Legal notices: May 17, 2021

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that
Breeze Transports LLC, a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company,
has been organized under the laws
of the state of Nebraska, with its in-
itial designated office at 904 E.
13th Street, Kearney, NE 68847.
The initial agent for service of proc-
ess of the Company is John Cor-
nett, 904 E. 13th Street, Kearney,
NE 68847.
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF AMENDMENT TO
CERTIFICATE OF
ORGANIZATION
Pursuant to the provisions of the
Nebraska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act, DJD Associates,
L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited Liability
Company, hereby gives its notice
of the following Amendment to
Certificate of Organization as of
April 29, 2021:
1.The street and mailing address
of the Registered Agent shall be:
4202 Ave F Kearney, NE 68847
2. The period of duration of the
Company shall be perpetual.
Donald B. Daily
4202 Ave F
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE
Margaret Cassidy v. TRI CITY
Events Center, LLC.
Case ID: No. CI 21-212
TO: TRI CITY Events Center, LLC
Notice is hereby given that Mar-
garet Cassidy, Plaintiff has filed a
Complaint against you in the Dis-
trict Court of Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, Case No. CI 21-212 seek-
ing damages, general damages,
costs of this action, pre-judgment
and post-judgment interest, and
such other relief as the Court
deems just. To defend this lawsuit,
and appropriate response must be
filed with the office of the clerk of
the court on or before July 1st,
2021. If you fail to respond, the
Court may enter judgment for relief
demanded in the Compliant.
Margaret Cassidy, Plaintiff
BY: /s/ Sieg H. Brauer
Siegfried H. Brauer, #18532
BRAUER LAW OFFICE
PO Box 249
5308 Parklane Drive, Suite 2
Kearney, NE 68848
Phone: 308-234-6696
Fax: 308-234-6999
Email: sbrauer@frontiernet.net
NOTICE OF AMENDMENT OF
THE CERTIFICATE OF
ORGANIZATION
OF MDT FARMS, LLC
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that,
MDT FARMS, LLC, a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has
amended the Certificate of Organi-
zation to change its name from
MDT FARMS, LLC to M J MAN-
AGEMENT, LLC. The street and
mailing address of the designated
office and the registered agent for
the Company were both changed
to 211 W. 16th Street, PO Box 744,
Kearney, NE 68848.
Carla J. Alexander, Attorney
Downing, Alexander & Wood
P.O. Box 744
Kearney, NE 68848-0744
Minutes
Village of Miller Board of
Trustees
April 8th 2021
Chairman Ray Shields called the
regular monthly to order at 7:00pm
in the Miller Community Hall with
trustees Joe Lourenco, Jon Holmes
and Terry Hansen, Rick Bowie
present. The chairman acknowl-
edged the open meeting laws,
which are posted in the community
hall. The minutes of the March
meeting were read. Hansen made
the motion to approve the minutes,
seconded by Lourenco roll call vote
was 5 to 0, motion passed. Motion
by Hansen to pay the claims total-
ing $4028.72 seconded by Lou-
renco, Roll call Motion passed 5 to
0. Claims Buffalo County $154.13,
law enforcement, Kearney hub
$11.99, legal, Terry Hansen, Ray
Shields, Jon Holmes, and Joe Lou-
renco $45 each board pay, Glen
Nichols $401.72, wages, Amy Gra-
ham $617.63, wages, Marybelle
Burge $184.70, wages, Dawson
Power $1097.23, electricity, Prairie
Hills $39.95, DHHS $15, test, Amy
Graham $15.99 tetherball, IRS
$920.53 taxes, Nationwide $100,
clerk bond, NE Dept. Revenue
$289.85, sales tax. Open Forum,
Motion to adjourn by Bowie, se-
conded by Hansen. Roll call 5 to 0.
Meeting adjourned at 7:20.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
THE TICKLE TOOTH BREWING
COMPANY, L.L.C.
A NEBRASKA LIMITED LIABIL-
ITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that The
Tickle Tooth Brewing Company,
L.L.C., a Nebraska limited liability
company, has been organized un-
der the laws of the state of Ne-
braska, with its designated office at
415 West 30th Street, Kearney, NE
68847. The initial agent for service
of process is Marvin D. Fisher,
whose address is 415 West 30th
Street, Kearney, NE 68847.
By: /s/ Steven P. Vinton
Steven P. Vinton, #17817
BACON, VINTON & VEN-
TEICHER, L.L.C.
Attorneys at Law
P.O. Box 208
Gothenburg, NE
69138
(308) 537-7161
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that
WeeWear LLC, a Nebraska Lim-
ited Liability Company, has been
organized under the laws of the
state of Nebraska, with its initial
designated office at 48560 375Th
Rd Ravenna, NE 68869.The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Jeffery Fitch 2535 N
Carleton Ave, Suite C Grand Island,
NE 68803.
