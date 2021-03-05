 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Legal notices: March 5, 2021

Legal notices: March 5, 2021

 

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

 

Sealed proposals will be received

at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall,

18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska until 2:00 P.M., Local Time

on March 16, 2021 for furnishing all

labor, tools, materials, equipment

and incidentals required for con-

struction of a prefabricated steel

truss pedestrian bridge, 400 SY of

concrete trail, and work incidental

thereto for YANNEY PARK - 8TH

STREET PEDESTRIAN BRIDGE, as

per drawings and specifications

now on file at the Office of the City

Clerk. Said Proposals will be pub-

licly opened, read aloud, and tabu-

lated immediately following in the

City Council Chambers upstairs.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any or all bids, and to

waive irregularities or informalities

to accept the Bid it deems most

beneficial. Bids received after the

specified time of closing will be re-

turned unopened. The envelope

shall be marked " YANNEY PARK -

8TH STREET PEDESTRIAN

BRIDGE ". The City will accept

only those sealed bids, either hand

delivered or received via the U.S.

Mail at the City Clerk's Office, City

Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,

Nebraska. Items transmitted by

facsimile or electronically will not

be accepted.

The Contractor may obtain cop-

ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-

MENTS from Miller & Associates,

Consulting Engineers, P.C., 1111

Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,

Kearney, NE 68847, Telephone

308/234-6456, upon payment of

$50 for each half-size set. Full-size

sets of documents can be obtained

for a deposit of $60. Any PLAN

HOLDER, upon returning the draw-

ings and specifications within four-

teen (14) days of the bid opening,

will be refunded $20.00. A com-

plete set of electronic copies of

drawings, specifications, contract

documents and proposal form may

be obtained from www.miller-eng-

ineers.com for a fee of $25.00

(non-refundable). Once logged into

the website, go to "Bidding Docu-

ments" [in the upper right-hand

corner of the homepage] and you

can select the set of documents to

download.

The Owner is an equal opportu-

nity employer and requires all con-

tractors and consultants to comply

with all applicable Federal and

State laws and regulations. The

Owner, in accordance with Title VI

of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78

Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to

2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-

eral Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-

ination in Federally assisted pro-

grams of the Department of Trans-

portation issued pursuant to such

Act, hereby notifies all bidders that

it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, minority busi-

ness enterprises will be afforded

full opportunity to submit bids in re-

sponse to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin, sex, age and disability/hand-

icap in consideration for an award.

Each bidder will be required to

submit with his proposal, a certified

check, a cashier's check or bid

bond made payable, without condi-

tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-

braska, in an amount equal to five

percent (5%) of the proposal. No

bid submitted by any contractor

which contains a condition or quali-

fication shall be recognized or ac-

cepted by the City Council, and

any letter or communication ac-

companying the bid which contains

a condition or qualification upon

the bid which has the effect of

qualifying or modifying any provi-

sion of the specifications in any

manner, shall be construed as a

qualifying bid and may be rejected

by the City Council as not respon-

sible. The City of Kearney reserves

the right to reject any or all propos-

als and to waive any informalities or

irregularities in the bids received,

and to accept any proposal which

is deemed most favorable to the

City of Kearney.

The successful bidder will be re-

quired to give a payment bond, and

performance bond, each, in the

amount of one hundred percent

(100%) of the contract price.

Published upon order of the City

Council of Kearney, Nebraska.

Stanley A. Clouse, President of

the Council

ATTEST:

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

ZNEZ F26,M5,12

NOTICE OF MEETING

CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a regular meeting of the Civil Serv-

ice Commission of the City of Kear-

ney, Nebraska, has been sched-

uled for 8:30 a.m. on March 11,

2021 in the Multi-Purpose Room at

the Law Enforcement Center lo-

cated at 2025 Avenue A, Kearney,

Nebraska. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at the

City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-

ing normal business hours. Except

for items of an emergency nature,

the agenda shall not be altered

later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The Civil Service Com-

mission shall have the right to

modify the agenda to include items

of an emergency nature only at

such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact City Clerk at City Hall or

call (308) 233-3216 no later than 24

hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ M5,t1

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

 

Estate of Claudia J. Murr,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 21-24

Notice is hereby given that on

February 25, 2021, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Jeffery Murr, whose address is

2145 W Road, Kenesaw, NE

68956, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as Personal

Rerpresentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before May 5, 2021, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Luke E. Zinnell, #26128

Of Parker Grossart & Bahensky,

LLP

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114 phone

(308) 234-4989 fax

lez@pgbblaw.com

 

ZNEZ M5,M12,M19

NOTICE OF MEETING

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Mayor and Coun-

cil of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on

Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in the

Council Chambers at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, which meeting will be open

to the public. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at the

City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-

ing normal business hours. Except

for items of an emergency nature,

the agenda shall not be altered

later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The City Council shall

have the right to modify the agenda

to include items of an emergency

nature only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ M5,t1

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA,

CASE NO. CI 20-539

 

Notice is hereby given that a

Complaint to Establish Custody,

Parenting Time, and Child Support

was filed in the District Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska. The ob-

ject and prayer of this case is to es-

tablish custody and parenting time

with Drew Gallington, born 2016.

The next hearing in the matter will

be on March 24, 2021 at 10:45 a.m.

in the Buffalo County District Court

in Kearney, Nebraska. Any persons

claiming to be the biological father

of Drew Gallington are instructed to

come to said hearing or notify the

Court of their claim.

Respectfully submitted,

Bergan E. Schumacher, #25734

Bruner Frank Schumacher Husak,

L.L.C.

5804 1st Avenue

P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848

ZNEZ M5,M12,M19

 

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

 

The Central Nebraska Public

Power and Irrigation District (herei-

nafter called "Central") desires to

receive sealed bids to complete the

following proposed work:

GROUP 21-6

PREPARATION AND COATING

OF THE PENSTOCKS AT

JEFFREY CANYON

POWER PLANT

Said bids must be prepared in

DUPLICATE on bid forms supplied

by Central and must be filed in the

Office of Central's Purchasing

Agent at 415 Lincoln Street, HOL-

DREGE, NEBRASKA, not later than

4 PM, local time, March 25, 2021 at

which time all bids will be publicly

opened and read aloud in the pres-

ence of bidders and their repre-

sentatives. Acceptance of a bid by

Central's Board of Directors will

constitute the contract between the

parties and which contract shall

consist of the documents as de-

tailed in the Instructions to Bidders.

Copies of the Instructions to Bid-

ders, Bid Forms and Specifications

may be obtained at Central's office

at 415 Lincoln Street, Holdrege,

Nebraska or by contacting Cen-

tral's Purchasing Agent at (308)

995-3548, or by mail at P.O. Box

740, Holdrege, NE 68949-0740, or

by email at

dcernousek@cnppid.com.

Bids may not be withdrawn after

4 PM, local time, March 25, 2021,

and no bids will be considered that

are delivered to the Purchasing

Agent after said time.

THE CENTRAL NEBRASKA

PUBLIC POWER AND

IRRIGATION DISTRICT

ATTEST:

Robert Dahlgren, Secretary

By David Rowe, President

ZNEZ F26,M5,M12

 

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

 

The Central Nebraska Public

Power and Irrigation District (herei-

nafter called "Central") desires to

receive sealed bids to complete the

following proposed work:

GROUP 21-7

TUCKPOINT AND RESTORA-

TION OF THE CNPPID HYDROE-

LECTRIC POWER PLANTS

 

Said bids must be prepared in

DUPLICATE on bid forms supplied

by Central and must be filed in the

Office of Central's Purchasing

Agent at 415 Lincoln Street, HOL-

DREGE, NEBRASKA, not later than

4 PM, local time, April 1, 2021 at

which time all bids will be publicly

opened and read aloud in the pres-

ence of bidders and their repre-

sentatives. Acceptance of a bid by

Central's Board of Directors will

constitute the contract between the

parties and which contract shall

consist of the documents as de-

tailed in the Instructions to Bidders.

Copies of the Instructions to Bid-

ders, Bid Forms and Specifications

may be obtained at Central's office

at 415 Lincoln Street, Holdrege,

Nebraska or by contacting Cen-

tral's Purchasing Agent at (308)

995-3548, or by mail at P.O. Box

740, Holdrege, NE 68949-0740, or

by email at

dcernousek@cnppid.com.

Bids may not be withdrawn after 4

PM, local time, April 1, 2021, and

no bids will be considered that are

delivered to the Purchasing Agent

after said time.

THE CENTRAL NEBRASKA

PUBLIC

ATTEST:

Robert Dahlgren, Secretary

By David Rowe, President

ZNEZ F26,M5,M12

 

NOTICE

In the CountyCourt of Buffalo

County, Nebraska

ARL Credit Services, Inc., a Ne-

braska Corporation, Plaintiff vs.

Jacob D. Butzke, Defendant

Case No. CI-2032

Notice to Defendant,

JACOB D. BUTZKE:

Take notice that ARL Credit Ser-

vices, Inc. has filed a Complaint in

the above named court praying for

a judgement against the Defendant,

Jacob D. Butzke, in the amount of

$4,100.70, together with interest as

provided by law, prejudgment inter-

est, and court costs. Unless you

answer on or before the 18th day of

April, 2021, a judgment may be en-

tered against you.

Dated this 25 day of February,

2021.

ARL Credit Services, Inc., a

Nebraska Corporation, Plantiff

By: Janelle M. Foltz, #25235

Law Office of Janelle M. Foltz,

LLC

2517 13th St.

Columbus, Nebraska 68601

Telephone: (402) 564-1418

ZNEZ M5,M12,M19

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that,

JESSICA LEA PRATT, LLC, a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company,

is organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska, with its desig-

nated office at 6340 Yellow Rose

Lane, Kearney, Ne. 68845 The

name and address of the initial reg-

istered agent is Jessica Lea Pratt,

6340 Yellow Rose Lane, Kearney,

Ne 68845. The general nature of its

business is to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful business, including offer-

ing therapy services to the general

public, other than banking or insur-

ance, for which a Limited Liability

Company may be organized under

the laws of Nebraska, and for all

other purposes authorized by law,

to the same extent as natural per-

sons might or could do. The Lim-

ited Liability Company was formed

on January 11, 2021 and has per-

petual existence. Its affairs shall be

conducted by the Manager pursu-

ant to an Operating Agreement duly

adopted by the Company.

Carla J. Alexander, Attorney

Downing, Alexander & Wood

P.O. Box 744

Kearney, NE 68848-0744

ZNEZ F26,M5,M12

NOTICE

In the County Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska

Estate of Laurie A. Sayer,

Deceased

Estate No. PR21 - 16

Notice is hereby given that a Peti-

tion for Probate of Will of said De-

ceased, Determination of Heirs,

and Appointment of Angelique

Trotter as Personal Representative

has been filed and is set for hearing

in the County Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, located at Buf-

falo County Court, PO Box 520,

Kearney, NE 68848-0520, on

March 18, 2021 at 11 a.m.

Michael D. Carper (Bar I.D. #18292)

Michael D. Carper Law Office

3915 Ave. N. Ste. C

Kearney, NE 68847

Tel: 308-236-2090

Fax: 308-236-0740

Email: mike@mdcarperlaw.com

Attorney for Personal Represent-

ative

ZNEZ F19,F26,M5

NOTICE OF MEETING

LIBRARY ADVISORY BOARD

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Library Advisory

Board of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska, will be held at 5:00 p.m. on

March 9, 2021 in the Niobrara

Meeting Room at the Kearney Pub-

lic Library, 2020 1st Avenue, Kear-

ney, Nebraska, which meeting will

be open to the public. An agenda

for such meeting, kept continuously

current, is available for public in-

spection at the Office of the City

Clerk at the City Hall, Kearney, Ne-

braska, during normal business

hours. Except for items of an

emergency nature, the agenda shall

not be altered later than 24 hours

before the scheduled commence-

ment of the meeting. The Library

Advisory Board shall have the right

to modify the agenda to include

items of an emergency nature only

at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ M5,t1

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of LYN HOUSE,

DECEASED

Estate No. PR 21-26

Notice is hereby given that on

March 3, 2021, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that Julie

Lysinger, whose address is 9801

W. Parmer Ln, Apt. 1113, Austin,

TX 78717, and alternate address is:

Julie Lysinger, 916 Avenue G

Place, Kearney, NE 68847, was in-

formally appointed by the Registrar

as Personal Representative of the

Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before May 5, 2021, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, Nebraska 68848

Kent A. Schroeder

Bar Number: 13721

P.O. Box 1685

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1685

(308) 627-4755

ZNEZ M5,M12,M19

PUBLIC NOTICE

 

Notice is hereby given that a

public hearing and regular, public

meeting of the Board of Education

of School District #7, of the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, will be held on Monday,

March 8, 2021 at 5:30 P.M. in the

Staff Development Room of the

Kearney Public Schools Adminis-

tration Building at 320 West 24th

Street, Kearney, NE 68845, and on

Facebook Live.

The agenda for the public hearing

and regular, public meeting of the

Board of Education, which is kept

continually current, is available at

the Administrative Offices of the

Kearney Public Schools, 320 West

24th St., Kearney, NE 68845, dur-

ing normal business hours; or may

be accessed electronically through

SparqMeetings on the Kearney

Public Schools website at

www.kearneypublicschools.org

on Friday, March 5, 2021.

ZNEZ M5,t1

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF MARGARET P.

BEDKE, DECEASED

Cast No. PR21-18

 

Notice is hereby given that on

February 16, 2021, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate and Will

of said Deceased and that Michael

R. Bedke, whose address is 1307

E. 65th Street, Kearney, NE 68847

and Dennis A. Bedke, whose ad-

dress is 2012 W. 50th Street, Kear-

ney, NE 68845, were informally ap-

pointed by the Registrar as per-

sonal corepresentatives of this es-

tate. Creditors of this estate must

file their claims with this Court on

or before April 19, 2021, or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate

Buffalo County Court

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848-0520

PARKER, BROSSART &

BAHENSLY, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

ZNEZ F19,F26,M5

NOTICE OF MEETING

NEBRASKA GRAPE AND

WINERY BOARD MEETING

 

Notice is hereby given that the

Nebraska Grape and Winery Board

will hold a meeting on March 15,

2021 at 5:00 p.m. via Zoom link

provided below. The purpose of the

meeting is to discuss issues relat-

ing to Nebraska's grape and wine

industry. An agenda is available for

public inspection in the offices of

the Nebraska Department of Agri-

culture during normal business

hours.

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://zoom.us/j/-

91767680464?pwd=TUZ5dVpsOVBqbG83VHhQMU05WGJsdz09

Meeting ID: 917 6768 0464

Password: 513668

To participate by phone call only

dial: +1 346 248 7799

ZNEZ M5,t1

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

 

Estate of Michial Alexander Tem-

pleton, a/k/a Michial Alexander

Templeton, Sr., Deceased.

Estate No. PR 20-195

Notice is hereby biven that, on

January 29, 2021, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Janice Martin Templeton whose

address is 2310 6th Avenue, Kear-

ney, NE 68845, was appointed by

the Court as Personal Representa-

tive of the estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before April 19, 2021, or be forever

barred.

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Court

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Randall Alexander (Bar ID #15337)

DOWNING, ALEXANDER and

WOOD

355 N. Commercial, P.O. Box 185

Superior, Nebraska 68978

(402) 879-4751

ZNEZ F19,F26,M5

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of WAYNE E. OLSON,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-35

Notice is hereby given that a final

account and report of administra-

tion and a Petition for complete

settlement, probate of Will, deter-

mination of inheritance tax have

been filled and are set for hearing

in the County Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, located at 1512

Central Ave., Kearney, NE on

March 25, 2021 at or after 9:00

o'clock a.m.

STEPHEN G. ORCUTT

Personal Representative/Petitioner

4403 PONY EXPRESS ROAD

KEARNEY, NE 68847

308/233-4762

GREG C. HARRIS - NABA #15073

3710 CENTRAL AVENUE - SUITE

13

P.O. BOX 1125

KEARNEY, NE 68848-1125

308/234-3595

mail@attorneygregharris.com

ZNEZ M5,M12,M19

PLATTE RIVER RECOVERY

IMPLEMENTATION PROGRAM

REQUEST FOR QUOTES

REQUEST DATE: March 5, 2021

CLOSING DATE: March 26, 2021

POINT OF CONTACT:

Tim R. Tunnell

Senior Land Manager - Headwaters

Corporation

Office: (308) 237-5728

tunnellt@headwaterscorp.com

The Governance Committee of

the Platte River Recovery Imple-

mentation Program submits this

RFQ to solicit quotes from contrac-

tors for barbed-wire fence con-

struction/ repair on the Program's

Cottonwood Ranch Complex.

P21-004 Cottonwood Ranch

Broad-Scale Recharge Fence

Project

 

For complete copies of this RFQ,

please visit www.Pla-

tteRiverProgram.org/contractors.

ZNEZ M5,M6

 

NOTICE

 

The Platte River Recovery Imple-

mentation Program (PRRIP) will be

accepting public comments from

March 10th to March 19th, 2021.

This period is intended to allow

the public an opportunity to provide

feedback on the Platte River Rec-

reation Access Program providing

outdoor recreation opportunities on

PRRIP owned lands from Lexington

to Grand Island.

Written comments may be sent

to the following address. Attention:

Bruce Sackett, Headwaters Corpo-

ration. 4111 4th Avenue, Suite 6,

Kearney, NE. 68845.

ZNEZ F26,F27,M5,M6

 

 

NOTICE

County Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska,

Estate of Rosemary O.

McKeon, Deceased, No. PR

21-23

 

Notice is hereby given that on

February 23, 2021, in the Buffalo

County Court, the Registrar issued

a written Statement of Informal

Probate of Will of said Deceased

and that Elaine de la Motte whose

address is 225 S. Hilltop Rd.,

Doniphan, NE 68832 has been ap-

pointed Personal Representative of

this estate. Creditors of this estate

must file their claims with this Court

on or before April 26, 2021, or be

forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate

Wolf, McDermott, Depue, Sabott,

Butz & Porto, LLC

Attorneys for Applicant

ZNEZ F26,M5,M12

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News