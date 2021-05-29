Legal notices: May 29, 2021

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
ECHO LAKE PROPERTIES,
L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Echo Lake Properties,
L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 6315 40th Avenue, P.O.
Box 1811, Kearney, NE 68848.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Seth
Tschetter-Siedschlaw, 6315 40th
Avenue, P.O. Box 1811, Kearney,
NE 68848.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on May 10, 2021 and it shall
continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following Member:
Seth Tschetter-Siedschlaw
63115 40th Avenue
P.O. Box 1811
Kearney, NE 68848
Seth Tschetter-Siedschlaw,
Member
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
HERBAL WONDER, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Herbal Wonder, L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 1840 East Highway 30,
Kearney, NE 68847.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is William Hall,
4664 West Highway 30, Lot 42,
Kearney, NE 68845.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on May 6, 2021, and it shall
continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following Members:
William Hall
4664 West Highway 30, Lot 42
Kearney, NE 68845
Paul Walker
P.O. Box 67
Gibbon, NE 68840
William Hall, Member
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
COMMISSIONERS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
EQUALIZATION
TUESDAY, MAY 25, 2021
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization met
on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 9:00
A.M. and 9:30 A.M. Chairman
McMullen called the meeting to or-
der and led those present in the
Pledge of Allegiance. The following
Board members responded to roll
call: Timothy Higgins, Ivan Klein,
Myron Kouba, Ronald Loeffelholz,
Daniel Lynch, Sherry Morrow and
William McMullen. A copy of the
acknowledgment and receipt of no-
tice and agenda by the Board of
Commissioners is attached to
these minutes. Public notice of this
meeting was published/posted in
the Kearney Hub, on the Buffalo
County website, and the bulletin
boards located outside the County
Clerk's office and County Board
Room on May 20, 2021. Chairman
McMullen announced that in ac-
cordance with Section 84-1412 of
the Nebraska Revised Statutes, a
current copy of the Open Meetings
Act is available for review and
posted at the back of the Board
Room. County Clerk Janice Giffin
took all proceedings hereinafter
shown; while the convened meet-
ing was open to the public.
REGULAR AGENDA
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Kouba to approve the
May 11, 2021 Board meeting min-
utes. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Loeffelholz, Kouba, Higgins,
Klein, Lynch, Morrow and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Lynch and seconded
by Morrow to ratify the following
May 21, 2021 payroll claims proc-
essed by the County Clerk. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Lynch,
Morrow, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,
Loeffelholz and McMullen. Motion
declared carried.
GENERAL FUND
NET PAYROLL 270,244.90;
AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I
1,037.63; RETIREMENT PLANS
AMERITAS R 45,598.63; BUFFALO
CO TREASURER I 114,659.00; EM-
POWER RETIREMENT R 1,175.00;
FIRST CONCORD E 4,516.74;
FIRST NATIONAL BANK T
91,150.91; KEARNEY UNITED
WAY E 104.67; KATHLEEN A
LAUGHLIN E 402.00; MADISON
NATIONAL I 1,024.40; MADISON
NATIONAL I 296.16; NATIONWIDE
RETIREMENT R 1,855.00; NE
CHILD SUPPORT E 1,200.00; NE
DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE E
55.00; PRINCIPAL E 3,199.48
STATE OF NE T 15,187.95; VI-
SION SERVICE PLAN E 852.13
ROAD FUND
NET PAYROLL 55,266.54;
AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I 907.19;
RETIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS
R 8,613.66; BUFFALO CO TREAS-
URER I 2,567.00; BUFFALO CO
COURT E 18.50; FIRST CONCORD E 677.42; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T 16,508.82; MADISON NATIONAL I 161.21; MADISON NATIONAL I 107.59; NATIONWIDE RETIRE-
MENT R 272.50; NE CHILD SUP-
PORT E 242.00; PRINCIPAL E
930.96; STATE OF NE T 2,470.73;
VISION SERVICE PLAN E 205.46
WEED FUND
NET PAYROLL 4,916.98; RE-
TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R
777.30; BUFFALO CO TREAS-
URER I 248.00; FIRST CONCORD E 33.33; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T 1,586.40; MADISON NATIONAL I 3.44; PRINCIPAL E 61.00; WEED
FUND CONTINUED, STATE OF NE T 251.69
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Klein to accept the Buffalo
County Treasurer April 2021 Fund
Balance Report. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Klein, Higgins,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Lynch and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Klein to approve the following
transfer of County funds all per
budget. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Klein, Higgins,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Lynch and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
FROM 100 GENERAL FUND TO
5400 WEED FUND 25,000.00
At the Board meeting on March
9, 2021 the Central Plains Valua-
tion, LLC contract to provide prop-
erty valuation coordinator services
was approved. Ron Elliot with
Central Plains Valuation, LLC was
present to answer any questions
about the individual referee con-
tracts. Moved by Loeffelholz and
seconded by Kouba to approve the
five referee contracts with Kevin
Gutshall, Brian Elliott, Jared Elliott,
Brady Wallace and Richard
Welberger to conduct the 2021
Property Valuation protest hear-
ings. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Loeffelholz, Kouba, Higgins,
Klein, Lynch, Morrow and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
County Attorney Shawn
Eatherton arrived at the meeting.
Lieutenant Robert Tubbs was
present for the following agenda
item. Moved by Morrow and se-
conded by Kouba to approve the
purchase of backup power from
Anixter for the radio project through
state contract pricing. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Morrow, Kouba, Hig-
gins, Klein, Loeffelholz, Lynch and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
Buffalo County Emergency Man-
ager, Darrin Lewis was present for
the following agenda items. Moved
by Higgins and seconded by
Kouba to accept the Emergency
Management 2020 Summary Re-
port as presented. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Higgins, Kouba,
Klein, Loeffelholz, Lynch, Morrow
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
Emergency Manager Lewis re-
viewed the Everbridge Mass Notifi-
cation System contract that pro-
vides services known as Buffalo
Watch. Moved Higgins and se-
conded by Lynch to authorize
Lewis to sign the renewal agree-
ment with Everbridge Mass Notifi-
cation System. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Higgins, Lynch, Klein,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Loeffelholz to approve the following
Resolution 2021-35 authorizing
County Attorney Shawn Eatherton
to proceed with the foreclosure of
County owned Tax Sale Certifi-
cates. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Klein, Loeffelholz, Higgins,
Kouba, Lynch, Morrow and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
RESOLUTION 2021-35
WHEREAS, The Revised Statutes
of Nebraska, 77-1901 through
77-1918 provides upon resolution
by the County Board of Commis-
sioners for foreclosure and sale of
Real Estate Properties upon which
Tax Sale Certificates have been
placed and delinquent for three
years, and
WHEREAS, the following Tax
Sale Certificates have been placed
on Real Estate Properties in Buffalo
County, to wit: Numbers: 18243
NOW THEREFORE BE IT RE-
SOLVED, that the Buffalo County
Board of Commissioners authorize
the foreclosure and sale of the
above referenced Tax Sale Certifi-
cates and request the County At-
torney to proceed to such foreclo-
sure and sale, in accordance with
the laws of the State of Nebraska.
Facilities Director Stephen
Gaasch reviewed the plans for the
Buffalo County Recreation Area-R-
avenna Lake project. Moved by
Kouba and seconded by Lynch to
set a bid date of Tuesday, June 22,
2021 at 10:00 A.M. for the bath-
room/shower building project at the
Buffalo County Recreation Area-R-
avenna Lake. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Kouba, Lynch, Higgins,
Klein, Loeffelholz, Morrow and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
Deputy County Attorney Andrew
Hoffmeister was present to answer
any questions. Moved by Morrow
and seconded by Klein to proceed
with the finalization of the Real Es-
tate purchase with the following
Resolution 2021-27A. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Morrow, Klein, Hig-
gins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Lynch
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
RESOLUTION 2021-27A
WHEREAS, on April 13, 2021, in
an open public meeting this Board
adopted a Resolution to purchase
the following described real estate,
hereinafter referred to as "subject
property":
Lots Eight (8), Nine (9), Ten (10),
Eleven (11), Twelve (12), and Thir-
teen (13), Last Additional, a Subdi-
vision to the City of Kearney, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, for the price
of One Million Five Hundred Thou-
sand ($1,500,000.00) DOLLARS,
and
WHEREAS, in review of title doc-
uments it has been discovered that
Source Gas Distribution, LLC, a
Delaware Limited Liability Com-
pany is in fact the last title owner of
the subject property and not Black
Hills Natural Gas, LLC, which was
the named assumed owner as dis-
closed in Resolution 2021-27, and
WHEREAS, other than this name
change, Buffalo County desires to
proceed with closing and acquisi-
tion of the subject property under
the terms and conditions of Reso-
lution No. 2021-27, as soon as
possible.
NOW THEREFORE BE IT
RESOLVED BY BUFFALO
COUNTY, ACTING BY AND
THROUGH ITS BOARD OF
COUNTY COMMISSIONERS THAT
Buffalo County shall proceed to
purchase the subject property last
known to be owned by Source Gas
Distribution, LLC, for the above
stated price under the terms and
conditions of the Commercial Pur-
chase Agreement all as previously
authorized under Resolution No.
2021-27 and make lawful claims for
the payment of the same.
FURTHER RESOLVED, that all
county officials are authorized to
proceed with all acts necessary
and proper to result in the closing
of the purchase of this real estate
by Buffalo County and make claims
for payment of the same.
Chairman McMullen reviewed the
following correspondence. Amy
Wilson sent a thank you note for
becoming 2nd Amendment Sanc-
tuary and Court Appointed Special
Advocates (CASA) sent a thank you
for continued support of CASA.
CASA sent invitations to the "CASA
Superhero" Gala taking place June
11, 2021 along with a Sponsorship
Form. Kearney Area Children's Mu-
seum sent notification of the start
of a new membership program.
Nebraska Department of Transpor-
tation (NDOT) sent the monthly sta-
tus update on the Poole South
project. Nebraska Forest Service
provided information on cost-share
that is available through Nebraska
Forest Service. Tax Equalization
and Review Commission (TERC)
sent notice that it finds the levels of
value for real property in Buffalo
County meet the requirements for
tax year 2021. Downing, Alexander
& Wood Law Office sent a letter re-
garding Saratoga Rd North of 56th
joining property at NW ¼ of
24-9-17. Gans Family Farms sent
letter and information regarding the
Kansas Nebraska Heritage Area
Partnerships (30X30). Chairman
McMullen called on each Board
member present for committee re-
ports and recommendations.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Lynch to recess the reg-
ular meeting of the Board of Com-
missioners at 9:28 A.M. and recon-
vene as a Board of Equalization.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Lynch, Higgins, Klein,
Kouba, Morrow and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
Chairman McMullen called the
Board of Equalization to order in
open session. County Assessor
Ethel Skinner, County Treasurer
Jean Sidwell and Deputy County
Attorney Andrew Hoffmeister were
present.
Deputy County Attorney Andrew
Hoffmeister reviewed the Policy
and Practices regarding the filing of
2021 Real Estate Tax Valuation
Protests. Moved by Higgins and
seconded by Kouba to approve the
Policy and Practices for filing the
2021 Real Estate Tax Valuation
Protests with the following Resolu-
tion 2021-36 along with the State-
ment of Policies and Procedures
for 2021 Real Estate Tax Valuation
Protests when filed by use of e--
mail or drop box delivery. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Higgins, Kouba,
Klein, Loeffelholz, Lynch, Morrow
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
RESOLUTION 2021-36
WHEREAS, Buffalo County finds
that for 2020 the use of email and a
designated drop box to file 2020
real estate tax protests was a
workable solution that should be
continued to be used, and
WHEREAS, any policy regarding
additional avenues in which pro-
tests may be filed does not in any
manner allow the filing of protests
on any document other than FORM
422. Additional materials may be
provided with initial filing of the
FORM 422, but any materials, sub-
mitted as an e-mail attachment(s)
should clear an Information Tech-
nology (IT) security clearances,
and
WHEREAS, Buffalo County
should continue to maintain the
policy to accept 2021 and future
years real estate valuation protests
when filed by e-mail when this sys-
tem provides:
1. A temporary email address
which may be used ONLY for each
year for the filing of 2021 and a dif-
ferent address for each subsequent
year's real estate tax valuation pro-
tests.
2. Appropriate safeguards to this
county's IT systems.
3. The information and docu-
ments necessary to meet the mini-
mum statutory prerequisites for the
filing of tax valuation protests.
WHEREAS, due to the foregoing
findings there is also a need to ad-
dress policy and deadlines for tax-
payers who desire to file tax valua-
tion protests in the courthouse
drop box due to the current public
health situation.
BE IT RESOLVED THAT THE
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
EQUALIZATION FOR TAX VALUA-
TION YEAR 2021 AND FUTURE
YEARS, FOR REAL AND PER-
SONAL PROPERTY PROTESTS, IN
ADDITION TO PERSONALLY DE-
LIVERED PROTESTS TO THE BUF-
FALO COUNTY CLERK, OR
THROUGH THE USE OF UNITED
STATES POSTAL SERVICE MAIL,
WILL ALLOW THE USE OF THE
COUNTY CLERK'S DROPBOX LO-
CATED ON THE GROUNDS OF
THE BUFFALO COUNTY COURT-
HOUSE, 1512 CENTRAL AVENUE,
KEARNEY, NEBRASKA WITH THE
DROP BOX LOCATED ON THE
WEST SIDE OF THE MAIN EN-
TRANCE OF THE COURTHOUSE
(HORSESHOE PARKING LOT LO-
CATION ACCESSED BY 1ST AVE-
NUE) FOR FILINGS OF 2021 AND
SUBSEQUENT YEARS' REAL
PROPERTY VALUATION PRO-
TESTS. PROTEST FILINGS BY
THIS DROP BOX METHOD SHALL
CEASE AT 5:00 O'CLOCK P.M.,
JUNE 30, 2021, OR IN SUBSE-
QUENT YEARS AT 5:00 O'CLOCK
P.M. ON JUNE 30TH OR 5:00
O'CLOCK P.M. OF THE NEXT LE-
GAL DAY FOLLOWING JUNE
30TH SHOULD JUNE 30TH OC-
CUR ON A WEEKEND OR FED-
ERAL HOLIDAY.
BE IT ADDITIONALLY RE-
SOLVED, THAT IN ADDITION TO
PERSONALLY DELIVERED PRO-
TESTS TO THE BUFFALO
COUNTY CLERK, OR THROUGH
THE USE OF UNITED STATES
POSTAL SERVICE REGULAR
MAIL, THAT THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZA-
TION FOR TAX VALUATION YEAR
2021 AND FUTURE YEARS, WILL
ALLOW THE DELIVERY AND THE
FILINGS OF TAX VALUATION
PROTESTS WITH THE BUFFALO
COUNTY CLERK, TO BE ACCOM-
PLISHTED BY E-MAIL FILING
PROCESSES, WHEN THE PRO-
TESTS ARE RECEIVED BY THE
BUFFALO COUNTY CLERK AT
THE E-MAIL ADDRESS OF pro-
2021, WITH EACH SUBSEQUENT
YEAR THEREAFTER TO HAVE A
DISTINCT AND DIFFERENT EMAIL
ADDRESS AS POSTED BY
CLERK'S WEBSITE. THIS EMAIL
DELIVERY BY USE OF EMAILS
SHALL COMPLETE DELIVERY TO
THE CLERK'S EMAIL ADDRESS
NO LATER THAN 11:59:59 O'CL-
OCK, P.M., JUNE 30, 2021, OR
11:59:59 O'CLOCK P.M. OF THE
NEXT LEGAL DAY FOLLOWING
JUNE 30TH SHOULD JUNE 30TH
OCCUR ON A WEEKEND OR FED-
ERAL HOLIDAY, MINIMALLY
EACH EMAILED PROTEST SHALL
BE FILED ON FORM 422, WITH
ONE FORM 422 FOR EACH PAR-
CEL, EMAILED WITH ONE PAR-
CEL PER EACH EMAIL, WITH
MULTIPLE EMAILS ALLOWED
FOR MULTIPLE PARCELS, FILLED
WITH THE INFORMATION RE-
QUIRED ON FORM 422 FOR
EACH PARCEL THAT HAS A VAL-
UATION PROTEST.
IT IS ADDTIONALLY RESOLVED
that Buffalo County, acting through
its Board of Equalization, has re-
viewed and hereby adopts a State-
ment of Policies and Procedures
for 2021 and subsequent years
Real Estate Tax Valuation Protests
When Filed By Use of E-mail or
Drop Box Delivery, all as stated by
a separate document. That docu-
ment is comprised of questions
and answers. This Statement is to
provide guidance to the public for
persons desiring to use emailing or
the drop box as alternative ways to
timely deliver and file 2021 and
subsequent years' real estate tax
valuation protests to the Buffalo
County Clerk's Office.
STATEMENT OF POLICIES
AND PROCEDURES FOR 2021
AND FUTURE YEARS REAL ES-
TATE TAX VALUATION PRO-
TESTS WHEN FILED BY USE OF
E-MAIL OR DROP BOX
DELIVERY
The following is a statement of
policies and procedures to be
taken by the Buffalo County
Board of Equalization for the
2021 and future tax year filings of
tax valuation protests involving
real estate. This process will not
apply to personal property valua-
tion issues. The following is not
an exhaustive list of potential
questions or an absolute state-
ment of final decisions of the
Buffalo County Board of Equali-
zation (BOE). The following is is-
sued as a guidance to the public.
It does not provide legal advice.
Hopefully, the following ques-
tions will provide a statement of
policy as to how Buffalo County
intends to allow e-mail delivery
or drop box delivery for the filing
of real estate tax valuations pro-
tests for this county:
What is the deadline for filing a
real estate tax protest?
The deadline to file any given
year's filing of a Real Property Val-
uation Protest is June 30.
Can I use a facsimile to file the
protest?
No. Faxes will not be accepted.
Where can I find my parcel
number?
The parcel number can be found
on the Assessor's yellow post card
value statement. You can also find
it on the Assessor Web site:
https://nebra-
.aspx?county=Buffalo
and:
gov/BUFFALO-COUNTY-GIS
When can I file a protest?
Real property valuation protests
for any given year must be filed be-
tween June 1 and June 30, for the
year in question.
l Should June 30 fall on a week-
end or federal holiday, the deadline
for each of the following is ex-
tended to the next legal date.
l If you file your protest in-pe-
rson, the protest must be submit-
ted by 5:00 o'clock p.m. CST on
June 30, by delivering it to the Buf-
falo County Clerk's Office, Court-
house, Kearney, Nebraska of the
year in question.
l If you file your protest by plac-
ing the protest in the Clerk's drop
box, the protest must be placed in
the drop box no later than 5:00
o'clock p.m., CST on June 30, of
the year in question.
l If you file your protest by using
e-mail, the protest must be submit-
ted by 11:59:59 o'clock p.m. CST
on June 30, of the year in question.
l If you file your protest by mail,
the protest must be postmarked by
the United States Postal Service no
later than June 30, of the year in
question. Protests that utilize me-
tered mail must be delivered to the
Buffalo County Clerk on or prior to
June 30, of the year in question.
The address of the Buffalo County
Clerk is:
Buffalo County Clerk
PO Box 1270
Kearney NE 68848
How can I obtain a protest
form?
All protests must use FORM 422,
a document that has been pre-
pared by the Nebraska Department
of Revenue.
FORM 422 available on Buffalo
County's Assessor's website.
gov/PROTEST-INFORM-
ATION-GUIDE
Alternatively, you can obtain a
form from:
v/files/doc/p-
ad/forms/422_Property_Valuation_Protest.pdf
Regardless as to how you obtain
FORM 422, please enter all infor-
mation on the form as requested on
the form, sign it, and be sure to
provide an email address, mailing
address, and phone number for
contact information.
How do I submit a protest by
e-mail?
It is required that the protest
must be filed on FORM 422. You
can provide additional materials
that are submitted with the FORM
422, but all protests must have a
FORM 422 submitted for each indi-
vidual parcel.
You will need to fill out FORM
422 and print it off, then sign it. Al-
ternatively, you can print off or oth-
erwise obtain a blank FORM 422
and fill that FORM 422 with the in-
formation requested. Thereafter
will need to scan the signed FORM
422, and any other information that
you may ask to be considered, and
send it as an attachment to an
email to:
to complete the email process for
filing of the year in question tax val-
uation protest. This email address
is the only acceptable address for
email delivery of tax valuation pro-
tests. Do not sent your protest to
another county email address or to
someone you know who works for
the county. Only filings e-mailed to
this address will be accepted.
What if I have more than one
parcel to protest valuation?
One FORM 422 can only be filed
to protest one parcel. If you have
more than one parcel to protest
valuation, you must file a separate
FORM 422 for each parcel. There-
after, you must send in each parcel
by a separate email with each indi-
vidual email containing one protest.
Who can I call if I need help?
Please call the Buffalo County
Clerk at 308-236-1226 as concerns
the protest process or need of a
FORM 422.
Can I submit evidence using a
flash drive or CD/DVD?
No. The BOE cannot accept dig-
ital media such as a USB stick, CD,
DVD, etc. due to hardware compat-
ibility and cybersecurity concerns,
and such items will be returned to
the protester (if feasible).
For protesters who wish to sub-
mit evidence electronically, i.e.
scanned documents, photographs,
maps, etc., with the protest, it can
be submitted as an attachment
with the emailed protest. Any at-
tachment submitted will be subject
to any Information Technology (IT)
software safety standards of Buf-
falo County. If the attachment is
not thought to be openable due to
IT's concerns, it will not be opened.
It is suggested that PDF type for-
mat be used for attachments.
Can I submit photos as evi-
dence?
Yes. Remember that all photos
and any other documents, includ-
ing the protest itself, the email ad-
dress that you use on the FORM
422, phone numbers, other infor-
mation on the protest, or other ma-
terials that you are using, become
public record and remain property
of Buffalo County - they cannot be
returned to you. If you want a copy
of the documents/materials that
you submitted to the Clerk, there
will a charge for copies. Please
write the parcel ID or property ad-
dress on a corner of a scanned
photo for emails. Any image sub-
mitted as an email attachment will
be subject to review and analyza-
tion of Buffalo County's IT Depart-
ment prior to opening. An attach-
ment may not be opened should
the county's IT Department con-
sider that attachment is a soft-
ware/technology risk. If photos are
submitted with protests that use
the mail, drop box, or are done in
person, please write the parcel ID
or property address on the back of
each photograph.
Can I submit written argu-
ment(s) with my protest?
Yes. They must be sent with the
initial e-mailing. If done by attach-
ment to an email, the attachment
will be examined by IT as stated
above.
Can I submit additional evi-
dence and/or arguments after
my protest has been filed?
After the initial filing of the valua-
tion protest, no additional evidence
or arguments can be sent with ad-
ditional emails. Any evidence an-
d/or argument can only be submit-
ted at a scheduled in-person meet-
ing with a referee.
Can someone else file a real
property valuation protest on my
property?
Yes, State law allows anyone the
ability to file a real property valua-
tion protest on any property. How-
ever, if the person signing the pro-
test is a person authorized to pro-
test on behalf of the owner, such
person shall provide written author-
ization with the protest. If the per-
son signing the protest is not an
owner of the property or a person
authorized to protest on behalf of
the owner, the county clerk shall
mail a copy of the protest to the
owner of the property at the ad-
dress to which the property tax
statements are mailed.
How and when will I be notified
of the date, time, and place of
hearing on my protest?
From the information provided by
you as stated on your protest form,
the Clerk will send you information
regarding date, time, and place of
your protest hearing. It is important
that your email address be work-
ing. That email address or your
postal delivery address will be used
by the Clerk for scheduling meet-
ings and sending notices of deci-
sions.
As now set by that Board (as of
late May 2021), valuation reviews
by Board appointed Referees are
to commence around June 15,
2021.
Also, as now set by the Board
(late May 2021), due to public
health directives, the Referees' re-
view hearings are to occur at the
Buffalo County Building at 610
Central Avenue, Kearney, Ne-
braska. Please use the east door
of the building to access the hear-
ing area.
Who will hear tax valuation pro-
tests?
Initially your protest will be
scheduled to be reviewed before
the BOE's Referees. These Refer-
ees have been appointed by the
BOE to review and recommend to
the Board valuations for the prop-
erties that have valuation protests.
Thereafter, the BOE will review
the Referees' recommendations at
a public hearing. Time schedules
for the Board's review of the Refer-
ee's recommendations will be
posted at the Buffalo County
website.
When will a determination be
made on my protest?
The BOE by statute, can meet
from and after June 1, ending on or
before July 25, each year to con-
sider tax valuation protests, all
done in public meetings. After the
BOE receives a recommendation
from the referees the BOE will re-
view the evidence and recommen-
dations of the referees. The BOE
will either approve those recom-
mendations or make a different
value finding. Notification of the
BOE's action will be mailed within
ten (10) days of their final decision.
What if I don't agree with the
BOE's determination on my pro-
test?
If you are not satisfied with the
BOE's valuation determination, you
may file an appeal to the State Tax
Equalization and Review Commis-
sion (TERC). You can use this
website as an aid: https://terc.n-
Deputy County Attorney Hoff-
meister reviewed the following con-
fession of judgment on TERC
cases. Moved by Morrow and se-
conded by Higgins that Buffalo
County Board of Equalization Con-
fess Judgment in Tax Equalization
& Review Commission (TERC)
Case #20-C100 in appeal concern-
ing DROP-HT, LLC., Appellant, and
Buffalo County, Appellee, for prop-
erty identified as tax parcel
#602619200 and that the Buffalo
County Attorney's Office be, and
hereby is, authorized to confess
judgment on behalf of this Board,
that for tax year 2020 this property
had an assessed valuation of
$8,725,910. As a part of this set-
tlement, Kearney Mall Associates,
LTD., is to dismiss pending valua-
tion appeal in TERC Case
#20-C0101. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Higgins, Klein,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Lynch and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
Moved by Kouba and seconded
by Klein to approve the Motor Vehi-
cle Tax Exemption as indicated on
the application by County Treas-
urer Sidwell for Catholic High
School of Kearney for a 2016
Chevy Suburban, a 2002 Blue Bird
Bus, a 1978 TMC Bus, a 1997 Pre-
vost Bus, a 2014 Royal Enclosed
Trailer, a 2011 Chevy Suburban, a
2013 GMC Yukon XL, a 2008
Chevy Suburban and a 2009 Chevy
Suburban. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Kouba, Klein, Higgins, Loef-
felholz, Lynch, Morrow and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Higgins to adjourn the
Board of Equalization and return to
the regular meeting of the Board of
Commissioners at 9:41 A.M. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,
Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Lynch, Mor-
row and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
REGULAR AGENDA
Moved by Kouba and seconded
by Higgins to enter into Executive
Session at 9:42 A.M. to discuss
personnel issues. In addition to the
Board members responding to roll
call, County Attorney Shawn
Eatherton was present. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Kouba, Higgins,
Klein, Loeffelholz, Lynch, Morrow
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Lynch to move out of
Executive Session at 10:03 A.M.
and resume the open meeting.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Lynch, Higgins, Klein,
Kouba, Morrow and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Higgins to approve the
following May 2021 vendor claims
submitted by the County Clerk.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,
Lynch, Morrow and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
GENERAL FUND
ADAMS CO SHERIFF S
122.50; ADVANCED CORREC-
TIONAL HEALTHCARE MC
6,861.40; ALL MAKES AUTO SUP-
PLY SU 1,416.85; ALL STAR AUTO
GLASS S 523.14; GENERAL FUND
CONTINUED, AMERICAN ELEC-
TRIC COMPANY SU 36.43; MANDI
J AMY RE 45.00; ANDERSON
FORD LINCOLN MERCURY
MAZDA E 34,781.00; APPLE
MARKET SU 13.11; AT&T MOBIL-
ITY E 1,873.54; ATS S 1,675.22;
MICHAEL W BALDWIN S 521.25;
BAMFORD INC S 3,125.47; RICH-
ARD BEECHNER E 300.00; JENNI-
FER BELL E 20.00; MCKEINA
BELL E 20.00; MELODIE TURNER
BELLAMY S 10,530.75; BENTLEY
HAYS LLP S 562.50; BRAD W
BIGELOW E 300.00; BOB BARKER
COMPANY SU 271.00; BOK FI-
NANCIAL S 10,451.00; BOONE CO
TITLE & ESCROW E 100,000.00;
BOYS TOWN S 1,665.62; BRAD
RODGERS MD MC 97.03; JONA-
THAN R BRANDT S 5,598.16; NA-
THAN BRECHT RE 45.00;
CHARLES BREWSTER S 3,907.50;
D. BRANDON BRINEGAR RE
19.22; BRUNER FRANK SCHU-
MACHER, LLC S 9,545.30; BUF-
FALO CO COMMUNITY PART-
NERS E 1,533.26; BUFFALO CO
ATTORNEY E 665.00; BUFFALO
CO ATTORNEY'S OFFICE RE
337.54; BUFFALO CO COURT RE
13.57; BUFFALO CO COURT E
2,337.41; BUFFALO CO SHERIFF E 2,308.82; BUFFALO CO TREAS-
URER RE12.00; BUILDERS
WAREHOUSE SU 17.98; CANON
SOLUTIONS AMERICA E
151.00; MICHAEL D CARPER S
1,369.55; RYAN C CARSON RE
45.00; CASH WA DISTRIBUTING SU 145.00; CENTRAL ELECTRON-
ICS S 1,830.00; CENTRAL MEDIA-
TION CENTER S 1,040.00; CEN-
TRAL NE CREMATION E 2,500.00;
CENTRAL NE REPORTING E
2,028.35; CENTURY 21 MID-
LANDS RT 250.00; CHARLES-
WORTH CONSULTING E
1,050.00; CHARM-TEX INC SU
292.20; CHARTER COMMUNICA-
TIONS S 466.98; CHI HEALTH
GOOD SAMARITAN MC
17,566.62; DR H L CHRISTMAN
OPTOMETRIST MC 1,188.00;
JENNIFER CHURCH RE 45.00;
CITY OF KEARNEY U 2,223.37;
CITY OF KEARNEY E 162,010.58;
CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT E 2,558.00; CLERK OF THE DIS-
TRICT COURT E 73.11; CLERK OF
THE SUPREME COURT E
26.00; COMFY BOWL EQ 100.00;
COMPASS FAMILY SUPPORT S
1,233.75; CONSOLIDATED MAN-
AGEMENT S 23,024.34; COPYCAT
PRINTING CENTER SU 116.67;
CULLIGAN OF KEARNEY S
653.70; DAAKE, RON OR BONNIE RT 250.00; DAN'S SANITATION S
15.00; DENNISE DANIELS RE
45.00; DANKO EMERGENCY
EQUIPMENT EQ 2,643.48; DAS ST
ACCOUNTING S 41.60; DAS
STATE ACCTNG-CENTRAL FI-
NANCE S 1,340.00; DASH MEDI-
CAL GLOVES SU 1,774.80; GEN-
ERAL FUND CONTINUED, JO-
SIAH DAVIS RE 4.44; LYDIA DA-
VIS RE 12.57; DAWSON CO
SHERIFF'S OFFICE S 111.09;
DAWSON PUBLIC POWER DIS-
TRICT U 2,580.05; DAMON
DEEDS RE 45.00; DEPT OF COR-
RECTIONAL SERVICES S
2,705.71; DEWALD DEAVER L'HE-
UREUX LAW FIRM S 2,273.50;
DOUGLAS CO SHERIFF S
32.72; DOWHY TOWING & RE-
COVERY S 151.00; DUDE SOLU-
TIONS E 25,589.72; BRANDON J.
DUGAN RE 15.15; EAKES OFFICE
SOLUTIONS SU 13,742.58;
SHAWN EATHERTON RE
93.72; EDUCATIONAL SERVICE
UNIT NO 10 S 20,093.75; EGAN
SUPPLY SU 10,980.72; ENTER-
PRISE ELECTRIC KEARNEY SU
1,332.50; ESCHAT E 118.82; EUS-
TIS BODY SHOP S 500.00; FAM-
ILY PRACTICE ASSOCIATES MC
303.00; MARSHA FANGMEYER,
ESQ. S 3,855.50; FARMERS CO-
OPERATIVE ASSOCIATION F
50.01; PAUL FARRELL RE 45.00;
KARI FISK RE 45.00; FRANSSEN
PROPERTIES RT 330.00; FRON-
TIER S 8,281.51; FYE LAW OF-
FICE S 4,798.34; GALLS, LLC SU
4,888.37; GARCIA CLINICAL LAB-
ORATORY MC 79.00; CYNTHIA
GEMBALA HUGG S 65.00; GEN-
ERAL REPORTING SERVICE E
284.50; MARCI GILBERTSON RE
10.00; GLOCK PROFESSIONAL E 500.00; GOOD SAMARITAN
HOSPITAL MC 15.58;
GOVCONNECTION EQ 103,010.98;
ZACHARY K GRAY S 952.50;
GREAT PLAINS DENTAL ASSOCI-
ATES MC 242.65; GREELEY CO
SHERIFF S 43.52; GUARDIAN
RFID SU 2,099.82; LISA M HAG-
MAN E 560.75; HALL CO SHER-
IFF'S OFFICE E 159.71 JOYCE
HASSELBALCH E 69.00; ANDREW
W HOFFMEISTER RE 45.00;
HOLMES PLUMBING & HEATING
SU 2,782.98; HORNER, LIESKE,
MCBRIDE & KUHL E 3,325.00;
LISA R HUERTA RE 45.00; IN-
SIGHT PUBLIC SECTOR EQ
450.00; INTEGRATED SECURITY
SOLUTIONS S 2,728.00; INTER-
STATE ALL BATTERY CENTER EQ 134.96; JACK'S UNIFORMS AND
EQUIPMENT EQ 4,738.46; JACOB-
SEN ORR LAW FIRM S 7,064.05;
JUSTICE WORKS LLC E 176.00;
KEARNEY CRETE & BLOCK SU
193.90; KEARNEY HOUSING
AGENCY RT 245.00; KEARNEY
HUB A 883.98; KEARNEY TOW-
ING & REPAIR S 134.50; NELLY
KEHL E 20.00; KELLY SUPPLY
COMPANY E 56.35; KELLY KEN-
NEDY RE 25.00; NICK KILLOUGH RE 45.00; JEFFREY C KNAPP S
369.75; KONICA MINOLTA BUSI-
NESS SOLUTIONS S 1,145.48;
KONICA MINOLTA PREMIER FI-
NANCE EQ 3,805.45 ; DOUG KRA-
MER RE 45.00; KRONOS S
1,124.55; GENERAL FUND CON-
TINUED, LANCASTER CO SHER-
IFF E 80.26; LANDMARK IMPLE-
MENT EQ 1,824.48; DR MICHAEL
LAWSON E 75.00; PATRICK LEE RE 45.00; LEXISNEXIS RISK SO-
LUTIONS E 25.00; LIESKE, LIESKE
& ENSZ S 1,303.77; LINCOLN
JOURNAL STAR A 556.75; STE-
PHEN G LOWE E; 1,807.50; LSQ
FUNDING GROUP S 4,290.00;
MALLORY SAFETY & SUPPLYSU
153.97; JOHN MARSH RE 45.00;
MARSHALL & SWIFT/BOECKH E 757.20; LYNN MARTIN RE 45.00;
MASTERS TRUE VALUE SU
88.96; SHARON MAULER RE
45.00; JENNIFER R MCCARTER
REPORTING E 550.00; MICHAEL
MEFFERD RE 93.72; MENARDS
SU 1,507.61; MANDY M MEYER E 75.00; MICRO KEY SOLUTIONS S 18,654.54; MICROFILM IMAG-
ING SYSTEMS EQ 682.00; MID
PLAINS EQUIPMENT EQ 4,250.00;
MIDWEST CONNECT S 5,119.99;
MIPS INC. S 5,320.14; MIRROR
IMAGE CAR WASH S 371.12;
EVAN MOODY RT 250.00; MOR-
RIS PRESS SU 138.00; MO-
TOROLA SOLUTIONS EQ
2,372.00; NACEB D 100.00; NE
CENTRAL TELEPHONE CO S
331.88; NE CO ATTORNEYS AS-
SOCIATION D 3,980.00; NE
GLASS COMPANY E 104.85; NE
HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES E
630.00; NE INSTITUTE OF FOREN-
SIC E 2,833.00; NE LAW EN-
FORCEMENT E 936.00; NE PEDI-
ATRIC PRACTICE S 15,785.00; NE
PUBLIC POWER DIST U 746.14;
NE PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT U 12,514.88; NE INTERACTIVE E
39.00; OPTK NETWORKS S
615.00; NE EMERGENCY SERVICE E 500.00; KRISTI NEWMAN RE
49.73; NO LIMITS TOWER SERV-
ICE S 6,599.10; NORTHWESTERN
ENERGY U 2,876.46; CENTRAL
ELECTRONICS D 30.00; OMAHA
WORLD-HERALD A 631.88; OTM
PROPERTIES RT 210.00; JASON
BARENT S 3,500.00; OWENS ED-
UCATIONAL SERVICES S
1,016.16; NATE PEARSON RE
45.00; PHELPS CO DISTRICT
COURT E 29.00; PLATTE CO
SHERIFF DEPT E 18.59; PLATTE
VALLEY AUTO E 15,400.00;
PLATTE VALLEY COMMUNICA-
TIONS S 4,651.30; PLATTE VAL-
LEY MEDICAL CLINIC MC 104.90;
POTTAWATTAMIE CO SHERIFF E 36.00; PRONTO LAND MEAS-
URE SU 28.95; PSYCHOLOGICAL
RESOURCES MC 135.00;
QUADIENT LEASING USA RT
213.60; QUILL CORPORATION SU 221.94; KANE M RAMSEY RE
45.00; OLIVIA RATH E 120.80;
RAVENNA SANITATION S
855.00; RAY O'HERRON CO EQ
97.24; GENERAL FUND CONTIN-
UED REDMAN'S SHOES SU
110.00; REGION III BEHAVIORAL
HEALTH SVCS S 38,999.06; ILENE
RICHARDSON R 14.00; RUDOLPH
LAW LLC S 982.50; RYDE
TRANSIT S 400.00; RYAN
SAALFELD RE 45.00; HOLLY R
SCHMIDT E 20.00; CONNIE S
SCHUMAN E 411.75; KIRK SCOTT RE 45.00; SHERWIN WILLIAMS SU 1,947.67; SHREDDING SOLU-
TIONS S 45.00; TRENTON SNOW,
LLC RT 1,000.00; SNYDER, HIL-
LIARD & COCHRAN S 965.00;
SOLID WASTE AGENCY LANDFILL E 49.73; STAMM ROMERO & AS-
SOC S 12,951.19; STATE OF
NEBR PROBATION DIST 9 AP
4,612.93; SARA STAUFFER E
20.00; THOMAS S STEWART S
1,912.50; SUBURBAN FIRE PRO-
TECTION DIST #1 SU 767.19; MI-
CHAEL J SYNEK S 1,453.62; THE
CHANGE COMPANIES E
1,523.81; THE LAWN BUILDERS S 665.68; THE LOCKMOBILE, LLC SU 24.00; THOMSON REUTERS -
WEST E 452.16; THOMSON REU-
TERS - WEST E 3,525.25; THOM-
SON REUTERS-WEST E 635.69;
THOMSON REUTERS - WEST E
532.21; THRIFTY CAR RENTAL E 9,950.00; REBECCA TVRDIK AN-
DERSON S 2,025.00; TYE &
ROWLING, PC, LLO S 2,791.50; U
S POSTMASTER E 624.30; U.S.
BANK E 22,862.97; UNIVERSITY
OF NE - LINCOLN SU 60.02; UNI-
VERSITY OF NE LINCOLN SU
3,463.47; UNIVERSITY OF NE-LI-
NCOLN E 3,750.00; USA COM-
MUNICATION S 864.12; USPS -
HASLER E 1,000.00; VALLEY CO
SHERIFF'S OFFICE E 50.00; VAN-
DALAY INDUSTRIES RT
210.00 VERIZON CONNECT NWF S 32.38; VERIZON S 571.00;
VERIZON WIRELESS S 753.57;
VERIZON WIRELESS S 878.19;
VILLAGE OF ELM CREEK S 64.99;
VILLAGE OF MILLER U 11.00; VIL-
LAGE UNIFORM SU 74.72; VIPRE
SECURITY E 792.00; VOIGT LAW
OFFICE S 947.50; THE
WALDINGER CORPORATION S
2,599.00; WALGREENS MC
6.72;WATCHGUARD VIDEO EQ
10,471.00; WELLS FARGO E
51.27; WELLS FARGO E 116.09;
WELLS FARGO E 366.47; KELLY
WENTZ E 33.44; WESCO EQ
62,220.00; WILKE'S TRUE VALUE SU 141.71; WILKINS ARCHITEC-
TURE DESIGN S 5,400.00; WIL-
LIAM R WILLIAMS RE 242.48;
MELISSA L WILLIS RE 45.00;
WPCI S 47.50; MELANIE R
YOUNG RE 45.00; ERIC ZIKMUND RE 45.00; CRYSTAL ZIMMERMAN E 20.00
ROAD FUND
ALL MAKES AUTO SUPPLY SU
212.05; AUSSIE HYDRAULICS LLP E 728.85; ARNOLD MOTOR SUP-
PLY/AUTO VALUE PART SU
916.86; BAUER BUILT EQ
9,652.20; BLESSING CONSTRUC-
TION C 267,740.05; BOSSELMAN
ENERGY F 60.24; CARQUEST
AUTO PARTS SU 1,717.66; CEN-
TRAL AG AND SHOP SUPPLY SU
396.99; CHS AGRI SERVICE CEN-
TER F 42.06; CLIPPER PUBLISH-
ING A 44.00; COMFY BOWL EQ
95.00; CONSTRUCTION RENTAL EQ 1,755.00; CORNHUSKER
CLEANING SUPPLY SU 126.31;
EAKES OFFICE SOLUTIONS SU
129.01; ED BROADFOOT & SONS
SAND & GRAVEL G 13,347.41;
FARM PLAN S 8,339.38; FARM-
ERS CO-OP ASSOCIATION F
117.79; GARRETT TIRES &
TREADS S 1,267.80; GLASS DOC-
TOR OF CENTRAL NE S 310.05;
INGERSOLL RAND CO INDUS-
TRIAL TECH SU 1,311.22; INLAND
TRUCK PARTS & SERVICE SU
113.52; KEARNEY HUB A
432.21; KELLY SUPPLY COM-
PANY S 508.85; KIMBALL MID-
WEST S 184.82; KULLY PIPE
AND STEEL SUPPLY C 3,452.90;
LAWSON PRODUCTS G
18,462.48; LCL TRUCK EQUIP-
MENT EQ 21,821.95; MATHESON
TRI-GAS S 63.06; MENARDS SU
410.28; MID NE AGGREGATE G
12,525.31; MIDWAY CHEVROLET
S 938.61; MILLER & ASSOCIATES E 1,150.70; NSG LOGISTICS E
31,936.08; NE TRUCK CENTER S 539.34; NMC, INC. S 26,350.63
NOVUS WINDSHIELD REPAIR S
50.00; OAK CREEK ENGINEERING E 13,039.34; PAVEMENT REPAIR
& SUPPLIES C 11,200.00; PLATTE
VALLEY AUTO S 854.75;
POWERPLAN-MURPHY TRAC-
TOR S 616.00; SAUL RAMOS
CONSTRUCTION C 72,354.70;
THE RAVENNA NEWS A 53.40; T
& F SAND AND GRAVEL G
6,250.77; TRUCK CENTER COM-
PANIES S 423.02; U.S. BANK E
4,107.89; WILKE'S TRUE VALUE SU 24.77; YANT EQUIPMENT S
148.26;
VISITOR'S PROMOTION
KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU E 27,638.00
VISITOR'S IMPROVEMENT
KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU E 27,639.00
DEEDS PRESERVATION &
MODERNIZATION
MIPS INC. S 249.00
HEALTH INSURANCE FUND
BCBS HEALTH CLAIM EXPENSE I 176,114.74; HM LIFE MELLON
GLOBAL CASH MGNT I 47,277.48
VETERAN'S RELIEF
CO VETERANS AID FUND E
2,839.50
DRUG FORFEITURES
NATIONAL INTERDICTION CON-
FERENCE E 2,375.00
FEDERAL GRANTS
GALLS, LLC SU 3,459.50
INHERITANCE TAX
BOONE CO TITLE & ESCROW E 1,391,719.75
INHERITANCE TAX CONTIN-
UED
U.S. BANK E 15,444.50
WEED DISTRICT FUND
ARNOLD MOTOR SUPPLY/A-
UTO VALUE PART SU 211.44;
KEARNEY HUB A 241.50; MEN-
ARDS SU 279.76;
911 EMERGENCY SERVICE
CENTURYLINK U 12,894.04;
CENTURYLINK U 1,906.02; CEN-
TURYLINK U 1,749.63; FRONTIER U 674.42; FRONTIER COMMUNI-
CATIONS U 888.86; LANGUAGE
LINE SERVICES U 50.16; NE CEN-
TRAL TELEPHONE CO U
109.99; PLATTE VALLEY COMMU-
NICATIONS S 1,417.67; USA
COMMUNICATION U 971.95
Chairman McMullen called for
Citizen's forum and no one was
present.
Chairman McMullen asked if
there was anything else to come
before the Board at 10:05 A.M. be-
fore he declared the meeting ad-
journed until the regular meeting at
9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, June 8,
2021.
ATTEST:
William McMullen, Chairman
Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
NOTICE OF MEETING
NEBRASKA GRAPE AND
WINERY BOARD MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the
Nebraska Grape and Winery Board
will hold a meeting on June 21 at
10:00 a.m. at Chances R Restau-
rant, 124 West 5th Street, York,
Nebraska. The purpose of the
meeting is to discuss issues relat-
ing to Nebraska's grape and wine
industry. An agenda is available for
public inspection in the offices of
the Nebraska Department of Agri-
culture during normal business
hours.
NOTICE
TO: CARRIE RUTH KENNISTON.
PLEASE BE ADVISED that a
Complaint has been filed against
you in the Dawson County District
Court, in the matter of Jason A.
Kenniston v. Carrie R. Kenniston,
Case No. CI 21-131, the object of
which is to obtain a dissolution of
marriage on the ground that the
marriage is irretrievably broken and
to obtain an equitable division of
the property, among other things.
You are required to answer said
Complaint on or before July 6,
2021, or said Complaint against
you will be taken as true.
PLEASE GOVERN YOURSELF
ACCORDINGLY.
Jason A. Kenniston, Plaintiff
Jennifer N. Rowling #25180
Tye & Rowling, PC, LLO
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
(308) 237-3155
