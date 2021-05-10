 Skip to main content
Legal notices: May 10, 2021
Legal notices: May 10, 2021

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that

Breeze Transports LLC, a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company,

has been organized under the laws

of the state of Nebraska, with its in-

itial designated office at 904 E.

13th Street, Kearney, NE 68847.

The initial agent for service of proc-

ess of the Company is John Cor-

nett, 904 E. 13th Street, Kearney,

NE 68847.

ZNEZ My10,My17,My24

 

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF AMENDMENT TO

CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION

 

Pursuant to the provisions of the

Nebraska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act, DJD Associates,

L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited Liability

Company, hereby gives its notice

of the following Amendment to

Certificate of Organization as of

April 29, 2021:

1.The street and mailing address

of the Registered Agent shall be:

4202 Ave F Kearney, NE 68847

2. The period of duration of the

Company shall be perpetual.

Donald B. Daily

4202 Ave F

Kearney, NE 68847

ZNEZ My3,My10,My17

 

NOTICE OF MEETING

 

An informal gathering of Dawson

Public Power District board of di-

rectors will be held Thursday, May

20, 2021 at 10:00 AM at the Daw-

son Public Power District's head-

quarters located at 75191 Road

433, Lexington, Nebraska. No for-

mal agenda will be set, and no

business matters will be voted on.

You may contact the Lexington of-

fice at (308) 324-2386 for more in-

formation.

Paige McConville

ZNEZ My10,t1

 

LEGAL NOTICE

 

The regular meeting of the Re-

gion 3 Behavioral Health Services

Regional Governing Board has

been scheduled for Friday, May

28, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. via zoom

AND at the Region 3 Behavioral

Health Services office, Kearney,

Nebraska. General meeting open

to the public. The agenda shall be

available for public inspection at

the office of Region 3 Behavioral

Health Services, located at 4009

6th Avenue, Suite 65, Kearney, Ne-

braska during regular business

hours or on the website at

www.region3.net.

ZNEZ My10,t1

 

 

NOTICE OF AMENDMENT OF

THE CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION

OF MDT FARMS, LLC

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that,

MDT FARMS, LLC, a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

amended the Certificate of Organi-

zation to change its name from

MDT FARMS, LLC to M J MAN-

AGEMENT, LLC. The street and

mailing address of the designated

office and the registered agent for

the Company were both changed

to 211 W. 16th Street, PO Box 744,

Kearney, NE 68848.

Carla J. Alexander, Attorney

Downing, Alexander & Wood

P.O. Box 744

Kearney, NE 68848-0744

ZNEZ My3,My10,My17

NOTICE OF MEETING

AND PUBLIC HEARINGS

PLANNING COMMISSION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Planning Commis-

sion of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska will be held at 9:00 a.m. on

May 21, 2021 in the Council Cham-

bers at City Hall, 18 East 22nd

Street, Kearney, Nebraska, which

meeting will be open to the public.

NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER

GIVEN, that at such time the Plann-

ing Commission will hold the fol-

lowing public hearings:

1. Application submitted by

Joshua and Lisa Miller for Table

Acres Properties, LLC to rezone

from District R-1, Urban Residential

Single-Family District (Low Density)

to District C-O, Office District for

property described as Lot 28,

Block 7, Countryside Estates Addi-

tion to the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska (515 East 56th

Street).

2. Application submitted by Kurt

Karjalainen for Premier Merchants

Group LLC to rezone from District

C-3, General Commercial District

to District BP/PD, Business Par-

k/Planned Development Overlay

District for property described as

Lot 2, Blessing Premier Subdivi-

sion, a subdivision being part of

Government Lot 8 located in the

Northeast Quarter of Fractional

Section 5, Township 8 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (3995

Coal Chute Road).

3. Application submitted by

Danny Starostka for Starostka

Group Unlimited to rezone from

District AG and District R-1, Agri-

cultural District and Urban Resi-

dential Single-Family District (Low

Density) to District R-2/PD, Urban

Residential Mixed-Density/Planned

Development Overlay District for

property described as a tract of

land located in part of the North-

east Quarter of Section 31, Town-

ship 9 North, Range 15 West of the

6th P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(South of 39th Street, East of Ave-

nue W, North of Grand Avenue).

4. Application submitted by

Danny Starostka for Starostka

Group Unlimited for the Preliminary

Plat for Millennial Estates Fifth Ad-

dition, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

for property described as a tract of

land located in part of the North-

east Quarter of Section 31, Town-

ship 9 North, Range 15 West of the

6th P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(South of 39th Street, East of Ave-

nue W, North of Grand Avenue).

5. Application submitted by

Danny Starostka for Starostka

Group Unlimited for the Final Plat

for Millennial Estates Fifth Addition,

an addition to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska for prop-

erty described as a tract of land lo-

cated in part of the Northeast

Quarter of Section 31, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(South of 39th Street, East of Ave-

nue W, North of Grand Avenue).

6. Application submitted by

Danny Starostka for Starostka

Group Unlimited for the annexation

of Millennial Estates Fifth Addition,

an addition to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska for prop-

erty described as a tract of land lo-

cated in part of the Northeast

Quarter of Section 31, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(South of 39th Street, East of Ave-

nue W, North of Grand Avenue).

7. Application submitted by

Danny Starostka for Starostka

Group Unlimited for Planned Dis-

trict Development Plan Approval for

the proposed construction of a

subdivision on property to be

zoned District R-2/PD, Urban Resi-

dential Mixed-Density/Planned De-

velopment Overlay District and de-

scribed as a tract of land located in

part of the Northeast Quarter of

Section 31, Township 9 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (South of

39th Street, East of Avenue W,

North of Grand Avenue).

8. Application submitted by Miller

& Associates and Levi Arneson for

Two Sisters' Farm, Inc. and Steven

Mercer, Trustee of the Steven Mer-

cer Revocable Trust for an amend-

ment to the Land Use Map of the

City of Kearney Comprehensive

Development Plan from Neighbor-

hood Mixed Use and Office/Co-

mmercial Retail Mixed Uses to Of-

fice/Commercial Retail Mixed Uses

for property described as a tract of

land being part of the Northeast

Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of

Section 7 and part of Government

Lot 1 in Section 8, all in Township 8

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(Southwest Corner of 11th Street

and Antelope Avenue).

9. Application submitted by Miller

& Associates and Levi Arneson for

Two Sisters' Farm, Inc. and Steven

Mercer, Trustee of the Steven Mer-

cer Revocable Trust to rezone from

District AG, Agricultural District to

District BP/PD, Business Par-

k/Planned Development Overlay

District for property described as a

tract of land being part of the

Northeast Quarter of the Northeast

Quarter of Section 7 and part of

Government Lot 1 in Section 8, all

in Township 8 North, Range 15

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska (Southwest Cor-

ner of 11th Street and Antelope Av-

enue).

10. Application submitted by

Miller & Associates and Levi

Arneson for Two Sisters' Farm, Inc.

and Steven Mercer, Trustee of the

Steven Mercer Revocable Trust for

the Preliminary Plat for 4 Suns

Subdivision, a subdivision being

part of the Northeast Quarter of the

Northeast Quarter of Section 7 and

part of Government Lot 1 in Sec-

tion 8, all in Township 8 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska for prop-

erty described as a tract of land be-

ing part of the Northeast Quarter of

the Northeast Quarter of Section 7

and part of Government Lot 1 in

Section 8, all in Township 8 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (Sout-

hwest Corner of 11th Street and

Antelope Avenue).

11. Application submitted by

Miller & Associates and Levi

Arneson for Two Sisters' Farm, Inc.

and Steven Mercer, Trustee of the

Steven Mercer Revocable Trust for

the Final Plat for 4 Suns Subdivi-

sion, a subdivision being part of the

Northeast Quarter of the Northeast

Quarter of Section 7 and part of

Government Lot 1 in Section 8, all

in Township 8 North, Range 15

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska for property de-

scribed as a tract of land being part

of the Northeast Quarter of the

Northeast Quarter of Section 7 and

part of Government Lot 1 in Sec-

tion 8, all in Township 8 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (Sout-

hwest Corner of 11th Street and

Antelope Avenue).

12. Application submitted by

Miller & Associates and Levi

Arneson for Two Sisters' Farm, Inc.

and Steven Mercer, Trustee of the

Steven Mercer Revocable Trust for

Planned District Development Plan

Approval for the proposed con-

struction of a commercial ware-

house on property to be zoned Dis-

trict BP/PD, Business Par-

k/Planned Development Overlay

District and described as Lot 1, 4

Suns Subdivision, a subdivision be-

ing part of the Northeast Quarter of

the Northeast Quarter of Section 7

and part of Government Lot 1 in

Section 8, all in Township 8 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (Sout-

hwest Corner of 11th Street and

Antelope Avenue).

An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at the City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during

normal business hours. Except for

items of an emergency nature, the

agenda shall not be altered later

than 24 hours before the scheduled

commencement of the meeting.

The Planning Commission shall

have the right to modify the agenda

to include items of an emergency

nature only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

My10,t1

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

THE TICKLE TOOTH BREWING

COMPANY, L.L.C.

A NEBRASKA LIMITED LIABIL-

ITY COMPANY

 

Notice is hereby given that The

Tickle Tooth Brewing Company,

L.L.C., a Nebraska limited liability

company, has been organized un-

der the laws of the state of Ne-

braska, with its designated office at

415 West 30th Street, Kearney, NE

68847. The initial agent for service

of process is Marvin D. Fisher,

whose address is 415 West 30th

Street, Kearney, NE 68847.

By: /s/ Steven P. Vinton

Steven P. Vinton, #17817

BACON, VINTON & VEN-

TEICHER, L.L.C.

Attorneys at Law

P.O. Box 208

Gothenburg, NE

69138

(308) 537-7161

ZNEZ My3,My10,My17

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that

WeeWear LLC, a Nebraska Lim-

ited Liability Company, has been

organized under the laws of the

state of Nebraska, with its initial

designated office at 48560 375Th

Rd Ravenna, NE 68869.The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Jeffery Fitch 2535 N

Carleton Ave, Suite C Grand Island,

NE 68803.

ZNEZ My3,My10,My17

