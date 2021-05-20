 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Legal notices: May 20, 2021
0 comments

Legal notices: May 20, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

 

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF BKMT, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that

BKMT, L.L.C. (hereinafter referred

to as "the Company") is organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The street and mailing ad-

dress of the Company's initial des-

ignated office is 1516 1st Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska. The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Luke E. Zinnell, whose

street and mailing address and

post office box number, if any, is

1516 1st Avenue, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68847, P.O. Box 1600,

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600.

Dated: April 1, 2021

Luke E. Zinnell,

Organizer

ZNEZ My20,My27,Je3

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

MEETING

OF THE PLATTE BASIN

COALITION

 

The Central Platte Natural Re-

sources District, North Platte Natu-

ral Resources District, South Platte

Natural Resources District, Tri-B-

asin Natural Resources District,

Twin Platte Natural Resources Dis-

trict (collectively, the Platte Basin

NRDs), and the Nebraska Depart-

ment of Natural Resources (Depar-

tment) hereby provide notice that a

public meeting of the Platte Basin

Coalition will be held on Tuesday

June 1st, at 1:00 p.m. Central Time,

via Zoom conference. Those inter-

ested in attending the meeting re-

motely via Zoom conference may

reach out to their NRD or the De-

partment for further information.

The Platte Basin Coalition pur-

pose is to create a cooperative

body to assist the Platte Basin

NRDs and the Department with re-

source management and efficient

implementation of the basin-wide

management plan and the individ-

ual integrated management plans

for the overappropriated area of the

Platte River Basin.

An agenda of the meeting is be-

ing kept continually current and is

available for public inspection dur-

ing normal business hours at the

offices of the Platte Basin NRDs

and the Department and at the fol-

lowing website: www.dnr.nebra-

ska.gov. Please refer to the

websites and phone numbers listed

below for further information.

CPNRD: http://www.cpnrd.org

or phone (308) 385-6282 215 Kauf-

man Avenue, Grand Island, NE

68803

NPNRD: http://www.npnrd.org

or phone (308) 632-2749 100547

Airport Road, Scottsbluff, NE

69363

SPNRD: http://www.spnrd.org

or phone (308) 254-2377 551 Park-

land Drive, Sidney, NE 69162

TBNRD: http://www.trib-

asinnrd.org or phone (308)

995-6688 1723 Burlington Street,

Holdrege, NE 68949

TPNRD: http://www.tpnrd.org

or phone (308) 535-8080 111 S

Dewey Street, North Platte, NE

69101

Department: http://www.dnr.nebraska.gov or

phone (402) 471-2363 301 Centen-

nial Mall South, 4th Floor, Lincoln,

NE 68508

Individuals with disabilities may

request auxiliary aids and services

necessary for participation by con-

tacting Ryan Kelly at the Nebraska

Department of Natural Resources,

301 Centennial Mall South, PO Box

94676, Lincoln, NE 68509-4676,

telephone (402) 471-1080 or e-mail

ryan.kelly@nebraska.gov.

ZNEZ My20,t1

 

NOTICE OF MEETINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

EQUALIZATION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the regular meetings of the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

and the Buffalo County Board of

Equalization will be held on Tues-

day, May 25, 2021 at the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

Board Room located at 1512 Cen-

tral Ave., Kearney, Nebraska.

Said meetings will be open to the

public. The Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners meeting will

begin at 9:00 A.M. and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization

meeting will begin at 9:30 A.M. A

list of the organizations seeking tax

exemptions, descriptions of the

property and official recommenda-

tions are available in the office of

the County Assessor and/or

County Treasurer.

Accommodations for the disa-

bled are available upon request.

Please contact the ADA Coordina-

tor at 308-236-1224 at least 48

hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

Agendas for said meetings are

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,

but may be modified up to 24 hours

prior to said meetings.

Janice I Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

ZNEZ My20,t1

 

LEGAL NOTICE

 

The regular meeting of the Re-

gion 3 Behavioral Health Services

Regional Governing Board has

been scheduled for Friday, May

28, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at the Region

3 Behavioral Health Services office,

Kearney, Nebraska. General meet-

ing open to the public. The agenda

shall be available for public inspec-

tion at the office of Region 3 Be-

havioral Health Services, located at

4009 6th Avenue, Suite 65, Kear-

ney, Nebraska during regular busi-

ness hours or on the website at

www.region3.net.

 

ZNEZ My20,t1

WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC

SUITE 200

7602 PACIFIC STREET

OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Me-

mento Mori, L.L.C. (the

“Company”) has been organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The Designated Office of

the Company is 4108 21st Avenue

Pl., Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The

Registered Agent of the Company

is Connor Streit, 4108 21st Avenue

Pl., Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The

Company was formed on May 4,

2021.

ZNEZ My13,My20,My27

 

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF

SARA JANE WHITT

CASE NO. CI 21-331

 

You are hereby notified that a

hearing on the Petition for Name

Change (Adult) in the above entitled

case will be heard before the Hon-

orable Ryan Carson, Judge of the

District Court of Buffalo County,

Courtroom No. 2 on the n/a Floor

of the Buffalo County Courthouse

or Justice Center, 1512 Central Av-

enue, Kearney, Nebraska on June

14, 2021 at 3:45 p.m. or as soon

thereafter as the same may be

heard.

Dated May 6, 2021

Signiture: Sara Whitt

ZNEZ My13,My20,My27,Je3

 

Notice of Organization

of

Violetbeck III, LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

Notice is hereby given that Vio-

letbeck III, LLC, a Nebraska Limited

Liability Company, has been organ-

ized under the laws of the State of

Nebraska, with its registered office

and designated office at 3715 Ave

L, Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, 68847. The registered

agent at said office is Bernadeen J.

Augustyn. The purposes for which

the Company is organized are to

engage in any and all lawful busi-

nesses for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the laws of the State of Nebraska,

including but not limited to the buy-

ing, owning, selling, leasing, devel-

oping, and operating of real estate

and personal property. Perpetual

existence of the Company com-

menced when the Certificate of Or-

ganization was filed with the Ne-

braska Secretary of State on April

24, 2021.

VIOLETCECK III, LLC

By: Thomas S. Kruml, #20097

Kruml Law Office, P.C., L.L.O.

1501 M. Street, P.O. Box 347

Ord, NE 68862-0347

(308) 728-5088 - Phone

(308) 728-5089 - Faz

ZNEZ My20,My27,Je3

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News