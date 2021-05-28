Legal notices: May 28, 2021

NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Addason E. Richards,
Deceased.
Case No. PR 21-62
Notice is hereby given that on
May 18, 2021, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written State-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Earnest
G. Richards, whose address is
2417 Delta Bridge Drive, Pearland,
TX 77584, was informally ap-
pointed by the Registrar as Per-
sonal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before July 21, 2021, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales, Clerk
Magistrate
Buffalo County Court
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
308-237-3155
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Anne M. Uhler,
Deceased.
Case No. PR 21-59
Notice is hereby given that on
May 12, 2021, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written State-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Lliliane
L. Koster, whose address is 56
Lakeside Drive, was informally ap-
pointed by the Registrar as Per-
sonal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before July 21, 2021, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales - Clerk
Magistrate
Buffalo County Court
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
308-237-3155
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF
Bethany Steele
By Parent or Guardian
Ellen Steele, Case No. 21-255
You are notified that a hearing on
the petition for name change of a
minor child in the above entitled
case will be heard before the Hon-
orable Ryan Carson, Judge of the
District Court of Buffalo County,
Courtroom No. 2 on the n/a floor of
the Buffalo County Courthouse or
Justice Center, 1512 Central Ave.,
Kearney, Nebraska, on June 14,
2021 at 3:30 p.m. or as soon there-
after as the same may be heard.
Signed: Ellen Steele
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed proposals will be received
at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall,
18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska until 2:00 P.M., Local Time
on June 15, 2021 for furnishing all
labor, tools, materials, equipment
and incidentals required for con-
struction of approximately 1,330
square yards of 8-inch thick Port-
land cement concrete pavement,
and work incidental thereto for
LANDFILL BYPASS ROAD IM-
PROVEMENTS, as per drawings
and specifications now on file at
the Office of the City Clerk. Said
Proposals will be publicly opened,
read aloud, and tabulated immedi-
ately following in the City Council
Chambers upstairs.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any or all bids, and to
waive irregularities or informalities
to accept the Bid it deems most
beneficial. Bids received after the
specified time of closing will be re-
turned unopened. The envelope
shall be marked "LANDFILL BY-
PASS ROAD IMPROVEMENTS".
The City will accept only those
sealed bids, either hand delivered
or received via the U.S. Mail or
other commercial carrier at the City
Clerk's Office, City Hall, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska.
Items transmitted by facsimile or
electronically will not be accepted.
Bidder must submit a Bid on total
combined improvements.
The Contractor may obtain cop-
ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-
MENTS from Miller & Associates,
Consulting Engineers, P.C., 1111
Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,
Kearney, NE 68847, Telephone
308/234-6456, upon payment of
$45 for each half-size set. Full-size
sets of documents can be obtained
for a deposit of $60. Any PLAN
HOLDER, upon returning the draw-
ings and specifications within four-
teen (14) days of the bid opening,
will be refunded $15.00. A com-
plete set of electronic copies of
drawings, specifications, contract
documents and proposal form may
be obtained from www.miller-eng-
ineers.com for a fee of $25.00
(non-refundable). Once logged into
the website, go to "Bidding Docu-
ments" [in the upper right-hand
corner of the homepage] and you
can select the set of documents to
download.
The Owner is an equal opportu-
nity employer and requires all con-
tractors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations. The
Owner, in accordance with Title VI
of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78
Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to
2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-
eral Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/hand-
icap in consideration for an award.
Each bidder will be required to
submit with his proposal, a certified
check, a cashier's check or bid
bond made payable, without condi-
tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-
braska, in an amount equal to five
percent (5%) of the proposal. No
bid submitted by any contractor
which contains a condition or quali-
fication shall be recognized or ac-
cepted by the City Council, and
any letter or communication ac-
companying the bid which contains
a condition or qualification upon
the bid which has the effect of
qualifying or modifying any provi-
sion of the specifications in any
manner, shall be construed as a
qualifying bid and may be rejected
by the City Council as not respon-
sible. The City of Kearney reserves
the right to reject any or all propos-
als and to waive any informalities or
irregularities in the bids received,
and to accept any proposal which
is deemed most favorable to the
City of Kearney.
The successful bidder will be re-
quired to give a payment bond, and
performance bond, each, in the
amount of one hundred percent
(100%) of the contract price.
Published upon order of the City
Council of Kearney, Nebraska.
Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor
ATTEST:
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of BRAD A. NEWCOMB,
Deceased
Estate No. PR21-64
Notice is hereby given that on
May 21, 2021, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Decedent and that William
R. Newcomb of 6022 S. 191st Ter-
race, Omaha, NE 68135 was infor-
mally appointed by the Registrar as
Personal Representative of the Es-
tate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this court on or
before July 28, 2021, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
County Court of Buffalo County
PO Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Prepared by:
Daniel J. Guinan (Bar I.D. #21721)
Fraser Stryker PC LLO
500 Energy Plaza
409 South 17th Street
Omaha, NE 68102
Tel: 402-341-6000
Fax: 402-341-8290
Email: DGUINAN@Fr-
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the City Council of the
City of Kearney, Nebraska, will be
held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June
8, 2021 in the Council Chambers at
City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska, which meeting
will be open to the public. The fol-
lowing is the public hearing, upon
the recommendation of the Plann-
ing Commission, to be considered:
1. Application submitted by
Joshua and Lisa Miller for Table
Acres Properties, LLC to rezone
from District R-1, Urban Residential
Single-Family District (Low Density)
to District C-O, Office District for
property described as Lot 28,
Block 7, Countryside Estates Addi-
tion to the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska (515 East 56th
Street).
2. Application submitted by Kurt
Karjalainen for Premier Merchants
Group LLC to rezone from District
C-3, General Commercial District
to District BP/PD, Business Par-
k/Planned Development Overlay
District for property described as
Lot 2, Blessing Premier Subdivi-
sion, a subdivision being part of
Government Lot 8 located in the
Northeast Quarter of Fractional
Section 5, Township 8 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (3995
Coal Chute Road).
3. Application submitted by
Danny Starostka for Starostka
Group Unlimited to rezone from
District AG, Agricultural District and
District R-1, Urban Residential Sin-
gle-Family District (Low Density) to
District R-2/PD, Urban Residential
Mixed-Density/Planned Develop-
ment Overlay District for property
described as a tract of land located
in part of the Northeast Quarter of
Section 31, Township 9 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (South of
39th Street, East of Avenue W,
North of Grand Avenue).
4. Application submitted by
Danny Starostka for Starostka
Group Unlimited for the Final Plat
for Millennial Estates Fifth Addition,
an addition to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska for prop-
erty described as a tract of land lo-
cated in part of the Northeast
Quarter of Section 31, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(South of 39th Street, East of Ave-
nue W, North of Grand Avenue).
5. Application submitted by
Danny Starostka for Starostka
Group Unlimited for the annexation
of Millennial Estates Fifth Addition,
an addition to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska for prop-
erty described as a tract of land lo-
cated in part of the Northeast
Quarter of Section 31, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(South of 39th Street, East of Ave-
nue W, North of Grand Avenue).
6. Application submitted by
Danny Starostka for Starostka
Group Unlimited for Planned Dis-
trict Development Plan Approval for
the proposed construction of a
subdivision on property to be
zoned District R-2/PD, Urban Resi-
dential Mixed-Density/Planned De-
velopment Overlay District and de-
scribed as a tract of land located in
part of the Northeast Quarter of
Section 31, Township 9 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (South of
39th Street, East of Avenue W,
North of Grand Avenue).
7. Application submitted by Miller
& Associates and Levi Arneson for
Two Sisters' Farm, Inc. and Steven
Mercer, Trustee of the Steven Mer-
cer Revocable Trust for an amend-
ment to the Land Use Map of the
City of Kearney Comprehensive
Development Plan from Neighbor-
hood Mixed Use and Office/Co-
mmercial Retail Mixed Uses to Of-
fice/Commercial Retail Mixed Uses
for property described as a tract of
land being part of the Northeast
Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of
Section 7 and part of Government
Lot 1 in Section 8, all in Township 8
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(Southwest Corner of 11th Street
and Antelope Avenue).
8. Application submitted by Miller
& Associates and Levi Arneson for
Two Sisters' Farm, Inc. and Steven
Mercer, Trustee of the Steven Mer-
cer Revocable Trust to rezone from
District AG, Agricultural District to
District BP/PD, Business Par-
k/Planned Development Overlay
District for property described as a
tract of land being part of the
Northeast Quarter of the Northeast
Quarter of Section 7 and part of
Government Lot 1 in Section 8, all
in Township 8 North, Range 15
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska (Southwest Cor-
ner of 11th Street and Antelope Av-
enue).
9. Application submitted by Miller
& Associates and Levi Arneson for
Two Sisters' Farm, Inc. and Steven
Mercer, Trustee of the Steven Mer-
cer Revocable Trust for the Final
Plat for 4 Suns Subdivision, a sub-
division being part of the Northeast
Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of
Section 7 and part of Government
Lot 1 in Section 8, all in Township 8
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska for
property described as a tract of
land being part of the Northeast
Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of
Section 7 and part of Government
Lot 1 in Section 8, all in Township 8
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(Southwest Corner of 11th Street
and Antelope Avenue).
10. Application submitted by
Miller & Associates and Levi
Arneson for Two Sisters' Farm, Inc.
and Steven Mercer, Trustee of the
Steven Mercer Revocable Trust for
Planned District Development Plan
Approval for the proposed con-
struction of a commercial ware-
house on property to be zoned Dis-
trict BP/PD, Business Par-
k/Planned Development Overlay
District and described as Lot 1, 4
Suns Subdivision, a subdivision
being part of the Northeast Quarter
of the Northeast Quarter of Section
7 and part of Government Lot 1 in
Section 8, all in Township 8 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (Sout-
hwest Corner of 11th Street and
Antelope Avenue).
An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at the City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during
normal business hours. Except for
items of an emergency nature, the
agenda shall not be altered later
than 24 hours before the scheduled
commencement of the meeting.
The City Council shall have the
right to modify the agenda to in-
clude items of an emergency na-
ture only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
CASE NO. CI 21-214
COMPLAINT FOR PARTITION
OF REAL PROPERTY
DONNA K. ANDERSEN,
Plaintiff
vs.
DANIEL J. KELLEY
and
ANY AND ALL PERSONS
HAVING OR CLAIMING ANY
INTEREST IN AND TO LOT 6,
BLOCK 34, PERKINS AND
HARFORD'S ADDITION TO CITY
OF KEARNEY, BUFFALO
COUNTY, NEBRASKA,
REAL NAMES UNKNOWN,
Defendants.
To: Any and All Persons Having
or Claiming Any Interest In and To
Lot 6, Block 34, Perkins and
Harford's Addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that
plaintiff, Donna K. Andersen, did,
on the 13th day of April, 2021, file a
Complaint for Partition of Real
Property against you in the
above-entitled court, praying that
title as alleged herein be quieted
and confirmed against all persons
having or claiming any other inter-
est in the subject property, real
names unknown, and that each of
them be enjoined forever from as-
serting any claim of interest in the
subject property or any portion
thereof; for an order that the sub-
ject property be partitioned or, if
partition cannot be made, the sub-
ject property be sold and the pro-
ceeds thereof divided between the
parties according to their respec-
tive rights; and for such other relief
as the court deems just and equita-
ble.
You are required to plead to said
complaint on or before the 28th
day of June, 2021, or the allega-
tions of said complaint will be
taken as true and judgment ren-
dered accordingly.
Dated this 4th day of May, 2021.
DONNA K. ANDERSEN, Plaintiff
By Greg C. Harris,
NSBA ID #15073
Attorney at Law
3710 Central Ave, Ste 13
P.O. Box 1125
Kearney, NE 68848-1125
Phone 308-234-3595
Fax 308-234-3596
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF
Heather Swanson-Murray
Attorney at Law
SWANSON MURRAY LAW, LLC
P.O. Box 2042
Kearney, NE 68848-2042
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
EMERALD, LLC
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
Emerald, LLC, a Nebraska limited
liability company (the "Company"),
has been organized under the laws
of the State of Nebraska with its
designated office at 6112 R Ave-
nue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847,
and its registered agent is Collene
Henninger. The Company was or-
ganized for the purpose of engag-
ing in the transaction of any lawful
business and the performance of
any lawful activities that a limited li-
ability company may engage in un-
der the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The Company was organ-
ized and commenced on the 12th
day of May, 2021.
GANZ LAW OFFICES, P.C.,
L.L.O.
P.O. BOX 895
KEARNEY, NE 68848-0895
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
MSNZ, LLC
Notice is hereby given that
MSNZ, LLC, a Nebraska limited li-
ability company, is organized under
the laws of the State of Nebraska,
with its registered office and desig-
nated office at 1620 East 67th
Street, Kearney, NE 68847. The ini-
tial agent for service of process is
Scott Theis, 1620 East 67th Street,
Kearney, NE 68847. The general
nature of business is to engage in
and to do any lawful act concerning
any and all lawful business, other
than banking or insurance, for
which a limited liability company
may be organized under the laws of
Nebraska, including but not limited
to the power of purchase, sell, own,
construct, develop, operate, lease,
manage, finance, refinance and
otherwise deal with real estate and
personal property of all kinds and
and interests therein, and for all
other purposes authorized by law,
to the same extent as natural per-
sons might or could do. The limited
liability company was formed on
May 5, 2021 and will continue for a
perpetual period of duration. its af-
fairs shall be conducted by its
Manager pursuant to the Certifica-
tion of Organization and Operating
Agreement duly adopted by the
Company.
Scott Theis,
Organizaer
Michelle Theis,
Organizer
Notice of Organization of
Guiding Light Excursions LLC
Notice is hereby given that Guid-
ing Light Excursions LLC (the
"Company") was organized under
the State of Nebraska on May 12,
2021. The address of the Compa-
ny's designated office is 4702 Lin-
den Dr. Kearney, NE 68847. The
registered agent of the Company is
Bentley Hays LLP having an ad-
dress of 3915 N Ave., Suite C Kear-
ney, NE 68847.
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
HALCYON DAYS PROPERTIES,
L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Halcyon Days Proper-
ties, L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 10325 1st Avenue Place,
Kearney, NE 68847.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Benjamin
Hirschfeld, 10325 1st Avenue
Place, Kearney, NE 68847.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on May 18, 2021 and it shall
continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following Members:
Benjamin Hirschfeld
10325 1st Avennue Place
Kearney, NE 68847
Christie Hirschfeld
10325 1st Avenue Place
Kearney, NE 68847
Benjamin Hirschfeld, Member
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
SALE OF PROPERTY
Sealed bids will be received by
the City of Kearney, Nebraska, at
the office of the City Clerk, City
Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,
NE 68847 until 2:00 p.m. on June
8, 2021, and then publicly opened
and then read aloud in the Council
Chambers at City Hall, for the Cit-
y's sale of property legally de-
scribed as:
Ÿ Lot 1, Lake Villa Estates 3rd
Addition, to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska
Copies of the specifications may
be obtained from the office of the
City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East 22nd
Street, Kearney, NE 68847 or by
going to the City of Kearney
Bids must be made on the Pro-
posal Form found in the Specifica-
tion and submitted in a sealed en-
velope labeled "BID FOR SALE OF
LOT 1 - LAKE VILLA ESTATES
3RD" to the office of the City Clerk.
The City will accept only those
sealed bids, either hand delivered
to the City Clerk's Office or re-
ceived at the City Clerk's Office,
City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska, via U.S. Mail or
other commercial carrier. Items
transmitted by facsimile or elec-
tronically will not be accepted.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any or all bids and to
waive any irregularities or infor-
malities in any bid received, and to
accept any bid which is deemed
most favorable to the City of Kear-
ney, at the time and under condi-
tions stipulated on the Bid Form.
Bids received after the specified
time of closing will be returned un-
opened. Property is being sold with
a minimum reserve bid of $25,000.
If you have any questions re-
garding this invitation to bid, please
contact Lauren Brandt, City Clerk,
at (308) 233-3216.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
SALE OF PROPERTY
Sealed bids will be received by
the City of Kearney, Nebraska, at
the office of the City Clerk, City
Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,
NE 68847 until 2:00 p.m. on June
8, 2021, and then publicly opened
and then read aloud in the Council
Chambers at City Hall, for the Cit-
y's sale of property legally de-
scribed as:
Ÿ Lot 2, Lake Villa Estates 3rd
Addition, to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska
Copies of the specifications may
be obtained from the office of the
City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East 22nd
Street, Kearney, NE 68847 or by
going to the City of Kearney
Bids must be made on the Pro-
posal Form found in the Specifica-
tion and submitted in a sealed en-
velope labeled "BID FOR SALE OF
LOT 2 - LAKE VILLA ESTATES
3RD" to the office of the City Clerk.
The City will accept only those
sealed bids, either hand delivered
to the City Clerk's Office or re-
ceived at the City Clerk's Office,
City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska, via U.S. Mail or
other commercial carrier. Items
transmitted by facsimile or elec-
tronically will not be accepted.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any or all bids and to
waive any irregularities or infor-
malities in any bid received, and to
accept any bid which is deemed
most favorable to the City of Kear-
ney, at the time and under condi-
tions stipulated on the Bid Form.
Bids received after the specified
time of closing will be returned un-
opened. Property is being sold with
a minimum reserve bid of $25,000.
If you have any questions re-
garding this invitation to bid, please
contact Lauren Brandt, City Clerk,
at (308) 233-3216.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
SALE OF PROPERTY
Sealed bids will be received by
the City of Kearney, Nebraska, at
the office of the City Clerk, City
Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,
NE 68847 until 2:00 p.m. on June
8, 2021, and then publicly opened
and then read aloud in the Council
Chambers at City Hall, for the Cit-
y's sale of property legally de-
scribed as:
Ÿ Lot 3, Lake Villa Estates 3rd
Addition, to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska
Copies of the specifications may
be obtained from the office of the
City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East 22nd
Street, Kearney, NE 68847 or by
going to the City of Kearney
Bids must be made on the Pro-
posal Form found in the Specifica-
tion and submitted in a sealed en-
velope labeled "BID FOR SALE OF
LOT 3 - LAKE VILLA ESTATES
3RD" to the office of the City Clerk.
The City will accept only those
sealed bids, either hand delivered
to the City Clerk's Office or re-
ceived at the City Clerk's Office,
City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska, via U.S. Mail or
other commercial carrier. Items
transmitted by facsimile or elec-
tronically will not be accepted.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any or all bids and to
waive any irregularities or infor-
malities in any bid received, and to
accept any bid which is deemed
most favorable to the City of Kear-
ney, at the time and under condi-
tions stipulated on the Bid Form.
Bids received after the specified
time of closing will be returned un-
opened. Property is being sold with
a minimum reserve bid of $25,000.
If you have any questions re-
garding this invitation to bid, please
contact Lauren Brandt, City Clerk,
at (308) 233-3216.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
SALE OF PROPERTY
Sealed bids will be received by
the City of Kearney, Nebraska, at
the office of the City Clerk, City
Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,
NE 68847 until 2:00 p.m. on June
8, 2021, and then publicly opened
and then read aloud in the Council
Chambers at City Hall, for the Cit-
y's sale of property legally de-
scribed as:
Ÿ Lot 4, Lake Villa Estates 3rd
Addition, to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska
Copies of the specifications may
be obtained from the office of the
City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East 22nd
Street, Kearney, NE 68847 or by
going to the City of Kearney
Bids must be made on the Pro-
posal Form found in the Specifica-
tion and submitted in a sealed en-
velope labeled "BID FOR SALE OF
LOT 4 - LAKE VILLA ESTATES
3RD" to the office of the City Clerk.
The City will accept only those
sealed bids, either hand delivered
to the City Clerk's Office or re-
ceived at the City Clerk's Office,
City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska, via U.S. Mail or
other commercial carrier. Items
transmitted by facsimile or elec-
tronically will not be accepted.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any or all bids and to
waive any irregularities or infor-
malities in any bid received, and to
accept any bid which is deemed
most favorable to the City of Kear-
ney, at the time and under condi-
tions stipulated on the Bid Form.
Bids received after the specified
time of closing will be returned un-
opened. Property is being sold with
a minimum reserve bid of $25,000.
If you have any questions re-
garding this invitation to bid, please
contact Lauren Brandt, City Clerk,
at (308) 233-3216.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF MAE E. SMITH,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 21-61
Notice is hereby given that on
May 17, 2021, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of informal probate of the Will
of said Decedent and that Kevin
Coffin whose address is 2110 6th
Avenue, Kearney, NE 68845 was
informally appointed by the Regis-
trar as Personal Representative of
the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before July 21, 2021, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
1512 Central Ave
Kearney, NE 68847
Shane M. Cochran, #24665
SNYDER, HILLIARD & COCHRAN,
LLO.
Suite 37, Eagles Nest Plaza
4009 6th Avenue, P.O. Box 1414
Kearney, NE 68848-1414
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of MARY LEONA CRAW-
FORD, Deceased
Estate No. PR21-57
Notice is hereby given that on
May 7, 2021, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said decedent and that Troy A.
Crawford of 9415 Rio Madera Ave,
Kearney, NE 68845 and Cynthia
Peterson of 103 E. 5th St., Mc-
Cook, Nebraska 69001 were infor-
mally appointed by the Registrar as
Co-Personal Representatives of the
Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before July 14, 2021, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Address of County Court:
County Court of Buffalo County
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848-0520
Michael D. Carper (Bar I.D. #18292)
3915 Ave N, Ste. C
Kearney, NE 68847
Tel: 308-236-2090
Fax: 308-236-0740
Email: mike@mdcarperlaw.com
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
SEPARATE, SEALED BIDS will
be received at the regular meeting
of the Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners, Buffalo County
Courthouse, 1512 Central Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska until 8:30 A.M.
and read aloud at 10:00 A.M. on
June 22nd , 2021 for the Ravenna
Lake Bath House project located
at the Buffalo County Recrea-
tional Area. Said bids will be pub-
licly opened and read aloud at that
time and place.
Plans, specifications and particu-
lars can be obtained from the Buf-
falo County Clerk's Office.
All bids should be in a separate,
sealed envelope and marked
"Ravenna Lake Bath House" on
the outside and addressed to the
Buffalo County Clerk, PO Box
1270, Kearney, Nebraska,
68848-1270. All bids must be re-
ceived by the Buffalo County
Clerk's office no later than 8:30
June 22nd, 2021.
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners reserves the right
to reject any and all bids and to
waive any informality in the bidd-
ing.
Janice I. Giffin
Buffalo County Clerk
Buffalo County EOE-AA
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
OFF CAMPUS COUNSELING,
LLC
Notice is hereby given that Off
Campus Counseling, LLC, (hereina-
fter referred to as the "Company")
is organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska. The street mail-
ing address of the Company's ini-
tial designated office is 1419 Cen-
tral Avenue, PO Box 636, Kearney,
NE 68848-0636. The initial agent
for service of process of the Com-
pany is Jennifer N. Rowling, whose
street and mailing address is 1419
Central Avenue, PO Box 636, Kear-
ney, NE 68848-0636.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC
At its regular meeting on Tues-
day, May 25, 2021, the Kearney
City Council passed and approved
according to law and adopted the
following ordinances to be pub-
lished in pamphlet form:
Ordinance No. 8485 rezoning
from District AG, Agricultural Dis-
trict to District RR-2, Rural Resi-
dential District (Intermediate Stand-
ards) for property described as a
tract of land being part of the
Southeast Quarter of the Northeast
Quarter of Section 6, Township 8
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(1910 Antelope Avenue).
Ordinance No. 8486 vacating Lot
1, Block One, Erin's Valley Subdi-
vision, a subdivision being part of
the West Half of the East Half of
the Southwest Quarter of Section
20, Township 9 North, Range 16
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska.
Ordinance No. 8487 rezoning
from District AG, Agricultural Dis-
trict to District RR-2, Rural Resi-
dential District (Intermediate Stand-
ards) for property described as a
tract of land located in the North-
west Quarter of Section 29, Town-
ship 9 North, Range 16 West of the
6th P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(5145 Cottonmill Avenue).
Ordinance No. 8488 rezoning
from District R-3, Urban Residential
Multi-Family District (Medium Den-
sity) to District R-3/PD, Urban Resi-
dential Multi-Family (Medium Den-
sity)/Planned Development Overlay
District for property described as a
tract of land being a part of the
Northeast Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter and part of the Southeast
Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of
Section 26, Township 9 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (East of
11th Avenue between 50th Street
and 55th Street).
Ordinance No. 8489 amending
two (2) Sections of Article 2 "Fire
Department" of Chapter 4 "Fire
Regulations" of the City Code
specifically being Section 4-203
"Officers Generally" to amend and
update the created offices; and
Section 4-210 "Duties of Assistant
Chief" to amend and update the ti-
tle of Assistant Chief to Deputy
Chief and Battalion Chiefs.
Ordinance No. 8490 amending
Section 8-617 "Chemical Tests;
Refusal; Penalties" of Article 6
"Operation of Vehicles" of Chapter
8 "Police" of the City Code to
amend language to align with Ne-
braska Revised Statute.
Ordinance No. 8491 repealing
Ordinance No. 8480 creating Pav-
ing Improvement District No.
2021-005 for an alley lying between
7th Avenue and 8th Avenue, runn-
ing north to south from 23rd Street
and to 22nd Street.
Ordinance No. 8492 amending
Section 4-601 "Fireworks; Defini-
tions" of Article 6 "Fireworks" of
Chapter 4 "Fire Regulations" of the
City Code to amend language to
align with Nebraska Revised Stat-
ute based on Legislative Bill 152;
and to delete in its entirety Section
4-612 "Rockets Prohibited" of Arti-
cle 6 "Fireworks" of Chapter 4 "Fire
Regulations".
Ordinance No. 8493 amending
Section 1-1519 "Surplus Stock" of
Article 15 "Purchasing" of Chapter
1 "Administration" of the City Code
to add the use of online auction as
an authorized method to sell or dis-
pose of surplus stock property; and
Section 8-103 "Sale and Disposal
of Abandoned, Impounded or Un-
claimed Property" of Article 1
"General Provisions" of Chapter 8
"Police" of the City Code to add
online auction as an authorized
method of sale or sell of aban-
doned, recovered, confiscated, im-
pounded or unclaimed property by
the Kearney Police Department and
to add the City of Kearney website
as an additional location of notice
allowable for publishing the notice
of such sale, in a period of at least
ten (10) days prior to sale.
Copies of these ordinances, as
published in pamphlet form, are
available to the public at the Office
of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
NOTICE
In the County Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska
Estate of Ruth Ann Kreutzer,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 19-134
Notice is hereby given that a final
account and report of administra-
tion and a Petition for complete
settlement, approve distribution
and determination of inheritance
tax have been filed and are set for
hearing in the County Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, located at
1512 Central Avenue, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68847. Said hearing is set
for the 9th day of June, 2021 at
2:30 p.m.
Jeffrey P. Ensz (Bar #23917)
Lieske, Lieske & Ensz, P.C., L.L.O.
P.O. Box 268
MINDEN, NEBRASKA 68959
Tel: 308-832-2103
Fax: 308-832-2104
Email: jensz@lisekelawfirm.com
Attorney for Petitioner