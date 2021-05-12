 Skip to main content
Legal notices: May 12, 2021
Legal notices: May 12, 2021

NYE, HERVERT, JORGENSEN,

WATSON & CONNEALY, P.C.,

L.L.O.

4715 First Avenue Place

P.O. Box 2286

Kearney, NE 68848 2286

NOTICE OF

ORGANIZATION OF

A2Z BOOKKEEPING, LLC

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

A2Z BOOKKEEPING, LLC a Ne-

braska limited liability company,

has been organized under the laws

of the State of Nebraska:

I

NAME OF COMPANY

The name of the limited liability

company is:

A2Z BOOKKEEPING, LLC.

II

INITIAL DESIGNATED OFFICE

The street and mailing address of

the Company=s initial designated

office in the State of Nebraska is:

3095 GIBBON RD

GIBBON, NE 68840

III

INITIAL AGENT & ADDRESS

The name and street and mailing

address of the Company=s initial

agent for service of process of the

company is:

LORRIE FOSTER

3095 GIBBON RD

GIBBON, NE 68840

CONRAD F. CONNEALY,

ORGANIZER

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

American Lion Transport,

L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that Amer-

ican Lion Transport, L.L.C., a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company,

has been organized under the laws

of the State of Nebraska, with its

initial designated office at 302

Lawn Ave., Gibbon, NE 68840. The

initial agent for service of process

of the Company is Humberto Leon,

302 Lawn Ave., Gibbon, NE 68840.

American Lion Transport, L.L.C.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY PLANNING

& ZONING COMMISSION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing will be held by the

Buffalo County Planning & Zoning

Commission on Thursday, May 20,

2021, at 7:00 o'clock p.m., at the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners' Board Room, located at

1512 Central Ave., Kearney, Ne-

braska, has been cancelled due

to scheduling issues, as deter-

mined by the Chairperson.

The purpose of the hearing was

to hear public comments for Code

Amendments of Buffalo County

Zoning Regulations, including revi-

sions of and/or additions to the fol-

lowing Sections: Section 3.3161

and Section 8.3, along with Section

5.12 (6) and Section 5.14 (18) Agri-

culture (AG) District, Section 5.23

(5) and Section 5.24 (13) Rural

Conservation (RC) District, Section

5.32 (9) and Section 5.34 (18) Agri-

cultural - Residential (AGR) District,

Section 5.52 (16) and Section 5.54

(8) Commercial (C) District, and

Section 5.62 (34) and Section 5.64

(5) Industrial (I) District, regarding

signage as it relates to Definitions,

Prerequisites, Permitted Principal

Uses and Permitted Special Uses.

Scott Brady, Chairperson

Buffalo County Planning &

Zoing Commission

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY PLANNING

& ZONING COMMISSION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing will be held by the

Buffalo County Planning & Zoning

Commission on Thursday, May 20,

2021, at 7:00 o'clock p.m., at the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners' Board Room, located at

1512 Central Ave., Kearney, Ne-

braska, has been cancelled due

to scheduling issues, as deter-

mined by the Chairperson.

The purpose of the hearing was

to hear public comments for Code

Amendments to Buffalo County

Zoning Regulations, regarding clar-

ification and requirements of ac-

cesses, including revisions of an-

d/or additions to the following sec-

tions: Section 3.3130, Section

3.3133, Section 3.3169, Section

3.3181, Section 5.12 (6), Section

5.16, Section 5.22 (2), Section 5.27,

Section 5.32 (2), Section 5.36 (1),

Section 5.57, & Section 5.66,

AND

To hear public comments for

Code Amendments to Buffalo

County Subdivision Regulations,

regarding clarification and require-

ments of accesses, including revi-

sions of and/or additions to the fol-

lowing sections: Section 2.13, Sec-

tion 2.23, Section 2.31, Section

2.34, Section 2.35, Section 4.02,

Section 1.05, Section 1.06, and

Section 4.12.

Scott Brady, Chairperson

Buffalo County Planning &

Zoing Commission

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY PLANNING

& ZONING COMMISSION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing will be held by the

Buffalo County Planning & Zoning

Commission on Thursday, May 20,

2021, at 7:00 o'clock p.m., at the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners' Board Room, located at

1512 Central Ave., Kearney, Ne-

braska, has been cancelled due

to scheduling issues, as deter-

mined by the Chairperson.

The purpose of the hearing was

to hear public comments for a

Code Amendment to Section

10.22, Buffalo Zoning Regulations,

ensuring compliance with applica-

ble rural structures and the 2012

IFC Section 510 Emergency Re-

sponder Radio Coverage, intercon-

nectivity needs of emergency per-

sonnel and services.

Scott Brady, Chairperson

Buffalo County Planning &

Zoning Commission

CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION

OF

FLAIG ESTIMATING, LLC

 

The undersigned, desiring to form

a limited liability company for the

purposes hereinafter set forth, un-

der and in conformity with the laws

of the State of Nebraska do hereby

make this written certificate in du-

plicate and hereby verify:

1. Name. The name of the com-

pany is Flaig Estimating, LLC

2. Initial Designated Office. The

Initial Designated Office of the

company is:

4719 29th Avenue

Kearney, Nebraska 68845

3. Purpose. This company is or-

ganized to engage in and to do any

lawful act concerning any and all

lawful business, other than banking

or insurance, for which a limited lia-

bility company may be organized

under the laws of Nebraska.

4. Registered Agent. The name

and address of the company's reg-

istered agent in Nebraska is:

Cody Flaig

4719 29th Avenue

Kearney, Nebraska 68845

5. Members. The members of

the company, who are named in

the Operating Agreement, have the

right to admit additional members

from time to time, upon unanimous

approval and upon additional terms

and conditions of admission as

may be determined by the mem-

bers at the time of admission. Ex-

cept as provided in the Operating

Agreement, the interests of the

members in the company may not

be transferred or assigned.

6. Right to Continue Business.

In the event of the death, retire-

ment, resignation, expulsion, bank-

ruptcy or dissolution of a member

or the occurrence of any other

event which terminates the contin-

ued membership of a member in

the limited liability company, then

by unanimous consent, the remain-

ing members of the company have

the right to continue the business

of the company, at their election

and option.

7. Internal Affairs. The regulation

of the internal affairs of the com-

pany are set forth in the Operating

Agreement of the company, which

shall govern the operation of the

business and the rights and obliga-

tions of its members.

EXECUTED by the undersigned

Organizer on April 19, 2021.

Thomas E. Whitmore, Organizer

Application for Registration of

Trade Name

Trade Name: Grand Island Eye In-

stitute

Name of Applicant: Kearney Eye In-

stitute, P.C.

Address: 411 W 39th Street, Kear-

ney, NE 68845

Applicant is: Corporation

If other than an Individual, state un-

der whose laws entity was formed:

Nebraska

Date of first use of name in Ne-

braska: upon filing

General nature of business: oph-

thalmology

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that the

undersigned has formed a limited

liability company under the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act.

1. The name of the limited liability

company is:

HERMAT FARM, LLC

 

2. The address of the designated

office of the company is 4111 4th

Ave., #22, Kearney, NE 68845.

3. The address of the registered

office of the corporation is P.O.

Box 315, 906 West 2nd Street,

Suite 206, Hastings, NE 68901. The

registered agent is Douglas Pauley.

4. The general nature of the busi-

ness to be transacted shall be to

transact any and all lawful business

for which limited liability companies

may be organized under Nebraska

Revised Statutes Sections 21-101

et seq. and any enlargement of

such powers conferred by subse-

quent legislative acts.

5. The company shall commence

on April 16, 2021, and have perpet-

ual duration.

6. The affairs of the company are

to be conducted by its manager.

Joni Pierce,

Organizer

Conway, Pauley & Johnson, P.C.

P.O. Box 315

Hastings, NE 68902-0315

TO:

Neva Richter, 31080 145th Rd,

Kearney, NE 68847

Person In Possession of Parcel

360145760 located in Buffalo

County, Nebraska.

NOTICE OF EXPIRATION OF

RIGHT OF REDEMPTION

UNLESS YOU ACT YOU WILL

LOSE THIS PROPERTY

In accordance with Nebraska

Code Section 77-1831 et seq. you

are hereby notified that:

1. The property described in par-

agraph 2 of this Notice was sold at

tax sale on

the 6th day of March 2018 for the

taxes for the year 2016 thru 2019.

The purchaser at tax sale was Echo

Financial/BMO HARRIS. The total

amount of these taxes plus interest

to the date of this notice is

$60,806.00. Interest continues to

accrue at the rate of $18.31 after

this date.

2. The legal description of the

property sold is:

The Northwest Quarter of Section

Nineteen (19), Township Ten (10)

North, Range Fifteen (15) West of

the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska.

3. The property is assessed in the

name of Neva B. Richter.

4. The issuance of a tax deed is

subject to the right of redemption

under sections 77-1824 to 77-1830

of the Nebraska Revised Statutes.

5. The right of redemption re-

quires payment to the county treas-

urer, for the use of such purchaser,

or his or her heirs or assigns, the

amount of taxes represented by the

tax sale certificate for the year the

taxes were levied or assessed and

any subsequent taxes paid and in-

terest accrued as of the date of

payment is made to the county

treasurer.

6. The right of redemption expires

at the close of business on the date

of application for the tax deed, and

a deed may be applied for after the

expiration of three months from the

date of the service of this notice.

7. For any questions about this

notice, please call (402) 399-9049,

ex. 103.

Dated this 12th day of March,

2021.

By: Anthony R. Medina, #21515

405 N. 115th Street,

#100

Omaha, NE 68154

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

SPRINGER CUSTOM SPACES,

L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Springer Custom

Spaces, L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 6604 Ave M Place, Kear-

ney, NE 68847.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Amy Springer,

6604 Ave M Place, Kearney, NE

68847.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on April 24, 2021, and it shall

continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following members:

Amy Springer

6604 Ave M. Place

Kearney, NE 68847

Brett Springer

6604 Ave M Place

Kearney, NE 68847

Amy Springer

Member

