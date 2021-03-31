 Skip to main content
Legal notices: March 31, 2021
Legal notices: March 31, 2021

Minutes

Village of Miller Board of

Trustees

March 11th 2021

 

 

Chairman Ray Shields called the

regular monthly to order at 7:00pm.

in the Miller Community Hall with

trustees Joe Lourenco, Jon Holmes

and Terry Hansen, present, Rick

Bowie absent. The chairman ac-

knowledged the open meeting

laws, which are posted in the com-

munity hall. The minutes of the

February meeting were read. Han-

sen made the motion to approve

the minutes, seconded by Lou-

renco roll call vote was 4 to 0, mo-

tion passed. Motion by Hansen to

pay the claims totaling $5518.83

seconded by Lourenco, Roll call

Motion passed 4 to 0. Claims Buf-

falo County $150, law enforcement,

Kearney hub $11.65, legal, Terry

Hansen, Ray Shields, Jon Holmes,

and Joe Lourenco $45 each board

pay, Glen Nichols $540.25, wages,

Amy Graham $617.63, wages, Mar-

ybelle Burge $143.14, wages, Daw-

son Power $1160.67, electricity,

Prairie Hills $39.95, DHHS $15,

test, Bosselman $551.30, propane,

Amy Graham, $195.85, sams, la-

bels, bags, towels, John Deere

$1564.80, repairs, Tye & Rowling

$233.59, legal, Nationwide $100,

clerk bond. Motion by Hansen to

raise water/sewer rates to $25 per

month. (still reading meters twice

per year) second by Holmes Roll

call 4 to 0, motion passed. Motion

to adjourn by Lourenco, seconded

by Hansen. Roll call 4 to 0. Meeting

adjourned at 7:58.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

MNB ENTERPRISES, LLC

 

 

Notice is hereby given that MNB

Enterprises, LLC, (hereinafter re-

ferred to as the "Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street mailing ad-

dress of the Company's initial des-

ignated office is 20490 HWY 10,

Riverdale, NE 68870. The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Kelly R. Wentz, whose

street and mailing address is 20490

HWY 10, Riverdale, NE 68870.

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

 

 

