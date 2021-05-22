Legal notices: May 22, 2021

NOTICE
Kearney, Nebraska
May 11, 2021
With the absence of a minister,
the Council held a moment of si-
lence. Two Boy Scouts from Troop
158 led the Council Members and
audience in the Pledge of Alle-
giance. Mayor Clouse announced
that in accordance with Section
84-1412 of the Nebraska Revised
Statutes, a current copy of the
Open Meetings Act is available for
review and is posted on the wall of
the Council Chambers. Stanley A.
Clouse, President of the Council,
called a regular meeting of the City
Council to order on May 11, 2021
at 5:30 p.m. with the following
Council Members responding to
roll call: Randy Buschkoetter and
Bruce Lear. Absent: Tami James
Moore, and Jonathan Nikkila. City
Clerk recorded the minutes. Ad-
ministrative personnel were also
present. Notice of the meeting had
been given according to law.
Presentation of Colors by the
Kearney Volunteer Fire Department
Honor Guard.
Presentation of Kearney Volun-
teer Fire Department Service
Awards: Matthew Begnoche and
Tyler Vlasin for 5 years of service;
Aaron Jameson, Shane Johnston,
Dave Krueger and Lonny Reeder
for 10 years of service; Jerry Folck
and Ric Pulliam for 15 years of
service; Jason Whalen for 20 years
of service; Todd Walton for 25
years of service; and Gisel Krueger,
Tim Pratt and Jerry Thompson for
30 years of service.
Presentation of National Police
Week 2021 Proclamation to the
Kearney Police Department.
There was no Unfinished Busi-
ness.
Public Hearings:
The Public Hearings Agenda was
amended on Monday, May 11,
2021 at the request of the City
Clerk due to the absence of two (2)
Council members.
1. Council by majority vote,
Moore and Nikkila absent, post-
poned until May 25, 2021 the appli-
cation submitted by Buffalo Sur-
veying Corp. for Joni Fenwick and
Jennifer Henricksen, Successor
Co-Trustees to rezone from District
AG, Agricultural District to District
RR-2, Rural Residential District (I-
ntermediate Standards) for prop-
erty described as a tract of land be-
ing part of the Southeast Quarter of
the Northeast Quarter of Section 6,
Township 8 North, Range 15 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska (1910 Antelope Avenue).
The Public Hearings Agenda was
amended on Monday, May 11,
2021 at the request of the City
Clerk due to the absence of two (2)
Council members.
2. Council by majority vote,
Moore and Nikkila absent, post-
poned until May 25, 2021 the appli-
cation submitted by Buffalo Sur-
veying Corp. for Joni Fenwick and
Jennifer Henricksen, Successor
Co-Trustees for the Final Plat for
Fenwick Subdivision, a subdivision
being part of the Southeast Quarter
of the Northeast Quarter of Section
6, Township 8 North, Range 15
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska for property de-
scribed as a tract of land being part
of the Southeast Quarter of the
Northeast Quarter of Section 6,
Township 8 North, Range 15 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska (1910 Antelope Avenue).
The Public Hearings Agenda was
amended on Monday, May 11,
2021 at the request of the City
Clerk due to the absence of two (2)
Council members.
3. Council by majority vote,
Moore and Nikkila absent, post-
poned until May 25, 2021 the appli-
cations submitted by Trenton Snow
for Timothy and Lauren O'Brien to
1) vacate Lot 1, Block One, Erin's
Valley Subdivision, a subdivision
being part of the West Half of the
East Half of the Southwest Quarter
of Section 20, Township 9 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska and con-
sider Ordinance No. 8486; and 2)
the Final Plat for Erin's Valley Sec-
ond, a subdivision being part of the
West Half of the East Half of the
Southwest Quarter of Section 20,
Township 9 North, Range 16 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska for property described as
(to be vacated) Lot 1, Block One,
Erin's Valley Subdivision, a subdivi-
sion being part of the West Half of
the East Half of the Southwest
Quarter of Section 20, Township 9
North, Range 16 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(5455 West 60th Street).
The Public Hearings Agenda was
amended on Monday, May 11,
2021 at the request of the City
Clerk due to the absence of two (2)
Council members.
4. Council by majority vote,
Moore and Nikkila absent, post-
poned until May 25, 2021 the appli-
cation submitted by Trenton Snow
for Pamela Radtke and Rhonda
Artrup to rezone from District AG,
Agricultural District to District
RR-2, Rural Residential District (I-
ntermediate Standards) for prop-
erty described as a tract of land lo-
cated in the Northwest Quarter of
Section 29, Township 9 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (5145
Cottonmill Avenue).
The Public Hearings Agenda was
amended on Monday, May 11,
2021 at the request of the City
Clerk due to the absence of two (2)
Council members.
5. Council by majority vote,
Moore and Nikkila absent, post-
poned until May 25, 2021 the appli-
cation submitted by Trenton Snow
for Pamela Radtke and Rhonda
Artrup for the Final Plat for Radtke
Artrup Subdivision, a subdivision
being part of the Northwest Quarter
of Section 29, Township 9 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska for prop-
erty described as a tract of land lo-
cated in the Northwest Quarter of
Section 29, Township 9 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (5145
Cottonmill Avenue).
The Public Hearings Agenda was
amended on Monday, May 11,
2021 at the request of the City
Clerk due to the absence of two (2)
Council members.
6. Council by majority vote,
Moore and Nikkila absent, post-
poned until May 25, 2021 the appli-
cation submitted by Miller & Asso-
ciates for Grand West LLC, a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company
(c/o Kent Holsten) to rezone from
District R-3, Urban Residential Mul-
ti-Family District (Medium Density)
to District R-3/PD, Urban Residen-
tial Multi-Family (Medium Densi-
ty)/Planned Development Overlay
District for property described as a
tract of land being a part of the
Northeast Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter and part of the Southeast
Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of
Section 26, Township 9 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (East of
11th Avenue between 50th Street
and 55th Street).
The Public Hearings Agenda was
amended on Monday, May 11,
2021 at the request of the City
Clerk due to the absence of two (2)
Council members.
7. Council by majority vote,
Moore and Nikkila absent, post-
poned until May 25, 2021 the appli-
cation submitted by Miller & Asso-
ciates for Grand West LLC, a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company
(c/o Kent Holsten) for the Final Plat
and Subdivision Agreement for
Fountain Hills Thirteenth Addition,
an addition to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska for prop-
erty described as a tract of land be-
ing a part of the Northeast Quarter
of the Northwest Quarter and part
of the Southeast Quarter of the
Northwest Quarter of Section 26,
Township 9 North, Range 16 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska (East of 11th Avenue be-
tween 50th Street and 55th Street).
The Public Hearings Agenda was
amended on Monday, May 11,
2021 at the request of the City
Clerk due to the absence of two (2)
Council members.
8. Council by majority vote,
Moore and Nikkila absent, post-
poned until May 25, 2021 the appli-
cation submitted by Miller & Asso-
ciates for Grand West LLC, a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company
(c/o Kent Holsten) for the annexa-
tion of Fountain Hills Thirteenth Ad-
dition, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
for property described as a tract of
land being a part of the Northeast
Quarter of the Northwest Quarter
and part of the Southeast Quarter
of the Northwest Quarter of Section
26, Township 9 North, Range 16
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska (East of 11th Av-
enue between 50th Street and 55th
Street).
The Public Hearings Agenda was
amended on Monday, May 11,
2021 at the request of the City
Clerk due to the absence of two (2)
Council members.
9. Council by majority vote,
Moore and Nikkila absent, post-
poned until May 25, 2021 the appli-
cation submitted by Miller & Asso-
ciates for Grand West LLC, a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company
(c/o Kent Holsten) for Planned Dis-
trict Development Plan Approval for
the proposed construction of an
apartment development on prop-
erty to be zoned District R-3/PD,
Urban Residential Multi-Family (M-
edium Density)/Planned Develop-
ment Overlay District and de-
scribed as Lots 1 and 2, Block One
and Lot 1, Block Two, all in Foun-
tain Hills Thirteenth Addition, an
addition to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (East of
11th Avenue between 50th Street
and 55th Street).
Consent Agenda:
By majority vote, Moore and
Nikkila absent, the following items
were approved:
1. Minutes of Regular Meeting
held April 27, 2021.
2. C L A I M S
PS - Personnel Services
SMCS - Supplies, Materials &
Contractual Services
ER - Equipment Rental
CO - Capital Outlay
DS - Debt Service
ALS - $2,744.00 - smcs; Amazon
- $1,757.23 - smcs; Artisans -
$40.00 - smcs; Asche,M - $6.93 -
smcs; Ask Supply - $1,075.35 -
smcs; Aurora Coop - $28.24 -
smcs; Avfuel - $25,466.15 - smcs;
Axon Enterprise - $14,100.00 - co;
Baird Holm - $2,090.00 - smcs;
Baker & Taylor - $4,732.15 - smcs;
Blessing - $27,855.00 - co; Blue-
Cross BlueShield - $127,336.67 -
smcs; Bosselman - $12,471.32 -
smcs; Bridgett Lavene Consulting -
$2,500.00 - smcs; Broadfooot's -
$2,814.60 - smcs; Broeder,J-
$14.64 - smcs; Buffalo Co. Board
Comm. - $14,005.97 - smcs; Buf-
falo Co. Treasurer - $5,188.92 -
smcs; Buffalo Co Sheriff -
$2,046.48 - smcs; Builders -
$2,617.41 - smcs,co; Carlton,A -
$26.93 - smcs; Cash-Wa -
$2,268.68 - smcs; Chesterman -
$211.60 - smcs; Chramosta,R -
$186.00 - smcs; Cigna - $7,981.21
- smcs; City Glass - $211.70 -
smcs; City of Ky - $618,899.26 -
smcs,ps; Comm Act Part of Mid NE
- $1,090.00 - smcs; Comm. Health
Agencies - $77.00 - ps; Comm.
Service Fund - $78.00 - ps; Com-
pute North - $48,555.25 - smcs;
Construction Rental - $33.00 -
smcs; Cooper,C - $12.23 - smcs;
Core & Main - $7,087.12 - smcs;
Country Partners - $82,303.06 -
smcs; Credit Mgmt. Services -
$99.34 - ps; Culligan - $167.00 -
smcs; Cummins - $493.48 - smcs;
Cutter & Buck - $3,559.90 - smcs;
Cutting Edge - $145.00 - smcs; Da-
n's Plumbing - $180.00 - smcs;
Data Axle - $415.00 - smcs; Deke,L
- $69.62 - smcs; Dell Marketing -
$4,716.16 - co; Dickerson,J -
$44.29 - smcs; DLT Solutions -
$5,211.34 - smcs; Eagle Distribut-
ing - $1,811.25 - smcs; Eakes -
$862.02 - smcs; Elder,E - $112.00 -
smcs; Elliott Equipment - $5,342.00
- smcs; Elsbernd,L - $11.04 -
smcs; Family Practice - $565.00 -
ps; Fay,A - $44.85 - smcs; Faz,A -
$186.00 - smcs; Fedex - $114.29 -
smcs; Fire Com - $536.84 - smcs;
Fish,C - $90.72 - smcs; Friesen
Chevrolet - $3,115.00 - smcs;
Frontier - $7,245.08 - smcs; Fruhl-
ing,J - $31.17 - smcs; Gale -
$1,254.69 - smcs; Garcia Chicoine
Entp - $5,254.40 - smcs; Garrels,J
- $223.00 - smcs; Goodwin Tucker
- $537.63 - smcs; Greater NE Cities
- $1,000.00 - smcs; Hajek,L -
$32.80 - smcs; Hayes,D - $25.29 -
smcs; Heiman Fire - $95.70 -
smcs; Helfrich,A - $32.23 - smcs;
Hinrichs,S - $46.47 - smcs; HM
Life Insurance - $58,256.70 - smcs;
Hometown Leasing - $1,088.88 -
smcs; Hughes,C - $221.98 - smcs;
ICMA - $7,847.94 - ps; Integrated
Security - $148.00 - smcs; IRS -
$168,569.55 - ps; Jack's Uniforms
- $118.89 - smcs; Jacobsen,S -
$80.00 - smcs; JCB Delivery -
$65.00 - smcs; Jenn,C - $245.00 -
smcs; Johnson Brothers of NE -
$510.00 - smcs; Jons,R - $120.00 -
smcs; Kadavy,J - $3.39 - smcs;
Kart-Mart - $1,155.00 - smcs;
Kathman,R - $24.04 - smcs; Ky
Hub - $78.00 - smcs; Ky Pow-
ersports - $18,174.00 - co; Ky Win-
lectric - $16,560.41 - smcs,co; Kin-
ne,P - $6.93 - smcs; Kirkham Mi-
chael - $3,300.00 - smcs; Konica
Minolta - $1,256.52 - smcs;
Kraemer,R - $32.80 - smcs;
Landen,D - $10.99 - smcs;
Lechman,C - $2.46 - smcs; Lerner
Publications - $2,688.40 - smcs;
Liestad,L - $30.64 - smcs;
Londer,P - $35.84 - smcs; Losh,S -
$19.67 - smcs; Luzum,H - $31.97 -
smcs; Magic Cleaning - $6,650.00
- smcs; Marlatt Machine -
$3,444.33 - co; Martin,D - $26.49 -
smcs; Mazour,M - $28.70 - smcs;
Menards - $282.03 - smcs;
Meyers,A - $18.46 - smcs; Midwest
Connect - $7,454.12 - smcs; Miller
& Associates - $168,438.10 -
smcs,co; Miller Signs - $1,458.50 -
smcs,co; Milliman - $1,900.00 -
smcs; Minturn,L - $36.65 - smcs;
Modern Warriors - $2,334.00 -
smcs; Mollee's Motor Works -
$900.00 - smcs; Municode -
$855.00 - smcs; Murphy Tractor -
$1,037.57 - smcs; NE Child Sup-
port - $1,517.12 - ps; NE Dept.
Revenue - $83,821.79 - ps; NE Golf
Association - $2,310.00 - smcs; NE
Safety & Fire - $90.00 - smcs; NE
Secretary of State - $30.00 - smcs;
Nebraskaland Distributors -
$2,462.15 - smcs; Nielsen Con-
tracting - $84,713.72 - co; North-
western Energy - $8,558.68 - smcs;
Nova Fitness - $642.72 - ps; Oak
Creek Engineering - $3,967.50 - co;
OCLC - $764.46 - smcs; Olsson -
$4,016.08 - co; One Call Concepts
- $588.95 - smcs; Otto Environ-
mental - $18,820.67 - smcs; Para-
mount - $31.26 - smcs; Parkos,R -
$6.93 - smcs; Payflex - $544.00 -
smcs,ps; Payton,D - $177.73 -
smcs; Peerless Machine -
$6,317.50 - smcs; Pep Co -
$137.34 - smcs; Perkins,D - $81.85
- smcs; Pioneer - $881.25 - smcs;
Platt,M - $24.47 - smcs; Platte Val-
ley Comm. - $3,192.25 - smcs;
Plixer - $1,500.35 - smcs; Pow-
ertech - $495.96 - smcs; Presto-X -
$127.00 - smcs; Prime Communi-
cations - $1,164.30 - smcs; Pro-
basco,A - $17.90 - smcs; Rare Re-
frigeration - $544.25 - smcs; Ras-
mussen Mechanical - $26,626.00 -
smcs; RDG Planning - $16,953.85 -
co; Reidy,A - $0.53 - smcs; Robert-
s,N - $12.23 - smcs; Robinson,J -
$59.45 - smcs; Rulls,C - $15.13 -
smcs; S2O Design - $7,500.00 -
co; Safranek,K - $27.88 - smcs;
Schmitt,R - $30.72 - smcs; School
District #7 - $6,215.00 - smcs;
Schriner,S - $100.00 - smcs;
Schrock,B - $0.23 - smcs; Schu-
macher Bros Fencing - $382.00 -
smcs; Scott,G - $9.27 - smcs; See
Clear Cleaning - $2,439.25 - smcs;
Shredding Solutions - $195.45 -
smcs; Sides,A - $0.64 - smcs; Sig-
nIt - $108.00 - smcs; Snyder,A -
$6.93 - smcs; Steinbrink - $650.00
- smcs; Stoltenberg,T - $52.49 -
smcs; Stopak,C - $49.10 - smcs;
Stryker Sales - $761.25 - smcs;
Stutsman - $2,196.00 - smcs; Sub-
urban Fire - $17,138.46 - smcs;
TCH Central - $642.28 - smcs;
Tielke's Sandwiches - $158.42 -
smcs; Tour Edge - $140.42 - smcs;
Trade Well Pallet - $1,700.00 - co;
Trugreen - $291.00 - smcs; Turner
Body Shop - $200.00 - smcs; Twin
City Hardware - $144.55 - smcs;
Tye & Rowling - $14,933.72 -
smcs; Union Bank - $88,331.30 -
ps; Union Pacific - $2,544.31 - co;
United Way - $403.14 - ps; Van
Diest - $28,590.25 - smcs; Verizon
- $8,764.41 - smcs; Village Uniform
- $210.54 - smcs; Warren,M -
$80.00 - smcs; Welch,Z - $11.04 -
smcs; Wells Fargo - $50,568.36 -
smcs; Ziemba Roofing - $2,939.00
- smcs; Zoucha,K - $27.50 - smcs;
Payroll Ending 04/24/2021 --
$509,902.16. The foregoing sched-
ule of claims is published in ac-
cordance with Section 19-1102 of
the Revised Statutes of Nebraska,
and is published at an expense of
$65.29 to the City of Kearney.
3. Adopt Resolution No. 2021-75
approving Change Order No. 1
showing a decrease in the amount
of $38,835.38, Application for Pay-
ment No. 5-Final in the amount of
$32,740.80 and accept the Certifi-
cate of Substantial Completion
submitted by The Diamond Engi-
neering Company and approved by
Oak Creek Engineering for the
Cherry Avenue Pedestrian Bridge
Replacement.
4. Authorize the Mayor to send a
letter of no recommendation to the
Nebraska Liquor Control Commis-
sion on the Class D-124269 liquor
license application and manager
application for Tina Stone submit-
ted by Casey's Retail Company
dba Casey's General Store 3997
located at 1107 2nd Avenue.
5. Adopt Resolution No. 2021-76
approving the Agency Agreement
between the City of Kearney and
Nebraska Department of Transpor-
tation (NDOT), Aeronautics Division
for Project No.
3-31-0045-034-2021 (in connection
with the Parking Lot Expansion
project at the Kearney Regional Air-
port) allowing the NDOT, Aeronaut-
ics Division to act as the City's
agent for the project.
6. Adopt Resolution No. 2021-77
approving the Agency Agreement
between the City of Kearney and
Nebraska Department of Transpor-
tation (NDOT), Aeronautics Division
for Project No.
3-31-0045-035-2021 (in connection
with the Terminal Building Expan-
sion project at the Kearney Re-
gional Airport) allowing the NDOT,
Aeronautics Division to act as the
City's agent for the project.
7. Approve the Interlocal Coop-
eration Agreement for Kearney Po-
lice/Buffalo County Emergency
Services Unit and Crisis Negotia-
tion Unit between the City of Kear-
ney and Buffalo County to form the
Kearney Police/Buffalo County
Emergency Services Unit (ESU)
and Crisis Negotiation Unit (CNU)
and define the roles and responsi-
bilities of each department and
adopt Resolution No. 2021-78.
8. Accept the bids received for
Phase II Enhancements of the
Kearney Water Trail known as
Kearney Whitewater Park and
adopt Resolution No. 2021-79
awarding the bid to Whinnery Con-
struction in the amount of
$583,917.50.
9. Adopt Resolution No. 2021-80
approving the Memorandum of Un-
derstanding for University Village
Utility Infrastructure between the
Board of Regents of the University
of Nebraska, the University Village
Development Corporation of Kear-
ney and the City of Kearney detail-
ing the responsibilities for the con-
struction of the water main and
sanitary sewer main to serve Uni-
versity Village.
10. Adopt Resolution No.
2021-81 approving the Peterson
Senior Activity Center Annual Nutri-
tion Service Contract between the
City of Kearney and Community
Action Partnership of Mid-Nebra-
ska.
11. Adopt Resolution No.
2021-82 approving the Memoran-
dum of Understanding between
U.S. Immigration and Customs En-
forcement Homeland Security In-
vestigations (HSI) and the Kearney,
Nebraska Police Department (KPD)
to participate in the Homeland Se-
curity Highway Interdiction Task
Force and allow KPD to assign se-
lect police officers as credentialed
HSI Taskforce Officers and access
to federal funds for overtime and
selective enforcement operations.
12. Adopt Resolution No.
2021-83 approving the Memoran-
dum of Understanding between
U.S. Immigration and Customs En-
forcement (ICE), SAC Kansas City
and the Kearney, Nebraska Police
Department (KPD) for the purpose
of the reimbursement of costs in-
curred by the Kearney Police De-
partment in providing resources to
joint operations/task forces.
Consent Agenda Ordinances:
1. By majority vote, Moore and
Lear absent, postponed until May
25, 2021 Ordinance No. 8489
amending two (2) Sections of Arti-
cle 2 "Fire Department" of Chapter
4 "Fire Regulations" of the City
Code specifically being Section
4-203 "Officers Generally" to
amend and update the created of-
fices; and Section 4-210 "Duties of
Assistant Chief" to amend and up-
date the title of Assistant Chief to
Deputy Chief and Battalion Chiefs.
2. By majority vote, Moore and
Lear absent, postponed until May
25, 2021 Ordinance No. 8490
amending Section 8-617 "Chemical
Tests; Refusal; Penalties" of Article
6 "Operation of Vehicles" of Chap-
ter 8 "Police" of the City Code to
amend language to align with Ne-
braska Revised Statute
Regular Agenda:
1. Council, by majority vote,
Moore and Lear absent, adopted
Resolution No. 2021-84 approving
the redevelopment project submit-
ted by TSB Enterprises, LLC -
Kearney Storage for Redevelop-
ment Area #5 for an area described
as Lot 2, Block 1, Fuller and Daley
Second Addition, an addition to the
City of Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska (Northwest of 17th Street
Place and West of 14th Avenue).
2. With the absence of Council
Members Moore and Nikkila, and
Mayor Clouse having to abstain,
the Open Account Claim in the
amount of $5,639.89 to Nebraska
Public Power District will be placed
on the May 25, 2021 Council
Agenda for approval.
By majority vote, Moore and
Nikkila absent, Council adjourned
at 5:49 p.m.
STANLEY A. CLOUSE
PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL
AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR
ATTEST:
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
A complete text of the Minutes,
Resolutions and Ordinances are on
file in the Office of the City Clerk
and are available for public inspec-
tion during regular business hours.
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
ECHO LAKE PROPERTIES,
L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Echo Lake Properties,
L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 6315 40th Avenue, P.O.
Box 1811, Kearney, NE 68848.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Seth
Tschetter-Siedschlaw, 6315 40th
Avenue, P.O. Box 1811, Kearney,
NE 68848.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on May 10, 2021 and it shall
continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following Member:
Seth Tschetter-Siedschlaw
63115 40th Avenue
P.O. Box 1811
Kearney, NE 68848
Seth Tschetter-Siedschlaw,
Member
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
HERBAL WONDER, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Herbal Wonder, L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 1840 East Highway 30,
Kearney, NE 68847.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is William Hall,
4664 West Highway 30, Lot 42,
Kearney, NE 68845.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on May 6, 2021, and it shall
continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following Members:
William Hall
4664 West Highway 30, Lot 42
Kearney, NE 68845
Paul Walker
P.O. Box 67
Gibbon, NE 68840
William Hall, Member
NOTICE
TO: CARRIE RUTH KENNISTON.
PLEASE BE ADVISED that a
Complaint has been filed against
you in the Dawson County District
Court, in the matter of Jason A.
Kenniston v. Carrie R. Kenniston,
Case No. CI 21-131, the object of
which is to obtain a dissolution of
marriage on the ground that the
marriage is irretrievably broken and
to obtain an equitable division of
the property, among other things.
You are required to answer said
Complaint on or before July 6,
2021, or said Complaint against
you will be taken as true.
PLEASE GOVERN YOURSELF
ACCORDINGLY.
Jason A. Kenniston, Plaintiff
Jennifer N. Rowling #25180
Tye & Rowling, PC, LLO
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
(308) 237-3155
