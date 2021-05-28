 Skip to main content
Legal notices: May 28, 2021
Legal notices: May 28, 2021

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Addason E. Richards,

Deceased.

Case No. PR 21-62

Notice is hereby given that on

May 18, 2021, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written State-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Earnest

G. Richards, whose address is

2417 Delta Bridge Drive, Pearland,

TX 77584, was informally ap-

pointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before July 21, 2021, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales, Clerk

Magistrate

Buffalo County Court

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

308-237-3155

www.tyelaw.com

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Anne M. Uhler,

Deceased.

Case No. PR 21-59

 

Notice is hereby given that on

May 12, 2021, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written State-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Lliliane

L. Koster, whose address is 56

Lakeside Drive, was informally ap-

pointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before July 21, 2021, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales - Clerk

Magistrate

Buffalo County Court

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

308-237-3155

www.tyelaw.com

 

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF

Bethany Steele

By Parent or Guardian

Ellen Steele, Case No. 21-255

 

You are notified that a hearing on

the petition for name change of a

minor child in the above entitled

case will be heard before the Hon-

orable Ryan Carson, Judge of the

District Court of Buffalo County,

Courtroom No. 2 on the n/a floor of

the Buffalo County Courthouse or

Justice Center, 1512 Central Ave.,

Kearney, Nebraska, on June 14,

2021 at 3:30 p.m. or as soon there-

after as the same may be heard.

Signed: Ellen Steele

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

 

Sealed proposals will be received

at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall,

18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska until 2:00 P.M., Local Time

on June 15, 2021 for furnishing all

labor, tools, materials, equipment

and incidentals required for con-

struction of approximately 1,330

square yards of 8-inch thick Port-

land cement concrete pavement,

and work incidental thereto for

LANDFILL BYPASS ROAD IM-

PROVEMENTS, as per drawings

and specifications now on file at

the Office of the City Clerk. Said

Proposals will be publicly opened,

read aloud, and tabulated immedi-

ately following in the City Council

Chambers upstairs.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any or all bids, and to

waive irregularities or informalities

to accept the Bid it deems most

beneficial. Bids received after the

specified time of closing will be re-

turned unopened. The envelope

shall be marked "LANDFILL BY-

PASS ROAD IMPROVEMENTS".

The City will accept only those

sealed bids, either hand delivered

or received via the U.S. Mail or

other commercial carrier at the City

Clerk's Office, City Hall, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska.

Items transmitted by facsimile or

electronically will not be accepted.

Bidder must submit a Bid on total

combined improvements.

The Contractor may obtain cop-

ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-

MENTS from Miller & Associates,

Consulting Engineers, P.C., 1111

Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,

Kearney, NE 68847, Telephone

308/234-6456, upon payment of

$45 for each half-size set. Full-size

sets of documents can be obtained

for a deposit of $60. Any PLAN

HOLDER, upon returning the draw-

ings and specifications within four-

teen (14) days of the bid opening,

will be refunded $15.00. A com-

plete set of electronic copies of

drawings, specifications, contract

documents and proposal form may

be obtained from www.miller-eng-

ineers.com for a fee of $25.00

(non-refundable). Once logged into

the website, go to "Bidding Docu-

ments" [in the upper right-hand

corner of the homepage] and you

can select the set of documents to

download.

The Owner is an equal opportu-

nity employer and requires all con-

tractors and consultants to comply

with all applicable Federal and

State laws and regulations. The

Owner, in accordance with Title VI

of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78

Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to

2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-

eral Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-

ination in Federally assisted pro-

grams of the Department of Trans-

portation issued pursuant to such

Act, hereby notifies all bidders that

it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, minority busi-

ness enterprises will be afforded

full opportunity to submit bids in re-

sponse to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin, sex, age and disability/hand-

icap in consideration for an award.

Each bidder will be required to

submit with his proposal, a certified

check, a cashier's check or bid

bond made payable, without condi-

tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-

braska, in an amount equal to five

percent (5%) of the proposal. No

bid submitted by any contractor

which contains a condition or quali-

fication shall be recognized or ac-

cepted by the City Council, and

any letter or communication ac-

companying the bid which contains

a condition or qualification upon

the bid which has the effect of

qualifying or modifying any provi-

sion of the specifications in any

manner, shall be construed as a

qualifying bid and may be rejected

by the City Council as not respon-

sible. The City of Kearney reserves

the right to reject any or all propos-

als and to waive any informalities or

irregularities in the bids received,

and to accept any proposal which

is deemed most favorable to the

City of Kearney.

The successful bidder will be re-

quired to give a payment bond, and

performance bond, each, in the

amount of one hundred percent

(100%) of the contract price.

Published upon order of the City

Council of Kearney, Nebraska.

Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor

ATTEST:

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of BRAD A. NEWCOMB,

Deceased

Estate No. PR21-64

Notice is hereby given that on

May 21, 2021, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that William

R. Newcomb of 6022 S. 191st Ter-

race, Omaha, NE 68135 was infor-

mally appointed by the Registrar as

Personal Representative of the Es-

tate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this court on or

before July 28, 2021, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

County Court of Buffalo County

PO Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Prepared by:

Daniel J. Guinan (Bar I.D. #21721)

Fraser Stryker PC LLO

500 Energy Plaza

409 South 17th Street

Omaha, NE 68102

Tel: 402-341-6000

Fax: 402-341-8290

Email: DGUINAN@Fr-

aserStryker.com

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the City Council of the

City of Kearney, Nebraska, will be

held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June

8, 2021 in the Council Chambers at

City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska, which meeting

will be open to the public. The fol-

lowing is the public hearing, upon

the recommendation of the Plann-

ing Commission, to be considered:

1. Application submitted by

Joshua and Lisa Miller for Table

Acres Properties, LLC to rezone

from District R-1, Urban Residential

Single-Family District (Low Density)

to District C-O, Office District for

property described as Lot 28,

Block 7, Countryside Estates Addi-

tion to the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska (515 East 56th

Street).

2. Application submitted by Kurt

Karjalainen for Premier Merchants

Group LLC to rezone from District

C-3, General Commercial District

to District BP/PD, Business Par-

k/Planned Development Overlay

District for property described as

Lot 2, Blessing Premier Subdivi-

sion, a subdivision being part of

Government Lot 8 located in the

Northeast Quarter of Fractional

Section 5, Township 8 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (3995

Coal Chute Road).

3. Application submitted by

Danny Starostka for Starostka

Group Unlimited to rezone from

District AG, Agricultural District and

District R-1, Urban Residential Sin-

gle-Family District (Low Density) to

District R-2/PD, Urban Residential

Mixed-Density/Planned Develop-

ment Overlay District for property

described as a tract of land located

in part of the Northeast Quarter of

Section 31, Township 9 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (South of

39th Street, East of Avenue W,

North of Grand Avenue).

4. Application submitted by

Danny Starostka for Starostka

Group Unlimited for the Final Plat

for Millennial Estates Fifth Addition,

an addition to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska for prop-

erty described as a tract of land lo-

cated in part of the Northeast

Quarter of Section 31, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(South of 39th Street, East of Ave-

nue W, North of Grand Avenue).

5. Application submitted by

Danny Starostka for Starostka

Group Unlimited for the annexation

of Millennial Estates Fifth Addition,

an addition to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska for prop-

erty described as a tract of land lo-

cated in part of the Northeast

Quarter of Section 31, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(South of 39th Street, East of Ave-

nue W, North of Grand Avenue).

6. Application submitted by

Danny Starostka for Starostka

Group Unlimited for Planned Dis-

trict Development Plan Approval for

the proposed construction of a

subdivision on property to be

zoned District R-2/PD, Urban Resi-

dential Mixed-Density/Planned De-

velopment Overlay District and de-

scribed as a tract of land located in

part of the Northeast Quarter of

Section 31, Township 9 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (South of

39th Street, East of Avenue W,

North of Grand Avenue).

7. Application submitted by Miller

& Associates and Levi Arneson for

Two Sisters' Farm, Inc. and Steven

Mercer, Trustee of the Steven Mer-

cer Revocable Trust for an amend-

ment to the Land Use Map of the

City of Kearney Comprehensive

Development Plan from Neighbor-

hood Mixed Use and Office/Co-

mmercial Retail Mixed Uses to Of-

fice/Commercial Retail Mixed Uses

for property described as a tract of

land being part of the Northeast

Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of

Section 7 and part of Government

Lot 1 in Section 8, all in Township 8

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(Southwest Corner of 11th Street

and Antelope Avenue).

8. Application submitted by Miller

& Associates and Levi Arneson for

Two Sisters' Farm, Inc. and Steven

Mercer, Trustee of the Steven Mer-

cer Revocable Trust to rezone from

District AG, Agricultural District to

District BP/PD, Business Par-

k/Planned Development Overlay

District for property described as a

tract of land being part of the

Northeast Quarter of the Northeast

Quarter of Section 7 and part of

Government Lot 1 in Section 8, all

in Township 8 North, Range 15

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska (Southwest Cor-

ner of 11th Street and Antelope Av-

enue).

9. Application submitted by Miller

& Associates and Levi Arneson for

Two Sisters' Farm, Inc. and Steven

Mercer, Trustee of the Steven Mer-

cer Revocable Trust for the Final

Plat for 4 Suns Subdivision, a sub-

division being part of the Northeast

Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of

Section 7 and part of Government

Lot 1 in Section 8, all in Township 8

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska for

property described as a tract of

land being part of the Northeast

Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of

Section 7 and part of Government

Lot 1 in Section 8, all in Township 8

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(Southwest Corner of 11th Street

and Antelope Avenue).

10. Application submitted by

Miller & Associates and Levi

Arneson for Two Sisters' Farm, Inc.

and Steven Mercer, Trustee of the

Steven Mercer Revocable Trust for

Planned District Development Plan

Approval for the proposed con-

struction of a commercial ware-

house on property to be zoned Dis-

trict BP/PD, Business Par-

k/Planned Development Overlay

District and described as Lot 1, 4

Suns Subdivision, a subdivision

being part of the Northeast Quarter

of the Northeast Quarter of Section

7 and part of Government Lot 1 in

Section 8, all in Township 8 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (Sout-

hwest Corner of 11th Street and

Antelope Avenue).

An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at the City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during

normal business hours. Except for

items of an emergency nature, the

agenda shall not be altered later

than 24 hours before the scheduled

commencement of the meeting.

The City Council shall have the

right to modify the agenda to in-

clude items of an emergency na-

ture only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

CASE NO. CI 21-214

COMPLAINT FOR PARTITION

OF REAL PROPERTY

DONNA K. ANDERSEN,

Plaintiff

vs.

DANIEL J. KELLEY

and

ANY AND ALL PERSONS

HAVING OR CLAIMING ANY

INTEREST IN AND TO LOT 6,

BLOCK 34, PERKINS AND

HARFORD'S ADDITION TO CITY

OF KEARNEY, BUFFALO

COUNTY, NEBRASKA,

REAL NAMES UNKNOWN,

Defendants.

 

To: Any and All Persons Having

or Claiming Any Interest In and To

Lot 6, Block 34, Perkins and

Harford's Addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that

plaintiff, Donna K. Andersen, did,

on the 13th day of April, 2021, file a

Complaint for Partition of Real

Property against you in the

above-entitled court, praying that

title as alleged herein be quieted

and confirmed against all persons

having or claiming any other inter-

est in the subject property, real

names unknown, and that each of

them be enjoined forever from as-

serting any claim of interest in the

subject property or any portion

thereof; for an order that the sub-

ject property be partitioned or, if

partition cannot be made, the sub-

ject property be sold and the pro-

ceeds thereof divided between the

parties according to their respec-

tive rights; and for such other relief

as the court deems just and equita-

ble.

You are required to plead to said

complaint on or before the 28th

day of June, 2021, or the allega-

tions of said complaint will be

taken as true and judgment ren-

dered accordingly.

Dated this 4th day of May, 2021.

DONNA K. ANDERSEN, Plaintiff

By Greg C. Harris,

NSBA ID #15073

Attorney at Law

3710 Central Ave, Ste 13

P.O. Box 1125

Kearney, NE 68848-1125

Phone 308-234-3595

Fax 308-234-3596

mail@attorneygregharris.com

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

Heather Swanson-Murray

Attorney at Law

SWANSON MURRAY LAW, LLC

P.O. Box 2042

Kearney, NE 68848-2042

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

EMERALD, LLC

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

Emerald, LLC, a Nebraska limited

liability company (the "Company"),

has been organized under the laws

of the State of Nebraska with its

designated office at 6112 R Ave-

nue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847,

and its registered agent is Collene

Henninger. The Company was or-

ganized for the purpose of engag-

ing in the transaction of any lawful

business and the performance of

any lawful activities that a limited li-

ability company may engage in un-

der the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The Company was organ-

ized and commenced on the 12th

day of May, 2021.

GANZ LAW OFFICES, P.C.,

L.L.O.

P.O. BOX 895

KEARNEY, NE 68848-0895

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

MSNZ, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that

MSNZ, LLC, a Nebraska limited li-

ability company, is organized under

the laws of the State of Nebraska,

with its registered office and desig-

nated office at 1620 East 67th

Street, Kearney, NE 68847. The ini-

tial agent for service of process is

Scott Theis, 1620 East 67th Street,

Kearney, NE 68847. The general

nature of business is to engage in

and to do any lawful act concerning

any and all lawful business, other

than banking or insurance, for

which a limited liability company

may be organized under the laws of

Nebraska, including but not limited

to the power of purchase, sell, own,

construct, develop, operate, lease,

manage, finance, refinance and

otherwise deal with real estate and

personal property of all kinds and

and interests therein, and for all

other purposes authorized by law,

to the same extent as natural per-

sons might or could do. The limited

liability company was formed on

May 5, 2021 and will continue for a

perpetual period of duration. its af-

fairs shall be conducted by its

Manager pursuant to the Certifica-

tion of Organization and Operating

Agreement duly adopted by the

Company.

Scott Theis,

Organizaer

Michelle Theis,

Organizer

Notice of Organization of

Guiding Light Excursions LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that Guid-

ing Light Excursions LLC (the

"Company") was organized under

the State of Nebraska on May 12,

2021. The address of the Compa-

ny's designated office is 4702 Lin-

den Dr. Kearney, NE 68847. The

registered agent of the Company is

Bentley Hays LLP having an ad-

dress of 3915 N Ave., Suite C Kear-

ney, NE 68847.

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

HALCYON DAYS PROPERTIES,

L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Halcyon Days Proper-

ties, L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 10325 1st Avenue Place,

Kearney, NE 68847.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Benjamin

Hirschfeld, 10325 1st Avenue

Place, Kearney, NE 68847.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on May 18, 2021 and it shall

continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following Members:

Benjamin Hirschfeld

10325 1st Avennue Place

Kearney, NE 68847

Christie Hirschfeld

10325 1st Avenue Place

Kearney, NE 68847

Benjamin Hirschfeld, Member

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

SALE OF PROPERTY

 

Sealed bids will be received by

the City of Kearney, Nebraska, at

the office of the City Clerk, City

Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,

NE 68847 until 2:00 p.m. on June

8, 2021, and then publicly opened

and then read aloud in the Council

Chambers at City Hall, for the Cit-

y's sale of property legally de-

scribed as:

Ÿ Lot 1, Lake Villa Estates 3rd

Addition, to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska

Copies of the specifications may

be obtained from the office of the

City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East 22nd

Street, Kearney, NE 68847 or by

going to the City of Kearney

website at www.cityofkearney.org.

Bids must be made on the Pro-

posal Form found in the Specifica-

tion and submitted in a sealed en-

velope labeled "BID FOR SALE OF

LOT 1 - LAKE VILLA ESTATES

3RD" to the office of the City Clerk.

The City will accept only those

sealed bids, either hand delivered

to the City Clerk's Office or re-

ceived at the City Clerk's Office,

City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska, via U.S. Mail or

other commercial carrier. Items

transmitted by facsimile or elec-

tronically will not be accepted.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any or all bids and to

waive any irregularities or infor-

malities in any bid received, and to

accept any bid which is deemed

most favorable to the City of Kear-

ney, at the time and under condi-

tions stipulated on the Bid Form.

Bids received after the specified

time of closing will be returned un-

opened. Property is being sold with

a minimum reserve bid of $25,000.

If you have any questions re-

garding this invitation to bid, please

contact Lauren Brandt, City Clerk,

at (308) 233-3216.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

SALE OF PROPERTY

 

Sealed bids will be received by

the City of Kearney, Nebraska, at

the office of the City Clerk, City

Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,

NE 68847 until 2:00 p.m. on June

8, 2021, and then publicly opened

and then read aloud in the Council

Chambers at City Hall, for the Cit-

y's sale of property legally de-

scribed as:

Ÿ Lot 2, Lake Villa Estates 3rd

Addition, to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska

Copies of the specifications may

be obtained from the office of the

City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East 22nd

Street, Kearney, NE 68847 or by

going to the City of Kearney

website at www.cityofkearney.org.

Bids must be made on the Pro-

posal Form found in the Specifica-

tion and submitted in a sealed en-

velope labeled "BID FOR SALE OF

LOT 2 - LAKE VILLA ESTATES

3RD" to the office of the City Clerk.

The City will accept only those

sealed bids, either hand delivered

to the City Clerk's Office or re-

ceived at the City Clerk's Office,

City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska, via U.S. Mail or

other commercial carrier. Items

transmitted by facsimile or elec-

tronically will not be accepted.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any or all bids and to

waive any irregularities or infor-

malities in any bid received, and to

accept any bid which is deemed

most favorable to the City of Kear-

ney, at the time and under condi-

tions stipulated on the Bid Form.

Bids received after the specified

time of closing will be returned un-

opened. Property is being sold with

a minimum reserve bid of $25,000.

If you have any questions re-

garding this invitation to bid, please

contact Lauren Brandt, City Clerk,

at (308) 233-3216.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

SALE OF PROPERTY

 

Sealed bids will be received by

the City of Kearney, Nebraska, at

the office of the City Clerk, City

Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,

NE 68847 until 2:00 p.m. on June

8, 2021, and then publicly opened

and then read aloud in the Council

Chambers at City Hall, for the Cit-

y's sale of property legally de-

scribed as:

Ÿ Lot 3, Lake Villa Estates 3rd

Addition, to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska

Copies of the specifications may

be obtained from the office of the

City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East 22nd

Street, Kearney, NE 68847 or by

going to the City of Kearney

website at www.cityofkearney.org.

Bids must be made on the Pro-

posal Form found in the Specifica-

tion and submitted in a sealed en-

velope labeled "BID FOR SALE OF

LOT 3 - LAKE VILLA ESTATES

3RD" to the office of the City Clerk.

The City will accept only those

sealed bids, either hand delivered

to the City Clerk's Office or re-

ceived at the City Clerk's Office,

City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska, via U.S. Mail or

other commercial carrier. Items

transmitted by facsimile or elec-

tronically will not be accepted.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any or all bids and to

waive any irregularities or infor-

malities in any bid received, and to

accept any bid which is deemed

most favorable to the City of Kear-

ney, at the time and under condi-

tions stipulated on the Bid Form.

Bids received after the specified

time of closing will be returned un-

opened. Property is being sold with

a minimum reserve bid of $25,000.

If you have any questions re-

garding this invitation to bid, please

contact Lauren Brandt, City Clerk,

at (308) 233-3216.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

SALE OF PROPERTY

 

Sealed bids will be received by

the City of Kearney, Nebraska, at

the office of the City Clerk, City

Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,

NE 68847 until 2:00 p.m. on June

8, 2021, and then publicly opened

and then read aloud in the Council

Chambers at City Hall, for the Cit-

y's sale of property legally de-

scribed as:

Ÿ Lot 4, Lake Villa Estates 3rd

Addition, to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska

Copies of the specifications may

be obtained from the office of the

City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East 22nd

Street, Kearney, NE 68847 or by

going to the City of Kearney

website at www.cityofkearney.org.

Bids must be made on the Pro-

posal Form found in the Specifica-

tion and submitted in a sealed en-

velope labeled "BID FOR SALE OF

LOT 4 - LAKE VILLA ESTATES

3RD" to the office of the City Clerk.

The City will accept only those

sealed bids, either hand delivered

to the City Clerk's Office or re-

ceived at the City Clerk's Office,

City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska, via U.S. Mail or

other commercial carrier. Items

transmitted by facsimile or elec-

tronically will not be accepted.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any or all bids and to

waive any irregularities or infor-

malities in any bid received, and to

accept any bid which is deemed

most favorable to the City of Kear-

ney, at the time and under condi-

tions stipulated on the Bid Form.

Bids received after the specified

time of closing will be returned un-

opened. Property is being sold with

a minimum reserve bid of $25,000.

If you have any questions re-

garding this invitation to bid, please

contact Lauren Brandt, City Clerk,

at (308) 233-3216.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF MAE E. SMITH,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 21-61

Notice is hereby given that on

May 17, 2021, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of informal probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that Kevin

Coffin whose address is 2110 6th

Avenue, Kearney, NE 68845 was

informally appointed by the Regis-

trar as Personal Representative of

the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before July 21, 2021, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

1512 Central Ave

Kearney, NE 68847

Shane M. Cochran, #24665

SNYDER, HILLIARD & COCHRAN,

LLO.

Suite 37, Eagles Nest Plaza

4009 6th Avenue, P.O. Box 1414

Kearney, NE 68848-1414

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of MARY LEONA CRAW-

FORD, Deceased

Estate No. PR21-57

Notice is hereby given that on

May 7, 2021, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said decedent and that Troy A.

Crawford of 9415 Rio Madera Ave,

Kearney, NE 68845 and Cynthia

Peterson of 103 E. 5th St., Mc-

Cook, Nebraska 69001 were infor-

mally appointed by the Registrar as

Co-Personal Representatives of the

Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before July 14, 2021, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Address of County Court:

County Court of Buffalo County

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848-0520

Michael D. Carper (Bar I.D. #18292)

3915 Ave N, Ste. C

Kearney, NE 68847

Tel: 308-236-2090

Fax: 308-236-0740

Email: mike@mdcarperlaw.com

 

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

 

SEPARATE, SEALED BIDS will

be received at the regular meeting

of the Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners, Buffalo County

Courthouse, 1512 Central Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska until 8:30 A.M.

and read aloud at 10:00 A.M. on

June 22nd , 2021 for the Ravenna

Lake Bath House project located

at the Buffalo County Recrea-

tional Area. Said bids will be pub-

licly opened and read aloud at that

time and place.

Plans, specifications and particu-

lars can be obtained from the Buf-

falo County Clerk's Office.

All bids should be in a separate,

sealed envelope and marked

"Ravenna Lake Bath House" on

the outside and addressed to the

Buffalo County Clerk, PO Box

1270, Kearney, Nebraska,

68848-1270. All bids must be re-

ceived by the Buffalo County

Clerk's office no later than 8:30

June 22nd, 2021.

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners reserves the right

to reject any and all bids and to

waive any informality in the bidd-

ing.

Janice I. Giffin

Buffalo County Clerk

Buffalo County EOE-AA

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

OFF CAMPUS COUNSELING,

LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that Off

Campus Counseling, LLC, (hereina-

fter referred to as the "Company")

is organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska. The street mail-

ing address of the Company's ini-

tial designated office is 1419 Cen-

tral Avenue, PO Box 636, Kearney,

NE 68848-0636. The initial agent

for service of process of the Com-

pany is Jennifer N. Rowling, whose

street and mailing address is 1419

Central Avenue, PO Box 636, Kear-

ney, NE 68848-0636.

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC

 

At its regular meeting on Tues-

day, May 25, 2021, the Kearney

City Council passed and approved

according to law and adopted the

following ordinances to be pub-

lished in pamphlet form:

Ordinance No. 8485 rezoning

from District AG, Agricultural Dis-

trict to District RR-2, Rural Resi-

dential District (Intermediate Stand-

ards) for property described as a

tract of land being part of the

Southeast Quarter of the Northeast

Quarter of Section 6, Township 8

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(1910 Antelope Avenue).

Ordinance No. 8486 vacating Lot

1, Block One, Erin's Valley Subdi-

vision, a subdivision being part of

the West Half of the East Half of

the Southwest Quarter of Section

20, Township 9 North, Range 16

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska.

Ordinance No. 8487 rezoning

from District AG, Agricultural Dis-

trict to District RR-2, Rural Resi-

dential District (Intermediate Stand-

ards) for property described as a

tract of land located in the North-

west Quarter of Section 29, Town-

ship 9 North, Range 16 West of the

6th P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(5145 Cottonmill Avenue).

Ordinance No. 8488 rezoning

from District R-3, Urban Residential

Multi-Family District (Medium Den-

sity) to District R-3/PD, Urban Resi-

dential Multi-Family (Medium Den-

sity)/Planned Development Overlay

District for property described as a

tract of land being a part of the

Northeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter and part of the Southeast

Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 26, Township 9 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (East of

11th Avenue between 50th Street

and 55th Street).

Ordinance No. 8489 amending

two (2) Sections of Article 2 "Fire

Department" of Chapter 4 "Fire

Regulations" of the City Code

specifically being Section 4-203

"Officers Generally" to amend and

update the created offices; and

Section 4-210 "Duties of Assistant

Chief" to amend and update the ti-

tle of Assistant Chief to Deputy

Chief and Battalion Chiefs.

Ordinance No. 8490 amending

Section 8-617 "Chemical Tests;

Refusal; Penalties" of Article 6

"Operation of Vehicles" of Chapter

8 "Police" of the City Code to

amend language to align with Ne-

braska Revised Statute.

Ordinance No. 8491 repealing

Ordinance No. 8480 creating Pav-

ing Improvement District No.

2021-005 for an alley lying between

7th Avenue and 8th Avenue, runn-

ing north to south from 23rd Street

and to 22nd Street.

Ordinance No. 8492 amending

Section 4-601 "Fireworks; Defini-

tions" of Article 6 "Fireworks" of

Chapter 4 "Fire Regulations" of the

City Code to amend language to

align with Nebraska Revised Stat-

ute based on Legislative Bill 152;

and to delete in its entirety Section

4-612 "Rockets Prohibited" of Arti-

cle 6 "Fireworks" of Chapter 4 "Fire

Regulations".

Ordinance No. 8493 amending

Section 1-1519 "Surplus Stock" of

Article 15 "Purchasing" of Chapter

1 "Administration" of the City Code

to add the use of online auction as

an authorized method to sell or dis-

pose of surplus stock property; and

Section 8-103 "Sale and Disposal

of Abandoned, Impounded or Un-

claimed Property" of Article 1

"General Provisions" of Chapter 8

"Police" of the City Code to add

online auction as an authorized

method of sale or sell of aban-

doned, recovered, confiscated, im-

pounded or unclaimed property by

the Kearney Police Department and

to add the City of Kearney website

as an additional location of notice

allowable for publishing the notice

of such sale, in a period of at least

ten (10) days prior to sale.

Copies of these ordinances, as

published in pamphlet form, are

available to the public at the Office

of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

NOTICE

In the County Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska

Estate of Ruth Ann Kreutzer,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 19-134

Notice is hereby given that a final

account and report of administra-

tion and a Petition for complete

settlement, approve distribution

and determination of inheritance

tax have been filed and are set for

hearing in the County Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, located at

1512 Central Avenue, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68847. Said hearing is set

for the 9th day of June, 2021 at

2:30 p.m.

Jeffrey P. Ensz (Bar #23917)

Lieske, Lieske & Ensz, P.C., L.L.O.

P.O. Box 268

MINDEN, NEBRASKA 68959

Tel: 308-832-2103

Fax: 308-832-2104

Email: jensz@lisekelawfirm.com

Attorney for Petitioner

 

