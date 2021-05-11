 Skip to main content
Legal notices: May 11, 2021
Legal notices: May 11, 2021

NOTICE OF MEETING

BUFFALO COUNTY

EXTENSION BOARD

 

Notice is hereby given that the

Buffalo County Extension Board

will meet in regular session on

Monday, June 7, 2021, at 5:30

p.m., to transact business of the

Buffalo County Extension Office.

The meeting will be held at the

Buffalo County Extension Office,

located at 1400 East 34th Street,

Kearney, Nebraska.

The agenda for the meeting is

continuously kept current at the of-

fice, but may be modified.

The public is welcome.

Kerry Elsen

Extension Educator

ZNEZ My11,t1

 

Legal Notice

 

To: KWASHIA OWENS

Notice is hereby given that on

the 3rd day of February, 2021,

Kearney Rental Pros filed a Com-

plaint against Kwashia Owens in

the County Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, Case No.: CI

21-229, alleging that you caused

damage to a leased premise, in vi-

olation of a lease agreement and

the Land Lord Tenant Act, and that

Kearney Rental Pros is entitled to

collect such damages from you.

You are further notified that you

are required to answer such Com-

plaint against you on or before the

15 day of June, 2021, which is 30

days following the date of last pub-

lication of this notice, or said Com-

plaint will be taken as true and

judgement will be rendered accord-

ingly.

Kearney Rental Pros., Plantiff

By: /s/ Coy T. Clark

cclark@jacobsenorr.com

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

322 West 39th Street

P.O. Box 1060

Kearney, NE 68848-1060

(308) 234-5579

(308) 234-9305 (fax)

ZNEZ My4,My11,My18

