Legal notices: March 31, 2021

Minutes
Village of Miller Board of
Trustees
March 11th 2021
Chairman Ray Shields called the
regular monthly to order at 7:00pm.
in the Miller Community Hall with
trustees Joe Lourenco, Jon Holmes
and Terry Hansen, present, Rick
Bowie absent. The chairman ac-
knowledged the open meeting
laws, which are posted in the com-
munity hall. The minutes of the
February meeting were read. Han-
sen made the motion to approve
the minutes, seconded by Lou-
renco roll call vote was 4 to 0, mo-
tion passed. Motion by Hansen to
pay the claims totaling $5518.83
seconded by Lourenco, Roll call
Motion passed 4 to 0. Claims Buf-
falo County $150, law enforcement,
Kearney hub $11.65, legal, Terry
Hansen, Ray Shields, Jon Holmes,
and Joe Lourenco $45 each board
pay, Glen Nichols $540.25, wages,
Amy Graham $617.63, wages, Mar-
ybelle Burge $143.14, wages, Daw-
son Power $1160.67, electricity,
Prairie Hills $39.95, DHHS $15,
test, Bosselman $551.30, propane,
Amy Graham, $195.85, sams, la-
bels, bags, towels, John Deere
$1564.80, repairs, Tye & Rowling
$233.59, legal, Nationwide $100,
clerk bond. Motion by Hansen to
raise water/sewer rates to $25 per
month. (still reading meters twice
per year) second by Holmes Roll
call 4 to 0, motion passed. Motion
to adjourn by Lourenco, seconded
by Hansen. Roll call 4 to 0. Meeting
adjourned at 7:58.
ZNEZ M31,t1
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
MNB ENTERPRISES, LLC
Notice is hereby given that MNB
Enterprises, LLC, (hereinafter re-
ferred to as the "Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street mailing ad-
dress of the Company's initial des-
ignated office is 20490 HWY 10,
Riverdale, NE 68870. The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Kelly R. Wentz, whose
street and mailing address is 20490
HWY 10, Riverdale, NE 68870.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
ZNEZ M31,A7,A14
