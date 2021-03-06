 Skip to main content
Legal notices: March 6, 2021

 

NOTICE

Kearney, Nebraska

February 23, 2021

 

With the absence of a minister,

the Council held a moment of si-

lence. Mayor Clouse and Council

Members led the audience in the

Pledge of Allegiance. Mayor

Clouse announced that in accord-

ance with Section 84-1412 of the

Nebraska Revised Statutes, a cur-

rent copy of the Open Meetings Act

is available for review and is posted

on the wall of the Council Cham-

bers. Stanley A. Clouse, President

of the Council, called a regular

meeting of the City Council to order

on February 23, 2021 at 5:30 p.m.

with the following Council Mem-

bers responding to roll call: Randy

Buschkoetter, Bruce Lear, Tami

James Moore, and Jonathan

Nikkila. Absent: None. City Clerk

recorded the minutes. Administra-

tive personnel were also present.

Notice of the meeting had been

given according to law.

There were no Oral Communica-

tions.

There was no Unfinished Busi-

ness.

Public Hearings:

1. Council conducted and closed

the public hearing and unanimously

adopted the ½¢ Sales Tax Capital

Improvement Plan for the City of

Kearney.

Consent Agenda:

By unanimous vote the following

items were approved:

1. Minutes of Special Meeting

held February 9, 2021 and Minutes

of Regular Meeting held February

9, 2021.

2. C L A I M S

PS - Personnel Services

SMCS - Supplies, Materials &

Contractual Services

ER - Equipment Rental

CO - Capital Outlay

DS - Debt Service

Alfred Benesch - $4,572.30 - co;

1000bulbs.com - $40.48 - smcs;

AAA Rentals - $166.12 - smcs; Ace

Irrigation - $364.46 - smcs;

Acushnet - $646.36 - smcs; Adobe

- $29.99 - smcs; Advance Auto

Parts - $34.15 - smcs; Advance

Media - $1,200.00 - smcs; Agri

Coop - $383.02 - smcs; All City

Garage - $882.00 - smcs; All

Makes Auto - $2,467.24 - smcs; Al-

lied Electronics - $294.89 - smcs;

Ally B Design - $25.00 - smcs; Am-

azon - $10,668.19 - smcs,co;

American - $1,176.32 - smcs;

American Button - $43.76 - smcs;

American Electric - $1,440.00 -

smcs; American Legion -$39.85 -

smcs; American Library Assn. -

$130.00 - smcs; American Red

Cross - $380.00 - smcs; Anderson

Bros Electric -$4,812.00 - smcs;

Anderson,D - $13.99 - smcs; Andy

Mark - $44.50 - smcs; Anything

Truck - $421.96 - smcs; Apple -

$0.99 - smcs; Aramark Uniform -

$410.19 - smcs; Arrowhead

Scientific - $192.88 - smcs; Ask

Supply - $3,694.33 - smcs; Assoc.

Threat Assessment - $125.00 -

smcs; Aurora Coop - $86.40 -

smcs; Auto Value - $1,213.53 -

smcs; B&H Photo - $86.98 - co;

Baker & Taylor - $5,007.29 - smcs;

Ballard - $57.99 - smcs; Bamford -

$1,980.00 - smcs; Baristas -

$30.00 - smcs; Batteryguy - $21.15

- smcs; Baugh,M - $14.37 - smcs;

Berens-Tate - $8,000.00 - smcs;

Blackstone Publishing - $629.78 -

smcs; Blackstrap - $1,527.66 -

smcs; Blue to Gold - $159.00 -

smcs; BlueCross BlueShield -

$48,784.38 - smcs; Bosselman -

$41,940.71 - smcs; Broadcast Mu-

sic - $327.60 - smcs; Broadfoot's -

$739.00 - smcs; Brown Construc-

tion - $131,392.70 - co; Buffalo Co.

Sheriff - $494.50 - smcs; Buffalo

Co. Treasurer - $16.40 - smcs; Buf-

falo Outdoor Power - $1,132.51 -

smcs; Buffalo Wild Wings - $30.00

- smcs; Builders - $749.41 - smcs;

Carquest - $930.71 - smcs; Carrot

Top - $1,426.68 - smcs; Cenex -

$17.12 - smcs; Central Hydraulic -

$1,192.36 - smcs; Central NE Bob-

cat - $11,897.58 - smcs,co; CFA

Software - $2,995.00 - smcs;

Chemsearch - $307.00 - smcs;

Christensen,K - $225.00 - smcs;

Cintas - $215.76 - smcs; City of Ky

- $11,405.08 - ps; Comm. Action

Partnership - $545.00 - smcs;

Commonwealth Electric - $193.42 -

smcs; CompassCom - $225.00 -

smcs; Construction Rental -

$429.04 - smcs; Control Yours -

$100.00 - smcs; Cook Construction

- $9,300.00 - smcs,co; Copycat -

$40.55 - smcs; Cordova,T -

$121.86 - smcs; Credit Manage-

ment - $94.04 - ps; Culligan -

$203.20 - smcs; Culver's - $30.00 -

smcs; Cummins - $385.61 - smcs;

Cutter & Buck - $1,572.78 - smcs;

Cutting Edge Cleaning - $192.50 -

smcs; Danko Emergency - $460.19

- smcs; Dash Lane - $300.00 -

smcs; Dawson Public Power -

$22,015.36 - smcs; Dell - $792.24 -

co; Demco - $1,328.43 - smcs;

Dent Popper - $125.00 - smcs;

Dish - $128.05 - smcs; Dmilaco -

$40.00 - smcs; Dollar General -

$11.93 - smcs; Dollar Tree -

$683.72 - smcs; Eakes - $1,680.54

- smcs; Echo Electric - $71.48 -

smcs, co; Ecolab Pest - $83.06 -

smcs; Eickhoff,J - $100.00 - smcs;

Electric Pump - $1,568.29 - smcs;

Electronic Systems - $150.00 -

smcs; Ellis Wheeler - $296.83 -

smcs; Emissive Energy - $1,027.20

- smcs; Enterprise Electric -

$22,751.85 - smcs; Etsy - $340.80

- smcs; Evers,M - $250.00 - smcs;

Expression War - $96.00 - smcs;

Eyemed - $1,270.56 - smcs; Face-

book - $194.21 - smcs; Farmers

Union - $600.00 - smcs; Fastenal -

$391.02 - smcs; FBI National -

$125.00 - smcs; Fiddelke - $783.20

- smcs; Full Circlet - $798.00 -

smcs; Gale/Cengage - $128.21 -

smcs; Galeton - $637.34 - ps; Galls

- $1,324.55 - smcs; Garrett Tire -

$5,713.65 - smcs; Government Fi-

nance - $65.00 - smcs; Graczyk

Lawn - $4,152.50 - smcs; Graham

Tire - $1,022.00 - smcs; Grainger -

$1,086.94 - smcs; Grand Kubota -

$785.87 - smcs; Grey House Pub-

lishing - $264.00 - smcs; Hach -

$776.97 - smcs; Hahn,S - $900.00

- smcs; Hart Golf - $782.00 - smcs;

Heartland Motor - $42.93 - smcs;

H-Mac Systems - $134.25 - smcs;

Hobby-Lobby - $339.82 - smcs;

Hogeland,V - $34.47 - smcs;

Holmes Plumbing - $479.03 -

smcs; Home Depot - $182.63 -

smcs; Hy-Vee - $0.99 - smcs; IAPE

- $150.00 - smcs; ICMA -

$7,308.20 - ps; IDEXX - $1,532.06 -

smcs; Infinity Stamps - $705.49 -

smcs; Institute Custody Death -

$95.00 - smcs; Integrated Security

- $3,780.00 - smcs; Int'l Society Ar-

boriculture - $513.00 - smcs; IRS -

$163,585.27 - ps; Jack Lederman -

$544.97 - smcs; Jackson Services

- $299.32 - smcs; Johnstone Sup-

ply - $304.43 - smcs; Kart-Man -

$1,988.49 - smcs; Ky Ace -

$589.95 - smcs; Ky Animal Shelter

- $10,000.00 - smcs; Ky Crete &

Block - $3,475.35 - smcs,co; Ky

Hub - $716.15 - smcs; Ky Power

Sports - $125.70 -s mcs,co; Ky

Towing - $100.00 - smcs; Ky Ware-

house - $1,372.76 - smcs; Ky Win-

lectric - $2,673.26 - smcs; Ky Win-

nelson - $290.11 - smcs; Kelly

Supply - $212.52 - smcs; Kimball

Midwest - $244.38 - smcs; Konica

Minolta - $27.20 - smcs;

Kotschwar,J - $33.44 - smcs; LA

Police Gear - $245.99 - smcs;

Landmark Implement - $5,443.16 -

smcs,co; Lawn Builders -

$3,216.19 - smcs; Lawson Prod-

ucts - $520.06 - smcs; Lewis,S -

$17.33 - smcs; Lifeguard Store -

$1,396.18 - smcs; Light and Siren -

$3,575.01 - smcs; LMC Truck -

$123.74 - smcs; Loch Unlimited -

$1,479.02 - smcs; Lockmobile -

$14.45 - smcs; Magic Cleaning -

$400.00 - smcs; Mallory Safety -

$124.95 - smcs; Masters True

Value - $1,091.05 - smcs; Mathe-

son Tri-gas - $490.89 - smcs; Mc-

Carty,D - $75.00 - smcs; Mead

Lumber - $27.56 - smcs; Menards -

$2,662.13 - smcs; Merrymakers

Assn. - $500.00 - smcs; Meusch,R

- $27.41 - smcs; Mid American

Signal - $650.00 - smcs; Midland

Scientific - $142.93 - smcs;

Mid-State Engineering - $3,795.00

- smcs; Mid-State Organized Crime

- $250.00 - smcs; Midwest Con-

nect - $3,624.66 - smcs; Midwest

Turf - $227.65 - smcs; Mirror Image

- $601.52 - smcs;

Molacek,R-$48.98 - smcs; Moon-

light Embroidery - $30.00 - smcs;

MPH Industries - $54.19 - smcs;

Municipal Supply - $5,178.36 -

smcs; My Senior Center -

$1,190.00 - smcs; NAP Supplies -

$206.35 - smcs; Nat'l Fire Protec-

tion - $259.25 - smcs; Nat'l Law

Enforcement - $700.00 - smcs; Na-

t'l Registry - $170.00 - smcs; Nat'l

White Collar Crime - $50.00 -

smcs; NE Arborist Assn. - $75.00 -

smcs; NE Child Support Pmt -

$1,517.12 - ps; NE Crane - $212.34

- smcs; NE Machinery - $275.47 -

smcs; NE Municipal Utilities -

$755.00 - smcs; NE Peterbilt -

$848.84 - smcs; NE Recycling -

$250.00 - smcs; NE Safety -

$555.00 - smcs; NE Truck Center -

$775.23 - co; Netgate - $416.12 -

smcs; Network Solutions - $197.95

- smcs; North American Rescue -

$329.88 - smcs; North Platte Tele-

graph - $465.00 - smcs; Northern

Safety - $247.08 - smcs; North-

western Energy - $12,813.82 -

smcs; No-Spill systems - $265.55 -

smcs; Nova Fitness - $117.93 - ps;

NRG Media - $410.00 - smcs; Nut-

telman Fencing - $623.70 - smcs;

Office Max - $3,312.51 - smcs; Of-

ficenet - $703.52 - smcs; Olsson -

$5,865.69 - smcs,co; O'Reilly Auto

- $4,448.61 - smcs; Orkin - $48.15

- smcs; Orscheln - $206.63 - smcs;

OTC Brands - $136.44 - smcs; Otis

Technology - $349.95 - smcs;

Palay Display - $43.26 - smcs; Par-

amount - $36.58 - smcs;

Penworthy Co. - $129.28 - smcs;

Pep Co. - $200.00 - smcs; Perkins

- $135.84 - smcs; Petsmart -

$213.96 - smcs; Pfeiffer,D - $31.00

- smcs; Pizza Hut - $62.11 - smcs;

Platte River Harley - $350.34 -

smcs; Platte Valley Auto - $370.20

- smcs; Platte Valley Comm. -

$111.16 - smcs; Pot O' Gold -

$77.00 - smcs; Precision Locker -

$900.20 - smcs; Presto-X -

$376.00 - smcs; Prime Communi-

cations - $7,851.72 - co; Propay -

$299.00 - co; PSS/CSS Presenta-

tion - $1,214.86 - smcs; Public

Risk Mgmt. Assn. - $385.00 -

smcs; Pycha,J - $287.45 - smcs;

Quill - $547.05 - smcs; Radiant

Heating - $235.00 - smcs; Recre-

aonics - $591.77 - smcs; Redbox -

$1.61 - smcs; Rentokil - $100.00 -

smcs; Resource Mgmt. - $1,161.60

- smcs; Safety Products - $357.06

- smcs; Salient Sciences -

$1,800.00 - smcs; Sapp Brothers -

$17,054.68 - smcs; SCC Student

Accounts - $333.00 - smcs;

Schlund,D - $2.11 - smcs; School

District 7 - $460.00 - smcs; See

Clear Cleaning - $2,352.75 - smcs;

Select Sprayers - $161.92 - smcs;

Shannon,L - $10.46 - smcs; Sher-

win Williams - $225.91 - smcs;

Shredding Solutions - $59.10 -

smcs; Siddons Martin - $1,299.46 -

smcs; Silverstone Group -

$6,405.92 - smcs; Singlecylin Ebay

- $37.18 - smcs; Society Authors

Composers - $483.00 - smcs;

Spectrum - $967.51 - smcs; Spring

2021 Tree - $120.00 - smcs; Stitch

3 - $525.00 - co; Streakwave Wire-

less - $667.64 - smcs; Stutsman -

$2,196.00 - smcs; Stutzman,G -

$34.91 - smcs; Suchsland,T -

$111.02 - smcs; Tadibrothers -

$296.89 - smcs; Target - $407.41 -

smcs; Titan Machinery - $6.00 -

smcs; TLO Transunion-$110.30 -

smcs; Tractor Supply - $286.32 -

smcs; Traffic Control Corp. -

$1,025.00 - smcs; Transcribe

Wreally - $20.00 - smcs; Tri Co

Equipment - $342.38 - smcs; Tri

Co Glass - $640.55 - smcs; Tri-Mor

K9 - $198.00 - smcs; TSI-Shopper

- $1,258.77 - smcs; Turner Body -

$100.00 - smcs; Twin City Hard-

ware - $147.65 - co; UA Sidekick -

$449.95 - smcs; Union Bank &

Trust - $89,639.32 - ps; Unique

Management - $107.40 - smcs;

Unity Tactical - $174.00 - smcs;

Univ. of NE Event - $160.00 -

smcs; Univ. of NE Omaha -

$223.00 - smcs; USPS - $344.35 -

smcs; Van Diest - $1,262.59 -

smcs; Van Wall - $198.29 - smcs;

Village Payment - $246.14 - smcs;

Viox,V - $41.47 - smcs; Virtra Ad-

vanced - $1,500.00 - smcs; VVS -

$142.50 - smcs; Wal-Mart -

$1,492.79 - smcs; Walters Electric

- $130.00 - smcs; Wastecorp

Pumps - $318.28 - smcs; Water

Env. Federation - $226.25-ps;

Wave Senior Learning - $30.00 -

smcs; Welcoa - $125.20 - ps;

Whitehead,G - $23.32 - smcs;

Wilco Life - $10.00 - ps; WPCI -

$410.50 - smcs; Yant Equipment -

$443.64 - smcs; Zimmerman Print-

ing - $8.00 - smcs; Zoom-$481.18

- smcs; Payroll Ending 02/13/2 --

$487,611.78. The foregoing sched-

ule of claims is published in ac-

cordance with Section 19-1102 of

the Revised Statutes of Nebraska,

and is published at an expense of

$104.26 to the City of Kearney.

3. Receive recommendations of

Planning Commission and set

March 9, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. as date

and time for hearing on those appli-

cations where applicable.

4. Adopt Resolution No. 2021-26

appointing Brian Symington to fulfill

a vacancy on the City of Kearney

Facilities Corporation and to serve

as President of the Board for the

City of Kearney Facilities Corpora-

tion.

5. Authorize the Mayor to send a

letter of no recommendation to the

Nebraska Liquor Control Commis-

sion on the manager application for

John Johnston submitted by Ea-

gles Frat Order 2722 dba Eagles

Frat Order 2722 located at 17 West

24th Street in connection with their

Class C-011097 liquor license.

6. Authorize the Mayor to send a

letter of no recommendation to the

Nebraska Liquor Control Commis-

sion on the Class C-124111 liquor

license application and manager

application for Bill Winberg submit-

ted by Billy Jacks Pub, Inc dba

Billy Jacks Pizza Pub located at

810 3rd Avenue.

7. Adopt Resolution No. 2021-27

authorizing and directing the Chief

of Police to enter into a Memoran-

dum of Understanding with the

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Code Transnational Organized

Crime Western Hemisphere Hybrid

Task Force and execute a Cost Re-

imbursement Agreement with the

Federal Bureau of Investigation.

8. Adopt Resolution No. 2021-28

approving T-Hangar C-05 and

C-10 Lease Agreements at the

Kearney Regional Airport between

the City of Kearney and Dennis

McGowan/Capital Holdings 149,

LLC.

9. Adopt Resolution No. 2021-29

approving Application for Payment

No. 2 in the amount of $131,392.70

submitted by Brown Construction

and approved by RDG Planning &

Design for the construction of the

Community Tennis Facility.

10. Adopt Resolution No.

2021-30 approving Change Order

No. 1 showing an increase in the

amount of $305,834.25 and in-

creasing the substantial completion

date to September 3, 2021 and the

final completion date to September

17, 2021 submitted by Blessing

Construction and approved by

Miller & Associates for the 2020

Part 7 Improvements; Downtown

Asphalt project.

11. Approve the Plans and Speci-

fications for the Yanney Park - 8th

Street Pedestrian Bridge and set

the bid opening date for March 16,

2021 at 2:00 p.m.

Consent Agenda Ordinances:

By unanimous vote suspended

the rules requiring the reading of

ordinances on three different days

and placed Ordinance No. 8468

amending Section 4-605

"Temporary Fireworks Stands" of

Article 6 "Fireworks" of Chapter 4

"Fire Regulations" of the City Code

to amend the date from June 24 to

June 22 for when firework enclo-

sures or stands can be placed on

real estate for the sale of consumer

fireworks that is permitted beginn-

ing June 28 through July 4 on first

reading by number only. Ordi-

nance No. 8468 was read by num-

ber. By unanimous vote Ordinance

No. 8468was passed, approved

and ordered published as required

by law and made available to the

public at the Office of the City

Clerk, the City Police Department

and the Public Library.

Regular Agenda:

1. Council unanimously approved

the City of Kearney Annual Finan-

cial Report prepared by the ac-

counting firm of KSO CPAs + Advi-

sors.

By unanimous vote Council ad-

journed at 5:40 p.m.

STANLEY A. CLOUSE

PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL

AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR

ATTEST:

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

A complete text of the Minutes,

Resolutions and Ordinances are on

file in the Office of the City Clerk

and are available for public inspec-

tion during regular business hours.

ZNEZ M6,t1

U. S. Department of Justice

United States Marshals Service

District of Nebraska

Notice of U.S. Marshals Service

Sale

Case No: 4:19-CV-03036

Invictus Residential Pooler

Trust 1A

v.

Cynthia J. Ziemba, et al.

 

By virtue of a foreclosure and Or-

der of Sale Judgment dated Octo-

ber 19, 2020 and issued by the

United States District Court for the

District of Nebraska, NOTICE is

hereby given that I will sell by pub-

lic auction for cashiers or certified

funds check ONLY (with the excep-

tion of bids placed by Plaintiff), on

March 25th, 2021 at 11:30 A.M., in

the central lobby of the main court-

house of Buffalo County, Kearney,

Nebraska, the following real prop-

erty:

THE LAND REFERRED TO

HEREIN IS SITUATED IN BUF-

FALO COUNTY, STATE OF NE-

BRASKA, AND IS DESCRIBED

AS FOLLOWS:

LOTS 18,19 AND 20, BLOCK 62,

PERKINS AND HARFORD'S AD-

DITION TO THE CITY OF KEAR-

NEY, BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

APN: 604836000

ADDRESS: 711 WEST 24TH

STREET, KEARNEY, NE 68845

 

The successful bidder (unless

Plaintiff's credit bid prevails, with-

out added cash) shall deposit with

the U.S. Marshals, at the close of

the sale, 10 percent (10%) of the

bid price by cashier's or certified

funds check, made payable to the

U.S. Marshals Service. Before be-

ing permitted to bid at sale bidders

shall present proof to the Marshal

that they are able to comply with

this requirement and otherwise will

not be allowed to bid. The balance

of the purchase price of the suc-

cessful bidder must be paid within

ten (10) days after the sale or upon

confirmation of the sale by the

Court, whichever occurs first. If the

Plaintiff is the successful bidder at

the sale, the United States Marshal

shall credit the Plaintiff's bid

amount, minus the costs of the

sale, against the Plaintiff's Judg-

ment Amount. Failure to pay the

balance in accordance with the

terms of the sale by the successful

bidder shall result in the forfeiture

of the monies deposited and the

item may be re-offered for sale.

Due to COVID 19 concerns, strict

social distancing protocols will be

in place. The Marshal will designate

a restricted area available only to

USMS personnel, counsel of rec-

ord for the parties to the lawsuit,

and the bidders who have been

properly registered with the USMS.

Each bidding group will be sepa-

rated by at least 6 feet throughout

the sale and must have face masks

available for use at the USM dis-

cretion. All other bystanders must

maintain social distancing outside

the designated bidding area.

Judgment Amount: $148,592.12

plus post-judgment interest at the

statutory rate and post judgment

fees, costs and advances. Dated

this 4th day of February 2021.

Damian G. Waldman, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 90502

Law Offices of Damian G.

Waldman, P.A.

PO Box 5162

Largo, FL 33779

Telephone: (727) 538-4160

Email 1: damian-

@dwaldmanlaw.com

E-Service: serv-

ice@dwaldmanlaw.com

Attorneys for Plaintiff

ZNEZ F27,M6,M13,M20

PLATTE RIVER RECOVERY

IMPLEMENTATION PROGRAM

REQUEST FOR QUOTES

REQUEST DATE: March 5, 2021

CLOSING DATE: March 26, 2021

POINT OF CONTACT:

Tim R. Tunnell

Senior Land Manager - Headwaters

Corporation

Office: (308) 237-5728

tunnellt@headwaterscorp.com

The Governance Committee of

the Platte River Recovery Imple-

mentation Program submits this

RFQ to solicit quotes from contrac-

tors for barbed-wire fence con-

struction/ repair on the Program's

Cottonwood Ranch Complex.

P21-004 Cottonwood Ranch

Broad-Scale Recharge Fence

Project

 

For complete copies of this RFQ,

please visit www.Pla-

tteRiverProgram.org/contractors.

ZNEZ M5,M6

 

NOTICE

 

The Platte River Recovery Imple-

mentation Program (PRRIP) will be

accepting public comments from

March 10th to March 19th, 2021.

This period is intended to allow

the public an opportunity to provide

feedback on the Platte River Rec-

reation Access Program providing

outdoor recreation opportunities on

PRRIP owned lands from Lexington

to Grand Island.

Written comments may be sent

to the following address. Attention:

Bruce Sackett, Headwaters Corpo-

ration. 4111 4th Avenue, Suite 6,

Kearney, NE. 68845.

ZNEZ F26,F27,M5,M6

 

