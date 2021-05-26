Legal notices: May 26, 2021

shall be addressed and delivered in

a sealed envelope to Loomis Public

Schools, Attn: Superintendent, 101

Bryan Street, Loomis, NE 68958.

Bids will be received until June

10th, 2021 at 3:00 p.m., at which

time they will be opened publicly

and simultaneously in the presence

of bidders and/or their representa-

tives in the Office of the Superin-

tendent of Schools. Any bid re-

ceived after the deadline will not be