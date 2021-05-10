Legal notices: May 10, 2021

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that
Breeze Transports LLC, a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company,
has been organized under the laws
of the state of Nebraska, with its in-
itial designated office at 904 E.
13th Street, Kearney, NE 68847.
The initial agent for service of proc-
ess of the Company is John Cor-
nett, 904 E. 13th Street, Kearney,
NE 68847.
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF AMENDMENT TO
CERTIFICATE OF
ORGANIZATION
Pursuant to the provisions of the
Nebraska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act, DJD Associates,
L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited Liability
Company, hereby gives its notice
of the following Amendment to
Certificate of Organization as of
April 29, 2021:
1.The street and mailing address
of the Registered Agent shall be:
4202 Ave F Kearney, NE 68847
2. The period of duration of the
Company shall be perpetual.
Donald B. Daily
4202 Ave F
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE OF MEETING
An informal gathering of Dawson
Public Power District board of di-
rectors will be held Thursday, May
20, 2021 at 10:00 AM at the Daw-
son Public Power District's head-
quarters located at 75191 Road
433, Lexington, Nebraska. No for-
mal agenda will be set, and no
business matters will be voted on.
You may contact the Lexington of-
fice at (308) 324-2386 for more in-
formation.
Paige McConville
LEGAL NOTICE
The regular meeting of the Re-
gion 3 Behavioral Health Services
Regional Governing Board has
been scheduled for Friday, May
28, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. via zoom
AND at the Region 3 Behavioral
Health Services office, Kearney,
Nebraska. General meeting open
to the public. The agenda shall be
available for public inspection at
the office of Region 3 Behavioral
Health Services, located at 4009
6th Avenue, Suite 65, Kearney, Ne-
braska during regular business
hours or on the website at
NOTICE OF AMENDMENT OF
THE CERTIFICATE OF
ORGANIZATION
OF MDT FARMS, LLC
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that,
MDT FARMS, LLC, a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has
amended the Certificate of Organi-
zation to change its name from
MDT FARMS, LLC to M J MAN-
AGEMENT, LLC. The street and
mailing address of the designated
office and the registered agent for
the Company were both changed
to 211 W. 16th Street, PO Box 744,
Kearney, NE 68848.
Carla J. Alexander, Attorney
Downing, Alexander & Wood
P.O. Box 744
Kearney, NE 68848-0744
NOTICE OF MEETING
AND PUBLIC HEARINGS
PLANNING COMMISSION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Planning Commis-
sion of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska will be held at 9:00 a.m. on
May 21, 2021 in the Council Cham-
bers at City Hall, 18 East 22nd
Street, Kearney, Nebraska, which
meeting will be open to the public.
NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER
GIVEN, that at such time the Plann-
ing Commission will hold the fol-
lowing public hearings:
1. Application submitted by
Joshua and Lisa Miller for Table
Acres Properties, LLC to rezone
from District R-1, Urban Residential
Single-Family District (Low Density)
to District C-O, Office District for
property described as Lot 28,
Block 7, Countryside Estates Addi-
tion to the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska (515 East 56th
Street).
2. Application submitted by Kurt
Karjalainen for Premier Merchants
Group LLC to rezone from District
C-3, General Commercial District
to District BP/PD, Business Par-
k/Planned Development Overlay
District for property described as
Lot 2, Blessing Premier Subdivi-
sion, a subdivision being part of
Government Lot 8 located in the
Northeast Quarter of Fractional
Section 5, Township 8 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (3995
Coal Chute Road).
3. Application submitted by
Danny Starostka for Starostka
Group Unlimited to rezone from
District AG and District R-1, Agri-
cultural District and Urban Resi-
dential Single-Family District (Low
Density) to District R-2/PD, Urban
Residential Mixed-Density/Planned
Development Overlay District for
property described as a tract of
land located in part of the North-
east Quarter of Section 31, Town-
ship 9 North, Range 15 West of the
6th P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(South of 39th Street, East of Ave-
nue W, North of Grand Avenue).
4. Application submitted by
Danny Starostka for Starostka
Group Unlimited for the Preliminary
Plat for Millennial Estates Fifth Ad-
dition, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
for property described as a tract of
land located in part of the North-
east Quarter of Section 31, Town-
ship 9 North, Range 15 West of the
6th P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(South of 39th Street, East of Ave-
nue W, North of Grand Avenue).
5. Application submitted by
Danny Starostka for Starostka
Group Unlimited for the Final Plat
for Millennial Estates Fifth Addition,
an addition to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska for prop-
erty described as a tract of land lo-
cated in part of the Northeast
Quarter of Section 31, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(South of 39th Street, East of Ave-
nue W, North of Grand Avenue).
6. Application submitted by
Danny Starostka for Starostka
Group Unlimited for the annexation
of Millennial Estates Fifth Addition,
an addition to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska for prop-
erty described as a tract of land lo-
cated in part of the Northeast
Quarter of Section 31, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(South of 39th Street, East of Ave-
nue W, North of Grand Avenue).
7. Application submitted by
Danny Starostka for Starostka
Group Unlimited for Planned Dis-
trict Development Plan Approval for
the proposed construction of a
subdivision on property to be
zoned District R-2/PD, Urban Resi-
dential Mixed-Density/Planned De-
velopment Overlay District and de-
scribed as a tract of land located in
part of the Northeast Quarter of
Section 31, Township 9 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (South of
39th Street, East of Avenue W,
North of Grand Avenue).
8. Application submitted by Miller
& Associates and Levi Arneson for
Two Sisters' Farm, Inc. and Steven
Mercer, Trustee of the Steven Mer-
cer Revocable Trust for an amend-
ment to the Land Use Map of the
City of Kearney Comprehensive
Development Plan from Neighbor-
hood Mixed Use and Office/Co-
mmercial Retail Mixed Uses to Of-
fice/Commercial Retail Mixed Uses
for property described as a tract of
land being part of the Northeast
Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of
Section 7 and part of Government
Lot 1 in Section 8, all in Township 8
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(Southwest Corner of 11th Street
and Antelope Avenue).
9. Application submitted by Miller
& Associates and Levi Arneson for
Two Sisters' Farm, Inc. and Steven
Mercer, Trustee of the Steven Mer-
cer Revocable Trust to rezone from
District AG, Agricultural District to
District BP/PD, Business Par-
k/Planned Development Overlay
District for property described as a
tract of land being part of the
Northeast Quarter of the Northeast
Quarter of Section 7 and part of
Government Lot 1 in Section 8, all
in Township 8 North, Range 15
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska (Southwest Cor-
ner of 11th Street and Antelope Av-
enue).
10. Application submitted by
Miller & Associates and Levi
Arneson for Two Sisters' Farm, Inc.
and Steven Mercer, Trustee of the
Steven Mercer Revocable Trust for
the Preliminary Plat for 4 Suns
Subdivision, a subdivision being
part of the Northeast Quarter of the
Northeast Quarter of Section 7 and
part of Government Lot 1 in Sec-
tion 8, all in Township 8 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska for prop-
erty described as a tract of land be-
ing part of the Northeast Quarter of
the Northeast Quarter of Section 7
and part of Government Lot 1 in
Section 8, all in Township 8 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (Sout-
hwest Corner of 11th Street and
Antelope Avenue).
11. Application submitted by
Miller & Associates and Levi
Arneson for Two Sisters' Farm, Inc.
and Steven Mercer, Trustee of the
Steven Mercer Revocable Trust for
the Final Plat for 4 Suns Subdivi-
sion, a subdivision being part of the
Northeast Quarter of the Northeast
Quarter of Section 7 and part of
Government Lot 1 in Section 8, all
in Township 8 North, Range 15
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska for property de-
scribed as a tract of land being part
of the Northeast Quarter of the
Northeast Quarter of Section 7 and
part of Government Lot 1 in Sec-
tion 8, all in Township 8 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (Sout-
hwest Corner of 11th Street and
Antelope Avenue).
12. Application submitted by
Miller & Associates and Levi
Arneson for Two Sisters' Farm, Inc.
and Steven Mercer, Trustee of the
Steven Mercer Revocable Trust for
Planned District Development Plan
Approval for the proposed con-
struction of a commercial ware-
house on property to be zoned Dis-
trict BP/PD, Business Par-
k/Planned Development Overlay
District and described as Lot 1, 4
Suns Subdivision, a subdivision be-
ing part of the Northeast Quarter of
the Northeast Quarter of Section 7
and part of Government Lot 1 in
Section 8, all in Township 8 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (Sout-
hwest Corner of 11th Street and
Antelope Avenue).
An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at the City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during
normal business hours. Except for
items of an emergency nature, the
agenda shall not be altered later
than 24 hours before the scheduled
commencement of the meeting.
The Planning Commission shall
have the right to modify the agenda
to include items of an emergency
nature only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
THE TICKLE TOOTH BREWING
COMPANY, L.L.C.
A NEBRASKA LIMITED LIABIL-
ITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that The
Tickle Tooth Brewing Company,
L.L.C., a Nebraska limited liability
company, has been organized un-
der the laws of the state of Ne-
braska, with its designated office at
415 West 30th Street, Kearney, NE
68847. The initial agent for service
of process is Marvin D. Fisher,
whose address is 415 West 30th
Street, Kearney, NE 68847.
By: /s/ Steven P. Vinton
Steven P. Vinton, #17817
BACON, VINTON & VEN-
TEICHER, L.L.C.
Attorneys at Law
P.O. Box 208
Gothenburg, NE
69138
(308) 537-7161
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that
WeeWear LLC, a Nebraska Lim-
ited Liability Company, has been
organized under the laws of the