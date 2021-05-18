Legal notices: May 18, 2021

mittee stated that Employees will

no longer be required to wear

masks in the public areas. If any

official chooses to make their office

policy more restrictive, that can be

done at the discretion of the offi-

cial.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Klein to enter into Ex-

ecutive Session at 10:45 A.M. to

receive advice from legal counsel

on personnel matter and for the

protection of the public's interest.