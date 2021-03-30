Legal notices: March 30, 2021

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Atel-
ier Hair & Co., LLC, a Nebraska
limited liability company, is organ-
ized under the laws of the State of
Nebraska, with its designated of-
fice at 1709 Eastbrooke Dr., Kear-
ney, NE 68847. The name and ad-
dress of the initial registered agent
is Andrew D. Romatzke, 208 W.
29th St., Suite B, Kearney, NE
68845. The general nature of its
business is to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful business, other than
banking or insurance, for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of Ne-
braska, including but not limited to
the power to purchase, sell, own,
construct, develop, operate, lease,
manage, finance, refinance and
otherwise deal with real estate and
personal property of all kinds and
interests therein, and for all other
purposes authorized by law, to the
same extent as natural persons
might or could do. The limited lia-
bility company was formed on Feb-
ruary 17, 2021 and will continue for
a perpetual period of duration. Its
affairs shall be conducted by its
member(s) pursuant to the Certifi-
cate of Organization and Operating
Agreement duly adopted by the
Company, and its initial member is
Nichole J. Malicky.
Andrew D. Romatzke, Organizer
SVEHLA LAW OFFICES, P.C.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF CASH PUP, LLC
Notice is hereby given that CASH
PUP, LLC, a Nebraska limited lia-
bility company, has been organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The limited liability com-
pany was formed on March 25,
2021, and shall have perpetual ex-
istence. The general nature of its
business is to engage in and do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful business for which a lim-
ited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of Ne-
braska, and for all other purposes
authorized by law, to the same ex-
tent as natural persons might or
could do. Its affairs shall be con-
ducted by the Members pursuant
to an Operating Agreement duly
adopted by the Company. The ad-
dress of the designated office is
2123 Central Ave., Suite D, Kear-
ney, NE 68847. Bobbi Pettit is the
company’s agent for service of
process. Her address is 2123 Cen-
tral Ave., Suite D, Kearney, NE
68847.
Kent E. Rauert, Agent
Svehla Law Offices, P.C.
408 N. Platte Ave., Suite A
York, NE 68467
(402) 362-5506
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
TRIPLETT INSURANCE
OPTIONS, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that Tri-
plett Insurance Options, L.L.C.
(hereinafter referred to as "the
Company") is organized under the
laws of the State of Nebraska. The
street and mailing address of the
Company's initial designated office
is 2906 Country Club Lane, Kear-
ney, Nebraska 68845. The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Pamela Kim Triplett,
whose street and mailing address
is 2906 Country Club Lane, Kear-
ney, Nebraska 68845.
Dated: March 19, 2021
Pamela Kim Triplett, Organizer
