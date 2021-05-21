Legal notices: May 21, 2021

NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Addason E. Richards,
Deceased.
Case No. PR 21-62
Notice is hereby given that on
May 18, 2021, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written State-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Earnest
G. Richards, whose address is
2417 Delta Bridge Drive, Pearland,
TX 77584, was informally ap-
pointed by the Registrar as Per-
sonal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before July 21, 2021, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales, Clerk
Magistrate
Buffalo County Court
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
308-237-3155
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Anne M. Uhler,
Deceased.
Case No. PR 21-59
Notice is hereby given that on
May 12, 2021, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written State-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Lliliane
L. Koster, whose address is 56
Lakeside Drive, was informally ap-
pointed by the Registrar as Per-
sonal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before July 21, 2021, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales - Clerk
Magistrate
Buffalo County Court
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
308-237-3155
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF
Bethany Steele
By Parent or Guardian
Ellen Steele, Case No. 21-255
You are notified that a hearing on
the petition for name change of a
minor child in the above entitled
case will be heard before the Hon-
orable Ryan Carson, Judge of the
District Court of Buffalo County,
Courtroom No. 2 on the n/a floor of
the Buffalo County Courthouse or
Justice Center, 1512 Central Ave.,
Kearney, Nebraska, on June 14,
2021 at 3:30 p.m. or as soon there-
after as the same may be heard.
Signed: Ellen Steele
NOTICE OF MEETING
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Mayor and Coun-
cil of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on
Tuesday, May 25, 2021 in the
Council Chambers at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, which meeting will be open
to the public. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at the
City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-
ing normal business hours. Except
for items of an emergency nature,
the agenda shall not be altered
later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The City Council shall
have the right to modify the agenda
to include items of an emergency
nature only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF MEETING
COMMUNITY
REDEVELOPMENT
AUTHORITY OF THE
CITY OF KEARNEY
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Community Rede-
velopment Authority of the City of
Kearney, Nebraska, will be held at
8:30 a.m. on May 26, 2021 in the
Council Chambers at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, which meeting will be open
to the public. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during
normal business hours. Except for
items of an emergency nature, the
agenda shall not be altered later
than 24 hours before the scheduled
commencement of the meeting.
The Community Redevelopment
Authority shall have the right to
modify the agenda to include items
of an emergency nature only at
such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact Michael Morgan at City
Hall or call (308) 233-3214 no later
than 24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF DEBRA A.
ATKINSON, DECEASED
Case No. PR21-56
Notice is hereby given that a Pe-
tition for Formal Probate of Will of
said Deceased, Determination of
Heirs, and Appointment of Shawn
A. Atkinson as Personal Represent-
ative has been filed and is set for
hearing in the County Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, located at
1516 Central Avenue, Kearney, Ne-
braska, on June 10, 2021, at 9:00
a.m.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate of the Buffalo
County Court
1516 Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
Amy L. Bowman, #23226
Parker, Grossart & Bahensky,
L.L.P.
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
CASE NO. CI 21-214
COMPLAINT FOR PARTITION
OF REAL PROPERTY
DONNA K. ANDERSEN,
Plaintiff
vs.
DANIEL J. KELLEY
and
ANY AND ALL PERSONS
HAVING OR CLAIMING ANY
INTEREST IN AND TO LOT 6,
BLOCK 34, PERKINS AND
HARFORD'S ADDITION TO CITY
OF KEARNEY, BUFFALO
COUNTY, NEBRASKA,
REAL NAMES UNKNOWN,
Defendants.
To: Any and All Persons Having
or Claiming Any Interest In and To
Lot 6, Block 34, Perkins and
Harford's Addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that
plaintiff, Donna K. Andersen, did,
on the 13th day of April, 2021, file a
Complaint for Partition of Real
Property against you in the
above-entitled court, praying that
title as alleged herein be quieted
and confirmed against all persons
having or claiming any other inter-
est in the subject property, real
names unknown, and that each of
them be enjoined forever from as-
serting any claim of interest in the
subject property or any portion
thereof; for an order that the sub-
ject property be partitioned or, if
partition cannot be made, the sub-
ject property be sold and the pro-
ceeds thereof divided between the
parties according to their respec-
tive rights; and for such other relief
as the court deems just and equita-
ble.
You are required to plead to said
complaint on or before the 28th
day of June, 2021, or the allega-
tions of said complaint will be
taken as true and judgment ren-
dered accordingly.
Dated this 4th day of May, 2021.
DONNA K. ANDERSEN, Plaintiff
By Greg C. Harris,
NSBA ID #15073
Attorney at Law
3710 Central Ave, Ste 13
P.O. Box 1125
Kearney, NE 68848-1125
Phone 308-234-3595
Fax 308-234-3596
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF
Heather Swanson-Murray
Attorney at Law
SWANSON MURRAY LAW, LLC
P.O. Box 2042
Kearney, NE 68848-2042
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
EMERALD, LLC
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
Emerald, LLC, a Nebraska limited
liability company (the "Company"),
has been organized under the laws
of the State of Nebraska with its
designated office at 6112 R Ave-
nue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847,
and its registered agent is Collene
Henninger. The Company was or-
ganized for the purpose of engag-
ing in the transaction of any lawful
business and the performance of
any lawful activities that a limited li-
ability company may engage in un-
der the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The Company was organ-
ized and commenced on the 12th
day of May, 2021.
GANZ LAW OFFICES, P.C.,
L.L.O.
P.O. BOX 895
KEARNEY, NE 68848-0895
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
MSNZ, LLC
Notice is hereby given that
MSNZ, LLC, a Nebraska limited li-
ability company, is organized under
the laws of the State of Nebraska,
with its registered office and desig-
nated office at 1620 East 67th
Street, Kearney, NE 68847. The ini-
tial agent for service of process is
Scott Theis, 1620 East 67th Street,
Kearney, NE 68847. The general
nature of business is to engage in
and to do any lawful act concerning
any and all lawful business, other
than banking or insurance, for
which a limited liability company
may be organized under the laws of
Nebraska, including but not limited
to the power of purchase, sell, own,
construct, develop, operate, lease,
manage, finance, refinance and
otherwise deal with real estate and
personal property of all kinds and
and interests therein, and for all
other purposes authorized by law,
to the same extent as natural per-
sons might or could do. The limited
liability company was formed on
May 5, 2021 and will continue for a
perpetual period of duration. its af-
fairs shall be conducted by its
Manager pursuant to the Certifica-
tion of Organization and Operating
Agreement duly adopted by the
Company.
Scott Theis,
Organizaer
Michelle Theis,
Organizer
Notice of Organization of
Guiding Light Excursions LLC
Notice is hereby given that Guid-
ing Light Excursions LLC (the
"Company") was organized under
the State of Nebraska on May 12,
2021. The address of the Compa-
ny's designated office is 4702 Lin-
den Dr. Kearney, NE 68847. The
registered agent of the Company is
Bentley Hays LLP having an ad-
dress of 3915 N Ave., Suite C Kear-
ney, NE 68847.
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
HALCYON DAYS PROPERTIES,
L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Halcyon Days Proper-
ties, L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 10325 1st Avenue Place,
Kearney, NE 68847.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Benjamin
Hirschfeld, 10325 1st Avenue
Place, Kearney, NE 68847.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on May 18, 2021 and it shall
continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following Members:
Benjamin Hirschfeld
10325 1st Avennue Place
Kearney, NE 68847
Christie Hirschfeld
10325 1st Avenue Place
Kearney, NE 68847
Benjamin Hirschfeld, Member
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of JOAN E. CHARRON,
Deceased
Estate No. PR21-55
Notice is hereby given that on
May 4, 2021, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Decedent and that Daniel
W. Charron was informally ap-
pointed by the Registrar as Per-
sonal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before July 7, 2021 or be forever
barred.
Clerk of the County Court
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Robert D. Stowell, #14066
Stowell, Geweke & Piskorski, P.C.,
L.L.O.
1545 M. Street
P.O. Box 40
Ord, NE 68862
Telephone: (308) 728-3246
Facsimile: (308) 728-3587
NOTICE OF MEETING
The monthly meeting of the
Board of Directors of the Dawson
Public Power District will be held
Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 10:00
A.M. at the District's Headquarters,
located at 75191 Road 433, Lex-
ington, Nebraska. The public may
participate in the meeting in-person
or via Zoom videoconference call
by dialing 1(312)626-6799 meeting
ID 989 9566 4444 passcode
133135. An agenda of the subjects
to arise at said meeting is kept
continually current and is available
for public inspection at the office of
the District.
Paige McConville
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF KAREN L.
WELSCH, DECEASED
Case No. PR21-53
Notice is hereby given that a peti-
tion for Formal Probate of Will of
said Deceased, Determination of
Heirs, and Appointment of Mary V.
Fitzke as Personal Representative
has been filed and is set for hearing
in the County Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, located at 1512
Central Avenue, Kearney, Ne-
braska, on June 10, 2021 at 9 a.m.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate of the Buffalo
County Court
1512 Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
Amy L. Bowman, #23226
Parker, Grossart
& Bahensky, L.L.P.
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114.
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
SALE OF PROPERTY
Sealed bids will be received by
the City of Kearney, Nebraska, at
the office of the City Clerk, City
Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,
NE 68847 until 2:00 p.m. on June
8, 2021, and then publicly opened
and then read aloud in the Council
Chambers at City Hall, for the Cit-
y's sale of property legally de-
scribed as:
Ÿ Lot 1, Lake Villa Estates 3rd
Addition, to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska
Copies of the specifications may
be obtained from the office of the
City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East 22nd
Street, Kearney, NE 68847 or by
going to the City of Kearney
Bids must be made on the Pro-
posal Form found in the Specifica-
tion and submitted in a sealed en-
velope labeled "BID FOR SALE OF
LOT 1 - LAKE VILLA ESTATES
3RD" to the office of the City Clerk.
The City will accept only those
sealed bids, either hand delivered
to the City Clerk's Office or re-
ceived at the City Clerk's Office,
City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska, via U.S. Mail or
other commercial carrier. Items
transmitted by facsimile or elec-
tronically will not be accepted.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any or all bids and to
waive any irregularities or infor-
malities in any bid received, and to
accept any bid which is deemed
most favorable to the City of Kear-
ney, at the time and under condi-
tions stipulated on the Bid Form.
Bids received after the specified
time of closing will be returned un-
opened. Property is being sold with
a minimum reserve bid of $25,000.
If you have any questions re-
garding this invitation to bid, please
contact Lauren Brandt, City Clerk,
at (308) 233-3216.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
SALE OF PROPERTY
Sealed bids will be received by
the City of Kearney, Nebraska, at
the office of the City Clerk, City
Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,
NE 68847 until 2:00 p.m. on June
8, 2021, and then publicly opened
and then read aloud in the Council
Chambers at City Hall, for the Cit-
y's sale of property legally de-
scribed as:
Ÿ Lot 2, Lake Villa Estates 3rd
Addition, to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska
Copies of the specifications may
be obtained from the office of the
City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East 22nd
Street, Kearney, NE 68847 or by
going to the City of Kearney
Bids must be made on the Pro-
posal Form found in the Specifica-
tion and submitted in a sealed en-
velope labeled "BID FOR SALE OF
LOT 2 - LAKE VILLA ESTATES
3RD" to the office of the City Clerk.
The City will accept only those
sealed bids, either hand delivered
to the City Clerk's Office or re-
ceived at the City Clerk's Office,
City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska, via U.S. Mail or
other commercial carrier. Items
transmitted by facsimile or elec-
tronically will not be accepted.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any or all bids and to
waive any irregularities or infor-
malities in any bid received, and to
accept any bid which is deemed
most favorable to the City of Kear-
ney, at the time and under condi-
tions stipulated on the Bid Form.
Bids received after the specified
time of closing will be returned un-
opened. Property is being sold with
a minimum reserve bid of $25,000.
If you have any questions re-
garding this invitation to bid, please
contact Lauren Brandt, City Clerk,
at (308) 233-3216.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
SALE OF PROPERTY
Sealed bids will be received by
the City of Kearney, Nebraska, at
the office of the City Clerk, City
Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,
NE 68847 until 2:00 p.m. on June
8, 2021, and then publicly opened
and then read aloud in the Council
Chambers at City Hall, for the Cit-
y's sale of property legally de-
scribed as:
Ÿ Lot 3, Lake Villa Estates 3rd
Addition, to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska
Copies of the specifications may
be obtained from the office of the
City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East 22nd
Street, Kearney, NE 68847 or by
going to the City of Kearney
Bids must be made on the Pro-
posal Form found in the Specifica-
tion and submitted in a sealed en-
velope labeled "BID FOR SALE OF
LOT 3 - LAKE VILLA ESTATES
3RD" to the office of the City Clerk.
The City will accept only those
sealed bids, either hand delivered
to the City Clerk's Office or re-
ceived at the City Clerk's Office,
City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska, via U.S. Mail or
other commercial carrier. Items
transmitted by facsimile or elec-
tronically will not be accepted.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any or all bids and to
waive any irregularities or infor-
malities in any bid received, and to
accept any bid which is deemed
most favorable to the City of Kear-
ney, at the time and under condi-
tions stipulated on the Bid Form.
Bids received after the specified
time of closing will be returned un-
opened. Property is being sold with
a minimum reserve bid of $25,000.
If you have any questions re-
garding this invitation to bid, please
contact Lauren Brandt, City Clerk,
at (308) 233-3216.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
SALE OF PROPERTY
Sealed bids will be received by
the City of Kearney, Nebraska, at
the office of the City Clerk, City
Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,
NE 68847 until 2:00 p.m. on June
8, 2021, and then publicly opened
and then read aloud in the Council
Chambers at City Hall, for the Cit-
y's sale of property legally de-
scribed as:
Ÿ Lot 4, Lake Villa Estates 3rd
Addition, to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska
Copies of the specifications may
be obtained from the office of the
City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East 22nd
Street, Kearney, NE 68847 or by
going to the City of Kearney
Bids must be made on the Pro-
posal Form found in the Specifica-
tion and submitted in a sealed en-
velope labeled "BID FOR SALE OF
LOT 4 - LAKE VILLA ESTATES
3RD" to the office of the City Clerk.
The City will accept only those
sealed bids, either hand delivered
to the City Clerk's Office or re-
ceived at the City Clerk's Office,
City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska, via U.S. Mail or
other commercial carrier. Items
transmitted by facsimile or elec-
tronically will not be accepted.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any or all bids and to
waive any irregularities or infor-
malities in any bid received, and to
accept any bid which is deemed
most favorable to the City of Kear-
ney, at the time and under condi-
tions stipulated on the Bid Form.
Bids received after the specified
time of closing will be returned un-
opened. Property is being sold with
a minimum reserve bid of $25,000.
If you have any questions re-
garding this invitation to bid, please
contact Lauren Brandt, City Clerk,
at (308) 233-3216.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF MAE E. SMITH,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 21-61
Notice is hereby given that on
May 17, 2021, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of informal probate of the Will
of said Decedent and that Kevin
Coffin whose address is 2110 6th
Avenue, Kearney, NE 68845 was
informally appointed by the Regis-
trar as Personal Representative of
the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before July 21, 2021, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
1512 Central Ave
Kearney, NE 68847
Shane M. Cochran, #24665
SNYDER, HILLIARD & COCHRAN,
LLO.
Suite 37, Eagles Nest Plaza
4009 6th Avenue, P.O. Box 1414
Kearney, NE 68848-1414
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of MARY LEONA CRAW-
FORD, Deceased
Estate No. PR21-57
Notice is hereby given that on
May 7, 2021, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said decedent and that Troy A.
Crawford of 9415 Rio Madera Ave,
Kearney, NE 68845 and Cynthia
Peterson of 103 E. 5th St., Mc-
Cook, Nebraska 69001 were infor-
mally appointed by the Registrar as
Co-Personal Representatives of the
Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before July 14, 2021, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Address of County Court:
County Court of Buffalo County
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848-0520
Michael D. Carper (Bar I.D. #18292)
3915 Ave N, Ste. C
Kearney, NE 68847
Tel: 308-236-2090
Fax: 308-236-0740
Email: mike@mdcarperlaw.com
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
OFF CAMPUS COUNSELING,
LLC
Notice is hereby given that Off
Campus Counseling, LLC, (hereina-
fter referred to as the "Company")
is organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska. The street mail-
ing address of the Company's ini-
tial designated office is 1419 Cen-
tral Avenue, PO Box 636, Kearney,
NE 68848-0636. The initial agent
for service of process of the Com-
pany is Jennifer N. Rowling, whose
street and mailing address is 1419
Central Avenue, PO Box 636, Kear-
ney, NE 68848-0636.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
NOTICE
In the County Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska
Estate of Ruth Ann Kreutzer,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 19-134
Notice is hereby given that a final
account and report of administra-
tion and a Petition for complete
settlement, approve distribution
and determination of inheritance
tax have been filed and are set for
hearing in the County Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, located at
1512 Central Avenue, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68847. Said hearing is set
for the 9th day of June, 2021 at
2:30 p.m.
Jeffrey P. Ensz (Bar #23917)
Lieske, Lieske & Ensz, P.C., L.L.O.
P.O. Box 268
MINDEN, NEBRASKA 68959
Tel: 308-832-2103
Fax: 308-832-2104
Email: jensz@lisekelawfirm.com
Attorney for Petitioner
