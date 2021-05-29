 Skip to main content
Legal notices: May 29, 2021
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

ECHO LAKE PROPERTIES,

L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Echo Lake Properties,

L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 6315 40th Avenue, P.O.

Box 1811, Kearney, NE 68848.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Seth

Tschetter-Siedschlaw, 6315 40th

Avenue, P.O. Box 1811, Kearney,

NE 68848.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on May 10, 2021 and it shall

continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following Member:

Seth Tschetter-Siedschlaw

63115 40th Avenue

P.O. Box 1811

Kearney, NE 68848

Seth Tschetter-Siedschlaw,

Member

ZNEZ My15,My22,My29

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

HERBAL WONDER, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Herbal Wonder, L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 1840 East Highway 30,

Kearney, NE 68847.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is William Hall,

4664 West Highway 30, Lot 42,

Kearney, NE 68845.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on May 6, 2021, and it shall

continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following Members:

William Hall

4664 West Highway 30, Lot 42

Kearney, NE 68845

Paul Walker

P.O. Box 67

Gibbon, NE 68840

William Hall, Member

ZNEZ My15,My22,My29

 

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

EQUALIZATION

TUESDAY, MAY 25, 2021

 

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization met

on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 9:00

A.M. and 9:30 A.M. Chairman

McMullen called the meeting to or-

der and led those present in the

Pledge of Allegiance. The following

Board members responded to roll

call: Timothy Higgins, Ivan Klein,

Myron Kouba, Ronald Loeffelholz,

Daniel Lynch, Sherry Morrow and

William McMullen. A copy of the

acknowledgment and receipt of no-

tice and agenda by the Board of

Commissioners is attached to

these minutes. Public notice of this

meeting was published/posted in

the Kearney Hub, on the Buffalo

County website, and the bulletin

boards located outside the County

Clerk's office and County Board

Room on May 20, 2021. Chairman

McMullen announced that in ac-

cordance with Section 84-1412 of

the Nebraska Revised Statutes, a

current copy of the Open Meetings

Act is available for review and

posted at the back of the Board

Room. County Clerk Janice Giffin

took all proceedings hereinafter

shown; while the convened meet-

ing was open to the public.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Kouba to approve the

May 11, 2021 Board meeting min-

utes. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Kouba, Higgins,

Klein, Lynch, Morrow and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Lynch and seconded

by Morrow to ratify the following

May 21, 2021 payroll claims proc-

essed by the County Clerk. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Lynch,

Morrow, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,

Loeffelholz and McMullen. Motion

declared carried.

LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS

FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Adver-

tisement; AP - Appropriation; B -

Bookmobile; C - Construction; CD

- Civil Defense; CM - Cottonmill; D

- Dues; E - Expense; EQ - Equip-

ment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I - Insur-

ance&/or Bonds; MC - Medical

Charges; R - Retirement; RE - Re-

imbursement; RT - Rent; S - Serv-

ice; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U - Util-

ities.

GENERAL FUND

NET PAYROLL 270,244.90;

AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I

1,037.63; RETIREMENT PLANS

AMERITAS R 45,598.63; BUFFALO

CO TREASURER I 114,659.00; EM-

POWER RETIREMENT R 1,175.00;

FIRST CONCORD E 4,516.74;

FIRST NATIONAL BANK T

91,150.91; KEARNEY UNITED

WAY E 104.67; KATHLEEN A

LAUGHLIN E 402.00; MADISON

NATIONAL I 1,024.40; MADISON

NATIONAL I 296.16; NATIONWIDE

RETIREMENT R 1,855.00; NE

CHILD SUPPORT E 1,200.00; NE

DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE E

55.00; PRINCIPAL E 3,199.48

STATE OF NE T 15,187.95; VI-

SION SERVICE PLAN E 852.13

ROAD FUND

NET PAYROLL 55,266.54;

AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I 907.19;

RETIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS

R 8,613.66; BUFFALO CO TREAS-

URER I 2,567.00; BUFFALO CO

COURT E 18.50; FIRST CONCORD E 677.42; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T 16,508.82; MADISON NATIONAL I 161.21; MADISON NATIONAL I 107.59; NATIONWIDE RETIRE-

MENT R 272.50; NE CHILD SUP-

PORT E 242.00; PRINCIPAL E

930.96; STATE OF NE T 2,470.73;

VISION SERVICE PLAN E 205.46

WEED FUND

NET PAYROLL 4,916.98; RE-

TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R

777.30; BUFFALO CO TREAS-

URER I 248.00; FIRST CONCORD E 33.33; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T 1,586.40; MADISON NATIONAL I 3.44; PRINCIPAL E 61.00; WEED

FUND CONTINUED, STATE OF NE T 251.69

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Klein to accept the Buffalo

County Treasurer April 2021 Fund

Balance Report. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Klein, Higgins,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Lynch and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Klein to approve the following

transfer of County funds all per

budget. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Klein, Higgins,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Lynch and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

FROM 100 GENERAL FUND TO

5400 WEED FUND 25,000.00

At the Board meeting on March

9, 2021 the Central Plains Valua-

tion, LLC contract to provide prop-

erty valuation coordinator services

was approved. Ron Elliot with

Central Plains Valuation, LLC was

present to answer any questions

about the individual referee con-

tracts. Moved by Loeffelholz and

seconded by Kouba to approve the

five referee contracts with Kevin

Gutshall, Brian Elliott, Jared Elliott,

Brady Wallace and Richard

Welberger to conduct the 2021

Property Valuation protest hear-

ings. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Kouba, Higgins,

Klein, Lynch, Morrow and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

County Attorney Shawn

Eatherton arrived at the meeting.

Lieutenant Robert Tubbs was

present for the following agenda

item. Moved by Morrow and se-

conded by Kouba to approve the

purchase of backup power from

Anixter for the radio project through

state contract pricing. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Morrow, Kouba, Hig-

gins, Klein, Loeffelholz, Lynch and

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

Buffalo County Emergency Man-

ager, Darrin Lewis was present for

the following agenda items. Moved

by Higgins and seconded by

Kouba to accept the Emergency

Management 2020 Summary Re-

port as presented. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Higgins, Kouba,

Klein, Loeffelholz, Lynch, Morrow

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

Emergency Manager Lewis re-

viewed the Everbridge Mass Notifi-

cation System contract that pro-

vides services known as Buffalo

Watch. Moved Higgins and se-

conded by Lynch to authorize

Lewis to sign the renewal agree-

ment with Everbridge Mass Notifi-

cation System. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Higgins, Lynch, Klein,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow and

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Loeffelholz to approve the following

Resolution 2021-35 authorizing

County Attorney Shawn Eatherton

to proceed with the foreclosure of

County owned Tax Sale Certifi-

cates. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Klein, Loeffelholz, Higgins,

Kouba, Lynch, Morrow and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

RESOLUTION 2021-35

 

WHEREAS, The Revised Statutes

of Nebraska, 77-1901 through

77-1918 provides upon resolution

by the County Board of Commis-

sioners for foreclosure and sale of

Real Estate Properties upon which

Tax Sale Certificates have been

placed and delinquent for three

years, and

WHEREAS, the following Tax

Sale Certificates have been placed

on Real Estate Properties in Buffalo

County, to wit: Numbers: 18243

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RE-

SOLVED, that the Buffalo County

Board of Commissioners authorize

the foreclosure and sale of the

above referenced Tax Sale Certifi-

cates and request the County At-

torney to proceed to such foreclo-

sure and sale, in accordance with

the laws of the State of Nebraska.

Facilities Director Stephen

Gaasch reviewed the plans for the

Buffalo County Recreation Area-R-

avenna Lake project. Moved by

Kouba and seconded by Lynch to

set a bid date of Tuesday, June 22,

2021 at 10:00 A.M. for the bath-

room/shower building project at the

Buffalo County Recreation Area-R-

avenna Lake. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Kouba, Lynch, Higgins,

Klein, Loeffelholz, Morrow and

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

Deputy County Attorney Andrew

Hoffmeister was present to answer

any questions. Moved by Morrow

and seconded by Klein to proceed

with the finalization of the Real Es-

tate purchase with the following

Resolution 2021-27A. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Morrow, Klein, Hig-

gins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Lynch

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

RESOLUTION 2021-27A

 

WHEREAS, on April 13, 2021, in

an open public meeting this Board

adopted a Resolution to purchase

the following described real estate,

hereinafter referred to as "subject

property":

Lots Eight (8), Nine (9), Ten (10),

Eleven (11), Twelve (12), and Thir-

teen (13), Last Additional, a Subdi-

vision to the City of Kearney, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, for the price

of One Million Five Hundred Thou-

sand ($1,500,000.00) DOLLARS,

and

WHEREAS, in review of title doc-

uments it has been discovered that

Source Gas Distribution, LLC, a

Delaware Limited Liability Com-

pany is in fact the last title owner of

the subject property and not Black

Hills Natural Gas, LLC, which was

the named assumed owner as dis-

closed in Resolution 2021-27, and

WHEREAS, other than this name

change, Buffalo County desires to

proceed with closing and acquisi-

tion of the subject property under

the terms and conditions of Reso-

lution No. 2021-27, as soon as

possible.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT

RESOLVED BY BUFFALO

COUNTY, ACTING BY AND

THROUGH ITS BOARD OF

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS THAT

Buffalo County shall proceed to

purchase the subject property last

known to be owned by Source Gas

Distribution, LLC, for the above

stated price under the terms and

conditions of the Commercial Pur-

chase Agreement all as previously

authorized under Resolution No.

2021-27 and make lawful claims for

the payment of the same.

FURTHER RESOLVED, that all

county officials are authorized to

proceed with all acts necessary

and proper to result in the closing

of the purchase of this real estate

by Buffalo County and make claims

for payment of the same.

Chairman McMullen reviewed the

following correspondence. Amy

Wilson sent a thank you note for

becoming 2nd Amendment Sanc-

tuary and Court Appointed Special

Advocates (CASA) sent a thank you

for continued support of CASA.

CASA sent invitations to the "CASA

Superhero" Gala taking place June

11, 2021 along with a Sponsorship

Form. Kearney Area Children's Mu-

seum sent notification of the start

of a new membership program.

Nebraska Department of Transpor-

tation (NDOT) sent the monthly sta-

tus update on the Poole South

project. Nebraska Forest Service

provided information on cost-share

that is available through Nebraska

Forest Service. Tax Equalization

and Review Commission (TERC)

sent notice that it finds the levels of

value for real property in Buffalo

County meet the requirements for

tax year 2021. Downing, Alexander

& Wood Law Office sent a letter re-

garding Saratoga Rd North of 56th

joining property at NW ¼ of

24-9-17. Gans Family Farms sent

letter and information regarding the

Kansas Nebraska Heritage Area

Partnerships (30X30). Chairman

McMullen called on each Board

member present for committee re-

ports and recommendations.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Lynch to recess the reg-

ular meeting of the Board of Com-

missioners at 9:28 A.M. and recon-

vene as a Board of Equalization.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Lynch, Higgins, Klein,

Kouba, Morrow and McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

 

Chairman McMullen called the

Board of Equalization to order in

open session. County Assessor

Ethel Skinner, County Treasurer

Jean Sidwell and Deputy County

Attorney Andrew Hoffmeister were

present.

Deputy County Attorney Andrew

Hoffmeister reviewed the Policy

and Practices regarding the filing of

2021 Real Estate Tax Valuation

Protests. Moved by Higgins and

seconded by Kouba to approve the

Policy and Practices for filing the

2021 Real Estate Tax Valuation

Protests with the following Resolu-

tion 2021-36 along with the State-

ment of Policies and Procedures

for 2021 Real Estate Tax Valuation

Protests when filed by use of e--

mail or drop box delivery. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Higgins, Kouba,

Klein, Loeffelholz, Lynch, Morrow

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

RESOLUTION 2021-36

 

WHEREAS, Buffalo County finds

that for 2020 the use of email and a

designated drop box to file 2020

real estate tax protests was a

workable solution that should be

continued to be used, and

WHEREAS, any policy regarding

additional avenues in which pro-

tests may be filed does not in any

manner allow the filing of protests

on any document other than FORM

422. Additional materials may be

provided with initial filing of the

FORM 422, but any materials, sub-

mitted as an e-mail attachment(s)

should clear an Information Tech-

nology (IT) security clearances,

and

WHEREAS, Buffalo County

should continue to maintain the

policy to accept 2021 and future

years real estate valuation protests

when filed by e-mail when this sys-

tem provides:

1. A temporary email address

which may be used ONLY for each

year for the filing of 2021 and a dif-

ferent address for each subsequent

year's real estate tax valuation pro-

tests.

2. Appropriate safeguards to this

county's IT systems.

3. The information and docu-

ments necessary to meet the mini-

mum statutory prerequisites for the

filing of tax valuation protests.

WHEREAS, due to the foregoing

findings there is also a need to ad-

dress policy and deadlines for tax-

payers who desire to file tax valua-

tion protests in the courthouse

drop box due to the current public

health situation.

BE IT RESOLVED THAT THE

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

EQUALIZATION FOR TAX VALUA-

TION YEAR 2021 AND FUTURE

YEARS, FOR REAL AND PER-

SONAL PROPERTY PROTESTS, IN

ADDITION TO PERSONALLY DE-

LIVERED PROTESTS TO THE BUF-

FALO COUNTY CLERK, OR

THROUGH THE USE OF UNITED

STATES POSTAL SERVICE MAIL,

WILL ALLOW THE USE OF THE

COUNTY CLERK'S DROPBOX LO-

CATED ON THE GROUNDS OF

THE BUFFALO COUNTY COURT-

HOUSE, 1512 CENTRAL AVENUE,

KEARNEY, NEBRASKA WITH THE

DROP BOX LOCATED ON THE

WEST SIDE OF THE MAIN EN-

TRANCE OF THE COURTHOUSE

(HORSESHOE PARKING LOT LO-

CATION ACCESSED BY 1ST AVE-

NUE) FOR FILINGS OF 2021 AND

SUBSEQUENT YEARS' REAL

PROPERTY VALUATION PRO-

TESTS. PROTEST FILINGS BY

THIS DROP BOX METHOD SHALL

CEASE AT 5:00 O'CLOCK P.M.,

JUNE 30, 2021, OR IN SUBSE-

QUENT YEARS AT 5:00 O'CLOCK

P.M. ON JUNE 30TH OR 5:00

O'CLOCK P.M. OF THE NEXT LE-

GAL DAY FOLLOWING JUNE

30TH SHOULD JUNE 30TH OC-

CUR ON A WEEKEND OR FED-

ERAL HOLIDAY.

BE IT ADDITIONALLY RE-

SOLVED, THAT IN ADDITION TO

PERSONALLY DELIVERED PRO-

TESTS TO THE BUFFALO

COUNTY CLERK, OR THROUGH

THE USE OF UNITED STATES

POSTAL SERVICE REGULAR

MAIL, THAT THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZA-

TION FOR TAX VALUATION YEAR

2021 AND FUTURE YEARS, WILL

ALLOW THE DELIVERY AND THE

FILINGS OF TAX VALUATION

PROTESTS WITH THE BUFFALO

COUNTY CLERK, TO BE ACCOM-

PLISHTED BY E-MAIL FILING

PROCESSES, WHEN THE PRO-

TESTS ARE RECEIVED BY THE

BUFFALO COUNTY CLERK AT

THE E-MAIL ADDRESS OF pro-

test@buffalocounty.ne.gov FOR

2021, WITH EACH SUBSEQUENT

YEAR THEREAFTER TO HAVE A

DISTINCT AND DIFFERENT EMAIL

ADDRESS AS POSTED BY

CLERK'S WEBSITE. THIS EMAIL

DELIVERY BY USE OF EMAILS

SHALL COMPLETE DELIVERY TO

THE CLERK'S EMAIL ADDRESS

NO LATER THAN 11:59:59 O'CL-

OCK, P.M., JUNE 30, 2021, OR

11:59:59 O'CLOCK P.M. OF THE

NEXT LEGAL DAY FOLLOWING

JUNE 30TH SHOULD JUNE 30TH

OCCUR ON A WEEKEND OR FED-

ERAL HOLIDAY, MINIMALLY

EACH EMAILED PROTEST SHALL

BE FILED ON FORM 422, WITH

ONE FORM 422 FOR EACH PAR-

CEL, EMAILED WITH ONE PAR-

CEL PER EACH EMAIL, WITH

MULTIPLE EMAILS ALLOWED

FOR MULTIPLE PARCELS, FILLED

WITH THE INFORMATION RE-

QUIRED ON FORM 422 FOR

EACH PARCEL THAT HAS A VAL-

UATION PROTEST.

IT IS ADDTIONALLY RESOLVED

that Buffalo County, acting through

its Board of Equalization, has re-

viewed and hereby adopts a State-

ment of Policies and Procedures

for 2021 and subsequent years

Real Estate Tax Valuation Protests

When Filed By Use of E-mail or

Drop Box Delivery, all as stated by

a separate document. That docu-

ment is comprised of questions

and answers. This Statement is to

provide guidance to the public for

persons desiring to use emailing or

the drop box as alternative ways to

timely deliver and file 2021 and

subsequent years' real estate tax

valuation protests to the Buffalo

County Clerk's Office.

STATEMENT OF POLICIES

AND PROCEDURES FOR 2021

AND FUTURE YEARS REAL ES-

TATE TAX VALUATION PRO-

TESTS WHEN FILED BY USE OF

E-MAIL OR DROP BOX

DELIVERY

The following is a statement of

policies and procedures to be

taken by the Buffalo County

Board of Equalization for the

2021 and future tax year filings of

tax valuation protests involving

real estate. This process will not

apply to personal property valua-

tion issues. The following is not

an exhaustive list of potential

questions or an absolute state-

ment of final decisions of the

Buffalo County Board of Equali-

zation (BOE). The following is is-

sued as a guidance to the public.

It does not provide legal advice.

Hopefully, the following ques-

tions will provide a statement of

policy as to how Buffalo County

intends to allow e-mail delivery

or drop box delivery for the filing

of real estate tax valuations pro-

tests for this county:

What is the deadline for filing a

real estate tax protest?

The deadline to file any given

year's filing of a Real Property Val-

uation Protest is June 30.

Can I use a facsimile to file the

protest?

No. Faxes will not be accepted.

Where can I find my parcel

number?

The parcel number can be found

on the Assessor's yellow post card

value statement. You can also find

it on the Assessor Web site:

https://nebra-

skaassessorsonline.us/search-

.aspx?county=Buffalo

and:

https://www.buffalocounty.ne.-

gov/BUFFALO-COUNTY-GIS

When can I file a protest?

Real property valuation protests

for any given year must be filed be-

tween June 1 and June 30, for the

year in question.

l Should June 30 fall on a week-

end or federal holiday, the deadline

for each of the following is ex-

tended to the next legal date.

l If you file your protest in-pe-

rson, the protest must be submit-

ted by 5:00 o'clock p.m. CST on

June 30, by delivering it to the Buf-

falo County Clerk's Office, Court-

house, Kearney, Nebraska of the

year in question.

l If you file your protest by plac-

ing the protest in the Clerk's drop

box, the protest must be placed in

the drop box no later than 5:00

o'clock p.m., CST on June 30, of

the year in question.

l If you file your protest by using

e-mail, the protest must be submit-

ted by 11:59:59 o'clock p.m. CST

on June 30, of the year in question.

l If you file your protest by mail,

the protest must be postmarked by

the United States Postal Service no

later than June 30, of the year in

question. Protests that utilize me-

tered mail must be delivered to the

Buffalo County Clerk on or prior to

June 30, of the year in question.

The address of the Buffalo County

Clerk is:

Buffalo County Clerk

PO Box 1270

Kearney NE 68848

How can I obtain a protest

form?

All protests must use FORM 422,

a document that has been pre-

pared by the Nebraska Department

of Revenue.

FORM 422 available on Buffalo

County's Assessor's website.

https://www.buffalocounty.ne.-

gov/PROTEST-INFORM-

ATION-GUIDE

Alternatively, you can obtain a

form from:

https://revenue.nebraska.go-

v/files/doc/p-

ad/forms/422_Property_Valuation_Protest.pdf

Regardless as to how you obtain

FORM 422, please enter all infor-

mation on the form as requested on

the form, sign it, and be sure to

provide an email address, mailing

address, and phone number for

contact information.

How do I submit a protest by

e-mail?

It is required that the protest

must be filed on FORM 422. You

can provide additional materials

that are submitted with the FORM

422, but all protests must have a

FORM 422 submitted for each indi-

vidual parcel.

You will need to fill out FORM

422 and print it off, then sign it. Al-

ternatively, you can print off or oth-

erwise obtain a blank FORM 422

and fill that FORM 422 with the in-

formation requested. Thereafter

will need to scan the signed FORM

422, and any other information that

you may ask to be considered, and

send it as an attachment to an

email to:

protest@buffalocounty.ne.gov

to complete the email process for

filing of the year in question tax val-

uation protest. This email address

is the only acceptable address for

email delivery of tax valuation pro-

tests. Do not sent your protest to

another county email address or to

someone you know who works for

the county. Only filings e-mailed to

this address will be accepted.

What if I have more than one

parcel to protest valuation?

One FORM 422 can only be filed

to protest one parcel. If you have

more than one parcel to protest

valuation, you must file a separate

FORM 422 for each parcel. There-

after, you must send in each parcel

by a separate email with each indi-

vidual email containing one protest.

Who can I call if I need help?

Please call the Buffalo County

Clerk at 308-236-1226 as concerns

the protest process or need of a

FORM 422.

Can I submit evidence using a

flash drive or CD/DVD?

No. The BOE cannot accept dig-

ital media such as a USB stick, CD,

DVD, etc. due to hardware compat-

ibility and cybersecurity concerns,

and such items will be returned to

the protester (if feasible).

For protesters who wish to sub-

mit evidence electronically, i.e.

scanned documents, photographs,

maps, etc., with the protest, it can

be submitted as an attachment

with the emailed protest. Any at-

tachment submitted will be subject

to any Information Technology (IT)

software safety standards of Buf-

falo County. If the attachment is

not thought to be openable due to

IT's concerns, it will not be opened.

It is suggested that PDF type for-

mat be used for attachments.

Can I submit photos as evi-

dence?

Yes. Remember that all photos

and any other documents, includ-

ing the protest itself, the email ad-

dress that you use on the FORM

422, phone numbers, other infor-

mation on the protest, or other ma-

terials that you are using, become

public record and remain property

of Buffalo County - they cannot be

returned to you. If you want a copy

of the documents/materials that

you submitted to the Clerk, there

will a charge for copies. Please

write the parcel ID or property ad-

dress on a corner of a scanned

photo for emails. Any image sub-

mitted as an email attachment will

be subject to review and analyza-

tion of Buffalo County's IT Depart-

ment prior to opening. An attach-

ment may not be opened should

the county's IT Department con-

sider that attachment is a soft-

ware/technology risk. If photos are

submitted with protests that use

the mail, drop box, or are done in

person, please write the parcel ID

or property address on the back of

each photograph.

Can I submit written argu-

ment(s) with my protest?

Yes. They must be sent with the

initial e-mailing. If done by attach-

ment to an email, the attachment

will be examined by IT as stated

above.

Can I submit additional evi-

dence and/or arguments after

my protest has been filed?

After the initial filing of the valua-

tion protest, no additional evidence

or arguments can be sent with ad-

ditional emails. Any evidence an-

d/or argument can only be submit-

ted at a scheduled in-person meet-

ing with a referee.

Can someone else file a real

property valuation protest on my

property?

Yes, State law allows anyone the

ability to file a real property valua-

tion protest on any property. How-

ever, if the person signing the pro-

test is a person authorized to pro-

test on behalf of the owner, such

person shall provide written author-

ization with the protest. If the per-

son signing the protest is not an

owner of the property or a person

authorized to protest on behalf of

the owner, the county clerk shall

mail a copy of the protest to the

owner of the property at the ad-

dress to which the property tax

statements are mailed.

How and when will I be notified

of the date, time, and place of

hearing on my protest?

From the information provided by

you as stated on your protest form,

the Clerk will send you information

regarding date, time, and place of

your protest hearing. It is important

that your email address be work-

ing. That email address or your

postal delivery address will be used

by the Clerk for scheduling meet-

ings and sending notices of deci-

sions.

As now set by that Board (as of

late May 2021), valuation reviews

by Board appointed Referees are

to commence around June 15,

2021.

Also, as now set by the Board

(late May 2021), due to public

health directives, the Referees' re-

view hearings are to occur at the

Buffalo County Building at 610

Central Avenue, Kearney, Ne-

braska. Please use the east door

of the building to access the hear-

ing area.

Who will hear tax valuation pro-

tests?

Initially your protest will be

scheduled to be reviewed before

the BOE's Referees. These Refer-

ees have been appointed by the

BOE to review and recommend to

the Board valuations for the prop-

erties that have valuation protests.

Thereafter, the BOE will review

the Referees' recommendations at

a public hearing. Time schedules

for the Board's review of the Refer-

ee's recommendations will be

posted at the Buffalo County

website.

When will a determination be

made on my protest?

The BOE by statute, can meet

from and after June 1, ending on or

before July 25, each year to con-

sider tax valuation protests, all

done in public meetings. After the

BOE receives a recommendation

from the referees the BOE will re-

view the evidence and recommen-

dations of the referees. The BOE

will either approve those recom-

mendations or make a different

value finding. Notification of the

BOE's action will be mailed within

ten (10) days of their final decision.

What if I don't agree with the

BOE's determination on my pro-

test?

If you are not satisfied with the

BOE's valuation determination, you

may file an appeal to the State Tax

Equalization and Review Commis-

sion (TERC). You can use this

website as an aid: https://terc.n-

ebraska.gov/appeal-process

Deputy County Attorney Hoff-

meister reviewed the following con-

fession of judgment on TERC

cases. Moved by Morrow and se-

conded by Higgins that Buffalo

County Board of Equalization Con-

fess Judgment in Tax Equalization

& Review Commission (TERC)

Case #20-C100 in appeal concern-

ing DROP-HT, LLC., Appellant, and

Buffalo County, Appellee, for prop-

erty identified as tax parcel

#602619200 and that the Buffalo

County Attorney's Office be, and

hereby is, authorized to confess

judgment on behalf of this Board,

that for tax year 2020 this property

had an assessed valuation of

$8,725,910. As a part of this set-

tlement, Kearney Mall Associates,

LTD., is to dismiss pending valua-

tion appeal in TERC Case

#20-C0101. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Higgins, Klein,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Lynch and

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

Moved by Kouba and seconded

by Klein to approve the Motor Vehi-

cle Tax Exemption as indicated on

the application by County Treas-

urer Sidwell for Catholic High

School of Kearney for a 2016

Chevy Suburban, a 2002 Blue Bird

Bus, a 1978 TMC Bus, a 1997 Pre-

vost Bus, a 2014 Royal Enclosed

Trailer, a 2011 Chevy Suburban, a

2013 GMC Yukon XL, a 2008

Chevy Suburban and a 2009 Chevy

Suburban. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Kouba, Klein, Higgins, Loef-

felholz, Lynch, Morrow and

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Higgins to adjourn the

Board of Equalization and return to

the regular meeting of the Board of

Commissioners at 9:41 A.M. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,

Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Lynch, Mor-

row and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

Moved by Kouba and seconded

by Higgins to enter into Executive

Session at 9:42 A.M. to discuss

personnel issues. In addition to the

Board members responding to roll

call, County Attorney Shawn

Eatherton was present. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Kouba, Higgins,

Klein, Loeffelholz, Lynch, Morrow

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Lynch to move out of

Executive Session at 10:03 A.M.

and resume the open meeting.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Lynch, Higgins, Klein,

Kouba, Morrow and McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Higgins to approve the

following May 2021 vendor claims

submitted by the County Clerk.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,

Lynch, Morrow and McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

GENERAL FUND

ADAMS CO SHERIFF S

122.50; ADVANCED CORREC-

TIONAL HEALTHCARE MC

6,861.40; ALL MAKES AUTO SUP-

PLY SU 1,416.85; ALL STAR AUTO

GLASS S 523.14; GENERAL FUND

CONTINUED, AMERICAN ELEC-

TRIC COMPANY SU 36.43; MANDI

J AMY RE 45.00; ANDERSON

FORD LINCOLN MERCURY

MAZDA E 34,781.00; APPLE

MARKET SU 13.11; AT&T MOBIL-

ITY E 1,873.54; ATS S 1,675.22;

MICHAEL W BALDWIN S 521.25;

BAMFORD INC S 3,125.47; RICH-

ARD BEECHNER E 300.00; JENNI-

FER BELL E 20.00; MCKEINA

BELL E 20.00; MELODIE TURNER

BELLAMY S 10,530.75; BENTLEY

HAYS LLP S 562.50; BRAD W

BIGELOW E 300.00; BOB BARKER

COMPANY SU 271.00; BOK FI-

NANCIAL S 10,451.00; BOONE CO

TITLE & ESCROW E 100,000.00;

BOYS TOWN S 1,665.62; BRAD

RODGERS MD MC 97.03; JONA-

THAN R BRANDT S 5,598.16; NA-

THAN BRECHT RE 45.00;

CHARLES BREWSTER S 3,907.50;

D. BRANDON BRINEGAR RE

19.22; BRUNER FRANK SCHU-

MACHER, LLC S 9,545.30; BUF-

FALO CO COMMUNITY PART-

NERS E 1,533.26; BUFFALO CO

ATTORNEY E 665.00; BUFFALO

CO ATTORNEY'S OFFICE RE

337.54; BUFFALO CO COURT RE

13.57; BUFFALO CO COURT E

2,337.41; BUFFALO CO SHERIFF E 2,308.82; BUFFALO CO TREAS-

URER RE12.00; BUILDERS

WAREHOUSE SU 17.98; CANON

SOLUTIONS AMERICA E

151.00; MICHAEL D CARPER S

1,369.55; RYAN C CARSON RE

45.00; CASH WA DISTRIBUTING SU 145.00; CENTRAL ELECTRON-

ICS S 1,830.00; CENTRAL MEDIA-

TION CENTER S 1,040.00; CEN-

TRAL NE CREMATION E 2,500.00;

CENTRAL NE REPORTING E

2,028.35; CENTURY 21 MID-

LANDS RT 250.00; CHARLES-

WORTH CONSULTING E

1,050.00; CHARM-TEX INC SU

292.20; CHARTER COMMUNICA-

TIONS S 466.98; CHI HEALTH

GOOD SAMARITAN MC

17,566.62; DR H L CHRISTMAN

OPTOMETRIST MC 1,188.00;

JENNIFER CHURCH RE 45.00;

CITY OF KEARNEY U 2,223.37;

CITY OF KEARNEY E 162,010.58;

CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT E 2,558.00; CLERK OF THE DIS-

TRICT COURT E 73.11; CLERK OF

THE SUPREME COURT E

26.00; COMFY BOWL EQ 100.00;

COMPASS FAMILY SUPPORT S

1,233.75; CONSOLIDATED MAN-

AGEMENT S 23,024.34; COPYCAT

PRINTING CENTER SU 116.67;

CULLIGAN OF KEARNEY S

653.70; DAAKE, RON OR BONNIE RT 250.00; DAN'S SANITATION S

15.00; DENNISE DANIELS RE

45.00; DANKO EMERGENCY

EQUIPMENT EQ 2,643.48; DAS ST

ACCOUNTING S 41.60; DAS

STATE ACCTNG-CENTRAL FI-

NANCE S 1,340.00; DASH MEDI-

CAL GLOVES SU 1,774.80; GEN-

ERAL FUND CONTINUED, JO-

SIAH DAVIS RE 4.44; LYDIA DA-

VIS RE 12.57; DAWSON CO

SHERIFF'S OFFICE S 111.09;

DAWSON PUBLIC POWER DIS-

TRICT U 2,580.05; DAMON

DEEDS RE 45.00; DEPT OF COR-

RECTIONAL SERVICES S

2,705.71; DEWALD DEAVER L'HE-

UREUX LAW FIRM S 2,273.50;

DOUGLAS CO SHERIFF S

32.72; DOWHY TOWING & RE-

COVERY S 151.00; DUDE SOLU-

TIONS E 25,589.72; BRANDON J.

DUGAN RE 15.15; EAKES OFFICE

SOLUTIONS SU 13,742.58;

SHAWN EATHERTON RE

93.72; EDUCATIONAL SERVICE

UNIT NO 10 S 20,093.75; EGAN

SUPPLY SU 10,980.72; ENTER-

PRISE ELECTRIC KEARNEY SU

1,332.50; ESCHAT E 118.82; EUS-

TIS BODY SHOP S 500.00; FAM-

ILY PRACTICE ASSOCIATES MC

303.00; MARSHA FANGMEYER,

ESQ. S 3,855.50; FARMERS CO-

OPERATIVE ASSOCIATION F

50.01; PAUL FARRELL RE 45.00;

KARI FISK RE 45.00; FRANSSEN

PROPERTIES RT 330.00; FRON-

TIER S 8,281.51; FYE LAW OF-

FICE S 4,798.34; GALLS, LLC SU

4,888.37; GARCIA CLINICAL LAB-

ORATORY MC 79.00; CYNTHIA

GEMBALA HUGG S 65.00; GEN-

ERAL REPORTING SERVICE E

284.50; MARCI GILBERTSON RE

10.00; GLOCK PROFESSIONAL E 500.00; GOOD SAMARITAN

HOSPITAL MC 15.58;

GOVCONNECTION EQ 103,010.98;

ZACHARY K GRAY S 952.50;

GREAT PLAINS DENTAL ASSOCI-

ATES MC 242.65; GREELEY CO

SHERIFF S 43.52; GUARDIAN

RFID SU 2,099.82; LISA M HAG-

MAN E 560.75; HALL CO SHER-

IFF'S OFFICE E 159.71 JOYCE

HASSELBALCH E 69.00; ANDREW

W HOFFMEISTER RE 45.00;

HOLMES PLUMBING & HEATING

SU 2,782.98; HORNER, LIESKE,

MCBRIDE & KUHL E 3,325.00;

LISA R HUERTA RE 45.00; IN-

SIGHT PUBLIC SECTOR EQ

450.00; INTEGRATED SECURITY

SOLUTIONS S 2,728.00; INTER-

STATE ALL BATTERY CENTER EQ 134.96; JACK'S UNIFORMS AND

EQUIPMENT EQ 4,738.46; JACOB-

SEN ORR LAW FIRM S 7,064.05;

JUSTICE WORKS LLC E 176.00;

KEARNEY CRETE & BLOCK SU

193.90; KEARNEY HOUSING

AGENCY RT 245.00; KEARNEY

HUB A 883.98; KEARNEY TOW-

ING & REPAIR S 134.50; NELLY

KEHL E 20.00; KELLY SUPPLY

COMPANY E 56.35; KELLY KEN-

NEDY RE 25.00; NICK KILLOUGH RE 45.00; JEFFREY C KNAPP S

369.75; KONICA MINOLTA BUSI-

NESS SOLUTIONS S 1,145.48;

KONICA MINOLTA PREMIER FI-

NANCE EQ 3,805.45 ; DOUG KRA-

MER RE 45.00; KRONOS S

1,124.55; GENERAL FUND CON-

TINUED, LANCASTER CO SHER-

IFF E 80.26; LANDMARK IMPLE-

MENT EQ 1,824.48; DR MICHAEL

LAWSON E 75.00; PATRICK LEE RE 45.00; LEXISNEXIS RISK SO-

LUTIONS E 25.00; LIESKE, LIESKE

& ENSZ S 1,303.77; LINCOLN

JOURNAL STAR A 556.75; STE-

PHEN G LOWE E; 1,807.50; LSQ

FUNDING GROUP S 4,290.00;

MALLORY SAFETY & SUPPLYSU

153.97; JOHN MARSH RE 45.00;

MARSHALL & SWIFT/BOECKH E 757.20; LYNN MARTIN RE 45.00;

MASTERS TRUE VALUE SU

88.96; SHARON MAULER RE

45.00; JENNIFER R MCCARTER

REPORTING E 550.00; MICHAEL

MEFFERD RE 93.72; MENARDS

SU 1,507.61; MANDY M MEYER E 75.00; MICRO KEY SOLUTIONS S 18,654.54; MICROFILM IMAG-

ING SYSTEMS EQ 682.00; MID

PLAINS EQUIPMENT EQ 4,250.00;

MIDWEST CONNECT S 5,119.99;

MIPS INC. S 5,320.14; MIRROR

IMAGE CAR WASH S 371.12;

EVAN MOODY RT 250.00; MOR-

RIS PRESS SU 138.00; MO-

TOROLA SOLUTIONS EQ

2,372.00; NACEB D 100.00; NE

CENTRAL TELEPHONE CO S

331.88; NE CO ATTORNEYS AS-

SOCIATION D 3,980.00; NE

GLASS COMPANY E 104.85; NE

HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES E

630.00; NE INSTITUTE OF FOREN-

SIC E 2,833.00; NE LAW EN-

FORCEMENT E 936.00; NE PEDI-

ATRIC PRACTICE S 15,785.00; NE

PUBLIC POWER DIST U 746.14;

NE PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT U 12,514.88; NE INTERACTIVE E

39.00; OPTK NETWORKS S

615.00; NE EMERGENCY SERVICE E 500.00; KRISTI NEWMAN RE

49.73; NO LIMITS TOWER SERV-

ICE S 6,599.10; NORTHWESTERN

ENERGY U 2,876.46; CENTRAL

ELECTRONICS D 30.00; OMAHA

WORLD-HERALD A 631.88; OTM

PROPERTIES RT 210.00; JASON

BARENT S 3,500.00; OWENS ED-

UCATIONAL SERVICES S

1,016.16; NATE PEARSON RE

45.00; PHELPS CO DISTRICT

COURT E 29.00; PLATTE CO

SHERIFF DEPT E 18.59; PLATTE

VALLEY AUTO E 15,400.00;

PLATTE VALLEY COMMUNICA-

TIONS S 4,651.30; PLATTE VAL-

LEY MEDICAL CLINIC MC 104.90;

POTTAWATTAMIE CO SHERIFF E 36.00; PRONTO LAND MEAS-

URE SU 28.95; PSYCHOLOGICAL

RESOURCES MC 135.00;

QUADIENT LEASING USA RT

213.60; QUILL CORPORATION SU 221.94; KANE M RAMSEY RE

45.00; OLIVIA RATH E 120.80;

RAVENNA SANITATION S

855.00; RAY O'HERRON CO EQ

97.24; GENERAL FUND CONTIN-

UED REDMAN'S SHOES SU

110.00; REGION III BEHAVIORAL

HEALTH SVCS S 38,999.06; ILENE

RICHARDSON R 14.00; RUDOLPH

LAW LLC S 982.50; RYDE

TRANSIT S 400.00; RYAN

SAALFELD RE 45.00; HOLLY R

SCHMIDT E 20.00; CONNIE S

SCHUMAN E 411.75; KIRK SCOTT RE 45.00; SHERWIN WILLIAMS SU 1,947.67; SHREDDING SOLU-

TIONS S 45.00; TRENTON SNOW,

LLC RT 1,000.00; SNYDER, HIL-

LIARD & COCHRAN S 965.00;

SOLID WASTE AGENCY LANDFILL E 49.73; STAMM ROMERO & AS-

SOC S 12,951.19; STATE OF

NEBR PROBATION DIST 9 AP

4,612.93; SARA STAUFFER E

20.00; THOMAS S STEWART S

1,912.50; SUBURBAN FIRE PRO-

TECTION DIST #1 SU 767.19; MI-

CHAEL J SYNEK S 1,453.62; THE

CHANGE COMPANIES E

1,523.81; THE LAWN BUILDERS S 665.68; THE LOCKMOBILE, LLC SU 24.00; THOMSON REUTERS -

WEST E 452.16; THOMSON REU-

TERS - WEST E 3,525.25; THOM-

SON REUTERS-WEST E 635.69;

THOMSON REUTERS - WEST E

532.21; THRIFTY CAR RENTAL E 9,950.00; REBECCA TVRDIK AN-

DERSON S 2,025.00; TYE &

ROWLING, PC, LLO S 2,791.50; U

S POSTMASTER E 624.30; U.S.

BANK E 22,862.97; UNIVERSITY

OF NE - LINCOLN SU 60.02; UNI-

VERSITY OF NE LINCOLN SU

3,463.47; UNIVERSITY OF NE-LI-

NCOLN E 3,750.00; USA COM-

MUNICATION S 864.12; USPS -

HASLER E 1,000.00; VALLEY CO

SHERIFF'S OFFICE E 50.00; VAN-

DALAY INDUSTRIES RT

210.00 VERIZON CONNECT NWF S 32.38; VERIZON S 571.00;

VERIZON WIRELESS S 753.57;

VERIZON WIRELESS S 878.19;

VILLAGE OF ELM CREEK S 64.99;

VILLAGE OF MILLER U 11.00; VIL-

LAGE UNIFORM SU 74.72; VIPRE

SECURITY E 792.00; VOIGT LAW

OFFICE S 947.50; THE

WALDINGER CORPORATION S

2,599.00; WALGREENS MC

6.72;WATCHGUARD VIDEO EQ

10,471.00; WELLS FARGO E

51.27; WELLS FARGO E 116.09;

WELLS FARGO E 366.47; KELLY

WENTZ E 33.44; WESCO EQ

62,220.00; WILKE'S TRUE VALUE SU 141.71; WILKINS ARCHITEC-

TURE DESIGN S 5,400.00; WIL-

LIAM R WILLIAMS RE 242.48;

MELISSA L WILLIS RE 45.00;

WPCI S 47.50; MELANIE R

YOUNG RE 45.00; ERIC ZIKMUND RE 45.00; CRYSTAL ZIMMERMAN E 20.00

ROAD FUND

ALL MAKES AUTO SUPPLY SU

212.05; AUSSIE HYDRAULICS LLP E 728.85; ARNOLD MOTOR SUP-

PLY/AUTO VALUE PART SU

916.86; BAUER BUILT EQ

9,652.20; BLESSING CONSTRUC-

TION C 267,740.05; BOSSELMAN

ENERGY F 60.24; CARQUEST

AUTO PARTS SU 1,717.66; CEN-

TRAL AG AND SHOP SUPPLY SU

396.99; CHS AGRI SERVICE CEN-

TER F 42.06; CLIPPER PUBLISH-

ING A 44.00; COMFY BOWL EQ

95.00; CONSTRUCTION RENTAL EQ 1,755.00; CORNHUSKER

CLEANING SUPPLY SU 126.31;

EAKES OFFICE SOLUTIONS SU

129.01; ED BROADFOOT & SONS

SAND & GRAVEL G 13,347.41;

FARM PLAN S 8,339.38; FARM-

ERS CO-OP ASSOCIATION F

117.79; GARRETT TIRES &

TREADS S 1,267.80; GLASS DOC-

TOR OF CENTRAL NE S 310.05;

INGERSOLL RAND CO INDUS-

TRIAL TECH SU 1,311.22; INLAND

TRUCK PARTS & SERVICE SU

113.52; KEARNEY HUB A

432.21; KELLY SUPPLY COM-

PANY S 508.85; KIMBALL MID-

WEST S 184.82; KULLY PIPE

AND STEEL SUPPLY C 3,452.90;

LAWSON PRODUCTS G

18,462.48; LCL TRUCK EQUIP-

MENT EQ 21,821.95; MATHESON

TRI-GAS S 63.06; MENARDS SU

410.28; MID NE AGGREGATE G

12,525.31; MIDWAY CHEVROLET

S 938.61; MILLER & ASSOCIATES E 1,150.70; NSG LOGISTICS E

31,936.08; NE TRUCK CENTER S 539.34; NMC, INC. S 26,350.63

NOVUS WINDSHIELD REPAIR S

50.00; OAK CREEK ENGINEERING E 13,039.34; PAVEMENT REPAIR

& SUPPLIES C 11,200.00; PLATTE

VALLEY AUTO S 854.75;

POWERPLAN-MURPHY TRAC-

TOR S 616.00; SAUL RAMOS

CONSTRUCTION C 72,354.70;

THE RAVENNA NEWS A 53.40; T

& F SAND AND GRAVEL G

6,250.77; TRUCK CENTER COM-

PANIES S 423.02; U.S. BANK E

4,107.89; WILKE'S TRUE VALUE SU 24.77; YANT EQUIPMENT S

148.26;

VISITOR'S PROMOTION

KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU E 27,638.00

VISITOR'S IMPROVEMENT

KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU E 27,639.00

DEEDS PRESERVATION &

MODERNIZATION

MIPS INC. S 249.00

HEALTH INSURANCE FUND

BCBS HEALTH CLAIM EXPENSE I 176,114.74; HM LIFE MELLON

GLOBAL CASH MGNT I 47,277.48

VETERAN'S RELIEF

CO VETERANS AID FUND E

2,839.50

DRUG FORFEITURES

NATIONAL INTERDICTION CON-

FERENCE E 2,375.00

FEDERAL GRANTS

GALLS, LLC SU 3,459.50

INHERITANCE TAX

BOONE CO TITLE & ESCROW E 1,391,719.75

INHERITANCE TAX CONTIN-

UED

U.S. BANK E 15,444.50

WEED DISTRICT FUND

ARNOLD MOTOR SUPPLY/A-

UTO VALUE PART SU 211.44;

KEARNEY HUB A 241.50; MEN-

ARDS SU 279.76;

911 EMERGENCY SERVICE

CENTURYLINK U 12,894.04;

CENTURYLINK U 1,906.02; CEN-

TURYLINK U 1,749.63; FRONTIER U 674.42; FRONTIER COMMUNI-

CATIONS U 888.86; LANGUAGE

LINE SERVICES U 50.16; NE CEN-

TRAL TELEPHONE CO U

109.99; PLATTE VALLEY COMMU-

NICATIONS S 1,417.67; USA

COMMUNICATION U 971.95

Chairman McMullen called for

Citizen's forum and no one was

present.

Chairman McMullen asked if

there was anything else to come

before the Board at 10:05 A.M. be-

fore he declared the meeting ad-

journed until the regular meeting at

9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, June 8,

2021.

ATTEST:

William McMullen, Chairman

Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

NOTICE OF MEETING

NEBRASKA GRAPE AND

WINERY BOARD MEETING

 

Notice is hereby given that the

Nebraska Grape and Winery Board

will hold a meeting on June 21 at

10:00 a.m. at Chances R Restau-

rant, 124 West 5th Street, York,

Nebraska. The purpose of the

meeting is to discuss issues relat-

ing to Nebraska's grape and wine

industry. An agenda is available for

public inspection in the offices of

the Nebraska Department of Agri-

culture during normal business

hours.

NOTICE

TO: CARRIE RUTH KENNISTON.

PLEASE BE ADVISED that a

Complaint has been filed against

you in the Dawson County District

Court, in the matter of Jason A.

Kenniston v. Carrie R. Kenniston,

Case No. CI 21-131, the object of

which is to obtain a dissolution of

marriage on the ground that the

marriage is irretrievably broken and

to obtain an equitable division of

the property, among other things.

You are required to answer said

Complaint on or before July 6,

2021, or said Complaint against

you will be taken as true.

PLEASE GOVERN YOURSELF

ACCORDINGLY.

Jason A. Kenniston, Plaintiff

Jennifer N. Rowling #25180

Tye & Rowling, PC, LLO

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

(308) 237-3155

jnr@tyelaw.com

ZNEZ My22,My29,Je5

 

