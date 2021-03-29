Legal notices: March 29, 2021

NOTICE
The April business meeting of the
Board of Directors of The Central
Nebraska Public Power and Irriga-
tion District is scheduled for April 5,
2021 at 9:00 a.m. at the District
Headquarters in Holdrege, NE. A
current agenda is available at the
office of the Assistant Secretary at
District Headquarters, 415 Lincoln
St., Holdrege, NE or online at
VOIGT LAW OFFICE
2029 Central Avenue
P.O. Box 1184
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE OF
DISSOLUTION OF
AWGT ENTERPRISES, L.L.C.
In accordance with Nebraska Re-
vised Statute §21-150, notice is
hereby given that a Statement of
Dissolution of AWGT Enterprises,
L.L.C. was filed and effective on
the 31st day of December, 2020. A
Statement of Intent to Dissolve was
filed with the consent of the Mem-
bers. Logan Wirth shall manage the
winding up of the affairs of AWGT
Enterprises, L.L.C. during the dis-
solution process. The parties with
claims against the L.L.C. are di-
rected to submit them in writing to
the attention of Logan Wirth, 6205
11th Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska
68845. All claims against the L.L.C.
will be barred unless a proceeding
to enforce such claim is com-
menced within five (5) years from
the last date of this publication no-
tice.
Logan Wirth
6205 11th Avenue
Kearney, NE 68845
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
B & S FOUNDATION
Notice is here by given that B & S
Foundation who registered agent
is Greg Brisbin and registered of-
fice is P.O. Box 1608, 819 Ave C,
Kearney Nebr. 68848 was formed
on January 1, 2021.
Public Notice
Notice is hereby given that RYDE
Transit - Community Action Part-
nership of Mid Nebraska - is an Ap-
plicant requesting financial assis-
tance from the Federal Transit Act,
generally described below.
Description of the Project: Pur-
pose of the project is to provide
operating assistance for an intercity
bus route from Lexington, Ne-
braska to North Platte Nebraska.
Location: Dawson County, Lin-
coln County, Nebraska.
Estimated Total Cost:
$63,481.00 dollars for Fiscal Year
2021-2023.
Federal Share = $31,740.00 dollars
State Share = $31,740.00 dollars
Local Share = $0.00 dollars
A copy of the financial assistance
application is available for public
inspection at the RYDE Transit Of-
fices located at 715 East 11th
Street, in Kearney, Nebraska.
Written comments for considera-
tion by RYDE Transit will be ac-
cepted at the following address for
a period of 10 days from March 18,
2021 to March 29, 2021:
RYDE Transit
Attention: Transpor
tation Director
PO Box 2288
Kearney, NE 68848
Aviso Público
Se avisa por este medio que
RYDE Transit - Asociación de
Acción Comunitaria de Medio Ne-
braska - es un solicitante que pide
asistencia financiera de la Ley Fed-
eral de Tránsito, generalmente de-
scrita a continuación.
Descripción del Proyecto:
El propósito del proyecto es pro-
porcionar asistencia operativa para
una ruta de autobús interurbano
desde Lexington, Nebraska a North
Platte Nebraska.
Ubicación: Condado de Dawson,
Condado de Lincoln, Nebraska
Costo Total Estimado:
$63,481.00 para el Año Fiscal 2021
to 2023.
Cuota Federal = $31,740.00
Cuota Estatal = $31,741.00
Cuota Local = $0.00
Una copia de la solicitud de
asistencia financiera está dis-
ponible para inspección pública en
las Oficinas de RYDE Transit local-
izadas en el 715 Este de la Calle
11, en Kearney, Nebraska.
Los comentarios por escrito para
consideración de RYDE Transit
serán aceptados en la siguiente di-
rección por un período de 10 días
desde el 18 de marzo de 2021
hasta el 29 de marzo de 2021.
RYDE Transit
Attn: Transportation
Director
PO Box 2288
Kearney, NE 68848
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
JBWS PROPERTY GROUP, IV,
L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that JBWS
PROPERTY GROUP, IV, L.L.C.
(hereinafter referred to as "the
Company") is organized under the
laws of the State of Nebraska. The
street and mailing address of the
Company's initial designated office
is 1630 E. 69th Street, P.O. Box
1835, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
The initial agent for service of proc-
ess of the Company is James E.
Wiltgen, whose street and mailing
address and post office box num-
ber if any, is 1630 E. 69th Street,
P.O. Box 1835, Kearney, Nebraska
68847
Dated: March 11, 2021
James E. Wiltgen,
Organizer
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
SHORTY WENDELL
VENTURES, LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that
Shorty Wendell Ventures, LLC, a
Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany, has been organized under
the Nebraska Uniform Limited Lia-
bility Company Act. The address
of its designated office is 1810 E.
Hwy. 30, Kearney, NE 68847. The
name and address of the initial reg-
istered agent is Charles R. Kle-
veland, 1810 E. Hwy. 30, Kearney,
NE 68847. The mailing address of
the registered agent is P.O. Box
653, Kearney, NE 68848. Shorty
Wendell Ventures, LLC com-
menced business on March 10,
2021, and the general nature of its
business is to engage in any lawful
business not prohibited by the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act.
Bruner Frank Schumacher
Husak, LLC
Attorneys at Law
5804 1st Avenue
P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that The
Wedding Sisters, LLC (the
“Company”) has been organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The Designated Office of
the Company is 3502 22nd Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The
Registered Agent of the Company
is BaileyE. Bolte, 3502 22nd Ave-
nue, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
The Company was formed on
March 16, 2021.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF LIMITED LIABILITY
COMPANY
NOTICE is hereby given that Wil-
lis Seeds, LLC, has been organ-
ized as a limited liability company.
The address of the designated of-
fice is 17 Catfish Cove Place, Shel-
ton, NE 68876. The name and ad-
dress of the registered agent is
Scott R. Willis, 17 Catfish Cove
Place, Shelton, NE 68876. The
general nature of the business to
be transacted is any lawful busi-
ness other than banking authorized
under the laws of Nebraska. The
date of commencement of the lim-
ited liability company is March 17,
2021, and the duration of the com-
pany is perpetual. The affairs of the
limited liability company are to be