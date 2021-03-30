 Skip to main content
Legal notices: March 30, 2021
Legal notices: March 30, 2021

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Atel-

ier Hair & Co., LLC, a Nebraska

limited liability company, is organ-

ized under the laws of the State of

Nebraska, with its designated of-

fice at 1709 Eastbrooke Dr., Kear-

ney, NE 68847. The name and ad-

dress of the initial registered agent

is Andrew D. Romatzke, 208 W.

29th St., Suite B, Kearney, NE

68845. The general nature of its

business is to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful business, other than

banking or insurance, for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of Ne-

braska, including but not limited to

the power to purchase, sell, own,

construct, develop, operate, lease,

manage, finance, refinance and

otherwise deal with real estate and

personal property of all kinds and

interests therein, and for all other

purposes authorized by law, to the

same extent as natural persons

might or could do. The limited lia-

bility company was formed on Feb-

ruary 17, 2021 and will continue for

a perpetual period of duration. Its

affairs shall be conducted by its

member(s) pursuant to the Certifi-

cate of Organization and Operating

Agreement duly adopted by the

Company, and its initial member is

Nichole J. Malicky.

Andrew D. Romatzke, Organizer

SVEHLA LAW OFFICES, P.C.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF CASH PUP, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that CASH

PUP, LLC, a Nebraska limited lia-

bility company, has been organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The limited liability com-

pany was formed on March 25,

2021, and shall have perpetual ex-

istence. The general nature of its

business is to engage in and do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful business for which a lim-

ited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of Ne-

braska, and for all other purposes

authorized by law, to the same ex-

tent as natural persons might or

could do. Its affairs shall be con-

ducted by the Members pursuant

to an Operating Agreement duly

adopted by the Company. The ad-

dress of the designated office is

2123 Central Ave., Suite D, Kear-

ney, NE 68847. Bobbi Pettit is the

company’s agent for service of

process. Her address is 2123 Cen-

tral Ave., Suite D, Kearney, NE

68847.

Kent E. Rauert, Agent

Svehla Law Offices, P.C.

408 N. Platte Ave., Suite A

York, NE 68467

(402) 362-5506

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

TRIPLETT INSURANCE

OPTIONS, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that Tri-

plett Insurance Options, L.L.C.

(hereinafter referred to as "the

Company") is organized under the

laws of the State of Nebraska. The

street and mailing address of the

Company's initial designated office

is 2906 Country Club Lane, Kear-

ney, Nebraska 68845. The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Pamela Kim Triplett,

whose street and mailing address

is 2906 Country Club Lane, Kear-

ney, Nebraska 68845.

Dated: March 19, 2021

Pamela Kim Triplett, Organizer

