Legal notices: May 27, 2021
Legal notices: May 27, 2021

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF BKMT, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that

BKMT, L.L.C. (hereinafter referred

to as "the Company") is organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The street and mailing ad-

dress of the Company's initial des-

ignated office is 1516 1st Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska. The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Luke E. Zinnell, whose

street and mailing address and

post office box number, if any, is

1516 1st Avenue, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68847, P.O. Box 1600,

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600.

Dated: April 1, 2021

Luke E. Zinnell,

Organizer

ZNEZ My20,My27,Je3

 

WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC

SUITE 200

7602 PACIFIC STREET

OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

 

Ginger Wilson Design, Inc.,

whose Registered Agent is Ginger

Wilson, and whose Registered Of-

fice is located at 310 W 27th

Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68845,

was formed on May 20, 2021 to en-

gage in any lawful business in the

State of Nebraska. The corporation

has authorized and issued 10,000

shares of common stock at a value

of $1.00 per share. The name and

address of the incorporator is

Thomas E. Whitmore, 7602 Pacific

Street, Suite 200, Omaha, Ne-

braska 68114.

/s/

Thomas E. Whitmore,

Incorporator

ZNEZ My27,Je3,Je10

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

Jbauld Web Design LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that

Jbauld Web Design LLC, (hereina-

fter referred to as the "Company")

is organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska. The Services

provided from said company are

website builds, logo design, Adver-

tising and Marketing. The limited li-

ability company commenced exist-

ence on the filing and recording of

its Certificate of Organization with

the Secretary of State on March 25,

2021 and it shall continue perpetu-

ally.

The street mailing address of the

Company's initial designated office

is 2900 Grand Ave. Lot 316 Kear-

ney, NE 68847. The initial agent for

service of process of the Company

is Jordan L. Bauld, whose street

and mailing address is the same.

Jbauld Web Design

2900 Grand Ave. Lot 316

Kearney, NE 68847

www.jbauldwebdesign.com

402.762.5506

ZNEZ My27,Je3,Je10

 

WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC

SUITE 200

7602 PACIFIC STREET

OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Me-

mento Mori, L.L.C. (the

“Company”) has been organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The Designated Office of

the Company is 4108 21st Avenue

Pl., Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The

Registered Agent of the Company

is Connor Streit, 4108 21st Avenue

Pl., Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The

Company was formed on May 4,

2021.

ZNEZ My13,My20,My27

 

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF

SARA JANE WHITT

CASE NO. CI 21-331

 

You are hereby notified that a

hearing on the Petition for Name

Change (Adult) in the above entitled

case will be heard before the Hon-

orable Ryan Carson, Judge of the

District Court of Buffalo County,

Courtroom No. 2 on the n/a Floor

of the Buffalo County Courthouse

or Justice Center, 1512 Central Av-

enue, Kearney, Nebraska on June

14, 2021 at 3:45 p.m. or as soon

thereafter as the same may be

heard.

Dated May 6, 2021

Signiture: Sara Whitt

ZNEZ My13,My20,My27,Je3

 

 

CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION

OF

TAQUERIA EL PAISA, L.L.C.

 

This Certificate of Organization of

Taqueria El Paisa, L.L.C., ("the

Company") is being executed by

undersigned for the purpose of

forming a limited liability company

pusuant to the Nebraska Uniform-

Limited Liability Company Act,

Neb. Rev. Stat § 21-101 et seg.

1. Name The name of the Com-

pany is Taqueria El Paisa.

2. Initial Agent for Service of

Process and Address: The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Abraham

Paredes-Vasquez, whose address

is 1120 G. Ave., Kearney, NE

68847.

3. Initial Designated Office: The

initial designated office of the Com-

pany is 1120 G. Ave., Kearney, NE

68847.

IN WITNESS HEREOF, the un-

dersigned or authorized person of

the Company, has caused this Cer-

tification of Organization to be duly

executed as of the 13th day of

May, 2021.

Abraham Paredes-Vesquez,

Organizer/Sole Member

ZNEZ My 27,Je3,Je10

 

Notice of Organization

of

Violetbeck III, LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

Notice is hereby given that Vio-

letbeck III, LLC, a Nebraska Limited

Liability Company, has been organ-

ized under the laws of the State of

Nebraska, with its registered office

and designated office at 3715 Ave

L, Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, 68847. The registered

agent at said office is Bernadeen J.

Augustyn. The purposes for which

the Company is organized are to

engage in any and all lawful busi-

nesses for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the laws of the State of Nebraska,

including but not limited to the buy-

ing, owning, selling, leasing, devel-

oping, and operating of real estate

and personal property. Perpetual

existence of the Company com-

menced when the Certificate of Or-

ganization was filed with the Ne-

braska Secretary of State on April

24, 2021.

VIOLETCECK III, LLC

By: Thomas S. Kruml, #20097

Kruml Law Office, P.C., L.L.O.

1501 M. Street, P.O. Box 347

Ord, NE 68862-0347

(308) 728-5088 - Phone

(308) 728-5089 - Fax

ZNEZ My20,My27,Je3

