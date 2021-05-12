Legal notices: May 12, 2021

NYE, HERVERT, JORGENSEN,
WATSON & CONNEALY, P.C.,
L.L.O.
4715 First Avenue Place
P.O. Box 2286
Kearney, NE 68848 2286
NOTICE OF
ORGANIZATION OF
A2Z BOOKKEEPING, LLC
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
A2Z BOOKKEEPING, LLC a Ne-
braska limited liability company,
has been organized under the laws
of the State of Nebraska:
I
NAME OF COMPANY
The name of the limited liability
company is:
A2Z BOOKKEEPING, LLC.
II
INITIAL DESIGNATED OFFICE
The street and mailing address of
the Company=s initial designated
office in the State of Nebraska is:
3095 GIBBON RD
GIBBON, NE 68840
III
INITIAL AGENT & ADDRESS
The name and street and mailing
address of the Company=s initial
agent for service of process of the
company is:
LORRIE FOSTER
3095 GIBBON RD
GIBBON, NE 68840
CONRAD F. CONNEALY,
ORGANIZER
ZNEZ My12,My19,My26
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
American Lion Transport,
L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that Amer-
ican Lion Transport, L.L.C., a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company,
has been organized under the laws
of the State of Nebraska, with its
initial designated office at 302
Lawn Ave., Gibbon, NE 68840. The
initial agent for service of process
of the Company is Humberto Leon,
302 Lawn Ave., Gibbon, NE 68840.
American Lion Transport, L.L.C.
ZNEZ A28,My5,My12
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY PLANNING
& ZONING COMMISSION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a public hearing will be held by the
Buffalo County Planning & Zoning
Commission on Thursday, May 20,
2021, at 7:00 o'clock p.m., at the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners' Board Room, located at
1512 Central Ave., Kearney, Ne-
braska, has been cancelled due
to scheduling issues, as deter-
mined by the Chairperson.
The purpose of the hearing was
to hear public comments for Code
Amendments of Buffalo County
Zoning Regulations, including revi-
sions of and/or additions to the fol-
lowing Sections: Section 3.3161
and Section 8.3, along with Section
5.12 (6) and Section 5.14 (18) Agri-
culture (AG) District, Section 5.23
(5) and Section 5.24 (13) Rural
Conservation (RC) District, Section
5.32 (9) and Section 5.34 (18) Agri-
cultural - Residential (AGR) District,
Section 5.52 (16) and Section 5.54
(8) Commercial (C) District, and
Section 5.62 (34) and Section 5.64
(5) Industrial (I) District, regarding
signage as it relates to Definitions,
Prerequisites, Permitted Principal
Uses and Permitted Special Uses.
Scott Brady, Chairperson
Buffalo County Planning &
Zoing Commission
ZNEZ My12,t1
CERTIFICATE OF
ORGANIZATION
OF
FLAIG ESTIMATING, LLC
The undersigned, desiring to form
a limited liability company for the
purposes hereinafter set forth, un-
der and in conformity with the laws
of the State of Nebraska do hereby
make this written certificate in du-
plicate and hereby verify:
1. Name. The name of the com-
pany is Flaig Estimating, LLC
2. Initial Designated Office. The
Initial Designated Office of the
company is:
4719 29th Avenue
Kearney, Nebraska 68845
3. Purpose. This company is or-
ganized to engage in and to do any
lawful act concerning any and all
lawful business, other than banking
or insurance, for which a limited lia-
bility company may be organized
under the laws of Nebraska.
4. Registered Agent. The name
and address of the company's reg-
istered agent in Nebraska is:
Cody Flaig
4719 29th Avenue
Kearney, Nebraska 68845
5. Members. The members of
the company, who are named in
the Operating Agreement, have the
right to admit additional members
from time to time, upon unanimous
approval and upon additional terms
and conditions of admission as
may be determined by the mem-
bers at the time of admission. Ex-
cept as provided in the Operating
Agreement, the interests of the
members in the company may not
be transferred or assigned.
6. Right to Continue Business.
In the event of the death, retire-
ment, resignation, expulsion, bank-
ruptcy or dissolution of a member
or the occurrence of any other
event which terminates the contin-
ued membership of a member in
the limited liability company, then
by unanimous consent, the remain-
ing members of the company have
the right to continue the business
of the company, at their election
and option.
7. Internal Affairs. The regulation
of the internal affairs of the com-
pany are set forth in the Operating
Agreement of the company, which
shall govern the operation of the
business and the rights and obliga-
tions of its members.
EXECUTED by the undersigned
Organizer on April 19, 2021.
Thomas E. Whitmore, Organizer
ZNEZ A28,My5,My12
Application for Registration of
Trade Name
Trade Name: Grand Island Eye In-
stitute
Name of Applicant: Kearney Eye In-
stitute, P.C.
Address: 411 W 39th Street, Kear-
ney, NE 68845
Applicant is: Corporation
If other than an Individual, state un-
der whose laws entity was formed:
Nebraska
Date of first use of name in Ne-
braska: upon filing
General nature of business: oph-
thalmology
ZNEZ M12,t1
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that the
undersigned has formed a limited
liability company under the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act.
1. The name of the limited liability
company is:
HERMAT FARM, LLC
2. The address of the designated
office of the company is 4111 4th
Ave., #22, Kearney, NE 68845.
3. The address of the registered
office of the corporation is P.O.
Box 315, 906 West 2nd Street,
Suite 206, Hastings, NE 68901. The
registered agent is Douglas Pauley.
4. The general nature of the busi-
ness to be transacted shall be to
transact any and all lawful business
for which limited liability companies
may be organized under Nebraska
Revised Statutes Sections 21-101
et seq. and any enlargement of
such powers conferred by subse-
quent legislative acts.
5. The company shall commence
on April 16, 2021, and have perpet-
ual duration.
6. The affairs of the company are
to be conducted by its manager.
Joni Pierce,
Organizer
Conway, Pauley & Johnson, P.C.
P.O. Box 315
Hastings, NE 68902-0315
ZNEZ A28,My5,My12
TO:
Neva Richter, 31080 145th Rd,
Kearney, NE 68847
Person In Possession of Parcel
360145760 located in Buffalo
County, Nebraska.
NOTICE OF EXPIRATION OF
RIGHT OF REDEMPTION
UNLESS YOU ACT YOU WILL
LOSE THIS PROPERTY
In accordance with Nebraska
Code Section 77-1831 et seq. you
are hereby notified that:
1. The property described in par-
agraph 2 of this Notice was sold at
tax sale on
the 6th day of March 2018 for the
taxes for the year 2016 thru 2019.
The purchaser at tax sale was Echo
Financial/BMO HARRIS. The total
amount of these taxes plus interest
to the date of this notice is
$60,806.00. Interest continues to
accrue at the rate of $18.31 after
this date.
2. The legal description of the
property sold is:
The Northwest Quarter of Section
Nineteen (19), Township Ten (10)
North, Range Fifteen (15) West of
the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska.
3. The property is assessed in the
name of Neva B. Richter.
4. The issuance of a tax deed is
subject to the right of redemption
under sections 77-1824 to 77-1830
of the Nebraska Revised Statutes.
5. The right of redemption re-
quires payment to the county treas-
urer, for the use of such purchaser,
or his or her heirs or assigns, the
amount of taxes represented by the
tax sale certificate for the year the
taxes were levied or assessed and
any subsequent taxes paid and in-
terest accrued as of the date of
payment is made to the county
treasurer.
6. The right of redemption expires
at the close of business on the date
of application for the tax deed, and
a deed may be applied for after the
expiration of three months from the
date of the service of this notice.
7. For any questions about this
notice, please call (402) 399-9049,
ex. 103.
Dated this 12th day of March,
2021.
By: Anthony R. Medina, #21515
405 N. 115th Street,
#100
Omaha, NE 68154
ZNEZ A28,My5,My12
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
SPRINGER CUSTOM SPACES,
L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Springer Custom
Spaces, L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 6604 Ave M Place, Kear-
ney, NE 68847.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Amy Springer,
6604 Ave M Place, Kearney, NE
68847.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on April 24, 2021, and it shall
continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following members:
Amy Springer
6604 Ave M. Place
Kearney, NE 68847