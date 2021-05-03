 Skip to main content
Legal notices: May 3, 2021
Legal notices: May 3, 2021

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

IN RE NAME CHANGE

AMBER DIANE KOZISKI

CASE NO. CI 21-172

 

You are hereby notified that a

hearing on the name change of

Amber Diane Koziski in the above

entitled case will be heard before

the Honorable Ryan Carson, Judge

of the District Court of Buffalo

County, Courtroom No. 1 at the

Buffalo County Courthouse or Jus-

tice Center, 1512 Central Ave.,

Kearney, Nebraska, on May 13,

2021, at 9:20 a.m. or as soon

thereafter as the same may be

heard.

March 30, 2021

Amber Diane Koziski

ZNEZ A12,A19,A26,M3

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS

TUESDAY, APRIL 27, 2021

 

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners met on Tuesday,

April 27, 2021 at 9:00 A.M. Chair-

man McMullen called the meeting

to order and led those present in

the Pledge of Allegiance. The fol-

lowing Board members responded

to roll call: Timothy Higgins, Ivan

Klein, Myron Kouba, Sherry Mor-

row and William McMullen. Absent:

Ronald Loeffelholz and Daniel

Lynch. A copy of the acknowledg-

ment and receipt of notice and

agenda by the Board of Commis-

sioners is attached to these min-

utes. Public notice of this meeting

was published/posted in the Kear-

ney Hub, on the Buffalo County

web site, and the bulletin boards

located outside the County Clerk's

office and County Board Room on

April 22, 2021. Chairman McMullen

announced that in accordance with

Section 84-1412 of the Nebraska

Revised Statutes, a current copy of

the Open Meetings Act is available

for review and posted at the back

of the Board Room. County Clerk

Janice Giffin took all proceedings

hereinafter shown; while the con-

vened meeting was open to the

public.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Klein to approve the April 13,

2021 Board meeting minutes.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Hig-

gins, Klein, Kouba, Morrow and

McMullen. Absent: Loeffelholz

and Lynch. Motion declared car-

ried.

Sheriff Neil Miller, Chief Deputy

Dan Schleusener, Lieutenant Chad

Hunt, Sergeant Juli Byrne, Ser-

geant Rosario Perez and Officer

Tate Pierce were present for the

Proclamation of the National Cor-

rections Officers and Employees

Week. Chairman McMullen read

the proclamation and thanked

those who serve Buffalo County.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Higgins to proclaim the week of

May 2, 2021 through May 8, 2021

as "National Corrections Officers

and Employees Week" in Buffalo

County with the following Resolu-

tion 2021-29. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Higgins, Klein,

Kouba, and McMullen. Absent:

Loeffelholz and Lynch. Motion de-

clared carried.

RESOLUTION 2021-29

Proclamation

Name the Week of May 2, 2021

through May 8, 2021 as

"National Corrections Officers

and Employees Week" in Buffalo

County

 

WHEREAS, National Corrections

Officers and Employees Week was

first proclaimed on May 5, 1984, by

President Ronald Reagan when he

signed Proclamation 5187 creating

"National Correctional Officers'

Week", to recognize the men and

women who work in jails, prison,

and community corrections across

the county; and

WHEREAS, National Correction

Officers and Employees Week rec-

ognizes and honors that the duties

of these officers have become in-

creasingly complex and demand-

ing; and

WHEREAS, National Correctional

Officers and Employees Week rec-

ognizes the professionalism, dedi-

cation and courage exhibited by

these officers throughout the per-

formance of these demanding and

often conflicting roles deserve our

utmost respect; and

WHEREAS, National Correctional

Officers and Employees Week in

Buffalo County recognizes employ-

ees of the Buffalo County Sheriff's

Office Corrections Division for their

role in putting themselves in harm's

way to advance a mission of pro-

tecting the public, staff, and in-

mates of Buffalo County.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED that the Buffalo County

Board of Commissioners herby

proclaim the week of May 2, 2021

through May 8, 2021 as "National

Correctional Officers and Employ-

ees Week". All Buffalo County citi-

zens are encouraged to pay tribute

to the many Correctional Workers

of the Buffalo County Jail for the vi-

tal public service they provide.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Kouba to ratify the following

April 23, 2021 payroll claims proc-

essed by the County Clerk. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Morrow,

Kouba, Higgins, Klein, and

McMullen. Absent: Loeffelholz and

Lynch. Motion declared carried.

LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS

FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Adver-

tisement; AP - Appropriation; B -

Bookmobile; C - Construction; CD

- Civil Defense; CM - Cottonmill; D

- Dues; E - Expense; EQ - Equip-

ment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I - Insur-

ance&/or Bonds; MC - Medical

Charges; R - Retirement; RE - Re-

imbursement; RT - Rent; S - Serv-

ice; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U - Util-

ities.

GENERAL FUND

NET PAYROLL 266,236.22

AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE; I

1,037.63; RETIREMENT PLANS

AMERITAS R 44,857.68; BUFFALO

CO TREASURER I 113,888.00;

FIRST CONCORD E 4,516.74;

FIRST NATIONAL BANK T

89,892.13; KEARNEY UNITED

WAY E 104.67; KATHLEEN A

LAUGHLIN E 402.00; MADISON

NATIONAL I 1,010.16; MADISON

NATIONAL I 296.16;

MASSMUTUAL R 1,175.00; NA-

TIONWIDE RETIREMENT R

1,855.00; NE CHILD SUPPORT E

1,200.00; NE DEPARTMENT OF

REVENUE E 55.00; PRINCIPAL E 3,184.23; PROFESSIONAL

CHOICE RECOVERY E 79.87;

STATE OF NE T 14,912.87; VI-

SION SERVICE PLAN E 847.87;

ROAD FUND

NET PAYROLL 55,710.17;

AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I

907.19; RETIREMENT PLANS

AMERITAS R 8,656.94; BUFFALO

CO TREASURER I 2,567.00; FIRST

CONCORD E 677.42; FIRST NA-

TIONAL BANK T 16,606.07; MADI-

SON NATIONAL I 161.21; MADI-

SON NATIONAL I 107.59; NATION-

WIDE RETIREMENT R 272.50; NE

CHILD SUPPORT E 242.00; PRIN-

CIPAL E 930.96; STATE OF NE T 2,480.53; VISION SERVICE PLAN E 205.46

WEED FUND

NET PAYROLL 4,916.98; RE-

TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R

777.30; BUFFALO CO TREAS-

URER I 248.00; FIRST CONCORD E 33.33; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T 1,586.39; MADISON NATIONAL I 3.44; PRINCIPAL E 61.00; STATE

OF NE T 251.69

After discussion, it was deter-

mined that the Funds transfer

agenda item was not going to be

necessary.

County Treasurer Jean Sidwell

was present to discuss the accom-

modation of taxpayers for the 2020

first half tax delinquency date.

Moved by Kouba and seconded by

Higgins to authorize the County

Treasurer to remain open on the

April 30, 2021 Arbor Day holiday to

accommodate taxpayers for the

2020 first half tax delinquency date.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Kouba, Higgins, Klein, Morrow, and

McMullen. Absent: Loeffelholz and

Lynch. Motion declared carried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Morrow to accept the March 2021

Community Action Partnership of

Mid-Nebraska RYDE Report. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Klein, Mor-

row, Higgins, Kouba and

McMullen. Absent: Loeffelholz

and Lynch. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Higgins to set the date of May 11,

2021 for the County printer pro-

gram Request for Proposal (RFP).

Nate Pearson, I.T. Manager was

present to answer any questions.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Morrow and

McMullen. Absent: Loeffelholz and

Lynch. Motion declared carried.

After discussion and review of

the County Sheriff's report, it was

moved by Klein and seconded by

Morrow to approve the Special

Designated Liquor License applica-

tion filed by Fanatics Sports Bar for

an event to be held on June 5,

2021. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Klein, Morrow, Higgins,

Kouba, and McMullen. Absent:

Loeffelholz and Lynch. Motion de-

clared carried.

Chairman McMullen reviewed the

following correspondence. Old

Town Kearney Association sent a

letter stating that the membership

dues of $30.00 are due. Nebraska

Department of Environment and

Energy sent a letter regarding

NPDES General Permit for M & M

Feeders Concentrated Animal

Feeding Operations. Nebraska As-

sociation of County Officials sent

the April 23, 2021 Legislative Re-

port and the Nebraska Commission

on Law Enforcement and Criminal

Justice sent the State of Nebraska

Jail Standards Inspection Report.

Kearney Area Chamber of Com-

merce sent a letter regarding How

Americans Work and Where They

Choose to Live Has Changed. City

of Kearney sent a Notification of

Annexation of Stoneridge Tenth

Addition and the Annual Tax Incre-

ment Financing (TIF) Report.

United States Bankruptcy Court

sent a Notice that Frontier Commu-

nications Corporation filed Bank-

ruptcy. Chairman McMullen called

on each Board member present for

committee reports and recommen-

dations.

Bob Charlesworth from Charles-

worth Consulting, LLC was present

to update the Board on the Group

Health Benefits Plan. Charlesworth

presented his recommendation for

setting the health insurance rates

for the county funding and the em-

ployee share for additional cover-

ages. Moved by Higgins and se-

conded by Kouba to accept

Charlesworth's recommendation

for setting the health insurance pre-

mium rates for the fiscal year

2021-2022. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Higgins, Kouba, Klein, Mor-

row, and McMullen. Absent: Loef-

felholz and Lynch. Motion declared

carried.

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Klein to authorize Chairman

McMullen to sign the Stop Loss

Policy agreement with HM Life

Insurance Company. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Higgins, Klein,

Kouba, Morrow, and McMullen.

Absent: Loeffelholz and Lynch.

Motion declared carried.

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Kouba to approve the following

April 2021 vendor claims submitted

by the County Clerk. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Higgins, Kouba,

Klein, Morrow, and McMullen. Ab-

sent: Loeffelholz and Lynch. Mo-

tion declared carried.

GENERAL FUND

ACS C 16,900.00; ADAMS CO

SHERIFF E 60.81; ADVANCED COR-

RECTIONAL HEALTHCARE MC

7,401.16; ADVANCED MEDICAL IMAG-

ING MC 1,000.00; AG LAND ATV

INC S 279.93; ALL AMERICAN

SEWER & DRAIN CLEANING S 217.25;

ALL MAKES AUTO SUPPLY SU

945.44; ALL SAFE INDUSTRIES, INC

SU 691.03; AMAZON CAPITAL SER-

VICES E 29.85; AMERI-TECH IN-

DUSTRIAL, INC SU 137.65; AMERICAN

ELECTRIC COMPANY SU 12.50;

MANDI J AMY RE 45.00; AT&T MO-

BILITY E 983.42; ASSOC OF THREAT

ASSESSMENT E 125.00; ATS S

1,185.48; AUTO VALUE PARTS STORE SU 24.99; AVCOMM SOLUTIONS INC SU 280.74; BAMFORD INC S 1,300.69;

HALEY BECKER E 20.00; DORIS

BECKER E 22.41; RICHARD BEECH-

NER E 300.00 FRANCIS BIEHL RE

3.92 BRAD W BIGELOW E 225.00; BIO-

METRIC SOLUTIONS LLC E 650.00;

BISHOP LAW S 1,852.50; BOYS TOWN S 3,128.14; BRAD RODGERS MD MC

139.38; SCOTT BRADY RE 10.08;

JONATHAN R BRANDT S 6,931.94; NA-

THAN BRECHT RE 45.00; CHARLES

BREWSTER S 4,420.00; D. BRANDON

BRINEGAR RE 18.11; STANLEY BRO-

DINE RE 12.21; BRUNER FRANK

SCHUMACHER S 11,415.75; BUFFALO

CO BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS T

2,500.00; BUFFALO CO COMMUNITY

PARTNERS E 1,025.52; BUFFALO CO

ATTORNEY E 1,080.00; BUFFALO CO

ATTORNEY'S OFFICE RE 1,127.19;

BUFFALO CO CLERK RE 1,161.50;

BUFFALO CO COURT RE 1.25; BUF-

FALO CO COURT E 2,910.16; BUF-

FALO CO MUTUAL AID ASSN D 50.00;

BUFFALO CO PUBLIC DEFENDER RE 900.00; BUFFALO CO SHERIFF E 3,059.63; BUILDERS WAREHOUSE SU

537.22; DORIS BURBY E 246.50;

CANON SOLUTIONS AMERICA E

151.00; MICHAEL D CARPER S

1,530.95; RYAN C CARSON RE 45.00;

CASH WA DISTRIBUTING SU

19.35; CENTRAL MEDIATION CENTER

S 1,640.00; CENTRAL NE CREMATION E 3,834.00; CENTRAL NE REPORTING,

INC E 1,751.94; CENTRAL PATHOL-

OGY SERVICES MC 10.93; CENTURY

LUMBER CENTER SU 97.53;

CHARLESWORTH CONSULTING E

1,050.00; CHARM-TEX INC SU

5,937.04; CHARTER COMMUNICA-

TIONS S 466.98; CHI HEALTH AT

HOME MC 80.00; DR H L CHRISTMAN

OPTOMETRIST MC 1,390.00; JENNI-

FER CHURCH RE 45.00; CITY

OF KEARNEY U 2,613.66; CITY OF

KEARNEY RE 1,500.00; CITY

OF KEARNEY E 52,727.85; HALEY

CLARK E 20.00; CLERK OF THE

DISTRICT COURT E 2,879.00; CLERK

OF THE DISTRICT COURT E 675.10;

CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT E 82.18; CLIPPER PUBLISHING A 180.00; COMFY BOWL, INC EQ

100.00; COMPASS FAMILY SUPPORT

SERVICES S 1,656.75; CONSOLI-

DATED MANAGEMENT CO S

25,561.85; COPYCAT PRINTING CEN-

TER SU 152.65; CORNHUSKER STATE

INDUSTRIES E 303.00; COUNTRY

PARTNERS COOPERATIVE F 320.16;

DR. ANTHONY TATMAN MC 25.00;

CULLIGAN OF KEARNEY S 154.00;

CUSTOM CAGE OF MISSOURI LLC EQ

875.00; DAN'S SANITATION S 15.00;

DENNISE DANIELS RE 45.00; DAS ST

ACCOUNTING S 41.60; DAS STATE

ACCTNG-CENTRAL FINANCE S

1,340.00; JOSIAH DAVIS RE 7.02;

LYDIA DAVIS RE 27.22; DAWSON CO

SHERIFF'S OFFICE E 73.27; DAWSON

PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT U

3,195.76; DAMON DEEDS RE 45.00;

DEPT OF CORRECTIONAL SERVICES

S 903.50; DEPT OF REVENUE E

2,500.00; DEPT OF PATHOLOGY-ST

LOUIS UNIV MC 471.00; OLIVIA

DERR E 20.00; DEWALD DEAVER

L'HEUREUX LAW FIRM S 3,856.50;

DONKEY TOWING & TRANSFER S

125.60; DOUGLAS CO SHERIFF E

73.31; DOWHY TOWING & RECOVERY

S 291.50; BRANDON J. DUGAN RE

20.43; EAGLE FOUNTAIN WORKS EQ

9,584.00; EAKES OFFICE SOLUTIONS

SU 4,993.70; SHAWN EATHERTON

RE 45.00; EATON CORPORATION

S 3,864.95; EDUCATIONAL SERVICE

UNIT NO 10 AP 20,093.75; EGAN SUP-

PLY COMPANY SU 963.46; ELITE

COURT REPORTING E 188.55; EN-

TERPRISE ELECTRIC KEARNEY SU

4,913.94; ESCHAT E 118.82;

EUSTIS BODY SHOP S 949.00; EX-

CEL APPRAISAL SOLUTIONS S

5,000.00; MARSHA FANGMEYER, ESQ.

S 4,005.00; FARMERS AND MER-

CHANTS BANK S 65.00; FARMERS CO-

OPERATIVE ASSOCIATION F 155.12;

PAUL FARRELL RE 45.00; FASTENAL

COMPANY SU 57.13; FILLMORE CO

SHERIFF E 55.76; KARI FISK RE 45.00;

FRONTIER S 27,119.74; FYE LAW OF-

FICE S 7,406.06; GALLS, LLC SU

44.47; GARCIA CLINICAL LABORA-

TORY MC 130.00; GARLAND CO

SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT E 100.00; CYNTHIA GEMBALA HUGG S

1,176.25; MARCI GILBERTSON RE 45.25; GOOD SAMARITAN HOSPITAL

MC 31.16; GRAHAM TIRE CO S

646.58; ZOE GRAHAM E 166.72;

GRAND CENTRAL APPLE MARKET SU

11.71; ZACHARY K GRAY S 2,272.50;

GREAT PLAINS DENTAL ASSOCIATES

MC 1,287.28; GREAT PLAINS RA-

DIOLOGY & NUCLEAR MC 88.57; GUARDIAN RFID SU 2,916.91;

HALL CO DISTRICT COURT E

98.75; HALL CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE E

124.91; DISTRICT COURT CLERK E

24.25; KODY HAUMONT E 20.00;

TRACIE HAUMONT E 20.00; JAMES M

HAYS RT 540.00; ANDREW W HOFF-

MEISTER RE 45.00; HOLMES

PLUMBING & HEATING SU 942.89;

HORNER, LIESKE, MCBRIDE & KUHL E 3,000.00; LISA R HUERTA RE 45.00;

INNOVATIVE MAINTENANCE SYS-

TEMS E 504.00; INSIGHT PUBLIC

SECTOR EQ 5,405.00; INTE-

GRATED CONTROLS S 1,475.00;

INTELLICOM COMPUTER S 430.00;

JACK'S UNIFORMS AND EQUIPMENT EQ 3,130.11; JACOBSEN ORR

LAW FIRM L 6,895.80; JUSTICE

WORKS E 242.00; KEARNEY ANES-

THESIA MC 432.30; KEARNEY HOUS-

ING AGENCY RT 180.00; KEARNEY

HUB A 1,025.72; KEARNEY TOWING &

REPAIR S 439.00; WILLIE KEEP RE

19.04; KELLY KENNEDY RE 25.00;

BECKA KERSTING E 35.68; NICK KIL-

LOUGH RE 45.00; JEFFREY C KNAPP S 893.55; KONICA MINOLTA BUSI-

NESS SOLUTIONS S 3,412.40;

KONICA MINOLTA PREMIER FINANCE EQ 3,413.50; DOUG KRAMER RE

45.00; ERIN KREUTZER E 95.04; KRO-

NOS S 1,106.91; LANCASTER CO

SHERIFF E 92.26; LANDMARK IMPLE-

MENT EQ 3,954.65; LARSEN ELEC-

TRIC S 230.46; LAWSON PRODUCTS SU 112.19; DR MICHAEL LAWSON E 150.00; PATRICK LEE RE 45.00;

LEXISNEXIS RISK SOLUTIONS E

25.00; LIESKE, LIESKE & ENSZ

S1,978.25; STEPHEN G LOWE E

2,763.75; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE

INS CO I 2,654.19; MALLORY SAFETY

& SUPPLY SU 249.95; JOHN MARSH RE 45.00; BONNIE MARSHALL RT

210.00; LYNN MARTIN RE 45.00; ME-

LISSA MARTIN E 21.06; MASTERS

TRUE VALUE SU 99.68; MATTHEW

BENDER & CO E 576.55; SHARON

MAULER RE 45.00; JENNIFER R

MCCARTER REPORTING E

772.55; MICHAEL MEFFERD RE

45.00; MENARDS SU 4,457.61;

MERRICK CO SHERIFF E

36.73; MANDY M MEYER E

375.00; MICROFILM IMAGING

SYSTEMS EQ 1,177.00; MIDWEST

CONNECT S 4,825.43; MIDWEST

STORAGE SOLUTIONS EQ

3,414.62; MIPS INC. S 6,471.55;

MIRROR IMAGE CAR WASH E

361.43; TIM MONINGER RE

21.84; MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS EQ 3,197.40; NACO E 120.00;

NANCE COUNTY SHERIFF E

22.00; NE CENTRAL TELEPHONE

CO S 331.88; NE HEALTH & HU-

MAN SERVICES S 651.00; NE IN-

STITUTE OF FORENSIC E

2,833.00; NE PUBLIC POWER DIS-

TRICT U 11,353.03; NE STATE

FIRE MARSHAL S 180.00; NE.GOV E 50.00; OPTK NETWORKS S 615.00; NEW WEST SPORTS

MEDICINE MC 343.61; KRISTI

NEWMAN RE 61.82; NMC, INC. S 171.00; NO LIMITS TOWER

SERVICE S 2,778.00; NORTH-

WESTERN ENERGY U 3,655.87;

O'BRIEN STRAATMANN RED-

INGER FUNERAL E 1,125.00; OW-

ENS EDUCATIONAL SERVICES S 1,154.24; PARKER GROSSART

BAHENSKY BEUCKE S 2,855.42;

NATE PEARSON RE 45.00; PHYSI-

CIANS LABORATORY MC

2,050.00; PICTOMETRY INTER-

NATIONAL CORP S

47,932.83; PLATTE VALLEY COM-

MUNICATIONS S 239.25;

PLATTE VALLEY MEDICAL CLINIC

MC 112.81; PROFESSIONAL

FORMS & SUPPLIES SU 201.36;

PSYCHOLOGICAL RESOURCES

MC 270.00; QUILL CORPORA-

TION SU 291.44; KANE RAMSEY

RE 45.00; THE RAVENNA NEWS A 128.40; RAY O'HERRON CO,

INC EQ 6,750.00; REDMAN'S

SHOES SU 165.00; RESPONDER

TRAINING ENTERPRISES E

5,990.00; REYNOLDS-LOVE FU-

NERAL HOME E 1,500.00;

ILENE RICHARDSON R 14.00;

RR DONNELLEY SU 305.86; RU-

DOLPH LAW S 722.00; RUTT'S

HEATING & AIR CONDITIONING S

11,025.00; RYAN SAALFELD RE

45.00; SAFARILAND, LLC SU

1,655.18; SAYLER SCREENPRINT-

ING SU 251.50; SCHUMACHER

BROTHERS FENCING S 235.00;

KIRK SCOTT RE 45.00; SHERWIN

WILLIAMS SU 326.66; TRENTON

SNOW, LLC RT 1,000.00;

SNYDER, HILLIARD & COCHRAN

LLO S 2,175.00; SOLID WASTE

AGENCY LANDFILL E 8.78;

STAMM ROMERO & ASSOC S

14,528.66; RENA STENKA E

20.00; THOMAS S STEWART S

3,115.00; SANDRA STOTLER E

21.23; SUBURBAN FIRE PROTEC-

TION DIST #1 SU 1,441.77; SUN-

SET LAW ENFORCEMENT EQ

13,843.22; SUPERIOR PRINTING SU 146.21; MICHAEL J SYNEK E 1,712.17; THE LAWN BUILDERS S 309.06; THE LOCKMOBILE SU 17.45; CORY LEE THOMAS E

20.00; THOMSON REUTERS -

WEST E 452.16; THOMSON REU-

TERS - WEST E 3,492.60; THOM-

SON REUTERS-WEST E 635.69;

THOMSON REUTERS - WEST E

532.21; TRANSIT WORKS E

195.00; TURNER BODY SHOP S 774.00; REBECCA TVRDIK AN-

DERSON S 2,362.50; TYE &

ROWLING S 890.28; U S POST-

MASTER E 899.30; U.S. BANK E

18,901.34; UNIV OF NE EXTEN-

SION U 1,200.00; USA COMMUNI-

CATION U 849.13; U.S DEPART-

MENT OF AGRICULTURE AP

6,467.30; USPS - HASLER E

1,000.00; MARC VACEK RE

33.04; JERRY A. VAN WINKLE MC 1,588.75; VERIZON CONNECT

NWF S 32.38; VERIZON WIRE-

LESS - VSAT S 50.00; VERIZON

WIRELESS S 753.43; VERIZON

WIRELESS S 1,498.19; RANDALL

VEST RE 51.52; VILLAGE OF

ELM CREEK U 64.99; VILLAGE OF

MILLER U 5.50; VILLAGE UNI-

FORM SU 77.72; VOIGT LAW OF-

FICE S 180.00; THE WALDINGER

CORPORATION S 8,047.01;

WATCHGUARD VIDEO EQ

225.00; WELLS FARGO E 215.54;

WELLS FARGO E 74.59; WELLS

FARGO E 116.07; WELLS FARGO E 380.06;CORITA WHEELER E

20.00; GLENDA WHITE E 21.40;

WILKE'S TRUE VALUE SU 298.64;

MELISSA L WILLIS RE 45.00;

CATHERINE WISEMAN E 20.00;

LOYE WOLFE RE 86.80; WPCI S 95.00; WRIGHT LINE LLC EQ

633.60; MELANIE R YOUNG RE

45.00; KEN YOUNT RE 34.16;

ERIC ZIKMUND RE 45.00; ZOOM

VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS S

1,898.97;

ROAD FUND

ACE HARDWARE & GARDEN

CENTER SU 52.98; ALL MAKES

AUTO SUPPLY SU 35.37; AUSSIE

HYDRAULICS S 1,829.34; AR-

NOLD MOTOR SUPPLY/AUTO

VALUE PART SU 1,721.02;

BLESSING, LLC C 37,945.80;

BOSSELMAN ENERGY F 620.77;

BROADFOOT SAND & GRAVEL G

16,527.23; CARQUEST AUTO

PARTS SU 1,319.69; CHS AGRI

SERVICE CENTER F 98.71;

CFP-C-T F 43.07; CLEVENGER

PROPANE F 150.00; COMFY

BOWL EQ 95.00; CONSTRUC-

TION RENTAL EQ 1,300.00;

CORNHUSKER CLEANING SUP-

PLY SU 58.97; CULLIGAN OF

KEARNEY S 24.50; EAKES OFFICE

SOLUTIONS SU 78.53; ED

BROADFOOT & SONS SAND &

GRAVEL G 77,152.98; EUSTIS

BODY SHOP S 250.00; FARM

PLAN S 224.15; FARMERS

CO-OP ASSOCIATION F 160.42;

FASTENAL COMPANY SU 212.06;

FRIESEN CHEVROLET S 119.25;

GARRETT TIRES & TREADS S

397.00; GARY SMITH CON-

STRUCTION C 41,049.00; INLAND

TRUCK PARTS & SERVICE S

56.76; JACK LEDERMAN CO C

101.52; KELLY SUPPLY COM-

PANY SU 264.08; KIMBALL MID-

WEST SU 335.35; LAWSON

PRODUCTS SU 1,116.73; LCL

TRUCK EQUIPMENT EQ

21,833.00; MARLATT MACHINE

SHOP S 4,109.70; MASTERS

TRUE VALUE SU 16.83; MATHE-

SON TRI-GAS SU 81.29; MEN-

ARDS SU 135.58; MID NE AG-

GREGATE INC G 36,359.34; MID

STATE ENGINEERING & TESTING S 400.00; MIDWEST SERVICE &

SALES CO S 4,552.00; NE TRUCK

CENTER S 822.46; THE NEW

SIOUX CITY IRON CO SU 529.05;

NMC, INC. S 53,840.10; OAK

CREEK ENGINEERING E 1,419.38;

POWERPLAN-MURPHY TRAC-

TOR S 9,625.57; SAUL RAMOS

CONSTRUCTION, INC C

43,792.20; THE RAVENNA NEWS A 53.40; ROADRUNNER TIRE S

30.00; SAHLING KENWORTH INC SU 353.92; SAPP BROS PETRO SU 3,035.75; T & F SAND AND

GRAVEL G 3,558.16; TRUCK CEN-

TER COMPANIES SU 880.20; U.S.

BANK E 4,151.38; WILKE'S TRUE

VALUE SU 59.53; WPCI S 88.25;

VISITOR'S PROMOTION FUND

KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU E

26,682.00;

VISITOR'S IMPROVEMENT FUND

KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU E

26,682.00;

DEEDS PRESERVATION & MOD-

ERNIZATION

MIPS INC. S 249.00;

HEALTH INSURANCE FUND

BCBS HEALTH CLAIM EXPENSE I 218,151.88; HM LIFE MELLON

GLOBAL CASH MGNT I 46,167.68;

COUNTY VETERANS RELIEF

FUND

COUNTY VETERANS AID FUND E 2,396.38;

DRUG FORFEITURES FUND

KIESLER POLICE SUPPLY EQ

3,443.20;

INHERITANCE TAX FUND

COMMUNICATION NEXT LLC E 5,650.00; PLATTE VALLEY COM-

MUNICATIONS, INC. E 1,087.00;

PRIMUS ELECTRONICS E

11,575.87;

NOXIOUS WEED DISTRICT

FUND

ARNOLD MOTOR SUPPLY/A-

UTO VALUE PART SU 145.35;

PLATTE VALLEY & WCWMA D

250.00; U.S. BANK E 100.00:

911 EMERGENCY SERVICE

CENTURYLINK U 1,905.14;

CENTURYLINK U 1,734.69; FRON-

TIER U 9,497.30; LANGUAGE

LINE SERVICES U 172.48; NE

CENTRAL TELEPHONE CO U

109.99; PLATTE VALLEY COMMU-

NICATIONS S 1,417.67; USA

COMMUNICATION U 281.00;

Chairman McMullen called for

Citizen's forum. Cris Hehner ad-

dressed the Board to request the

opening of a Buffalo County Road

near 355th and Grove Road. Dep-

uty County Attorney Andrew Hoff-

meister was present and discussed

with the Board that he will prepare

a contract for their review at the

next Board meeting on May 11,

2021.

Chairman McMullen asked if

there was anything else to come

before the Board at 9:57 A.M. be-

fore he declared the meeting ad-

journed until the regular meeting at

9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, May 11,

2021.

Attest:

William McMullen, Chairman

Buffalo County Board of

Comissioners

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

ZNEZ M3,t1

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

BIG IRON AVIATION, L.L.C.

A Nebraska Limited

Liability Company

 

Notice is hereby given that Big

Iron Aviation, L.L.C., a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

been organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska, with its reg-

istered office at 7890 W. 70th St.,

Kearney, NE 68845. The purpose

for which the company is organized

is to engage in any and all lawful

business for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the laws of the State of Nebraska.

The company was organized and

commenced on April 29, 2020, and

will have perpetural existence un-

less terminated sooner. The Affairs

of the company are to be con-

ducted by Kerri W. Merklin.

Big Iron Aviation, L.L.C.

Kerri W. Merklin, Organizer

NANCY GARRELTS

ATTORNEY AT LAW

PO Box 1003

Holdrege, NE 68949-1003

(308) 991-4305

ZNEZ A19,A26,My3

 

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

IN RE NAME CHANGE

CASE NO. CI 21-172

CHRISTOPHER JAMES LUM

DEAN KOZISKI, Minor Child

By Parent: Amber Diane

Koziski

 

You are hereby notified that a

hearing on the name change of

Christopher James Lum Dean

Koziski in the above entitled case

will be heard before the Honorable

Ryan Carson, Judge of the District

Court of Buffalo County, Court-

room No. 1 at the Buffalo County

Courthouse or Justice Center, 1512

Central Ave., Kearney, Nebraska,

on May 13, 2021, at 9:30 a.m., or

as soon thereafter as the same may

be heard.

March 30, 2021

Amber Diane Koziski, Parent

ZNEZ A12,A19,A26,M3

 

 

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF AMENDMENT TO

CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION

 

Pursuant to the provisions of the

Nebraska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act, DJD Associates,

L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited Liability

Company, hereby gives its notice

of the following Amendment to

Certificate of Organization as of

April 29, 2021:

1.The street and mailing address

of the Registered Agent shall be:

4202 Ave F Kearney, NE 68847

2. The period of duration of the

Company shall be perpetual.

Donald B. Daily

4202 Ave F

Kearney, NE 68847

ZNEZ My3,My10,My17

 

 

Parker, Grossart & Bahensky,

L.L.P.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

KATTT VENTURES, L.L.C.

A Nebraska Limited Liability

Company

Notice is hereby given that

KATTT VENTURES, L.L.C., a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company,

has been organized under the laws

of the state of Nebraska, with its

designated office at 1312 W 16th

Street, Kearney, NE 68845. The

name and address of the initial reg-

istered agent is Luke E. Zinnell,

1516 1st Avenue, P.O Box 1600,

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600.

The general nature of its business

is to engage in any and all lawful

businesses for which a limited lia-

bility company may be organized

under the laws of the state of Ne-

braska. The company was organ-

ized and commenced on April 13,

2021, and will continue in perpetu-

ity. Its affairs shall be conducted

by its sole member, Kathryn Crook,

until such time as her successors

are selected pursuant to the Oper-

ating Agreement.

ZNEZ A19,A26,My3

 

 

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

IN RE NAME CHANGE

CASE NO. CI 21-173

KAYLEE JO KOZISKI, Minor

Child

By Parent: Amber Diane

Koziski

 

You are hereby notified that a

hearing on the name change of

KayLee Jo Koziski is the above en-

titled case will be heard before the

Honorable Ryan Carson, Judge of

the District Court of Buffalo

County, Courtroom No. 1 at the

Buffalo County Courthouse or Jus-

tice Center, 1512 Central Ave.,

Kearney, Nebraska on May 13,

2021, at 9:30 a.m., or as soon

thereafter as the same may be

heard.

March 30, 2021

Amber Diane Koziski, Parent

ZNEZ A12,A19,A26,M3

 

NOTICE OF AMENDMENT OF

THE CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION

OF MDT FARMS, LLC

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that,

MDT FARMS, LLC, a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

amended the Certificate of Organi-

zation to change its name from

MDT FARMS, LLC to M J MAN-

AGEMENT, LLC. The street and

mailing address of the designated

office and the registered agent for

the Company were both changed

to 211 W. 16th Street, PO Box 744,

Kearney, NE 68848.

Carla J. Alexander, Attorney

Downing, Alexander & Wood

P.O. Box 744

Kearney, NE 68848-0744

ZNEZ My3,My10,My17

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

THE TICKLE TOOTH BREWING

COMPANY, L.L.C.

A NEBRASKA LIMITED LIABIL-

ITY COMPANY

 

Notice is hereby given that The

Tickle Tooth Brewing Company,

L.L.C., a Nebraska limited liability

company, has been organized un-

der the laws of the state of Ne-

braska, with its designated office at

415 West 30th Street, Kearney, NE

68847. The initial agent for service

of process is Marvin D. Fisher,

whose address is 415 West 30th

Street, Kearney, NE 68847.

By: /s/ Steven P. Vinton

Steven P. Vinton, #17817

BACON, VINTON & VEN-

TEICHER, L.L.C.

Attorneys at Law

P.O. Box 208

Gothenburg, NE

69138

(308) 537-7161

ZNEZ My3,My10,My17

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that

WeeWear LLC, a Nebraska Lim-

ited Liability Company, has been

organized under the laws of the

state of Nebraska, with its initial

designated office at 48560 375Th

Rd Ravenna, NE 68869.The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Jeffery Fitch 2535 N

Carleton Ave, Suite C Grand Island,

NE 68803.

ZNEZ My3,My10,My17

