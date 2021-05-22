 Skip to main content
Legal notices: May 22, 2021
Legal notices: May 22, 2021

NOTICE

Kearney, Nebraska

May 11, 2021

 

With the absence of a minister,

the Council held a moment of si-

lence. Two Boy Scouts from Troop

158 led the Council Members and

audience in the Pledge of Alle-

giance. Mayor Clouse announced

that in accordance with Section

84-1412 of the Nebraska Revised

Statutes, a current copy of the

Open Meetings Act is available for

review and is posted on the wall of

the Council Chambers. Stanley A.

Clouse, President of the Council,

called a regular meeting of the City

Council to order on May 11, 2021

at 5:30 p.m. with the following

Council Members responding to

roll call: Randy Buschkoetter and

Bruce Lear. Absent: Tami James

Moore, and Jonathan Nikkila. City

Clerk recorded the minutes. Ad-

ministrative personnel were also

present. Notice of the meeting had

been given according to law.

Presentation of Colors by the

Kearney Volunteer Fire Department

Honor Guard.

Presentation of Kearney Volun-

teer Fire Department Service

Awards: Matthew Begnoche and

Tyler Vlasin for 5 years of service;

Aaron Jameson, Shane Johnston,

Dave Krueger and Lonny Reeder

for 10 years of service; Jerry Folck

and Ric Pulliam for 15 years of

service; Jason Whalen for 20 years

of service; Todd Walton for 25

years of service; and Gisel Krueger,

Tim Pratt and Jerry Thompson for

30 years of service.

Presentation of National Police

Week 2021 Proclamation to the

Kearney Police Department.

There was no Unfinished Busi-

ness.

Public Hearings:

The Public Hearings Agenda was

amended on Monday, May 11,

2021 at the request of the City

Clerk due to the absence of two (2)

Council members.

1. Council by majority vote,

Moore and Nikkila absent, post-

poned until May 25, 2021 the appli-

cation submitted by Buffalo Sur-

veying Corp. for Joni Fenwick and

Jennifer Henricksen, Successor

Co-Trustees to rezone from District

AG, Agricultural District to District

RR-2, Rural Residential District (I-

ntermediate Standards) for prop-

erty described as a tract of land be-

ing part of the Southeast Quarter of

the Northeast Quarter of Section 6,

Township 8 North, Range 15 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska (1910 Antelope Avenue).

The Public Hearings Agenda was

amended on Monday, May 11,

2021 at the request of the City

Clerk due to the absence of two (2)

Council members.

2. Council by majority vote,

Moore and Nikkila absent, post-

poned until May 25, 2021 the appli-

cation submitted by Buffalo Sur-

veying Corp. for Joni Fenwick and

Jennifer Henricksen, Successor

Co-Trustees for the Final Plat for

Fenwick Subdivision, a subdivision

being part of the Southeast Quarter

of the Northeast Quarter of Section

6, Township 8 North, Range 15

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska for property de-

scribed as a tract of land being part

of the Southeast Quarter of the

Northeast Quarter of Section 6,

Township 8 North, Range 15 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska (1910 Antelope Avenue).

The Public Hearings Agenda was

amended on Monday, May 11,

2021 at the request of the City

Clerk due to the absence of two (2)

Council members.

3. Council by majority vote,

Moore and Nikkila absent, post-

poned until May 25, 2021 the appli-

cations submitted by Trenton Snow

for Timothy and Lauren O'Brien to

1) vacate Lot 1, Block One, Erin's

Valley Subdivision, a subdivision

being part of the West Half of the

East Half of the Southwest Quarter

of Section 20, Township 9 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska and con-

sider Ordinance No. 8486; and 2)

the Final Plat for Erin's Valley Sec-

ond, a subdivision being part of the

West Half of the East Half of the

Southwest Quarter of Section 20,

Township 9 North, Range 16 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska for property described as

(to be vacated) Lot 1, Block One,

Erin's Valley Subdivision, a subdivi-

sion being part of the West Half of

the East Half of the Southwest

Quarter of Section 20, Township 9

North, Range 16 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(5455 West 60th Street).

The Public Hearings Agenda was

amended on Monday, May 11,

2021 at the request of the City

Clerk due to the absence of two (2)

Council members.

4. Council by majority vote,

Moore and Nikkila absent, post-

poned until May 25, 2021 the appli-

cation submitted by Trenton Snow

for Pamela Radtke and Rhonda

Artrup to rezone from District AG,

Agricultural District to District

RR-2, Rural Residential District (I-

ntermediate Standards) for prop-

erty described as a tract of land lo-

cated in the Northwest Quarter of

Section 29, Township 9 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (5145

Cottonmill Avenue).

The Public Hearings Agenda was

amended on Monday, May 11,

2021 at the request of the City

Clerk due to the absence of two (2)

Council members.

5. Council by majority vote,

Moore and Nikkila absent, post-

poned until May 25, 2021 the appli-

cation submitted by Trenton Snow

for Pamela Radtke and Rhonda

Artrup for the Final Plat for Radtke

Artrup Subdivision, a subdivision

being part of the Northwest Quarter

of Section 29, Township 9 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska for prop-

erty described as a tract of land lo-

cated in the Northwest Quarter of

Section 29, Township 9 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (5145

Cottonmill Avenue).

The Public Hearings Agenda was

amended on Monday, May 11,

2021 at the request of the City

Clerk due to the absence of two (2)

Council members.

6. Council by majority vote,

Moore and Nikkila absent, post-

poned until May 25, 2021 the appli-

cation submitted by Miller & Asso-

ciates for Grand West LLC, a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company

(c/o Kent Holsten) to rezone from

District R-3, Urban Residential Mul-

ti-Family District (Medium Density)

to District R-3/PD, Urban Residen-

tial Multi-Family (Medium Densi-

ty)/Planned Development Overlay

District for property described as a

tract of land being a part of the

Northeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter and part of the Southeast

Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 26, Township 9 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (East of

11th Avenue between 50th Street

and 55th Street).

The Public Hearings Agenda was

amended on Monday, May 11,

2021 at the request of the City

Clerk due to the absence of two (2)

Council members.

7. Council by majority vote,

Moore and Nikkila absent, post-

poned until May 25, 2021 the appli-

cation submitted by Miller & Asso-

ciates for Grand West LLC, a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company

(c/o Kent Holsten) for the Final Plat

and Subdivision Agreement for

Fountain Hills Thirteenth Addition,

an addition to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska for prop-

erty described as a tract of land be-

ing a part of the Northeast Quarter

of the Northwest Quarter and part

of the Southeast Quarter of the

Northwest Quarter of Section 26,

Township 9 North, Range 16 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska (East of 11th Avenue be-

tween 50th Street and 55th Street).

The Public Hearings Agenda was

amended on Monday, May 11,

2021 at the request of the City

Clerk due to the absence of two (2)

Council members.

8. Council by majority vote,

Moore and Nikkila absent, post-

poned until May 25, 2021 the appli-

cation submitted by Miller & Asso-

ciates for Grand West LLC, a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company

(c/o Kent Holsten) for the annexa-

tion of Fountain Hills Thirteenth Ad-

dition, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

for property described as a tract of

land being a part of the Northeast

Quarter of the Northwest Quarter

and part of the Southeast Quarter

of the Northwest Quarter of Section

26, Township 9 North, Range 16

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska (East of 11th Av-

enue between 50th Street and 55th

Street).

The Public Hearings Agenda was

amended on Monday, May 11,

2021 at the request of the City

Clerk due to the absence of two (2)

Council members.

9. Council by majority vote,

Moore and Nikkila absent, post-

poned until May 25, 2021 the appli-

cation submitted by Miller & Asso-

ciates for Grand West LLC, a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company

(c/o Kent Holsten) for Planned Dis-

trict Development Plan Approval for

the proposed construction of an

apartment development on prop-

erty to be zoned District R-3/PD,

Urban Residential Multi-Family (M-

edium Density)/Planned Develop-

ment Overlay District and de-

scribed as Lots 1 and 2, Block One

and Lot 1, Block Two, all in Foun-

tain Hills Thirteenth Addition, an

addition to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (East of

11th Avenue between 50th Street

and 55th Street).

Consent Agenda:

By majority vote, Moore and

Nikkila absent, the following items

were approved:

1. Minutes of Regular Meeting

held April 27, 2021.

2. C L A I M S

PS - Personnel Services

SMCS - Supplies, Materials &

Contractual Services

ER - Equipment Rental

CO - Capital Outlay

DS - Debt Service

ALS - $2,744.00 - smcs; Amazon

- $1,757.23 - smcs; Artisans -

$40.00 - smcs; Asche,M - $6.93 -

smcs; Ask Supply - $1,075.35 -

smcs; Aurora Coop - $28.24 -

smcs; Avfuel - $25,466.15 - smcs;

Axon Enterprise - $14,100.00 - co;

Baird Holm - $2,090.00 - smcs;

Baker & Taylor - $4,732.15 - smcs;

Blessing - $27,855.00 - co; Blue-

Cross BlueShield - $127,336.67 -

smcs; Bosselman - $12,471.32 -

smcs; Bridgett Lavene Consulting -

$2,500.00 - smcs; Broadfooot's -

$2,814.60 - smcs; Broeder,J-

$14.64 - smcs; Buffalo Co. Board

Comm. - $14,005.97 - smcs; Buf-

falo Co. Treasurer - $5,188.92 -

smcs; Buffalo Co Sheriff -

$2,046.48 - smcs; Builders -

$2,617.41 - smcs,co; Carlton,A -

$26.93 - smcs; Cash-Wa -

$2,268.68 - smcs; Chesterman -

$211.60 - smcs; Chramosta,R -

$186.00 - smcs; Cigna - $7,981.21

- smcs; City Glass - $211.70 -

smcs; City of Ky - $618,899.26 -

smcs,ps; Comm Act Part of Mid NE

- $1,090.00 - smcs; Comm. Health

Agencies - $77.00 - ps; Comm.

Service Fund - $78.00 - ps; Com-

pute North - $48,555.25 - smcs;

Construction Rental - $33.00 -

smcs; Cooper,C - $12.23 - smcs;

Core & Main - $7,087.12 - smcs;

Country Partners - $82,303.06 -

smcs; Credit Mgmt. Services -

$99.34 - ps; Culligan - $167.00 -

smcs; Cummins - $493.48 - smcs;

Cutter & Buck - $3,559.90 - smcs;

Cutting Edge - $145.00 - smcs; Da-

n's Plumbing - $180.00 - smcs;

Data Axle - $415.00 - smcs; Deke,L

- $69.62 - smcs; Dell Marketing -

$4,716.16 - co; Dickerson,J -

$44.29 - smcs; DLT Solutions -

$5,211.34 - smcs; Eagle Distribut-

ing - $1,811.25 - smcs; Eakes -

$862.02 - smcs; Elder,E - $112.00 -

smcs; Elliott Equipment - $5,342.00

- smcs; Elsbernd,L - $11.04 -

smcs; Family Practice - $565.00 -

ps; Fay,A - $44.85 - smcs; Faz,A -

$186.00 - smcs; Fedex - $114.29 -

smcs; Fire Com - $536.84 - smcs;

Fish,C - $90.72 - smcs; Friesen

Chevrolet - $3,115.00 - smcs;

Frontier - $7,245.08 - smcs; Fruhl-

ing,J - $31.17 - smcs; Gale -

$1,254.69 - smcs; Garcia Chicoine

Entp - $5,254.40 - smcs; Garrels,J

- $223.00 - smcs; Goodwin Tucker

- $537.63 - smcs; Greater NE Cities

- $1,000.00 - smcs; Hajek,L -

$32.80 - smcs; Hayes,D - $25.29 -

smcs; Heiman Fire - $95.70 -

smcs; Helfrich,A - $32.23 - smcs;

Hinrichs,S - $46.47 - smcs; HM

Life Insurance - $58,256.70 - smcs;

Hometown Leasing - $1,088.88 -

smcs; Hughes,C - $221.98 - smcs;

ICMA - $7,847.94 - ps; Integrated

Security - $148.00 - smcs; IRS -

$168,569.55 - ps; Jack's Uniforms

- $118.89 - smcs; Jacobsen,S -

$80.00 - smcs; JCB Delivery -

$65.00 - smcs; Jenn,C - $245.00 -

smcs; Johnson Brothers of NE -

$510.00 - smcs; Jons,R - $120.00 -

smcs; Kadavy,J - $3.39 - smcs;

Kart-Mart - $1,155.00 - smcs;

Kathman,R - $24.04 - smcs; Ky

Hub - $78.00 - smcs; Ky Pow-

ersports - $18,174.00 - co; Ky Win-

lectric - $16,560.41 - smcs,co; Kin-

ne,P - $6.93 - smcs; Kirkham Mi-

chael - $3,300.00 - smcs; Konica

Minolta - $1,256.52 - smcs;

Kraemer,R - $32.80 - smcs;

Landen,D - $10.99 - smcs;

Lechman,C - $2.46 - smcs; Lerner

Publications - $2,688.40 - smcs;

Liestad,L - $30.64 - smcs;

Londer,P - $35.84 - smcs; Losh,S -

$19.67 - smcs; Luzum,H - $31.97 -

smcs; Magic Cleaning - $6,650.00

- smcs; Marlatt Machine -

$3,444.33 - co; Martin,D - $26.49 -

smcs; Mazour,M - $28.70 - smcs;

Menards - $282.03 - smcs;

Meyers,A - $18.46 - smcs; Midwest

Connect - $7,454.12 - smcs; Miller

& Associates - $168,438.10 -

smcs,co; Miller Signs - $1,458.50 -

smcs,co; Milliman - $1,900.00 -

smcs; Minturn,L - $36.65 - smcs;

Modern Warriors - $2,334.00 -

smcs; Mollee's Motor Works -

$900.00 - smcs; Municode -

$855.00 - smcs; Murphy Tractor -

$1,037.57 - smcs; NE Child Sup-

port - $1,517.12 - ps; NE Dept.

Revenue - $83,821.79 - ps; NE Golf

Association - $2,310.00 - smcs; NE

Safety & Fire - $90.00 - smcs; NE

Secretary of State - $30.00 - smcs;

Nebraskaland Distributors -

$2,462.15 - smcs; Nielsen Con-

tracting - $84,713.72 - co; North-

western Energy - $8,558.68 - smcs;

Nova Fitness - $642.72 - ps; Oak

Creek Engineering - $3,967.50 - co;

OCLC - $764.46 - smcs; Olsson -

$4,016.08 - co; One Call Concepts

- $588.95 - smcs; Otto Environ-

mental - $18,820.67 - smcs; Para-

mount - $31.26 - smcs; Parkos,R -

$6.93 - smcs; Payflex - $544.00 -

smcs,ps; Payton,D - $177.73 -

smcs; Peerless Machine -

$6,317.50 - smcs; Pep Co -

$137.34 - smcs; Perkins,D - $81.85

- smcs; Pioneer - $881.25 - smcs;

Platt,M - $24.47 - smcs; Platte Val-

ley Comm. - $3,192.25 - smcs;

Plixer - $1,500.35 - smcs; Pow-

ertech - $495.96 - smcs; Presto-X -

$127.00 - smcs; Prime Communi-

cations - $1,164.30 - smcs; Pro-

basco,A - $17.90 - smcs; Rare Re-

frigeration - $544.25 - smcs; Ras-

mussen Mechanical - $26,626.00 -

smcs; RDG Planning - $16,953.85 -

co; Reidy,A - $0.53 - smcs; Robert-

s,N - $12.23 - smcs; Robinson,J -

$59.45 - smcs; Rulls,C - $15.13 -

smcs; S2O Design - $7,500.00 -

co; Safranek,K - $27.88 - smcs;

Schmitt,R - $30.72 - smcs; School

District #7 - $6,215.00 - smcs;

Schriner,S - $100.00 - smcs;

Schrock,B - $0.23 - smcs; Schu-

macher Bros Fencing - $382.00 -

smcs; Scott,G - $9.27 - smcs; See

Clear Cleaning - $2,439.25 - smcs;

Shredding Solutions - $195.45 -

smcs; Sides,A - $0.64 - smcs; Sig-

nIt - $108.00 - smcs; Snyder,A -

$6.93 - smcs; Steinbrink - $650.00

- smcs; Stoltenberg,T - $52.49 -

smcs; Stopak,C - $49.10 - smcs;

Stryker Sales - $761.25 - smcs;

Stutsman - $2,196.00 - smcs; Sub-

urban Fire - $17,138.46 - smcs;

TCH Central - $642.28 - smcs;

Tielke's Sandwiches - $158.42 -

smcs; Tour Edge - $140.42 - smcs;

Trade Well Pallet - $1,700.00 - co;

Trugreen - $291.00 - smcs; Turner

Body Shop - $200.00 - smcs; Twin

City Hardware - $144.55 - smcs;

Tye & Rowling - $14,933.72 -

smcs; Union Bank - $88,331.30 -

ps; Union Pacific - $2,544.31 - co;

United Way - $403.14 - ps; Van

Diest - $28,590.25 - smcs; Verizon

- $8,764.41 - smcs; Village Uniform

- $210.54 - smcs; Warren,M -

$80.00 - smcs; Welch,Z - $11.04 -

smcs; Wells Fargo - $50,568.36 -

smcs; Ziemba Roofing - $2,939.00

- smcs; Zoucha,K - $27.50 - smcs;

Payroll Ending 04/24/2021 --

$509,902.16. The foregoing sched-

ule of claims is published in ac-

cordance with Section 19-1102 of

the Revised Statutes of Nebraska,

and is published at an expense of

$65.29 to the City of Kearney.

3. Adopt Resolution No. 2021-75

approving Change Order No. 1

showing a decrease in the amount

of $38,835.38, Application for Pay-

ment No. 5-Final in the amount of

$32,740.80 and accept the Certifi-

cate of Substantial Completion

submitted by The Diamond Engi-

neering Company and approved by

Oak Creek Engineering for the

Cherry Avenue Pedestrian Bridge

Replacement.

4. Authorize the Mayor to send a

letter of no recommendation to the

Nebraska Liquor Control Commis-

sion on the Class D-124269 liquor

license application and manager

application for Tina Stone submit-

ted by Casey's Retail Company

dba Casey's General Store 3997

located at 1107 2nd Avenue.

5. Adopt Resolution No. 2021-76

approving the Agency Agreement

between the City of Kearney and

Nebraska Department of Transpor-

tation (NDOT), Aeronautics Division

for Project No.

3-31-0045-034-2021 (in connection

with the Parking Lot Expansion

project at the Kearney Regional Air-

port) allowing the NDOT, Aeronaut-

ics Division to act as the City's

agent for the project.

6. Adopt Resolution No. 2021-77

approving the Agency Agreement

between the City of Kearney and

Nebraska Department of Transpor-

tation (NDOT), Aeronautics Division

for Project No.

3-31-0045-035-2021 (in connection

with the Terminal Building Expan-

sion project at the Kearney Re-

gional Airport) allowing the NDOT,

Aeronautics Division to act as the

City's agent for the project.

7. Approve the Interlocal Coop-

eration Agreement for Kearney Po-

lice/Buffalo County Emergency

Services Unit and Crisis Negotia-

tion Unit between the City of Kear-

ney and Buffalo County to form the

Kearney Police/Buffalo County

Emergency Services Unit (ESU)

and Crisis Negotiation Unit (CNU)

and define the roles and responsi-

bilities of each department and

adopt Resolution No. 2021-78.

8. Accept the bids received for

Phase II Enhancements of the

Kearney Water Trail known as

Kearney Whitewater Park and

adopt Resolution No. 2021-79

awarding the bid to Whinnery Con-

struction in the amount of

$583,917.50.

9. Adopt Resolution No. 2021-80

approving the Memorandum of Un-

derstanding for University Village

Utility Infrastructure between the

Board of Regents of the University

of Nebraska, the University Village

Development Corporation of Kear-

ney and the City of Kearney detail-

ing the responsibilities for the con-

struction of the water main and

sanitary sewer main to serve Uni-

versity Village.

10. Adopt Resolution No.

2021-81 approving the Peterson

Senior Activity Center Annual Nutri-

tion Service Contract between the

City of Kearney and Community

Action Partnership of Mid-Nebra-

ska.

11. Adopt Resolution No.

2021-82 approving the Memoran-

dum of Understanding between

U.S. Immigration and Customs En-

forcement Homeland Security In-

vestigations (HSI) and the Kearney,

Nebraska Police Department (KPD)

to participate in the Homeland Se-

curity Highway Interdiction Task

Force and allow KPD to assign se-

lect police officers as credentialed

HSI Taskforce Officers and access

to federal funds for overtime and

selective enforcement operations.

12. Adopt Resolution No.

2021-83 approving the Memoran-

dum of Understanding between

U.S. Immigration and Customs En-

forcement (ICE), SAC Kansas City

and the Kearney, Nebraska Police

Department (KPD) for the purpose

of the reimbursement of costs in-

curred by the Kearney Police De-

partment in providing resources to

joint operations/task forces.

Consent Agenda Ordinances:

1. By majority vote, Moore and

Lear absent, postponed until May

25, 2021 Ordinance No. 8489

amending two (2) Sections of Arti-

cle 2 "Fire Department" of Chapter

4 "Fire Regulations" of the City

Code specifically being Section

4-203 "Officers Generally" to

amend and update the created of-

fices; and Section 4-210 "Duties of

Assistant Chief" to amend and up-

date the title of Assistant Chief to

Deputy Chief and Battalion Chiefs.

2. By majority vote, Moore and

Lear absent, postponed until May

25, 2021 Ordinance No. 8490

amending Section 8-617 "Chemical

Tests; Refusal; Penalties" of Article

6 "Operation of Vehicles" of Chap-

ter 8 "Police" of the City Code to

amend language to align with Ne-

braska Revised Statute

Regular Agenda:

1. Council, by majority vote,

Moore and Lear absent, adopted

Resolution No. 2021-84 approving

the redevelopment project submit-

ted by TSB Enterprises, LLC -

Kearney Storage for Redevelop-

ment Area #5 for an area described

as Lot 2, Block 1, Fuller and Daley

Second Addition, an addition to the

City of Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska (Northwest of 17th Street

Place and West of 14th Avenue).

2. With the absence of Council

Members Moore and Nikkila, and

Mayor Clouse having to abstain,

the Open Account Claim in the

amount of $5,639.89 to Nebraska

Public Power District will be placed

on the May 25, 2021 Council

Agenda for approval.

By majority vote, Moore and

Nikkila absent, Council adjourned

at 5:49 p.m.

STANLEY A. CLOUSE

PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL

AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR

ATTEST:

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

A complete text of the Minutes,

Resolutions and Ordinances are on

file in the Office of the City Clerk

and are available for public inspec-

tion during regular business hours.

ZNEZ My22,t1

 

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

ECHO LAKE PROPERTIES,

L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Echo Lake Properties,

L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 6315 40th Avenue, P.O.

Box 1811, Kearney, NE 68848.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Seth

Tschetter-Siedschlaw, 6315 40th

Avenue, P.O. Box 1811, Kearney,

NE 68848.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on May 10, 2021 and it shall

continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following Member:

Seth Tschetter-Siedschlaw

63115 40th Avenue

P.O. Box 1811

Kearney, NE 68848

Seth Tschetter-Siedschlaw,

Member

ZNEZ My15,My22,My29

 

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

HERBAL WONDER, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Herbal Wonder, L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 1840 East Highway 30,

Kearney, NE 68847.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is William Hall,

4664 West Highway 30, Lot 42,

Kearney, NE 68845.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on May 6, 2021, and it shall

continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following Members:

William Hall

4664 West Highway 30, Lot 42

Kearney, NE 68845

Paul Walker

P.O. Box 67

Gibbon, NE 68840

William Hall, Member

ZNEZ My15,My22,My29

 

NOTICE

TO: CARRIE RUTH KENNISTON.

PLEASE BE ADVISED that a

Complaint has been filed against

you in the Dawson County District

Court, in the matter of Jason A.

Kenniston v. Carrie R. Kenniston,

Case No. CI 21-131, the object of

which is to obtain a dissolution of

marriage on the ground that the

marriage is irretrievably broken and

to obtain an equitable division of

the property, among other things.

You are required to answer said

Complaint on or before July 6,

2021, or said Complaint against

you will be taken as true.

PLEASE GOVERN YOURSELF

ACCORDINGLY.

Jason A. Kenniston, Plaintiff

Jennifer N. Rowling #25180

Tye & Rowling, PC, LLO

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

(308) 237-3155

jnr@tyelaw.com

ZNEZ My22,My29,Je5

 

