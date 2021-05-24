Legal notices: May 24, 2021

braska, Case No. CI 21-212 seek-

ing damages, general damages,

costs of this action, pre-judgment

and post-judgment interest, and

such other relief as the Court

deems just. To defend this lawsuit,

and appropriate response must be

filed with the office of the clerk of

the court on or before July 1st,

2021. If you fail to respond, the

Court may enter judgment for relief

demanded in the Compliant.