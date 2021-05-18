Legal notices: May 18, 2021

Legal Notice
To: KWASHIA OWENS
Notice is hereby given that on
the 3rd day of February, 2021,
Kearney Rental Pros filed a Com-
plaint against Kwashia Owens in
the County Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, Case No.: CI
21-229, alleging that you caused
damage to a leased premise, in vi-
olation of a lease agreement and
the Land Lord Tenant Act, and that
Kearney Rental Pros is entitled to
collect such damages from you.
You are further notified that you
are required to answer such Com-
plaint against you on or before the
15 day of June, 2021, which is 30
days following the date of last pub-
lication of this notice, or said Com-
plaint will be taken as true and
judgement will be rendered accord-
ingly.
Kearney Rental Pros., Plantiff
By: /s/ Coy T. Clark
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
322 West 39th Street
P.O. Box 1060
Kearney, NE 68848-1060
(308) 234-5579
(308) 234-9305 (fax)
ZNEZ My4,My11,My18
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
COMMISSIONERS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
EQUALIZATION
TUESDAY, MAY 11, 2021
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization met
on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 9:00
A.M. and 9:30 A.M. Chairman
McMullen called the meeting to or-
der and led those present in the
Pledge of Allegiance. The following
Board members responded to roll
call: Timothy Higgins, Ivan Klein,
Myron Kouba, Ronald Loeffelholz,
Daniel Lynch, Sherry Morrow and
William McMullen. A copy of the
acknowledgment and receipt of no-
tice and agenda by the Board of
Commissioners is attached to
these minutes. Public notice of this
meeting was published/posted in
the Kearney Hub, on the Buffalo
County web site, and the bulletin
boards located outside the County
Clerk's office and County Board
Room on May 6, 2021. Chairman
McMullen announced that in ac-
cordance with Section 84-1412 of
the Nebraska Revised Statutes, a
current copy of the Open Meetings
Act is available for review and
posted at the back of the Board
Room. County Clerk Janice Giffin
took all proceedings hereinafter
shown; while the convened meet-
ing was open to the public. County
Attorney Shawn Eatherton was
present.
REGULAR AGENDA
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Kouba to approve the April 27,
2021 Board meeting minutes.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Hig-
gins, Kouba, Klein, Loeffelholz,
Lynch, Morrow and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Lynch to ratify the following May
7, 2021 payroll claims processed
by the County Clerk. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Morrow, Lynch, Hig-
gins, Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS
FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Adver-
tisement; AP - Appropriation; B -
Bookmobile; C - Construction; CD
- Civil Defense; CM - Cottonmill; D
- Dues; E - Expense; EQ - Equip-
ment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I - Insur-
ance&/or Bonds; MC - Medical
Charges; R - Retirement; RE - Re-
imbursement; RT - Rent; S - Serv-
ice; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U - Util-
ities.
GENERAL FUND
NET PAYROLL 275,947.53;
AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I
1,037.63; RETIREMENT PLANS
AMERITAS R 46,660.35; BUF-
FALO CO TREASURER I
114,659.00; EMPOWER RETIRE-
MENT R 1,175.00; FIRST CON-
CORD E 4,896.74; FIRST NA-
TIONAL BANK T 93,904.45; KEAR-
NEY UNITED WAY E 104.67;
KATHLEEN A LAUGHLIN E
402.00; MADISON NATIONAL I
1,021.92; MADISON NATIONAL I
295.86; NATIONWIDE RETIRE-
MENT R 1,855.00; NE CHILD
SUPPORT E 1,200.00; NE DE-
PARTMENT OF REVENUE E
55.00; PRINCIPAL E 3,198.68;
STATE OF NE T 15,758.99; VI-
SION SERVICE PLAN E 851.08;
ROAD FUND
NET PAYROLL 55,016.52;
AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I
907.19; RETIREMENT PLANS
AMERITAS R 8,584.36; BUFFALO
CO TREASURER I 2,567.00; FIRST
CONCORD E 677.42; FIRST NA-
TIONAL BANK T 16,399.87; MADI-
SON NATIONAL I 161.10; MADI-
SON NATIONAL I 107.53; NA-
TIONWIDE RETIREMENT R
272.50; NE CHILD SUPPORT E
242.00; PRINCIPAL E 930.88;
STATE OF NE T 2,436.93; VISION
SERVICE PLAN E 205.22;
WEED DEPARTMENT NET PAYROLL 4,917.02; RETIRE-
MENT PLANS AMERITAS R
777.30; BUFFALO CO TREAS-
URER I 248.00; FIRST CONCORD
E 33.33; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T 1,586.39; MADISON NATIONAL I 3.44; PRINCIPAL E 60.96; STATE
OF NE T 251.69
Sheriff Neil Miller, Deputy Nicho-
las Alexander, Deputy Clint Kirsch-
ner, Deputy Dennis Small, Deputy
Jacob Valentine, Investigator Bran-
don Brueggemann, Investigator
Paul Koerner, Sergeant David
Gibbs, Sergeant Theodore Huber
and Sergeant Ephraim Valenzuela
were present for the Proclamation
of the National Police Week.
Chairman McMullen read the proc-
lamation and thanked those who
serve Buffalo County. Moved by
Klein and seconded by Higgins to
proclaim the week of May 9th
through May 15th, 2021 as
"National Police Week" in Buffalo
County with the following Resolu-
tion 2021-30. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Klein, Higgins, Kouba,
Loeffelholz, Lynch, Morrow and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
RESOLUTION 2021-30
Proclamation
Name the Week of May 9, 2021
through May 15, 2021 as
"National Police Week" in Buf-
falo County
WHEREAS,
National Police
Week was first proclaimed in 1963
by President Kennedy when he sig-
ned Proclamation 3537 creating
"National Police Week" to recog-
nize the service given by men and
women who, night and day, protect
us through enforcement of our
laws, and
WHEREAS, the members of the
law enforcement agencies of Buf-
falo County play an important role
is safeguarding the rights and free-
doms of Buffalo County; and
WHEREAS, it is important that
our citizens know and understand
the duties, responsibilities, haz-
ards, and sacrifices of their law en-
forcement agencies, and that mem-
bers of our law enforcement agen-
cies recognize their duty to serve
the people by safeguarding life and
property, by protecting them
against violence or disorder, and
protecting the innocent against de-
ception and the weak against op-
pression or intimidation; and;
WHEREAS, the men and women
of the Buffalo County Sheriff's Of-
fice unceasingly provide vital public
services;
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED that the Buffalo County
Board of Commissioners hereby
proclaim the week of May 9th
through May 15th as "National Po-
lice Week" to honor those law en-
forcement officers, who, through
their courageous deeds, have
made the ultimate sacrifices in
service to their community or have
been disabled in the performance
of duty, and let us recognize and
pay respect to the survivors of our
fallen heroes. All Buffalo County
citizens are encouraged to pay trib-
ute to the many law enforcement
officers, past and present, who by
their faithful and loyal devotion to
their responsibilities have rendered
a dedicated service to their com-
munities and, in so doing, have es-
tablished for themselves an envia-
ble and enduring reputation for pre-
serving the rights and security of all
citizens.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Lynch to accept the Clerk of the
District Court April 2021 Report.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Mor-
row, Lynch, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,
Loeffelholz and McMullen. Motion
declared carried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Higgins to accept the City of Ra-
venna 2020 Annual Tax Increment
Financing Report. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Klein, Higgins,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Lynch, Morrow
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
Nate Pearson, Network Manager
for the Buffalo County IT (Inform-
ation Technology) Department was
present for the following agenda
item. Chairman McMullen in-
structed County Clerk Giffin to
open and read aloud the submitted
bids for the Request for Proposal
(RFP) for the County Printer Pro-
gram. Bids were submitted from
the following companies: Capital
Business, Eakes Office Solutions
and All Copy Products. IT Network
Manager Pearson and the IT Com-
mittee will review the proposals
and come back with recommen-
dations at the end of this meeting.
After discussion and review of
the County Sheriff's report, it was
moved by Higgins and seconded
by Lynch to approve the Special
Designated Liquor License applica-
tion filed by The Village 1919 for an
event to be held on June 5, 2021.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Hig-
gins, Lynch, Klein, Kouba, Loef-
felholz, Morrow and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
After discussion and review of
the County Sheriff's report, it was
moved by Higgins and seconded
by Loeffelholz to approve the Spe-
cial Designated Liquor License ap-
plication filed by Ravenna Golf
Club for an event to be held on
June 19, 2021. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Higgins, Loeffelholz, Klein,
Kouba, Lynch, Morrow and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Weed Superintendent Bret
Stubbs was present to review the
report from the Nebraska Depart-
ment of Agriculture. Moved by
Loeffelholz and seconded by
Kouba to authorize Chairman
McMullen to sign the Noxious
Weed Program report from the Ne-
braska Department of Agriculture.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Kouba, Higgins, Klein,
Lynch, Morrow and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
ZONING
Zoning Administrator Dennise
Daniels and Deputy County Attor-
ney Andrew Hoffmeister were pres-
ent for the following agenda items.
Chairman McMullen opened the
public hearing at 9:16 A.M. for a
Vacation Application filed by Tren-
ton Snow, licensed land surveyor,
on behalf of Roger L. Swearingen
and Renee L. Swearingen, for Va-
cation of part of Lot 9, Linger's
Subdivision, located in part of Gov-
ernment Lot 4 in the Northeast
Quarter of the Southwest Quarter
of Section Thirty-six (36), Township
Nine (9), Range Fourteen (14) West
of the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska. Trenton
Snow and Deputy County Attorney
Hoffmeister reviewed the applica-
tion. No one else addressed the
Board and Chairman McMullen
closed the hearing at 9:22 A.M.
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Kouba to approve the Vacation
Application with the following Res-
olution 2021-31. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Higgins, Kouba,
Klein, Loeffelholz, Lynch, Morrow
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
RESOLUTION 2021-31
WHEREAS, Surveyor Trenton
Snow, on behalf of Roger L.
Swearingen and Renee L. Swear-
ingen, owners of:
A tract of land being part of Lot 9,
Linger's Subdivision, which is part
of Government Lot 4 located in part
of the Northeast Quarter of the
Southwest Quarter (NE1/4 SW1/4)
of Section Thirty-six (36), Township
Nine (9) North, Range Fourteen (14)
West of the Sixth Principal Merid-
ian, Buffalo County, Nebraska,
more particularly described as fol-
lows: Referring to the Southeast
corner of the Southwest Quarter of
said Section Thirty-six (36); thence
Northerly on the east line of said
Southwest Quarter a distance of
1967.0 feet; thence with a deflec-
tion angle to the left of 90°00' a
distance of 10.0 feet to a point on
the east boundary of Lot 9 of said
Linger's Subdivision; thence con-
tinuing westerly on the afore de-
scribed course a distance of 35.0
feet to the ACTUAL PLACE OF BE-
GINNING, said place of beginning
being on the west property line of a
Buffalo County road; thence North-
erly on the west line of said public
road and 45.0 feet westerly from
and parallel with the east line of the
Southwest Quarter of said section
a distance of 160.8 feet; thence left
90°00' a distance of 5.0 feet;
thence right 90°00' and parallel
with and 50.0 feet westerly from
the east line of said quarter a dis-
tance of 273.7 feet; thence left
94°14' a distance of 250.68 feet;
thence left 85°46' a distance of
392.0 feet; thence right 51°21' a
distance of 428.1 feet; thence left
112°11' a distance of 242.0 feet;
thence left 84°30' a distance of
31.0 feet; thence right 02°52' a dis-
tance of 423.0 feet; thence right
52°31' a distance of 103.5 feet to
the place of beginning, EXCEPT-
ING HOWEVER a tract of land
deeded to the State of Nebraska,
Department of Roads by Warranty
deed recorded on Inst. 2017-04668
in the Buffalo County Register of
Deeds and being more particularly
described as follows: A tract of
land located in part of Lot 9 Lin-
ger's Subdivision in the East half of
the Southwest quarter of Section
36, Township 9 North, Range 14
West of the Sixth Principal Merid-
ian, Buffalo County, Nebraska, de-
scribed as follows: Referring to the
Northeast corner of said quarter
section; thence westerly a distance
of 50.00 feet along the north line of
said quarter section to a point on
the westerly highway L10C right of
way line; thence southerly deflect-
ing 089 degrees, 57 minutes, 29
seconds left, a distance of 520.40
feet along said right of way line;
thence easterly deflecting 090 de-
grees, 02 minutes, 31 seconds left,
a distance of 5.00 feet along said
right of way line; thence southerly
deflecting 090 degrees, 02 min-
utes, 31 seconds right, a distance
of 126.57 feet along said right of
way line to the point of beginning;
thence southerly deflecting 000 de-
grees, 00 minutes, 00 seconds, a
distance of 33.46 feet along said
right of way line to a point on the
northerly interstate 80 right of way
line; thence westerly deflecting 090
degrees, 00 minutes, 37 seconds
right, a distance of 25.70 feet along
said right of way line; thence north-
easterly deflecting 127 degrees, 31
minutes, 17 seconds right, a dis-
tance of 42.18 feet to the point of
beginning.
being hereinafter referred to as
the "described property".
Have filed to vacate the de-
scribed property with the Buffalo
County Clerk and/or Zoning Admin-
istrator, and
WHEREAS, on April 15, 2021, the
Buffalo County Planning and Zon-
ing Commission conducted a pub-
lic hearing on such Application for
Vacation and on a 8-0 vote with
zero absent, voted to forward this
application to the County Commis-
sioners with a recommendation to
authorize vacation of the described
property, and
WHEREAS, on May 11, 2021, this
Board conducted a public hearing
considering this request and finds:
1. The described property is situ-
ated in the Commercial (C) Zoning
District of Buffalo County, Ne-
braska.
2. The proposed vacation, of the
entire administrative subdivision,
fulfills Buffalo County's Subdivision
Resolution requirements for vaca-
tion of administrative subdivisions
as specifically allowed under Sec-
tion 3.21 together with other provi-
sions applicable thereto.
3. No public utilities occupy the
land sought to be vacated, or if
they do occupy lands, they are un-
affected by this vacation because it
will soon be replatted.
4. The proposed vacation of the
described property should be ap-
proved.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS that the proposed vaca-
tion of this subdivision is approved.
RESOLVED FURTHER, that a
copy of this Resolution, when it is
filed with the Buffalo County Regis-
ter of Deeds against the above
named legal description, shall
cause the vacation of previously
subdivided land.
Chairman McMullen opened the
public hearing at 9:22 A.M. for an
Administrative Subdivision filed by
Trenton Snow, licensed land sur-
veyor, on behalf of Roger L. Swear-
ingen and Renee L. Swearingen, to
be known as "Swearingen Acres",
located in part of Lot 9, Linger's
Subdivision, also known as Gov-
ernment Lot 4 in the Northeast
Quarter of the Southwest Quarter
of Section Thirty-six (36), Township
Nine (9), Range Fourteen (14) West
of the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska. Trenton
Snow reviewed the application. No
one else addressed the Board and
Chairman McMullen closed the
hearing at 9:23 A.M. Moved by
Morrow and seconded by Kouba to
approve the Vacation Application
with the following Resolution
2021-32. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Kouba, Higgins,
Klein, Loeffelholz, Lynch and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
RESOLUTION 2021-32
WHEREAS, Roger L. Swearingen
and Renee L. Swearingen, herein-
after referred to as "applicants"
filed for an Administrative Subdivi-
sion to be known as "Swearingen
Acres", with the Buffalo County
Clerk and/or Zoning Administrator,
and
WHEREAS, the Zoning Adminis-
trator forwarded this application to
this Board, and
WHEREAS, on May 11, 2021, this
Board conducted a public hearing
now and finds:
1. The proposed "Swearingen
Acres" is in the Commercial (C)
Zoning District for Buffalo County,
Nebraska. As submitted, it fulfills
Buffalo County's Subdivision Reso-
lution requirements for administra-
tive subdivisions specifically al-
lowed under Section 3.02, together
with other provisions applicable
thereto.
2. There is no remnant parcel.
3. The proposed plat for this sub-
division fulfills Buffalo County's
Subdivision Resolution require-
ments for administrative subdivi-
sions specifically allowed under
Section 3.02 together with other
provisions applicable thereto.
4. Lowell Road is a state-mai-
ntained open public road and it
abuts the subdivision on its east
side. The width of Lowell Road
meets this county's minimum width
standards.
5. Coal Chute Road abuts the
subdivision along its south side.
Coal Chute Road is a road that was
deeded to the State of Nebraska.
Coal Chute Road abuts Interstate
80 where Coal Chute Road abuts
this subdivision. The width of this
portion of Coal Chute Road, which
will not increase in width after dedi-
cation, complies with the minimum
width standards required by the
Buffalo County Subdivision Resolu-
tion.
6. Title search paperwork has
been provided to the Buffalo
County Attorney's Office and that
office has cleared title as concerns
Buffalo County's interests based
upon the title search documents
delivered to that office by appli-
cant.
7. This proposed administrative
subdivision should be approved.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS in regular session with a
quorum present, that the plat of
"Swearingen Acres", an adminis-
trative subdivision being located in
part of now vacated Linger's Sub-
division, part of Lot 9 and situated
in Government Lot 4 located in part
of the Northeast Quarter of the
Southwest Quarter of Section Thir-
ty-six (36), Township Nine (9),
Range Fourteen (14) West of the
Sixth Principal Meridian, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, duly made out,
acknowledged and certified, is
hereby approved, accepted, rati-
fied, and authorized to be filed and
recorded in the Office of the Regis-
ter of Deeds, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska.
Deputy County Attorney Andrew
Hoffmeister reviewed the proposed
Code Amendment regarding the
Amendment of Zoning Regulations,
Section 3.3172, regarding the defi-
nition of "Structure" to include, but
not limited to: water services, elec-
trical connections, and sewer us-
age. No one else addressed the
Board. Moved by Klein and se-
conded by Lynch to approve the
Code Amendment with the follow-
ing Resolution 2021-33. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Klein, Lynch,
Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Mor-
row and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
RESOLUTION 2021-33
WHEREAS, on April 15, 2021, the
Buffalo County Planning and Zon-
ing Commission held a public hear-
ing concerning amendments to
Buffalo County's Zoning Regula-
tions of Section 3.3172, regarding
the definition of "Structure". That
Commission voted unanimously to
recommend that this Board adopt
the proposed amendment, and
WHEREAS, no protests have
been filed with the Buffalo County
Clerk against such proposed
amendments, and
WHEREAS, on May 11, 2021, this
Board conducted a public hearing
concerning a proposed amendment
to Buffalo County's Zoning Regula-
tions, no parties appeared to op-
pose such proposed amendment,
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS in regular session with a
quorum present, that the following
amendment is adopted with
amending language generally
shown by underlining as additions
and strikethrough as deletion, as
reflected below:
Amend Section 3.3172 to read,
"3.3172 STRUCTURE: Anything
constructed or erected, the use of
which requires permanent location
on the ground; or attachment to
something having a permanent lo-
cation on the ground; semi-perm-
anent attachment to the ground; or
is permanently or semi permanently
connected to any one of the follow-
ing services, regardless of whether
the service described is self-provi-
ded, created on the premises, or
publicly provided:
a. water service provided with a
plumbing connection of more per-
manency than that of a garden
hose,
b. electrical connection to a pub-
lic utility or alternative energy
source of more than 1,000 watts
that has permanency than that of
an unburied electrical drop or ex-
tension cord.
c. sewer or sewers, for waste de-
posited and/or created within any
structure that releases any sewage
effluvia outside of the structure.
but not including
This does not include fences or
public items such as utility poles,
street light fixtures and street
signs."
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Klein to recess the reg-
ular meeting of the Board of Com-
missioners at 9:31 A.M. and re-
convene as a Board of Equaliza-
tion. Upon roll call vote, the follow-
ing Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Klein, Higgins, Kouba,
Lynch, Morrow and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
Chairman McMullen called the
Board of Equalization to order in
open session. County Assessor
Ethel Skinner and County Treasurer
Jean Sidwell were present.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Loeffelholz to approve Tax List
Corrections numbered 4772
through 4782 submitted by County
Assessor Skinner. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Klein, Loeffelholz,
Higgins, Kouba, Lynch, Morrow
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Klein that Buffalo County Board
of Equalization Confesses Judg-
ment in Tax Equalization & Review
Commission Case #19-A033 in ap-
peal concerning Flying W, LLC, Ap-
pellant, and Buffalo County, Appel-
lee, for property identified as tax
parcel #60122000 and that the Buf-
falo County Attorney's Office be,
and hereby is, authorized to con-
fess judgment on behalf of this
Board, that for tax year 2019 this
property had an assessed valuation
of $829,240. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Loef-
felholz, Lynch, Morrow and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Klein that Buffalo
County Board of Equalization Con-
fesses Judgment in Tax Equaliza-
tion & Review Commission Case
#19-A034 in appeal concerning Fly-
ing W, LLC, Appellant, and Buffalo
County, Appellee, for property
identified as tax parcel #60123000
and that the Buffalo County Attor-
ney's Office be, and hereby is, au-
thorized to confess judgment on
behalf of this Board, that for tax
year 2019 this property had an as-
sessed valuation of $1,220,640.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Klein, Higgins, Kouba,
Lynch, Morrow and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Kouba to approve the Motor Ve-
hicle Tax Exemption as indicated
on the application by County
Treasurer Jean Sidwell for Crane
River Theater Company, Inc. for a
2021 Sharp Cargo Trailer. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Morrow,
Kouba, Higgins, Klein, Loeffelholz,
Lynch, and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Loeffelholz to adjourn the Board of
Equalization and return to the regu-
lar meeting of the Board of Com-
missioners at 9:38 A.M. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Klein, Loef-
felholz, Higgins, Kouba, Lynch,
Morrow and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
REGULAR AGENDA
Highway Superintendent John
Maul was present for the following
agenda items.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Loeffelholz to receive Highway Su-
perintendent John Maul's reports
on the petition to vacate portions of
roads located in the Armada Town-
ship and to set a public hearing
date of June 22, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.
with the following Resolution
2021-34. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Klein, Loeffelholz, Higgins,
Kouba, Lynch, Morrow and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
RESOLUTION 2021-34
WHEREAS, a Petition to vacate
various roads or other public ways
has been properly filed with the
Buffalo County Clerk for the fol-
lowing described roads, alleys, an-
d/or public ways:
Road #1: One- half mile of Bison
Road (if extended) a road, com-
mencing at the Southeast corner of
Section Twenty-One (21) and the
Southwest corner of Section Twen-
ty-Two ( 22); thence running north
for one-half mile, as the road is sit-
uated between and abutting the
East Half of the Southeast Quarter
(E ½ SE ¼) of Section Twenty-One
( 21) and the West Half of the
Southwest Quarter (W ½ SW ¼) of
Section Twenty-Two (22), all in
Township Eleven (11) North, Range
Eighteen (18) West of the 6th P. M.
Buffalo County, Nebraska.
Road #2: One-half mile of Buck-
board Road (if extended) a road,
commencing at the Southeast cor-
ner of the Northwest Quarter of
Section Twenty-Two (22) and the
Southwest corner of the Northeast
Quarter of Section Twenty-Two (
22); thence running north for
one-half mile, as the road is situ-
ated between and abutting the
West Half of the Northeast Quarter
(W ½ NE ¼) of Section Twenty-Two
( 22) and the East Half of the
Northwest Quarter (E ½ NW ¼) of
Section Twenty-Two (22), all in
Township Eleven (11) North, Range
Eighteen (18) West of the 6th P. M.
Buffalo County, Nebraska.
Road #3: A portion of Birch
Road, a road commencing at the
Southwest corner of the Southwest
Quarter of Section Twenty-Six (26)
and the Southeast corner of the
Southeast Quarter of Section
Twenty-Seven ( 27); thence running
north for 1980 feet as the road is
situated between and abutting that
portion of the West Half of the
Southwest Quarter (W ½ SW ¼) of
Section Twenty-Six ( 26) and that
portion of East Half of the South-
east Quarter ( E ½ SE ¼) of Sec-
tion Twenty-Seven (27), all in
Township Eleven (11) North, Range
Eighteen (18) West of the 6th P. M.
Buffalo County, Nebraska.
Road #4: One-half mile of 235th
Road, a road commencing at the
Southwest corner of the Southwest
Quarter of Section Twenty-One (21)
and the Northwest corner of the
Northwest Quarter of Section 28;
thence running East for one-half
mile as the road is situated be-
tween and abutting the South Half
of the Southwest Quarter (S ½
SW ¼) of Section Twenty-One (21)
and the North Half of the Northwest
Quarter ( N ½ NW ¼) of Section
Twenty-Eight (28) all in Township
Eleven (11) North, Range Eighteen
(18) West of the 6th P.M. Buffalo
County, Nebraska.
Road #5: A Road (not named)
one mile of an East to West Road,
or any portion there of as the same
is situated between and abutting
the South Half of the South Half
(S½ S ½) of Section Twenty-Nine
(29) and the North Half of the North
Half (N ½ N ½) of Section Thir-
ty-Two (32), Township Eleven (11)
North, Range Eighteen (18) West of
the 6th P.M. Buffalo County, Ne-
braska.
WHEREAS, the report of the
Highway Superintendent was re-
ceived at this Board's May 11,
2021, meeting, and
WHEREAS, the issue of closing
these roads, or portions thereof,
should be set down for public hear-
ing.
NOW THEREFORE BE IT RE-
SOLVED that Buffalo County Board
of County Commissioners sets
June 22, 2021, at 9:30 o'clock,
a.m. as the date and time of public
hearing regarding vacation or
abandonment of the above recited
roads, which hearing shall be con-
ducted in the Buffalo County
Boardroom, Buffalo County Court-
house, 16th & Central, Kearney,
Nebraska.
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT a
copy of this resolution shall be
published for three consecutive
weeks and notice shall be provided
to landowners that have property
abutting the roads to be vacated or
abandoned, by registered or certi-
fied mail no less than two weeks in
advance of the hearing.
After discussion and review by
Deputy County Attorney Andrew
Hoffmeister, it was moved by Loef-
felholz and seconded by Lynch to
authorize Chairman McMullen to
sign the contract regarding the
road improvement project on Grove
Road and 370th Road with Cris
Hehner and Lammers Land Level-
ing. Upon roll call vote, the follow-
ing Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Lynch, Higgins, Klein,
Kouba, Morrow and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
Sheriff Neil Miller was present for
the following agenda item. Moved
by Lynch and seconded by Morrow
to authorize Chairman McMullen to
sign the Interlocal Cooperation
Agreement with the City of Kearney
and Buffalo County for the com-
bined Kearney Police/Buffalo
County Sheriff's Office Emergency
Services and Crisis Negotiation
Unit. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Lynch, Morrow, Higgins,
Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
After discussion with Mitch
Humphrey and Deputy County At-
torney Hoffmeister, it was moved
by Loeffelholz and seconded by
Higgins to authorize Chairman
McMullen to sign the amended
contract with the project team of
Buffalo Surveying Corporation and
Jorgensen Surveying on the Sec-
tion Corner Project. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Loeffelholz, Higgins,
Klein, Kouba, Lynch, Morrow and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Nate Pearson, Network Manager
for the Buffalo County IT (Inform-
ation Technology) Department re-
turned to the meeting with recom-
mendations on the County Printer
Program Proposal that were sub-
mitted. Moved by Klein and se-
conded by Kouba to accept the bid
from Eakes Office Solutions for the
County Printer Program. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Klein, Kouba,
Higgins, Loeffelholz, Lynch, Mor-
row and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
After discussion, it was decided
that no action was necessary at
this time for the Fire District 4 levy
allocation request.
Chairman McMullen reviewed the
following correspondence. Ne-
braska Department of Environment
and Energy sent letter regarding
the National Pollutant Discharge
Elimination System (NPDES) Gen-
eral Permit of Operation Confining
Cattle for the Sweetwater Cattle
Co., LLC Concentrated Animal
Feeding Operation. The City of
Kearney sent the Planning Com-
mission Agenda for May 21, 2021
meeting. Beth Salmans sent email
regarding 49 County Land Grab in
Kansas and Nebraska by the Kan-
sas Nebraska Heritage Area Part-
nership. Linda Smedra sent infor-
mation from the Nebraska Cattle-
man Insider issue from May 6,
2021 in regards to 30x30. Chair-
man McMullen called on each
Board member present for commit-
tee reports and recommendations.
During committee reports and rec-
ommendations, Commissioner Hig-
gins on behalf of the COVID com-
mittee stated that Employees will
no longer be required to wear
masks in the public areas. If any
official chooses to make their office
policy more restrictive, that can be
done at the discretion of the offi-
cial.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Klein to enter into Ex-
ecutive Session at 10:45 A.M. to
receive advice from legal counsel
on personnel matter and for the
protection of the public's interest.
In addition to the Board members
responding to roll call, County At-
torney Shawn Eatherton was pres-
ent and Pam Bourne and Ashley
Connell with Woods Aitken LLP
joined the meeting via Zoom. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,
Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Lynch, Mor-
row and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
Moved by Kouba and seconded
by Higgins to move out of Execu-
tive Session at 11:57 A.M. and re-
sume the open meeting. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Kouba, Higgins,
Klein, Loeffelholz, Lynch, Morrow
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
Chairman McMullen called for
Citizen's forum and no one ad-
dressed the Board.
Chairman McMullen asked if
there was anything else to come
before the Board at 11:58 A.M. be-
fore he declared the meeting ad-
journed until the regular meeting at
9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, May 25,