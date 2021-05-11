Legal notices: May 11, 2021

Notice is hereby given that on

the 3rd day of February, 2021,

Kearney Rental Pros filed a Com-

plaint against Kwashia Owens in

the County Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, Case No.: CI

21-229, alleging that you caused

damage to a leased premise, in vi-

olation of a lease agreement and

the Land Lord Tenant Act, and that

Kearney Rental Pros is entitled to

collect such damages from you.

You are further notified that you