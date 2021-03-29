 Skip to main content
Legal notices: March 29, 2021
Legal notices: March 29, 2021

NOTICE

 

The April business meeting of the

Board of Directors of The Central

Nebraska Public Power and Irriga-

tion District is scheduled for April 5,

2021 at 9:00 a.m. at the District

Headquarters in Holdrege, NE. A

current agenda is available at the

office of the Assistant Secretary at

District Headquarters, 415 Lincoln

St., Holdrege, NE or online at

www.cnppid.com.

 

VOIGT LAW OFFICE

2029 Central Avenue

P.O. Box 1184

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE OF

DISSOLUTION OF

AWGT ENTERPRISES, L.L.C.

 

In accordance with Nebraska Re-

vised Statute §21-150, notice is

hereby given that a Statement of

Dissolution of AWGT Enterprises,

L.L.C. was filed and effective on

the 31st day of December, 2020. A

Statement of Intent to Dissolve was

filed with the consent of the Mem-

bers. Logan Wirth shall manage the

winding up of the affairs of AWGT

Enterprises, L.L.C. during the dis-

solution process. The parties with

claims against the L.L.C. are di-

rected to submit them in writing to

the attention of Logan Wirth, 6205

11th Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska

68845. All claims against the L.L.C.

will be barred unless a proceeding

to enforce such claim is com-

menced within five (5) years from

the last date of this publication no-

tice.

Logan Wirth

6205 11th Avenue

Kearney, NE 68845

ZNEZ M15,M22,M29

 

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

B & S FOUNDATION

 

Notice is here by given that B & S

Foundation who registered agent

is Greg Brisbin and registered of-

fice is P.O. Box 1608, 819 Ave C,

Kearney Nebr. 68848 was formed

on January 1, 2021.

ZNEZ M15,M22,M29

 

Public Notice

 

Notice is hereby given that RYDE

Transit - Community Action Part-

nership of Mid Nebraska - is an Ap-

plicant requesting financial assis-

tance from the Federal Transit Act,

generally described below.

Description of the Project: Pur-

pose of the project is to provide

operating assistance for an intercity

bus route from Lexington, Ne-

braska to North Platte Nebraska.

Location: Dawson County, Lin-

coln County, Nebraska.

Estimated Total Cost:

$63,481.00 dollars for Fiscal Year

2021-2023.

Federal Share = $31,740.00 dollars

State Share = $31,740.00 dollars

Local Share = $0.00 dollars

A copy of the financial assistance

application is available for public

inspection at the RYDE Transit Of-

fices located at 715 East 11th

Street, in Kearney, Nebraska.

Written comments for considera-

tion by RYDE Transit will be ac-

cepted at the following address for

a period of 10 days from March 18,

2021 to March 29, 2021:

RYDE Transit

Attention: Transpor

tation Director

PO Box 2288

Kearney, NE 68848

ZNEZ M18,M29

 

Aviso Público

 

Se avisa por este medio que

RYDE Transit - Asociación de

Acción Comunitaria de Medio Ne-

braska - es un solicitante que pide

asistencia financiera de la Ley Fed-

eral de Tránsito, generalmente de-

scrita a continuación.

Descripción del Proyecto:

El propósito del proyecto es pro-

porcionar asistencia operativa para

una ruta de autobús interurbano

desde Lexington, Nebraska a North

Platte Nebraska.

Ubicación: Condado de Dawson,

Condado de Lincoln, Nebraska

Costo Total Estimado:

$63,481.00 para el Año Fiscal 2021

to 2023.

Cuota Federal = $31,740.00

Cuota Estatal = $31,741.00

Cuota Local = $0.00

Una copia de la solicitud de

asistencia financiera está dis-

ponible para inspección pública en

las Oficinas de RYDE Transit local-

izadas en el 715 Este de la Calle

11, en Kearney, Nebraska.

Los comentarios por escrito para

consideración de RYDE Transit

serán aceptados en la siguiente di-

rección por un período de 10 días

desde el 18 de marzo de 2021

hasta el 29 de marzo de 2021.

RYDE Transit

Attn: Transportation

Director

PO Box 2288

Kearney, NE 68848

ZNEZ M18,M29

 

 

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

JBWS PROPERTY GROUP, IV,

L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that JBWS

PROPERTY GROUP, IV, L.L.C.

(hereinafter referred to as "the

Company") is organized under the

laws of the State of Nebraska. The

street and mailing address of the

Company's initial designated office

is 1630 E. 69th Street, P.O. Box

1835, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

The initial agent for service of proc-

ess of the Company is James E.

Wiltgen, whose street and mailing

address and post office box num-

ber if any, is 1630 E. 69th Street,

P.O. Box 1835, Kearney, Nebraska

68847

Dated: March 11, 2021

James E. Wiltgen,

Organizer

ZNEZ M29,A5,A12

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

SHORTY WENDELL

VENTURES, LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

 

Notice is hereby given that

Shorty Wendell Ventures, LLC, a

Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany, has been organized under

the Nebraska Uniform Limited Lia-

bility Company Act. The address

of its designated office is 1810 E.

Hwy. 30, Kearney, NE 68847. The

name and address of the initial reg-

istered agent is Charles R. Kle-

veland, 1810 E. Hwy. 30, Kearney,

NE 68847. The mailing address of

the registered agent is P.O. Box

653, Kearney, NE 68848. Shorty

Wendell Ventures, LLC com-

menced business on March 10,

2021, and the general nature of its

business is to engage in any lawful

business not prohibited by the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act.

Bruner Frank Schumacher

Husak, LLC

Attorneys at Law

5804 1st Avenue

P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

ZNEZ M15,M22,M29

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that The

Wedding Sisters, LLC (the

“Company”) has been organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The Designated Office of

the Company is 3502 22nd Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The

Registered Agent of the Company

is BaileyE. Bolte, 3502 22nd Ave-

nue, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

The Company was formed on

March 16, 2021.

ZNEZ M22,M29,A5

 

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF LIMITED LIABILITY

COMPANY

 

NOTICE is hereby given that Wil-

lis Seeds, LLC, has been organ-

ized as a limited liability company.

The address of the designated of-

fice is 17 Catfish Cove Place, Shel-

ton, NE 68876. The name and ad-

dress of the registered agent is

Scott R. Willis, 17 Catfish Cove

Place, Shelton, NE 68876. The

general nature of the business to

be transacted is any lawful busi-

ness other than banking authorized

under the laws of Nebraska. The

date of commencement of the lim-

ited liability company is March 17,

2021, and the duration of the com-

pany is perpetual. The affairs of the

limited liability company are to be

conducted by its Members.

Willis Seeds, LLC

ZNEZ M22,M29,A5

 

