Legal notices: March 5, 2021

Notice is hereby given that on

February 23, 2021, in the Buffalo

County Court, the Registrar issued

a written Statement of Informal

Probate of Will of said Deceased

and that Elaine de la Motte whose

address is 225 S. Hilltop Rd.,

Doniphan, NE 68832 has been ap-

pointed Personal Representative of

this estate. Creditors of this estate

must file their claims with this Court