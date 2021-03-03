 Skip to main content
Legal notices: March 3, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

PROJECT: Shelton Public Schools

LOCATION: 210 Ninth Street Shel-

ton, NE 68876

OWNER: Shelton Public Schools

210 Ninth Street

Shelton, NE 68876

The Shelton Public School Dis-

trict is hosting a mandatory pre-bid

meeting for a roofing project at the

listed address. The school district

will be purchasing the materials di-

rectly from the roofing manufac-

turer; the bidding will be for labor.

The mandatory pre-bid meeting will

be held 10:30 am, Thursday,

March 4, 2021, at the School.

Please contact the owner’s repre-

sentative for more information.

Contact: Rick A. Weidner, AIA at

(402) 871-6537 or Email:

weidnerarch@cox.net

 

Board Meeting Notification

Educational Service Unit No. 10

 

The regular monthly meeting of

the governing board of Educational

Service Unit 10 will be held on

Monday, March 15, 2021, at 3:30

PM at ESU 10, 76 Plaza Blvd.,

Kearney, Nebraska. An agenda

kept continuously current is on file

at the office of the Administrator of

ESU 10 in Kearney.

Notice of Organization of

C Lazy B Trucking &

Dispatch, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that C

Lazy B Trucking & Dispatch, LLC,

a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany, has been organized under

the laws of the state of Nebraska,

with its initial designated office at

28430 128th Road, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68845. The initial agent for

service of process of the Company

is Cory Banzhaf, 28430 128th

Road, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

C Lazy B Trucking

& Dispatch, LLC

NOTICE FOR PROPOSALS

 

Community Action Partnership of

Mid Nebraska is seeking proposals

for a new slab of cement for the

Community Action Food Bank. For

proposal specifications, please

contact Kyla at 308-865-5675 by

March 10, 2021.

Notice of Organization of

Homebound Dispatching

Services, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that

Homebound Dispatching Ser-

vices, LLC,a Nebraska Limited Lia-

bility Company, has been organ-

ized under the laws of the state of

Nebraska, with its initial designated

office at 415 west 28th street,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The ini-

tial agent for service of process of

the Company is Ryan Durham,415

west 28th street, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68845. (308) 708-8915 -

Phone

homebounddispatch-

ing@gmail.com - Email

Homebound Dispatching

Services, LLC

Application for Registration of

Trade Name

Jacqui's Custom Creations

 

Trade Name Jacqui's Custom

Creations

Name of Applicant Jacqui Hen-

drickson

Address 114 Walnut Street, Riv-

erdale, NE 68870

Applicant is Individual

Date of first use of name in Ne-

braska April 14, 2020

General nature of business Cus-

tom sewing and alterations.

Jacqui Hendrickson

Signiture of Applicant

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

K&P HAY AND CATTLE LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that K&P

Hay and Cattle LLC, (hereinafter re-

ferred to as "the Company") a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company,

has been organized under the laws

of the state of Nebraska. The

street and mailing address of the

Company's initial designated office

is 12306 747 RD, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68845. The initial agent for

service and process of the Com-

pany is Preston Smith, whose

street and mailing address is 12306

747 RD, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

The Company is member-ma-

naged.

Dated: February 23, 2021

Kent Smith, Organizer

Preston Smith, Organizer

NOTICE OF REGULAR BOARD

MEETING

SOUTHERN PUBLIC POWER

DISTRICT

 

The regular meeting of the Board

of Directors of Southern Public

Power District will be held at The

Quality Inn located at the District

office at 4550 West Husker High-

way, Grand Island, NE, on Tues-

day, March 9, 2021, at 10:00 a.m.

The purpose of the meeting is to

take care of the regular order of

business. An agenda for the meet-

ing, kept continually current, is

available for public inspection at

the District office during normal

business hours.

Neil Niedfeldt, President/CEO

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

MILLSAP INVESTMENTS,

L.L.C.

Notice is hereby given that Mill-

sap Investments, L.L.C. (hereinafter

referred to as "the Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mail-

ing address of the Company's ini-

tial designated office is 4715 28th

Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

The initial agent for service of

process of the Company is Clare-

ssa L. Millsap, whose street and

mailing address and post office

box number, if any, is 4715 28th

Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

Dated: February 4, 2021.

Kevin E. Millsap, Organizer

Claressa L. Millsap, Organizer

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

Notice is hereby given that K&C

Brennan Trucking, Inc. (the

“Company”) has been organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The Designated Office of

the Company is 7605 56th Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The

Registered Agent of the Company

is Kory J. Brennan, 703 W 10th

Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

The Company was formed on Feb-

ruary 19, 2021.

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

PHILLIPS STORAGE, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that Phil-

lips Storage, L.L.C. (hereinafter re-

ferred to as "the Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mail-

ing address of the Company's ini-

tial designated office is 810 West

46th Street, Kearney, Nebraska

68845. The initial agent for service

of process of the Company is

Heath Phillips, whose street and

mailing address and post office

box number, if any, is 810 West

46th Street, Kearney, Nebraska

68845.

Dated: February 8, 2021.

Heath Phillips, Organizer

Serena Phillips, Organizer

Public Notice

 

Notice is hereby given that RYDE

Transit - Community Action Part-

nership of Mid Nebraska - is an Ap-

plicant requesting financial assis-

tance from the Federal Transit Act,

generally described below.

Description of the Project:

Purpose of the project is to pro-

vide operating assistance for gen-

eral public transportation

Location: Buffalo County, Adams

County, Dawson County, Franklin

County, Hamilton County, Kearney

County, Gosper County, and City

of Ravenna

Estimated Total Cost:

$3,712,539.00 dollars for Fiscal

Year 2021-2023.

Federal Share = $2,248,507.00

dollars

State Share = $732,016.00 dollars

Local Share = $732,016.00 dollars

Local share includes: city, county,

fares, and contract service dollars.

A copy of the financial assistance

application is available for public

inspection at the RYDE Transit Of-

fices located at 715 East 11th

Street, in Kearney, Nebraska.

Written comments for considera-

tion by RYDE Transit will be ac-

cepted at the following address for

a period of 10 days from March 5,

2021 to March 17, 2021:

RYDE Transit

Attention: Transpor-

tation Director

PO Box 2288

Kearney, NE 68848

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF

SARA JO LEONARD

 

Notice is hereby given that on the

12th day of February, 2021, a peti-

tion was filed in the District Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

object and prayer of which is for

the change of the petitioner's name

from Sara Jo Leonard to Sara Jo

Graham.

A hearing will be held on said pe-

tition before the Honorable John H.

Marsh, 1512 Central Ave., Kearney,

NE on the 8th day of April, 2021 at

1:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as

will be convenient for the court and

that unless sufficient cause is

shown to the contrary, the petition-

er's name will be changed from

that of Sara Jo Leonard to Sara Jo

Graham.

Sara Jo Leonard

Petitioner

Aviso Público

 

Se avisa por este medio que

RYDE Transit - Asociación de

Acción Comunitaria de Medio Ne-

braska - es un solicitante que pide

asistencia financiera de la Ley Fed-

eral de Tránsito, generalmente de-

scrita a continuación.

Descripción del Proyecto:

El propósito del Proyecto es

proveer asistencia de operación

para el transporte público en gen-

eral.

Localización: Condado Buffalo,

Condado Adams, Condado Daw-

son, Condado Franklin, Condado

Hamilton, Condado Kearney, Con-

dado Gosper, y la Ciudad de Ra-

venna

Costo Total Estimado:

$3,712,539.00 para el Año Fiscal

2021 to 2023.

Cuota Federal = $2,248,507.00

Cuota Estatal = $732,016.00

Cuota Local = $732,016.00

La cuota local incluye: Ciudad,

Condado, tarifas y dólares de con-

trato de servicio.

Una copia de la solicitud de

asistencia financiera está dis-

ponible para inspección pública en

las Oficinas de RYDE Transit local-

izadas en el 715 Este de la Calle

11, en Kearney, Nebraska.

Comentarios por escrito para la

consideración de RYDE Transit se

aceptarán en la siguiente dirección

por un periodo de 10 días desde el

5 de marzo de 2021 hasta el 17 de

marzo de 2021:

RYDE Transit

Attn: Transportation

Director

PO Box 2288

Kearney, NE 68848

