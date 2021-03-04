 Skip to main content
Legal notices: March 4, 2021

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

CALL ORDER: 405

CONTRACT ID: 4781X

FEDERAL PROJECT NO.

STP-30-4(161)

LOCATION: US-30, GIBBON -

SHELTON

IN COUNTIES: HALL, BUFFALO

The Nebraska Department of

Transportation will receive sealed

bids in Room 104 of the Central Of-

fice Building at 1500 Hwy. 2 in Lin-

coln, until 1:30 PM on March 18,

2021. At that time the bids will be

opened and read.

Bids will be opened and the bid

totals will be read via Webex. The

Webex information will be available

on the BidX Letting webpage a

minimum of 2 days prior to the

opening, and can be found by se-

lecting the applicable letting from:

https://www.bidx.com/ne/le-

ttings

Plans, specifications, and addi-

tional letting information may be

found at the Nebraska Department

of Transportation's Web Site at

http://dot.nebraska.gov/bus-

iness-center/business-opp/h-

wy-bridge-lp/.

This project is funded under the

Federal-Aid Highway Act, all ap-

propriate Federal requirements will

apply.

ZNEZ F25,M4,M11

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

CALL ORDER: 450

CONTRACT ID: M40036

STATE PROJECT NO. M40036

LOCATION: DISTRICT 4 EROSION

CONTROL

IN COUNTIES: ADAMS, BUFFALO,

CLAY, FILLMORE, GREELEY,

HAMILTON, HOWARD, MERRICK,

NANCE, NUCKOLLS, POLK,

SHERMAN, THAYER, VALLEY,

WEBSTER, YORK, HALL

The Nebraska Department of

Transportation will receive sealed

bids in Room 104 of the Central Of-

fice Building at 1500 Hwy. 2 in Lin-

coln, until 1:30 PM on March 18,

2021. At that time the bids will be

opened and read.

Bids will be opened and the bid

totals will be read via Webex. The

Webex information will be available

on the BidX Letting webpage a

minimum of 2 days prior to the

opening, and can be found by se-

lecting the applicable letting from:

https://www.bidx.com/ne/le-

ttings

Plans, specifications, and addi-

tional letting information may be

found at the Nebraska Department

of Transportation's Web Site at

http://dot.nebraska.gov/bus-

iness-center/business-opp/h-

wy-bridge-lp/

 

ZNEZ F25,M4,M11

 

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

CALL ORDER: 455

CONTRACT ID: M40035 STATE

PROJECT NO. M40035

LOCATION: DISTRICT 4 GRADING

IN COUNTIES: ADAMS, BUFFALO,

CLAY, FILLMORE, GREELEY,

HAMILTON, HOWARD, MERRICK,

NANCE, NUCKOLLS, POLK,

SHERMAN, THAYER, VALLEY,

WEBSTER, YORK, HALL

The Nebraska Department of

Transportation will receive sealed

bids in Room 104 of the Central Of-

fice Building at 1500 Hwy. 2 in Lin-

coln, until 1:30 PM on March 18,

2021. At that time the bids will be

opened and read.

Bids will be opened and the bid

totals will be read via Webex. The

Webex information will be available

on the BidX Letting webpage a

minimum of 2 days prior to the

opening, and can be found by se-

lecting the applicable letting from:

https://www.bidx.com/ne/le-

ttings

Plans, specifications, and addi-

tional letting information may be

found at the Nebraska Department

of Transportation's Web Site at

http://dot.nebraska.gov/bus-

iness-center/business-opp/h-

wy-bridge-lp/.

 

ZNEZ F25,M4,M11

LEGAL NOTICE

A special meeting of the Board of

Directors of Nebraska Public

Power District will be held on

Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the

Holthus Convention Center, 3130

Holen Avenue, York, Nebraska, be-

ginning at 10:30 a.m. The purpose

of the meeting is to discuss strate-

gic issues related to decarboniza-

tion. It is possible that portions of

the meeting may be held in Execu-

tive Session. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection

during business hours at the office

of the Assistant Secretary to the

Board of Directors at the Columbus

General Office, 1414 15th Street,

Columbus, Nebraska, or online at

https://www.nppd.com/about-us-

/live-streaming. Due to issues sur-

rounding COVID-19, all in-person

meeting participants are encour-

aged to wear face coverings.

NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER

DISTRICT

ZNEZ M4,t1

 

LEGAL NOTICE

 

The March 2021 meeting of the

Board of Directors of Nebraska

Public Power District will be held

Thursday, March 11, 2021, in the

Board Room at NPPD's General

Office, 1414 15th Street, Colum-

bus, Nebraska. NPPD Board com-

mittees will also meet March 11, in

the Board Room at the Columbus

General Office.

The schedule for NPPD's March

11, 2021, Board meeting is as fol-

lows:

General Counsel Report

(closed session) - 8:00 a.m.

Energy Supply Committee - fol-

lowing General Counsel Report (a-

pproximately 10:00 a.m.)

Customer and Support Ser-

vices Committee - following En-

ergy Supply Committee

Board Strategic Business Mat-

ters - following Customer and Sup-

port Services Committee

NPPD Board of Directors Meet-

ing - following Board Strategic

Business Session

Nuclear Committee of the

Whole - will meet as part of the

Board of Directors Meeting

Public Comments - 1:00 p.m.,

Board Room

The public will be able to watch a

live video stream of the Board of

Directors Meeting on Thursday,

March 11, by accessing

www.nppd.com/ via computer.

The video stream is expected to

begin at approximately 11:30 a.m.

with Strategic Business Matters;

further schedule updates will be

available on NPPD's website the

morning of March 11. Committee

meetings will not be video

streamed (the Nuclear Committee

is a committee of the whole and

will meet as part of the regular

Board of Directors Meeting).

It is possible that portions of the

March 11, 2021, meetings will be

held in Executive Session. Agendas

for these meetings are kept contin-

uously current and are available for

public inspection during business

hours at the office of the Assistant

Secretary at the Columbus General

Office, Columbus, Nebraska, or

online at https://www.nppd.com/-

about-us/live-streaming.

Due to issues surrounding

COVID-19, all in-person meeting

participants are encouraged to

wear face coverings, and compli-

mentary masks and face shields

will be available upon arrival at the

General Office facility. Due to the

need to social distance, seating in

the Board room will be limited to

the Board of Directors and NPPD

executive staff, and on-site guests

will likely be asked to participate

from overflow rooms.

NEBRASKA PUBLIC

POWER DISTRICT

ZNEZ M4,t1

 

NOTICE OF MEETINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

EQUALIZATION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the regular meetings of the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

and the Buffalo County Board of

Equalization will be held on Tues-

day, March 9, 2021 at the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

Board Room located at 1512 Cen-

tral Ave., Kearney, Nebraska.

Said meetings will be open to the

public. The Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners meeting will

begin at 9:00 A.M. and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization

meeting will begin at 9:30 A.M. A

list of the organizations seeking tax

exemptions, descriptions of the

property and official recommenda-

tions are available in the office of

the County Assessor and/or

County Treasurer.

Accommodations for the disa-

bled are available upon request.

Please contact the ADA Coordina-

tor at 308-236-1224 at least 48

hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

Agendas for said meetings are

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,

but may be modified up to 24 hours

prior to said meetings.

Janice I. Giffin, Buffalo

County Clerk

ZNEZ M4,t1

 

Notice of Meeting

Buffalo County Agricultural

Association

 

Time: March 9th, 2021 at 7:30

p.m.

Place: Buffalo County Exhibit

Building - Harvest Room

Agenda for meeting available for

inspection at Fairgrounds Office

during normal business hours.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/-

89489764964?pwd=RFdmWFdndndvVHZXUWlWVGJJY2p3dz09

Meeting ID: 894 8976 4964

Passcode: 935010

One tap mobile

+13462487799,,89489764964#,,,,*935010# US (Houston)

+16699006833,,89489764964#,,,,*935010# US (San Jose)

Dial by your location

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washin

gton DC)

ZNEZ M4,t1

 

 

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

DRY LAND FARM GROUND

FOR LEASE

 

The Central Nebraska Public

Power and Irrigation District (herei-

nafter called the "District") desires

to lease to the highest bidder(s) the

following dry land farm ground:

Parcel #1 (Dry Land) 163 acres

+/- A Tract of land located in the

Northeast Quarter and the South-

east Quarter of Section 5, Town-

ship 8 North, Range 22, Gosper

County, containing 76.9 acres,

more or less, and a Tract of land lo-

cated in the Southwest Quarter of

Section 33, Township 9 North,

Range 22, Dawson County, con-

taining 35.7 acres, more or less, all

West of the 6th P.M., Nebraska

(East side of Johnson Lake); and a

Tract of land located in the North

Half of the Northwest and the West

Half of the Northeast Quarter of

Section 32, Township 9 North,

Range 22 West of the 6th P.M.,

Dawson County, Nebraska (Nort-

heast side of Johnson Lake), con-

taining 50.4 acres, more or less.

Future direct payment amounts are

dependent upon the current Farm

Bill being rolled over or a new Farm

Bill being passed. Please contact

the county Farm Service Agency

for more information, if needed.

The District reserves the right to

reject all bids. Parcel #1 will be

available for possession on April 1,

2021 with a five-year lease term.

Interested parties must submit

bids detailing the cash rent per

acre for Parcel #1.

All sealed bids must be filed in

the Office of the Purchasing Agent

of the District at 415 Lincoln Street,

Holdrege, Nebraska 68949-0740,

not later than 10:00 a.m., local

time, March 23, 2021, at which

time all bids will be publicly opened

and read aloud in the presence of

bidders and their representatives.

Approval of a bid by the Board of

Directors of the District will consti-

tute the lease between the parties.

Bids may not be withdrawn after

10:00 a.m., local time, March 23,

2021, and no bids will be consid-

ered that are delivered to the Pur-

chasing Agent after said time.

ZNEZ F25,M4,M11

 

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

Primoddity LLC, organized un-

der the laws of the State of Ne-

braska, whose registered agent is

Andrew Brackett and whose regis-

tered office is 206 E. 46th St.,

Kearney, Nebraska, 68847, was

formed on October 30, 2020, to en-

gage in any lawful business. The

company's period of duration is

perpetual with all company affairs

managed by its members. Andrew

Brackett is the company's organ-

izer and the company's initial des-

ignated office is located at 206 E.

46th St., Kearney, Nebraska,

68847.

ZNEZ F18,F25,M4

 

