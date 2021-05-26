 Skip to main content
Legal notices: May 26, 2021
NYE, HERVERT, JORGENSEN,

WATSON & CONNEALY, P.C.,

L.L.O.

4715 First Avenue Place

P.O. Box 2286

Kearney, NE 68848 2286

NOTICE OF

ORGANIZATION OF

A2Z BOOKKEEPING, LLC

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

A2Z BOOKKEEPING, LLC a Ne-

braska limited liability company,

has been organized under the laws

of the State of Nebraska:

I

NAME OF COMPANY

The name of the limited liability

company is:

A2Z BOOKKEEPING, LLC.

II

INITIAL DESIGNATED OFFICE

The street and mailing address of

the Company=s initial designated

office in the State of Nebraska is:

3095 GIBBON RD

GIBBON, NE 68840

III

INITIAL AGENT & ADDRESS

The name and street and mailing

address of the Company=s initial

agent for service of process of the

company is:

LORRIE FOSTER

3095 GIBBON RD

GIBBON, NE 68840

CONRAD F. CONNEALY,

ORGANIZER

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that

Bridges Solutions LLC (the

"Company") has been organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The Designated Office of

the Company is 811 West 17

Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

The Registered Agent of the

Company is Registered Agents Inc,

530 S. 13th St. STE 100, Lincoln,

NE 68508. The Company was

formed on April 29, 2021.

Ayleen Perez,

Organizer

INVITATION TO BID

1

. PROJECT INFORMATION.

Loomis Public Schools is request-

ing bids from qualified individuals

or entities for the installation of

HVAC system in its gymnasium.

2. BID SUBMISSION AND

OPENING. Ten copies of the bid

shall be addressed and delivered in

a sealed envelope to Loomis Public

Schools, Attn: Superintendent, 101

Bryan Street, Loomis, NE 68958.

Bids will be received until June

10th, 2021 at 3:00 p.m., at which

time they will be opened publicly

and simultaneously in the presence

of bidders and/or their representa-

tives in the Office of the Superin-

tendent of Schools. Any bid re-

ceived after the deadline will not be

opened or considered, and will be

returned to the bidder.

3. AWARDING OF BID. The bid

will be awarded to the lowest re-

sponsible, responsive bidder. The

winning bid shall be announced by

the Board of Education at its meet-

ing to be held on June 14th, 2021,

or at such other meeting deter-

mined by the Board.

4. DAVIS-BACON. The parties

shall comply with the Davis-Bacon

Act and other applicable federal re-

quirements. Contractors and their

subcontractors are to pay laborers

and mechanics employed directly

upon the site of the work no less

than the locally prevailing wages

and fringe benefits paid on projects

of a similar character as deter-

mined by the U.S. Secretary of La-

bor.

5. INQUIRIES AND BID IN-

STRUCTIONS. Requests for full

bid instructions and all questions,

inquiries, or requests for clarifica-

tion or site inspection should be

submitted in writing to Superin-

tendent Sam Dunn, e-mail: sa-

m.dunn@loomiswolves.org.

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

SPRINGER CUSTOM SPACES,

L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Springer Custom

Spaces, L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 6604 Ave M Place, Kear-

ney, NE 68847.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Amy Springer,

6604 Ave M Place, Kearney, NE

68847.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on April 24, 2021, and it shall

continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following members:

Amy Springer

6604 Ave M. Place

Kearney, NE 68847

Brett Springer

6604 Ave M Place

Kearney, NE 68847

Amy Springer

Member

