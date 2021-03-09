Legal notices: March 9, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Separate sealed BIDS will be re-
ceived by the Mirage Township of
Kearney County at the Axtell Public
Library, 305 Main Street, Axtell, NE
68924 on or before Friday, March
19, 2021 at 5:00 PM Local Time,
and then such BIDS shall be pub-
licly opened and read aloud at the
Township Board Meeting on March
22, 2021 at 7 PM, for furnishing all
equipment, labor, materials and ap-
purtenances required to construct
ADA RESTROOM IMPROVE-
MENTS at the Axtell Public Library.
The Owner reserves the right to
reject any or all bids; and to waive
irregularities or informalities to ac-
cept the BID it deems most benefi-
cial. Bids received after the speci-
fied time of closing will be returned
unopened. The Owner will accept
sealed bids, either hand delivered
or received via U.S. Mail or other
commercial carrier. Items transmit-
ted by facsimile or electronically
will not be accepted.
The Contract Documents may be
examined and obtained at the
Axtell Public Library. Documents
will not be available electronically.
MIRAGE TOWNSHIP OF
KEARNEY COUNTY
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
NEBFLA, LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that
NEBFLA, LLC, a Nebraska Limited
Liability Company, has been organ-
ized under the Nebraska Uniform
Limited Liability Company Act. The
address of its designated office is
5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230,
Kearney, NE 68848. The name and
address of the initial registered
agent is Nathan T. Bruner, 5804 1st
Avenue, P.O. Box 2230, Kearney,
NE 68848. NEBFLA, LLC, com-
menced business on March 4,
2021, and the general nature of its
business is to engage in any lawful
business not prohibited by the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act.
Bruner Frank Schumacher
Husak, LLC
Attorneys at Law
5804 1st Avenue
P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF
OLIVIA ROPER,
A Child Under Eighteen
Years of Age
CASE NO. CI 21-45
LEGAL NOTICE OF NAME
CHANGE
Notice is hereby given that a Pe-
tition was filed in the District Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
object and prayer of which is for
the change of the Petitioner's Rob-
ert Roper, biological father of minor
child, Olivia Anne Roper to Olivia
Juliette Roper.
A hearing will be had on said Pe-
tition before the Honorable Ryan C.
Carson in the District Court of Buf-
falo County, located at 1512 Cen-
tral Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska
68847 on the 26th day of March,
2021, at 9:00 a.m. as soon thereaf-
ter as will be convenient for the
Court.
Robert Roper, Biological Father
Shane M. Cochran #24665
Snyder, Hilliard & Cochran, L.L.O.
4009 6th St. Suite #37
P.O. Box 1414
Kearney, NE 68848-1414
(308) 234-2700
CENTRAL COMMUNITY
COLLEGE - GRAND ISLAND
CRIMINAL JUSTICE CRIME
SIMULATION HOUSE
INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS
INVITATION
1.01 BID SUBMISSION
A. Bids signed and under seal,
executed, dated, and submitted for
the furnishing of all labor, materials,
and equipment for the Central
Community College - Grand Island,
Criminal Justice Crime Simulation
House prior to:
1. Date: March 25, 2021.
2. Time: 2:00 p.m..
3. Place: Central Community
College - Grand Island, College Ad-
ministration, Board Room 80.
4. Location: 3134 West Highway
34, Grand Island, Nebraska 68802.
B. Offers will be opened publicly
immediately after the time for re-
ceipt of bids. The Owner will con-
sider the bids received for the fur-
nishing of said labor, materials and
equipment necessary for the proper
construction of the aforesaid proj-
ect.
C. The General, Mechanical and
Electrical, will be under one Bid. All
subcontractor quotations shall be
sent to the General Contractor.
D. Bid Security is required to be
submitted with bid proposal form.
Make payable to Central Commu-
nity College in the amount of 5% of
the Lump Sum Bid Amount. Bid
Security shall be of cashiers check,
certified check, or Bid Bond issued
by a Surety licensed to conduct
business in the State of Nebraska.
Form of Bid Bond is AIA Document
A310. Any agent signing a bid bond
on behalf of the Surety must attach
a Power of Attorney effectively evi-
dencing the agent's authority to
bind the Surety to the performance
of the Bid Bond.
E. Performance Bond: The Con-
tractor shall be required to furnish
acceptable bonds to complete the
work and pay for all labor and ma-
terials used, said bonds to be in the
amount of 100% of total amount of
the Contract. See Document A701,
Instructions to Bidders.
F. Taxes: The Contractor by vir-
tue of his contract with Central
Community College, becomes a
purchasing agent for the Owner on
their behalf and under Statute
77-2702 does not pay sales tax.
G. Insurance: Prior to the start of
the work, completed copies of the
Certificate of Insurance, AIA Docu-
ment G705 shall be submitted to
the Owner and Architect.
H. Pre-Bid Conference is man-
datory for General Contractors.
Meeting attendance is strongly rec-
ommended for major subcontrac-
tors.
1. Date: March 11, 2021.
2. Time: 11:00 a.m.
3. Place: Central Community Col-
lege - Center for Health & Technical
Sciences, Room 929
4. Location: 3134 West Highway
34, Grand Island, Nebraska 68802.
1.02 PROJECT SUMMARY
A. Project Name: Central Com-
munity College - Grand Island,
Criminal Justice Crime Simulation
House
B. Project Address: 3134 West
Highway 34, Grand Island, Ne-
braska 68802.
C. Owner's Name: Central Com-
munity College
D. Architect's Name: Wilkins Ar-
chitecture Design Planning, L.L.C..
E. The Contract Documents,
dated March 3, 2021 prepared for
the project by Wilkins Architecture
Design Planning, L.L.C.
F. The work consists of a new
2,440 sq. ft. wood frame house
with classroom intended for use by
the Criminal Justice program as a
crime simulation house. Work in-
cludes, site grading, pavement,
landscaping, utilities, wood frame
construction with fiber cement sid-
ing and asphalt shingles; wood
doors and windows, and various in-
terior finishes including carpet,
laminate, tile and drywall; residen-
tial and commercial grade mechan-
ical and electrical equipment and
devices.
1.03 CONTRACT DESCRIP-
TION
A. Contract Type: A single prime
contract based on a Stipulated
Price as described in Document 00
5200 - Agreement Form.
B. Project will be constructed un-
der one general construction con-
tract.
1.04 OWNER OCCUPANCY
A. Owner intends to occupy the
Project upon Substantial Comple-
tion.
B. Schedule the Work to accom-
modate Owner occupancy.
1.05 CONTRACT TIME
A. The bidder, in submitting an
offer, accepts the Contract Time
period stated for performing the
Work. The completion date in the
Agreement shall be the Contract
Time added to the commencement
date.
1.06 WORK SEQUENCE
A. ALL WORK MUST BE COM-
PLETED WITHIN THE SCHEDULE
NOTED. The Work shall be con-
ducted in a single phase as de-
scribed in the schedule below:
B. March 11, 2021: Pre-Bid Con-
ference at 11:00 a.m. at Central
Community College - Grand Island,
Center for Health & Technical Sci-
ences, Room 929 March 25, 2021:
Bids received from General Con-
tractors at 2:00 p.m..
TBD: Contractors interviews in
CCC Board Room.
April 15, 2021: Contractor recom-
mendation presented to Board of
Governors.
April 16, 2021: Contract awarded:
Start Digital Document Submittal
Service (ORACLE, Submittal Ex-
change) and Administrative Re-
quirements.
April 19, 2021: Construction
Starts
November 5, 2021: Substantial
Completion.
November 19, 2021: Final Com-
pletion.
BID DOCUMENTS AND CON-
TRACT DOCUMENTS
2.01 DEFINITIONS
A. Bid Documents: Contract
Documents including Project Man-
ual, Construction Drawings and all
issued Addendums.
2.02 AVAILABILITY
A. Bid Documents may be ob-
tained from the following location:
1. Standard Digital Imaging, 4424
S 108th St, Omaha, NE 68137 (402)
592-1292.
B. Bid Document Information can
be obtained online from the follow-
ing location:
1. Standard Digital Imaging |
Standard Share; www.stan-
dardsharev3.com. The following in-
formation can be obtained and
viewed:
a. Instructions to Bidders
b. Bid Form
c. Specifications Table of Con-
tents
d. Section 01 1000 Summary
e. Addendums
f. Construction Drawing Images
IMAGES ARE NOT FOR
BIDDING - FOR REFERENCE
ONLY IN ORDERING
C. A deposit in the amount of
$50.00 (made payable to Wilkins
Architecture Design Planning,
L.L.C.) will be required for each set
of bidding documents. If shipping
is required there is a non refunda-
ble amount determined and made
payable to Standard Digital Imag-
ing These checks are to be sent to
Standard Digital Imaging prior to
receipt of documents. The deposit
will be returned in full only if a qual-
ified bid is submitted and the Bid
Documents are returned within fif-
teen (15) days of the bid determina-
tion, or if the Contractor decides
not to submit a Proposal and the
Bid Documents are returned with
seven (7) days prior to the bid
opening.
D. ALL BID DOCUMENTS
SHALL BE RETURNED to the of-
fice of Wilkins Architecture De-
sign Planning, L.L.C., 2908 West
39th Street, Suite A, Kearney,
Nebraska, 68845.
2.03 EXAMINATION
A. Bid Documents may be exam-
ined at:
Lincoln Builders Bureau, 5910 S.
58th Suite #C, Lincoln, NE 68516.
Omaha Builders Exchange, 4255
S 94th St., Omaha, NE 68127.
Columbus Area Chamber of
Commerce, 753 33rd Ave., Colum-
bus, NE 68602-0515.
Hastings Builders Bureau, 301
South Burlington, Hastings, NE
68902.
Builders Plan Service, 309 West
2nd, Grand Island, NE 68801.
Reed Construction Data, 30
Technology Drive So. Suite 500,
Norcross, GA 30092.
Kearney Plan Service, 1007 2nd
Avenue, Kearney, NE 68847.
Standard Digital Imaging/Stan-
dardShare - www.stan-
Construction Industry Center -
www.constructio-
iSqFt - www.isqft.com.
Dodge Data & Analytics (Electro-
nic Plan Room), 3315 Central Ave,
Hot Springs, AR 71913
800-393-6343 - www.constru-
B. Upon receipt of Bid Docu-
ments verify that documents are
complete. Notify Architect should
the documents be incomplete.
C. Immediately notify Architect
upon finding discrepancies or
omissions in the Bid Documents.
2.04 PRODUCT/ASS
MBLY/SYSTEM SUBSTITUTIONS
A. No technical questions will
be answered by the Architect's
/Engineer's office(s) during the
twenty-four (24) hours immedi-
ately preceding the bid opening
time and date.
B. All products and manufactur-
ers shall be as specified in the bid
documents. Any requested
changes in products or manufac-
turers shall be submitted to the Ar-
chitect seven days prior to the bid
date. Requested changes that have
been approved will be included in
an addendum. Any requested
changes not included in an adden-
dum are to be considered as not
approved. The Owner reserves the
right to negotiate any proposed
Voluntary Alternates only with the
apparent low bidder with selection
based on the Base Bid and se-
lected Alternate(s).
C. The Architect does not intend
to issue any addenda to the bidd-
ing documents within three (3)
working days of the bid opening
time and date.
SITE ASSESSMENT
3.01 SITE EXAMINATION
A. All Bidders are required to
make a careful, close examination
of the entire building areas before
submitting a bid. See 01 1000
Summary for the schedule.
1.4 CONTRACTOR USE OF
SITE AND PREMISES
A. Arrange use of site and prem-
ises to allow:
1. Owner occupancy.
2. Use of site and premises by
the public.
B. Provide access to and from
site as required by law and by
Owner:
1. Emergency Building Exits Dur-
ing Construction: Keep all exits re-
quired by code open during con-
struction period; provide temporary
exit signs if exit routes are tempo-
rarily altered.
2. Do not obstruct roadways,
sidewalks, or other public ways
without permit.
C. Utility Outages and Shutdown:
1. Limit disruption of utility ser-
vices to hours the building is unoc-
cupied.
2. Do not disrupt or shut down
life safety systems, including but
not limited to fire sprinklers and fire
alarm system, without 7 days no-
tice to Owner and authorities hav-
ing jurisdiction.
3. Prevent accidental disruption
of utility services to other facilities.
OFFER ACCEPTANCE/REJE-
CTION
4.01 DURATION OF OFFER
A. Bids shall remain open to ac-
ceptance and shall be irrevocable
for a period of sixty (60) days after
the bid closing date.
4.02 ACCEPTANCE OF OFFER
A. The Owner and Contractor
shall have the right to reject any or
all bids, which are in any way in-
complete or irregular, and to waive
any informality in any proposal.
