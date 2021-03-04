Legal notices: March 4, 2021

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
CALL ORDER: 405
CONTRACT ID: 4781X
FEDERAL PROJECT NO.
STP-30-4(161)
LOCATION: US-30, GIBBON -
SHELTON
IN COUNTIES: HALL, BUFFALO
The Nebraska Department of
Transportation will receive sealed
bids in Room 104 of the Central Of-
fice Building at 1500 Hwy. 2 in Lin-
coln, until 1:30 PM on March 18,
2021. At that time the bids will be
opened and read.
Bids will be opened and the bid
totals will be read via Webex. The
Webex information will be available
on the BidX Letting webpage a
minimum of 2 days prior to the
opening, and can be found by se-
lecting the applicable letting from:
ttings
Plans, specifications, and addi-
tional letting information may be
found at the Nebraska Department
of Transportation's Web Site at
iness-center/business-opp/h-
wy-bridge-lp/.
This project is funded under the
Federal-Aid Highway Act, all ap-
propriate Federal requirements will
apply.
ZNEZ F25,M4,M11
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
CALL ORDER: 450
CONTRACT ID: M40036
STATE PROJECT NO. M40036
LOCATION: DISTRICT 4 EROSION
CONTROL
IN COUNTIES: ADAMS, BUFFALO,
CLAY, FILLMORE, GREELEY,
HAMILTON, HOWARD, MERRICK,
NANCE, NUCKOLLS, POLK,
SHERMAN, THAYER, VALLEY,
WEBSTER, YORK, HALL
The Nebraska Department of
Transportation will receive sealed
bids in Room 104 of the Central Of-
fice Building at 1500 Hwy. 2 in Lin-
coln, until 1:30 PM on March 18,
2021. At that time the bids will be
opened and read.
Bids will be opened and the bid
totals will be read via Webex. The
Webex information will be available
on the BidX Letting webpage a
minimum of 2 days prior to the
opening, and can be found by se-
lecting the applicable letting from:
ttings
Plans, specifications, and addi-
tional letting information may be
found at the Nebraska Department
of Transportation's Web Site at
iness-center/business-opp/h-
wy-bridge-lp/
ZNEZ F25,M4,M11
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
CALL ORDER: 455
CONTRACT ID: M40035 STATE
PROJECT NO. M40035
LOCATION: DISTRICT 4 GRADING
IN COUNTIES: ADAMS, BUFFALO,
CLAY, FILLMORE, GREELEY,
HAMILTON, HOWARD, MERRICK,
NANCE, NUCKOLLS, POLK,
SHERMAN, THAYER, VALLEY,
WEBSTER, YORK, HALL
The Nebraska Department of
Transportation will receive sealed
bids in Room 104 of the Central Of-
fice Building at 1500 Hwy. 2 in Lin-
coln, until 1:30 PM on March 18,
2021. At that time the bids will be
opened and read.
Bids will be opened and the bid
totals will be read via Webex. The
Webex information will be available
on the BidX Letting webpage a
minimum of 2 days prior to the
opening, and can be found by se-
lecting the applicable letting from:
ttings
Plans, specifications, and addi-
tional letting information may be
found at the Nebraska Department
of Transportation's Web Site at
iness-center/business-opp/h-
wy-bridge-lp/.
ZNEZ F25,M4,M11
LEGAL NOTICE
A special meeting of the Board of
Directors of Nebraska Public
Power District will be held on
Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the
Holthus Convention Center, 3130
Holen Avenue, York, Nebraska, be-
ginning at 10:30 a.m. The purpose
of the meeting is to discuss strate-
gic issues related to decarboniza-
tion. It is possible that portions of
the meeting may be held in Execu-
tive Session. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection
during business hours at the office
of the Assistant Secretary to the
Board of Directors at the Columbus
General Office, 1414 15th Street,
Columbus, Nebraska, or online at
/live-streaming. Due to issues sur-
rounding COVID-19, all in-person
meeting participants are encour-
aged to wear face coverings.
NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER
DISTRICT
ZNEZ M4,t1
LEGAL NOTICE
The March 2021 meeting of the
Board of Directors of Nebraska
Public Power District will be held
Thursday, March 11, 2021, in the
Board Room at NPPD's General
Office, 1414 15th Street, Colum-
bus, Nebraska. NPPD Board com-
mittees will also meet March 11, in
the Board Room at the Columbus
General Office.
The schedule for NPPD's March
11, 2021, Board meeting is as fol-
lows:
General Counsel Report
(closed session) - 8:00 a.m.
Energy Supply Committee - fol-
lowing General Counsel Report (a-
pproximately 10:00 a.m.)
Customer and Support Ser-
vices Committee - following En-
ergy Supply Committee
Board Strategic Business Mat-
ters - following Customer and Sup-
port Services Committee
NPPD Board of Directors Meet-
ing - following Board Strategic
Business Session
Nuclear Committee of the
Whole - will meet as part of the
Board of Directors Meeting
Public Comments - 1:00 p.m.,
Board Room
The public will be able to watch a
live video stream of the Board of
Directors Meeting on Thursday,
March 11, by accessing
www.nppd.com/ via computer.
The video stream is expected to
begin at approximately 11:30 a.m.
with Strategic Business Matters;
further schedule updates will be
available on NPPD's website the
morning of March 11. Committee
meetings will not be video
streamed (the Nuclear Committee
is a committee of the whole and
will meet as part of the regular
Board of Directors Meeting).
It is possible that portions of the
March 11, 2021, meetings will be
held in Executive Session. Agendas
for these meetings are kept contin-
uously current and are available for
public inspection during business
hours at the office of the Assistant
Secretary at the Columbus General
Office, Columbus, Nebraska, or
online at https://www.nppd.com/-
about-us/live-streaming.
Due to issues surrounding
COVID-19, all in-person meeting
participants are encouraged to
wear face coverings, and compli-
mentary masks and face shields
will be available upon arrival at the
General Office facility. Due to the
need to social distance, seating in
the Board room will be limited to
the Board of Directors and NPPD
executive staff, and on-site guests
will likely be asked to participate
from overflow rooms.
NEBRASKA PUBLIC
POWER DISTRICT
ZNEZ M4,t1
NOTICE OF MEETINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
COMMISSIONERS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
EQUALIZATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the regular meetings of the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
and the Buffalo County Board of
Equalization will be held on Tues-
day, March 9, 2021 at the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
Board Room located at 1512 Cen-
tral Ave., Kearney, Nebraska.
Said meetings will be open to the
public. The Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners meeting will
begin at 9:00 A.M. and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization
meeting will begin at 9:30 A.M. A
list of the organizations seeking tax
exemptions, descriptions of the
property and official recommenda-
tions are available in the office of
the County Assessor and/or
County Treasurer.
Accommodations for the disa-
bled are available upon request.
Please contact the ADA Coordina-
tor at 308-236-1224 at least 48
hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
Agendas for said meetings are
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,
but may be modified up to 24 hours
prior to said meetings.
Janice I. Giffin, Buffalo
County Clerk
ZNEZ M4,t1
Notice of Meeting
Buffalo County Agricultural
Association
Time: March 9th, 2021 at 7:30
p.m.
Place: Buffalo County Exhibit
Building - Harvest Room
Agenda for meeting available for
inspection at Fairgrounds Office
during normal business hours.
Join Zoom Meeting
89489764964?pwd=RFdmWFdndndvVHZXUWlWVGJJY2p3dz09
Meeting ID: 894 8976 4964
Passcode: 935010
One tap mobile
+13462487799,,89489764964#,,,,*935010# US (Houston)
+16699006833,,89489764964#,,,,*935010# US (San Jose)
Dial by your location
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washin
gton DC)
ZNEZ M4,t1
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
DRY LAND FARM GROUND
FOR LEASE
The Central Nebraska Public
Power and Irrigation District (herei-
nafter called the "District") desires
to lease to the highest bidder(s) the
following dry land farm ground:
Parcel #1 (Dry Land) 163 acres
+/- A Tract of land located in the
Northeast Quarter and the South-
east Quarter of Section 5, Town-
ship 8 North, Range 22, Gosper
County, containing 76.9 acres,
more or less, and a Tract of land lo-
cated in the Southwest Quarter of
Section 33, Township 9 North,
Range 22, Dawson County, con-
taining 35.7 acres, more or less, all
West of the 6th P.M., Nebraska
(East side of Johnson Lake); and a
Tract of land located in the North
Half of the Northwest and the West
Half of the Northeast Quarter of
Section 32, Township 9 North,
Range 22 West of the 6th P.M.,
Dawson County, Nebraska (Nort-
heast side of Johnson Lake), con-
taining 50.4 acres, more or less.
Future direct payment amounts are
dependent upon the current Farm
Bill being rolled over or a new Farm
Bill being passed. Please contact
the county Farm Service Agency
for more information, if needed.
The District reserves the right to
reject all bids. Parcel #1 will be
available for possession on April 1,
2021 with a five-year lease term.
Interested parties must submit
bids detailing the cash rent per
acre for Parcel #1.
All sealed bids must be filed in
the Office of the Purchasing Agent
of the District at 415 Lincoln Street,
Holdrege, Nebraska 68949-0740,
not later than 10:00 a.m., local
time, March 23, 2021, at which
time all bids will be publicly opened
and read aloud in the presence of
bidders and their representatives.
Approval of a bid by the Board of
Directors of the District will consti-
tute the lease between the parties.
Bids may not be withdrawn after
10:00 a.m., local time, March 23,
2021, and no bids will be consid-
ered that are delivered to the Pur-
chasing Agent after said time.
ZNEZ F25,M4,M11
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
Primoddity LLC, organized un-
der the laws of the State of Ne-
braska, whose registered agent is
Andrew Brackett and whose regis-
tered office is 206 E. 46th St.,
Kearney, Nebraska, 68847, was
formed on October 30, 2020, to en-
gage in any lawful business. The
company's period of duration is
perpetual with all company affairs
managed by its members. Andrew
Brackett is the company's organ-
izer and the company's initial des-
ignated office is located at 206 E.
46th St., Kearney, Nebraska,
68847.
ZNEZ F18,F25,M4