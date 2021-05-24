 Skip to main content
Legal notices: May 24, 2021
Legal notices: May 24, 2021

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that

Breeze Transports LLC, a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company,

has been organized under the laws

of the state of Nebraska, with its in-

itial designated office at 904 E.

13th Street, Kearney, NE 68847.

The initial agent for service of proc-

ess of the Company is John Cor-

nett, 904 E. 13th Street, Kearney,

NE 68847.

NOTICE

Margaret Cassidy v. TRI CITY

Events Center, LLC.

Case ID: No. CI 21-212

TO: TRI CITY Events Center, LLC

Notice is hereby given that Mar-

garet Cassidy, Plaintiff has filed a

Complaint against you in the Dis-

trict Court of Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, Case No. CI 21-212 seek-

ing damages, general damages,

costs of this action, pre-judgment

and post-judgment interest, and

such other relief as the Court

deems just. To defend this lawsuit,

and appropriate response must be

filed with the office of the clerk of

the court on or before July 1st,

2021. If you fail to respond, the

Court may enter judgment for relief

demanded in the Compliant.

Margaret Cassidy, Plaintiff

BY: /s/ Sieg H. Brauer

Siegfried H. Brauer, #18532

BRAUER LAW OFFICE

PO Box 249

5308 Parklane Drive, Suite 2

Kearney, NE 68848

Phone: 308-234-6696

Fax: 308-234-6999

Email: sbrauer@frontiernet.net

 

NOTICE

 

A Committee Meeting of the

Board of Directors of The Central

Nebraska Public Power and Irriga-

tion District will be held on May 28,

2021 at 9:00 AM at the Holdrege

office. A current agenda is availa-

ble at the Office of the Assistant

Secretary at 415 Lincoln St., Hol-

drege, NE 68949.

