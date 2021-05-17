 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Legal notices: May 17, 2021
0 comments

Legal notices: May 17, 2021

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that

Breeze Transports LLC, a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company,

has been organized under the laws

of the state of Nebraska, with its in-

itial designated office at 904 E.

13th Street, Kearney, NE 68847.

The initial agent for service of proc-

ess of the Company is John Cor-

nett, 904 E. 13th Street, Kearney,

NE 68847.

ZNEZ My10,My17,My24

 

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF AMENDMENT TO

CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION

 

Pursuant to the provisions of the

Nebraska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act, DJD Associates,

L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited Liability

Company, hereby gives its notice

of the following Amendment to

Certificate of Organization as of

April 29, 2021:

1.The street and mailing address

of the Registered Agent shall be:

4202 Ave F Kearney, NE 68847

2. The period of duration of the

Company shall be perpetual.

Donald B. Daily

4202 Ave F

Kearney, NE 68847

ZNEZ My3,My10,My17

 

NOTICE

Margaret Cassidy v. TRI CITY

Events Center, LLC.

Case ID: No. CI 21-212

TO: TRI CITY Events Center, LLC

Notice is hereby given that Mar-

garet Cassidy, Plaintiff has filed a

Complaint against you in the Dis-

trict Court of Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, Case No. CI 21-212 seek-

ing damages, general damages,

costs of this action, pre-judgment

and post-judgment interest, and

such other relief as the Court

deems just. To defend this lawsuit,

and appropriate response must be

filed with the office of the clerk of

the court on or before July 1st,

2021. If you fail to respond, the

Court may enter judgment for relief

demanded in the Compliant.

Margaret Cassidy, Plaintiff

BY: /s/ Sieg H. Brauer

Siegfried H. Brauer, #18532

BRAUER LAW OFFICE

PO Box 249

5308 Parklane Drive, Suite 2

Kearney, NE 68848

Phone: 308-234-6696

Fax: 308-234-6999

Email: sbrauer@frontiernet.net

 

ZNEZ My17,My24,Je1

 

NOTICE OF AMENDMENT OF

THE CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION

OF MDT FARMS, LLC

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that,

MDT FARMS, LLC, a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

amended the Certificate of Organi-

zation to change its name from

MDT FARMS, LLC to M J MAN-

AGEMENT, LLC. The street and

mailing address of the designated

office and the registered agent for

the Company were both changed

to 211 W. 16th Street, PO Box 744,

Kearney, NE 68848.

Carla J. Alexander, Attorney

Downing, Alexander & Wood

P.O. Box 744

Kearney, NE 68848-0744

ZNEZ My3,My10,My17

Minutes

Village of Miller Board of

Trustees

April 8th 2021

 

Chairman Ray Shields called the

regular monthly to order at 7:00pm

in the Miller Community Hall with

trustees Joe Lourenco, Jon Holmes

and Terry Hansen, Rick Bowie

present. The chairman acknowl-

edged the open meeting laws,

which are posted in the community

hall. The minutes of the March

meeting were read. Hansen made

the motion to approve the minutes,

seconded by Lourenco roll call vote

was 5 to 0, motion passed. Motion

by Hansen to pay the claims total-

ing $4028.72 seconded by Lou-

renco, Roll call Motion passed 5 to

0. Claims Buffalo County $154.13,

law enforcement, Kearney hub

$11.99, legal, Terry Hansen, Ray

Shields, Jon Holmes, and Joe Lou-

renco $45 each board pay, Glen

Nichols $401.72, wages, Amy Gra-

ham $617.63, wages, Marybelle

Burge $184.70, wages, Dawson

Power $1097.23, electricity, Prairie

Hills $39.95, DHHS $15, test, Amy

Graham $15.99 tetherball, IRS

$920.53 taxes, Nationwide $100,

clerk bond, NE Dept. Revenue

$289.85, sales tax. Open Forum,

Motion to adjourn by Bowie, se-

conded by Hansen. Roll call 5 to 0.

Meeting adjourned at 7:20.

ZNEZ My17,t1

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

THE TICKLE TOOTH BREWING

COMPANY, L.L.C.

A NEBRASKA LIMITED LIABIL-

ITY COMPANY

 

Notice is hereby given that The

Tickle Tooth Brewing Company,

L.L.C., a Nebraska limited liability

company, has been organized un-

der the laws of the state of Ne-

braska, with its designated office at

415 West 30th Street, Kearney, NE

68847. The initial agent for service

of process is Marvin D. Fisher,

whose address is 415 West 30th

Street, Kearney, NE 68847.

By: /s/ Steven P. Vinton

Steven P. Vinton, #17817

BACON, VINTON & VEN-

TEICHER, L.L.C.

Attorneys at Law

P.O. Box 208

Gothenburg, NE

69138

(308) 537-7161

ZNEZ My3,My10,My17

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that

WeeWear LLC, a Nebraska Lim-

ited Liability Company, has been

organized under the laws of the

state of Nebraska, with its initial

designated office at 48560 375Th

Rd Ravenna, NE 68869.The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Jeffery Fitch 2535 N

Carleton Ave, Suite C Grand Island,

NE 68803.

ZNEZ My3,My10,My17

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News