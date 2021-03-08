 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Legal notices: March 8, 2021

Legal notices: March 8, 2021

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

272 Hospitality, Inc., whose regis-

tered agent is Yousef M. Ghamedi

and registered office is PO Box

1266, 610 Talmadge St, Kearney,

Nebraska, 68845, was formed on

December 21, 2020 to engage in

any lawful business. The corpora-

tion has authorized 10,000 shares

of capital stock. The names and

address of the incorporators are

Yousef M. Ghamedi and Mike S.

Anderson, both at PO Box 1266,

610 Talmadge St, Kearney, Ne-

braska, 68845 and.

272 Hospitality, Inc.

Organizer:

Yousef M. Ghamedi

P.O. Box 1266

610 Talmadge Street

Kearney, Nebraska 68845

Shon T. Lieske (#23204)

LIESKE, LIESKE, & ENSZ, P.C.,

L.L.O.

333 North Colorado Avenue

P.O. Box 268

Minden, NE 68959-0268

(308) 832-2103

ZNEZ M8,M15,M22

 

LEGAL NOTICE FOR NAME

CHANGE OF A MINOR CHILD

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

 

Notice is hereby given that on the

2nd day of February, 2021, a peti-

tion was filed in the District Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

object and prayer of which is to

change a minor child's name from

Roree JoLee Boswell to Roree

JoLee Storm. A hearing will be had

on said petition before the

Hornorable John H. Marsh, 1512

Central Ave., Kearney, NE on the 6

day of April, 2021 at 3:30 p.m., or

as soon thereafter as will be con-

venient for the court and unless

sufficient cause is shown to the

contrary, the minor child's name

will be changed from that of Roree

JoLee Boswell to Roree JoLee

Storm.

ZNEZ M1,M8,M15,M22

 

N O T I C E

 

A total of 113 cases will be heard

by the Board in March, 2021. The

following case(s) sentenced in Buf-

falo County will be seen by the

Board of Parole.

March 16, 2021 - 8:30 a.m.

Nebraska State Penitentiary, Lin-

coln, Nebraska

Huggins, Marshall 212168 Manu/Dist/Del/Disp or Poss W/I Pos Cntrl Sub Except Marijuana

March 19, 2021 - 8:30 a.m.

Community Correctional Center -

Lincoln, Lincoln, Nebraska

Brown, Joseph 210661 Assault

2nd Degree

March 24, 2021 - 8:30 a.m.

Community Correctional Center -

Lincoln, Lincoln, Nebraska

Timmens, Aaron 88349 Sexual

Assault of Child 1st Deg

Due to COVID-19, NDCS has

temporarily suspended visitation at

its facilities. https://corre-

ctions.nebraska.gov/facil-

ities/visiting-hours. Consequently,

the process for public participation

in parole hearings has been modi-

fied. https://parole.nebraska.go-

v/public-hearings. You are wel-

come to direct any statement to the

Board concerning the merits of this

offender by submitting your com-

ments via the Board website at:

http://www.parole.nebraska.go-

v/contact.

 

ROSALYN COTTON, CHAIR

NEBRASKA BOARD OF PAROLE

ZNEZ M8,t1

 

NOTICE OF MEETING

AND PUBLIC HEARINGS

PLANNING COMMISSION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Planning Commis-

sion of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska will be held at 9:00 a.m. on

March 19, 2021 in the Council

Chambers at City Hall, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,

which meeting will be open to the

public.

NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER

GIVEN, that at such time the Plann-

ing Commission will hold the fol-

lowing public hearings:

1. Application submitted by Buf-

falo Surveying Corp. for Craig and

Kimberly Capellen and Brent and

Carolyn Hofferber to rezone from

District AG, Agricultural District to

District RR-1, Rural Residential

District (Rural Standards) for prop-

erty described as a tract of land be-

ing part of the Southeast Quarter of

the Northwest Quarter of Section 8,

Township 9 North, Range 15 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska (East of Antelope Avenue

and North of 92nd Street).

2. Application submitted by Buf-

falo Surveying Corp. for Craig and

Kimberly Capellen and Brent and

Carolyn Hofferber for the Prelimi-

nary Plat for Hofferber - Capellen

Subdivision, a subdivision being

part of the Southeast Quarter of the

Northwest Quarter of Section 8,

Township 9 North, Range 15 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska, for property described

as a tract of land being part of the

Southeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter of Section 8, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(East of Antelope Avenue and

North of 92nd Street).

3. Application submitted by Buf-

falo Surveying Corp. for Craig and

Kimberly Capellen and Brent and

Carolyn Hofferber for the Final Plat

for Hofferber - Capellen Subdivi-

sion, a subdivision being part of the

Southeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter of Section 8, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska, for

property described as a tract of

land being part of the Southeast

Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 8, Township 9 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (East of

Antelope Avenue and North of

92nd Street).

4. Application submitted by Buf-

falo Surveying Corp. for NP Land

Development, Inc., a Nebraska

Corporation and Nancy Norwood,

Trustee to rezone from District AG,

Agricultural District to District R-1,

Urban Residential Single-Family

District (Low Density) for property

described as a tract of land being

part of the Northeast Quarter of the

Southeast Quarter of Section 24,

Township 9 North, Range 16 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska (North of Eastbrooke

Drive and Avenue K and East of

Stoneridge Lake).

5. Application submitted by Buf-

falo Surveying Corp. for NP Land

Development, Inc., a Nebraska

Corporation and Nancy Norwood,

Trustee for the Preliminary Plat for

Stoneridge Tenth Addition, an ad-

dition to the City of Kearney, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska for property

described as a tract of land being

part of the Northeast Quarter of the

Southeast Quarter of Section 24,

Township 9 North, Range 16 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska with said tract of land

being inclusive of to be vacated Lot

1, Block Two, Stoneridge Eighth

Addition, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

(North of Eastbrooke Drive and Av-

enue K and East of Stoneridge

Lake).

6. Application submitted by Buf-

falo Surveying Corp. for NP Land

Development, Inc., a Nebraska

Corporation and Nancy Norwood,

Trustee for the Final Plat for Ston-

eridge Tenth Addition, an addition

to the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska for property de-

scribed as a tract of land being part

of the Northeast Quarter of the

Southeast Quarter of Section 24,

Township 9 North, Range 16 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska with said tract of land

being inclusive of to be vacated Lot

1, Block Two, Stoneridge Eighth

Addition, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

(North of Eastbrooke Drive and Av-

enue K and East of Stoneridge

Lake).

7. Application submitted by Buf-

falo Surveying Corp. for NP Land

Development, Inc., a Nebraska

Corporation and Nancy Norwood,

Trustee for the annexation of Ston-

eridge Tenth Addition, an addition

to the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska for property de-

scribed as a tract of land being part

of the Northeast Quarter of the

Southeast Quarter of Section 24,

Township 9 North, Range 16 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska with said tract of land

being inclusive of to be vacated Lot

1, Block Two, Stoneridge Eighth

Addition, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

(North of Eastbrooke Drive and Av-

enue K and East of Stoneridge

Lake).

8. Application submitted by Miller

& Associates for the City of Kear-

ney and Compute North NE05, LLC

for an amendment to the Land Use

Map of the City of Kearney Com-

prehensive Development Plan from

Business Park and Light Industrial

to Business Park for property de-

scribed as a tract of land being part

of the Northeast Quarter of the

Northwest Quarter and part of the

Southeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter of Section 29, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(3215 Global Drive Place).

9. Application submitted by Miller

& Associates for the City of Kear-

ney and Compute North NE05, LLC

to rezone from District M-1, Limited

Industrial District and District

BP/PD, Business Park/Planned De-

velopment Overlay District to Dis-

trict BP, Business Park District for

property described as a tract of

land being part of the Northeast

Quarter of the Northwest Quarter

and part of the Southeast Quarter

of the Northwest Quarter of Section

29, Township 9 North, Range 15

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska (3215 Global

Drive Place).

10. Application submitted by

Miller & Associates for the City of

Kearney and Compute North NE05,

LLC for the Preliminary Plat for

Tech One Third Subdivision, a sub-

division being part of the Northeast

Quarter of the Northwest Quarter

and part of the Southeast Quarter

of the Northwest Quarter of Section

29, Township 9 North, Range 15

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska, for property de-

scribed as a tract of land being part

of the Northeast Quarter of the

Northwest Quarter and part of the

Southeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter of Section 29, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(3215 Global Drive Place).

11. Application submitted by

Miller & Associates for the City of

Kearney and Compute North NE05,

LLC for the Final Plat for Tech One

Third Subdivision, a subdivision

being part of the Northeast Quarter

of the Northwest Quarter and part

of the Southeast Quarter of the

Northwest Quarter of Section 29,

Township 9 North, Range 15 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska, for property described

as a tract of land being part of the

Northeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter and part of the Southeast

Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 29, Township 9 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (3215

Global Drive Place).

12. Proposed amendments to the

following chapters/sections of the

City Code as follows:

Ÿ Section 56-101 "Purpose" of

Chapter 56 "Public Improvements

and Infrastructure" to amend the

reference of storm water to

stormwater.

Ÿ Section 56-102 "Water" of

Chapter 56 "Public Improvements

and Infrastructure" to amend the

references of City Engineer to Di-

rector of Public Works or his/her

duly appointed representative.

Ÿ Section 56-103 "Sanitary

Sewers" of Chapter 56 "Public Im-

provements and Infrastructure" to

amend the references of City Engi-

neer to Director of Public Works or

his/her duly appointed representa-

tive.

Ÿ Section 56-104 "Storm Water

Management" of Chapter 56

"Public Improvements and Infra-

structure" to amend the reference

of storm water to stormwater, in-

cluding the section title and to

amend the references of City Engi-

neer to Director of Public Works or

his/her duly appointed representa-

tive and to amend from thirty (30)

days of the date of notice to five (5)

days of the date of notice for when

maintenance is required for a given

stormwater facility, following writ-

ten notice from the City to property

owners responsible for said main-

tenance.

Ÿ Section 56-106 "Parks Reser-

vations" of Chapter 56 "Public Im-

provements and Infrastructure" to

amend the reference of storm

water to stormwater.

Ÿ Section 56-109 "Timing and

Conveyance" of Chapter 56 "Public

Improvements and Infrastructure"

to amend the references of City En-

gineer to Director of Public Works

or his/her duly appointed repre-

sentative.

Ÿ Section 56-112 "Easements"

of Chapter 56 "Public Improve-

ments and Infrastructure" to amend

the reference of storm water to

stormwater.

An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at the City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during

normal business hours. Except for

items of an emergency nature, the

agenda shall not be altered later

than 24 hours before the scheduled

commencement of the meeting.

The Planning Commission shall

have the right to modify the agenda

to include items of an emergency

nature only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ M8,t1

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF TKW VETERINARY

SERVICES, P.C.

 

Registered Office: 1115 E 15th

Street, Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska 68847

Registered Agent: Kendra M.

Welniak

TKW Veterinary Services, P.C.

shall engage in any lawful business

for which a corporation may be

formed under the Nebraska Profes-

sional Corporation Act. Authorized

capital stock is $10,000.00 to be

fully paid and non-assessable on

issue. Perpetual existence com-

menced February 11, 2021, when

Articles of Incorporation were filed

with Secretary of State. Affairs are

to be conducted by the Board of

Directors and officers authorized by

the By-Laws and the Board. The

Incorporator is Kendra M. Welniak

of 1115 E 15th Street, Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska.

TKW Veterinary Services, P.C.

By: Thomas S. Kruml, #20097

Kruml Law Office, P.C., L.L.O.

1501 M. Street, P.O. Box 347

Ord, NE 68862-0347

(308) 728-5088 - Phone

(308) 728-5089 - Fax

ZNEZ F22,M1,M8

NOTICE

 

The U.S. Department of Agricul-

ture's Animal and Plant Health In-

spection Service (APHIS), Plant

Protection and Quarantine (PPQ), is

making available to the public for a

thirty (30) day comment period be-

ginning March 1, 2021, an environ-

mental assessment for Federal in-

volvement in the Nebraska Range-

land Grasshopper and Mormon

Cricket Suppression Program. Per-

sons wishing to obtain a copy of

the document[s] can visit the

APHIS website at: https://www.-

aphis.usda.gov/-

aphis/ourfocus/planthealth/plant-pest-and-di-

sease-programs/ea/grasshopper-cricket-ea/grasshopper-cricket-by-state or contact Craig Webb,

State Plant Health Director-NE/KS,

via email at Craig.A.Webb-

@usda.gov ;or by mail at USDA

APHIS PPQ 5940 South 58th

Street, Lincoln, NE 68506; or via

phone at (402)-434-2346. Inquiries

should request the draft environ-

mental assessment for the Ne-

braska Rangeland Grasshopper

and Mormon Cricket Suppres-

sion Program, Environmental As-

sessment, February 2021.

Persons wishing to comment on

the document[s] should send the

comments to the above ad-

dress[es] by March 31, 2021. The

open period for receipt of all

comments will close on this day.

 

ZNEZ M1,M8,M15

 

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

VOLARE AVIATION LLC

 

Notice is hereby given of the or-

ganization under the laws of the

State of Nebraska of VOLARE AVI-

ATION LLC, a Nebraska limited lia-

bility company (the "Company"),

pursuant to a Certificate of Organi-

zation filed on January 22, 2021.

The Company's initial designated

office is located at 3206 20th Ave-

nue Kearney, NE 68845. The name

and address of the Company's reg-

istered agent for service of process

in the State of Nebraska is Regis-

tered Agents Inc 530 S. 13th St.

STE 100 Lincoln, NE 68508.

ZNEZ M8,M15,M22

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News