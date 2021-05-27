Legal notices: May 27, 2021

PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF BKMT, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that
BKMT, L.L.C. (hereinafter referred
to as "the Company") is organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The street and mailing ad-
dress of the Company's initial des-
ignated office is 1516 1st Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska. The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Luke E. Zinnell, whose
street and mailing address and
post office box number, if any, is
1516 1st Avenue, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68847, P.O. Box 1600,
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600.
Dated: April 1, 2021
Luke E. Zinnell,
Organizer
WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
SUITE 200
7602 PACIFIC STREET
OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
Ginger Wilson Design, Inc.,
whose Registered Agent is Ginger
Wilson, and whose Registered Of-
fice is located at 310 W 27th
Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68845,
was formed on May 20, 2021 to en-
gage in any lawful business in the
State of Nebraska. The corporation
has authorized and issued 10,000
shares of common stock at a value
of $1.00 per share. The name and
address of the incorporator is
Thomas E. Whitmore, 7602 Pacific
Street, Suite 200, Omaha, Ne-
braska 68114.
/s/
Thomas E. Whitmore,
Incorporator
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
Jbauld Web Design LLC
Notice is hereby given that
Jbauld Web Design LLC, (hereina-
fter referred to as the "Company")
is organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska. The Services
provided from said company are
website builds, logo design, Adver-
tising and Marketing. The limited li-
ability company commenced exist-
ence on the filing and recording of
its Certificate of Organization with
the Secretary of State on March 25,
2021 and it shall continue perpetu-
ally.
The street mailing address of the
Company's initial designated office
is 2900 Grand Ave. Lot 316 Kear-
ney, NE 68847. The initial agent for
service of process of the Company
is Jordan L. Bauld, whose street
and mailing address is the same.
Jbauld Web Design
2900 Grand Ave. Lot 316
Kearney, NE 68847
402.762.5506
WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
SUITE 200
7602 PACIFIC STREET
OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Me-
mento Mori, L.L.C. (the
“Company”) has been organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The Designated Office of
the Company is 4108 21st Avenue
Pl., Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The
Registered Agent of the Company
is Connor Streit, 4108 21st Avenue
Pl., Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The
Company was formed on May 4,
2021.
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF
SARA JANE WHITT
CASE NO. CI 21-331
You are hereby notified that a
hearing on the Petition for Name
Change (Adult) in the above entitled
case will be heard before the Hon-
orable Ryan Carson, Judge of the
District Court of Buffalo County,
Courtroom No. 2 on the n/a Floor
of the Buffalo County Courthouse
or Justice Center, 1512 Central Av-
enue, Kearney, Nebraska on June
14, 2021 at 3:45 p.m. or as soon
thereafter as the same may be
heard.
Dated May 6, 2021
Signiture: Sara Whitt
CERTIFICATE OF
ORGANIZATION
OF
TAQUERIA EL PAISA, L.L.C.
This Certificate of Organization of
Taqueria El Paisa, L.L.C., ("the
Company") is being executed by
undersigned for the purpose of
forming a limited liability company
pusuant to the Nebraska Uniform-
Limited Liability Company Act,
Neb. Rev. Stat § 21-101 et seg.
1. Name The name of the Com-
pany is Taqueria El Paisa.
2. Initial Agent for Service of
Process and Address: The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Abraham
Paredes-Vasquez, whose address
is 1120 G. Ave., Kearney, NE
68847.
3. Initial Designated Office: The
initial designated office of the Com-
pany is 1120 G. Ave., Kearney, NE
68847.
IN WITNESS HEREOF, the un-
dersigned or authorized person of
the Company, has caused this Cer-
tification of Organization to be duly
executed as of the 13th day of
May, 2021.
Abraham Paredes-Vesquez,
Organizer/Sole Member
Notice of Organization
of
Violetbeck III, LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that Vio-
letbeck III, LLC, a Nebraska Limited
Liability Company, has been organ-
ized under the laws of the State of
Nebraska, with its registered office
and designated office at 3715 Ave
L, Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, 68847. The registered
agent at said office is Bernadeen J.
Augustyn. The purposes for which
the Company is organized are to
engage in any and all lawful busi-
nesses for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the laws of the State of Nebraska,
including but not limited to the buy-
ing, owning, selling, leasing, devel-
oping, and operating of real estate
and personal property. Perpetual
existence of the Company com-
menced when the Certificate of Or-
ganization was filed with the Ne-
braska Secretary of State on April
24, 2021.
VIOLETCECK III, LLC
By: Thomas S. Kruml, #20097
Kruml Law Office, P.C., L.L.O.
1501 M. Street, P.O. Box 347
Ord, NE 68862-0347