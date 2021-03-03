Legal notices: March 3, 2021

Notice is hereby given that K&P

Hay and Cattle LLC, (hereinafter re-

ferred to as "the Company") a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company,

has been organized under the laws

of the state of Nebraska. The

street and mailing address of the

Company's initial designated office

is 12306 747 RD, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68845. The initial agent for

service and process of the Com-