Legal notices: May 25, 2021
Legal notices: May 25, 2021

NOTICE OF PERMIT

ISSUANCE

 

The Nebraska Department of En-

vironment and Energy (NDEE) pro-

poses to reissue, with change, the

National Pollutant Discharge Elimi-

nation System (NPDES) permit to

Pilot Travel Centers, LLC d/b/a Pi-

lot Travel Center # 901, 5085 Buf-

falo Creek Road, Elm Creek, NE

(NPDES#NE0139238; SIC 4952).

The travel center wastewater treat-

ment facility, operated by Industrial

Fluid Management, receives and

treats domestic wastewater which

discharges from an extended aera-

tion treatment system through Out-

fall 001 to Buffalo Creek, an undes-

ignated tributary to the Platte River,

Segment MP2-20000 in the Middle

Platte River Basin. The permit

would be issued for a period of up

to five years and would restrict pol-

lutant discharges to comply with

the requirements of Department

regulations. The draft permit, fact

sheet, and other public information

are available for review at NDEE's

Lincoln Office (address below) be-

tween 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

weekdays, excluding holidays. To

request copies of the draft permit

and other information, call 402 471

3557. Individuals requiring special

accommodations or alternate for-

mats of materials should notify the

Department by calling

402-471-2186. TDD users should

call 800-833-7352 and ask the re-

lay operator to call the Department

at 402-471-2186. Written com-

ments, objections, and/or hearing

requests concerning permit issu-

ance may be submitted to Kim

Bubb, NPDES and State Permits

Section, Nebraska Department of

Environment and Energy, 245

Fallbrook Boulevard, PO Box

98922, Lincoln, NE 68509-8922,

before the comment period ending

date of June 24, 2021. A determi-

nation to hold a hearing will be

based upon factual environmental

or regulatory consideration.

ZNEZ My25,t1

 

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF

Fatboy Construction, Inc.

 

Pursuant to the provisions of the

Nebraska Business Corporation

Act, Notice of Incorporation is

hereby given as follows:

1. The name of the corporation is

Fatboy Construction, Inc.

2. The initial registered office is

located at 10310 145th Rd, Am-

herst, NE 68812 and the name of

the initial registered agent is Adam

Borden. The name and address of

the incorporator is Midwest Associ-

ates, Inc., 4009 6th Ave #30, Kear-

ney, NE 68845

4. The general nature of the busi-

ness to be transacted by the cor-

poration shall be the transaction of

any and all lawful business for

which corporations may be incor-

porated under the provisions of the

Nebraska Business Corporation

Act. The life of the corporation is

perpetual.

5. The authorized capital stock is

10,000 shares with a par value of

$1.00 each. Such shares may be

issued at such time or from time to

time as authorized by the Board of

Directors of the Corporation with-

out approval of the shareholders.

Midwest Associates, Inc.,

Incorporator For

Fatboy Construction, Inc

ZNEZ My25,Je1,Je8

 

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF

Mid America Distillers, Inc.

 

Pursuant to the provisions of the

Nebraska Business Corporation

Act, Notice of Incorporation is

hereby given as follows:

1. The name of the corporation is

Mid America Distillers, Inc.

2. The initial registered office is

located at 2350 East 95th Street,

Kearney, NE 68847 and the name

of the initial registered agent is Jan

R Martin.

The name and address of the in-

corporator is Midwest Associates,

Inc., 4009 6th Ave #30, Kearney,

NE 68845

4. The general nature of the busi-

ness to be transacted by the cor-

poration shall be the transaction of

any and all lawful business for

which corporations may be incor-

porated under the provisions of the

Nebraska Business Corporation

Act. The life of the corporation is

perpetual.

5. The authorized capital stock is

10,000 shares with a par value of

$1.00 each. Such shares may be

issued at such time or from time to

time as authorized by the Board of

Directors of the Corporation with-

out approval of the shareholders.

Midwest Associates, Inc.,

Incorporator For

Mid America Distillers, Inc

ZNEZ My25,Je1,Je8

 

 

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

STREAMLINE

PAINTING, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that

Streamline Painting, LLC (hereina-

fter referred to as “the Company”)

is organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska. The street and

mailing address of the Company’s

initial designated office is 31 Plaza

Blvd., Kearney, NE 68845. The ini-

tial agent for service of process of

the Company is Arlen L. Jorgensen,

whose street and mailing address

and post office box number, if any,

is 31 Plaza Bvld., Kearney, NE

68845.

Dated: May 13, 2021.

Arlen L. Jorgensen,

Organizer

ZNEZ My25,Je1,Je8

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF

Rapid Spill Response, Inc.

 

Pursuant to the provisions of the

Nebraska Business Corporation

Act, Notice of Incorporation is

hereby given as follows:

1. The name of the corporation is

Rapid Spill Response, Inc.

2. The initial registered office is

located at 1303 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, NE 68847 and the name

of the initial registered agent is

Gary Behlmann. The name and ad-

dress of the incorporator is Mid-

west Associates, Inc., 4009 6th Ave

#30, Kearney, NE 68845

4. The general nature of the busi-

ness to be transacted by the cor-

poration shall be the transaction of

any and all lawful business for

which corporations may be incor-

porated under the provisions of the

Nebraska Business Corporation

Act. The life of the corporation is

perpetual.

5. The authorized capital stock is

10,000 shares with a par value of

$1.00 each. Such shares may be

issued at such time or from time to

time as authorized by the Board of

Directors of the Corporation with-

out approval of the shareholders.

Midwest Associates, Inc.,

Incorporator For

Rapid Spill Response, Inc

ZNEZ My 25,Je1,Je8

 

 

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

NAME CHANGE OF S

Trista Sharie Ann George

Case No. CI21 - 344

 

You are hereby notified that a

hearing on the petition for name

change (adult) in the above entitled

case will be heard before the Hon-

orable Ryan Carson, Judge of the

District Court of Buffalo County,

Nebraska, Courtroom B, on the n/a

floor of the Buffalo County Court-

house or Justice Center 1512 Cen-

tral Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska, on

June 2, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. or as

soon thereafter as the same may

be heard.

Trista Sharie Ann George,

Petitioner

May 13, 2021

ZNEZ My25,Je1,Je8,Je15

