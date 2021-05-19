Legal notices: May 19, 2021

NYE, HERVERT, JORGENSEN,
WATSON & CONNEALY, P.C.,
L.L.O.
4715 First Avenue Place
P.O. Box 2286
Kearney, NE 68848 2286
NOTICE OF
ORGANIZATION OF
A2Z BOOKKEEPING, LLC
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
A2Z BOOKKEEPING, LLC a Ne-
braska limited liability company,
has been organized under the laws
of the State of Nebraska:
I
NAME OF COMPANY
The name of the limited liability
company is:
A2Z BOOKKEEPING, LLC.
II
INITIAL DESIGNATED OFFICE
The street and mailing address of
the Company=s initial designated
office in the State of Nebraska is:
3095 GIBBON RD
GIBBON, NE 68840
III
INITIAL AGENT & ADDRESS
The name and street and mailing
address of the Company=s initial
agent for service of process of the
company is:
LORRIE FOSTER
3095 GIBBON RD
GIBBON, NE 68840
CONRAD F. CONNEALY,
ORGANIZER
ZNEZ My12,My19,My26
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that
Bridges Solutions LLC (the
"Company") has been organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The Designated Office of
the Company is 811 West 17
Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
The Registered Agent of the
Company is Registered Agents Inc,
530 S. 13th St. STE 100, Lincoln,
NE 68508. The Company was
formed on April 29, 2021.
Ayleen Perez,
Organizer
ZNEZ My19,My26,Je2
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
SPRINGER CUSTOM SPACES,
L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Springer Custom
Spaces, L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 6604 Ave M Place, Kear-
ney, NE 68847.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Amy Springer,
6604 Ave M Place, Kearney, NE
68847.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on April 24, 2021, and it shall