2021.
Chairman McMullen asked if
there was anything else to come
before the Board at 9:57 A.M. be-
fore he declared the meeting ad-
journed until the regular meeting at
9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, May 11,
2021.
Attest:
William McMullen, Chairman
Buffalo County Board of
Comissioners
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
BIG IRON AVIATION, L.L.C.
A Nebraska Limited
Liability Company
Notice is hereby given that Big
Iron Aviation, L.L.C., a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has
been organized under the laws of
the State of Nebraska, with its reg-
istered office at 7890 W. 70th St.,
Kearney, NE 68845. The purpose
for which the company is organized
is to engage in any and all lawful
business for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the laws of the State of Nebraska.
The company was organized and
commenced on April 29, 2020, and
will have perpetural existence un-
less terminated sooner. The Affairs
of the company are to be con-
ducted by Kerri W. Merklin.
Big Iron Aviation, L.L.C.
Kerri W. Merklin, Organizer
NANCY GARRELTS
ATTORNEY AT LAW
PO Box 1003
Holdrege, NE 68949-1003
(308) 991-4305
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
IN RE NAME CHANGE
CASE NO. CI 21-172
CHRISTOPHER JAMES LUM
DEAN KOZISKI, Minor Child
By Parent: Amber Diane
Koziski
You are hereby notified that a
hearing on the name change of
Christopher James Lum Dean
Koziski in the above entitled case
will be heard before the Honorable
Ryan Carson, Judge of the District
Court of Buffalo County, Court-
room No. 1 at the Buffalo County
Courthouse or Justice Center, 1512
Central Ave., Kearney, Nebraska,
on May 13, 2021, at 9:30 a.m., or
as soon thereafter as the same may
be heard.
March 30, 2021
Amber Diane Koziski, Parent
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF AMENDMENT TO
CERTIFICATE OF
ORGANIZATION
Pursuant to the provisions of the
Nebraska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act, DJD Associates,
L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited Liability
Company, hereby gives its notice
of the following Amendment to
Certificate of Organization as of
April 29, 2021:
1.The street and mailing address
of the Registered Agent shall be:
4202 Ave F Kearney, NE 68847
2. The period of duration of the
Company shall be perpetual.
Donald B. Daily
4202 Ave F
Kearney, NE 68847
Parker, Grossart & Bahensky,
L.L.P.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
KATTT VENTURES, L.L.C.
A Nebraska Limited Liability
Company
Notice is hereby given that
KATTT VENTURES, L.L.C., a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company,
has been organized under the laws
of the state of Nebraska, with its
designated office at 1312 W 16th
Street, Kearney, NE 68845. The
name and address of the initial reg-
istered agent is Luke E. Zinnell,
1516 1st Avenue, P.O Box 1600,
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600.
The general nature of its business
is to engage in any and all lawful
businesses for which a limited lia-
bility company may be organized
under the laws of the state of Ne-
braska. The company was organ-
ized and commenced on April 13,
2021, and will continue in perpetu-
ity. Its affairs shall be conducted
by its sole member, Kathryn Crook,
until such time as her successors
are selected pursuant to the Oper-
ating Agreement.
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
IN RE NAME CHANGE
CASE NO. CI 21-173
KAYLEE JO KOZISKI, Minor
Child
By Parent: Amber Diane
Koziski
You are hereby notified that a
hearing on the name change of
KayLee Jo Koziski is the above en-
titled case will be heard before the
Honorable Ryan Carson, Judge of
the District Court of Buffalo
County, Courtroom No. 1 at the
Buffalo County Courthouse or Jus-
tice Center, 1512 Central Ave.,
Kearney, Nebraska on May 13,
2021, at 9:30 a.m., or as soon
thereafter as the same may be
heard.
March 30, 2021
Amber Diane Koziski, Parent
NOTICE OF AMENDMENT OF
THE CERTIFICATE OF
ORGANIZATION
OF MDT FARMS, LLC
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that,
MDT FARMS, LLC, a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has
amended the Certificate of Organi-
zation to change its name from
MDT FARMS, LLC to M J MAN-
AGEMENT, LLC. The street and
mailing address of the designated
office and the registered agent for
the Company were both changed
to 211 W. 16th Street, PO Box 744,
Kearney, NE 68848.
Carla J. Alexander, Attorney
Downing, Alexander & Wood
P.O. Box 744
Kearney, NE 68848-0744
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
THE TICKLE TOOTH BREWING
COMPANY, L.L.C.
A NEBRASKA LIMITED LIABIL-
ITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that The
Tickle Tooth Brewing Company,
L.L.C., a Nebraska limited liability
company, has been organized un-
der the laws of the state of Ne-
braska, with its designated office at
415 West 30th Street, Kearney, NE
68847. The initial agent for service
of process is Marvin D. Fisher,
whose address is 415 West 30th
Street, Kearney, NE 68847.
By: /s/ Steven P. Vinton
Steven P. Vinton, #17817
BACON, VINTON & VEN-
TEICHER, L.L.C.
Attorneys at Law
P.O. Box 208
Gothenburg, NE
69138
(308) 537-7161
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that
WeeWear LLC, a Nebraska Lim-
ited Liability Company, has been
organized under the laws of the