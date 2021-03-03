Legal notices: March 3, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
PROJECT: Shelton Public Schools
LOCATION: 210 Ninth Street Shel-
ton, NE 68876
OWNER: Shelton Public Schools
210 Ninth Street
Shelton, NE 68876
The Shelton Public School Dis-
trict is hosting a mandatory pre-bid
meeting for a roofing project at the
listed address. The school district
will be purchasing the materials di-
rectly from the roofing manufac-
turer; the bidding will be for labor.
The mandatory pre-bid meeting will
be held 10:30 am, Thursday,
March 4, 2021, at the School.
Please contact the owner’s repre-
sentative for more information.
Contact: Rick A. Weidner, AIA at
(402) 871-6537 or Email:
ZNEZ M2,M3
Board Meeting Notification
Educational Service Unit No. 10
The regular monthly meeting of
the governing board of Educational
Service Unit 10 will be held on
Monday, March 15, 2021, at 3:30
PM at ESU 10, 76 Plaza Blvd.,
Kearney, Nebraska. An agenda
kept continuously current is on file
at the office of the Administrator of
ESU 10 in Kearney.
ZNEZ M3,t1
Notice of Organization of
C Lazy B Trucking &
Dispatch, LLC
Notice is hereby given that C
Lazy B Trucking & Dispatch, LLC,
a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany, has been organized under
the laws of the state of Nebraska,
with its initial designated office at
28430 128th Road, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68845. The initial agent for
service of process of the Company
is Cory Banzhaf, 28430 128th
Road, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
C Lazy B Trucking
& Dispatch, LLC
ZNEZ F17,F24,M3
NOTICE FOR PROPOSALS
Community Action Partnership of
Mid Nebraska is seeking proposals
for a new slab of cement for the
Community Action Food Bank. For
proposal specifications, please
contact Kyla at 308-865-5675 by
March 10, 2021.
ZNEZ M3,t1
Notice of Organization of
Homebound Dispatching
Services, LLC
Notice is hereby given that
Homebound Dispatching Ser-
vices, LLC,a Nebraska Limited Lia-
bility Company, has been organ-
ized under the laws of the state of
Nebraska, with its initial designated
office at 415 west 28th street,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The ini-
tial agent for service of process of
the Company is Ryan Durham,415
west 28th street, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68845. (308) 708-8915 -
Phone
homebounddispatch-
ing@gmail.com - Email
Homebound Dispatching
Services, LLC
ZNEZ M3,M10,M17
Application for Registration of
Trade Name
Jacqui's Custom Creations
Trade Name Jacqui's Custom
Creations
Name of Applicant Jacqui Hen-
drickson
Address 114 Walnut Street, Riv-
erdale, NE 68870
Applicant is Individual
Date of first use of name in Ne-
braska April 14, 2020
General nature of business Cus-
tom sewing and alterations.
Jacqui Hendrickson
Signiture of Applicant
ZNEZ M3,t1
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
K&P HAY AND CATTLE LLC
Notice is hereby given that K&P
Hay and Cattle LLC, (hereinafter re-
ferred to as "the Company") a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company,
has been organized under the laws
of the state of Nebraska. The
street and mailing address of the
Company's initial designated office
is 12306 747 RD, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68845. The initial agent for
service and process of the Com-
pany is Preston Smith, whose
street and mailing address is 12306
747 RD, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
The Company is member-ma-
naged.
Dated: February 23, 2021
Kent Smith, Organizer
Preston Smith, Organizer
ZNEZ M3,M10,M17
NOTICE OF REGULAR BOARD
MEETING
SOUTHERN PUBLIC POWER
DISTRICT
The regular meeting of the Board
of Directors of Southern Public
Power District will be held at The
Quality Inn located at the District
office at 4550 West Husker High-
way, Grand Island, NE, on Tues-
day, March 9, 2021, at 10:00 a.m.
The purpose of the meeting is to
take care of the regular order of
business. An agenda for the meet-
ing, kept continually current, is
available for public inspection at
the District office during normal
business hours.
Neil Niedfeldt, President/CEO
ZNEZ M3,t1
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
MILLSAP INVESTMENTS,
L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that Mill-
sap Investments, L.L.C. (hereinafter
referred to as "the Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mail-
ing address of the Company's ini-
tial designated office is 4715 28th
Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
The initial agent for service of
process of the Company is Clare-
ssa L. Millsap, whose street and
mailing address and post office
box number, if any, is 4715 28th
Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
Dated: February 4, 2021.
Kevin E. Millsap, Organizer
Claressa L. Millsap, Organizer
ZNEZ, F17,F24,M3
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
Notice is hereby given that K&C
Brennan Trucking, Inc. (the
“Company”) has been organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The Designated Office of
the Company is 7605 56th Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The
Registered Agent of the Company
is Kory J. Brennan, 703 W 10th
Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
The Company was formed on Feb-
ruary 19, 2021.
ZNEZ F24,M3,M10
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
PHILLIPS STORAGE, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that Phil-
lips Storage, L.L.C. (hereinafter re-
ferred to as "the Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mail-
ing address of the Company's ini-
tial designated office is 810 West
46th Street, Kearney, Nebraska
68845. The initial agent for service
of process of the Company is
Heath Phillips, whose street and
mailing address and post office
box number, if any, is 810 West
46th Street, Kearney, Nebraska
68845.
Dated: February 8, 2021.
Heath Phillips, Organizer
Serena Phillips, Organizer
ZNEZ M3,M10,M17
Public Notice
Notice is hereby given that RYDE
Transit - Community Action Part-
nership of Mid Nebraska - is an Ap-
plicant requesting financial assis-
tance from the Federal Transit Act,
generally described below.
Description of the Project:
Purpose of the project is to pro-
vide operating assistance for gen-
eral public transportation
Location: Buffalo County, Adams
County, Dawson County, Franklin
County, Hamilton County, Kearney
County, Gosper County, and City
of Ravenna
Estimated Total Cost:
$3,712,539.00 dollars for Fiscal
Year 2021-2023.
Federal Share = $2,248,507.00
dollars
State Share = $732,016.00 dollars
Local Share = $732,016.00 dollars
Local share includes: city, county,
fares, and contract service dollars.
A copy of the financial assistance
application is available for public
inspection at the RYDE Transit Of-
fices located at 715 East 11th
Street, in Kearney, Nebraska.
Written comments for considera-
tion by RYDE Transit will be ac-
cepted at the following address for
a period of 10 days from March 5,
2021 to March 17, 2021:
RYDE Transit
Attention: Transpor-
tation Director
PO Box 2288
Kearney, NE 68848
ZNEZ M3,M15
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF
SARA JO LEONARD
Notice is hereby given that on the
12th day of February, 2021, a peti-
tion was filed in the District Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
object and prayer of which is for
the change of the petitioner's name
from Sara Jo Leonard to Sara Jo
Graham.
A hearing will be held on said pe-
tition before the Honorable John H.
Marsh, 1512 Central Ave., Kearney,
NE on the 8th day of April, 2021 at
1:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as
will be convenient for the court and
that unless sufficient cause is
shown to the contrary, the petition-
er's name will be changed from
that of Sara Jo Leonard to Sara Jo
Graham.
Sara Jo Leonard
Petitioner
ZNEZ F17,F24,M3,M10
Aviso Público
Se avisa por este medio que
RYDE Transit - Asociación de
Acción Comunitaria de Medio Ne-
braska - es un solicitante que pide
asistencia financiera de la Ley Fed-
eral de Tránsito, generalmente de-
scrita a continuación.
Descripción del Proyecto:
El propósito del Proyecto es
proveer asistencia de operación
para el transporte público en gen-
eral.
Localización: Condado Buffalo,
Condado Adams, Condado Daw-
son, Condado Franklin, Condado
Hamilton, Condado Kearney, Con-
dado Gosper, y la Ciudad de Ra-
venna
Costo Total Estimado:
$3,712,539.00 para el Año Fiscal
2021 to 2023.
Cuota Federal = $2,248,507.00
Cuota Estatal = $732,016.00
Cuota Local = $732,016.00
La cuota local incluye: Ciudad,
Condado, tarifas y dólares de con-
trato de servicio.
Una copia de la solicitud de
asistencia financiera está dis-
ponible para inspección pública en
las Oficinas de RYDE Transit local-
izadas en el 715 Este de la Calle
11, en Kearney, Nebraska.
Comentarios por escrito para la
consideración de RYDE Transit se
aceptarán en la siguiente dirección
por un periodo de 10 días desde el
5 de marzo de 2021 hasta el 17 de
marzo de 2021:
RYDE Transit
Attn: Transportation
Director
PO Box 2288
Kearney, NE 68848
ZNEZ M3,M15