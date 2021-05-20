Legal notices: May 20, 2021

PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF BKMT, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that
BKMT, L.L.C. (hereinafter referred
to as "the Company") is organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The street and mailing ad-
dress of the Company's initial des-
ignated office is 1516 1st Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska. The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Luke E. Zinnell, whose
street and mailing address and
post office box number, if any, is
1516 1st Avenue, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68847, P.O. Box 1600,
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600.
Dated: April 1, 2021
Luke E. Zinnell,
Organizer
ZNEZ My20,My27,Je3
NOTICE OF PUBLIC
MEETING
OF THE PLATTE BASIN
COALITION
The Central Platte Natural Re-
sources District, North Platte Natu-
ral Resources District, South Platte
Natural Resources District, Tri-B-
asin Natural Resources District,
Twin Platte Natural Resources Dis-
trict (collectively, the Platte Basin
NRDs), and the Nebraska Depart-
ment of Natural Resources (Depar-
tment) hereby provide notice that a
public meeting of the Platte Basin
Coalition will be held on Tuesday
June 1st, at 1:00 p.m. Central Time,
via Zoom conference. Those inter-
ested in attending the meeting re-
motely via Zoom conference may
reach out to their NRD or the De-
partment for further information.
The Platte Basin Coalition pur-
pose is to create a cooperative
body to assist the Platte Basin
NRDs and the Department with re-
source management and efficient
implementation of the basin-wide
management plan and the individ-
ual integrated management plans
for the overappropriated area of the
Platte River Basin.
An agenda of the meeting is be-
ing kept continually current and is
available for public inspection dur-
ing normal business hours at the
offices of the Platte Basin NRDs
and the Department and at the fol-
lowing website: www.dnr.nebra-
ska.gov. Please refer to the
websites and phone numbers listed
below for further information.
CPNRD: http://www.cpnrd.org
or phone (308) 385-6282 215 Kauf-
man Avenue, Grand Island, NE
68803
NPNRD: http://www.npnrd.org
or phone (308) 632-2749 100547
Airport Road, Scottsbluff, NE
69363
SPNRD: http://www.spnrd.org
or phone (308) 254-2377 551 Park-
land Drive, Sidney, NE 69162
TBNRD: http://www.trib-
asinnrd.org or phone (308)
995-6688 1723 Burlington Street,
Holdrege, NE 68949
TPNRD: http://www.tpnrd.org
or phone (308) 535-8080 111 S
Dewey Street, North Platte, NE
69101
Department: http://www.dnr.nebraska.gov or
phone (402) 471-2363 301 Centen-
nial Mall South, 4th Floor, Lincoln,
NE 68508
Individuals with disabilities may
request auxiliary aids and services
necessary for participation by con-
tacting Ryan Kelly at the Nebraska
Department of Natural Resources,
301 Centennial Mall South, PO Box
94676, Lincoln, NE 68509-4676,
telephone (402) 471-1080 or e-mail
ZNEZ My20,t1
NOTICE OF MEETINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
COMMISSIONERS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
EQUALIZATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the regular meetings of the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
and the Buffalo County Board of
Equalization will be held on Tues-
day, May 25, 2021 at the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
Board Room located at 1512 Cen-
tral Ave., Kearney, Nebraska.
Said meetings will be open to the
public. The Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners meeting will
begin at 9:00 A.M. and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization
meeting will begin at 9:30 A.M. A
list of the organizations seeking tax
exemptions, descriptions of the
property and official recommenda-
tions are available in the office of
the County Assessor and/or
County Treasurer.
Accommodations for the disa-
bled are available upon request.
Please contact the ADA Coordina-
tor at 308-236-1224 at least 48
hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
Agendas for said meetings are
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,
but may be modified up to 24 hours
prior to said meetings.
Janice I Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
ZNEZ My20,t1
LEGAL NOTICE
The regular meeting of the Re-
gion 3 Behavioral Health Services
Regional Governing Board has
been scheduled for Friday, May
28, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at the Region
3 Behavioral Health Services office,
Kearney, Nebraska. General meet-
ing open to the public. The agenda
shall be available for public inspec-
tion at the office of Region 3 Be-
havioral Health Services, located at
4009 6th Avenue, Suite 65, Kear-
ney, Nebraska during regular busi-
ness hours or on the website at
ZNEZ My20,t1
WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
SUITE 200
7602 PACIFIC STREET
OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Me-
mento Mori, L.L.C. (the
“Company”) has been organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The Designated Office of
the Company is 4108 21st Avenue
Pl., Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The
Registered Agent of the Company
is Connor Streit, 4108 21st Avenue
Pl., Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The
Company was formed on May 4,
2021.
ZNEZ My13,My20,My27
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF
SARA JANE WHITT
CASE NO. CI 21-331
You are hereby notified that a
hearing on the Petition for Name
Change (Adult) in the above entitled
case will be heard before the Hon-
orable Ryan Carson, Judge of the
District Court of Buffalo County,
Courtroom No. 2 on the n/a Floor
of the Buffalo County Courthouse
or Justice Center, 1512 Central Av-
enue, Kearney, Nebraska on June
14, 2021 at 3:45 p.m. or as soon
thereafter as the same may be
heard.
Dated May 6, 2021
Signiture: Sara Whitt
ZNEZ My13,My20,My27,Je3
Notice of Organization
of
Violetbeck III, LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that Vio-
letbeck III, LLC, a Nebraska Limited
Liability Company, has been organ-
ized under the laws of the State of
Nebraska, with its registered office
and designated office at 3715 Ave
L, Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, 68847. The registered
agent at said office is Bernadeen J.
Augustyn. The purposes for which
the Company is organized are to
engage in any and all lawful busi-
nesses for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the laws of the State of Nebraska,
including but not limited to the buy-
ing, owning, selling, leasing, devel-
oping, and operating of real estate
and personal property. Perpetual
existence of the Company com-
menced when the Certificate of Or-
ganization was filed with the Ne-
braska Secretary of State on April
24, 2021.
VIOLETCECK III, LLC
By: Thomas S. Kruml, #20097
Kruml Law Office, P.C., L.L.O.
1501 M. Street, P.O. Box 347
Ord, NE 68862-0347
(308) 728-5088 - Phone
(308) 728-5089 - Faz
ZNEZ My20,My27,Je3