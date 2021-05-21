 Skip to main content
Legal notices: May 21, 2021
Legal notices: May 21, 2021

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Addason E. Richards,

Deceased.

Case No. PR 21-62

Notice is hereby given that on

May 18, 2021, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written State-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Earnest

G. Richards, whose address is

2417 Delta Bridge Drive, Pearland,

TX 77584, was informally ap-

pointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before July 21, 2021, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales, Clerk

Magistrate

Buffalo County Court

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

308-237-3155

www.tyelaw.com

 

ZNEZ My21,My28,Je4

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Anne M. Uhler,

Deceased.

Case No. PR 21-59

 

Notice is hereby given that on

May 12, 2021, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written State-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Lliliane

L. Koster, whose address is 56

Lakeside Drive, was informally ap-

pointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before July 21, 2021, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales - Clerk

Magistrate

Buffalo County Court

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

308-237-3155

www.tyelaw.com

 

ZNEZ My21,My28,Je4

 

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF

Bethany Steele

By Parent or Guardian

Ellen Steele, Case No. 21-255

 

You are notified that a hearing on

the petition for name change of a

minor child in the above entitled

case will be heard before the Hon-

orable Ryan Carson, Judge of the

District Court of Buffalo County,

Courtroom No. 2 on the n/a floor of

the Buffalo County Courthouse or

Justice Center, 1512 Central Ave.,

Kearney, Nebraska, on June 14,

2021 at 3:30 p.m. or as soon there-

after as the same may be heard.

Signed: Ellen Steele

ZNEZ My21,My28,Je4,Je11

NOTICE OF MEETING

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Mayor and Coun-

cil of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on

Tuesday, May 25, 2021 in the

Council Chambers at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, which meeting will be open

to the public. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at the

City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-

ing normal business hours. Except

for items of an emergency nature,

the agenda shall not be altered

later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The City Council shall

have the right to modify the agenda

to include items of an emergency

nature only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ My21,t1

NOTICE OF MEETING

COMMUNITY

REDEVELOPMENT

AUTHORITY OF THE

CITY OF KEARNEY

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Community Rede-

velopment Authority of the City of

Kearney, Nebraska, will be held at

8:30 a.m. on May 26, 2021 in the

Council Chambers at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, which meeting will be open

to the public. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during

normal business hours. Except for

items of an emergency nature, the

agenda shall not be altered later

than 24 hours before the scheduled

commencement of the meeting.

The Community Redevelopment

Authority shall have the right to

modify the agenda to include items

of an emergency nature only at

such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact Michael Morgan at City

Hall or call (308) 233-3214 no later

than 24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ My21,t1

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF DEBRA A.

ATKINSON, DECEASED

Case No. PR21-56

 

Notice is hereby given that a Pe-

tition for Formal Probate of Will of

said Deceased, Determination of

Heirs, and Appointment of Shawn

A. Atkinson as Personal Represent-

ative has been filed and is set for

hearing in the County Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, located at

1516 Central Avenue, Kearney, Ne-

braska, on June 10, 2021, at 9:00

a.m.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate of the Buffalo

County Court

1516 Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

Amy L. Bowman, #23226

Parker, Grossart & Bahensky,

L.L.P.

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

ZNEZ My7,My14,My21

 

NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

CASE NO. CI 21-214

COMPLAINT FOR PARTITION

OF REAL PROPERTY

DONNA K. ANDERSEN,

Plaintiff

vs.

DANIEL J. KELLEY

and

ANY AND ALL PERSONS

HAVING OR CLAIMING ANY

INTEREST IN AND TO LOT 6,

BLOCK 34, PERKINS AND

HARFORD'S ADDITION TO CITY

OF KEARNEY, BUFFALO

COUNTY, NEBRASKA,

REAL NAMES UNKNOWN,

Defendants.

 

To: Any and All Persons Having

or Claiming Any Interest In and To

Lot 6, Block 34, Perkins and

Harford's Addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that

plaintiff, Donna K. Andersen, did,

on the 13th day of April, 2021, file a

Complaint for Partition of Real

Property against you in the

above-entitled court, praying that

title as alleged herein be quieted

and confirmed against all persons

having or claiming any other inter-

est in the subject property, real

names unknown, and that each of

them be enjoined forever from as-

serting any claim of interest in the

subject property or any portion

thereof; for an order that the sub-

ject property be partitioned or, if

partition cannot be made, the sub-

ject property be sold and the pro-

ceeds thereof divided between the

parties according to their respec-

tive rights; and for such other relief

as the court deems just and equita-

ble.

You are required to plead to said

complaint on or before the 28th

day of June, 2021, or the allega-

tions of said complaint will be

taken as true and judgment ren-

dered accordingly.

Dated this 4th day of May, 2021.

DONNA K. ANDERSEN, Plaintiff

By Greg C. Harris,

NSBA ID #15073

Attorney at Law

3710 Central Ave, Ste 13

P.O. Box 1125

Kearney, NE 68848-1125

Phone 308-234-3595

Fax 308-234-3596

mail@attorneygregharris.com

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

ZNEZ My14,21,28

Heather Swanson-Murray

Attorney at Law

SWANSON MURRAY LAW, LLC

P.O. Box 2042

Kearney, NE 68848-2042

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

EMERALD, LLC

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

Emerald, LLC, a Nebraska limited

liability company (the "Company"),

has been organized under the laws

of the State of Nebraska with its

designated office at 6112 R Ave-

nue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847,

and its registered agent is Collene

Henninger. The Company was or-

ganized for the purpose of engag-

ing in the transaction of any lawful

business and the performance of

any lawful activities that a limited li-

ability company may engage in un-

der the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The Company was organ-

ized and commenced on the 12th

day of May, 2021.

ZNEZ My14,My21,My28

 

GANZ LAW OFFICES, P.C.,

L.L.O.

P.O. BOX 895

KEARNEY, NE 68848-0895

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

MSNZ, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that

MSNZ, LLC, a Nebraska limited li-

ability company, is organized under

the laws of the State of Nebraska,

with its registered office and desig-

nated office at 1620 East 67th

Street, Kearney, NE 68847. The ini-

tial agent for service of process is

Scott Theis, 1620 East 67th Street,

Kearney, NE 68847. The general

nature of business is to engage in

and to do any lawful act concerning

any and all lawful business, other

than banking or insurance, for

which a limited liability company

may be organized under the laws of

Nebraska, including but not limited

to the power of purchase, sell, own,

construct, develop, operate, lease,

manage, finance, refinance and

otherwise deal with real estate and

personal property of all kinds and

and interests therein, and for all

other purposes authorized by law,

to the same extent as natural per-

sons might or could do. The limited

liability company was formed on

May 5, 2021 and will continue for a

perpetual period of duration. its af-

fairs shall be conducted by its

Manager pursuant to the Certifica-

tion of Organization and Operating

Agreement duly adopted by the

Company.

Scott Theis,

Organizaer

Michelle Theis,

Organizer

ZNEZ My14,My21,My28

 

Notice of Organization of

Guiding Light Excursions LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that Guid-

ing Light Excursions LLC (the

"Company") was organized under

the State of Nebraska on May 12,

2021. The address of the Compa-

ny's designated office is 4702 Lin-

den Dr. Kearney, NE 68847. The

registered agent of the Company is

Bentley Hays LLP having an ad-

dress of 3915 N Ave., Suite C Kear-

ney, NE 68847.

ZNEZ My21,My28,Je4

 

 

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

HALCYON DAYS PROPERTIES,

L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Halcyon Days Proper-

ties, L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 10325 1st Avenue Place,

Kearney, NE 68847.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Benjamin

Hirschfeld, 10325 1st Avenue

Place, Kearney, NE 68847.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on May 18, 2021 and it shall

continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following Members:

Benjamin Hirschfeld

10325 1st Avennue Place

Kearney, NE 68847

Christie Hirschfeld

10325 1st Avenue Place

Kearney, NE 68847

Benjamin Hirschfeld, Member

ZNEZ M21,My28,Je4

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of JOAN E. CHARRON,

Deceased

Estate No. PR21-55

Notice is hereby given that on

May 4, 2021, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that Daniel

W. Charron was informally ap-

pointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before July 7, 2021 or be forever

barred.

Clerk of the County Court

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Robert D. Stowell, #14066

Stowell, Geweke & Piskorski, P.C.,

L.L.O.

1545 M. Street

P.O. Box 40

Ord, NE 68862

Telephone: (308) 728-3246

Facsimile: (308) 728-3587

ZNEZ My7,My14,M21

NOTICE OF MEETING

 

The monthly meeting of the

Board of Directors of the Dawson

Public Power District will be held

Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 10:00

A.M. at the District's Headquarters,

located at 75191 Road 433, Lex-

ington, Nebraska. The public may

participate in the meeting in-person

or via Zoom videoconference call

by dialing 1(312)626-6799 meeting

ID 989 9566 4444 passcode

133135. An agenda of the subjects

to arise at said meeting is kept

continually current and is available

for public inspection at the office of

the District.

Paige McConville

ZNEZ My21,t1

 

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF KAREN L.

WELSCH, DECEASED

Case No. PR21-53

 

Notice is hereby given that a peti-

tion for Formal Probate of Will of

said Deceased, Determination of

Heirs, and Appointment of Mary V.

Fitzke as Personal Representative

has been filed and is set for hearing

in the County Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, located at 1512

Central Avenue, Kearney, Ne-

braska, on June 10, 2021 at 9 a.m.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate of the Buffalo

County Court

1512 Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

Amy L. Bowman, #23226

Parker, Grossart

& Bahensky, L.L.P.

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114.

ZNEZ My7,My14,My21

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

SALE OF PROPERTY

 

Sealed bids will be received by

the City of Kearney, Nebraska, at

the office of the City Clerk, City

Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,

NE 68847 until 2:00 p.m. on June

8, 2021, and then publicly opened

and then read aloud in the Council

Chambers at City Hall, for the Cit-

y's sale of property legally de-

scribed as:

Ÿ Lot 1, Lake Villa Estates 3rd

Addition, to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska

Copies of the specifications may

be obtained from the office of the

City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East 22nd

Street, Kearney, NE 68847 or by

going to the City of Kearney

website at www.cityofkearney.org.

Bids must be made on the Pro-

posal Form found in the Specifica-

tion and submitted in a sealed en-

velope labeled "BID FOR SALE OF

LOT 1 - LAKE VILLA ESTATES

3RD" to the office of the City Clerk.

The City will accept only those

sealed bids, either hand delivered

to the City Clerk's Office or re-

ceived at the City Clerk's Office,

City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska, via U.S. Mail or

other commercial carrier. Items

transmitted by facsimile or elec-

tronically will not be accepted.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any or all bids and to

waive any irregularities or infor-

malities in any bid received, and to

accept any bid which is deemed

most favorable to the City of Kear-

ney, at the time and under condi-

tions stipulated on the Bid Form.

Bids received after the specified

time of closing will be returned un-

opened. Property is being sold with

a minimum reserve bid of $25,000.

If you have any questions re-

garding this invitation to bid, please

contact Lauren Brandt, City Clerk,

at (308) 233-3216.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

My14,21,28

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

SALE OF PROPERTY

 

Sealed bids will be received by

the City of Kearney, Nebraska, at

the office of the City Clerk, City

Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,

NE 68847 until 2:00 p.m. on June

8, 2021, and then publicly opened

and then read aloud in the Council

Chambers at City Hall, for the Cit-

y's sale of property legally de-

scribed as:

Ÿ Lot 2, Lake Villa Estates 3rd

Addition, to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska

Copies of the specifications may

be obtained from the office of the

City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East 22nd

Street, Kearney, NE 68847 or by

going to the City of Kearney

website at www.cityofkearney.org.

Bids must be made on the Pro-

posal Form found in the Specifica-

tion and submitted in a sealed en-

velope labeled "BID FOR SALE OF

LOT 2 - LAKE VILLA ESTATES

3RD" to the office of the City Clerk.

The City will accept only those

sealed bids, either hand delivered

to the City Clerk's Office or re-

ceived at the City Clerk's Office,

City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska, via U.S. Mail or

other commercial carrier. Items

transmitted by facsimile or elec-

tronically will not be accepted.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any or all bids and to

waive any irregularities or infor-

malities in any bid received, and to

accept any bid which is deemed

most favorable to the City of Kear-

ney, at the time and under condi-

tions stipulated on the Bid Form.

Bids received after the specified

time of closing will be returned un-

opened. Property is being sold with

a minimum reserve bid of $25,000.

If you have any questions re-

garding this invitation to bid, please

contact Lauren Brandt, City Clerk,

at (308) 233-3216.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ My14,21,28

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

SALE OF PROPERTY

 

Sealed bids will be received by

the City of Kearney, Nebraska, at

the office of the City Clerk, City

Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,

NE 68847 until 2:00 p.m. on June

8, 2021, and then publicly opened

and then read aloud in the Council

Chambers at City Hall, for the Cit-

y's sale of property legally de-

scribed as:

Ÿ Lot 3, Lake Villa Estates 3rd

Addition, to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska

Copies of the specifications may

be obtained from the office of the

City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East 22nd

Street, Kearney, NE 68847 or by

going to the City of Kearney

website at www.cityofkearney.org.

Bids must be made on the Pro-

posal Form found in the Specifica-

tion and submitted in a sealed en-

velope labeled "BID FOR SALE OF

LOT 3 - LAKE VILLA ESTATES

3RD" to the office of the City Clerk.

The City will accept only those

sealed bids, either hand delivered

to the City Clerk's Office or re-

ceived at the City Clerk's Office,

City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska, via U.S. Mail or

other commercial carrier. Items

transmitted by facsimile or elec-

tronically will not be accepted.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any or all bids and to

waive any irregularities or infor-

malities in any bid received, and to

accept any bid which is deemed

most favorable to the City of Kear-

ney, at the time and under condi-

tions stipulated on the Bid Form.

Bids received after the specified

time of closing will be returned un-

opened. Property is being sold with

a minimum reserve bid of $25,000.

If you have any questions re-

garding this invitation to bid, please

contact Lauren Brandt, City Clerk,

at (308) 233-3216.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ My14,21,28

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

SALE OF PROPERTY

 

Sealed bids will be received by

the City of Kearney, Nebraska, at

the office of the City Clerk, City

Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,

NE 68847 until 2:00 p.m. on June

8, 2021, and then publicly opened

and then read aloud in the Council

Chambers at City Hall, for the Cit-

y's sale of property legally de-

scribed as:

Ÿ Lot 4, Lake Villa Estates 3rd

Addition, to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska

Copies of the specifications may

be obtained from the office of the

City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East 22nd

Street, Kearney, NE 68847 or by

going to the City of Kearney

website at www.cityofkearney.org.

Bids must be made on the Pro-

posal Form found in the Specifica-

tion and submitted in a sealed en-

velope labeled "BID FOR SALE OF

LOT 4 - LAKE VILLA ESTATES

3RD" to the office of the City Clerk.

The City will accept only those

sealed bids, either hand delivered

to the City Clerk's Office or re-

ceived at the City Clerk's Office,

City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska, via U.S. Mail or

other commercial carrier. Items

transmitted by facsimile or elec-

tronically will not be accepted.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any or all bids and to

waive any irregularities or infor-

malities in any bid received, and to

accept any bid which is deemed

most favorable to the City of Kear-

ney, at the time and under condi-

tions stipulated on the Bid Form.

Bids received after the specified

time of closing will be returned un-

opened. Property is being sold with

a minimum reserve bid of $25,000.

If you have any questions re-

garding this invitation to bid, please

contact Lauren Brandt, City Clerk,

at (308) 233-3216.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ My14,21,28

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF MAE E. SMITH,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 21-61

Notice is hereby given that on

May 17, 2021, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of informal probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that Kevin

Coffin whose address is 2110 6th

Avenue, Kearney, NE 68845 was

informally appointed by the Regis-

trar as Personal Representative of

the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before July 21, 2021, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

1512 Central Ave

Kearney, NE 68847

Shane M. Cochran, #24665

SNYDER, HILLIARD & COCHRAN,

LLO.

Suite 37, Eagles Nest Plaza

4009 6th Avenue, P.O. Box 1414

Kearney, NE 68848-1414

ZNEZ My21,My28,Je4

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of MARY LEONA CRAW-

FORD, Deceased

Estate No. PR21-57

Notice is hereby given that on

May 7, 2021, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said decedent and that Troy A.

Crawford of 9415 Rio Madera Ave,

Kearney, NE 68845 and Cynthia

Peterson of 103 E. 5th St., Mc-

Cook, Nebraska 69001 were infor-

mally appointed by the Registrar as

Co-Personal Representatives of the

Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before July 14, 2021, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Address of County Court:

County Court of Buffalo County

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848-0520

Michael D. Carper (Bar I.D. #18292)

3915 Ave N, Ste. C

Kearney, NE 68847

Tel: 308-236-2090

Fax: 308-236-0740

Email: mike@mdcarperlaw.com

 

ZNEZ My14,My21,My28

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

OFF CAMPUS COUNSELING,

LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that Off

Campus Counseling, LLC, (hereina-

fter referred to as the "Company")

is organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska. The street mail-

ing address of the Company's ini-

tial designated office is 1419 Cen-

tral Avenue, PO Box 636, Kearney,

NE 68848-0636. The initial agent

for service of process of the Com-

pany is Jennifer N. Rowling, whose

street and mailing address is 1419

Central Avenue, PO Box 636, Kear-

ney, NE 68848-0636.

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

ZNEZ My21,My28,Je4

 

 

NOTICE

In the County Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska

Estate of Ruth Ann Kreutzer,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 19-134

Notice is hereby given that a final

account and report of administra-

tion and a Petition for complete

settlement, approve distribution

and determination of inheritance

tax have been filed and are set for

hearing in the County Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, located at

1512 Central Avenue, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68847. Said hearing is set

for the 9th day of June, 2021 at

2:30 p.m.

Jeffrey P. Ensz (Bar #23917)

Lieske, Lieske & Ensz, P.C., L.L.O.

P.O. Box 268

MINDEN, NEBRASKA 68959

Tel: 308-832-2103

Fax: 308-832-2104

Email: jensz@lisekelawfirm.com

Attorney for Petitioner

 

ZNEZ My21,My28,Je4

