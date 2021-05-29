Legal notices: May 29, 2021

your protest hearing. It is important

that your email address be work-

ing. That email address or your

postal delivery address will be used

by the Clerk for scheduling meet-

ings and sending notices of deci-

sions.

As now set by that Board (as of

late May 2021), valuation reviews

by Board appointed Referees are

to commence around June 15,

2021.

Also, as now set by the Board