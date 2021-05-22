Legal notices: May 22, 2021

you in the Dawson County District

Court, in the matter of Jason A.

Kenniston v. Carrie R. Kenniston,

Case No. CI 21-131, the object of

which is to obtain a dissolution of

marriage on the ground that the

marriage is irretrievably broken and

to obtain an equitable division of

the property, among other things.

You are required to answer said

Complaint on or before July 6,

2021, or said Complaint against