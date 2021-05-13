 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Legal notices: May 13, 2021
0 comments

Legal notices: May 13, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

 

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

DAHLGREN INVESTMENTS,

L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Dahlgren Investments,

L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 2416 West 46th Street

Place, Kearney, NE 68845.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Gregg Dahlgren,

2416 West 46th Street Place, Kear-

ney, NE 68845.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on April 26, 2021 and it shall

continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following Member:

Gregg Dahlgren

2416 West 46th Street Place

Kearney, NE 68845

Gregg Dahlgren, Member

ZNEZ A29,My6,My13

 

 

NOTICE

 

An informal gathering of the

Board of Directors of The Central

Nebraska Public Power and Irriga-

tion District will be held at 10:00

a.m. on May 20, 2021 at the offices

of Dawson Public Power District lo-

cated at 75191 Rd. 433, Lexington,

NE. No formal agenda will be set

and no action will be taken during

this time. You may contact the As-

sistant Secretary to the Board at

308-995-8601 for more informa-

tion.

WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC

SUITE 200

7602 PACIFIC STREET

OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Me-

mento Mori, L.L.C. (the

“Company”) has been organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The Designated Office of

the Company is 4108 21st Avenue

Pl., Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The

Registered Agent of the Company

is Connor Streit, 4108 21st Avenue

Pl., Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The

Company was formed on May 4,

2021.

ZNEZ My13,My20,My27

 

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF

SARA JANE WHITT

CASE NO. CI 21-331

 

You are hereby notified that a

hearing on the Petition for Name

Change (Adult) in the above entitled

case will be heard before the Hon-

orable Ryan Carson, Judge of the

District Court of Buffalo County,

Courtroom No. 2 on the n/a Floor

of the Buffalo County Courthouse

or Justice Center, 1512 Central Av-

enue, Kearney, Nebraska on June

14, 2021 at 3:45 p.m. or as soon

thereafter as the same may be

heard.

Dated May 6, 2021

Signiture: Sara Whitt

ZNEZ My13,My20,My27,Je3

 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News