Legal notices: March 8, 2021

Notice is hereby given of the or-

ganization under the laws of the

State of Nebraska of VOLARE AVI-

ATION LLC, a Nebraska limited lia-

bility company (the "Company"),

pursuant to a Certificate of Organi-

zation filed on January 22, 2021.

The Company's initial designated

office is located at 3206 20th Ave-

nue Kearney, NE 68845. The name

and address of the Company's reg-

istered agent for service of process