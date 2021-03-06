Legal notices: March 6, 2021

NOTICE
Kearney, Nebraska
February 23, 2021
With the absence of a minister,
the Council held a moment of si-
lence. Mayor Clouse and Council
Members led the audience in the
Pledge of Allegiance. Mayor
Clouse announced that in accord-
ance with Section 84-1412 of the
Nebraska Revised Statutes, a cur-
rent copy of the Open Meetings Act
is available for review and is posted
on the wall of the Council Cham-
bers. Stanley A. Clouse, President
of the Council, called a regular
meeting of the City Council to order
on February 23, 2021 at 5:30 p.m.
with the following Council Mem-
bers responding to roll call: Randy
Buschkoetter, Bruce Lear, Tami
James Moore, and Jonathan
Nikkila. Absent: None. City Clerk
recorded the minutes. Administra-
tive personnel were also present.
Notice of the meeting had been
given according to law.
There were no Oral Communica-
tions.
There was no Unfinished Busi-
ness.
Public Hearings:
1. Council conducted and closed
the public hearing and unanimously
adopted the ½¢ Sales Tax Capital
Improvement Plan for the City of
Kearney.
Consent Agenda:
By unanimous vote the following
items were approved:
1. Minutes of Special Meeting
held February 9, 2021 and Minutes
of Regular Meeting held February
9, 2021.
2. C L A I M S
PS - Personnel Services
SMCS - Supplies, Materials &
Contractual Services
ER - Equipment Rental
CO - Capital Outlay
DS - Debt Service
Alfred Benesch - $4,572.30 - co;
1000bulbs.com - $40.48 - smcs;
AAA Rentals - $166.12 - smcs; Ace
Irrigation - $364.46 - smcs;
Acushnet - $646.36 - smcs; Adobe
- $29.99 - smcs; Advance Auto
Parts - $34.15 - smcs; Advance
Media - $1,200.00 - smcs; Agri
Coop - $383.02 - smcs; All City
Garage - $882.00 - smcs; All
Makes Auto - $2,467.24 - smcs; Al-
lied Electronics - $294.89 - smcs;
Ally B Design - $25.00 - smcs; Am-
azon - $10,668.19 - smcs,co;
American - $1,176.32 - smcs;
American Button - $43.76 - smcs;
American Electric - $1,440.00 -
smcs; American Legion -$39.85 -
smcs; American Library Assn. -
$130.00 - smcs; American Red
Cross - $380.00 - smcs; Anderson
Bros Electric -$4,812.00 - smcs;
Anderson,D - $13.99 - smcs; Andy
Mark - $44.50 - smcs; Anything
Truck - $421.96 - smcs; Apple -
$0.99 - smcs; Aramark Uniform -
$410.19 - smcs; Arrowhead
Scientific - $192.88 - smcs; Ask
Supply - $3,694.33 - smcs; Assoc.
Threat Assessment - $125.00 -
smcs; Aurora Coop - $86.40 -
smcs; Auto Value - $1,213.53 -
smcs; B&H Photo - $86.98 - co;
Baker & Taylor - $5,007.29 - smcs;
Ballard - $57.99 - smcs; Bamford -
$1,980.00 - smcs; Baristas -
$30.00 - smcs; Batteryguy - $21.15
- smcs; Baugh,M - $14.37 - smcs;
Berens-Tate - $8,000.00 - smcs;
Blackstone Publishing - $629.78 -
smcs; Blackstrap - $1,527.66 -
smcs; Blue to Gold - $159.00 -
smcs; BlueCross BlueShield -
$48,784.38 - smcs; Bosselman -
$41,940.71 - smcs; Broadcast Mu-
sic - $327.60 - smcs; Broadfoot's -
$739.00 - smcs; Brown Construc-
tion - $131,392.70 - co; Buffalo Co.
Sheriff - $494.50 - smcs; Buffalo
Co. Treasurer - $16.40 - smcs; Buf-
falo Outdoor Power - $1,132.51 -
smcs; Buffalo Wild Wings - $30.00
- smcs; Builders - $749.41 - smcs;
Carquest - $930.71 - smcs; Carrot
Top - $1,426.68 - smcs; Cenex -
$17.12 - smcs; Central Hydraulic -
$1,192.36 - smcs; Central NE Bob-
cat - $11,897.58 - smcs,co; CFA
Software - $2,995.00 - smcs;
Chemsearch - $307.00 - smcs;
Christensen,K - $225.00 - smcs;
Cintas - $215.76 - smcs; City of Ky
- $11,405.08 - ps; Comm. Action
Partnership - $545.00 - smcs;
Commonwealth Electric - $193.42 -
smcs; CompassCom - $225.00 -
smcs; Construction Rental -
$429.04 - smcs; Control Yours -
$100.00 - smcs; Cook Construction
- $9,300.00 - smcs,co; Copycat -
$40.55 - smcs; Cordova,T -
$121.86 - smcs; Credit Manage-
ment - $94.04 - ps; Culligan -
$203.20 - smcs; Culver's - $30.00 -
smcs; Cummins - $385.61 - smcs;
Cutter & Buck - $1,572.78 - smcs;
Cutting Edge Cleaning - $192.50 -
smcs; Danko Emergency - $460.19
- smcs; Dash Lane - $300.00 -
smcs; Dawson Public Power -
$22,015.36 - smcs; Dell - $792.24 -
co; Demco - $1,328.43 - smcs;
Dent Popper - $125.00 - smcs;
Dish - $128.05 - smcs; Dmilaco -
$40.00 - smcs; Dollar General -
$11.93 - smcs; Dollar Tree -
$683.72 - smcs; Eakes - $1,680.54
- smcs; Echo Electric - $71.48 -
smcs, co; Ecolab Pest - $83.06 -
smcs; Eickhoff,J - $100.00 - smcs;
Electric Pump - $1,568.29 - smcs;
Electronic Systems - $150.00 -
smcs; Ellis Wheeler - $296.83 -
smcs; Emissive Energy - $1,027.20
- smcs; Enterprise Electric -
$22,751.85 - smcs; Etsy - $340.80
- smcs; Evers,M - $250.00 - smcs;
Expression War - $96.00 - smcs;
Eyemed - $1,270.56 - smcs; Face-
book - $194.21 - smcs; Farmers
Union - $600.00 - smcs; Fastenal -
$391.02 - smcs; FBI National -
$125.00 - smcs; Fiddelke - $783.20
- smcs; Full Circlet - $798.00 -
smcs; Gale/Cengage - $128.21 -
smcs; Galeton - $637.34 - ps; Galls
- $1,324.55 - smcs; Garrett Tire -
$5,713.65 - smcs; Government Fi-
nance - $65.00 - smcs; Graczyk
Lawn - $4,152.50 - smcs; Graham
Tire - $1,022.00 - smcs; Grainger -
$1,086.94 - smcs; Grand Kubota -
$785.87 - smcs; Grey House Pub-
lishing - $264.00 - smcs; Hach -
$776.97 - smcs; Hahn,S - $900.00
- smcs; Hart Golf - $782.00 - smcs;
Heartland Motor - $42.93 - smcs;
H-Mac Systems - $134.25 - smcs;
Hobby-Lobby - $339.82 - smcs;
Hogeland,V - $34.47 - smcs;
Holmes Plumbing - $479.03 -
smcs; Home Depot - $182.63 -
smcs; Hy-Vee - $0.99 - smcs; IAPE
- $150.00 - smcs; ICMA -
$7,308.20 - ps; IDEXX - $1,532.06 -
smcs; Infinity Stamps - $705.49 -
smcs; Institute Custody Death -
$95.00 - smcs; Integrated Security
- $3,780.00 - smcs; Int'l Society Ar-
boriculture - $513.00 - smcs; IRS -
$163,585.27 - ps; Jack Lederman -
$544.97 - smcs; Jackson Services
- $299.32 - smcs; Johnstone Sup-
ply - $304.43 - smcs; Kart-Man -
$1,988.49 - smcs; Ky Ace -
$589.95 - smcs; Ky Animal Shelter
- $10,000.00 - smcs; Ky Crete &
Block - $3,475.35 - smcs,co; Ky
Hub - $716.15 - smcs; Ky Power
Sports - $125.70 -s mcs,co; Ky
Towing - $100.00 - smcs; Ky Ware-
house - $1,372.76 - smcs; Ky Win-
lectric - $2,673.26 - smcs; Ky Win-
nelson - $290.11 - smcs; Kelly
Supply - $212.52 - smcs; Kimball
Midwest - $244.38 - smcs; Konica
Minolta - $27.20 - smcs;
Kotschwar,J - $33.44 - smcs; LA
Police Gear - $245.99 - smcs;
Landmark Implement - $5,443.16 -
smcs,co; Lawn Builders -
$3,216.19 - smcs; Lawson Prod-
ucts - $520.06 - smcs; Lewis,S -
$17.33 - smcs; Lifeguard Store -
$1,396.18 - smcs; Light and Siren -
$3,575.01 - smcs; LMC Truck -
$123.74 - smcs; Loch Unlimited -
$1,479.02 - smcs; Lockmobile -
$14.45 - smcs; Magic Cleaning -
$400.00 - smcs; Mallory Safety -
$124.95 - smcs; Masters True
Value - $1,091.05 - smcs; Mathe-
son Tri-gas - $490.89 - smcs; Mc-
Carty,D - $75.00 - smcs; Mead
Lumber - $27.56 - smcs; Menards -
$2,662.13 - smcs; Merrymakers
Assn. - $500.00 - smcs; Meusch,R
- $27.41 - smcs; Mid American
Signal - $650.00 - smcs; Midland
Scientific - $142.93 - smcs;
Mid-State Engineering - $3,795.00
- smcs; Mid-State Organized Crime
- $250.00 - smcs; Midwest Con-
nect - $3,624.66 - smcs; Midwest
Turf - $227.65 - smcs; Mirror Image
- $601.52 - smcs;
Molacek,R-$48.98 - smcs; Moon-
light Embroidery - $30.00 - smcs;
MPH Industries - $54.19 - smcs;
Municipal Supply - $5,178.36 -
smcs; My Senior Center -
$1,190.00 - smcs; NAP Supplies -
$206.35 - smcs; Nat'l Fire Protec-
tion - $259.25 - smcs; Nat'l Law
Enforcement - $700.00 - smcs; Na-
t'l Registry - $170.00 - smcs; Nat'l
White Collar Crime - $50.00 -
smcs; NE Arborist Assn. - $75.00 -
smcs; NE Child Support Pmt -
$1,517.12 - ps; NE Crane - $212.34
- smcs; NE Machinery - $275.47 -
smcs; NE Municipal Utilities -
$755.00 - smcs; NE Peterbilt -
$848.84 - smcs; NE Recycling -
$250.00 - smcs; NE Safety -
$555.00 - smcs; NE Truck Center -
$775.23 - co; Netgate - $416.12 -
smcs; Network Solutions - $197.95
- smcs; North American Rescue -
$329.88 - smcs; North Platte Tele-
graph - $465.00 - smcs; Northern
Safety - $247.08 - smcs; North-
western Energy - $12,813.82 -
smcs; No-Spill systems - $265.55 -
smcs; Nova Fitness - $117.93 - ps;
NRG Media - $410.00 - smcs; Nut-
telman Fencing - $623.70 - smcs;
Office Max - $3,312.51 - smcs; Of-
ficenet - $703.52 - smcs; Olsson -
$5,865.69 - smcs,co; O'Reilly Auto
- $4,448.61 - smcs; Orkin - $48.15
- smcs; Orscheln - $206.63 - smcs;
OTC Brands - $136.44 - smcs; Otis
Technology - $349.95 - smcs;
Palay Display - $43.26 - smcs; Par-
amount - $36.58 - smcs;
Penworthy Co. - $129.28 - smcs;
Pep Co. - $200.00 - smcs; Perkins
- $135.84 - smcs; Petsmart -
$213.96 - smcs; Pfeiffer,D - $31.00
- smcs; Pizza Hut - $62.11 - smcs;
Platte River Harley - $350.34 -
smcs; Platte Valley Auto - $370.20
- smcs; Platte Valley Comm. -
$111.16 - smcs; Pot O' Gold -
$77.00 - smcs; Precision Locker -
$900.20 - smcs; Presto-X -
$376.00 - smcs; Prime Communi-
cations - $7,851.72 - co; Propay -
$299.00 - co; PSS/CSS Presenta-
tion - $1,214.86 - smcs; Public
Risk Mgmt. Assn. - $385.00 -
smcs; Pycha,J - $287.45 - smcs;
Quill - $547.05 - smcs; Radiant
Heating - $235.00 - smcs; Recre-
aonics - $591.77 - smcs; Redbox -
$1.61 - smcs; Rentokil - $100.00 -
smcs; Resource Mgmt. - $1,161.60
- smcs; Safety Products - $357.06
- smcs; Salient Sciences -
$1,800.00 - smcs; Sapp Brothers -
$17,054.68 - smcs; SCC Student
Accounts - $333.00 - smcs;
Schlund,D - $2.11 - smcs; School
District 7 - $460.00 - smcs; See
Clear Cleaning - $2,352.75 - smcs;
Select Sprayers - $161.92 - smcs;
Shannon,L - $10.46 - smcs; Sher-
win Williams - $225.91 - smcs;
Shredding Solutions - $59.10 -
smcs; Siddons Martin - $1,299.46 -
smcs; Silverstone Group -
$6,405.92 - smcs; Singlecylin Ebay
- $37.18 - smcs; Society Authors
Composers - $483.00 - smcs;
Spectrum - $967.51 - smcs; Spring
2021 Tree - $120.00 - smcs; Stitch
3 - $525.00 - co; Streakwave Wire-
less - $667.64 - smcs; Stutsman -
$2,196.00 - smcs; Stutzman,G -
$34.91 - smcs; Suchsland,T -
$111.02 - smcs; Tadibrothers -
$296.89 - smcs; Target - $407.41 -
smcs; Titan Machinery - $6.00 -
smcs; TLO Transunion-$110.30 -
smcs; Tractor Supply - $286.32 -
smcs; Traffic Control Corp. -
$1,025.00 - smcs; Transcribe
Wreally - $20.00 - smcs; Tri Co
Equipment - $342.38 - smcs; Tri
Co Glass - $640.55 - smcs; Tri-Mor
K9 - $198.00 - smcs; TSI-Shopper
- $1,258.77 - smcs; Turner Body -
$100.00 - smcs; Twin City Hard-
ware - $147.65 - co; UA Sidekick -
$449.95 - smcs; Union Bank &
Trust - $89,639.32 - ps; Unique
Management - $107.40 - smcs;
Unity Tactical - $174.00 - smcs;
Univ. of NE Event - $160.00 -
smcs; Univ. of NE Omaha -
$223.00 - smcs; USPS - $344.35 -
smcs; Van Diest - $1,262.59 -
smcs; Van Wall - $198.29 - smcs;
Village Payment - $246.14 - smcs;
Viox,V - $41.47 - smcs; Virtra Ad-
vanced - $1,500.00 - smcs; VVS -
$142.50 - smcs; Wal-Mart -
$1,492.79 - smcs; Walters Electric
- $130.00 - smcs; Wastecorp
Pumps - $318.28 - smcs; Water
Env. Federation - $226.25-ps;
Wave Senior Learning - $30.00 -
smcs; Welcoa - $125.20 - ps;
Whitehead,G - $23.32 - smcs;
Wilco Life - $10.00 - ps; WPCI -
$410.50 - smcs; Yant Equipment -
$443.64 - smcs; Zimmerman Print-
ing - $8.00 - smcs; Zoom-$481.18
- smcs; Payroll Ending 02/13/2 --
$487,611.78. The foregoing sched-
ule of claims is published in ac-
cordance with Section 19-1102 of
the Revised Statutes of Nebraska,
and is published at an expense of
$104.26 to the City of Kearney.
3. Receive recommendations of
Planning Commission and set
March 9, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. as date
and time for hearing on those appli-
cations where applicable.
4. Adopt Resolution No. 2021-26
appointing Brian Symington to fulfill
a vacancy on the City of Kearney
Facilities Corporation and to serve
as President of the Board for the
City of Kearney Facilities Corpora-
tion.
5. Authorize the Mayor to send a
letter of no recommendation to the
Nebraska Liquor Control Commis-
sion on the manager application for
John Johnston submitted by Ea-
gles Frat Order 2722 dba Eagles
Frat Order 2722 located at 17 West
24th Street in connection with their
Class C-011097 liquor license.
6. Authorize the Mayor to send a
letter of no recommendation to the
Nebraska Liquor Control Commis-
sion on the Class C-124111 liquor
license application and manager
application for Bill Winberg submit-
ted by Billy Jacks Pub, Inc dba
Billy Jacks Pizza Pub located at
810 3rd Avenue.
7. Adopt Resolution No. 2021-27
authorizing and directing the Chief
of Police to enter into a Memoran-
dum of Understanding with the
Federal Bureau of Investigation
Code Transnational Organized
Crime Western Hemisphere Hybrid
Task Force and execute a Cost Re-
imbursement Agreement with the
Federal Bureau of Investigation.
8. Adopt Resolution No. 2021-28
approving T-Hangar C-05 and
C-10 Lease Agreements at the
Kearney Regional Airport between
the City of Kearney and Dennis
McGowan/Capital Holdings 149,
LLC.
9. Adopt Resolution No. 2021-29
approving Application for Payment
No. 2 in the amount of $131,392.70
submitted by Brown Construction
and approved by RDG Planning &
Design for the construction of the
Community Tennis Facility.
10. Adopt Resolution No.
2021-30 approving Change Order
No. 1 showing an increase in the
amount of $305,834.25 and in-
creasing the substantial completion
date to September 3, 2021 and the
final completion date to September
17, 2021 submitted by Blessing
Construction and approved by
Miller & Associates for the 2020
Part 7 Improvements; Downtown
Asphalt project.
11. Approve the Plans and Speci-
fications for the Yanney Park - 8th
Street Pedestrian Bridge and set
the bid opening date for March 16,
2021 at 2:00 p.m.
Consent Agenda Ordinances:
By unanimous vote suspended
the rules requiring the reading of
ordinances on three different days
and placed Ordinance No. 8468
amending Section 4-605
"Temporary Fireworks Stands" of
Article 6 "Fireworks" of Chapter 4
"Fire Regulations" of the City Code
to amend the date from June 24 to
June 22 for when firework enclo-
sures or stands can be placed on
real estate for the sale of consumer
fireworks that is permitted beginn-
ing June 28 through July 4 on first
reading by number only. Ordi-
nance No. 8468 was read by num-
ber. By unanimous vote Ordinance
No. 8468was passed, approved
and ordered published as required
by law and made available to the
public at the Office of the City
Clerk, the City Police Department
and the Public Library.
Regular Agenda:
1. Council unanimously approved
the City of Kearney Annual Finan-
cial Report prepared by the ac-
counting firm of KSO CPAs + Advi-
sors.
By unanimous vote Council ad-
journed at 5:40 p.m.
STANLEY A. CLOUSE
PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL
AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR
ATTEST:
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
A complete text of the Minutes,
Resolutions and Ordinances are on
file in the Office of the City Clerk
and are available for public inspec-
tion during regular business hours.
ZNEZ M6,t1
U. S. Department of Justice
United States Marshals Service
District of Nebraska
Notice of U.S. Marshals Service
Sale
Case No: 4:19-CV-03036
Invictus Residential Pooler
Trust 1A
v.
Cynthia J. Ziemba, et al.
By virtue of a foreclosure and Or-
der of Sale Judgment dated Octo-
ber 19, 2020 and issued by the
United States District Court for the
District of Nebraska, NOTICE is
hereby given that I will sell by pub-
lic auction for cashiers or certified
funds check ONLY (with the excep-
tion of bids placed by Plaintiff), on
March 25th, 2021 at 11:30 A.M., in
the central lobby of the main court-
house of Buffalo County, Kearney,
Nebraska, the following real prop-
erty:
THE LAND REFERRED TO
HEREIN IS SITUATED IN BUF-
FALO COUNTY, STATE OF NE-
BRASKA, AND IS DESCRIBED
AS FOLLOWS:
LOTS 18,19 AND 20, BLOCK 62,
PERKINS AND HARFORD'S AD-
DITION TO THE CITY OF KEAR-
NEY, BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
APN: 604836000
ADDRESS: 711 WEST 24TH
STREET, KEARNEY, NE 68845
The successful bidder (unless
Plaintiff's credit bid prevails, with-
out added cash) shall deposit with
the U.S. Marshals, at the close of
the sale, 10 percent (10%) of the
bid price by cashier's or certified
funds check, made payable to the
U.S. Marshals Service. Before be-
ing permitted to bid at sale bidders
shall present proof to the Marshal
that they are able to comply with
this requirement and otherwise will
not be allowed to bid. The balance
of the purchase price of the suc-
cessful bidder must be paid within
ten (10) days after the sale or upon
confirmation of the sale by the
Court, whichever occurs first. If the
Plaintiff is the successful bidder at
the sale, the United States Marshal
shall credit the Plaintiff's bid
amount, minus the costs of the
sale, against the Plaintiff's Judg-
ment Amount. Failure to pay the
balance in accordance with the
terms of the sale by the successful
bidder shall result in the forfeiture
of the monies deposited and the
item may be re-offered for sale.
Due to COVID 19 concerns, strict
social distancing protocols will be
in place. The Marshal will designate
a restricted area available only to
USMS personnel, counsel of rec-
ord for the parties to the lawsuit,
and the bidders who have been
properly registered with the USMS.
Each bidding group will be sepa-
rated by at least 6 feet throughout
the sale and must have face masks
available for use at the USM dis-
cretion. All other bystanders must
maintain social distancing outside
the designated bidding area.
Judgment Amount: $148,592.12
plus post-judgment interest at the
statutory rate and post judgment
fees, costs and advances. Dated
this 4th day of February 2021.
Damian G. Waldman, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 90502
Law Offices of Damian G.
Waldman, P.A.
PO Box 5162
Largo, FL 33779
Telephone: (727) 538-4160
Email 1: damian-
@dwaldmanlaw.com
E-Service: serv-
Attorneys for Plaintiff
ZNEZ F27,M6,M13,M20
PLATTE RIVER RECOVERY
IMPLEMENTATION PROGRAM
REQUEST FOR QUOTES
REQUEST DATE: March 5, 2021
CLOSING DATE: March 26, 2021
POINT OF CONTACT:
Tim R. Tunnell
Senior Land Manager - Headwaters
Corporation
Office: (308) 237-5728
The Governance Committee of
the Platte River Recovery Imple-
mentation Program submits this
RFQ to solicit quotes from contrac-
tors for barbed-wire fence con-
struction/ repair on the Program's
Cottonwood Ranch Complex.
P21-004 Cottonwood Ranch
Broad-Scale Recharge Fence
Project
For complete copies of this RFQ,
please visit www.Pla-
ZNEZ M5,M6
NOTICE
The Platte River Recovery Imple-
mentation Program (PRRIP) will be
accepting public comments from
March 10th to March 19th, 2021.
This period is intended to allow
the public an opportunity to provide
feedback on the Platte River Rec-
reation Access Program providing
outdoor recreation opportunities on
PRRIP owned lands from Lexington
to Grand Island.
Written comments may be sent
to the following address. Attention:
Bruce Sackett, Headwaters Corpo-
ration. 4111 4th Avenue, Suite 6,
Kearney, NE. 68845.
ZNEZ F26,F27,M5,M6