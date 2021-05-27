Legal notices: May 27, 2021

including but not limited to the buy-

ing, owning, selling, leasing, devel-

oping, and operating of real estate

and personal property. Perpetual

existence of the Company com-

menced when the Certificate of Or-

ganization was filed with the Ne-

braska Secretary of State on April

24, 2021.

VIOLETCECK III, LLC

By: Thomas S. Kruml, #20097

Kruml Law Office, P.C., L.L.O.

1501 M. Street, P.O. Box 347