Legal notices: March 8, 2021

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
272 Hospitality, Inc., whose regis-
tered agent is Yousef M. Ghamedi
and registered office is PO Box
1266, 610 Talmadge St, Kearney,
Nebraska, 68845, was formed on
December 21, 2020 to engage in
any lawful business. The corpora-
tion has authorized 10,000 shares
of capital stock. The names and
address of the incorporators are
Yousef M. Ghamedi and Mike S.
Anderson, both at PO Box 1266,
610 Talmadge St, Kearney, Ne-
braska, 68845 and.
272 Hospitality, Inc.
Organizer:
Yousef M. Ghamedi
P.O. Box 1266
610 Talmadge Street
Kearney, Nebraska 68845
Shon T. Lieske (#23204)
LIESKE, LIESKE, & ENSZ, P.C.,
L.L.O.
333 North Colorado Avenue
P.O. Box 268
Minden, NE 68959-0268
(308) 832-2103
LEGAL NOTICE FOR NAME
CHANGE OF A MINOR CHILD
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Notice is hereby given that on the
2nd day of February, 2021, a peti-
tion was filed in the District Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
object and prayer of which is to
change a minor child's name from
Roree JoLee Boswell to Roree
JoLee Storm. A hearing will be had
on said petition before the
Hornorable John H. Marsh, 1512
Central Ave., Kearney, NE on the 6
day of April, 2021 at 3:30 p.m., or
as soon thereafter as will be con-
venient for the court and unless
sufficient cause is shown to the
contrary, the minor child's name
will be changed from that of Roree
JoLee Boswell to Roree JoLee
Storm.
N O T I C E
A total of 113 cases will be heard
by the Board in March, 2021. The
following case(s) sentenced in Buf-
falo County will be seen by the
Board of Parole.
March 16, 2021 - 8:30 a.m.
Nebraska State Penitentiary, Lin-
coln, Nebraska
Huggins, Marshall 212168 Manu/Dist/Del/Disp or Poss W/I Pos Cntrl Sub Except Marijuana
March 19, 2021 - 8:30 a.m.
Community Correctional Center -
Lincoln, Lincoln, Nebraska
Brown, Joseph 210661 Assault
2nd Degree
March 24, 2021 - 8:30 a.m.
Community Correctional Center -
Lincoln, Lincoln, Nebraska
Timmens, Aaron 88349 Sexual
Assault of Child 1st Deg
Due to COVID-19, NDCS has
temporarily suspended visitation at
its facilities. https://corre-
ities/visiting-hours. Consequently,
the process for public participation
in parole hearings has been modi-
v/public-hearings. You are wel-
come to direct any statement to the
Board concerning the merits of this
offender by submitting your com-
ments via the Board website at:
v/contact.
ROSALYN COTTON, CHAIR
NEBRASKA BOARD OF PAROLE
NOTICE OF MEETING
AND PUBLIC HEARINGS
PLANNING COMMISSION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Planning Commis-
sion of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska will be held at 9:00 a.m. on
March 19, 2021 in the Council
Chambers at City Hall, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,
which meeting will be open to the
public.
NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER
GIVEN, that at such time the Plann-
ing Commission will hold the fol-
lowing public hearings:
1. Application submitted by Buf-
falo Surveying Corp. for Craig and
Kimberly Capellen and Brent and
Carolyn Hofferber to rezone from
District AG, Agricultural District to
District RR-1, Rural Residential
District (Rural Standards) for prop-
erty described as a tract of land be-
ing part of the Southeast Quarter of
the Northwest Quarter of Section 8,
Township 9 North, Range 15 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska (East of Antelope Avenue
and North of 92nd Street).
2. Application submitted by Buf-
falo Surveying Corp. for Craig and
Kimberly Capellen and Brent and
Carolyn Hofferber for the Prelimi-
nary Plat for Hofferber - Capellen
Subdivision, a subdivision being
part of the Southeast Quarter of the
Northwest Quarter of Section 8,
Township 9 North, Range 15 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska, for property described
as a tract of land being part of the
Southeast Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter of Section 8, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(East of Antelope Avenue and
North of 92nd Street).
3. Application submitted by Buf-
falo Surveying Corp. for Craig and
Kimberly Capellen and Brent and
Carolyn Hofferber for the Final Plat
for Hofferber - Capellen Subdivi-
sion, a subdivision being part of the
Southeast Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter of Section 8, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska, for
property described as a tract of
land being part of the Southeast
Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of
Section 8, Township 9 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (East of
Antelope Avenue and North of
92nd Street).
4. Application submitted by Buf-
falo Surveying Corp. for NP Land
Development, Inc., a Nebraska
Corporation and Nancy Norwood,
Trustee to rezone from District AG,
Agricultural District to District R-1,
Urban Residential Single-Family
District (Low Density) for property
described as a tract of land being
part of the Northeast Quarter of the
Southeast Quarter of Section 24,
Township 9 North, Range 16 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska (North of Eastbrooke
Drive and Avenue K and East of
Stoneridge Lake).
5. Application submitted by Buf-
falo Surveying Corp. for NP Land
Development, Inc., a Nebraska
Corporation and Nancy Norwood,
Trustee for the Preliminary Plat for
Stoneridge Tenth Addition, an ad-
dition to the City of Kearney, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska for property
described as a tract of land being
part of the Northeast Quarter of the
Southeast Quarter of Section 24,
Township 9 North, Range 16 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska with said tract of land
being inclusive of to be vacated Lot
1, Block Two, Stoneridge Eighth
Addition, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
(North of Eastbrooke Drive and Av-
enue K and East of Stoneridge
Lake).
6. Application submitted by Buf-
falo Surveying Corp. for NP Land
Development, Inc., a Nebraska
Corporation and Nancy Norwood,
Trustee for the Final Plat for Ston-
eridge Tenth Addition, an addition
to the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska for property de-
scribed as a tract of land being part
of the Northeast Quarter of the
Southeast Quarter of Section 24,
Township 9 North, Range 16 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska with said tract of land
being inclusive of to be vacated Lot
1, Block Two, Stoneridge Eighth
Addition, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
(North of Eastbrooke Drive and Av-
enue K and East of Stoneridge
Lake).
7. Application submitted by Buf-
falo Surveying Corp. for NP Land
Development, Inc., a Nebraska
Corporation and Nancy Norwood,
Trustee for the annexation of Ston-
eridge Tenth Addition, an addition
to the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska for property de-
scribed as a tract of land being part
of the Northeast Quarter of the
Southeast Quarter of Section 24,
Township 9 North, Range 16 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska with said tract of land
being inclusive of to be vacated Lot
1, Block Two, Stoneridge Eighth
Addition, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
(North of Eastbrooke Drive and Av-
enue K and East of Stoneridge
Lake).
8. Application submitted by Miller
& Associates for the City of Kear-
ney and Compute North NE05, LLC
for an amendment to the Land Use
Map of the City of Kearney Com-
prehensive Development Plan from
Business Park and Light Industrial
to Business Park for property de-
scribed as a tract of land being part
of the Northeast Quarter of the
Northwest Quarter and part of the
Southeast Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter of Section 29, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(3215 Global Drive Place).
9. Application submitted by Miller
& Associates for the City of Kear-
ney and Compute North NE05, LLC
to rezone from District M-1, Limited
Industrial District and District
BP/PD, Business Park/Planned De-
velopment Overlay District to Dis-
trict BP, Business Park District for
property described as a tract of
land being part of the Northeast
Quarter of the Northwest Quarter
and part of the Southeast Quarter
of the Northwest Quarter of Section
29, Township 9 North, Range 15
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska (3215 Global
Drive Place).
10. Application submitted by
Miller & Associates for the City of
Kearney and Compute North NE05,
LLC for the Preliminary Plat for
Tech One Third Subdivision, a sub-
division being part of the Northeast
Quarter of the Northwest Quarter
and part of the Southeast Quarter
of the Northwest Quarter of Section
29, Township 9 North, Range 15
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska, for property de-
scribed as a tract of land being part
of the Northeast Quarter of the
Northwest Quarter and part of the
Southeast Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter of Section 29, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(3215 Global Drive Place).
11. Application submitted by
Miller & Associates for the City of
Kearney and Compute North NE05,
LLC for the Final Plat for Tech One
Third Subdivision, a subdivision
being part of the Northeast Quarter
of the Northwest Quarter and part
of the Southeast Quarter of the
Northwest Quarter of Section 29,
Township 9 North, Range 15 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska, for property described
as a tract of land being part of the
Northeast Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter and part of the Southeast
Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of
Section 29, Township 9 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (3215
Global Drive Place).
12. Proposed amendments to the
following chapters/sections of the
City Code as follows:
Ÿ Section 56-101 "Purpose" of
Chapter 56 "Public Improvements
and Infrastructure" to amend the
reference of storm water to
stormwater.
Ÿ Section 56-102 "Water" of
Chapter 56 "Public Improvements
and Infrastructure" to amend the
references of City Engineer to Di-
rector of Public Works or his/her
duly appointed representative.
Ÿ Section 56-103 "Sanitary
Sewers" of Chapter 56 "Public Im-
provements and Infrastructure" to
amend the references of City Engi-
neer to Director of Public Works or
his/her duly appointed representa-
tive.
Ÿ Section 56-104 "Storm Water
Management" of Chapter 56
"Public Improvements and Infra-
structure" to amend the reference
of storm water to stormwater, in-
cluding the section title and to
amend the references of City Engi-
neer to Director of Public Works or
his/her duly appointed representa-
tive and to amend from thirty (30)
days of the date of notice to five (5)
days of the date of notice for when
maintenance is required for a given
stormwater facility, following writ-
ten notice from the City to property
owners responsible for said main-
tenance.
Ÿ Section 56-106 "Parks Reser-
vations" of Chapter 56 "Public Im-
provements and Infrastructure" to
amend the reference of storm
water to stormwater.
Ÿ Section 56-109 "Timing and
Conveyance" of Chapter 56 "Public
Improvements and Infrastructure"
to amend the references of City En-
gineer to Director of Public Works
or his/her duly appointed repre-
sentative.
Ÿ Section 56-112 "Easements"
of Chapter 56 "Public Improve-
ments and Infrastructure" to amend
the reference of storm water to
stormwater.
An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at the City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during
normal business hours. Except for
items of an emergency nature, the
agenda shall not be altered later
than 24 hours before the scheduled
commencement of the meeting.
The Planning Commission shall
have the right to modify the agenda
to include items of an emergency
nature only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF TKW VETERINARY
SERVICES, P.C.
Registered Office: 1115 E 15th
Street, Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska 68847
Registered Agent: Kendra M.
Welniak
TKW Veterinary Services, P.C.
shall engage in any lawful business
for which a corporation may be
formed under the Nebraska Profes-
sional Corporation Act. Authorized
capital stock is $10,000.00 to be
fully paid and non-assessable on
issue. Perpetual existence com-
menced February 11, 2021, when
Articles of Incorporation were filed
with Secretary of State. Affairs are
to be conducted by the Board of
Directors and officers authorized by
the By-Laws and the Board. The
Incorporator is Kendra M. Welniak
of 1115 E 15th Street, Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska.
TKW Veterinary Services, P.C.
By: Thomas S. Kruml, #20097
Kruml Law Office, P.C., L.L.O.
1501 M. Street, P.O. Box 347
Ord, NE 68862-0347
(308) 728-5088 - Phone
(308) 728-5089 - Fax
NOTICE
The U.S. Department of Agricul-
ture's Animal and Plant Health In-
spection Service (APHIS), Plant
Protection and Quarantine (PPQ), is
making available to the public for a
thirty (30) day comment period be-
ginning March 1, 2021, an environ-
mental assessment for Federal in-
volvement in the Nebraska Range-
land Grasshopper and Mormon
Cricket Suppression Program. Per-
sons wishing to obtain a copy of
the document[s] can visit the
APHIS website at: https://www.-
aphis/ourfocus/planthealth/plant-pest-and-di-
sease-programs/ea/grasshopper-cricket-ea/grasshopper-cricket-by-state or contact Craig Webb,
State Plant Health Director-NE/KS,
via email at Craig.A.Webb-
@usda.gov ;or by mail at USDA
APHIS PPQ 5940 South 58th
Street, Lincoln, NE 68506; or via
phone at (402)-434-2346. Inquiries
should request the draft environ-
mental assessment for the Ne-
braska Rangeland Grasshopper
and Mormon Cricket Suppres-
sion Program, Environmental As-
sessment, February 2021.
Persons wishing to comment on
the document[s] should send the
comments to the above ad-
dress[es] by March 31, 2021. The
open period for receipt of all
comments will close on this day.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
VOLARE AVIATION LLC
Notice is hereby given of the or-
ganization under the laws of the
State of Nebraska of VOLARE AVI-
ATION LLC, a Nebraska limited lia-
bility company (the "Company"),
pursuant to a Certificate of Organi-
zation filed on January 22, 2021.
The Company's initial designated
office is located at 3206 20th Ave-
nue Kearney, NE 68845. The name
and address of the Company's reg-
istered agent for service of process
in the State of Nebraska is Regis-
tered Agents Inc 530 S. 13th St.
STE 100 Lincoln, NE 68508.
