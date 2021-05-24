Legal notices: May 24, 2021

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that
Breeze Transports LLC, a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company,
has been organized under the laws
of the state of Nebraska, with its in-
itial designated office at 904 E.
13th Street, Kearney, NE 68847.
The initial agent for service of proc-
ess of the Company is John Cor-
nett, 904 E. 13th Street, Kearney,
NE 68847.
ZNEZ My10,My17,My24
NOTICE
Margaret Cassidy v. TRI CITY
Events Center, LLC.
Case ID: No. CI 21-212
TO: TRI CITY Events Center, LLC
Notice is hereby given that Mar-
garet Cassidy, Plaintiff has filed a
Complaint against you in the Dis-
trict Court of Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, Case No. CI 21-212 seek-
ing damages, general damages,
costs of this action, pre-judgment
and post-judgment interest, and
such other relief as the Court
deems just. To defend this lawsuit,
and appropriate response must be
filed with the office of the clerk of
the court on or before July 1st,
2021. If you fail to respond, the
Court may enter judgment for relief
demanded in the Compliant.
Margaret Cassidy, Plaintiff
BY: /s/ Sieg H. Brauer
Siegfried H. Brauer, #18532
BRAUER LAW OFFICE
PO Box 249
5308 Parklane Drive, Suite 2
Kearney, NE 68848
Phone: 308-234-6696
Fax: 308-234-6999
Email: sbrauer@frontiernet.net
ZNEZ My17,My24,Je1
NOTICE
A Committee Meeting of the
Board of Directors of The Central
Nebraska Public Power and Irriga-
tion District will be held on May 28,
2021 at 9:00 AM at the Holdrege
office. A current agenda is availa-
ble at the Office of the Assistant
Secretary at 415 Lincoln St., Hol-
drege, NE 68949.
ZNEZ My24,t1
