Legal notices: March 5, 2021

CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed proposals will be received
at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall,
18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska until 2:00 P.M., Local Time
on March 16, 2021 for furnishing all
labor, tools, materials, equipment
and incidentals required for con-
struction of a prefabricated steel
truss pedestrian bridge, 400 SY of
concrete trail, and work incidental
thereto for YANNEY PARK - 8TH
STREET PEDESTRIAN BRIDGE, as
per drawings and specifications
now on file at the Office of the City
Clerk. Said Proposals will be pub-
licly opened, read aloud, and tabu-
lated immediately following in the
City Council Chambers upstairs.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any or all bids, and to
waive irregularities or informalities
to accept the Bid it deems most
beneficial. Bids received after the
specified time of closing will be re-
turned unopened. The envelope
shall be marked " YANNEY PARK -
8TH STREET PEDESTRIAN
BRIDGE ". The City will accept
only those sealed bids, either hand
delivered or received via the U.S.
Mail at the City Clerk's Office, City
Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,
Nebraska. Items transmitted by
facsimile or electronically will not
be accepted.
The Contractor may obtain cop-
ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-
MENTS from Miller & Associates,
Consulting Engineers, P.C., 1111
Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,
Kearney, NE 68847, Telephone
308/234-6456, upon payment of
$50 for each half-size set. Full-size
sets of documents can be obtained
for a deposit of $60. Any PLAN
HOLDER, upon returning the draw-
ings and specifications within four-
teen (14) days of the bid opening,
will be refunded $20.00. A com-
plete set of electronic copies of
drawings, specifications, contract
documents and proposal form may
be obtained from www.miller-eng-
ineers.com for a fee of $25.00
(non-refundable). Once logged into
the website, go to "Bidding Docu-
ments" [in the upper right-hand
corner of the homepage] and you
can select the set of documents to
download.
The Owner is an equal opportu-
nity employer and requires all con-
tractors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations. The
Owner, in accordance with Title VI
of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78
Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to
2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-
eral Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/hand-
icap in consideration for an award.
Each bidder will be required to
submit with his proposal, a certified
check, a cashier's check or bid
bond made payable, without condi-
tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-
braska, in an amount equal to five
percent (5%) of the proposal. No
bid submitted by any contractor
which contains a condition or quali-
fication shall be recognized or ac-
cepted by the City Council, and
any letter or communication ac-
companying the bid which contains
a condition or qualification upon
the bid which has the effect of
qualifying or modifying any provi-
sion of the specifications in any
manner, shall be construed as a
qualifying bid and may be rejected
by the City Council as not respon-
sible. The City of Kearney reserves
the right to reject any or all propos-
als and to waive any informalities or
irregularities in the bids received,
and to accept any proposal which
is deemed most favorable to the
City of Kearney.
The successful bidder will be re-
quired to give a payment bond, and
performance bond, each, in the
amount of one hundred percent
(100%) of the contract price.
Published upon order of the City
Council of Kearney, Nebraska.
Stanley A. Clouse, President of
the Council
ATTEST:
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
NOTICE OF MEETING
CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a regular meeting of the Civil Serv-
ice Commission of the City of Kear-
ney, Nebraska, has been sched-
uled for 8:30 a.m. on March 11,
2021 in the Multi-Purpose Room at
the Law Enforcement Center lo-
cated at 2025 Avenue A, Kearney,
Nebraska. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at the
City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-
ing normal business hours. Except
for items of an emergency nature,
the agenda shall not be altered
later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The Civil Service Com-
mission shall have the right to
modify the agenda to include items
of an emergency nature only at
such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact City Clerk at City Hall or
call (308) 233-3216 no later than 24
hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Claudia J. Murr,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 21-24
Notice is hereby given that on
February 25, 2021, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Jeffery Murr, whose address is
2145 W Road, Kenesaw, NE
68956, was informally appointed by
the Registrar as Personal
Rerpresentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before May 5, 2021, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Luke E. Zinnell, #26128
Of Parker Grossart & Bahensky,
LLP
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114 phone
(308) 234-4989 fax
NOTICE OF MEETING
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Mayor and Coun-
cil of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on
Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in the
Council Chambers at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, which meeting will be open
to the public. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at the
City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-
ing normal business hours. Except
for items of an emergency nature,
the agenda shall not be altered
later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The City Council shall
have the right to modify the agenda
to include items of an emergency
nature only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
LEGAL NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA,
CASE NO. CI 20-539
Notice is hereby given that a
Complaint to Establish Custody,
Parenting Time, and Child Support
was filed in the District Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska. The ob-
ject and prayer of this case is to es-
tablish custody and parenting time
with Drew Gallington, born 2016.
The next hearing in the matter will
be on March 24, 2021 at 10:45 a.m.
in the Buffalo County District Court
in Kearney, Nebraska. Any persons
claiming to be the biological father
of Drew Gallington are instructed to
come to said hearing or notify the
Court of their claim.
Respectfully submitted,
Bergan E. Schumacher, #25734
Bruner Frank Schumacher Husak,
L.L.C.
5804 1st Avenue
P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
The Central Nebraska Public
Power and Irrigation District (herei-
nafter called "Central") desires to
receive sealed bids to complete the
following proposed work:
GROUP 21-6
PREPARATION AND COATING
OF THE PENSTOCKS AT
JEFFREY CANYON
POWER PLANT
Said bids must be prepared in
DUPLICATE on bid forms supplied
by Central and must be filed in the
Office of Central's Purchasing
Agent at 415 Lincoln Street, HOL-
DREGE, NEBRASKA, not later than
4 PM, local time, March 25, 2021 at
which time all bids will be publicly
opened and read aloud in the pres-
ence of bidders and their repre-
sentatives. Acceptance of a bid by
Central's Board of Directors will
constitute the contract between the
parties and which contract shall
consist of the documents as de-
tailed in the Instructions to Bidders.
Copies of the Instructions to Bid-
ders, Bid Forms and Specifications
may be obtained at Central's office
at 415 Lincoln Street, Holdrege,
Nebraska or by contacting Cen-
tral's Purchasing Agent at (308)
995-3548, or by mail at P.O. Box
740, Holdrege, NE 68949-0740, or
by email at
Bids may not be withdrawn after
4 PM, local time, March 25, 2021,
and no bids will be considered that
are delivered to the Purchasing
Agent after said time.
THE CENTRAL NEBRASKA
PUBLIC POWER AND
IRRIGATION DISTRICT
ATTEST:
Robert Dahlgren, Secretary
By David Rowe, President
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
The Central Nebraska Public
Power and Irrigation District (herei-
nafter called "Central") desires to
receive sealed bids to complete the
following proposed work:
GROUP 21-7
TUCKPOINT AND RESTORA-
TION OF THE CNPPID HYDROE-
LECTRIC POWER PLANTS
Said bids must be prepared in
DUPLICATE on bid forms supplied
by Central and must be filed in the
Office of Central's Purchasing
Agent at 415 Lincoln Street, HOL-
DREGE, NEBRASKA, not later than
4 PM, local time, April 1, 2021 at
which time all bids will be publicly
opened and read aloud in the pres-
ence of bidders and their repre-
sentatives. Acceptance of a bid by
Central's Board of Directors will
constitute the contract between the
parties and which contract shall
consist of the documents as de-
tailed in the Instructions to Bidders.
Copies of the Instructions to Bid-
ders, Bid Forms and Specifications
may be obtained at Central's office
at 415 Lincoln Street, Holdrege,
Nebraska or by contacting Cen-
tral's Purchasing Agent at (308)
995-3548, or by mail at P.O. Box
740, Holdrege, NE 68949-0740, or
by email at
Bids may not be withdrawn after 4
PM, local time, April 1, 2021, and
no bids will be considered that are
delivered to the Purchasing Agent
after said time.
THE CENTRAL NEBRASKA
PUBLIC
ATTEST:
Robert Dahlgren, Secretary
By David Rowe, President
NOTICE
In the CountyCourt of Buffalo
County, Nebraska
ARL Credit Services, Inc., a Ne-
braska Corporation, Plaintiff vs.
Jacob D. Butzke, Defendant
Case No. CI-2032
Notice to Defendant,
JACOB D. BUTZKE:
Take notice that ARL Credit Ser-
vices, Inc. has filed a Complaint in
the above named court praying for
a judgement against the Defendant,
Jacob D. Butzke, in the amount of
$4,100.70, together with interest as
provided by law, prejudgment inter-
est, and court costs. Unless you
answer on or before the 18th day of
April, 2021, a judgment may be en-
tered against you.
Dated this 25 day of February,
2021.
ARL Credit Services, Inc., a
Nebraska Corporation, Plantiff
By: Janelle M. Foltz, #25235
Law Office of Janelle M. Foltz,
LLC
2517 13th St.
Columbus, Nebraska 68601
Telephone: (402) 564-1418
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that,
JESSICA LEA PRATT, LLC, a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company,
is organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska, with its desig-
nated office at 6340 Yellow Rose
Lane, Kearney, Ne. 68845 The
name and address of the initial reg-
istered agent is Jessica Lea Pratt,
6340 Yellow Rose Lane, Kearney,
Ne 68845. The general nature of its
business is to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful business, including offer-
ing therapy services to the general
public, other than banking or insur-
ance, for which a Limited Liability
Company may be organized under
the laws of Nebraska, and for all
other purposes authorized by law,
to the same extent as natural per-
sons might or could do. The Lim-
ited Liability Company was formed
on January 11, 2021 and has per-
petual existence. Its affairs shall be
conducted by the Manager pursu-
ant to an Operating Agreement duly
adopted by the Company.
Carla J. Alexander, Attorney
Downing, Alexander & Wood
P.O. Box 744
Kearney, NE 68848-0744
NOTICE
In the County Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska
Estate of Laurie A. Sayer,
Deceased
Estate No. PR21 - 16
Notice is hereby given that a Peti-
tion for Probate of Will of said De-
ceased, Determination of Heirs,
and Appointment of Angelique
Trotter as Personal Representative
has been filed and is set for hearing
in the County Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, located at Buf-
falo County Court, PO Box 520,
Kearney, NE 68848-0520, on
March 18, 2021 at 11 a.m.
Michael D. Carper (Bar I.D. #18292)
Michael D. Carper Law Office
3915 Ave. N. Ste. C
Kearney, NE 68847
Tel: 308-236-2090
Fax: 308-236-0740
Email: mike@mdcarperlaw.com
Attorney for Personal Represent-
ative
NOTICE OF MEETING
LIBRARY ADVISORY BOARD
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Library Advisory
Board of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska, will be held at 5:00 p.m. on
March 9, 2021 in the Niobrara
Meeting Room at the Kearney Pub-
lic Library, 2020 1st Avenue, Kear-
ney, Nebraska, which meeting will
be open to the public. An agenda
for such meeting, kept continuously
current, is available for public in-
spection at the Office of the City
Clerk at the City Hall, Kearney, Ne-
braska, during normal business
hours. Except for items of an
emergency nature, the agenda shall
not be altered later than 24 hours
before the scheduled commence-
ment of the meeting. The Library
Advisory Board shall have the right
to modify the agenda to include
items of an emergency nature only
at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of LYN HOUSE,
DECEASED
Estate No. PR 21-26
Notice is hereby given that on
March 3, 2021, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Decedent and that Julie
Lysinger, whose address is 9801
W. Parmer Ln, Apt. 1113, Austin,
TX 78717, and alternate address is:
Julie Lysinger, 916 Avenue G
Place, Kearney, NE 68847, was in-
formally appointed by the Registrar
as Personal Representative of the
Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before May 5, 2021, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, Nebraska 68848
Kent A. Schroeder
Bar Number: 13721
P.O. Box 1685
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1685
(308) 627-4755
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that a
public hearing and regular, public
meeting of the Board of Education
of School District #7, of the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, will be held on Monday,
March 8, 2021 at 5:30 P.M. in the
Staff Development Room of the
Kearney Public Schools Adminis-
tration Building at 320 West 24th
Street, Kearney, NE 68845, and on
Facebook Live.
The agenda for the public hearing
and regular, public meeting of the
Board of Education, which is kept
continually current, is available at
the Administrative Offices of the
Kearney Public Schools, 320 West
24th St., Kearney, NE 68845, dur-
ing normal business hours; or may
be accessed electronically through
SparqMeetings on the Kearney
Public Schools website at
on Friday, March 5, 2021.
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF MARGARET P.
BEDKE, DECEASED
Cast No. PR21-18
Notice is hereby given that on
February 16, 2021, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate and Will
of said Deceased and that Michael
R. Bedke, whose address is 1307
E. 65th Street, Kearney, NE 68847
and Dennis A. Bedke, whose ad-
dress is 2012 W. 50th Street, Kear-
ney, NE 68845, were informally ap-
pointed by the Registrar as per-
sonal corepresentatives of this es-
tate. Creditors of this estate must
file their claims with this Court on
or before April 19, 2021, or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate
Buffalo County Court
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848-0520
PARKER, BROSSART &
BAHENSLY, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
NOTICE OF MEETING
NEBRASKA GRAPE AND
WINERY BOARD MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the
Nebraska Grape and Winery Board
will hold a meeting on March 15,
2021 at 5:00 p.m. via Zoom link
provided below. The purpose of the
meeting is to discuss issues relat-
ing to Nebraska's grape and wine
industry. An agenda is available for
public inspection in the offices of
the Nebraska Department of Agri-
culture during normal business
hours.
Join Zoom Meeting:
91767680464?pwd=TUZ5dVpsOVBqbG83VHhQMU05WGJsdz09
Meeting ID: 917 6768 0464
Password: 513668
To participate by phone call only
dial: +1 346 248 7799
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Michial Alexander Tem-
pleton, a/k/a Michial Alexander
Templeton, Sr., Deceased.
Estate No. PR 20-195
Notice is hereby biven that, on
January 29, 2021, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Janice Martin Templeton whose
address is 2310 6th Avenue, Kear-
ney, NE 68845, was appointed by
the Court as Personal Representa-
tive of the estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before April 19, 2021, or be forever
barred.
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Court
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Randall Alexander (Bar ID #15337)
DOWNING, ALEXANDER and
WOOD
355 N. Commercial, P.O. Box 185
Superior, Nebraska 68978
(402) 879-4751
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of WAYNE E. OLSON,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-35
Notice is hereby given that a final
account and report of administra-
tion and a Petition for complete
settlement, probate of Will, deter-
mination of inheritance tax have
been filled and are set for hearing
in the County Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, located at 1512
Central Ave., Kearney, NE on
March 25, 2021 at or after 9:00
o'clock a.m.
STEPHEN G. ORCUTT
Personal Representative/Petitioner
4403 PONY EXPRESS ROAD
KEARNEY, NE 68847
308/233-4762
GREG C. HARRIS - NABA #15073
3710 CENTRAL AVENUE - SUITE
13
P.O. BOX 1125
KEARNEY, NE 68848-1125
308/234-3595
PLATTE RIVER RECOVERY
IMPLEMENTATION PROGRAM
REQUEST FOR QUOTES
REQUEST DATE: March 5, 2021
CLOSING DATE: March 26, 2021
POINT OF CONTACT:
Tim R. Tunnell
Senior Land Manager - Headwaters
Corporation
Office: (308) 237-5728
The Governance Committee of
the Platte River Recovery Imple-
mentation Program submits this
RFQ to solicit quotes from contrac-
tors for barbed-wire fence con-
struction/ repair on the Program's
Cottonwood Ranch Complex.
P21-004 Cottonwood Ranch
Broad-Scale Recharge Fence
Project
For complete copies of this RFQ,
please visit www.Pla-
NOTICE
The Platte River Recovery Imple-
mentation Program (PRRIP) will be
accepting public comments from
March 10th to March 19th, 2021.
This period is intended to allow
the public an opportunity to provide
feedback on the Platte River Rec-
reation Access Program providing
outdoor recreation opportunities on
PRRIP owned lands from Lexington
to Grand Island.
Written comments may be sent
to the following address. Attention:
Bruce Sackett, Headwaters Corpo-
ration. 4111 4th Avenue, Suite 6,
Kearney, NE. 68845.
NOTICE
County Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska,
Estate of Rosemary O.
McKeon, Deceased, No. PR
21-23
Notice is hereby given that on
February 23, 2021, in the Buffalo
County Court, the Registrar issued
a written Statement of Informal
Probate of Will of said Deceased
and that Elaine de la Motte whose
address is 225 S. Hilltop Rd.,
Doniphan, NE 68832 has been ap-
pointed Personal Representative of
this estate. Creditors of this estate
must file their claims with this Court
on or before April 26, 2021, or be
forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate
Wolf, McDermott, Depue, Sabott,
Butz & Porto, LLC
Attorneys for Applicant
ZNEZ F26,M5,M12