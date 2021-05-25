Legal notices: May 25, 2021

NOTICE OF PERMIT
ISSUANCE
The Nebraska Department of En-
vironment and Energy (NDEE) pro-
poses to reissue, with change, the
National Pollutant Discharge Elimi-
nation System (NPDES) permit to
Pilot Travel Centers, LLC d/b/a Pi-
lot Travel Center # 901, 5085 Buf-
falo Creek Road, Elm Creek, NE
(NPDES#NE0139238; SIC 4952).
The travel center wastewater treat-
ment facility, operated by Industrial
Fluid Management, receives and
treats domestic wastewater which
discharges from an extended aera-
tion treatment system through Out-
fall 001 to Buffalo Creek, an undes-
ignated tributary to the Platte River,
Segment MP2-20000 in the Middle
Platte River Basin. The permit
would be issued for a period of up
to five years and would restrict pol-
lutant discharges to comply with
the requirements of Department
regulations. The draft permit, fact
sheet, and other public information
are available for review at NDEE's
Lincoln Office (address below) be-
tween 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.
weekdays, excluding holidays. To
request copies of the draft permit
and other information, call 402 471
3557. Individuals requiring special
accommodations or alternate for-
mats of materials should notify the
Department by calling
402-471-2186. TDD users should
call 800-833-7352 and ask the re-
lay operator to call the Department
at 402-471-2186. Written com-
ments, objections, and/or hearing
requests concerning permit issu-
ance may be submitted to Kim
Bubb, NPDES and State Permits
Section, Nebraska Department of
Environment and Energy, 245
Fallbrook Boulevard, PO Box
98922, Lincoln, NE 68509-8922,
before the comment period ending
date of June 24, 2021. A determi-
nation to hold a hearing will be
based upon factual environmental
or regulatory consideration.
ZNEZ My25,t1
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF
Fatboy Construction, Inc.
Pursuant to the provisions of the
Nebraska Business Corporation
Act, Notice of Incorporation is
hereby given as follows:
1. The name of the corporation is
Fatboy Construction, Inc.
2. The initial registered office is
located at 10310 145th Rd, Am-
herst, NE 68812 and the name of
the initial registered agent is Adam
Borden. The name and address of
the incorporator is Midwest Associ-
ates, Inc., 4009 6th Ave #30, Kear-
ney, NE 68845
4. The general nature of the busi-
ness to be transacted by the cor-
poration shall be the transaction of
any and all lawful business for
which corporations may be incor-
porated under the provisions of the
Nebraska Business Corporation
Act. The life of the corporation is
perpetual.
5. The authorized capital stock is
10,000 shares with a par value of
$1.00 each. Such shares may be
issued at such time or from time to
time as authorized by the Board of
Directors of the Corporation with-
out approval of the shareholders.
Midwest Associates, Inc.,
Incorporator For
Fatboy Construction, Inc
ZNEZ My25,Je1,Je8
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF
Mid America Distillers, Inc.
Pursuant to the provisions of the
Nebraska Business Corporation
Act, Notice of Incorporation is
hereby given as follows:
1. The name of the corporation is
Mid America Distillers, Inc.
2. The initial registered office is
located at 2350 East 95th Street,
Kearney, NE 68847 and the name
of the initial registered agent is Jan
R Martin.
The name and address of the in-
corporator is Midwest Associates,
Inc., 4009 6th Ave #30, Kearney,
NE 68845
4. The general nature of the busi-
ness to be transacted by the cor-
poration shall be the transaction of
any and all lawful business for
which corporations may be incor-
porated under the provisions of the
Nebraska Business Corporation
Act. The life of the corporation is
perpetual.
5. The authorized capital stock is
10,000 shares with a par value of
$1.00 each. Such shares may be
issued at such time or from time to
time as authorized by the Board of
Directors of the Corporation with-
out approval of the shareholders.
Midwest Associates, Inc.,
Incorporator For
Mid America Distillers, Inc
ZNEZ My25,Je1,Je8
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
STREAMLINE
PAINTING, LLC
Notice is hereby given that
Streamline Painting, LLC (hereina-
fter referred to as “the Company”)
is organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska. The street and
mailing address of the Company’s
initial designated office is 31 Plaza
Blvd., Kearney, NE 68845. The ini-
tial agent for service of process of
the Company is Arlen L. Jorgensen,
whose street and mailing address
and post office box number, if any,
is 31 Plaza Bvld., Kearney, NE
68845.
Dated: May 13, 2021.
Arlen L. Jorgensen,
Organizer
ZNEZ My25,Je1,Je8
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF
Rapid Spill Response, Inc.
Pursuant to the provisions of the
Nebraska Business Corporation
Act, Notice of Incorporation is
hereby given as follows:
1. The name of the corporation is
Rapid Spill Response, Inc.
2. The initial registered office is
located at 1303 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, NE 68847 and the name
of the initial registered agent is
Gary Behlmann. The name and ad-
dress of the incorporator is Mid-
west Associates, Inc., 4009 6th Ave
#30, Kearney, NE 68845
4. The general nature of the busi-
ness to be transacted by the cor-
poration shall be the transaction of
any and all lawful business for
which corporations may be incor-
porated under the provisions of the
Nebraska Business Corporation
Act. The life of the corporation is
perpetual.
5. The authorized capital stock is
10,000 shares with a par value of
$1.00 each. Such shares may be
issued at such time or from time to
time as authorized by the Board of
Directors of the Corporation with-
out approval of the shareholders.
Midwest Associates, Inc.,
Incorporator For
Rapid Spill Response, Inc
ZNEZ My 25,Je1,Je8
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
NAME CHANGE OF S
Trista Sharie Ann George
Case No. CI21 - 344
You are hereby notified that a
hearing on the petition for name
change (adult) in the above entitled
case will be heard before the Hon-
orable Ryan Carson, Judge of the
District Court of Buffalo County,
Nebraska, Courtroom B, on the n/a
floor of the Buffalo County Court-
house or Justice Center 1512 Cen-
tral Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska, on
June 2, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. or as
soon thereafter as the same may
be heard.
Trista Sharie Ann George,
Petitioner
May 13, 2021
ZNEZ My25,Je1,Je8,Je15