Legal notices: May 13, 2021

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
DAHLGREN INVESTMENTS,
L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Dahlgren Investments,
L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 2416 West 46th Street
Place, Kearney, NE 68845.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Gregg Dahlgren,
2416 West 46th Street Place, Kear-
ney, NE 68845.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on April 26, 2021 and it shall
continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following Member:
Gregg Dahlgren
2416 West 46th Street Place
Kearney, NE 68845
Gregg Dahlgren, Member
NOTICE
An informal gathering of the
Board of Directors of The Central
Nebraska Public Power and Irriga-
tion District will be held at 10:00
a.m. on May 20, 2021 at the offices
of Dawson Public Power District lo-
cated at 75191 Rd. 433, Lexington,
NE. No formal agenda will be set
and no action will be taken during
this time. You may contact the As-
sistant Secretary to the Board at
308-995-8601 for more informa-
tion.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Me-
mento Mori, L.L.C. (the
“Company”) has been organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The Designated Office of
the Company is 4108 21st Avenue
Pl., Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The
Registered Agent of the Company
is Connor Streit, 4108 21st Avenue
Pl., Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The
Company was formed on May 4,
2021.
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF
SARA JANE WHITT
CASE NO. CI 21-331
You are hereby notified that a
hearing on the Petition for Name
Change (Adult) in the above entitled
case will be heard before the Hon-
orable Ryan Carson, Judge of the
District Court of Buffalo County,
Courtroom No. 2 on the n/a Floor
of the Buffalo County Courthouse
or Justice Center, 1512 Central Av-
enue, Kearney, Nebraska on June
14, 2021 at 3:45 p.m. or as soon
thereafter as the same may be
heard.
Dated May 6, 2021
Signiture: Sara Whitt
